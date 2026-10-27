The Show for Oct. 27, 2026: The missing issue in campaign ads, new car theft trick and more

Election Day is a week away, and campaign ads are blanketing TVs across the state. What are those ads saying, and how effective might they be? Plus, thieves have come up with a new, more efficient way to steal cars.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s original production The Show is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health: Nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz .

MARK BRODIE: Hi, I’m Mark Brodie, co-host of The Show, an original production from KJZZ. Every weekday, we bring you the latest news and culture from across the state. You can find much more at theshow.kjzz.org. Here’s today’s episode.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning, it’s The Show here on KJZZ 91.5 in Phoenix. I’m Mark Brodie. Coming up: What all the campaign ads on our TVs may say about this year’s election. And how the effects of the Phoenix Symphony’s suspended season trickle down into Arizona schools.

But first, hundreds of thousands of Arizonans could be affected by changes to the Medicaid program. Those changes are the result of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed by Congress and signed by President Trump last year. We’ve talked on The Show before about how legal immigrants and refugees could lose their coverage, as well as new work and reporting requirements that could kick other Arizonans off their Medicaid coverage. In Arizona, that coverage is known as AHCCCS, or the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System. But there’s another population that’s expected to be affected by these changes as well: those residents who are considered medically frail and aren’t able to work.

Jasmine Demers has written about this. She’s an investigative reporter covering health inequities for the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting, and she joins me to talk more about this. Jasmine, good morning.

JASMINE DEMERS: Good morning. Thanks for having me.

MARK BRODIE: Thanks for being here. So, who are these folks? What does medically frail actually entail when it comes to Medicaid coverage?

JASMINE DEMERS: Yeah. So, you’re considered medically frail when you’re in sort of a certain category. So, you have serious or complex conditions, you have maybe substance use disorders, you have disabling mental health conditions, maybe physical, intellectual, or developmental disabilities, excuse me. But the definition of medically frail is sort of left up to the states under this law that was put in place last year. And so, the definition is up to the states, but under this new law, people now are going to have to basically prove that they are medically frail rather than just have a qualifying condition.

MARK BRODIE: How does somebody go about proving that?

JASMINE DEMERS: Yeah. So, it’s going to be a little bit complicated. So, at first, once the work requirements go into effect in January, basically people will be able to self-attest, meaning that they’ll be able to just say, “Yes, I am medically frail,” and AHCCCS will — AHCCCS, our state’s Medicaid agency, will have to sort of take that at their word. But after that first year, what’s going to happen is the federal government is going to require that states have proof of that. So, basically they’re having to set up this entire system of verification where they ask these patients to not only, you know, prove that they have a qualifying condition, but that it is significantly impairing their ability to work. So, that’s where the concern is.

MARK BRODIE: So, for example, having cancer might not constitute being medically frail, but perhaps actively undergoing chemotherapy might be?

JASMINE DEMERS: Exactly. So, yeah. So, there are certain levels that the federal government has sort of set up. They set up sort of this tier system, or an optional sort of tier system that states can adopt. And so, yeah. So, if you just say, “I have cancer,” that doesn’t necessarily mean that you can’t work. You could have a type of cancer that has not spread throughout your body, for example, or you could have a type of cancer that you’re not necessarily receiving active treatment for, and so that could mean that you are capable of working, which means you would not be exempt from the work requirements.

MARK BRODIE: But it sounds like there’s an awful lot of ambiguity here in terms of, A, what will actually constitute being medically frail and unable to work, and B, how folks are going to actually go about proving that.

JASMINE DEMERS: Yes, exactly. So, the state doesn’t actually know how they’re going to make this happen at this point. They’re in the middle of — there’s 25 states across the country that are actually suing the federal government right now over this particular distinction, saying that, you know, in the original law that was passed in 2025, they didn’t add this extra layer of verification. They didn’t say that states would need to require this proof that people could not work. And so, the states are in the middle of this lawsuit, which is ongoing right now. And obviously these requirements go into effect in January, so we’re coming up pretty quickly on that deadline, and they are required to meet these requirements by January no matter what, despite what happens with the lawsuit. So, it’s very much up in the air what people will have to do.

But we do know that most people, if they do not have a true qualifying condition that can sort of be — that the state can basically say, “We absolutely know that this person cannot work,” that person will have to get some type of extra documentation from their doctor in order to prove that they can’t work.

MARK BRODIE: Well, how is AHCCCS right now? It sounds like they’re kind of on a dual track in terms of fighting this lawsuit, trying to preclude these new reporting requirements from taking effect, but also preparing for their possibly taking effect here.

