The Show for Oct. 19, 2026: Mesa's award-winning library, Boys & Girls Clubs leader and more

Mesa’s new library was named best new public library in the world. Meet the architect and the director behind Gateway Library. Plus, a Boys & Girls Clubs leader’s history with the organization goes back to his own childhood.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s original production The Show is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz .

MARK BRODIE: Hi, I’m Mark Brodie, co-host of The Show, an original production from KJZZ. Every weekday we bring you the latest news and culture from across the state. You can find much more at theshow.kjzz.org. Here’s today’s episode.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning. It’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5 in Phoenix. I’m Lauren Gilger.

MARK BRODIE: And I’m Mark Brodie. Coming up, the University of Arizona is investigating an alleged sexual assault at a fraternity house.

LAUREN GILGER: And a Valley resident finds you really can go home again, at least when it comes to work.

MARK BRODIE: But first, Arizona says it’ll join the lawsuit Nevada has filed against the federal government, challenging new rules on allocating Colorado River water. Nevada filed its lawsuit in August.

Under the new federal rules, the Lower Basin states of Arizona, Nevada and California would take cuts to their allocations through 2028 — with bigger cuts potentially coming beyond that. The Upper Basin states of Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming and Utah would not be required to take any cuts.

With me now to talk about this is Rhett Larson, the Richard Morrison Professor of Law at ASU’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law. Rhett, good morning. Thanks for being here.

RHETT LARSON: Good morning. Happy to be here.

MARK BRODIE: Any surprise that Arizona has joined this lawsuit from Nevada?

RHETT LARSON: I don’t know that I’m surprised that Arizona joined the lawsuit. I’m a little surprised at the timing. I had expected that other potential intervenors might have waited until the federal government had responded to Nevada’s original claim before they had intervened. So I’m not surprised that Arizona got involved. I’m a little surprised they got involved at this stage.

MARK BRODIE: And in terms of what Arizona is asking for, like what does the state want?

RHETT LARSON: Well, Arizona’s asking for a lot of the same things that Nevada’s asking for, saying that the federal government violated administrative procedural requirements and environmental analysis requirements under federal law, and that they violated the law that governs the Colorado River.

Arizona’s request is slightly different than Nevada’s. Nevada’s asking that the judge vacate the next two-year plan as well as the longer 10-year framework. Whereas Arizona’s saying, that longer 10-year framework, we’re asking you to vacate it, but this next two-year plan, we want to retain because that gives us a little more predictability, at least in the short term. And that’s a plan that Arizona, California, Nevada have been working to negotiate. And so they still want to see that plan get across the finish line.

MARK BRODIE: Well, how does a court consider that then if you have two people on one lawsuit who are not necessarily wanting the same result?

RHETT LARSON: I mean, it’s pretty common for a lawsuit to have someone brings a claim and then someone else decides, "Hey, I’m interested in this lawsuit." So they intervene and say, "I kind of agree with this person over here, but not completely." ... So there’s precedent for this kind of intervention.

But it is definitely difficult because both Arizona and Nevada are saying the analyses that the federal government has relied upon in making these decisions are fundamentally flawed. But Arizona’s saying, despite that fundamental flaw, the agreement that we have reached with Nevada and California still needs to move forward.

MARK BRODIE: OK. So where does this leave California? If two of the three Lower Basin states are suing the federal government, one is not, does that put potentially the deal between the three of them at risk?

RHETT LARSON: I hope not. Now ... come people may wonder, why did Nevada, you know, jump out of the gate so fast? And part of the reason is that Nevada just has fewer disparate interests to align. The Colorado River allocations into Nevada really impact the Las Vegas metro area. Whereas Colorado River water to Arizona and California affect a vast variety of different people — from tribes, to farms, to cities, to industry.

And so for Arizona or California to get involved in litigation requires them to herd a much more diverse group of people into the same direction. So California’s going to face the same challenges as Arizona as far as getting everyone on the same page if they want to intervene in this litigation. I don’t anticipate that this will get in the way of the Lower Basin deal, the fact that this litigation exists, but it does add another variable, and this is already a complex negotiation.

MARK BRODIE: So what are the possible outcomes from this, assuming that a judge agrees with the states? If a judge disagrees, I imagine everything just kind of stays the way it is. But if a judge sides with Nevada and Arizona, what happens?

RHETT LARSON: Well, if the — if the judge sides with Arizona and Nevada, what’ll end up happening is the federal government will probably appeal, and then we’ll have a question as to whether or not everything gets put on hold.

