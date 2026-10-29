The Show for Oct. 29, 2026: Dolores Huerta's legacy, egg cartel and more

Civil rights icon Dolores Huerta died yesterday after a lifetime of advocacy for farmworkers, Latinos and women’s rights. How her impact has rippled through a generation of Arizona activists. Plus, an investigation raises the prospect of an egg cartel driving up prices.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s original production The Show is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz .

LAUREN GILGER: Hi, I’m Lauren Gilger, co-host of The Show, an original production from KJZZ. Every weekday, we bring you the latest news and culture from across the state. You can find much more at theshow.kjzz.org. Here’s today’s episode.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning. It’s The Show here on KJZZ 91.5 in Phoenix. I’m Mark Brodie.

LAUREN GILGER: And I’m Lauren Gilger. Coming up, home flipping rates around the country are down, but one local flipper says high prices aren’t slowing her down.

MARK BRODIE: And did egg companies, including an Arizona-based one, conspire to artificially raise prices?

LAUREN GILGER: But first, civil rights icon Dolores Huerta died yesterday at the age of 96. The co-founder of the United Farm Workers union has been fighting for the rights of workers in the fields, Latinos in America, and women’s rights for decades.

She was raised in California’s Central Valley, but her signature phrase, “¡Sí se puede!” was coined right here in Phoenix in 1972. She came back to the Valley 50 years later and visited the place where it happened, Santa Rita Hall. And she said she was met with prominent Latino leaders here trying to overturn a law that would prevent farmworkers from organizing.

DOLORES HUERTA: And they said to me, “No, aquí en Arizona no se puede.” My answer to them was, “¡Sí se puede en Arizona!”

LAUREN GILGER: It translates to, “Yes, it can be done,” and that slogan says a lot about her core belief that people, even marginalized people, could effect change.

Our next guest says her own career as a Latina activist in Arizona was inspired by much of that message. Raquel Terán is a former state lawmaker and community advocate and founder of advocacy group Proyecto Progreso. She’s on the line now to tell us more. Good morning, Raquel.

RAQUEL TERÁN: Good morning, Lauren. What a story. I love to hear Dolores’s voice saying, “¡Sí se puede!” in this moment. Amazing.

LAUREN GILGER: There she was. She was back here 50 years later talking about it.

RAQUEL TERÁN: Qué bello.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. Tell us, Raquel, what went through your mind when you heard that Dolores Huerta had passed away yesterday?

RAQUEL TERÁN: Well, a lot. I keep reflecting on the headline, “Dolores Huerta dies at 96.” And what strikes me is not just that she lived 96 years, but that she lived those years with purpose until her last breath. She was committed to fighting for justice and for our communities. And what a gift to live a life with that much purpose and what a legacy she leaves behind. Those were my thoughts, yes.

LAUREN GILGER: Tell us a little bit about your connection to her. You were active in protesting against SB 1070, the controversial immigration law in Arizona that passed in 2010, sparked so much outrage around the country. Huerta was here for that. I know you worked with her then, right?

RAQUEL TERÁN: Yes. And I mean we, all of us who have been organizing, always stand on the shoulders of people like Dolores Huerta. And, you know, I knew about Dolores long before I got to know her. Like many of us, I admired her from afar.

But one of the most meaningful experiences for me was seeing her here, on the ground with us in Arizona during the fight against SB 1070, which, like you mentioned, was a “show me your papers” law. She wasn’t just here as a historic figure we read about. She was there marching with us, organizing with us, standing alongside immigrant families and our communities.

And most importantly, she reminded us of something that was so important at that moment: We needed to build political power if we wanted to change Arizona. And we have. So we took that “¡Sí se puede!” spirit into our neighborhoods, into voter registration drives, into campaigns, into the halls of the Legislature. And we’ve changed that political landscape of Arizona not because of one person, but because of generations of organizers that lived to change that, that was possible. And Dolores was part of that journey that inspired us to continue going.

LAUREN GILGER: She really shocked the community and the world really earlier this year when she revealed that she had been sexually abused by Cesar Chavez. It came to light as the New York Times broke the story that two other women had also accused him of sexual abuse, even of children. She said she had two children as a result of that abuse, kept it secret for 60 years. And she revealed this right at the end of her life, Raquel. I wonder, what do you think this does? How does this affect her legacy, her story?

RAQUEL TERÁN: Well, that’s another part of Dolores’s courage that we have to acknowledge. That courage that it took to speak up for herself and for other women, even when it meant sharing some of the most painful experiences of her life. I think about how much women of her generation carried in silence. How often they were expected to put the movement, the cause, La Causa, and everyone else before themselves.

And I think about what it must have taken Dolores to share that story on her own terms when she was ready. And I’m grateful she found the space to speak up for her truth and that she didn’t have to carry that pain in silence for the rest of her life.

And it’s a reminder that we can honor the contributions of a movement while also making room for difficult truths and people within it. So Dolores spent her life fighting for others to have a voice. She deserved to have her own voice heard, too.

LAUREN GILGER: It sounds like, Raquel, like she had a real personal impact on you, even as you knew her through these moments. She endorsed your campaign in 2024. It wasn’t an incredibly personal relationship, it sounds like, but it sounds like it very much impacted you.