JASMINE DEMERS: Right, exactly. Yeah. So, they are preparing for it to go into effect in January. And I think what they’re hoping for is that they won’t have to have this extra verification step and that they’ll be able to just use their diagnosis codes or the medical history that they already have, because that’s what they were planning to do before. They spent the last year, more than a year, prepping and preparing to use those diagnosis codes that they already have to automatically exempt people from work requirements. And they did find out that using the last 12 months of their diagnosis codes and their claims data, they did find out that there’s more than 100,000 people on Medicaid expansion right now who have pretty significant health histories, which would indicate to them that those people have complex health care conditions or chronic conditions. And those people they did plan to automatically exempt. But again, under these new rules, they wouldn’t just be able to take those diagnosis codes and the data that they already have. They would have to add that extra verification.

MARK BRODIE: Interesting. All right, we’ll have to see what happens here. That is Jasmine Demers, an investigative reporter covering health inequities for the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting. Jasmine, thanks so much.

JASMINE DEMERS: Thanks so much.

MARK BRODIE: Election Day is almost here, next Tuesday. But between now and then, it’s probably a safe bet that if you turn on your TV, you’ll see a whole lot of political ads. Whether you’re watching broadcast TV, cable, or streaming, it’s hard to avoid hearing about candidates for governor, Congress, and other offices.

Kim Fridkin is a Foundation Professor of political science at ASU, where she studies campaigns and elections. She joins me to talk about what she’s seeing in terms of the campaign ads this cycle. And Kim, what so far has stood out to you this year?

KIM FRIDKIN: Well, one of the trends — and this is mostly, I think, the gubernatorial race in Arizona, but there’s a lot of emphasis on who’s a pedophile, and this more nationally is the trans ads are back again in 2026. It just seems like even Democrats are running these kind of anti-pedophile ads, anti-Epstein ads, which is a little surprising to me given this political environment.

MARK BRODIE: Why is that surprising to you? I mean, the Epstein files has been kind of a big issue for at least for some candidates and some politicians for a few years now.

KIM FRIDKIN: Yeah, that’s true. But I just think that the economy is probably the most salient issue to most voters in this election cycle, and that hurts Republicans much more clearly, much more directly, I think, to voters. So, I’m surprised there isn’t more kind of blaming the Republicans for the economic situation facing Arizona voters.

MARK BRODIE: I see. So, you’re surprised that more Democrats aren’t running ads about the economy saying, “It’s Republicans’ fault, I’ll fix it.”

KIM FRIDKIN: Right.

MARK BRODIE: One of the other things that at least I’ve seen in watching TV and looking at campaign mailers is the word “socialism” is getting used a lot, which I guess maybe isn’t that surprising given that it’s sort of part of the discourse now in this election cycle. Are you seeing some number of candidates, mostly on the Democratic side, being referred to as socialists, whether or not that’s how they identify themselves?

KIM FRIDKIN: Yes, I definitely have seen that, not only locally and Arizona, but across the country. I think that what Republicans would like to do is try to paint Democrats as kind of out of touch, as more extreme than they probably are. And so, the socialist label is one that Republicans often use to try to suggest that Democrats are out of the mainstream.

MARK BRODIE: Is it safe to say, do you think, that one of the maybe connecting themes of in terms of child safety and pedophiles and socialism is fear, that some number of these commercials are trying to tap into fear in the electorate?

KIM FRIDKIN: Yes, definitely fear, maybe some anger as well. So, things like the Epstein files and the inability to kind of hold people responsible, I think that’s probably maybe even more anger than fear. But the socialist language is probably more fear. We do know from research in political psychology that fear and anger actually work differently in terms of how they motivate voters. And so, anger could bring people to the polls. So, anger is a — we call it a motivating emotion, where fear is not a motivating emotion. Instead, it kind of encourages people to kind of stop and maybe collect more information, to search more, but it doesn’t encourage them to go out and vote.

MARK BRODIE: Oh, that’s interesting. And I would imagine, then, that in an election where both sides are trying to get more of their voters out, anger seems to be the way to do that.

KIM FRIDKIN: Right. Anger would be more effective than fear in trying to get people out. In terms of positive emotions, enthusiasm is something that motivates people to vote as well. As you know, most of the ads are negative, but if candidates were going to run more positive ads, which is less likely this far along in the election cycle, enthusiasm is an emotion that would motivate people to participate as well.

MARK BRODIE: Are you seeing more anger-based or fear-based advertising this cycle than you’ve seen in the past, or is it roughly the same to what we’ve seen in previous elections?

KIM FRIDKIN: Well, I just finished a book with my colleague on the 2024 election. And in that book, we actually looked at the advertisements by Trump and Harris. And I’d say that there was more kind of emotions trying to generate fear more than anger from Trump in 2024 than maybe even in 2026. And it was not only Trump, but it was Republican-aligned groups for Trump. And of course you remember the trans ad that I think ran — was like one of the top ads run by Trump. And that, I think, was motivated by making people fearful of if Harris is elected, what she would do, who she would represent.