And then if everything gets put on hold during the appeal, then we end up with a question with, well ... what governs us when we’re on hold? Which is exactly why Arizona doesn’t want to see this next two-year plan vacated by the court, because we want to have at least some certainty for the next two years. Otherwise, we’re just in a — litigation compounds the uncertainty that we have. So if Arizona and Nevada win, the federal government will probably appeal, and then we’re into more uncertainty.

The ideal outcome would be that this lawsuit is creating an off-ramp for the parties to start having a conversation about how we might reach another sort of more consensus-based approach, negotiated solution. If we miss that off-ramp, there’s a chance that this litigation starts picking up steam and builds its own momentum, and then we’re really off to the races in terms of legal costs.

MARK BRODIE: How much optimism would you have that the states — who have not over the last number of years been able to come up with an agreement with the federal government and amongst themselves — would suddenly be able to do that?

RHETT LARSON: I don’t have very much optimism for that at all. I think if it were likely, then we would have seen more movement in that direction by this time. Litigation has a place. There’s a time for people to sue each other, and that time is when you’re struggling to talk to each other, and when at least one party isn’t internalizing the costs of its own intransigence. And we’ve reached that point.

We’re struggling to talk to each other, and the Upper Basin doesn’t really have much incentive to sell because they’re not facing any cuts. Litigation at least creates some risks for the federal government, some risks for the Upper Basin, which might push people towards negotiation. But it’s as likely or maybe even more likely that litigation just gets bogged down, and we end up spending millions of dollars on lawyers instead of on water.

MARK BRODIE: Well, and there’s also the risk, right, that states could start suing each other, right? Like Lower Basin states could start suing Upper Basin states as opposed to states suing the Feds.

RHETT LARSON: That’s exactly right. So this — this litigation is just Arizona and Nevada for the time being — there will probably be other intervenors — but it’s really just these states suing the federal government. There’s a separate legal issue out there, which is, will the Lower Basin sue the Upper Basin for failing to deliver the agreed-upon amount of water over the last 10 years? And that possibility is still looming.

MARK BRODIE: And presumably it could be pretty messy as well, right?

RHETT LARSON: Oh, it would be extremely messy. It’d be very complicated, in part because when states sue each other, the U.S. Supreme Court has original jurisdiction, which means that lawsuit goes straight to the United States Supreme Court. There’s no appeals process. And so all of the uncertainties and complications of litigation are then compounded by the sort of political ramifications of this being the U.S. Supreme Court.

MARK BRODIE: Right. Interesting. All right, that is Rhett Larson with ASU’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law. Rhett, thanks as always.

RHETT LARSON: My pleasure. Thank you.

LAUREN GILGER: As the nation reels over the story of the so-called “Cornell 7” and an alleged sexual assault by a group of fraternity members at the upstate New York Ivy League, news of another alleged sexual assault at the University of Arizona broke late last week.

Our next guest this morning reports a sorority member told police she was assaulted by two men at a U of A frat house in August. The report comes after the University of Arizona placed all fraternities on campus under suspension amid multiple reports of misconduct. Earlier this month, it lifted the suspensions for 16 of its 21 fraternities.

Prerana Sannappanavar has been reporting the story for the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson, and she’s on the line now to tell us more. Good morning, Prerana.

PRERANA SANNAPPANAVAR: Good morning. Thank you for having me.

LAUREN GILGER: Thank you for coming on. And just a warning before we get into this conversation for listeners, for the next several minutes we will be discussing sexual assault.

And, Prerana, tell us first what we know about this alleged assault at — it was the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house at the U of A. The woman reported the assault the next day to campus police, right?

PRERANA SANNAPPANAVAR: Actually, she reported the alleged sexual assault the same morning. It happened in the ... early morning hours of Aug. 26, and she went in later that morning to UAPD and she reported it. And she was taken to Banner — University Medical Center for a forensic exam. And in this exam, it was kind of reported that she had a bruise at the front of her neck, which she said she had trouble swallowing from. And investigators said that this could be a possible sign of strangulation.

So basically, she reported to campus police that the alleged sexual assault started out when she was hanging out with some friends at the fraternity house, and it started out when she went into a bathroom at the fraternity house and she was with one of the two men that she said allegedly sexually assaulted her. And she consented to making out with this person while another person that she described to be a fraternity member attempted to film them.