RAQUEL TERÁN: Oh, 100%. She was an icon that coined the “¡Sí se puede!” chant. And she was the epitome of “¡Sí se puede!” And most importantly, she made the connection of how not only the farmworker movement, the labor movement as a whole, and women’s rights movement and everything is connected, that we are all one community. And she taught us that.

So we have to remind ourselves that in this moment in time, when we are seeing attacks from all levels of government and from an administration, we have to remember that we can fight back, that we have to bring that “¡Sí se puede!” attitude.

And it’s so interesting to me that she passes six days before the election. Now we’re five days before the election. And part of me thinks, ¡híjole! In Spanish it’s like, oh my goodness, Dolores, hasta en esto nos estás organizando. She’s organizing us six days before the election.

And it’s almost as if she’s organizing the organizers one more time, reminding us that there’s still work to do, that we have to keep showing up, keep engaging our communities and keep building power. Not just through Nov. 3, but long after that, because that’s what Dolores understood. Elections matter, but organizing doesn’t end on Election Day. And we’re here in the final countdown, and I think we’re going to take her spirit into this election and beyond.

LAUREN GILGER: Well, thank you very much for joining us. That’s Raquel Terán, a former state lawmaker, community advocate, joining us to talk about the legacy of Dolores Huerta. Raquel, thank you. Appreciate it very much.

RAQUEL TERÁN: Thank you, Lauren. Bye-bye.

MARK BRODIE: If you buy eggs, you most likely remember how they got a whole lot more expensive over the past few years. At the start of 2022, it cost an average of less than $2 in American grocery stores for a dozen eggs. The next year, it was closer to 5 bucks a dozen. They’ve since come back down. Now they cost on average about $2.25.

There are a few reasons for the price spikes we’ve seen recently, but as my next guest reports, the prevailing narrative did not fully explain why eggs got so expensive. And she says the price increase was partly artificial and included an Arizona-based company.

Marcia Brown is a reporter at Politico covering food and agriculture. She’s written about this in an article headlined, “Maybe there was an egg cartel after all.” Brown joins me, and Marcia, let’s go back a few years. Why was there disagreement about why egg prices were as high as they were?

MARCIA BROWN: So I think what is interesting is when we look back at that time, there was sort of a singular narrative that bird flu was causing this. And I think, most people have a general sense of how supply and demand works. If the supply falls and people still want that good, the price of the good goes up. And for many people, eggs are a nonnegotiable.

So when bird flu was raging across the country and lots of egg-laying hens were succumbing to this virus, suddenly there were fewer available eggs, and therefore the price went up. And a lot of people thought that made sense.

MARK BRODIE: So do we have a sense of what role bird flu actually played in the price increase of eggs? Because as you report, there was clearly something else going on.

MARCIA BROWN: Absolutely. So one of the challenges with the egg industry is that just one of the major egg companies is public, so we actually get to look at their books. And that’s Cal-Maine. That’s the biggest company. They’re much bigger than Hickman’s, which I know is Arizona-based, by about eight times.

So we were able to look at their books and see that they were making really record profits in 2022, much more than they had made the previous year, despite the fact that they weren’t selling as many eggs, and so they were essentially able to sell eggs at a much higher price.

We do know that bird flu did impact the number of eggs that were on the market. And some estimates we saw it was maybe 6% lower, the sort of national flock, maybe 7% or 8%. But profits were much, much higher than that, and prices were going up, 100%. People were used to paying about $2 a dozen, now we’re talking $6 a dozen. And a lot of the experts that I talked to said that it just wasn’t making sense to them that there was this big of a price difference just because of bird flu. Sure, it was a factor, but it just didn’t really make sense to them.

MARK BRODIE: OK, so if not bird flu, as you report, there was what at once seemed like a very complicated, but also in another way, sort of very simple plan that some of these companies, pardon the pun, hatched together.

MARCIA BROWN: Absolutely. So we saw, and the full scope of this, in a complaint that the federal Justice Department released this past summer in July, or excuse me, in the end of June. And I think one thing to remember is that there were skeptics all along. So there were people who said, sure, bird flu is a factor, but can it really be this big of a factor? And so there was that debate going on.

And then in March of 2025, I remember reporting a story that there was a, at the time nonpublic, Justice Department investigation into the egg companies over allegations of price fixing. So essentially the companies getting together and deciding to push up the national market price of eggs. And they allegedly did this in a pretty complicated way for a layperson, but really they just bought and sold eggs on these sort of a clearinghouse, right? And they would bid for those eggs, and they would kind of call each other and say, “Let’s bid up today.”

So they did this allegedly from 2022 to March 2025, according to the Justice Department complaint. And that was when we really saw egg prices going from $2 a dozen to a high of over $6. And then as soon as that investigation became public in March 2025, egg prices suddenly fell.

And when we spoke to the attorneys at the Justice Department that worked on this, they found that to be really revealing. And ultimately they settled the case, and I should say here that the companies denied wrongdoing, and in settling the case, they did not admit any wrongdoing.

