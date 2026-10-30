The Show for Oct. 30, 2026: Friday NewsCap, 'Ruthless' art show and more

In the final days of the midterm campaigns, candidates are making their closing arguments to voters. The Friday NewsCap panelists analyze that and the rest of the week’s top stories. Plus, we’ll visit a Phoenix art exhibit that pays tribute to a Valley woman with life lessons to share.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s original production The Show is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona: bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz .

MARK BRODIE: Hi, I’m Mark Brodie, co-host of The Show, an original production from KJZZ. Every weekday, we bring you the latest news and culture from across the state. You can find much more at theshow.kjzz.org. Here’s today’s episode.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning, it’s The Show here on KJZZ 91.5 in Phoenix. I’m Mark Brodie. Coming up, it is Bat Week, just in time for Halloween. And we’ll visit an art exhibit that pays tribute to the life of a person most visitors have never heard of. But first, it is time for the Friday NewsCap and some voices from the news this week.

ANDY BIGGS: They’re trying to suppress our vote. They’re trying to keep our people from getting to the polls. We get our people to the polls, we win. We have far more Republicans registered in Arizona than we have Democrats.

SCOTT JARRETT: So by projecting 65% turnout, that is really one of the all-time highs. Or you have to at least go back to the 1970s, or even elections that predate that time, to get higher turnout rates.

TAMMY CAPUTI: I think that’s what depressed me the most, that a person would be so comfortable making such a horrible, violent, hateful comment and then sign their name to it. I just can’t get over that, honestly.

MARIA ELENA CRUZ: No one should have to fear for their safety or their family’s safety because they helped count the vote.

BETTY GUARDADO: We are a little sad, and we are all mourning, all of us, just a little bit. But we’re here because a lot of us had the honor of knowing Dolores Huerta. She was an iconic leader. She was a pioneer.

TERRY GODDARD: Arizona has to protect, and Nevada has to protect, their rights on the Colorado River, which have been violated, as the lawsuit states, by the Interior Department’s record of decision.

MARK BRODIE: And joining me to talk about the final days of the midterm campaigns, — including one last round of polls — and more are Marcus Dell’Artino of First Strategic. Good morning, Marcus.

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: Good morning.

MARK BRODIE: And Democratic strategist Tony Cani. Tony, good morning to you.

TONY CANI: Good morning.

MARK BRODIE: So, let’s start with early voting, because we’ve seen a lot of people have turned out to vote already. Tony, what do — obviously, we know who’s voted, we don’t know how they have voted. So let’s stipulate that at the outset.

TONY CANI: That’s very important.

MARK BRODIE: Obviously, we won’t know that until Tuesday. But what do the numbers tell us? What tea leaves can you read so far?

TONY CANI: I think one thing the numbers are telling us is that there’s a large number of voters who previously voted on Election Day, like in 2022, who have decided to vote early. And a larger number of those are Republican than Democrats.

If you think back to 2018 — before 2020, Republicans always did extremely, extremely well on early vote, and then Democrats would do well on Election Day. That swapped in 2020 because of all the fearmongering and sort of scare tactics coming from Trump and others about early vote. And so we are seeing that there’s a reversion to previous behavior a little bit.

And so the only thing I would say about what that means is that means that a lot of people are voting early, and some of the people who are making predictions saying, “Oh my gosh, look, there’s no blue wave in Arizona because XYZ,” they aren’t looking at that data point, which is a lot of these are voters who were going to vote anyway that just decided to vote early. It’s not an indication that there’s some big surge that other states aren’t having of Republicans. That may be too wonky of an answer for you.

MARK BRODIE: Well Tony, does that sort of potentially affect what we see on election night? Because that first ballot drop a little after 8 is the early ballots, and then the Election Day tallies come a little bit later.

If these are, as you’re saying, Republicans who are voting early instead of on Election Day, might Republican candidates be doing better in that first drop than they would have otherwise?

TONY CANI: Sure. I think that’s true. I think that we will see that. However, the thing that complicates this is all of the polling shows that independent voters are supporting Democrats by such a high percentage that that probably will balance this out. I think it’s likely that when the votes first come out, that Democrats have a pretty big lead in that first chunk of votes.

But it’s crazy to try and predict either way, because voter behavior is so in flux about — and what I mean by that is when voters are deciding to cast their ballots. Because things just have changed so much since 2018. And then we had the pandemic in 2020, and some Democrats are really afraid of the mail right now, and then some of the vote procedures have changed and when they count votes.

And so I guess what I’m saying is just turn in your ballot.

MARK BRODIE: Just vote.

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: Let me talk for 15 minutes about data, and then end up with, “Get your vote in.”