MARK BRODIE: So, you alluded to the fact that many of the ads are negative, and there’s been research done over the years that maybe negative ads aren’t the most effective way to get voters to do what you want them to do. Do you find that still to be the case, that negative ads maybe aren’t as effective as other messages that candidates or campaigns can put out there?

KIM FRIDKIN: I think there’s definitely drawbacks to negative campaigning. That’s pretty well established. So, one drawback is a potential backlash effect on the person launching the negative ads. So, if there’s a lot of negative ads that Hobbs is running against Biggs in that gubernatorial race, it could be that people start feeling negative towards Hobbs because of all the negativity. So, that could happen. That’s a potential drawback, obviously. Another thing that research has shown is that as certain types of negative campaigning or negative advertising increases, people get turned off from the election, and they’re more likely to stay home.

MARK BRODIE: Is there anything that we can learn about the particular issues that are being brought up in campaign ads that tell us anything about this moment, either politically or otherwise? Does it say anything that pedophiles and the Epstein files are a big focus of ads, or socialism, or any of the other issues that are being brought up or not brought up in ads?

KIM FRIDKIN: I think that the Epstein pedophile issue is an interesting issue. I don’t know what it tells us, except for perhaps people were really impressed by the role of the trans ads in the 2024 election, so they’re trying to find a similar issue that they think will resonate and make a difference. I do think that part of that original trans ad that the Trump campaign ran, I think the most effective part of that ad was the tagline that said that Harris was “for they/them,” and Trump is “for you.” I think that’s more important than the trans issue. I think it really represented Trump is for you, she is for others, someone else, not you. And so, I think that’s why that was effective. So, I’m not sure that the pedophile ads are actually saying that. But that might be why they’re there is, oh, maybe this is going to be another issue that’s important that will make a difference in the election.

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is Kim Fridkin, a Foundation Professor of political science at ASU. Kim, good as always to talk to you. Thank you.

KIM FRIDKIN: OK, thank you.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning, it’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie. Coming up: A critic ranks the songs of rock and roll’s biggest acts from worst to best.

But first, when the Phoenix Symphony suspended its current season last week because of financial problems, it laid off its 66 musicians. Yesterday on The Show, we heard from one of them. But the impacts of the symphony’s abrupt change go beyond Symphony Hall; they extend to Arizona classrooms.

Beth Maloney is the executive director of Act One, a nonprofit that provides arts- and culture-based field trips to Arizona students in Title I schools. She’s here now to talk more about this. Beth, good morning.

BETH MALONEY: Good morning. Thanks, Mark.

MARK BRODIE: Thanks for being here. So, you bring how many students in an average year to see the Phoenix Symphony?

BETH MALONEY: Thousands of local students from Title I schools to the symphony every year. We’re talking upwards of 20 field trips each season of the symphony.

MARK BRODIE: That’s a lot of kids who obviously now won’t be going to see the Phoenix Symphony. What is it like when they experience this? I would imagine a lot of these students probably have never been to a symphony performance before.

BETH MALONEY: You’re exactly right, and it’s one of my favorite field trips to do every season: watching the students walk into Symphony Hall, watching their eyes light up when they see the chandeliers. They walk in down the carpet, they sit in their plush seats, and they look around and it’s like this is a place for them. And at our field trips, it’s bigger than even just that experience. The musicians speak directly to the students. They share their instruments, they share their journey, what brought them to the Phoenix Symphony specifically. And that’s an opportunity for our students that is truly unique, because a lot of times the musicians share with the students that they got their inspiration to begin at a field trip just like the one that they’re currently sitting at.

So, the loss of this experience for our students really, I think, hurts. I think it hurts our community broadly. It’s not just going to hurt the teachers and the students that were already registered for those field trips. It has kind of a ripple effect on all of us.

MARK BRODIE: How so?

BETH MALONEY: I think we know the benefits of the arts on students. And we’ll be able to rebook these students. They will go somewhere else. And we have lots and lots of other amazing arts and culture experiences through our other local partners. But like I said, this is a particular loss because of the uniqueness and the depth of this. And I think I feel the loss really personally, just as someone who enjoys sitting down with these students. I enjoy bringing my own child, my own daughter, to the symphony over the years. And that moment when the lights come down and everyone kind of has that intake of breath, that’s a moment that you can’t really replicate: that sense of belonging, that sense of we’re all here in this together. And I think that’s something we need more today.

And it’s becoming tighter and tighter for us in the arts and culture sector. In Phoenix alone, that’s almost like 8,000 of us that have jobs in the arts and culture sector. This is a community loss economically, culturally. I had to call my mom and say how embarrassed I am that we’re the fifth-largest city in the country and we’re not sustaining our symphony. What does that mean for us? It’s kind of a loss.