But what we saw in the complaint, I think, says a lot. The Justice Department says they have texts between executives at some of these major companies about these prices, about raising these prices, and phone calls. In some cases, there was like a weekly phone call, so they’re meeting regularly. And allegedly all of that stopped in March 2025 when the complaint became public.

MARK BRODIE: How does this bid process work? Like they would communicate with each other and, as you say, say, “OK, let’s bid higher this week.” How did that actually work, and how did it affect the prices that we saw at the grocery store?

MARCIA BROWN: So it’s a really complicated system, and I think this is actually a little bit of a funny nickname. There’s something called the Egg Clearinghouse Inc., which is sometimes known as the Wall Street of eggs. And essentially companies who produce eggs often don’t produce enough eggs to meet demand, and so they buy eggs on this exchange. And then the price that they’re paying for those eggs, as well as other participants in the marketplace, farmers, wholesalers, retailers, there’s something called Urner Barry, which is taking in data from all of that.

And then Urner Barry looks at the bids these egg companies are submitting, and they say, “Oh, well, egg prices should go up today because there’s lots of bids for these extra eggs.” And the companies did that over and over again, and Urner Barry, their market reporters were looking at these bids, and they were looking at the other data, and they would raise their prices, or their price quotations.

And then when they raised their price quotations, that became the price of those eggs. And so that is what Walmart was paying for eggs, and that is what wholesalers were paying for eggs. And so that is essentially how they were able to allegedly raise these prices.

MARK BRODIE: So as you reported also, part of the settlement of this suit was that the companies would donate a pretty high number of eggs to food banks and other places. In Arizona, they went to a number of places that help feed people who don’t have enough food. I wonder, you mentioned that there were skeptics when the narrative was that bird flu was the reason that egg prices were what they were. I’m curious what those skeptics think about the way that this case ended up.

MARCIA BROWN: Yeah, the skeptics were pretty unhappy with how this ended up. I mean, one person I talked to basically said they think the Justice Department and the 17 state attorneys general that joined this case, that they whiffed, basically, because eggs are so salient. They’re such a political issue. And for a lot of skeptics, and also people who are antimonopoly, they think that this was an opportunity for lawyers to kind of prove that this can actually lower prices for consumers, that enforcing antitrust laws, enforcing antimonopoly laws, preventing companies from colluding and price fixing can actually result in a win for consumers, and then also maybe even result in a payout.

One of the things that I think people also wondered about is like, why go with a product settlement instead of a financial settlement? So the companies had to pay, as part of this settlement, $3 million. There were three companies that were part of this, so they split that. And then they also had to donate about 50 million eggs. And those eggs went to food banks in the various states that were part of this case.

And, you know, I think one thing that I certainly was thinking about with the product settlement, too, is that not everybody who bought eggs at this allegedly inflated price is necessarily going to a food bank to get eggs, too. So in that way, maybe the settlement isn’t reaching everyone who was allegedly harmed as part of this collusion.

MARK BRODIE: All right. That is Marcia Brown, a reporter for Politico covering food and agriculture. Marcia, thanks so much.

MARCIA BROWN: Thank you, Mark. It’s great to be on The Show.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning. It’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

LAUREN GILGER: And I’m Lauren Gilger. Coming up, as housing prices continue to rise in Phoenix, is home flipping still profitable?

MARK BRODIE: But first, the owner of a Mesa sign shop is incurring the wrath of a right-wing group over his refusal to print signs for them. The group College Republicans United, which is different from College Republicans, has ordered signs saying “Protect White Americans.” But the store’s owner, who’s also a Town Council member in Gilbert, said he wouldn’t print them. Laura Gersony has written about this for The Arizona Republic. She’s with me now to talk more about it. Laura, good morning. Thanks for being here.

LAURA GERSONY: Thanks for having me on.

MARK BRODIE: So let’s talk about the group College Republicans United. What do we know about them? Who are they?

LAURA GERSONY: Absolutely. So College Republicans United is really quite an extreme, right-wing group. They have made headlines in the past for stunts. One example, in 2025, they had an event at Arizona State University encouraging students to report their peers who are undocumented. This group also, the national organization on their website promotes texts that helped fuel the rise of antisemitism in the early 20th century, things like “The International Jew,” published by Henry Ford, “Protocols of the Elders of Zion,” an antisemitic conspiracy theory. This is really quite a far-right group. And now they’re having a run-in here locally.

MARK BRODIE: And so what exactly did they want? What would these signs have looked like? What was their purpose?

LAURA GERSONY: Yeah, so Republicans United ordered about 16 of these signs. They’re about, would have been about 4 feet by 8 feet large. And these would have been just the typical road signs like we’ve all been seeing.

MARK BRODIE: Like a campaign sign, right?

LAURA GERSONY: Exactly, just along the side of the road in election season. And these signs, according to a draft that we obtained, would have shown a man and a woman cradling a baby, all of them appeared to be white, and overlaid with, like you said, this message: “Protect White Americans.” And then at the bottom of the sign was “Paid for by this group Republicans United.”

MARK BRODIE: And why did the shop owner say, yeah, no?