TONY CANI: If you’re one of the people who is staring at Twitter to figure out how the election is going, just turn in your ballot.

MARK BRODIE: Marcus, what are you seeing in the numbers so far?

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: Well, can I tell you, one, I’m excited to hear it’s National Bat Week, because one has taken residence at my house. And so I didn’t understand that he was celebrating Bat Week by hanging out at my house.

MARK BRODIE: Oh, my gosh. Well, congratulations. You’ve got a very important visitor.

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: Yeah, exactly.

What Republicans will say publicly, repeatedly is, “This looks like 2022 all over again,” which would indicate it is not a blue wave. I see that point, I do.

I think that there’s an argument to be made here that it’s absent what the polling data will show you, which is, you know, independents are breaking hard against Republicans right now, probably around 60-40, 65-35, somewhere around there. So to the extent that these independents go out and vote, that’s a loss of votes for Republicans.

That being said, anything’s humanly possible, right? And what Biggs is saying is, “Look, Republicans have a 300,000 voter edge in the state of Arizona. If they show up on Election Day, it’s lights out.” And that’s true. There’s just not that much energy going into this election to sort of get them motivated to come out and vote.

MARK BRODIE: So you mentioned, Marcus, the independents, and we’ll talk about some polls that came out that show that Republican support for Republicans is increasing. So I’m wondering which you think might be more important in terms of the final outcome: how many Republicans support Republican candidates, or which way the independents vote?

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: What Republicans desperately need right now is Republicans to turn out and vote.

MARK BRODIE: For Republicans.

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: For Republicans. And the other thing that’s happening is there’s what I call an identity crisis. So we went through this period, as we all know, where Republicans and President Trump was telling everybody, “Mail is terrible, don’t cast your vote by mail.” Now we’ve done 180 degrees and said, “Cast your vote by mail, cast your vote by mail.”

And I think we’re going to see in this cycle, what is the net effect of that confusion, and where are Republicans voting? Are they going to show up on Election Day, or are they going to send their ballot in the mail?

MARK BRODIE: I want to ask you one last question about what you said, which is that Republicans are saying this looks a lot like 2022. But of course in 2022, Democrats won the top three statewide offices.

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: They did, but they were able — Republicans kept the Legislature, (state Treasurer Kimberly) Yee got elected. It wasn’t a blue tidal wave, I would say. But the polling was different back then, and that conversation is absent that fact, Number 1.

And Number 2, like I saw a tweet from somebody the other day celebrating how Republicans are doing great in northern Arizona. And my counter to that is, yeah, you’re doing OK, but you forgot the fact that the entire Navajo Reservation shows up on Election Day.

Why? Because there’s a presidential election for the Navajo president, and there’s a U.S. election, right? And so they all show up on Election Day and make essentially a party outside some of these chapter houses, right, and a family reunion.

But they’re not — I don’t think I’ve ever once in my life met a member of the Navajo Reservation who votes by mail. I could be wrong, and you might be out there. I look forward to meeting you one day. But those people are going to show up on Election Day, and you’ve got to factor that in.

MARK BRODIE: Tony, let me ask you about a couple rounds of polling that we got this week. There was a HighGround poll that found Democrats winning all of the statewide races, in some cases by pretty hefty margins. As a reference, that showed that a Republican “home-team support,” as our friend Chuck Coughlin put it, is gaining. So about 80% of Republicans voting for Republicans.

This morning, there’s a Noble Predictive Insights poll that showed Hobbs, Mayes and Fontes each ahead roughly by 6 points. Kimberly Yee, they had winning the superintendent’s race by 2 points. But that also showed that independents were leaning pretty heavily toward Democrats. Obviously polls, snapshot in time, not a prediction. But what do you make of these numbers given sort of what we’re seeing with early turnout?

TONY CANI: I think that we are seeing what a lot of us predicted, which is due to a lack of enthusiasm, a lot of the Republicans that weren’t saying they were going to vote for Republicans were kind of — a pollster would ask, and they would be like, “Ah, I don’t know.”

And a lot of them are starting to come home. And so that’s why you’re seeing what some would call tightening. But I don’t think most of us who follow this thought that those bigger margins were anything but a snapshot in time.

But I do think that it’s really notable that even in some of the less high-profile statewide races, like attorney general — she’s not on TV a ton — she’s winning in that Noble poll, independents 61% to 36%. That’s a massive margin.

And don’t forget, there are more independents registered to vote in our state than any other political party. They will vote in a smaller number than both, but if you’re winning any single chunk of voters by that much, it becomes very difficult to overcome ...

And so if that ends up being true — and I think that, anecdotally, it seems to be correct — it’s going to be a really tough night for Republicans.