And ... as the incident kind of went on, she said that she remembers waking up in a dark room with only her top on, and she was being sexually assaulted by two men. And she said that one of the men was similar in description to a U of A fraternity member, not the one that was attempting to film them, and the second man was unknown to her.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. So, yeah. ... Go ahead.

PRERANA SANNAPPANAVAR: Sorry, I was just going to say that it’s important to note that no charges have been filed yet and no arrests have been made.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. This comes, Prerana, as fraternities around the country are under increased scrutiny because of this case at Cornell, which has sparked so much outrage. There was even a protest at the U of A about that case not too long ago, right?

PRERANA SANNAPPANAVAR: Yeah. U of A students kind of flocked together on Oct. 8 to take part in the national I Am Jane Doe protest, which, you know, broke out at universities across the country. Students flocked together in relation to the alleged Cornell case where a former Cornell University student has alleged that she was gang-raped at a fraternity house in 2024.

So I was at the protest, and the protest was kind of a contentious one. It was peaceful, nothing physical broke out, but the crowd was really charged. It started out with speeches by student organizations about what they called rape culture, and they also talked about how universities and police and legal systems deal with sexual assault allegations.

And there were also some speakers who had personally gone through sexual assault and sexual abuse, and they talked about dealing ... with these systems.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you about the university’s move earlier this year to — to put all of the fraternities under suspension. They have, as I said, lifted some of those now, most of them actually. But why did they do this to investigate them initially? Like, it was too many alleged violations, misconduct to look into? They just put everybody on suspension?

PRERANA SANNAPPANAVAR: Yeah. So the Dean of Students Office came out with this announcement about seven weeks into the fall semester, on Oct. 5. And they said that there were so many reports of, you know, alleged misconduct and quote-unquote "egregious behavior" that it was — the office was at capacity for the number of cases that it could investigate at a time.

So the course of action that they took was to put all 21 fraternities at the U of A under suspension and to kind of call in chapter advisers for mandatory meetings and to discuss what was going on in the specific fraternities.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so, as I said, 16 of the 21 now are not under suspension any longer, those have been lifted. What about the ones that are still under investigation? What does this mean for them?

PRERANA SANNAPPANAVAR: Yeah, so five fraternities are still under investigation. Those five are Delta Chi, Delta Kappa Epsilon, Sigma Tau Gamma, Zeta Beta Tau and Zeta Psi. And the allegations are still being investigated. There’s not much information on what the steps ahead are except that, you know, this is an ongoing investigation.

But the allegations range from a variety of things. You know, it includes like a physical assault of a student, there was another alleged assault that apparently led to a hospitalization. There was forcing students to swallow live goldfish, a potential drug overdose, and obviously hazing activities that involved alcohol, calisthenics, degradation and yelling. So all of these are the kind of allegations that the Dean of Students Office is investigating.

LAUREN GILGER: All right, last 30 seconds here, Prerana. Any response from the fraternity at hand here in this most recent allegation or from U of A?

PRERANA SANNAPPANAVAR: Yeah. So U of A and UAPD officials have declined from further kind of discussing the sexual assault, the alleged one that happened. But the president of Sigma Phi Epsilon did write back to the Arizona Daily Star late Friday and said that they were cooperating with investigators, but had no further comment.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. And what’s next here in this case, Prerana? Like as we’re looking forward in terms of this investigation, what’s the timeline like?

PRERANA SANNAPPANAVAR: I’m not really sure, because the Dean of Students Office hasn’t said yet. All they’ve said is that they’re investigating the allegations that the five fraternities came in with. And I’m also interested in looking at how UA and UAPD deal with the alleged sexual assault investigation and how they kind of approach handling this alleged incident as they move forward.

LAUREN GILGER: Are students on campus there reacting to these most recent allegations in light of, you know, the protest there and what’s happened at Cornell and this sort of, as they called it, culture of rape?

PRERANA SANNAPPANAVAR: Yes, I think there’s a section of students, especially those that were present at the protest, who were talking about the alleged rape culture and the kind of culture that fraternities promote.

But I’ve also spoken with fraternity members, and some of them have said that, you know, it’s kind of "unfortunate," quote-unquote, that all fraternities, including academic fraternities at the U of A, are, you know, being looked at with a certain lens, and fraternities across the country are being looked at with a certain lens.

But some of them also did say that it was important to, you know, make sure that all fraternities were following the code of conduct, even if there were specific ones at the U of A that came out with allegations.