LAURA GERSONY: Yeah, so Jim Torgeson, the owner of Mesa Sign Shop, first I’ll just say, he is a sitting Gilbert Town Council member, has a political history of his own. He told me in an interview he has developed a reputation in the Valley of anything goes. He’ll print, you know, he’ll put on a sign whatever’s fit to print. And he has actually received blowback over other signs that he’s printed that other people have not liked.

He told me that he rarely turns away customers. He’s a businessman. But that he felt he had to draw the line. Jim told me that he felt like he would have lost potentially more business than he might have gained. And on a personal level, he was disgusted by this message and worried about blowback of people coming to him and saying, “Jim, you’re not the guy I thought I knew.”

MARK BRODIE: So it sounds like it was both a sort of principled decision, but also to some extent a business decision to not print these.

LAURA GERSONY: I think so. But I just think on a personal level, he said that he’s just infuriated by what he saw on these signs. I think one of the reasons why this case is so interesting is that it highlights this growing divide among conservatives. You have on the one hand a new cohort of young, right-of-center people who are really energized by these more, we can call them white nationalist or certainly antisemitic narratives, people who are very concerned about the State of Israel, for example, and make that the centerfold of their politics.

That’s a very stark contrast with this older generation of Republicans, many of them certainly have leaned into anti-immigrant ideas, but there’s a lot of daylight between these two generations within the Republican Party.

MARK BRODIE: And as you pointed out, Jim Torgeson is not, like he’s not some progressive, right? Like he’s a Republican, he’s a sitting council member, at least for now, but he recently lost his reelection campaign?

LAURA GERSONY: Yeah, that’s right. You know, he has seen his fair share of controversies. He sat on the Town Council during the whole Gilbert Goons fiasco, faced some questions over that. He more recently lost his seat in elections earlier this year, and that was generally tied to a wave of anger in Gilbert over water rate increases. So he lost his seat. He’s now a lame-duck member.

MARK BRODIE: OK, so do folks see parallels between this case and what we’ve seen, for example, with the Colorado bake shop that refused to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding? There’s a case here in Phoenix with a calligraphy-type company that didn’t want to make an invitation for particular groups. Does this seem like the same kind of thing?

LAURA GERSONY: Absolutely. I think certainly there’s on the one hand a free speech issue, that here’s a group that wants to engage in political speech and put up road signs. And on the other hand, a businessperson’s right to say yes or no to a job.

So yes, certainly, Jim even told me in an interview he’s mindful of the echoes with these other cases. You mentioned that famous example of the Colorado cake baker whose case went all the way up to the Supreme Court after they refused to bake a cake for a gay couple. What I will say in this case is that no lawsuit has yet been filed. I have asked whether that’s coming. We don’t quite know yet, but certainly it does tee up some serious questions.

MARK BRODIE: And have we heard from the group that tried to get these signs printed? Have they said what their goal was or whether they were trying to tee up something for a lawsuit later on? Do we know?

LAURA GERSONY: Yeah, they have declined to comment further on this. But again, I think it is noteworthy that this group thrives on provocation. They have taken tactics that I think are designed to provoke outrage, like many on the, especially online, far right. They thrive on anger and on irritation. And so I think that has certainly been a through line of their tactics so far and including in this case.

MARK BRODIE: Interesting. All right, that is Laura Gersony with The Arizona Republic. Laura, thanks so much.

LAURA GERSONY: Thanks for having me on.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning. It’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

LAUREN GILGER: And I’m Lauren Gilger. Housing prices are up across the country — and, here in Arizona, though we’ve seen a recent dip, the picture is even more extreme. Zillow figures show home values in our state have gone up more than $150,000 since before the pandemic.

But despite the massive rise, Phoenix is still one of the top five cities in the country for home flippers. This even as home flipping profits have continued to go down in recent years.

So, how are flippers who are still in the business here making a profit? Our next guest this morning says it’s all about being smart about how you do it.

Courtney Rust is a local real estate investor who flips homes under the name Lady House Buyer. She’s a former wardrobe and props stylist for big commercial productions in Chicago, and she told me it all gave her useful experience when she entered the home flipping world.

COURTNEY RUST: The joke is like, we are always creating Neiman Marcus for Target prices. Got good at being really resourceful, and, yeah, it was very fun. It makes you a jack-of-all-trades, for sure. Yes.

LAUREN GILGER: So, OK, how did you get into home flipping then, and here of all places, right?

COURTNEY RUST: So, I guess you would say I had a midlife crisis where I needed to leave Chicago. And my husband went to high school here, and my in-laws live here. So we bought a fixer-upper, and everyone was like, “You’re crazy.” But I didn’t really think about it or was worried about it. And I saw right away that it was very similar to productions. And I was like, “Oh, I understand this, and this feels really easy to me.”

And then I just really loved it, and the pandemic hit, and I had time. So I started listening to real estate podcasts, and that’s kind of how I learned everything. So I learned the financial aspect of it and how to get money to buy a flip, and then so much of it is understanding the numbers.

LAUREN GILGER: So I mean, this must be getting tougher in Phoenix these days, right? Home flipping rates around the country are on the decline, probably because of high interest rates and high housing prices in a lot of places. But I mean, Phoenix has seen some of the highest increases in housing prices in the country, and interest rates are getting higher, it sounds like. I mean, how do you still do this here?

