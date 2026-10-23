The Show for Oct. 23, 2026: Friday NewsCap, 10 years of XIXA and more

Election Day is in less than two weeks, and hundreds of thousands of Arizonans have already cast their ballots. The Friday NewsCap panelists analyze that and the rest of the week’s top stories. Plus, an iconic Tucson band celebrates 10 years since their groundbreaking debut album.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s original production The Show is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz .

MARK BRODIE: Hi, I’m Mark Brodie, co-host of The Show, an original production from KJZZ. Every weekday, we bring you the latest news and culture from across the state. You can find much more at theshow.kjzz.org. Here’s today’s episode.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning, it’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5 in Phoenix. I’m Mark Brodie. Coming up, an NAU professor on how a local bookstore in California became a cultural institution there, and a Tucson-based band celebrates a decade of innovative chicha music. But first, it is time for the Friday NewsCap and some voices from the news this week.

KATIE HOBBS: I won by a close margin last time, Mark Kelly won by a close margin. We cannot give up until Election Day. We have to make sure we talk to every single voter.

ADRIAN FONTES: Most of the folks that we engage with have gone through some level of training regarding, at the very least, alertness as to substances that may show up in the mail.

JAMIE BOUND: Even received the candidate, you know, the postcards and the pamphlets that they normally send out. Those came regularly as well, just not the ballot.

MARKWAYNE MULLIN: We made this very clear. I don’t care if you came here 20 years, 30 years, five years, or two years ago. If you entered this country illegally, you didn’t follow our immigration system, we’re going to hunt you down, we’re going to send you back.

TOM BUSCHATZKE: We need to be in that lawsuit so Arizona can have its own independent voice in how the court — in this case, a district court in the state of Nevada — might move forward.

GREG HANCOCK: This designation of the Chiricahua National Park is more than a change in name. It represents investment in rural America, a commitment to preserving one of the nation’s greatest natural treasures.

MARK BRODIE: And joining me to talk about what early voting turnout can tell us so far about the midterms, a controversy over the eligibility status of a couple dozen Maricopa County voters, and more, are Matthew Benson of Veridus. Matt, good morning.

MATTHEW BENSON: Good morning.

MARK BRODIE: And former State House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding. Reginald, good morning to you.

REGINALD BOLDING: Good morning.

MARK BRODIE: So, Matt, let me start with you on this story with the Maricopa County Recorder. This goes back to when he had referred a number of voters as alleged noncitizens to law enforcement. It came back that most of them were, in fact, citizens. But 24-25 of them still, it seems, haven’t had their voting rights restored. Their eligibility status still says inactive.

The attorney general filed an action saying, “You have to do this.” We saw Rachel Mitchell, the county attorney, yesterday come out and say, “You have to do this.” Heap still hasn’t done it.

MATTHEW BENSON: No, that’s correct. And there will be an evidentiary hearing in court this morning where I think the court is likely to make a decision on this because of the time urgency, right? The election is right around the corner, about a week and a half out. So for those 25 voters, the attorney general, the secretary of state, and, interestingly, the Republican county attorney here locally are all saying, “These are U.S. citizens who should be allowed to vote.” And the recorder, as you pointed out, has resisted that.

MARK BRODIE: Reginald, do we have a sense of what the rationale is for him not doing this?

REGINALD BOLDING: I don’t think anyone has a sense of that outside of this idea that he was hoping that there would be more individuals that would be shown as not being citizens. But when you think about citizen verification and protecting voters’ eligibility, these are not competing goals. Right now, these 25 individuals deserve the right to actually vote full ballots, and by them not having that right, they’re being disenfranchised.

MARK BRODIE: Matt, does this tell us anything about sort of the workings at the County Recorder’s Office?

MATTHEW BENSON: I think it tells us that the recorder is trying to draw a hard line on voters that he thinks potentially are not U.S. citizens. Let’s just take this all back to where it began, with tens of thousands of Arizona voters who — you know, in Arizona you have to prove your citizenship when you register. But there was a glitch at MVD where a certain number of folks before, I think it was like 2002, voters from a long time ago, slipped through the system without providing proof of citizenship when they registered.

And this was identified under the last recorder, Stephen Richer. And so among those tens of thousands, then the federal SAVE system, which is a federal database, identified that there was a smaller number of folks that were highlighted as potentially noncitizens.

Anyway, it’s gone through this, blah, blah, blah, and where we’ve ended up is a smaller, much smaller universe. Of those, the county attorney, in her letter yesterday, she didn’t say, “These 25 voters might be citizens,” or, “We haven’t proven that they’re not citizens.” She said, “They are American U.S. citizens and should be able to vote.”

And so that’s the crux of this issue, and the recorder is saying in defense, “We haven’t received, personally, our office, the documentary proof of citizenship to put them back on the voter rolls.”

MARK BRODIE: Does he need that?