LAUREN GILGER: All right. Prerana Sannappanavar has been reporting this story from Tucson for the Arizona Daily Star. Prerana, thank you for joining us. Thank you for your reporting here. Appreciate it.

PRERANA SANNAPPANAVAR: Of course. Thank you.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning. It is The Show here on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Lauren Gilger.

MARK BRODIE: And I’m Mark Brodie. The Cardinals beat the LA Rams yesterday 18-16 on a field goal as time expired. That brings the Cardinals’ record to 2-4 on the season.

Off the field, though, a pair of former Arizona Cardinals employees has sued the team and owner Michael Bidwill. The accusations include racial discrimination. These follow previous lawsuits filed against the team and owner over allegations of age and gender discrimination and defamation.

Theo Mackie is the Cardinals beat reporter for the Arizona Republic. He stopped by the studio earlier to talk about this latest lawsuit, and we started with who actually filed it.

THEO MACKIE: This lawsuit was filed by Kendra Hogue and Don Shumpert. Kendra Hogue was the former assistant of the Cardinals COO Jeremy Walls, and Don Shumpert, who was a former assistant coach on the team who left in 2022.

MARK BRODIE: OK. And what are they alleging happened?

THEO MACKIE: So Kendra Hogue’s lawsuit, a portion of the lawsuit, is fairly broad, I would say. It alleges discrimination. It alleges that as a Black woman she was subject to disparate treatment, that the working conditions, she wrote, were so intolerable that a reasonable person in Hogue’s position would have been compelled to resign. There was not much detail in terms of what exactly that looked like from her perspective. It was referred to in those sorts of broad and vague terms.

Shumpert’s allegations were more specific. He was an assistant coach with the organization, fairly low down the totem pole when he joined the staff as a coaching fellow in 2019. By 2022, he had been promoted, he alleged, to running backs coach and was required to keep the same responsibilities of his previous role. So he was essentially working two jobs. He met with the organization to request a pay raise because he was working two jobs, and the general manager and the head coach at the time both said, well, basically, we can’t deal with this. It’s not clear whether he actually then went to ownership to request that promotion or that pay raise, but a week later he was fired, and he alleges that it was due to requesting that pay raise.

He also points out that the previous year, multiple white coaches had been given title increases, which are notable in the NFL because the title that you have is basically that’s what gets you on the radar of other organizations. So he was never given the title of running backs coach, which was this promotion. He said that two white coaches on the staff were given title increases, so to speak, nominal promotions, without actually having the responsibilities change. So he was alleging discrimination given the difference between how he was treated compared to those two white coaches.

And then there were other more minor things, referring to the treatment that he experienced in the organization, including from owner Michael Bidwill. And the one little tidbit that has kind of got attention this week is that the owner, Michael Bidwill, scowled at Shumpert as he took two water bottles from the fridge one day and asked if he was going grocery shopping, which played into a lot of the notions that exist around Bidwill because he had been the last owner to continue charging players for meals during the offseason, charging for dinners during the regular season. There’s a lot of points to ownership in Arizona not being willing to spend on minor aspects of the organization, and so that little tidbit there also garnered a lot of attention this week as well.

MARK BRODIE: So what are the Cardinals saying about this lawsuit? How are they responding to it?

THEO MACKIE: Yeah, essentially the Cardinals gave us a statement this week and just said, “We deny this, and it’s going to be proven wrong in short order. And because it’s a legal matter, we will refrain from further comment.” But the future of this is basically that it has been sent to an NFL arbitration process rather than an actual court hearing to determine any payouts here.

MARK BRODIE: Now, this is not the first lawsuit that has been filed against the Arizona Cardinals in the last number of years. How does this one sort of fit in with the others and sort of the general talk about this organization within the NFL?

THEO MACKIE: I mean, really, ultimately in this situation, because I guess there are two things that have followed Michael Bidwill in recent years. It’s the frugality, and then it’s the fact that he doesn’t treat people very well, reportedly. This adds to that second notion, that he doesn’t treat people very well. That was the crux of the claims from a former executive with the organization, Terry McDonough, in 2023 and 2024, who won those claims. A former assistant, Brittney Newhouse, last year had claims that included age and gender-related discrimination in terms of how Bidwill treated her. These current claims do seem more nebulous. They seem less, there’s not a ton of specificity in terms of what exactly went wrong.