MARK BRODIE: When you talk about the musicians coming and talking to the students, do they talk about some of the — obviously you don’t graduate Juilliard and immediately, most of them anyway, don’t immediately get their dream job. There are setbacks along the way, as there are with any career. Did you find that the musicians would talk about that, and that students, even if they had zero interest in going into the arts, would realize, “Oh, look, this person who is successful had to deal with some adversity to get there,” and just sort of learning about perseverance and how to get back up when you’ve been knocked down?

BETH MALONEY: You’re speaking directly into my heart right now, Mark. There was one field trip that had all of us in tears last year. One particular musician spoke about his journey with a disability: He has a loss of hearing. And listening to him tell our students about what it took for him to persevere as a professional musician overcoming boundary after boundary, it was incredibly moving. And I could just watch the kids spellbound listening to him tell his story, and then getting on stage and playing for them.

Watching conductors who speak to them in Spanish oftentimes, and the kids audibly gasp when a conductor comes out and speaks to them in Spanish and then turns around and really — I always say conducts this master class in communication. You see how this incredible group of musicians works as one, and watching the children watch that, that’s what I just think, what a huge loss for those kids and for all of us.

MARK BRODIE: You mentioned there are other arts organizations, other field trips that these students can take. Are there other classical music venues or places like the symphony that these students will be able to get to, or are they basically forgoing classical music for right now?

BETH MALONEY: You know, we have one other field trip that I would give a shout-out to, and that is for the Tetra String Quartet, who is a local quartet out of Mesa. They are amazing. We have a show coming up with them at the Orpheum, that is another one of my favorite field trip venues because the students walk in there and it’s like walking into a castle. That’s another one of my favorites.

But we have the MIM, the Musical Instrument Museum, which is another kind of a classical musical experience, and they have many, many musical residency field trips that we also take part in. But there really is not much else on the menu in Phoenix at this time. So, I mean, there’s nothing really that will replicate this experience. And it’s huge, I think, for these thousands of students and teachers. And we’ll get them rebooked. We’ll make sure they’re happy. But right away when we opened our books for field trips this season, a thousand teachers registered a thousand students right there for the symphony. So, they were waiting specifically for those experiences. So, it’s hard to disappoint them.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah. All right, that is Beth Maloney, executive director of the nonprofit Act One. Beth, thanks so much.

BETH MALONEY: Thank you so much.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning, it’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

Colorado might be known today in the political world as a blue state, but a few decades ago, it earned the nickname “The Hate State” after voters there passed what was known as Amendment 2, which made it illegal to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

In 1992, a Christian coalition called Colorado for Family Values saw places like Boulder, Aspen and Denver enacting antidiscrimination measures that protected gay people and wanted to stop it. And their efforts were successful: Amendment 2 passed, and not by a tight margin.

Our next guests dug into the political context of Amendment 2 and see parallels between what happened then and what’s happening now with attacks on trans rights. Ann Marie Awad and Xandra McMahon are the hosts and executive producers of the new podcast Hate State, out now.

My co-host, Lauren Gilger, spoke with them both more about it and how surprising it was that Amendment 2 passed that year.

ANN MARIE AWAD: You know, in the run-up to the election, the polling was not in favor of Amendment 2. And in fact, this year we’re facing a midterm, but that was a presidential year. So, you had Bush versus Clinton at the top of the ticket. You also had Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, which I think took up a lot of the sort of oxygen in the room when it came to media coverage. So, I think like most people here in Colorado were expecting this to fail. And it ends up passing, I believe, by 57%.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow. OK, so not even by a little bit. This didn’t last incredibly long, right? This was quickly put on ice, it sounds like, by a district court in Denver. It ended up at the Supreme Court. What happened?

XANDRA MCMAHON: That’s true. There was kind of at the same time of all the campaigning for Amendment 2, there was another group that was preparing a legal case against Amendment 2 in the event that it passed. So, it was actually never in effect for a single day.

They slapped it with an injunction on the kind of Denver district court level, and then it works its way up through the Colorado Supreme Court, and then eventually makes its way all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court, resulting in Romer v. Evans, which is a precedent that is cited in several cases after Romer v. Evans.

And the decision came down in ’96 that Amendment 2 was not constitutional and it needed to be removed. But you see this kind of long tail of impact from Romer v. Evans in future LGBTQ Supreme Court cases.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. And it earned Colorado this “Hate State” nickname, right? Which it sounds to me like the state has spent a long time trying to get rid of.

ANN MARIE AWAD: Yeah. You know, it’s very funny. I think when Xandra and I have talked to people about this podcast and we’re like, “Did you know that Colorado did this in the ’90s?” People usually have never heard of it and are kind of surprised. But it was a long, hard road.