COURTNEY RUST: So it’s really not about the price of the home necessarily or the rate. It’s more about the spread. So buying it right and then knowing what you can actually sell it at. So if you understand that spread, you can flip in any market. What’s hard about Phoenix is it’s super competitive.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

COURTNEY RUST: Because there’s so many investors here. And the reason why Phoenix is such a good flipping market is we don’t have weather, and it’s dry.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s why? Because it’s easy to flip something because you don’t have to stop for rain for a week?

COURTNEY RUST: Exactly. Yeah. And then people don’t realize, I grew up in Massachusetts and then lived in Chicago for 15 years. My parents live on Cape Cod now, which is like the dankest place ever. And humidity eats at your home. So we’re very lucky here. There’s so many less issues here.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s fascinating. OK, OK.

COURTNEY RUST: Yeah. So also, it’s incredibly easy to get an LLC here compared to other states. And because we’re a border state, we just have really good trades workers here. So, yeah, there’s just a lot of really good, skilled contractors here.

LAUREN GILGER: So lots of kind of diverse reasons as to why this is a good place to be a flipper, even in a high market.

COURTNEY RUST: Yes. So here, I would say currently where we’re at in the market, this is, out of the six years I’ve done it, it’s definitely the toughest at this very moment. And it’s more because people are so picky. Because they have a million options. So as a flipper, you really have to do your homework. You have to make sure you’re just a little bit better than your competition.

So you want to make sure that your finishes, like if someone else is using engineered hardwood, you should be using engineered hardwood. You can’t use LVP.

LAUREN GILGER: LVP is like the vinyl version, yeah.

COURTNEY RUST: Yeah. So you want to make sure you’re offering all the correct things at that price point, because if you’re off on your price at all, you’re like a sitting duck. And then, people are just picky. So finish out more than ever. You know, you have to make sure, if your island is too close to your cabinets, that could make you lose a ton of money, like that simple thing, if you didn’t fix it.

So it’s just a very unforgiving market right now. But because it’s more of a buyer’s market now, it’s easier to buy deals now.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

COURTNEY RUST: But it’s harder to sell. And it’s like in any tough times, kind of the best survive. So it’s with like Airbnb right now. Got way oversaturated, like used to be able to put a mattress in your basement. And now, if you don’t have a mini-golf course, you’re screwed. So, yeah.

LAUREN GILGER: So, OK, so that’s one part of it. What about like the availability of homes, right? Because it’s super competitive, and because there are a lot of investors who are going to buy up anything cheap really quickly. And baby boomers aren’t getting out of their houses in the same way. They’re kind of sitting in places they might have put on the market or downsized from in the past. Where do you even look in this market for houses that are untouched, unflipped?

COURTNEY RUST: So it’s kind of interesting, at this very moment, I’m having a lot of people reach out to me directly. I used to buy most of my houses actually off the MLS.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. So that’s just the system that anybody can access to look at what houses are on the market, yeah.

COURTNEY RUST: Exactly. And then kind of the second tier, so the lowest-hanging fruit is the MLS, finding the grandma house on the MLS. Next is wholesalers. So what they’re doing is they’re exchanging the contract or assigning the contract. So they tell them they’re going to find a buyer, so then they come and find someone like me to take over the contract.

LAUREN GILGER: Sure.

COURTNEY RUST: So that’s what they do. And then the third way to get deals is direct from sellers. So some people market.

LAUREN GILGER: Oh yeah, you get those mailers, saying, “Hey, want to sell your house?”

COURTNEY RUST: Yes. And everyone’s like, “No.”

LAUREN GILGER: “I do not want to sell my house.”

COURTNEY RUST: So I actually get a lot just from Instagram. Most flattering thing is, “My mom wants to get out of her house, and we don’t want someone to wreck the house, so we were wondering if you could take it over. We want someone who will value the home.” So I get a lot of those.

But, yeah, in this market right now, more and more from Realtors too. They’re like, “I have this property that, because it’s not perfect,” because that’s what basically needs to be to sell in any amount of time right now.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

COURTNEY RUST: They ask me if I want to buy it off-market. And with that, it does come at a discount.

LAUREN GILGER: So let me ask you a last question about the approach to designing a flip, right? Because I think flippers get a bad name, right? So many flipped houses are done badly, cheaply. They’re all like, they look the same. It’s white walls or gray walls and the vinyl flooring and the white cabinets, and you’re done. You have to do it a little differently, it sounds like, to get that. Is it at a certain price point?

COURTNEY RUST: Yeah, I think it’s at a certain price point. I flip between $1 [million] and $2 million, or that’s my selling point usually. And at that price point, you have to be pretty spot-on. And your homework is studying your comps. Because people blame flippers for bringing up the market and raising prices, but we’re only ever as good as our comps.

You can’t flip a house in a neighborhood with $1 million houses and say it should be $10 million houses, because that house has to appraise.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

COURTNEY RUST: Like for me, I’m always trying to be a little bit better than my comps, but you don’t want to be too much better, because then you’re wasting money. And it’s because you’re not going to get appraisal value for it. So appraisers really play a huge hand in all of this. They’re actually changing how they do appraisals now, and I think it’s a good thing, but they’re starting to give credit for people that pull permits. And they’re wanting to look at invoices and stuff more, which I think is good, because I do a lot of restoration.