But it does build, right? It builds when the organization has been under fire so often, and when there’s been a new lawsuit every single year essentially for the past four years, it just kind of continues the conversation in a way that is uncomfortable for ownership.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, I would think this is not the kind of thing that the Cardinals would prefer people be talking about, this off-the-field stuff and negative off-the-field stuff.

THEO MACKIE: Right, exactly. Not that their on-the-field stuff is much better recently. But, yeah, it’s more about this just continues the conversation in a negative way around this organization. This is not the type of thing that’s going to get an NFL owner to have to sell the team or anything like that. Of course, you see fans hoping for that because of what the on-field results have been. This is not that. For that to be the case, allegations have to be truly massive. There have to be serious, serious issues. Not that these aren’t serious issues, but there’s really an extremely high bar for ownership to be forced to sell in the NFL. It’s only happened a couple times in recent memory. So this is not that, but it does continue that uncomfortable conversation that surrounds this team and has surrounded this team for a really long time, because a lot of these notions, with the frugality especially, they’ve gone back to when the team was in St. Louis. The team has been owned by the Bidwill family for almost a hundred years, and for most of that time, they have been known as a cheap organization that does not do the little things to benefit its players. And so when you have things like an assistant saying, “Well, they wouldn’t give me a pay raise when I was working two jobs,” it feeds into that notion even if it might not have any tangible impacts on ownership or who owns the team.

MARK BRODIE: All right. That is Theo Mackie. He covers the Arizona Cardinals for the Arizona Republic. Theo, thanks so much.

THEO MACKIE: Thanks for having me on.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning. It’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

LAUREN GILGER: And I am Lauren Gilger. Mesa has a new library and its innovative design is making a splash around the globe. It just won the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions James Bennett Public Library of the Year award. Past winners include major libraries in places like Beijing, Spain, Norway, the Netherlands.

The team behind Mesa’s new Gateway Library flew to Busan, South Korea, to accept the award, and it was a real full-circle moment for at least one of them.

Architect Kevin Kolden was behind the design, and he grew up in Mesa, going to Mesa public libraries. He is an associate principal architect with Richärd Kennedy Architects, and he came into our studios recently alongside Mesa Public Library Director Polly Bonnett to tell me more about it.

KEVIN KOLDEN: When I was growing up, the last library that was built was Red Mountain Library, and I just remember going there, checking out almost everything I could get my hands on, and then 25 years later getting the call to work on the new branch library in Gateway. Having that local connection to the city was a great thing to know what kind of the community needs and how can we best respond to those given the context.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. So, Polly, you have been with Mesa public libraries for a very long time, and it’s been a very long time, I understand, since there’s been a new library there, right?

POLLY BONNETT: Right. Yeah, this is our first library in 30 years, and I’ve had the opportunity to work at all of our libraries, so it was really fun to take the best of what our residents appreciate from all of our branches and think a little bit differently about this new branch, how our services are evolving, how library services are being reimagined nationally, here locally, and internationally as well, how we can continue to evolve what the expectations around libraries are.

And we really wanted to meet the needs of all of our residents because we knew that this might be an opportunity for us to showcase how libraries are so impactful to a resident’s life. It really becomes a part of the fabric of our community, and we’ve enjoyed seeing how the response from the community really highlights their interest in a civic space that is a destination like Gateway is.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. So that’s interesting. Talk a little bit more about what you just mentioned there, about how the expectations and the uses of libraries are shifting. I mean, obviously, I think there were probably predictions that like books would be obsolete, we don’t even need those, but that’s not the case.

It does seem, though, that libraries are used in different ways. How does that look in real life?

POLLY BONNETT: Well, they are. So the expectation is that we are going to have books. Even though that we are changing and those expectations around what we offer are changing, when we ask our residents what they want from the library, overwhelmingly it’s books.

But also, there’s children spaces. So there’s a lot of interest around how can we provide the best building blocks for early literacy to help our young residents be ready for kindergarten and school. So we really support parents.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s so part of it, though. Like, I don’t think I had been to a library in, I don’t know, like since college until I had kids. And now I go to the library all the time.

POLLY BONNETT: Right, right. Some of the things that we find when we talk to people, it doesn’t matter what age you are, is that the library is a core memory growing up, and kids remember coming with their families or to story time. That’s where they might have discovered a love of reading or a love for a subject, that they might want to be a pilot or a race car driver or an architect who’s using the library. So it really is a place that we believe dreaming begins.