MARK BRODIE: Marcus, what do you take from these polls?

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: You know, at this point, very little.

MARK BRODIE: We could just wait five days and get the results, right?

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: It’s been amazing how many polls have come out in this race. And of what I’ve defined, I think this is just a low-energy cycle in Arizona. But we’ve been polling the heck out of it, that’s for sure.

Look, they’re all a snapshot in time. And by the way, kudos to these pollsters doing anything, because the second you send it out, 2,000 people all have an opinion on what you just did, and they jump on Twitter and beat the tar out of you.

TONY CANI: A lot of data experts.

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: So, full credit to them. But look, it’s a snapshot in time, right? And so we’re at a point where this can all change depending on whether if Republicans show up at the ballot box on Election Day and independents don’t, all this math is out the window. And so, and that’s what Biggs is saying in your opening monologue, is basically Republicans have got to get out and vote.

The question has always been in my mind, and I think probably in everybody’s mind, is: What are these independents going to do, PNDs (party not designated)? Are they finally going to show up? There’s a really high percentage of these people that actually have never voted, right? So getting them to show up in an election is like an act of God.

MARK BRODIE: Is there a reason to think that this year might be different, that they might show up in bigger numbers this year?

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: I would contend that if you were a registered independent, this would be the election that you would finally show up. Just external factors of frustration, right?

But I still don’t think that’s enough to move some of these 0 of 1s, 0 of 0s, even a 0 of 2 — and that means you’ve voted in two of the last four elections, or you’ve voted in zero of the last two elections. If you are a low-propensity independent, I don’t think you’re going to show up in this cycle.

MARK BRODIE: Is there a magic number, Tony, for if Democrats are to do well — and assuming that independents are breaking the way that the polls suggest they are — is there sort of a sweet-spot magic number for what percentage of them need to show up for Democrats to be successful?

TONY CANI: I’m sure there is. I wouldn’t be able to say what that number is. So much is in flux when it comes to this chunk of voters that it’s hard to make a prediction on that.

I think the issue here is we just need people to turn out and vote, period. And I do think that there’s a lot of folks who are sitting on a ballot at home right now. And remember, the state suggests at this point that if you haven’t voted yet, it’s too late to put it in a mailbox. You should go and find a drop box and drop it off, which is really easy to do.

But we’ve got to get those votes in so we can know. But the consequences of the outcome of this election are going to be felt for a really, really long time in our state. This is the best chance Democrats have had to take over the Legislature in a long time. And we’ve been saying that for a couple of cycles.

MARK BRODIE: More than that.

TONY CANI: And I think that if Democrats aren’t able to get over the hump, even if we win the other races, that’s going to be pretty disappointing for those of us who are really hoping to create some real change in the state.

But yeah, I’m just telling — hey, vote. Just vote, period. I’m not going to be a partisan. But if you’re a Democrat, vote.

MARK BRODIE: All right. So guys, I don’t want to get into like the whole crystal ball, what’s going to happen —

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: Good.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, because I know you guys absolutely love when we put you on the spot on live radio and ask you what’s going to happen. But I want to ask what — and Marcus, I’ll start with you to put you on the spot first — what might happen that would surprise you? Or might surprise Arizonans who are watching? Is there something that you’re watching for that might go or might happen a little bit differently than sort of the conventional wisdom or what people might think?

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: This is a tough cycle to do that. But Arizona has a tendency, has in the past in history, been countercyclical to the rest of the country. Do I think that this cycle might be it?

Well, look, here’s a big surprise: Republicans actually show up, independents don’t, and this isn’t the wind that everybody thinks it’s going to be in a blue wave. That would be massive.

Right now, are we on schedule to do that? I’m not seeing it in the poll numbers we’re doing. But as you know, everything can change within 24 hours, right? And so some worldwide event could happen that motivates Republicans to show up at the polls.

MARK BRODIE: All right. Tony, what surprise might you be looking for come Tuesday night?

TONY CANI: Geez, I don’t know. I would be surprised if we win the Legislature, even though I think we’re on track to do it as a Democrat, because I’ve been hoping for that to happen for so long.

One thing that I keep thinking about watching this election is I feel like the Republicans running statewide haven’t figured out that they need to appeal to a large chunk of voters in order to win, because they have such a big majority and they just aren’t used to that.

Whereas Democrats, we know that in order to win, we have to get independents, we have to get Democrats to turn out, we have to get some Republicans. And I wonder if, based on how this election comes back, if we’ll start to finally see a transition among Republicans who have been a little bit overconfident.