REGINALD BOLDING: Look, this is the issue. The county recorder, Justin Heap, he doesn’t get to decide himself whether or not someone’s a U.S. citizen or not. In the letter that the county attorney mentioned — again, it’s not her opinion. It’s not the opinion of someone else. This is the law.

MARK BRODIE: That’s exactly — I think that’s pretty much, you’re paraphrasing pretty closely what she actually said in her letter: “It’s not my opinion. This is the law.”

REGINALD BOLDING: Absolutely. And with that said, you have citizens, and the process for these citizens is for them to get their voting registration rights reinstated so they have the ability.

The more concerning thing is, we’re right in the middle of an election. There’s an election happening right now. And the fact of the matter is, these individuals, if they’re not given that eligibility to vote — and again, we know the case is happening today — that’s just a failure and breakdown in our system. And we can’t allow administrative errors to overcome individuals’ constitutional rights.

MARK BRODIE: Obviously, everybody who is eligible and wants to vote should be allowed to vote. I don’t think there are too many people who disagree with that. At the same time, 25 votes in most races is probably not going to make or break the results. But I wonder, Reginald, if this sort of speaks to any concerns that especially folks on the left had and have going into this election that some number of people, both here and elsewhere, who are eligible to vote and should be allowed to vote won’t be able to?

REGINALD BOLDING: Yeah, so 25 people may sound like a small number, but when you really step back and think about it, that legal principle reaches beyond these individual cases. So we’re setting precedent that could be potentially used further down the line. So these cases, this case specifically, has implications and could have implications further on down the line, so it’s important that we get it right.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, Matt, potential implications further than this?

MATTHEW BENSON: I think it’s just the principle involved. You know, we spend a lot of time in this state talking about the idea of noncitizens voting in our elections and how that ends up disenfranchising real U.S. citizen votes. And it’s an important issue to talk about.

Likewise, these are U.S. citizens. And if they are U.S. citizens, as the county attorney and the Attorney General assert that they are, then there can be no explanation for why they should not be able to receive a ballot and cast that ballot if they choose to participate in this election.

MARK BRODIE: All right. So speaking of people who have voted in the election, hundreds of thousands of them, I think 700-some-odd thousand of folks was the latest number that I had seen. Matt, we’ve seen that there’s been a lot of talk sort of on social media about the breakdown of how many Democrats, how many Republicans, how many independents. It’s roughly — Democrats and Republicans are roughly similar right now in terms of the percentage. Any tea leaves we can read in terms of the turnout so far?

MATTHEW BENSON: Well, with the caveat that it is always dangerous 10 days out from an election to try to determine outcomes based on these early trends. However, what we seem to be able to see is that turnout is strong. It is significantly stronger than it was even in 2022, the last midterm.

Republicans and Democrats close in terms of turnout so far, as you point out. What we don’t know is how those voters are actually voting. Are the Republicans that are turning out actually voting for Republican up and down the ballot, or is there some, as we call it, Republican leakage, where you’ve got folks voting, let’s say, Republican in legislative races, but maybe not at the top of the ballot? How are indies actually voting?

And is voter turnout — is voter behavior this cycle the same as what it’s been in the past? I mean, in recent cycles, you’ve seen Republicans by and large not voting early and voting Election Day. And there’s been so much emphasis on getting Republicans to cast those ballots and bank them now. So is that changing the voter behavior this cycle?

MARK BRODIE: Do you think it’s possible that we could see — I mean, Republicans over the last couple cycles have really dominated on Election Day here. Might that be changing, given their strength in early voting?

MATTHEW BENSON: That might be changing.

MARK BRODIE: Reginald, what kind of tea leaves do you possibly read from these?

REGINALD BOLDING: I mean, what we’re seeing, especially from the Democratic side, is you’re excited about the enthusiasm that you have with people turning out. In some of these key races, you’re seeing a trend for Democratic candidates when you look at some data, but it’s very close, very close.

I mean, I expect the races in Congressional District 6, Congressional District 1 to be razor-thin. And I do think that one thing that that’s going to make and what you’re going to see is potentially more spending these last few weeks when folks are taking a step back and looking at the data.

But ultimately, day-of Election Day voting will matter. I think it’s going to matter. I think the margins are going to be so that whoever can turn out folks in a sustained manner, they’re going to have a slight edge.

MARK BRODIE: What are you hearing, Reginald, sort of in Democratic circles about the efforts to get, as Matt referenced, to bank some of these votes early versus, you know, maybe Election Day looks a little less Republican this year than it has in the past?

REGINALD BOLDING: Yeah, I know Democrats are primarily focused on early vote. That has been a significant effort. In fact, tomorrow, there’s something called National Early Vote Day, which is an effort to get voters to turn in their ballots early.