And a lot of times appraisers, they’d rather see you use a Home Depot $80 door than restore the solid-wood door that’s from 1972 that costs more to restore.

LAUREN GILGER: They would appraise that as less? Wow.

COURTNEY RUST: Yeah. Because they really only account for new. But I think that would really change so many things, because there’s so much now about, you know, we’re knocking down everything, block homes that would last hundreds of years, but we’re ripping them down and putting these huge homes because there is demand for it.

But if we value those historical homes more, if they appraise higher, then we’d be more likely to keep them. So I’m hoping that changing the appraisal process might make people flip differently as well.

LAUREN GILGER: That could be really interesting. All right. That is Courtney Rust, real estate investor with Lady House Buyer, joining us. Courtney, thank you so much for coming on. I appreciate it very much.

COURTNEY RUST: I’m happy to be here. Thank you for having me.

MARK BRODIE: A Tempe-based semiconductor packaging and testing company is expanding its footprint in Arizona. Amkor Technology says its Phase 2 project will add about 60,000 square meters to its Valley campus and add about 3,500 jobs. Construction is scheduled to start next year and be done by the end of 2029.

Kyle Squires is dean and senior vice provost of the Fulton Schools of Engineering at ASU and joins me to talk more about this. And Kyle, what is the significance of this Amkor expansion?

KYLE SQUIRES: So it’s yet another outcome within this region where all of what’s happening in semiconductors and microelectronics is happening in Arizona. It’s going all the way from large engineering school, leading research, high-volume manufacturing, Intel, TSMC, and now, at scale, advanced packaging. That is, taking those chips and making, turning them into useful components.

MARK BRODIE: And the fact that those other companies are here, how much does Amkor’s expansion sort of add to that semiconductor ecosystem?

KYLE SQUIRES: So it adds significantly, right? Not only because of the very large volume at which they’re expanding, but you then bring in, guess what, suppliers, other companies that also want to be in proximity. So it’s kind of like a halo effect, right? Whether again, a large-volume manufacturer like Intel or TSMC, now Amkor with packaging, it’s not only what they bring, but all that will come around with them into the region.

MARK BRODIE: Do we see that with semiconductors? For example, we hear so much about the auto industry, like when a car manufacturing plant opens up, all the suppliers to that car manufacturer want to be nearby. Is that the same way with semiconductors?

KYLE SQUIRES: Very much so. It’s what we’re experiencing within Phoenix and again the broader region. It’s incredible to see, but it is very analogous to the auto industry.

MARK BRODIE: OK, so we’ve been talking about Amkor sort of packaging these chips. What does that actually mean?

KYLE SQUIRES: So think of it this way, OK? TSMC or Intel, they’re making the chips, right, that we can sort of envision. But if you think of the chip as the engine, Amkor is essentially building the car around it. That is, taking the chips, connecting them, putting them in proximity to memory, that is, turning them from this brain into this useful component.

MARK BRODIE: And is it safe to say that, for example, the chip manufacturer, like they need somebody like Amkor to be able to sort of finish off the product and then get it to somebody who’s going to buy it?

KYLE SQUIRES: Essentially, yes. And the way to think about it is Nvidia, as one example, has placed a very large order to Amkor. That is, understanding Nvidia works with TSMC, so TSMC is making the chips to their specification. Nvidia then working with Amkor to again connect them, build out the components such that Nvidia can now take them and advance their product lines.

MARK BRODIE: Economic development-wise, how big of a deal do you think this might be?

KYLE SQUIRES: It’s incredible, OK? It’s the raw numbers in the several thousands that Amkor is going to need in their workforce: engineers, technicians, and so forth. And again, suppliers, other engineers, other companies. But then now a second-order effect into the communities, right? As communities grow, you have very high-value creation of jobs that begets other needs in health care, in businesses, in all kinds of things that grow communities.

MARK BRODIE: There’s been so much talk about AI lately, and not all of it positive in terms of people being kind of freaked out by it and concerned about what it’s going to do. Does that pose any danger to someone like Amkor and this massive expansion over the next couple of years?

KYLE SQUIRES: So it’s a fair point to bring up. That is, there’s a lot in the news, if you will, about AI and the advantages, disadvantages, where there are concerns. But think of it this way as well: Packaging is relevant to the chips that will end up in an automobile, in a phone, almost essentially in anything that has a switch. And just about everything has a switch, so it’s even beyond AI.

MARK BRODIE: But in terms of their big deal you mentioned with Nvidia, that doesn’t really deal with cars and phones and stuff like that. That’s specifically with AI, isn’t it?

KYLE SQUIRES: Very much so. So Nvidia, obviously a leading company in AI technology development, all that’s happening. And they’re having to navigate that for sure, OK? But these companies are quite forward-looking in terms of understanding both the demand, the opportunity, de-risking, and so forth. So they’ll navigate that confidently, I would think.