The legislative Republicans are — I argue are much more conservative than the sort of generic Republican voter in the state. And I wonder if we’ll start to see some behavioral change, and whether or not we’ll see people really push Trump out and not be as focused on him as sort of a lame duck.

Already we’ve seen, if you have a sign with Trump’s name on it, if and you’re a Republican, you took that down. Jay Feely — his Trump signs are gone. And so that’s one thing. I’m curious to see how people react to a very unpopular president, and whether or not they’re willing to start speaking up in a way they weren’t before based on the results.

MARK BRODIE: Marcus, let’s say in terms of statewide officers and members of the congressional delegation — I don’t want to get into the Legislature and that sort of thing at this point — but do you have reason to believe that any incumbents might be in trouble?

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: I think Juan Ciscomani down in (Congressional District) 6 is probably in trouble. Again, depends on Republican turnout and what percentage of those Republicans — the most common mistake I see out there is people assuming that Republicans get 100% of Republican votes, Democrats get 100% of Democrat votes, and you split independents 50-50. That’s not how this works.

And so, yes, does he need to turn out Republicans? Yes. Does he need to overcompensate with Republicans because you’re going to lose 15% to 20% of them? Yeah, absolutely.

The Amish Shah-Jay Feely race is as tight as you can get. We’ve done a poll on that, we released it. Everybody else has done some private polls and called me back and said, “You guys are on the numbers.” And so you’re talking about 2 points.

MARK BRODIE: Your poll showed a very, very close race.

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: Right. And what has happened over sort of the last couple weeks is, at least at my house and the proof is in the numbers, Feely got a cash infusion of TV ads, and he’s probably outmatched Shah 3-to-1, maybe 2-to-1 on TV.

Now, Shah’s also been knocking doors in that district for two cycles. And so which one’s going to win out at the end of the day in a turnout battle? I think frankly, the most fascinating race to watch in Arizona, if I were watching, is going to be that race.

And I don’t expect it to be over on election night. And I think we should warn all our listeners about that, that this will not be over on election night for many of these races, and that we’re looking at at least a few days of watching returns to see how these things go.

MARK BRODIE: All right. So Tony, I’ll ask you the same question. Do you think that any of the statewide or congressional incumbents should be worried at this point?

TONY CANI: Yeah, I think Ciscomani’s in real trouble. He plays a moderate on TV, but when it comes to his vote behavior, he’s been in lockstep with the House congressional and voting for the (One Big Beautiful Bill Act), which pulled a lot of people off of Medicaid, and was very supportive of data centers and all these kinds of things. And so I think he is in trouble. I think it’s hard for him to run away from that record.

And yeah, I agree. I think he’s probably the one that is the most in trouble. And then I would like to see that Democrats could pick up the superintendent race. I know that’s not an incumbent, but a Republican holds that. But I think it’s the Ciscomani race is the one that’s the most likely to flip.

MARK BRODIE: Interesting. All right. So guys, we’ve been talking about the fact that Election Day turnout will be really interesting to see. Do you think it will matter? The DOJ says it’s sending election monitors to Arizona, including to Navajo County. Marcus, does that affect things in any way, do you think?

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: I don’t think so. Election monitors are nothing new in Arizona. We’ve been through this before. And frankly, we’re under an edict for years and years and years that we recently came out of.

So I think what they’re — they’re going to the Navajo County. I’m not going to be shocked if they’re into Apache County as well. But it smells to me like they want to be on the Navajo Reservation watching how those votes come in.

MARK BRODIE: Which is what you were talking about before, how large numbers of voters there tend to show up on Election Day.

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: Yeah, exactly. And if I were a guessing man, that’s what I would assume that they’re taking a look at.

MARK BRODIE: Tony, does this matter?

TONY CANI: Yeah, I think it matters. It’s extremely, extremely concerning, because the only reason you do this is to intimidate voters. There’s no other reason to do this. You can’t think of a thing that they would possibly do other than be there to scare voters away.

And there’s huge chunks of our community that are frightened of ICE. And you’ve seen in the news that there’s a lot of people who have been detained who were American citizens. And so there are people who could be afraid because of law enforcement being on-site in sort of an intimidating posture. And I think that we’re going to see litigation, and there’s going to be a counterpresence from sort of poll watchers on the Democrat side, I guess. But it is extremely problematic.

I think it also paints a picture of a president who is very desperate to do anything he can to put the thumbs on the results of this election. And if it turns out the way we think it will, all of the conspiracies about stolen elections that — people make a bunch of money off those conspiracies — those are going to flare up, and we’re going to see those go nuts. And so I do think it’s concerning.