You had a major rally last week with No Kings where you saw folks literally marching to drop off their early ballots. So that is definitely a strategy that Democrats are using. And we don’t know what the actual polls will look like. You know, there’s been conversations about potential ICE deployment or other type of federal deployment at polls, which no one wants to see. We want everyone to have the ability to vote without restrictions or without fear or intimidation. And the hope is that folks vote as early as possible.

MARK BRODIE: Matt, I want to ask you about — you mentioned the concept of Republican leakage, maybe Republicans not voting GOP up and down the ticket. I’m curious what you’re hearing about the possibility of voters leaving certain races blank? Like they might vote for, you know, either Democrats or Republicans might vote in some races, but just leave some or more not voting.

MATTHEW BENSON: Yeah, it’s a real thing. Protest nonparticipation in some of these races, and I think that’s a concern at the top of the ticket. Andy Biggs, I mean, there are nearly 300,000 more registered Republicans in this state than Democrats. So all things equal, Republicans should be winning a lot of races — and they’re not going to. And if the polling is remotely accurate, these statewide races are very likely to remain in Democratic hands.

That is a function of two things: Republicans either not voting in those races or voting Dem in some cases. And then, you know, the independents, I mean, based on polling, independents going for Democrats by significant margins is a huge problem for the GOP in the state.

MARK BRODIE: Reginald, which do you think is the bigger issue or maybe more impactful issue: Republicans who vote for Democratic candidates or which way independents break?

REGINALD BOLDING: I think which way independents break. I mean, what you’re likely to see for Republicans who may break for the governor’s race or they may break for the attorney general’s race, the further down the ballot, they tend to start to revert back to their party affiliation. So with independents, you don’t see that data. So independents who are starting at the top of the ticket who are deciding that this cycle they are Democratic voters for this cycle, you tend to see them more likely to stick with that same group of candidates. So I think targeting independents is significant, but both groups are what Democrats need in order to win statewide races.

MATTHEW BENSON: And the question is whether those independents are going to vote. Because in these midterm elections, participation across the board tends to be much lower than it would be in a presidential year. So are those independents who tend to be less politically attuned and energized, are they going to vote?

MARK BRODIE: Yeah. And so far, they’ve been — even though they are, I think, the biggest group of voters — early voting, their turnout is lagging behind the two parties, between Republican and Democrat. So that’ll be interesting to see also on Election Day, between now and Election Day and then on Election Day, how many of them show up as well, I suspect, yeah?

REGINALD BOLDING: Absolutely.

MATTHEW BENSON: Yeah.

MARK BRODIE: All right. Let’s take a quick break. I’m joined by Matt Benson and Reginald Bolding. I’m Mark Brodie in Phoenix. The Friday NewsCap continues in just a moment.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning, it’s the Friday NewsCap on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie. My guests this week: former State House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding and Matthew Benson of Veridus.

Reginald, let me start with you in the 2nd Congressional District, kind of northwestern Arizona. This is a district that Eli Crane has represented for a couple of cycles now. Jonathan Nez, the former Navajo Nation president, is running again. He ran against him last cycle, actually overperformed in that district relative to how the Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, did.

Just watching TV, there seems to be an awful lot of ads for this race, both pro-Nez and pro-Crane. A lot of national money coming in, and there was a poll this week that found Nez actually up in this very, very Republican district. What do you make of all this?

REGINALD BOLDING: Yeah, I mean, I think it’s going to show that, one, that Jonathan Nez, he’s a strong candidate, you know, former Navajo Nation president. He’s been out having conversations with voters. I think it’s also the sentiment nationally.

You know, Trump is underwater. Eli Crane, I would say he takes a lot of his marching orders directly from the president, and his popularity, from what I’m hearing, he has some issues not only on the left side, but also on the right as well.

So I think that candidate quality is a significant issue here, but ultimately, I think this is an area that Democrats are looking at if not now, in the future to try to flip.

MARK BRODIE: Is this one of those situations, Matt, where if Democrats have a wonderful night on Election Day, like this is maybe a race they could win, but otherwise probably not?

MATTHEW BENSON: That’s correct. It would have to be a blue tsunami. Personally, I think AZ2 is fool’s gold. It’s a stretch race that Democrats, they have enough money, they’re going to throw some money at it and see what happens. But I think what you’re going to see after the election is that this race goes for the incumbent, for Eli Crane, by a handful of points.

MARK BRODIE: I mean, I wonder, though, like you mentioned there’s money. Do the sides have enough money, especially the national organizations, like the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the Republican Congressional Campaign Committee, like is that not money that could be better spent somewhere else?

MATTHEW BENSON: You can always make that argument. I mean, in a year like this, though, Democrats are trying to expand the map. Part of that is they think there may be some seats that they can pick up that are kind of sneaky wins. Part of it also is making Republicans defend a larger portion of the map and defend incumbents in places that they’d prefer not to have to and spend money there.

REGINALD BOLDING: Yeah, Matt hit the nail right on the head. If you’re able to make some of these races that Republicans obviously should win by significant margins, if they have to invest in those races, those are dollars that aren’t being put in other places.

