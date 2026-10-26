The Show for Oct. 26, 2026: A Phoenix Symphony musician, honoring an Old West photographer and more

The Phoenix Symphony is out of money, suspending its season and laying off all of its musicians. One longtime member says they were shocked by the news. Plus, some Arizona photographers are using a new grave marker to raise awareness about a pioneer in the field.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s original production The Show is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

MARK BRODIE: Hi, I’m Mark Brodie, co-host of The Show, an original production from KJZZ. Every weekday, we bring you the latest news and culture from across the state. You can find much more at theshow.kjzz.org. Here’s today’s episode.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning, it’s The Show here on KJZZ 91.5 in Phoenix. I’m Mark Brodie.

LAUREN GILGER: And I’m Lauren Gilger. Coming up, what are voters thinking as poverty worsens in rural parts of our state?

MARK BRODIE: And trying to bring attention to a pioneer of Arizona photography.

LAUREN GILGER: But first, the 66 musicians who were just abruptly laid off from the Phoenix Symphony are demanding the board that made the decision open its books, release the organization’s financial records, and work with them to keep the orchestra on stage.

Last week, the state’s largest arts organization’s 25-person board announced it would suspend the rest of their season after Nov. 1 and lay off all of its musicians. They said they’d been operating in the red for years and simply couldn’t afford to finish the season.

Our next guest is one of those 66 musicians. Viviana Cumplido Wilson is principal flute for the Phoenix Symphony. She’s been a member of the orchestra for two decades. She also hosts a show on our sister station, KBAQ, on Sunday evenings, and she came into our studios late last week and told me they had rehearsal that morning on the day the news broke.

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: We had rehearsal that morning with Ballet Arizona, and later that afternoon, the orchestra was notified by email that the season would be suspended after our Nov. 1 concert.

LAUREN GILGER: And did you know at that moment that suspension also meant that all of you were losing your jobs?

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: Yes, that was made clear to us in that communication.

LAUREN GILGER: What did you think?

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: I mean, it was shocking. We’re all still in a state of shock and disbelief. This is our livelihood. This is our full-time job. Many of us have been a part of this organization for a long time, and we also have a lot of new members who have made a commitment to be a part of the Phoenix Symphony and a part of our community who are all in the same state of shock and disbelief.

LAUREN GILGER: You’ve been a member of this symphony for 20 years, a very long time.

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: Yes.

LAUREN GILGER: What’s 20 years at this symphony been like for you? Do you have any outstanding memories?

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: Oh, so many. In so many ways, I feel like I’ve grown up with this orchestra. I was quite young when I got the job, and so much of my development as an artist and an adult has happened here in Phoenix alongside my Phoenix Symphony colleagues. It’s been a wonderful journey to be a part of, to just see the evolution of this orchestra and my little part in it.

LAUREN GILGER: So there are a lot of questions, obviously, swirling right now about how this got this bad, right? How it got this far. You were, as musicians, it sounds like, aware that there were some financial problems. This is not unique to the Phoenix Symphony, right? But how bad did you think it was?

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: Like many arts organizations, we have had our fair share of struggles financially over the years. So when we hear that there’s money troubles or something like that, no one’s necessarily super shocked by this information. We’re always concerned and hopeful that the fundraising efforts will come through. In my 20 years here, they have.

So sometimes, sort of one step forward, another step back, and it kind of goes back and forth. But for the most part, the organization has always found a way to rally and keep us performing, keeping the lights on.

LAUREN GILGER: So you’d never thought it would get this dire, where all of a sudden and really very quickly, it’s all over.

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: Yes, I think the timing of this was particularly surprising coming off of such a spectacular season opener with our new music director, Paolo Bortolameolli. It was such a thrill, and we all just walked away from that opening weekend feeling like the world was our oyster with this new music director and the orchestra sounding the way it has been. So, yeah, the timing really stunned us all.

LAUREN GILGER: What does this mean for lots of folks in the orchestra, but for you personally? Like you said, this is your livelihood. This is your job, your full-time job.

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: For the 66 members of the Phoenix Symphony, it means that every one of those people will be losing their primary source of income. In five cases, there are five married couples in the orchestra who are about to lose their entire household income.

LAUREN GILGER: Both members. Wow.

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: Right. And so, it’s really, for the entire orchestra, it is devastating. It’s not like we had a lot of time to prepare for this, either. So everyone is in a bit of a panic right now, figuring out how they are going to get by, literally. Will I be able to pay rent, my mortgage, bills, all of the things that everybody in life has to deal with?

LAUREN GILGER: Obviously a financial hit, but also I wonder, is it like a family? Does this feel like a family having to break up in a way? You must know each other well, right? You spend a lot of hours playing together.

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: Yes, we spend a lot of hours playing together. Because of the type of work we do, there is sort of like a more — I don’t know if “intimate” is the right word, but we do work so closely together to create the art that we do that, yes, we know each other pretty well.