MARK BRODIE: I mean, Marcus, one of the things that we tend to look for on Election Day is are things running smoothly? Are the printers working? How long are the lines? Do the e-pollbooks that people sign in, are those functional? Those are still going to be things that folks are watching, and when problems crop up, election officials usually are pretty quick to try to fix them.

Does having monitors or the threat of having monitors, does that inject — I don’t want to say chaos, but does that inject maybe another variable, uncertainty in any way into the proceedings on Tuesday?

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: I don’t think so, especially — it’s Navajo County. It’s not — in Maricopa County, you’ve got hotshot teams that are on fixing electronic equipment within seconds. It’s sort of a well-oiled machine.

Rural Arizona works differently, and that’s the fact of the matter. And you’ve got also longer distances to get that secured box to the counting facility at the end of the night, which takes longer.

I think they’re looking for sort of things that at least Maricopa County, who has a well-run system, a well-oiled machine, right? Are there mechanisms in those places that could be used effectively in rural counties, especially up in the northern reaches of Arizona, that make the election process more secure than it is now?

MARK BRODIE: So Tony, if Democrats are concerned about these monitors coming, are they making plans to try to help voters or explain to them, “Hey, look, just keep doing what you’re doing, you’re good”?

TONY CANI: Yeah, we’ve been doing it cycle after cycle. It’s an important thing. And so there’s a bunch of different programs are going to be out there trying to be supportive of people. And the real thing that you just have to urge people to do is to be like, “Look, don’t be intimidated. People have given their life in order to protect the right to vote. Go and cast your ballot. It’s the most powerful thing you can do in our democracy. It’s the most precious thing that we have.”

And we’ll be there to urge people to vote, and there’s different numbers and things that people can call if they are feeling intimidated or concerned. And so there will be a pushback.

But this is one of those things where it’s a powerful lever that no president has really been bold enough to push. It’s anti-American to do this kind of thing, but yet we’re seeing it.

MARK BRODIE: Well, so it seems like the bottom line, the last seconds here, is both of you are saying, if you are a registered eligible voter, vote. Cast your ballot.

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: Yeah, you’ll never get me to say don’t go vote. We always want people to vote.

MARK BRODIE: All right. Marcus Dell’Artino, Tony Cani, thanks to you both for the conversation. I appreciate it.

TONY CANI: Thank you.

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: Thank you.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning, it’s The Show here on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie. Coming up, an art exhibit based on an important friendship with a distant family member.

But first, it’s not just Halloween week, it’s Bat Week — an international celebration of bats at an appropriate time of year.

And this year, ASU researchers are part of a team that’s out with the largest combined bat genome and fossil study ever . It’s basically rewriting the bat family tree and shedding some light on how bats got such cool skills — from flight to echolocation.

My co-host Lauren Gilger spoke with ASU vertebrate paleontologist Matthew Jones more about it.

LAUREN GILGER: Let’s start with International Bat Week, because this is not something I’ve heard of, but it makes sense, of course, that it is this week leading up to Halloween. Tell us about this.

MATTHEW JONES: So, it’s basically just a celebration — during the bat season — of bats, right? Bats are famously associated with Halloween, but they’re super cool, they’re super diverse. There’s 1,500-plus living species. They do all sorts of interesting things in their ecosystems. They fly, they echolocate and sort of in conjunction with Halloween when everybody’s thinking about bats already.

LAUREN GILGER: Bat season, I love it. That makes total sense. OK, I read this stat in researching this that just blew my mind, and so we have to talk about this. You’re mentioning how important bats are, how cool they are, all the cool things they can do, right? Bats account for 1 in 5 of all living mammals? That’s insane.

MATTHEW JONES: Yeah. They are so diverse, and we don’t really appreciate it because we don’t see them all the time. They’re by and large pretty small, they are almost entirely nocturnal. We just don’t appreciate it, but there are 20-some-odd species here in Arizona and many, many more throughout the world, especially in the tropics. No other group of mammals is anywhere near that. The next closest is maybe 500 or 600 species.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow. OK. I have to ask, before we get into this new research that you’re out with now, how did you get into this? Like, becoming a bat researcher, essentially?

MATTHEW JONES: Yeah. So, I had the opportunity when I was an undergrad to do a study abroad course in Costa Rica. So Costa Rica, like much of the tropics, is incredibly diverse in bats. So we went out to the rainforest for three weeks and caught bats and did little research projects on them.

I always liked bats, always thought they were cool, but that was the first time I got to hold a bat and really see the diversity, see the fruit eaters and the insect eaters and the blood eaters and all of these other things that the bats do. So that got me into bats, and now I’m a bat paleontologist, basically.

LAUREN GILGER: There you go. All right, let’s talk about this new research that you all just published in the journal Nature, right? This is the largest combined bat genome and fossil study ever, ever — just ever? How big is this?