So obviously, I think that this is a race that is an uphill battle for Democrats. Jonathan Nez, he is doing his part, and I think what you’re starting to see is that more nationally people are saying, like, let’s see what we can do to potentially pick up the seat.

MARK BRODIE: How well nationally and in Arizona, Reginald, do you think Democrats would have to do for Jonathan Nez to win that race?

REGINALD BOLDING: I absolutely believe blue tsunami. It has to be that. I do think, though, that here in Arizona, CD1, CD6, if I’m calling it today, I think those both go Democrat.

MARK BRODIE: Do you agree with that, Matt?

MATTHEW BENSON: I do. I think those are — CD6 in Southern Arizona, and kind of that’s the district that is around Tucson —

MARK BRODIE: Juan Ciscomani’s district.

MATTHEW BENSON: Ciscomani’s district. That’s a very uphill fight in 2026 for a Republican. CD1, I think is a coin toss. It could go either way.

MARK BRODIE: Is that—do you think that’s mostly because it’s an open seat as opposed to there being an incumbent?

MATTHEW BENSON: Open seat, CD1, those voters, I mean, it’s just more of a swing district. You know, that is a district that a Republican has held—that’s my district—a Republican’s held that seat, David Schweikert, currently, forever. It’s always considered competitive. It always ends up trending back Republican, staying in Republican hands. I think the same will happen this time, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the Democrat wins it. Wouldn’t be shocked either way.

MARK BRODIE: OK. Reginald, let me ask you about one of your former places of employment, the Arizona State Legislature. Sabato’s Crystal Ball, one of those sort of national prognostication, forecasting services, has rated both the Arizona State House and Senate as toss-ups.

Now, I don’t have to tell you for how long Democrats in Arizona have been saying, “This is the year we’re going to flip one or both chambers of the Legislature.” But I’ll ask again: Is there a possibility that Democrats could flip one or both chambers of the Legislature, do you think?

REGINALD BOLDING: You know what? I truly believe that this year you will definitely see a chamber flipped.

MARK BRODIE: Really? But not a tie, an actual flip?

REGINALD BOLDING: I think a flip. I think a flip. I mean, if you’re looking at the map, there are some races Democrats should win. I mean, if you start to even look at revisionist history, there — Democrats actually lost races in Democratic districts that prevented it from actually being the tie.

So there’s always been that path. I think Democrats have learned from history that, you know, even in some of these blue areas that you think you’re going to win, still have to fight, still have to defend. And I can tell you right now, folks are already beginning to think about a governing agenda. There’s something called the Arizona People’s Convention taking place tomorrow, where folks are starting to put together an agenda for what 2027 could look like.

MARK BRODIE: That’s not putting the cart before the horse at this point?

REGINALD BOLDING: You know what? You can’t start planning too early.

MARK BRODIE: Matt, do you think the Democrats have a chance to flip one of the houses?

MATTHEW BENSON: Well, they absolutely have a chance. I don’t think it’s going to happen, for what it’s worth. There’s a lot of talk right now about the Senate going 15-15 tie, and you ending up with a shared governance situation —

MARK BRODIE: Which has happened in the past.

MATTHEW BENSON: Well, it happened, I mean, most recently with Randall Gnant, which is a name that three of your listeners are nodding to right now. But I think, yeah, I mean, it could happen.

I think, as Reggie said earlier, voters tend to revert to their party ID that far down the ballot, and I do think that the Republicans will hang on to both chambers but just by the skin of their teeth.

MARK BRODIE: Do you think that if Republicans hang on, the margins might be a little tighter?

MATTHEW BENSON: Very tight.

MARK BRODIE: Like tighter than they’ve been? Because it’s been what, a two- or three-vote —

REGINALD BOLDING: It’s been one. I mean, you know, for several years, 31-29.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, or in the past, yeah, it was right there.

REGINALD BOLDING: Yeah.

MARK BRODIE: I mean, do you think, Reginald, do you think it has to be sort of a maybe not a tsunami, maybe not a Jonathan Nez wins in CD2 kind of night, but somewhere close to that for Democrats to win a legislative chamber?

REGINALD BOLDING: You know, if Democratic voters turn out how they’re modeled to turn out, I think Democrats, they take a chamber.

MARK BRODIE: Do you have a guess as to which one?

REGINALD BOLDING: I think the Senate.

MARK BRODIE: The Senate, OK. And not a tie, an actual Democratic Senate?

REGINALD BOLDING: I think so.

MARK BRODIE: Interesting. All right. Guys, just a couple minutes left. I want to ask you about one other story. Arizona has joined Nevada’s federal lawsuit over the Colorado River, the cuts to the Colorado River. And this is actually, you know, every couple years, we hear, “Oh, water’s going to be a big issue in the election.” It actually seems to have been an issue that candidates and voters are talking about on the campaign trail. Matt, I’m curious what you make of any potential electoral impact of Arizona deciding right now to join this lawsuit against the federal government?