But as far as how our services are changing, we really are a destination. So while we want to encourage discovery, we also want to encourage connection. And we think that the library does play a very important role in community connections and strengthening that sense of belonging that you have in your own community.

LAUREN GILGER: A place to gather, a place to be.

POLLY BONNETT: Right, right. One of our colleagues said it was like a custom home for the community, which I loved that idea.

LAUREN GILGER: So, Kevin, if you’re thinking about a rethinking, essentially, of a library and what it means to a community, how did that manifest itself in the actual design of the building for you?

KEVIN KOLDEN: Yeah. The Eastmark area where Gateway Library is has a farmers market that happens every weekend, and we really took that farmers market idea — and there’s a community garden in the park as well. So we took kind of that farm market idea and expanded that to what could that mean for a library space. And the idea of walking through a space and finding new things to discover.

So rather than walking around and, you know, vegetables or fish or meat, you’re finding books or other materials that the library has on offer. There’s a bunch of things other than books that are on offer, which is really exciting. So actually displaying those things and getting them on display was important in the library.

And then distributing the bookstacks and making them look more like kiosks rather than the traditional tall bookstacks that you used to find in older libraries. We’ve really moved away from that, where bookstacks are lower to deal with reach angles and accessibility concerns as well as visibility in the library.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, so you walk in and you’re not seeing like these floor-to-ceiling stacks of books, but you can see across the whole space essentially, right?

KEVIN KOLDEN: Yeah, which is great for the librarians because they obviously want to keep an eye on everything that’s going on, but also creating a open and inviting space, too.

POLLY BONNETT: We may not be a Starbucks that you often see people working in, but we do act as a third space in our community.

LAUREN GILGER: But less and less anymore, right? This I think is probably something you thought about in the design, Kevin, right? Like is that — I think today especially, drive-thrus are everywhere, we’re kind of all in our cars, often in this city in particular.

And there are fewer and fewer places, it feels like, where you can go and not spend any money and like, you know, be out of your own space, like be in the community, especially when it’s hot. How did you envision that third space element in the design of it?

KEVIN KOLDEN: Yeah, the reading patio on the south side of the library that overlooks the lake is a huge hit. You don’t often see outdoor patios in a lot of libraries because libraries are worried about collections disappearing or whatever. So we had to come up with some — some interesting ways to mitigate that as trying to do that in a way that’s not as obvious as putting a — a fence around the whole thing.

LAUREN GILGER: Is there a way that you think about the design of the building, Kevin, that facilitates people actually talking to one another? Can you do that? Can you make a space more inviting to that for people?

KEVIN KOLDEN: I think it’s about acoustics and providing different areas for people to either sit, different types of seating, like lounge seating versus study tables versus bench seating or large community tables or traditional computer stations. We see libraries as social infrastructure. We invest in streets and parks, but we also see library as infrastructure.

LAUREN GILGER: Infrastructure for community, essentially, then.

KEVIN KOLDEN: Yeah.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so obviously this building has been successful with the community, but it’s also been successful like in the architecture and library world. You won this big award, both of you traveled to Korea to accept it.

Tell us about just the experience of that, right? Like the other kinds of projects that were also up for this award were incredibly diverse and fascinating and — and international, right, from all different countries?

KEVIN KOLDEN: Yeah, it was a great honor to go there. I think a couple years ago, the library that won was the Beijing Public Library, which is like, I think, one of the biggest libraries in the world, like 800,000 square feet, 30 times bigger than our branch library.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. I mean, that’s wild. What’s it like to be like, yes, this little library in little Mesa, Arizona, won this year?

POLLY BONNETT: It’s been incredibly special. And I know when we won, just to be counted among some of these libraries that are doing really amazing things, it’s been such a neat moment to shine a light on Mesa, too. So it was really neat for people to ask us, “Where’s Mesa? And what’s going on there?”

LAUREN GILGER: So let me end with you, Kevin, and a question about what this means to you, right? Like as a kid who went to the Mesa libraries, and now you’re, you know, designing this one that’s brought so much recognition to the city, what did it mean to you to accept that award?

KEVIN KOLDEN: Oh, it was exciting. I mean, it’s kind of what you dream of when you go to architecture school, is someday you’ll get to design your hometown library, so it was super exciting to A) do that, and then B) get international recognition for it,. So it was exciting.

LAUREN GILGER: Pretty good stuff. All right, that is Kevin Kolden and Polly Bonnett joining us to talk about the new Mesa Gateway Library. Thank you both so much for coming in, I really appreciate it.