And artistically, for all of us, we have been studying our instruments, working on this craft since we were children. This is a lifelong pursuit. Not necessarily everybody at 6 years old thought that they would be playing in a symphony orchestra, but we all probably started around the same age, like single-digit age.

It’s a dream realized to actually get to play in a symphony orchestra. So it hurts our souls in a way that — we care so deeply about the work that we do, and to just imagine a world where we don’t get to share this with our community is just unfathomable.

LAUREN GILGER: I want to ask you about the bigger picture here in the Phoenix arts and culture world. We’re the fifth-largest city in the country. Do you think we should be able to support a major symphony, a major arts organization like this? It’s like a staple of any big city, any major metropolis, right?

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: Absolutely. One of the very interesting things about Phoenix is, yes, it’s the fifth-largest city in the country, but it’s still a very young city. I think that’s also part of where, artistically, the arts culture here is still sort of being written and defined.

We’re figuring out what the Phoenix arts culture and scene is. Not that there isn’t one — there absolutely is one. But it’s still a young city. It’s not like we have some longstanding tradition. We are cultivating that in real time.

LAUREN GILGER: That might be a challenge, but it’s also one of the beautiful things about Phoenix.

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: I think that’s one of the most exciting things, to be honest, because you can sort of write your own story that way. We feel strongly that every great city deserves to have a healthy arts community, and a symphony orchestra is a huge component of that.

LAUREN GILGER: What do you think it says about this place that we aren’t doing that at this moment?

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: I believe in this community. I think so much of this sort of struggle. A lot of times it’s just letting people know that we’re here, and that all of these musicians are also committed members of the community.

We don’t float in and out of Phoenix to come play here. We live and work here, and we’re a part of this community. A lot of the work that we do off-stage that is a part of the Phoenix Symphony, too — our community work — is just as important as what we do on stage.

LAUREN GILGER: Education stuff, you play in schools.

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: We play in schools. We play for patients in memory care facilities. We play for patients who are in hospice treatment. We have played for the unhoused, trying to give them at least a little bit of respite of beauty, and so that they can feel some dignity and that they deserve to enjoy the arts, too.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you lastly what you think is lost here. You talked about what’s lost for you personally, for the orchestra, for the members. What do you think is lost for our community?

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: We’re in a time in history where we have so many options in the palm of our hands, right? We consume media in such different ways now — music and media.

But hearing a concert live is not something that can be replaced. As a society, we need places where people can have actual shared experiences together, where people from all walks of life can join in one place and experience something together that is meaningful, that brings them joy, that brings them hope, that can be cathartic and therapeutic, and is a reflection on our world today — all of these things.

That human connection, that shared experience, we need to preserve that.

LAUREN GILGER: Do you have hope it’ll come back?

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: I do. I do. I believe that our community believes in us and can recognize the importance of what we do. Knowing that this might go away, I’m hopeful. I’m hopeful that our community will be able to rise up and show us some support so that we can keep those concerts coming and keep our connections in the community going.

LAUREN GILGER: Viviana Cumplido Wilson, principal flute of the Phoenix Symphony, hosts a show here on KBAQ on Sunday evenings. Viviana, thank you so much for coming in. Thanks for doing this. Appreciate it.

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: Thank you so much for having me.

LAUREN GILGER: We also reached out to the Phoenix Symphony to come on The Show. They declined our invitation.

LAUREN GILGER: Poll after poll shows Democrats way ahead in many races heading into next month’s midterm elections as voters are unhappy about the war in Iran, the price of gas the state of the economy as a whole.

In rural Arizona, those economic problems are even more profound as prices remain high on everything from beef to diesel. On top of that, a half a million residents in our state have lost their food stamps in the last year — a result of the One, Big, Beautiful Bill.

Well, our next guest spent some time with voters there and found the president’s grip on rural voters may be slipping — and the economy is to blame.

Yvonne Wingett Sanchez is a longtime Arizona journalist, now a staff writer at the Atlantic based here in Phoenix. I spoke with her more about it.

YVONNE WINGETT SANCHEZ: What really struck me about the reporting in a very red part of Arizona, Yavapai County, was sort of the helplessness that people were feeling in this moment. Even people who are Republicans, they consider themselves MAGA, they voted for the president, they still support him, there’s really a feeling of, the government isn’t going to help me. The people who I have entrusted the one real big thing that I can do, my vote, right? The people that I have entrusted that to have really sort of let me down, and I can’t count on those people. I can’t count on the government. All I can do is be a good person, I can count on myself, and I can count on my neighbors.

It really is this sense of turning inward. In some places that I visited, it’s feelings of despair, and it’s feelings of shame, and it’s feelings that people carry with them that they have somehow let their families down because they aren’t earning enough money, they can’t afford to pay for both the block of cheese and the container of peanut butter. They’re really sort of second-guessing their own decisions in this moment. It was a really powerful reporting trip.