MATTHEW BENSON: No.

MARK BRODIE: OK. Reginald, do you think there’ll be any electoral impact on this?

REGINALD BOLDING: I just don’t think this is top of mind for Arizona voters right now. And so, you know, I think to Matt’s point, no.

MARK BRODIE: But OK, so taking it away from the election, in terms of sort of Arizona’s role in this and making sure that ... the cuts that come here are not maybe disproportionate — smart move, do you think, to join up?

MATTHEW BENSON: Yeah, from a policy perspective and in terms of a legal fight, it makes a lot of sense. I mean, Arizona’s argument is that the cuts we’ve been asked to take are disproportionate relative to the other states. And I think that’s a perfectly reasonable argument.

And joining the Nevada suit and trying to pressure a better deal, whether through the political process or the legal process, makes all the sense in the world. It’s just not something that voters are paying attention to in that degree to where it’s going to impact their vote at this point. I mean, it is just a bit in the weeds.

MARK BRODIE: What do you think in terms of water policy, smart move?

REGINALD BOLDING: You know, this is where I’d like to see much more cohesion between our federal delegation, right? When you have two sitting U.S. senators and then you have, you know, six of the nine congressional members who are Republican, sometimes you don’t have everyone all in the same room aligning the same way.

And I think this is actually an opportunity where our federal delegation can get together, work with the governor and actually stand up strong for Arizona. I mean, you have folks who have very influential voices, both at a national scale, also here in Arizona and regionally. This is an opportunity where Arizona should be winning.

MARK BRODIE: Interesting. All right, we’ll have to leave it there. Reginald Bolding, Matthew Benson, thanks to you both. Appreciate it.

MATTHEW BENSON: Thank you.

REGINALD BOLDING: Thank you.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning, it’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie. Coming up, a new book explores the cultural impact of a bookstore in the Bay Area.

But first, 10 years ago, Tucson band XIXA released its first full-length album, “Bloodline.” They started as an underground cover band called Chicha Dust, playing Peruvian chicha songs to increasingly bigger crowds.

But by the time they released “Bloodline,” they found their own sound within the genre, a moody Southwestern psychedelic rock ’n’ roll vibe, befitting of their border roots. Tomorrow at Valley Bar in downtown Phoenix, they’ll be celebrating 10 years of “Bloodline” and their career since.

My co-host Lauren Gilger spoke with XIXA singer, songwriter and guitarist Brian López more about it. And he told her at the time, he and co-founder Gabriel Sullivan were both trying to push their solo careers, and they just needed a way to pay the bills.

BRIAN LÓPEZ: We just had this idea, why don’t we subsidize our solo careers by starting a really fun cover band just so we don’t have to get jobs, you know? Don’t have to be like a waiter, I don’t have to go and substitute teach at a high school, you know? And that’s kind of how it started. That was the impetus of the band Chicha Dust.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so it was Chicha Dust, and you’re doing covers of chicha music. Tell us first just like what that is, what that genre is all about.

BRIAN LÓPEZ: Chicha is a specific type of cumbia. It comes from Peru, and it was kind of the sound of the underclass, coming from Iquitos or Lima in the ’60s — late ’60s, ’70s and early ’80s. And yeah, it was kind of the sounds of the working-class type music, so it wasn’t really exploited as an export early on, and it wasn’t until much later when I received what would be like a quintessential album, it was called “The Roots of Chicha: Volume 1,” and it was put out by Barbès Records.

[MUSIC CLIP PLAYS]

So I was opening up for a French chanteuse, Marianne Dissard, in New York City at a place called Barbès. And Barbès is kind of like a world music venue and record label, and I played a Peruvian song that I had incorporated into my set at the time called “Ojos Azules.”

[MUSIC CLIP PLAYS]

And the owner, Olivier Conan, was like, “Hey, that’s a Peruvian song. You know, we just released a full compilation called "Roots of Chicha, and it’s all Peruvian chicha cumbia music, psychedelic cumbia music from the ’60s and ’70s.” And I was like, “OK, that sounds cool.”

And he gave me a CD, and it just — it blew my mind. This music, because, you know, I’d been in these indie rock band circuits for so long, and it kind of gets tiring and boring, and you kind of become a caricature of yourself, you know? Everybody has like a 3 o’clock shadow beard and a little bit disheveled enough to still be stylish, and plaid T-shirt. And, you know, I mean, mostly dudes, and everyone has like 30 guitar pedals, and most of them are delays and reverbs, and they all start to sound the same. You’re just like, what am I doing here?

So to receive this music, and as somebody who comes from a classical guitar background, the musicality of it first struck me, as did the infectiousness of not just the melodies, but now you have these amazing cumbia rhythms incorporated into it, and the phrasings were so wild and different and off-time.