I mean, we got in a lot of trouble nationally. “Frasier” was supposed to film here, but didn’t; they moved because of the passage of Amendment 2. I know, right? Stephen King was supposed to film a miniseries here that also moved to Utah, again explicitly because of Amendment 2. You had Barbra Streisand out there saying that people should stop taking vacations in Colorado. You have other cities that said, “We’re not going to do business with firms based in Colorado.” It was a big, loud backlash.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. So, let’s talk about what’s happening in Colorado today, because that’s sort of the framing you’ve created in this podcast series. Colorado has two propositions on the ballot related to trans rights, right? Tell us a little bit about those.

XANDRA MCMAHON: So, Proposition 134 and 135. And so, 134 would deal with a ban on trans youth participating in the school sports of their choice, and 135 would prohibit any health care provider from providing gender-affirming surgeries.

And we always kind of like to give the caveat when we talk about these two propositions that for the gender-affirming surgery one, those happen already very, very rarely in Colorado and across the country. I mean, these are not surgeries that are happening on a regular basis.

And then for the school sports one, it’s also very unclear in the language of the proposition how that would actually be enforced, ensuring that kids are not joining sports teams that don’t align with their biological sex. There’s no language in here describing how that would be enforced.

LAUREN GILGER: Are there some similarities in that way between what’s happening now in Colorado and what happened in 1992 with Amendment 2?

ANN MARIE AWAD: I would say absolutely. I think that a lot of people have pointed out the lack of enforcement language in the sports ban, but it’s really fascinating where it is explicit. It is explicit about who is a man and who is a woman and what kind of organs they have.

And similarly with the affirming care measure, it’s a little fast and loose with the wording. In certain parts, it refers to medical treatments rather than surgeries, and so there is — there are a couple people that we talk to in the course of reporting this podcast that are concerned that that could be argued to apply to other types of gender-affirming care.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s interesting. Tell us about the campaign that’s being waged in Colorado right now in terms of these measures. Who’s behind it? Is it contentious? You seeing a lot of public debate?

ANN MARIE AWAD: I mean, so just ambiently as a voter in Colorado right now, we have, I believe, 15 measures on the ballot this election.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow.

ANN MARIE AWAD: And every day, I feel like I am being buffeted from all sides about text messages for each one of these measures. I think you see a lot of the campaigning to the choir, so to speak. But in these last few weeks leading up to the election, I actually see the countercampaign getting a lot more active.

Again, to go back to sort of the length of the ballot, I think there is debate in this election and it’s just not about this measure. And it’s one of our motivations for doing this series is like we were just worried that these are two pretty consequential measures that might get lost in all the noise for the average voter.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s really interesting. And it’s not just Colorado, right? Like this is not happening in a vacuum. Like we’re seeing here in Arizona a Prop. 138 on our ballot, which would ban transgender students from school sports, restrict access to restrooms and locker rooms. Similar measures like this are on ballots across the country.

XANDRA MCMAHON: Oh, absolutely. Yes. We’re seeing it in several other states. Very similar groups, I think, that are pushing these forward. I think they all kind of are of varying names of like “Protect Kids” something, like insert state here.

ANN MARIE AWAD: Yeah. Y’all have Protect Girls’ Sports Arizona, something like that, yeah.

XANDRA MCMAHON: So, yeah, it is — we’re seeing it definitely kind of widespread.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you lastly, both of you, about — you mentioned why you wanted to do this podcast: You didn’t want these measures to get lost in the noise. And it’s coming in this moment in which I think LGBTQ+ people around the country feel very under attack in a lot of ways. How consequential does this 2026 election feel for folks in the country right now?

ANN MARIE AWAD: I mean, I think it’s a little depressing to talk about, honestly, because of the way that even just pulling clips for this podcast, the way that trans people are the focus of so many campaign ads, and at the same time don’t really have much of a voice in the national debate about their own lives at all. That was also one of the primary motivations for us doing this podcast.

I think that this is — I think this election is certainly existential for a lot of people. And not just for trans people. I think, you know, I come back to a quote from Phil Nash, who was one of the founders of the Center on Colfax, one of Denver’s oldest community centers for LGBTQ people. And he was around during Amendment 2. And he talked about the emotional fallout from Amendment 2 succeeding, and about how it felt very personal because his family had voted for it, neighbors could have voted for it, his coworkers could have voted for it.

And I think that there’s a real question of that in this election. It’s like, are you going to vote for something that might hurt your neighbor’s family? I think that’s the really real question. That’s the thing that feels the most like 1992, that we could be coming up on a really consequential election and half the country might not even recognize that, because this issue isn’t breaking through for them.

XANDRA MCMAHON: But one thing you saw in the ’90s was this huge rallying of support around this community. You saw a lot more people coming out of the closet in Denver after Amendment 2 happened, Pride celebrations growing, PFLAG grew. So, I just think that there is also a tone of, regardless of how this midterm election goes, I think that the community, the queer community, will always find a way to kind of rally together and make sure that our trans community members feel supported.