MATTHEW JONES: Big. We included 103 living species of bats, and then to that, we added the bones and the teeth, the physical attributes of the bats that we measured. And we were then able to compare those to the fossil taxa, which we don’t have DNA from, right? Most of these fossils that we included were 50 million years, maybe 40 [million] or 30 [million].

But that old, you don’t get DNA. So, the only way that we can compare those to living bats is if we compare the shape of their teeth and the shape of their bones. So when we included both the DNA and the anatomy of the living bats, we were then able to compare it to just the anatomy of the fossil bats and get a really good sense of, one, how the living bats are related to each other, and two, how these fossil bats are related to the living bats.

LAUREN GILGER: And so essentially, you’re kind of rewriting the family tree of these, right? Looking at where they came from originally, how long they’ve been around? What did you conclude?

MATTHEW JONES: So, we determined that bats likely originated in this time interval called the Paleocene, that’s between about 66 million years ago, that’s right when the dinosaurs die off, and 56 million years ago. We think, based on the reconstructions that we did, because we know where these fossils that we included were found, and we know where the living bat groups are found, we were able to reconstruct sort of their biogeographic history, so where they came from within the world. And fairly surprisingly, we traced it to Europe.

LAUREN GILGER: So, I mean, I have to ask about how this research, or at least what it tells you maybe, about how bats evolved such kind of unique traits, like such interesting powers, right? Like they have echolocation, they can fly, they’re pollinators — like all of these important things. Did this research shed any light on that to you?

MATTHEW JONES: What it does more so than shedding light specifically on the acquisition of those traits is it gives us a framework from which we can then investigate the evolution of those traits. All living bats fly, but not all living bats echolocate. The real cute ones that everybody knows about, the flying foxes, right, with the big eyes, sort of dog-like faces, they’re fruit eaters, they don’t echolocate — at least not in the same way that all other bats do.

The question then has sort of historically been, with the flying foxes, whether they lost the ability to echolocate, or whether those two different groups of echolocating bats both independently developed echolocation.

One of the things that our paper did find, though, is that there’s a fossil type of bat, and it is thought to not have been able to echolocate based on structures in the inner ear. And we also found that taxon very closely related to fossil bats that we think could echolocate — which may argue for the loss of echolocation multiple times throughout bat history.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so let me ask you lastly, Matthew, since it’s the time of year when everyone’s talking and thinking about bats and sort of Halloweeny things, how do you think bats got wrapped into the whole Halloween thing? Do you think it’s a bad rap?

MATTHEW JONES: Yeah, I don’t think they’re terribly scary, but I do appreciate that they sort of have their own holiday, right, along with maybe spiders and a few other types of animals. So it’s cool that bats have their own season when a lot of other animals don’t.

But I think the fact that they’re nocturnal, they’re mysterious, they probably have a little bit of an uncanny valley type of thing. They’re just familiar enough. They look like mammals if you get a good enough look, but then they have these massive hands that have wing membranes stretched out through them. They’re weird. Some of them do drink blood. There are literal vampires within this family, within this order.

So yeah, I think it sort of makes sense how they got wrapped up into Halloween, but I think they’re so much more fascinating than scary. There’s so many cool things about bats. We shouldn’t be afraid of them; we should admire them.

LAUREN GILGER: We should admire them. All right. Matthew Jones, a vertebrate paleontologist at ASU, assistant professor in the School of Life Sciences there. Matthew, thank you so much for coming on. Thanks for telling us about this. I really appreciate it. Happy Halloween.

MATTHEW JONES: Thanks, Happy Halloween.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning, it’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

An exhibit at a Phoenix gallery pays tribute to someone you’ve probably never heard of. And to be fair, some of the artists whose work is in the show also didn’t know their subject.

“Ruthless” is a show based on the life of a woman named Ruth Bird Scholl, who lived in the Valley and had a number of different kinds of jobs during her life, from working in a hospital to an insurance company to the Urban League. Ruth was also the cousin of Amy Bird’s grandfather. Bird is a member of the Eye Lounge art collective and the curator of “Ruthless.” She and Ruth only met in 2010 when Ruth was 85. She died early last year.

I recently visited Modified Arts in downtown Phoenix, where “Ruthless” is on display, to chat with Bird about the exhibit. And we started there, that she only met Ruth fairly recently.

AMY BIRD: My grandfather was a bit of a loner. And like many families in the U.S., we had a lot of people who moved a lot. My dad probably went to 20 schools before he graduated from high school.