MARK BRODIE: How does a company like Amkor try to do that? I mean, obviously, most businesses try to forecast out, but this seems to be changing so quickly, both the technology and the public’s opinion about it. How, that must pose a challenge to a company that’s sort of in that world?

KYLE SQUIRES: I would think so. And I think that if you begin to divide that up a little bit, that is, the technology and what advanced packaging now has come to mean is really sophisticated. It’s interesting. It’s frankly incredible. And then there’s the social aspects and making sure that we’re really doing well, that is, producing components, packaging these chips, making sure that we’re advancing society, the economy, and so forth. And it’s a complicated environment, for sure. In the Amkors of the world, working even with ASU or others to like, OK, what are we trying to get done? How do we accomplish that and really make sure we have a win-win for the company, for the community?

MARK BRODIE: We talked about the economic development impact of this. I’m curious, from your perspective, what is the significance of Phoenix and the Valley to sort of be in this world, to sort of have this growth in the semiconductor world as opposed to any other industry that communities come to be known for?

KYLE SQUIRES: So really interesting, right? The history in engineering and technology began around semiconductors, back in the ’50s and ’60s with Motorola, then into Intel and so forth. And it really sort of laid the foundation. And for this region having essentially all the relevant elements, from the fabrication to the training to the research to the packaging and so forth, no other place in this country can say that.

So it puts Phoenix in the leading position. And this is with respect to all of the great places around this country where there is excellent semiconductor work happening, but we’re in the leadership position. So now it’s to continue to advance that, to continue to support these companies, but it is transformative to this region. It is that significant.

MARK BRODIE: How so?

KYLE SQUIRES: So when you think about, again, the direction of semiconductor innovation, the way in which it has become ubiquitous, OK, in all things that we use, that we work with, shaping jobs, changing even the way that we live, to be able to drive that, OK, that’s the opportunity before Phoenix. And when you look at all that’s happened in a short period of time, again, Phoenix is in that leadership position within this country and now globally recognized, but it will be to continue to advance that.

MARK BRODIE: Would it be your expectation that this industry will continue to grow in the Valley, and maybe even these companies continue to grow and expand here?

KYLE SQUIRES: Right now, the rate at which the demand is there for chipmaking, for packaging, for again the supply chain elements that are all around it, that growth has been astonishing. And we fully expect that to keep going, notwithstanding all the conversations around AI and whatnot. But broadly in tech, that’s where we, again, have achieved some leadership, and it will change us and allow us to do some really interesting things.

MARK BRODIE: When you say notwithstanding the conversation, does that include potential action by governments in terms of regulating AI or putting more guardrails on it?

KYLE SQUIRES: So certainly there’s going to be an effect there, right? And the way in which, say, certain models developed by these AI companies, that they could be perhaps have a somewhat more restricted access. The consumer demand, OK, in all the other spaces, I mean, we talk about again phones and cars and things like that that we used to think about, but there’s going to be even more applications upcoming that we’re not envisioning yet.

So again, these companies are very smart. They’re very adept. They’ll continue to pivot, working with us at ASU, right, as we navigate that together.

MARK BRODIE: We’re going to keep buying stuff that use these chips, huh?

KYLE SQUIRES: You know, that’s the world we live in.

MARK BRODIE: All right. Kyle, thanks so much. Appreciate it.

KYLE SQUIRES: Yeah, appreciate you.

MARK BRODIE: Kyle Squires is dean and senior vice provost of the Fulton Schools of Engineering at ASU.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning. It’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

LAUREN GILGER: And I’m Lauren Gilger. Tucson has a rich music scene, from famous acts like Calexico to hometown favorites like Sidewinders. There’s no shortage of great music being made in the Old Pueblo. But our next guest found the scene is even deeper than she knew.

Karen Greene is a librarian in Pima County and a big local music fan. So when she heard about a platform that was helping local libraries highlight local music, she jumped at the chance to make it happen there. The result is called Desert Streams, and Pima County Public Library is currently accepting its sixth round of submissions. I spoke with Greene more about it in 2024 when Desert Streams was in its second round.

KAREN GREENE: My husband is a local musician, and we go out to see local music all the time. And there’s so many good bands in Pima County, so many. I can’t even keep track of it all. And we’d be out and I’d be like, “Wow, A, why isn’t this band nationally known? Or B, why aren’t there more people in the audience?” There’s so much good music here.

And so I wanted to figure out a way that we could help showcase all of the great music that’s in Pima County. And I heard about this program through a company called MUSICat that did just that. They showcase local music, it’s streaming, and it’s through library systems. And I thought, well, that’s what we need to do.

LAUREN GILGER: And you’re at the library, so there you go.

KAREN GREENE: Right.

LAUREN GILGER: So how does this work? It’s a platform where you can basically showcase these local artists, but they’re also paid for contributing, right?

KAREN GREENE: Right. So what happens is we have a contract with a company called MUSICat. They created this platform specifically for public libraries to join. Twice a year, we’re asking bands to submit music. We have a curation team that will then pick out 25 bands at a time that we will then pay them an honorarium so that we can have their album or four-song EP available for folks to stream for free. You don’t need a library card. There’s no pay. It’s all free.