LAUREN GILGER: I think that’s a good note to end it on. Xandra McMahon and Ann Marie Awad joining us, the hosts and executive producers of the new podcast Hate State. Thank you both for being here. Thanks for taking the time. I appreciate it very much.

ANN MARIE AWAD: Thank you.

XANDRA MCMAHON: Thank you so much.

MARK BRODIE: There were fewer vehicles reported stolen in Arizona last year than at any time since at least 1992, and new data show thefts are down even more this year. But the reality may be less positive. That’s because of a new method thieves are using to steal cars and questions about how many thefts are actually being reported.

Daryll Willis is director of the Arizona Automobile Theft Authority. He joins me. And Daryll, it sounds like thieves are evolving and have come up with a new way to steal vehicles?

DARYLL WILLIS: Absolutely. As vehicles become harder and harder to steal off the street because of advancing technologies, thieves and criminal organizations are starting to use more fraudulent means to obtain a vehicle, whether it’s through a fraudulent purchase or lease through a stolen ID or a synthetic ID. They’ve been obtaining these vehicles from dealers, financing them, and then they are able to get the keys for the vehicle. Once they have these vehicles, they are then using some tradecraft to go ahead and get the title, transfer the title a couple times, take the lien off the title, and make it look like they own these high-value vehicles outright. And then with that, they can sell them to unsuspecting buyers who have no idea that the vehicle is stolen because somebody is showing up with what looks like a clean title and a set of keys, and they’re creating victims either by selling them to dealerships or selling them to the public, to unsuspecting buyers.

MARK BRODIE: So, basically these thieves are pretending to either buy or lease cars, getting the title into their name, and then selling them for a profit?

DARYLL WILLIS: Correct. They can sell them for a profit here, anywhere in the United States. We’ve also seen them shipping them overseas. And the thing about shipping them overseas is you get a large SUV here that may cost $70,000, $80,000. If you’re able to ship that to the Middle East or Asia, that vehicle is now worth three times as much. So, we’re seeing criminal organizations with ties to the Middle East or Asia working with people here obtaining these vehicles, shipping them over, and they’re making a lot of profit off that.

MARK BRODIE: How prevalent do you see this new method being in Arizona? Like, how many cars are being stolen when people think they’re buying a car with a clean title?

DARYLL WILLIS: That is a great question. And we don’t have exact numbers on those because a lot of times these thefts are going unreported. And I’ll give you an example that was recently shown in our newsletter that the Vehicle Theft Task Force — they were called by a dealership. A gentleman had six titles for very high-end vehicles. And the dealership said, “Something’s not right here. This looks fishy.” The detectives from the Vehicle Theft Task Force were able to go down to the dealership and determine these vehicles were, quote-unquote, “stolen.”

And the reason I say quote-unquote “stolen” is because the financial institution that owned the liens on these vehicles had no idea that they were even gone or stolen. Somebody had used a fraudulent ID to purchase these vehicles, washed the loans, and were trying to sell them before the first payment was even due to the financial institution. So, they didn’t even know they had a loss yet, but those vehicles were never reported stolen. And that’s not the only example that we’ve seen. And I’ve seen this in Arizona and talking to my counterparts in other states, it’s very prevalent for the financial institutions. And sometimes they’re hesitant to report it stolen because they don’t want to report a vehicle stolen for a family who’s missed a few payments. But by the same token, now you have to figure out whether it’s somebody had purchased the vehicle with good intentions and they’re real people, or if somebody purchased the vehicle with a synthetic ID and it’s not a real person. And sometimes that’s hard for the financial institutions to determine whether this is a theft or not. And same thing with law enforcement; we run into the same issues.

MARK BRODIE: In some ways, is this a more efficient way for auto thieves to do their thing?

DARYLL WILLIS: I think so. I think if you look at it from the thieves’ perspective, if you want to make $100,000, do you want to steal one very high-value vehicle worth $100,000, or do you want to steal 10 $10,000 vehicles? And I think the more vehicles that you steal, the more liability putting on yourself, you’ve got more chance of getting caught. So, if you go after the high-dollar vehicles, you don’t have to steal as much to obtain the same amount of profit.

MARK BRODIE: Well, and also, if you’re stealing a car off the street, it seems like there’s more opportunity potentially for someone to see you or for you to set off a car alarm, something like that. Whereas if you’re doing all this stuff sort of behind the scenes, I would imagine that in some cases at least, it must be harder even to trace if somebody figures out that a car is stolen, to figure out who’s behind it must be challenging.

DARYLL WILLIS: Absolutely. And like you said, you steal a car off the street in the middle of the night, when somebody wakes up, you might have a few hours where nobody knew that car was stolen. But if you purchase it fraudulently, nobody’s going to know that’s stolen until you’ve missed payments. So, that can take a month, a month and a half, before somebody becomes aware of that stolen vehicle. Gives you a lot of time to do nefarious things with those vehicles.