LAUREN GILGER: You profile several people in this piece who you met in this part of the state. You talk about stopping along the highway because there’s this big line of cars, and you realize it’s a food bank line, and you talk to some people there. Tell us about some of the folks you met.

YVONNE WINGETT SANCHEZ: The genesis of the story actually came about during the summer. I was actually going up to Prescott for my daughter’s softball tournament, and I had gotten off in between Cordes Junction and Mayer, and I thought there had been an accident. There was like a mile of cars just waiting on the side along the highway. I couldn’t figure out what was going on, and I thought I was going to be late for the game. It turns out these people were waiting for food, and I couldn’t stop thinking about them.

I pitched a story to my editor. I said, “There is something wild going on, and we need to figure this out.” She said, “Go,” and gave me several days to just go explore. I talked to all kinds of people.

I went to a different place where people were getting food, and what was so interesting is that it was people in suits who are working. It was people who previously had relied on their moms or their moms-in-law to help feed their families, but now their family members are in their own precarious sort of situations, and so now everybody’s at the food bank.

It was a woman who had worked her entire life, worked in San Diego County, and was so responsible, she thought. Here she is, she cashed out her retirement money early, and now she can’t stop thinking about that. But here she is, donated her entire life to a food bank, and here she is relying on other people’s generosity to help get her through. She talks about the shame around having to stand in that line.

LAUREN GILGER: As you said, this is deep Trump country. These are many, I’m guessing, Trump voters. Did you talk to them about how these experiences — going hungry right now, essentially, in so many of these people’s cases — affects their votes and the way they think about their vote from the last election?

YVONNE WINGETT SANCHEZ: It was really interesting that not everyone that I spoke to regrets their vote for Trump. Now, none of them like the war in Iran. All of them agree that that was not great. They are angry about that. They’re angry about the effects that it has had on their gas prices, the things that they order off of Amazon, diesel. This is an area where diesel is purchased by people every day, and on that trip, it was like $6.50 a gallon. That is painful for people.

They were very supportive of the immigration crackdowns that actually have really roiled Prescott and Prescott Valley, the carnicerías, the people who help power the tourism industry and the transplants who have moved there from California.

They are completely OK with the immigration operations. What they’re not OK with is themselves having to feel that economic pain, right? They’re fine if the people who clean their homes feel a little bit of pain or get deported in some instances if they’re here not legally, but they don’t like to pay higher prices. And so it was sort of that duality and trying to reconcile those sentiments. It’s really complicated, and it’s really nuanced.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, it’s always nuanced. Tell us more about what folks had to say about immigration enforcement in particular, because as you said, this is something they’re seeing the direct impact of, particularly in this area, but not everybody was saying this was too far or too much.

YVONNE WINGETT SANCHEZ: No, in fact, that was like the one thing. When I asked these Republicans, what is the one thing that you can point to that the president has done that you are absolutely on board with, almost every single time, it was America First, immigration enforcement operations and making sure that people are deported. That’s immediately the first thing out the gate, and then it went down from there, right?

Deficit spending, they’re very upset about. It’s the decision to go to war. It’s also the people that the president seems to surround himself with and dine with. It’s the billionaires. It’s the people who are buying up all the land in Prescott, jacking up land prices, making housing unaffordable for them or for their children or their grandchildren. It’s like a feeling of loss of community and of affordability, and sort of pining for the old 1990s when you could afford a home and gas.

LAUREN GILGER: It’s so interesting you say almost a nostalgia for folks, because that’s so much of the political message that Trump ran on and was successful with, right?

YVONNE WINGETT SANCHEZ: Absolutely. I think it’s just how people experience that is dramatically different. The words sound fine; the policy implementation is painful.

LAUREN GILGER: Is it just Trump that folks are angry with? Is it Republicans in general? Is it Democrats? Is it all politicians, Congress, everyone?

YVONNE WINGETT SANCHEZ: It’s everyone. It’s corruption, a perception of corruption. It’s both political parties are only in it for themselves. It’s the president and the people he surrounds himself with, like maybe he’s not getting the full information. It’s the deep state and the people around the president who are causing some of these bad things to happen. It’s really sort of a feeling of self-enrichment, that these folks are really sort of benefiting from ordinary Americans’ financial pain.

LAUREN GILGER: All right, we’ll leave it there. Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, staff writer with The Atlantic based here in Phoenix, joining us to talk about her reporting in rural Arizona. Yvonne, thank you so much for coming back on The Show. Appreciate it very much.

YVONNE WINGETT SANCHEZ: Thanks for having me.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning, it’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

LAUREN GILGER: And I’m Lauren Gilger. Coming up, why an Arizona group is honoring one of the state’s earliest photographers.

MARK BRODIE: But first, what is the relationship between what we choose to pay attention to and our morality? According to my next guest — it’s a big one.

Silvia Caprioglio Panizza is an academic philosopher in Germany, where she’s worked on the topic of attention for many years — and she says attention is fundamental to morality.