[MUSIC CLIP PLAYS]

So we learned — we covered all these chicha standards from this compilation, and we became Chicha Dust, you know? Jason Urman playing keyboards from Nogales, Arizona, jumped on early. Geoffrey Hidalgo, who played, you know, we played music with him in many bands. Winston Watson, who played with Bob Dylan, joined us. I mean, and we’re all coming from this kind of rock ’n’ roll background, so we had a different take on chicha music.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. It was cover songs to begin with, but this became something entirely different, kind of without you meaning it to be, right? Like it was an unexpected hit, people were asking for you to keep going in this?

BRIAN LÓPEZ: Yes, so we prided ourselves on like, we’re not going to do any marketing, we’re not going to do any social media, no handle of Chicha Dust, no Facebook page, no Instagram, no photos, no bio, no nothing. It’s going to be word of mouth, super old school, and if you know, you know.

And it turns out that’s a great marketing tool in the age where everyone’s doing the same thing. We zagged, and we just kind of blew up at a local level and got invited to like South by Southwest, and they were like, “Well, look, you can’t get in unless you can give us like a photo and like a short bio.” We’re like, “All right, fine.” So we caved in in 2013, and then we played a tour with two other national chicha bands at the time, Chicha Libre from New York and Money Chicha from Austin, Texas. And we did this little short tour together, and that was really cool.

But we kind of saw the writing on the wall around 2014. There was a lot of people listening to chicha in any, you know, any kind of cumbia, and a lot of like, to be honest, just like a lot of bad bands. We were like, “All right, let's just — let’s go a different direction. Let’s start writing our own material and kind of filter it through our own natural backgrounds of indie rock, songwriter Americana kind of genres, and still kind of incorporate the infectious chicha and sonidero and bolero and all these other things that we like from the border region and kind of keep that Peruvian chicha psychedelic vibe alive, but not put it in the forefront and just write our own material.”

LAUREN GILGER: So you turned it into your own kind of thing here. Like this is this kind of unique sound that feels very of Tucson, of the border region. It’s psychedelic, and it’s got those sort of, you know, chicha or cumbia rhythms, right? But you’re doing something totally different with this, too. Talk about how that came about in the writing of this album, of “Bloodline.”

BRIAN LÓPEZ: When I listen back to this album, it’s just so wild. It’s like a very schizophrenic album where we have all these different songwriters trying to get their musical DNA onto an album. There’s stuff that’s like super heavy that I forgot about, like “Down From the Sky.”

[CLIP OF "DOWN FROM THE SKY" PLAYS]

And then there’s stuff like — like me, like “Killer,” for example, that’s — that’s something that I had a heavy hand in, which is more of like the poppier side of chicha music.

[CLIP OF "KILLER" PLAYS]

That’s where I thought we were going. And then you have something right down the middle, which I feel is kind of indicative of our North Star, which would be the song “Bloodline.”

[CLIP OF "BLOODLINE" PLAYS]

Something that kind of has that Southwestern, border region cumbia, but also Americana songwriter sensibility. When I listen back to that record, that’s the one song that that kind of — it’s a throughline through the rest of our records. We honed in on it more as time went on. But at the time, we’re just throwing everything at the wall and just seeing what would stick. And, you know, you get “Bloodline.”

LAUREN GILGER: So what’s it like, Brian, to look back at 10 years since that album, since you were throwing ideas at the wall and trying to figure out what this band would be?

BRIAN LÓPEZ: I mean, it’s — in one sense, it’s only 10 years, but in another sense, it feels like a lifetime because we did so much touring. People don’t understand, like, traveling, being in the same bus, living together, experiencing all these new things with each other abroad.

It took us all over the world, and these experiences — like, I have like a hard time understanding the concept of time these days. Like, I know there’s an X and Y axis, but like I don’t understand how that’s 10 years.

And it was such an easy decision to get rid of this wildly popular cover band. Like, honestly, we could have just made money and had like a steady career or something doing that.

But that’s not us, like we wanted to write our own music, and we knew that there was going to be a bunch of terrible cumbia bands in the next two years, and we didn’t want to be a part of that. So we gambled, and I’m really proud of us for doing that — very, very proud.

LAUREN GILGER: So where has this brought you today? I mean, a decade after this original album, what’s next for XIXA?

BRIAN LÓPEZ: I don’t know. I don’t know. We put out an album last year, “Cholo.” We toured Europe. Everyone’s lives are getting more complicated. I have a lot going on with my solo career now. Gabriel has a lot of great stuff going on with his production. Jason’s got a family and a mortgage, and his life is wonderful.

You know, I don’t know. Maybe it’s run its course, maybe not, but I’m really happy to be celebrating at least this milestone right now.