And we didn’t have big family reunions on my dad’s side, like on my mom’s side. So it just happened that I didn’t meet Ruth until someone said, “Hey, if you’re interested in stories about the family, maybe you should meet Ruth.” Turns out she lived 10 minutes away from me in Tempe.

MARK BRODIE: Ten minutes away, and you’d never met her before and she’s related to you.

AMY BIRD: Exactly.

MARK BRODIE: So what was that first meeting like?

AMY BIRD: Well, I called her up, and just could tell by the quality of her voice that she had an open heart. And we agreed to meet at a restaurant. And the minute I walked in, I saw her, and she looked a lot like how I remember my great-grandmother: wore a lot of turquoise jewelry, and she had really big earlobes. I knew it was a relative.

MARK BRODIE: So what did y’all talk about? I mean, I would imagine there’s a lot to catch up on.

AMY BIRD: Well, like I said, I didn’t meet Ruth until she was 85, so I think she had honed some of her stories pretty well. And she told me stories about growing up on a watermelon farm, the family watermelon farm, about 80 acres near Bethany Home Road and 27th Avenue.

And she told stories about how she actually took care of my father for an entire week when he was about 10 months old and his parents needed to travel to L.A. I’d never heard anything about that. Maybe he didn’t even know that that had happened.

MARK BRODIE: Wow. She sounds like a real font of family lore.

AMY BIRD: Definitely. Family lore, and also her own lore. She told stories about just how she got to know herself and become herself.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, what was she like? Talk about her personality a little bit.

AMY BIRD: Well, whenever I describe Ruth or talk about Ruth, there’s always a point where you say, “Ruth grinned,” or “Ruth cackled.” She had a real sense of humor, kind of self-deprecating humor, and very quick-witted and wry. There’s a piece here in the gallery that I put together where I actually asked different people to give me three words that described Ruth.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, let’s take a look. Which one is that?

AMY BIRD: It’s this piece over here called “Becoming.”

MARK BRODIE: OK, so it looks like you can see face and hair, and there are some words that are sketched on there.

AMY BIRD: Right. My first idea was to get a paint-by-number so that people could come into the gallery and actually participate in creating Ruth’s portrait. One really important thing about “Ruthless” is it’s a collaborative show. By the time I started working on this piece, though, some of the paints had dried up, so I needed to take a different approach. And I just had that moment where I thought, “Well, what if I make it paint-by-word?”

So I asked a number of different people — some of the collaborating artists, people who had known Ruth — and I happened to have access to a memory book that people at New Arizona Family made for her when she retired at age 80 in 2005. So this is a selection of words that describe Ruth.

MARK BRODIE: So some of the words: There’s irreverent, there’s compassionate, resilient, best friend, content, good egg. Sounds like, it’s interesting you wanted this to be a paint-by-numbers kind of thing. It sounds like Ruth was somebody who was not like a paint-by-numbers personality.

AMY BIRD: Exactly. And I do want to point out, because it is very important that I am not conveying Ruth as a saint, some of the words I picked were thick-skinned and stubborn.

MARK BRODIE: Ah, OK. So interesting that you’re really trying to portray like a full picture, not just lionizing somebody.

AMY BIRD: Exactly. And I think one of the other pieces that I worked on, I realized that so many of my stories had to do with Ruth’s love of books. So I actually made a series of bookmarks, each telling about her encounter with a book, mostly as a child and young woman.

MARK BRODIE: So you mentioned that this is sort of a collaborative show. Did all the artists know her or have met Ruth at some point, or were some kind of flying blind?

AMY BIRD: Definitely flying blind. It’s a real collection of people, very multigenerational. It’s ranging from age 5 to age 80, some family, some friends. And yes, some of the artists did not know Ruth. I shared some of the stories, and then they just went on their own with that.

MARK BRODIE: Well, so how do you try to do that? Because you mentioned with one of the pieces that you don’t want to portray her as a saint. So when you’re talking and describing her and telling stories of hers to people who had no idea who she was or what she was like, how do you try to make sure you’re really giving a full picture to get sort of the most accurate artistic representation?

AMY BIRD: Well, what I know about Ruth, I really learned from how she talked about herself. So accuracy, yes, but I think with art, you just kind of have to follow your own thread. And that’s one of the real themes of the show: that we become ourselves through interacting with other people, through those connections.

MARK BRODIE: Well, it’s interesting, one of the things you mentioned about Ruth was that she really kind of had a sense of herself, which I think is something that a lot of people work towards and in some ways struggle with. Was that informative to you at all when you’re working on your pieces, or maybe describing her to people who hadn’t met her?