She’ll be speaking at an event put on by ASU later today [Monday, Oct. 26] on this issue, and when we spoke earlier, I asked how attention and morality are related.

SILVIA CAPRIOGLIO PANIZZA: My idea is that actually, it’s not just that there is a relation between attention and morality, but that ... attention is fundamental to morality, meaning that attention is the starting point for moral being and moral thinking.

And the reason that I think that is the case is that when we attend, we’re opening ourselves up to the world, and without that initial movement of abandoning our self-concern and self-involvement and opening ourselves up to what is outside of us, there would be no moral interest, no concern, no relationship with others.

So that is the very basic reason why attention, as I understand it, is fundamental to morality. But there are all sorts of other reasons for that. One is that once we take that initial step, then there’s a lot that will be revealed to us. For example, other people’s needs, the kinds of possibilities that are open to us for action, are all things that will be revealed, and revealed more through attention than if we were just going through the world without exercising this capacity.

Attention also shapes who we are, I think, it shapes our character, because the things that we attend to over and over again make up part of our consciousness and then influence our dispositions. The things that we attend to also are, in a way, things that we value.

MARK BRODIE: Well, it almost sounds like what you’re saying is sort of a version of “we are what we pay attention to.”

SILVIA CAPRIOGLIO PANIZZA: In a way, I think that’s true. Yes.

MARK BRODIE: So what does what we choose to pay attention to say about us? You mentioned if we pay attention to or we’re attentive to a friend who needs something or is in some kind of distress, it helps us to be able to help them. If we are driving down the street and we are paying attention to someone experiencing homelessness on a street corner, what does all of that reveal about us?

SILVIA CAPRIOGLIO PANIZZA: First of all, there is the capacity to be attentive a lot of the time, which is very difficult, and I think increasingly difficult for us in the kind of world that we live in. So there is a real difficulty, I think, in exercising attention to the things that are around us or the things that might surprise us. That is something about us in the first place, but I don’t think that we need to be judgmental about it, because I think it is extremely difficult to be attentive a lot of the time or most of the time in this way.

But also, the objects of our attention, as I was saying, tell us something about who we are, because they tell us something about the things that we are concerned about. If I spend a lot of time worrying about the environment, then my attention will be drawn to the things that I could do in order to help the environment, or the ways in which climate is changing, And that direction of my attention is reflective of my broader concerns. So it says something about the values that I have and thoughts that I have.

MARK BRODIE: You mentioned paying attention and being attentive to things in the world in which we’re living, and I wonder if there’s kind of a dichotomy here because, on the one hand, it would seem that it’s never been easier to really pay attention to the things that you want to pay attention to because, with the internet and social media, you can get information about so many things. On the other hand, it seems to me that so many of us really struggle to pay attention to the things that are not staring at us on our screens.

SILVIA CAPRIOGLIO PANIZZA: Yeah, and I think there are two ways of thinking about attention in this sense. One is that we can decide what we want to attend to and always choose the objects of our attention. And in another sense, we can decide to step back and let the world reveal itself to us, meaning that the objects of our attention are not predetermined by our choices, but they will just come up as we walk down the street and we notice a bird or somebody walking past us.

So I think that the capacity for attention is fundamental, but it’s also very important to be able not to predetermine it too much, not to always make the choices of what we are going to pay attention to.

MARK BRODIE: Is it valuable for us to take a step back and think about the things that we give our attention to, or the things to which we pay attention?

SILVIA CAPRIOGLIO PANIZZA: Yeah, I think it’s absolutely fundamental. If it’s true, as we were saying earlier, that you are what you attend to, and not only that, but then you’re also going to act based on the things that you attend to, then I think it’s fair to say that attention really does shape our whole lives.

And so I think it’s even more important to think about the things that we attend to than to think about the choices that we make. That is a very controversial opinion, but the choices that we make depend on the things that we attend to, because those will be probably also what determines the options that we take ourselves to have.

So I guess if there’s one thing that we decide to do, or that people decide to do when they hear this interview, is — I would recommend it’s precisely that: just to take a moment to reflect on what are the objects of my attention? What were the objects of my attention today? What are my habitual objects of attention? What are the things that my attention is more easily drawn [to], and those that I do not attend to, and those that I don’t want to attend to?

And I think this question is probably the most important one, because the importance of attention comes out perhaps most clearly when we reflect on how it fails, on the things that we don’t want to attend to, and the fact that we avoid, as you were saying, for example, attending to homeless people, to problems of the world that we don’t want to face, reveals precisely our awareness of how powerful attention is.

Because we know that if we did attend, then our lives might change, and our consciousness might change, and we might feel pressed to act in ways that are very different from the ways that we act now.