POLLY BONNETT: Thank you.

KEVIN KOLDEN: Thank you.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning. It’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5 in Phoenix. I’m Mark Brodie.

LAUREN GILGER: And I am Lauren Gilger.

MARK BRODIE: We’ve all heard the old line about how you can’t go home again. But for my next guest, that clearly does not apply to one’s work home. Tomás Stanton is now on his third stint at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. His newest position is the newly created one of vice president of program innovation, which he describes as figuring out how programming can be built to really impact youth. Stanton’s history with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley goes back to his own childhood. He joins me to talk about this. And, Tomás, you started going there when you were 9. What about the organization has kept you going back?

TOMÁS STANTON: Well, I think, one, it was where all of my friends went, right? And so in it — the Boys & Girls Clubs are very much a community hub for young people to stay out of trouble. So after school, we would go, we would walk from our school to the Boys & Girls Club. At this particular time, the branch that I went to was the Gable branch, and it was a very, very small building. It didn’t have a gym, gymnasium or anything like that. Eventually that Boys & Girls Club then kind of got a bigger building where it had an indoor gym, which was really big for me. I loved playing sports and basketball and things of that nature. So, yeah, the club, it really did. I — I don’t say this as a — as a joke or what I’m supposed to say. It saved my life because at the time when I was going to the clubs, this was the ’90s, and in the inner city of Phoenix, there was a lot of drugs and gangs and violence and things of that nature happening outside of the Boys & Girls Club. So this was really a safe space for me to go and explore what it is to be human, and I’m very grateful for that opportunity.

MARK BRODIE: OK, so you’re there as a kid as you’re going to school. Fast-forward a number of years. You’re an adult.

TOMÁS STANTON: Yes.

MARK BRODIE: You have a job.

TOMÁS STANTON: Yes.

MARK BRODIE: You’re kind of on the verge, it sounds like, of losing that job and not quite knowing what to do, and you end up back at the Boys & Girls Clubs.

TOMÁS STANTON: Yeah, absolutely. Yeah, so I had my real estate license. This was 2006. The market crashed in ’08, and I went back to the Boys & Girls Clubs because I didn’t know what to do, right? I was 28 years old at the time, and I started volunteering as a basketball coach, and I just really got re-introduced with the thing that I fell in love with as a young person. Just being there in — and I was at the club that I attended.

MARK BRODIE: The same place.

TOMÁS STANTON: The same place, yeah.

MARK BRODIE: Did it feel the same to be there?

TOMÁS STANTON: It felt the same.

MARK BRODIE: Wow.

TOMÁS STANTON: Which is what was so beautiful about it. And the cool thing, too, is a lot of the guys that I grew up with had kids at this particular point, and their kids were now attending the Boys & Girls Club.

MARK BRODIE: Oh, my gosh.

TOMÁS STANTON: Yeah, so I got to be a mentor, and — so just context purposes. I was a — a little bit of a rough — a rough young person. There’s a program at the Boys & Girls Clubs for high-achieving young folks called the Youth of the Year. And whenever somebody says, "Oh, you went to the club as a kid. You must have been a Youth of the Year." No, I was the kid that got suspended from the club for a month, right, for threatening to blow it up, right? It’s a true story. They called my mom. My mom was like, "He doesn’t even know how to make macaroni and cheese. He’s not going to blow the club up," right? But I got to then come back as an adult and help be the voice for these young people that I thought was missing for me.

MARK BRODIE: Did you expect that that would be the case? Like when you went back to volunteer coach basketball, like did you think, "Oh, you know, I enjoyed it here as a kid. Maybe — maybe this is something I could be doing going forward"?

TOMÁS STANTON: No, not at all. I was hoping that the real estate market would come back. I didn’t think the Boys & Girls Club was going to be a place where I would build a career. But it — it just worked out.

MARK BRODIE: So let’s fast-forward again another few years. You’ve been working at the Boys & Girls Clubs. You discover you are super interested in something else, and — and you leave.

TOMÁS STANTON: Yeah, yeah. So — so I got into spoken word poetry, very random. And what I realized, a couple of things, was that poetry, specifically spoken word poetry, had become an outlet for me personally. At this point, I’m like 29 years old, and I never really had a healthy outlet of expression, and poetry became that expression and that outlet for me. And so, naturally, I was at that point running a teen center for the Boys & Girls Clubs, and I started incorporating just lesson plans that helped young people to be able to write poetry and express it. And that turned into me co-founding a literary arts and youth development organization, which then required my full attention. So I left to pursue being a full-time poet and teaching artist, and that kind of gave birth to my next career move.