MARK BRODIE: Is this in any way changing the types of vehicles that you’re finding are being stolen?

DARYLL WILLIS: This is definitely going — this type of fraud is going after high-value vehicles. The number one stolen vehicle in Arizona remains Chevy Silverado from the 2000s. Those are stolen more than any other vehicle. But more and more, the high-value vehicles are becoming targets for these criminal organizations.

MARK BRODIE: So, I guess the big question then is, for somebody who does what you do, what do you do about this? How do you try to stop it?

DARYLL WILLIS: As the Automobile Theft Authority, we’re working with the Vehicle Theft Task Force. The task force is creating a lesson plan to teach the dealerships some of the things that they should be on the lookout for when selling or buying a vehicle, to make sure it is an actual vehicle that is being bought or sold, that is owned by an actual person, and that the title is actually lien-free instead of something that’s been title-washed. So, we’re going to do our part to train the dealerships.

We’re always advancing all the information we can to the public on azwatchyourcar.com. And beyond that, we’re always publishing information to law enforcement. We will have an Arizona Automobile Theft Investigator Association conference here next year. We’re going to have a lot of good Arizona law enforcement participation, and we’ll make sure that everybody’s aware of the current trends and the ways to combat them.

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is Daryll Willis, director of the Arizona Automobile Theft Authority. Daryll, thanks so much.

DARYLL WILLIS: Thank you, Mark.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning, it’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

Valley native Bill Wyman has been writing about rock and roll his entire career. Today, the old-school music critic writes for New York Magazine’s Vulture section. And now he’s out with a new book, “Bill Wyman’s Rock and Roll Lists: Every Song by The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Led Zeppelin, Nirvana, Pink Floyd, The Eagles and The Clash — Ranked from Worst to Best.”

My co-host Lauren Gilger spoke with him more about it.

LAUREN GILGER: Let’s begin with a little bit about about you, right, and about growing up in Phoenix. It sounds like music has always been a part of your life, a part of your interest from a very young age here in the Valley?

BILL WYMAN: It’s really true. And writing about these artists, most of whom go back to the ’70s, it really, really took me back. Phoenix was so different back then. You literally had to get your dad to drive you to Tempe to Tower Records to get a Ramones record or a Clash record. The Sombrero Playhouse was a huge thing on Seventh Street, and we would go there to see these rock movies of the Rolling Stones, or “The Last Waltz,” or Neil Young.

And I just kind of — whenever I think about growing up, I think about there’s this great music out there, and how do I get my hands on it? And it was just so difficult back then. And now, of course, it’s just everywhere.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, it’s just everywhere. It’s an incredibly different landscape. OK, so let’s talk about this newest book, right? You have compiled here some of your famous lists that you make where you rank songs, rank artists, things like that. It’s from worst to best, right, of the Beatles, the Clash, Michael Jackson, Nirvana, Pink Floyd — there’s more, like all the kind of greats that you might think of when it comes to rock and roll. Tell us a little bit about the the long and arduous process it sounds like went into writing this.

BILL WYMAN: Oh boy, they really are heavy lifts. And what I try to do is I go through every song of the artist, but along the way, try to tell the story of the band, the history of the different members, the pratfalls, the disasters, the triumphs.

And then since I’m also a critic, I also — I think there’s an overarching sort of critical argument that I try to make. And it’s actually really fun over that length to dole these sort of beats out along the way. There’s an effort to both give all the information you need and also deliver it in a very palatable, sort of fun way.

And so, you look up and you can’t realize you’ve just read a single article that’s basically half the size of a normal book.

LAUREN GILGER: I want to ask you about how you rank these things. Like, what goes into this for you? Do you have criteria, or is this just subjective in terms of you and your long history of criticism here?

BILL WYMAN: Well, of course, it’s so funny, because criticism is such a funny thing. And people come up to you and they go, “Well, but but this is just your opinion.” And it’s just kind of funny that we’ve sort of lost that, that yes, you want someone’s opinion and you want someone else’s opinion, and you want a third person’s opinion, and in an ideal world, those three people will want to hear your opinion.

And then you all sort of get different insights into this one little issue. And that’s the way I think criticism is supposed to work.

I don’t believe in going along with the crowd. I don’t think I’m contrarian, though, and I am definitely not trolling. I do not believe in saying a popular song is bad just to get attention.

But at the same time, I’m a critic and I have my standards and the things I judge things on, and one of the things I try to do with this is explain along the way exactly why. So, of course I love Paul McCartney. Of course he’s just such a remarkable person. But I will also happily explain to you why “Good Day Sunshine” is the worst Beatles song.

LAUREN GILGER: I was going to ask you what the worst Beatles song was, because they have what, 300 songs? I mean, how do you pick the worst one? Why?