MARK BRODIE: Silvia Caprioglio Panizza is an academic philosopher in Germany. She’ll be speaking this afternoon at an event put on by the Lincoln Center for Applied Ethics and the Humanities Institute at ASU.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning, it’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

LAUREN GILGER: And I’m Lauren Gilger. Chiricahua National Monument — Arizona’s so-called “Wonderland of Rocks” — is officially the newest national park in the United States. It is Arizona’s fourth national park, famed for its volcanic stone pinnacles that dot the 12,000 acre site.

The move will undoubtedly bring more attention — and more people — to what has long been known as a hidden gem off the beaten path in southeastern Arizona.

And, with a staffing and funding shortage at the National Parks Service, that has some folks nervous.

Roger Naylor is a longtime Arizona travel writer who calls the Chiricahuas his favorite corner of Arizona and he's in studio now to tell us more. Good morning, Roger.

ROGER NAYLOR: Good morning.

LAUREN GILGER: Tell us first, just what’s special about the Chiricahuas? I’ve never been there, like a lot of Arizonans, right?

ROGER NAYLOR: Right. Well, these are mountains wrapped in fantasy. It’s a skyline of wilted castles, equal part majestic and weird. I mean, there’s just these waves of serrated pinnacles that just spread across the landscape, columns and towers and spires, but no two are exactly alike. They’re like fossilized snowflakes. It’s just a place that steals your heart.

LAUREN GILGER: And this was formed by like a massive volcano a long, long time ago, right?

ROGER NAYLOR: Volcanic event about 27 million years ago spewed this lava and ash skyward. It rained back down and formed this rhyolite crust that’s been chipped away at by the soft chisel of erosion all these eons and created some masterpieces of rock here. So it’s a wonderful place.

LAUREN GILGER: As I mentioned, this is sort of a lesser-known park in the state, now a national park. Underappreciated, I think a lot of folks would call it. But you found this really early in your Arizona exploring, it sounds like.

ROGER NAYLOR: Yeah, I arrived in Arizona in 1975 to go to college in Northern Arizona University, fell in love with the state, dropped out of college because I had no interest in that. But Arizona intrigued me, so I was rambling around. I found Chiricahua when I was 19, and so I’ve been visiting for half a century now. It’s an amazing place.

LAUREN GILGER: It sounds like you think this new designation, making this the highest form of protection from the federal government, is well deserved for the Chiricahuas.

ROGER NAYLOR: Absolutely. It’s certainly worthy of national park attention, and I understand the concern about that it doesn’t allocate more resources. They’re already stretched thin. But, see, that’s the way all the national parks are. They’re all underfunded, they’re all understaffed, they’re all in jeopardy. But the ones that are most in danger are the ones in rural areas, with low visitation and lesser designations: the monuments, the historic sites, historic trails and stuff.

That’s just exactly where Chiricahua sat. Some of these national monuments have already been trimmed back and others are threatened with extinction to begin with. So I much prefer having Chiricahua as a national park. That’s locked-in designation. You just can’t roll it back by an executive order or something like that.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, this had to go through Congress, signed by the president, the whole thing.

ROGER NAYLOR: Exactly. Yeah.

LAUREN GILGER: So let me ask about the Indigenous history in this place. I know it’s very sacred to some tribes in the region, and that history goes back millennia, right?

ROGER NAYLOR: Yeah, this was the home of the Chiricahua Apache, and they fought for years and years to save it and protect it. And it is a very special place, as are so many of our Arizona locations and stuff. They called it the Land of Standing-Up Rocks.

Once, after the surrender of Geronimo in 1886, pretty soon the immigrants started pouring out this way. The Swedish immigrants in 1888 first arrived and settled in the ranch, and their oldest daughter became instrumental in attracting the attention that made it a national monument, which it received that designation in 1924. That was Lillian Riggs, who built the Faraway Ranch there as a guest ranch and ran it. Even though she lost her vision in 1942 and was almost deaf, she still ran it as the boss lady of the Faraway Ranch until 1970.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow, so almost 100 years since it became a national monument, it becomes a national park. What does this mean for the park itself? We talked about staffing concerns, funding concerns. It doesn’t come with more resources, this designation. But it’ll also probably bring a lot more attention, a lot more people. Are you excited for more people to be able to see this?

ROGER NAYLOR: Well, I am, and I say this as a cranky curmudgeon who values his privacy. I like having places to myself. But again, I understand. I want more people on my side. I want more people to fall in love with this place. I want more people to see how special it is so that they’ll go, “Oh, yeah, we do need to protect these places. They do have value. We need beauty and wonder in our lives.”

And the more people that get out and experience it, the more that will want to discover other places like it. Fort Bowie National Historic Site is right next door. Coronado National Memorial is right down the road. There’s so much cool stuff in the area, so I hope that it leads to more exploration.

There will be a spike in visitation. It’s not going to be overrun because it’s, again, too far off the beaten path. It’s 40 minutes south of Willcox, is the biggest town, and Willcox is a lovely little town, a great wine destination, but not a thriving metropolis. It’s not huge. So you really have to seek it out. One of the reasons it did stay under the radar for so long is you just didn’t stumble across it. You had to really go there.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, last minute here, Roger. Tell us your favorite place, moment, trail in the Chiricahuas. Where should we go if we go?