MARK BRODIE: Did you find that your time at the Boys & Girls Clubs, maybe that second time when you went back and, you know, were starting your career there, did that help you with the — with the poetry and — and the youth outreach?

TOMÁS STANTON: 100%. Yeah, because what it did was, for me, what — what connected and still connects at a high level is the importance of creating opportunities for young people to develop into the best, most well-rounded individuals. And that looks different for every young person. And so for me, being able to participate in poetry as a individual who’s writing and expressing length was really cool, but it just made sense that I was like, "Oh, no, I’m going to also take this and provide it in a program for young people, because why not?"

MARK BRODIE: That kind of sounds like a precursor to what you are doing now in your third go-round with the Boys & Girls Clubs, yeah?

TOMÁS STANTON: Yeah, yeah, absolutely. Yeah, so — so that stint as being a full-time poet and teaching artist provided me the opportunity to partner and then become an employee of the Mesa Arts Center, and that’s where I’ve been for the last 15 years, creating programs, developing frameworks and infrastructure. And so now, I’ve gotten to a place where what — what I went through a — an arts leadership fellowship program that was taking people like me who was in a director role and assessing their ability to level up to what is called enterprise-ready, right, or the C-suite. And that opened up my — my brain to what is potentially next on the horizon. And so I reached out to the CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs to just have a conversation about what it is to be a CEO, and then that led into what is now this new position of vice president of program innovation.

MARK BRODIE: What is it like for you to now be back there for a third time?

TOMÁS STANTON: It’s a — it’s a little weird, in the best way, right, because so much has changed in 15 years. But there’s also still a handful of people that I remember from when I was there originally.

MARK BRODIE: Really?

TOMÁS STANTON: Yes! Yeah, yeah, my — my boss, Heather, she was actually my boss when I worked there the first time, but at the club level, right? She’s now the COO. And so it’s really cool to — to kind of have those relationships that once were very impactful now kind of get a chance to — to grow in this next chapter.

MARK BRODIE: It’s interesting that for somebody who loves poetry as much as you do, this all sounds so poetic. Is — isn’t it kind of ironic?

TOMÁS STANTON: Yeah, it is. It is very poetic. And one of the things that I will say, and I’ve used this for a very long time as a — as a teaching artist, is there’s a South African proverb that says, "The role of a poet in society is to remind the people where the water well is, so that when the people of the village forget where the water well is, the poet’s job is to guide them back." And it really kind of like takes away the literary aspect of poetry and really kind of centralizes it on what I think is a community development specialist, which is what I — what I identify as more than anything. And so, yes, it is very poetic in a lot of different ways, but using that as the foundation, I think just is the perfect way to encapsulate what I’m experiencing.

MARK BRODIE: It almost like you could maybe extend the metaphor, and the Boys & Girls Clubs are almost the water well.

TOMÁS STANTON: Absolutely.

MARK BRODIE: Except you’ve not forgotten your way back there.

TOMÁS STANTON: No. Well, yeah, I — I didn’t forget my literal way back, right? But in — in a lot of ways, I had to go out and to figure — I had to grow the skills that I have now, because my position is — is a — is a VP position. And it’s funny for me to say that. I never would have thought that I would be the vice president of anything.

MARK BRODIE: The kid who got suspended from the club.

TOMÁS STANTON: Exactly, right? But when I think about what that actually means, it’s a systems builder. It’s an individual who’s looking at the systems and the frameworks, not necessarily the person who’s going out and providing the programming, but empowering the next generation of youth development specialists to be able to engage with young people at an extraordinarily high level.

MARK BRODIE: All right. That is Tomás Stanton, the vice president of program innovation for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. Tomás, congratulations on the new gig, the — the full-circle moment you have here, and thanks so much for coming in to talk about it.

TOMÁS STANTON: Thanks for having me.

LAUREN GILGER: Thanks for listening to The Show podcast. The Show is produced by Sativa Peterson, Nick Sanchez, Amber Victoria Singer and Ayana Hamilton. The Show was created by Jon Hoban, and our executive producer is Amy Silverman. You can find more of The Show and sign up for our newsletter at theshow.kjzz.org. You can also find us on Instagram @kjzztheshow.