LAUREN GILGER: So giving them a real outlet, which can be tough for local artists, I know. Talk a little bit about the diversity, the range of music that you’re trying to represent here. It’s quite a process to get selected for this. There’s a whole jury of people you have deciding who gets selected, right?

KAREN GREENE: Right. There are, at this point, there are five jurors. So three of us work for the library, and we’re all into music. And then we have two community members. One is a musician himself, as well as someone who books bands at a bar. And the other is a DJ and is also into local music.

And so we all listen to all of the songs that are submitted, and they’re sorted into the different genres. So we want to make sure that we get as many genres as we possibly can. There’s just so many different styles of music that are here. We want to make sure that we can hit that.

LAUREN GILGER: Give us a sense of the gamut. Like this is a lot, and which you wouldn’t necessarily think of. When I think of Tucson music, I think of somebody like Calexico or Neko Case is from Tucson, right? Like a kind of Southwestern sound, but it goes far beyond that, it sounds like.

KAREN GREENE: I mean, we got a lot of rock and folk submissions. There’s a lot of rock bands, there’s a lot of folk bands. But we have ambient, we have classical, we have world music, we have jazz, we have whatever alternative is called. We call it alternative, but alternative is like everything. We have rap. I mean, we really have a wide variety.

LAUREN GILGER: Did you have any submissions that you listened to as part of this jury and thought, like, “I didn’t even know this kind of music existed here”?

KAREN GREENE: Exactly. Yes, that happened all the time. The other thing we want to showcase are bands that are new. So when you mentioned Calexico before, well, we didn’t, everyone knows Calexico. We don’t need to help showcase them. But we do want to help showcase bands that are just starting out.

We have some folks that during the pandemic, they learned how to play an instrument, or they picked up an instrument that they had let go. And they, you can record at home, and they’ve recorded, they haven’t even played out yet in public, but they have recorded music. So we want to help get the word out about those kinds of bands.

There’s one band that I had no idea that this band existed, and I haven’t had a chance to see them live, but Elijah and his Kora. So I am a huge fan of the instrument, the kora, a West African instrument. And here’s this guy playing it, and he submitted music, and I was so excited about that.

LAUREN GILGER: So stuff you’ve never heard of, and you’re really plugged into the local scene there. That’s super interesting. What are some of the kind of classics, the ones that you were like, “This band has to be on this list because I’ve been watching them in Tucson forever and people need to know about them”?

KAREN GREENE: Miss Olivia & the Interlopers. That band, they actually played, we had a kickoff event where we had three bands that had been selected and a DJ that had been selected, they all performed. And Miss Olivia & the Interlopers, they’ve been around for a while. And while folks know about them, if you have not heard her voice before, you need to. Everybody needs to hear her sing. She’s fantastic.

LAUREN GILGER: What’s been the reaction like from the bands themselves? This is an opportunity for them, for sure. It sounds like you got a lot of people submitting.

KAREN GREENE: Yes. We had, for the first round, we had 165-ish bands submit, and we only had 25 slots. That was so hard. That was really, really hard. I had no idea kind of what I was getting into with that. It’s really hard to make those decisions.

This round, we don’t have quite as many bands submitting, but we still only have 25 slots. The bands have been really excited. And even bands that didn’t get selected, when we sent them the email saying, “Thank you for submitting, you weren’t selected,” a bunch of them got in touch and said, “Thank you so much for even having this opportunity.”

LAUREN GILGER: Wow, yeah. So what kind of contribution are you trying to make here? It sounds like you care a lot about the local music scene in Tucson. Is this something you think can really kind of contribute to that?

KAREN GREENE: Absolutely, absolutely it can, because it allows people to explore and see what bands are out there, and then have an impact and go see them live, support them live, support their music, share their music. It also is something that I was thinking would be a fun thing if you were visiting a town. So you’re visiting Tucson and you’re like, “Hey, what should I do at night?” You could find out what bands were playing and you can hear their music beforehand. I mean, that’s something I would do.

LAUREN GILGER: All right. Well, we will leave it there for now. That is Karen Greene, librarian on the move with the Pima County Public Library, talking to us about the Desert Streams project for local music out of Pima County. Karen, thank you so much for coming on. Thanks for taking the time to talk to me about this.

KAREN GREENE: Thank you so much for the opportunity. Really happy to be here.

LAUREN GILGER: All right, we’re listening to “Can’t Stop” by B-Baby Marimba now, another Pima County group on the Desert Streams playlist. Saturday is the last day for musicians to submit to be included in the next round. So if you know anyone who’s making music in Pima County, head to our website to find out more.

MARK BRODIE: And that’ll do it for this Thursday edition of The Show. Thanks, as always, for listening. For Lauren Gilger, I’m Mark Brodie here in Phoenix. Have a terrific rest of your day. Hope to have you right back here tomorrow.

LAUREN GILGER: Thanks for listening to The Show’s podcast. The Show is produced by Sativa Peterson, Nick Sanchez, Amber Victoria Singer and Ayana Hamilton. The Show was created by Jon Hoban, and our executive producer is Amy Silverman. You can find more of The Show and sign up for our newsletter at theshow.kjzz.org. You can also find us on Instagram @kjzztheshow.