LAUREN GILGER: All right. A good note to end on. That is Brian López, the co-founder, singer, songwriter, guitarist for XIXA. Brian, thank you so much for coming on The Show. I really appreciate it. Congratulations on 10 years of this album.

BRIAN LÓPEZ: Thank you so much, Lauren, for having me. Thank you, KJZZ.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning, it’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

How did a bookstore become a sort of cultural institution? Gioia Woods explores that question in her book, “City Lights: Lawrence Ferlinghetti and the Biography of a Bookstore.”

The book tells the story of Ferlinghetti — a poet, painter and activist, among other things — and the all-paperback bookstore he started in the early ’50s called City Lights in the North Beach community of San Francisco. Ferlinghetti also started City Lights Press in 1955.

Over the years, the shop has become a gathering place for people to browse, read, meet and talk.

Woods, who’s a professor of humanities at NAU, joins me to talk more about Ferlinghetti and the store he started. Gioia, what kind of role does City Lights play in that neighborhood and in the city and community more broadly?

GIOIA WOODS: So it has played a consistent role in bringing sort of avant-garde literature to the community in North Beach. It sits sort of at the cusp of North Beach and Chinatown, and in its earliest days, it attracted folks who wanted a place to go hang out.

In those days in the United States, bookstores were more like white-glove affairs. They were — you had to go in knowing what you wanted, and someone would pick a hardcover from the shelf.

But Ferlinghetti, based on his experience in Paris at the Sorbonne after World War II, wanted to establish a bookstore where people could go and meet and hang out and talk ideas. So it became sort of a meeting place, and it was really important to the community.

People of all types would gather there, and Ferlinghetti reflected that there was a real deeply felt need for this kind of institution. When he first opened it, he couldn’t close the doors at closing time.

MARK BRODIE: Did it turn into what Ferlinghetti had wanted it to be? Like did it sort of fulfill his vision for what he wanted?

GIOIA WOODS: His vision was to establish a place where inexpensive literature was available to people to put into their pockets. He very famously established the Pocket Poets Series with his press in 1955. And I would say that, absolutely, yes. It turned into the kind of place Ferlinghetti thought was missing in the United States, and that was a bookstore where you could go loaf and lounge and linger and talk ideas.

So yeah, indeed, indeed it did. And it served over the decades different purposes. It’s sort of like a cultural first responder. It came to wherever the sort of cultural need was in the 1950s and ’60s with the stifling conformity of the Cold War; in the ’70s with the new ecology movement and the Vietnam War; in the ’80s and ’90s with Latin American intervention and the AIDS crisis, particularly ground zero in San Francisco. 9/11 and the advent of Islamophobia in the 21st century in the United States. So it became a place that stood for progressive values. Yeah.

MARK BRODIE: And do you see sort of a straight line between this store and what independent bookstores have become? Like listening to you describe it, I’m thinking about stores even in the Valley that have chairs or couches to sit on, or hold events there, they have event spaces there. Like it seems as though that was sort of the template that a lot of other stores tried to follow.

GIOIA WOODS: Yeah, absolutely. I think that City Lights really established a precedent, first of all, by taking the paperback, which had a pretty bad reputation in the 1950s, right No good could come of reading a paperback except sort of whiling away time while you’re waiting for a train or something. But Ferlinghetti turned the paperback into a tool of revolution, really an idea to put sort of radical ideas in people’s pockets.

And then I think that his model of independent bookstore even influenced the superstores. When Waldenbooks came along and when Barnes & Noble came along, you probably remember that they had couches and even play sections for the kids. So the whole attitude about books, about books and bookstores and how they serve the community really changed. It wasn’t just for an elite audience. It was for everyone.

MARK BRODIE: Which I imagine had implications just beyond that store and that community, right? Like the more people who have access to literature or nonfiction or really any kind of book, really, it seems like that would have an impact.

GIOIA WOODS: Absolutely. One of the things Ferlinghetti did early in his career was he established relationships with publishers, writers, translators, poets, artists, provocateurs all over the world. So he had this amazing network of contacts globally.

In the 1970s, teenagers from the then-Czechoslovakia were writing him saying, “Oh, we follow your bookstores, send us a copy of Allen Ginsberg’s latest poems.”

MARK BRODIE: So what is your connection to this store?

GIOIA WOODS: Ah! So my connection — I was always a kid who loved to read, but I always felt sort of like, “Oh, you know, I don’t understand what these poems are supposed to mean, these poems are sort of off-putting.” I had a version of like math anxiety when it came to poetry, but I really wanted to be the kind of person who could read poems.

And I came across a Ferlinghetti poem called “The Old Italians Dying” when I was a high school student in Los Angeles. And I recognized my people in there, you know? And I thought, “Oh, my gosh, this is great,” and I could understand it, and it spoke to me, and it moved me.

And I found out that this fellow, Ferlinghetti, who had written this poem, also ran a bookstore in the Bay Area. So as soon as I got my driver’s license when I was 16, I made my first pilgrimage to City Lights.