ROGER NAYLOR: The Heart of Rocks is the little loop, a 1-mile loop in the heart of the formations, the most beautiful formations. It’s about a 7.3-mile hike no matter which way you come at it. They’re all interconnected trails, but very much worth it.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. Roger Naylor, longtime Arizona travel writer, joining us to talk about our newest national park here in Arizona. Roger, thank you so much for coming on The Show. Appreciate it as always.

ROGER NAYLOR: My pleasure.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning, it’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Lauren Gilger.

MARK BRODIE: And I’m Mark Brodie. Members of the Arizona Photography Alliance will be meeting Monday at Mesa Cemetery, in an effort to draw attention to one of the people who's buried there.

The group has raised more than $3,500 to get a new headstone for a photographer named George H. Rothrock. He lived and worked in Arizona in the latter part of the 19th century, although he was originally from Missouri.

Jeremy Rowe is an emeritus ASU faculty, writer and member of the Arizona Photography Alliance. He joins me to talk more about this. And, Jeremy, how did Rothrock end up in Arizona in the first place?

JEREMY ROWE: He was a photographer in California originally. He was born in Missouri, came to California, went to Nevada, sort of bounced around the West. He and a partner, Mr. Young, came to Yuma and started a photography studio in Yuma, and then moved from Yuma to Phoenix.

He built supposedly the first wooden structure in Phoenix. Everybody was using adobe. They did a small wooden studio, about 10-by-12 feet, and then he used the additional wood that he had available to build the first wooden home in Phoenix. This is roughly 1875. He came across from Yuma to Phoenix, and then ’76, his partner, Mr. Young, passed away, and then Rothrock kept the photo equipment, worked with his widow to be able to maintain the photo equipment, started the first photographic studio in the Phoenix area and then carried on from there.

MARK BRODIE: What was photography like in the latter part of the 1800s?

JEREMY ROWE: He was doing it in the last of the 19th century. He was primarily working in wet-plate, which is wet-plate photography, which uses collodion on glass. It’s a mix of guncotton and ether. It’s a very thick, syrupy material that’s poured on a sheet of glass, then it’s dipped in chemistry to sensitize it, put in the back of the camera, a view camera, while it is still wet, and then exposed, processed, and fixed, dried, and packed away.

Photographers would have to carry all the chemistry with them. Rothrock and others in Arizona also had to carry water, typically about 150 pounds of material, and every negative was a piece of glass. So they had to carry glass for making the images, and they had to make sure the glass got back to the studio to be able to print without being broken. Very, very elaborate process, very tenuous when the heat in Arizona and the low humidity here, so it made it very difficult for many photographers.

MARK BRODIE: Well, not to mention dirt roads, no automobiles. That sounds like a lot to do.

JEREMY ROWE: They were carrying it on horseback, burro and wagon. There are many stories about the photographers out and about.

MARK BRODIE: What kinds of things did he photograph?

JEREMY ROWE: He started photographing in Arizona in Yuma. They had a small portrait studio. They did street scenes in Yuma, then he went up to Fort Mohave, photographed in Fort Mohave, Mineral Park, many of the small mining communities, the small towns and camps and forts around Arizona.

When he came to Phoenix, he started primarily a photo studio there. He did documentation of Phoenix in cartes de visite, which are small visiting card-sized photographs, and cabinet cards, which are slightly larger.

But bulk of his work during that time period was in stereo. He did some of the best documentation of visual documentation of Arizona between 1875 and about 1890 that exists, and it’s in its stereo format: two images, a left-eye image and a right-eye image taken with a camera with two lenses. When you print them and put them in the viewer, that gives you a 3D view.

And he did over 250 different titles of stereo views. Many of them are reproduced in books and magazines and historic articles, but they very rarely give credit to either the photographer or the format.

MARK BRODIE: And what do those photographs look like? What do they maybe tell us about Arizona at that time?

JEREMY ROWE: They capture visually what you much more — photographs are a primary source document, just like a manuscript or other sort of research objects people do. But the photograph actually conveys visually what you’re able to see. So you can look back and see what it looked like to live in an adobe building, what it looked like to live in a cave for early mining, or to visit on Ration Day at the San Carlos Reservation, or to look at the military scouts on formations.

He was one of the first to photograph the Natural Bridge in Payson, for example. So he and his assistant were posed on the rocks and showing the arch, which people had not been able to see. People didn’t travel as much, and the stereo views in particular were produced in small quantities, and people would buy them and have a little stack in their parlor with a stereoscope to view. That was a way people got to know and understand the West.

MARK BRODIE: You mentioned that Rothrock also did a bunch of portraits as well. Was this something that was particularly popular? Photography was relatively new at that time, right?