BILL WYMAN: Well, you try to — I don’t want to say make a point, but — and this is something I wrote. I covered a Paul McCartney show back in, I think, 1989 when he went back on the road, and I said, “Why did he play ‘Good Day Sunshine,’ which is the worst Beatles song?”

And I just think it’s very blarey, and it’s simple even by his standards. I don’t understand the thing about my feet when they hit the ground. It just is, even by his standards, it’s a little slight.

And one of the arguments I wanted to make in the article is the evolution of their art and the highlights and lowlights of both him and John Lennon. And I just thought that was a good way to kind of set the tone and give people a sense that, hey, they’re going to get some opinions they might not agree with. But I want to hear your opinions, too. Just because I think it doesn’t mean it’s right.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, it’s a debate. It’s a debate, and that’s half the fun, I think. So, OK, if that’s the worst Beatles song on your list, what’s the best?

BILL WYMAN: Well, it’s very, very difficult, and because obviously they’re just one of the supreme artistic achievements, you know, we’ve seen in these past 100 years. The last three are “Penny Lane” and “Strawberry Fields Forever,” and of course “A Day in the Life.”

And I think in the end, you have to go with “A Day in the Life” because it really shows Lennon and McCartney working together and putting that famous pastiche together and the famous sound collage together, and as John Lennon’s just heartbreaking vocals, that beautiful piano.

But I also try to make the point that, you know, if you’re No. 19 or you’re No. 27, it doesn’t really matter. And I think those three songs really do show the Beatles at the height of their art: “Penny Lane” is of course the quintessential McCartney song; “Strawberry Fields” is like the quintessential Lennon song, was also an incredible sonic achievement in its own right; and then “A Day in the Life.”

LAUREN GILGER: You also write in this book about just how much music criticism has changed, right? Like you’ve been in this game for a long time. But you’ve watched the industry and the criticism of it really shift in that time, and it doesn’t sound like you think that’s entirely a good thing. You call it “poptimism”?

BILL WYMAN: Yeah, well, it’s — and I don’t just call it that. It’s a big thing. They have conferences about it. They’re very proud of it. And it used to be opinionated critics saying things.

And then it kind of got to the point over the years — I’m simplifying a little bit — where it seems to me that the critics are on the side of the artists. And artists are always — they really don’t want to be famous, and they reluctantly accept stardom, and they come across these challenges, but they always overcome them and stand triumphant.

And to me, it feels like the critics are more like press agents than they are critics. There are no negative reviews anymore. That said, there’s a lot of creative writing about music on the internet. You just got to poke around, find the great podcasts and stuff like that.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, it’s definitely there to be found. So, OK, this book is full of kind of untold stories from rock and roll history, and you have a lot of those in here. Can you end for us here with a good one of those, maybe one of your favorites?

BILL WYMAN: OK, here’s one minor interesting, because I’m interested in finance. And every great artist of the ’60s basically got ripped off by their record company. I mean, sometimes astonishingly so. And a lot of them had to rebuild their finances in the ’70s, OK? The Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Dylan, they all had huge financial issues with their management or their labels and stuff like this.

Jimmy Page is very interesting, of Led Zeppelin, because he started out as a session musician, started making extraordinary money when he was 18 years old. When he finally started Led Zeppelin, he was famous, he had this great record, he went to Atlantic Records and got this amazing deal. And the thing that people don’t know about Led Zeppelin is Jimmy Page is Led Zeppelin: He can hire and fire, and he gets half the money.

And so, he really is — I didn’t quite understand this until this all came out in a legal battle a few years ago, maybe 10 years ago — that of all those ’60s people, he’s probably the one who never really lost any money and always sort of had the upper hand when it came to labels. And in a weird way, it’s kind of a financial success story.

And it also tells you something about the way bands are, because sometimes you have the Beatles, who are very close and together. A lot of other bands like the Eagles, Pink Floyd, there’s all sorts of dissension in the band. But when one person controls the band, like Jimmy Page, you don’t have those sorts of fights. So, in a strange way, Led Zeppelin is an interesting financial music industry success story that I didn’t quite appreciate before.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s really interesting. All right, we’ll leave it there. That’s Bill Wyman. The new book is “Bill Wyman’s Rock and Roll Lists: Every Song by The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Led Zeppelin, Nirvana, Pink Floyd, The Eagles and The Clash, Ranked from Worst to Best.” Bill, thank you so much for coming on. I really appreciate it.

BILL WYMAN: Lauren, it was so much fun. Thank you.

MARK BRODIE: Thanks for listening to The Show’s podcast. The Show is produced by Sativa Peterson, Nick Sanchez, Amber Victoria Singer and Ayana Hamilton. The Show was created by Jon Hoban. Our executive producer is Amy Silverman. You can find more of The Show and sign up for our newsletter at theshow.kjzz.org. You can also find us on Instagram @kjzztheshow.