MARK BRODIE: Which is not a short drive between LA and San Francisco.

GIOIA WOODS: No, it’s not a short drive. Yeah. And it turns out that it really is a place, even now, then and now, a place where people make their pilgrimages to because it’s a site that has long stood for freedom of expression, for poetry off the page, for the meaning of literature and words, yeah.

MARK BRODIE: Have you seen an evolution in this store from that first pilgrimage when you were in high school to now, either in terms of like just easily like how it looks or what it means to the community and beyond, its impact, that kind of thing?

GIOIA WOODS: I think its meaning has remained the same because one of the gifts that Ferlinghetti left over the course of his very long life was consistent values. He was all for supporting the community in providing alternative ideas.

And in terms of the bookstore as a physical space, one of the things that impressed me then and now is that it had a really robust section of what was then called third world literature.

It was one of the only spaces in the community where someone could go buy books by Indian authors or Cuban authors or Russian authors. And this is thanks to Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s vision, right? That there’s a sort of global avant-garde, and he really set out his feelers and tentacles to find that global avant-garde.

The bookstore has changed in some physical ways. Now there’s a really wonderful storefront banner series that was first developed in the early 21st century in response to global crises like 9/11, where the storefront is used to display beautiful renderings of Ferlinghetti or other people’s poetry. So it’s really recognizable. It sort of sends a message to the community. And so the storefront banner series has become sort of like its own broadside, its own poem that’s recognized by the community.

MARK BRODIE: All right. That is Gioia Woods, a professor of humanities at Northern Arizona University and author of the book, “City Lights: Lawrence Ferlinghetti and the Biography of a Bookstore.” Gioia, thanks so much. I appreciate it.

GIOIA WOODS: Thank you, Mark.

MARK BRODIE: And now it’s time for the next installment of our latest Soapbox series on the theme of Autumn. Almost 20 years ago, in the longstanding Buddhist tradition of relying on kindness and generosity from others, Dan Hoen Hull chose to spend part of his fall living on the streets of Detroit. What he learned has stuck with him all these years.

DAN HOEN HULL: In the fall of 2007, I went on a Zen street retreat with 13 others to meditate and bear witness to people who lived life on the streets of Detroit. Looking back, my memories are a series of emotional snapshots. Meditating on the icy morning grass in Cass Park. Sharing a mango gifted by an Eastern Market vendor on Russell Street. Collecting cans to scrape together change for cheap, hot Detroit Coney Island coffee. I can still feel the brutal bite of the wind and remember the street veteran who showed me how to wrap my feet in newspaper and plastic grocery bags to stay warm at night.

I mostly remember the kindness of strangers, like being fed by the Pilgrim Church congregation from a big pot of steaming Chef Boyardee SpaghettiOs and sleeping that night in a warm Sunday school classroom. We had been on the other side of the city that afternoon when a gang of men tried to shake us down. But we had no money or cellphones, nothing of interest to them. They were not happy and said if they found us sleeping in their neighborhood that night, they would kill us. We left, grateful they gave us the opportunity to go. It was a long, stressful walk to the West Side. We missed the soup kitchen dinner by 10 minutes.

Normally, our late afternoon was spent locating a place to sleep outside for the night. But that evening, we found ourselves tired, cold, hungry, and apprehensive as we huddled together on the sidewalk at dusk, figuring out what to do next. A man from the soup kitchen came over and said he would take us to his mom’s church where she was in a prayer meeting. “I know they’ll feed you.” He walked us to a run-down Venetian Gothic-styled church built sometime in the late 1800s. We were led to the sanctuary, where we met Pastor Henry Covington and the Pilgrim Church congregation. There was a chill in the air. I looked up and saw the night sky through a giant hole in the roof. Pastor Covington warmly welcomed us and said we’d be fed. He also invited us to stay the night in one of their classrooms. We did not want to take space away from anyone else needing a place to sleep, but Pastor assured us they had room. It was clear this congregation had little, but they were willing to share. And in that moment, we needed their support and humbly accepted. It was the only night that week I actually slept.

I left that experience with an acute awareness of deep human suffering, generally invisible to me in my daily life. Without hesitation, the people of Detroit helped me. They taught this Buddhist that compassion can exist even in the bleakest places. When I got home, I sent a donation to help fix the hole in the roof because it was cold outside, and winter was coming.

MARK BRODIE: That was Phoenix storyteller and writer Dan Hoen Hull. You can hear all of our Soapbox essays on our website, theshow.kjzz.org.

Thanks for listening to The Show podcast. The Show is produced by Sativa Peterson, Nick Sanchez, Amber Victoria Singer, and Ayana Hamilton. The Show was created by Jon Hoban. Our executive producer is Amy Silverman. You can find more of The Show and sign up for our newsletter at theshow.kjzz.org. You can also find us on Instagram @kjzztheshow.