JEREMY ROWE: Yeah, photography was invented in 1839. The earliest Arizona photograph I’ve found in any collection anywhere is 1864. The portraits were sort of the bread and butter for a photo studio, much like today. There’s commercial photography they did: outdoor businesses and buildings and so on at that level. There’s also the bread-and-butter portrait photography. The cartes de visite and cabinet cards were the sort of underlying support for many of the photo studios. They would use that as the primary business, and then they’d take their equipment and either go out on the street or go on travels, make other images to try and sell for other markets.

MARK BRODIE: So when you think about photography in general, and specifically photography in Arizona, where do you see is George Rothrock’s legacy? Where does he fit into all that?

JEREMY ROWE: He’s probably the best documentation for that last quarter of the 19th century, the 1875 to about 1890, that was really his prime period, his heyday. There were other photographers like Henry Buehman of Tucson and Mitchell in Prescott that were competing, but Rothrock did a really good job.

He also had a wonderful sense of 3D. When he was making the images, he would place people under appropriate zones or layers when he photographed visually so that you couldn’t tell in a 2D image, but in a 3D image, they just pop, they just jump, and really a master.

So he was very interested in aesthetic photography. He was in very important places photographically. He visited places like San Carlos very soon after they were formed. Dudley Flanders was the first; Rothrock was probably the second to do documentation there.

He just liked to get out and about, he liked to explore, and apparently was very good at getting into places. So he photographed at Fort McDowell, he photographed many of the camps and forts and towns and mines, and really has a very interesting portfolio of images that he captured.

And again, they’re the mainstay of much of the photographic, of much of the Arizona history from that era, but they’re often not credited to him, and people don’t understand that he’s the source of them. So sort of an unnamed artist and unnamed influence on photographic history of Arizona. We’re trying to help resurrect his name and make people a little more aware of him with the marker that the Arizona Photography Alliance has helped put together.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, I was going to ask if part of the goal of having a new grave marker for him is to sort of raise awareness of him and let folks know who this guy was and what he was all about, and sort of his role in Arizona history.

JEREMY ROWE: Yeah. The first marker that was put together by the Arizona Photography Alliance is for Frank Hartwell. He was a little bit later era, ’90s and turn of the century, but also very important in documenting the area. So the Arizona Photography Alliance has very genuinely put together a series of fundraisers to get money to be able to put headstones together for these individuals. We’ve got a format where we have a self-portrait of the individual, a little bit of background on them — birth dates, death dates, and so on — and then an example of their work.

George Rothrock had a headstone that was totally illegible, and the people at the cemetery didn’t even know he was there. They knew he was important, but they didn’t know he was buried in that cemetery. So this is going to help them with their tours and background. I think raising awareness of the photographic history of Arizona is really important, and these are two of the sort of pioneer photographers that really had an impact that people don’t understand or don’t know about.

So hopefully this process and the unveiling and everything we do around promoting this is going to be helping get them to be more aware, make the general population more aware of the photographic history and of the contributions of these two photographers.

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is Jeremy Rowe, a photographer, member of the Arizona Photography Alliance, among many other things. Jeremy, thanks so much.

JEREMY ROWE: Thank you very much. Thanks for making this work. Appreciate it.

MARK BRODIE: The Shemer Art Center on Wednesday will break ground on a new project that aims to preserve a piece of Phoenix architectural history. The White Gates pavilion will include pieces from architect Al Beadle’s midcentury White Gates house, including three ellipsoid panels from the front of the house, the back patio’s metal shade structure, and concrete planters. They’ll basically just be moving down Camelback Mountain. The pavilion will also include sculptures of Beadle’s.

The White Gates house had been at the center of a preservation controversy for a while, with debate over plans to tear it down making its way to City Hall. This plan to save some of the house’s elements is seen as a compromise of sorts. Earlier this year, I spoke about this with architect Taz Khatri with the Phoenix firm Taz Khatri Studios, and we started with what comes to mind for her when she thinks of Al Beadle and this particular structure.

TAZ KHATRI: Well, it’s a stunning building, very unique, but also a tragic story with hopefully a happy ending. And really iconic of Al Beadle. Its previous life up until now has been pretty stunning in terms of visual and the architecture part of it, and also in terms of preservation, has had a real roller-coaster story for a long time, which ended in a difficult compromise. So that’s what comes to mind.

MARK BRODIE: Is there something specific about this structure that for you is sort of emblematic of his work? Is this a particularly significant building relative to everything else that Al Beadle did?

TAZ KHATRI: Yeah, well, this was a house that he built for his own family, so that has a lot of significance. And it’s also a Beadle Box, very classic Beadle structure. It’s a box, and then he also has the famous brise-soleil panels that are also emblematic of his work.

And then also the siting of it, how it’s up against Camelback Mountain, up against the rocks. It’s this very contained building up against these rugged, amorphous rocks. That siting is very intentional.

MARK BRODIE: OK. So you referenced a difficult compromise. What do you think about when you think about the fact that the building itself will be no more, but elements of it will be relocated to a place where seemingly they’re going to be put on display, people can go see them and learn about Al Beadle and sort of appreciate the work that he did?

TAZ KHATRI: You know what? I think it’s an example of how something positive can come out of a very painful situation that nobody expected. I think there was a lot of disappointment and angst and sadness that the preservationists of the city weren’t able to save this building. But somehow, they were able to get this compromise and get the owner to salvage certain parts of the building and available for people to see.

I feel like this is one of those wonderful things that no one expected, because this is going to be so great for preservation in the future, and it’s going to honor Al Beadle. More people in the Valley are going to have access to this midcentury modern, Al Beadle, the legacy of Al Beadle. So, in a way, it’s an unexpected — it’s not a victory, but a little bit of a triumph for Al Beadle despite the loss.

MARK BRODIE: Do you see it as kind of like a better-than-nothing kind of situation? Like it’s better to have these elements preserved somewhere where people can go see them and learn about them, even if it means we can’t have the building, as opposed to we just don’t have anything?

TAZ KHATRI: Absolutely. It’s better than nothing. It’s more than just better than nothing. At first I thought — because I was on the Historic Preservation Commission when this project came before us, and it seemed like a consolation prize that we’re going to get these elements, and it just seemed so minute compared to the loss. And now seeing the future of it and what it’s — and how the art center is making a White Gates pavilion, and how it’s actually going to live on in the memory of the city for a long time, and maybe in an even more effective way where more people will know about it.

MARK BRODIE: Do you see this potentially as a template for future preservation battles, either in Phoenix or maybe in other Valley cities, where if the owner of a building is not willing or able to keep the structure standing, certain elements of it can be preserved elsewhere?

TAZ KHATRI: Yeah, I think so. I’m a little bit hesitant to say yes because I don’t want to make it seem like — to encourage people to be like, “Well, it’s the same thing where keeping the building or keeping elements of the building.” It’s not.

MARK BRODIE: Keeping the building is always better.

TAZ KHATRI: It’s always so much better. So, yeah, I mean, if it’s absolutely impossible, like it was in this case, and if the elements are saved and preserved to be viewed by the public, that’s a wonderful thing. But I wouldn’t call it a template as much as it’s a case-by-case scenario.

MARK BRODIE: For as good as you think this situation has turned out, I would imagine on the flip side, there might also be the danger for preservationists that other building owners could say, “Look, look how well this worked out with this house. I don’t want to keep this whole structure. I will give you X, Y, and Z. You can put them wherever you want, and that will allow me to tear down the building.” That sounds like it’s not what you want.

TAZ KHATRI: Not at all. I think it’s a double-edged sword and something that we need to navigate very carefully, not to encourage that sort of thinking, because this is really a unique thing where those panels were able to be salvaged. In a lot of buildings, there aren’t unique things like that that would be salvaged, but it’s the whole building that has the historic significance and the architectural significance. So it’s very particular to this project, I think. So that’s why I hesitate to call it a template.

MARK BRODIE: And I guess, as you reference, it would be difficult in some buildings to take elements. Like the element is the building itself, right? You can’t take a certain piece of it and put it somewhere else and still maintain some of the significance. You have to have the whole building.

TAZ KHATRI: Absolutely. And this is what’s so unique about White Gates, is that it has those very artistic elements that can be extracted and put somewhere else. Other buildings, it’s like, well, sometimes it’s the way the light comes in or the way the composition is or the way it’s sited or the views. It’s so many different things. Sometimes it’s not just an object that you can just take out. So I think it’s really particular to each situation.

MARK BRODIE: So in that case maybe “template,” as you say, is maybe not the best word, but maybe sort of another tool available where if sort of negotiations are getting to the point where it’s intractable and there’s not going to be some kind of agreement to preserve the building, save the building, that in cases where there are elements that are salvageable, maybe this is something else that sort of at that last moment preservationists can go and say, “OK, if you’re not going to save the building, we don’t like it, we get it. How about if you give us X, Y, and Z?”

TAZ KHATRI: Yes, absolutely. I think as a last resort, I think this is a really good path, and I’m so glad that we’ve achieved it. So I think the salvaging of these elements, I think maybe more significant than what we originally thought it would be, because it’s going to be in the art center, because it’s going to be open to the public.

MARK BRODIE: Sure. All right, that is Taz Khatri, an architect here in the Valley with Taz Khatri Studios. Good to see you again. Thank you.

TAZ KHATRI: Great to see you, too. Thanks.

LAUREN GILGER: Thanks for listening to The Show’s podcast. The Show is produced by Sativa Peterson, Nick Sanchez, Amber Victoria Singer, and Ayana Hamilton. The Show was created by Jon Hoban, and our executive producer is Amy Silverman. You can find more of The Show and sign up for our newsletter at theshow.kjzz.org. You can also find us on Instagram @kjzztheshow.