AMY BIRD: Yes. One of the stories that really resonated with several of the artists is a story that Ruth told that I really think of as one of the anthems of her life. She talked about being, you know, maybe 10, 12 years old at the most. She’d been outside reading in a tree, of course, was hot, came inside, wanted to get a glass of water from her aunt’s house and she was sitting behind a couch reading, and she started listening to her aunts, two of her aunts, talking about her, comparing her not so favorably to her sister and cousin: that she was kind of ornery, kind of mouthy, maybe not as polite and pretty as they were.

And so she had this moment where they were certainly describing that they weren’t sure she was up to snuff. And her first moment, or first thought, was a little bit crushed, and then right away, she thought, “Well, if I don’t fit the rules, maybe I don’t have to play by the rules.”

MARK BRODIE: That seems like a really deep thought to have at 12 or younger.

AMY BIRD: Right. And I think she had the spark at 12 or younger, and then I think she had her whole life to really think about that and have that be a seed of a hope and freedom and possibility.

MARK BRODIE: What do you think she would make of all this?

AMY BIRD: She would think it was hysterical.

MARK BRODIE: How so?

AMY BIRD: I think that she would enjoy the stories, and that also she would think it was way too much attention on her.

MARK BRODIE: Would it make her a little uncomfortable, do you think?

AMY BIRD: I think everybody’s a little uncomfortable when they see themselves through other people’s eyes, but I think she would enjoy it. And I think she would especially enjoy people getting together, creating something.

MARK BRODIE: And maybe getting to know people they didn’t know before.

AMY BIRD: Exactly.

MARK BRODIE: So this is going to be up into November. Do you imagine that you’re going to continue — is she going to continue to inspire your art even once this exhibit is down?

AMY BIRD: I’m sure of it. I don’t know how, but I’m sure she will.

MARK BRODIE: All right. Amy, thank you so much.

AMY BIRD: Thank you.

MARK BRODIE: That was Amy Bird, the curator of the exhibit “Ruthless,” which will be on display at Modified Arts through Nov. 15.

Today, our fall soapbox essay series continues with, what else, a discussion about Halloween. And KJZZ contributor Robrt Pela is not happy.

ROBRT PELA: Someone I know, though clearly not very well, asked me about Halloween the other day. I wish the question had been: “Why do people older than eleven still celebrate this holiday?” Or even: “Isn’t Halloween annoying?”

Instead, this fellow said to me, “So! What are you going as?”

“What am I going as?” I replied. “I’m not going as anything. I’m an adult.”

This man meant well, I suppose. He wasn’t aware that rolling my eyes and sighing about everything is my hobby.

So, I said, “Well, no. I haven’t been invited to any costume parties this year.”

To which he replied, rather breathlessly, “Oh, neither have I! I’m going as a book of matches!”

I didn’t ask where he was “going,” dressed as a potential fire hazard. I wasn’t sure I wanted to know.

But, I mean, come on. Really? The last time I celebrated Halloween was in 1971. I wore one of those horrible rayon Frankenstein masks with holes cut out for the eyes, and went knocking on doors near my childhood home, expecting free candy.

Back then, Halloween was a children’s holiday. Today, it belongs to adults bent on spending $3,000 turning their front lawn into a haunted cemetery. People aren't decorating their yards anymore. They're staging invasions.

I feel old as I drive past neighborhoods filled with skeletons the size of a municipal water towers and giant plastic spiders straddling garages and enough synthetic spiderwebs to choke a mule. This is not the work of children.

I remember when people would tape a paper skeleton to the front door and call it “decorating for Halloween.” On Oct. 31, kids dressed as shoehorns and teapots and hobos came to your house hoping for a fun-sized Snickers. Adults handed out the candy and pretended to admire your costume and, if they had kids of their own, maybe carved a pumpkin or two. Halloween was about free chocolate; something to do while you waited for Christmas to roll around again.

Today, Halloween is bonkers — a holiday overtaken by adults who maybe need to find a hobby. I mean, I get it if you’ve got kids at home who love this stuff. But according to an article I just read in Fortune magazine, adults are projected to spend more on their own Halloween stuff this year than on their children — to the tune of a half-a-billion dollars. That’s a lot of inflatable dragons.

When did Halloween become an adult holiday? I have other questions. Where does a person keep a 20-foot skeleton the rest of the year? And what happened that Halloween now needs to resemble a Tim Burton fever dream financed by a defense contractor, with a synchronized light show visible from space?

And: Is this a trend? Are people going to start decorating for Thanksgiving the way they decorate for Halloween? Will neighborhoods be filled with 20-foot inflatable turkeys? Gigantic yams towering above rooftops? Will there be animatronic pilgrims waving from driveways?

We used to worry that our kids would bring home poisoned candy or apples with razor blades in them. (Please note: We were worried about our children, because Halloween was still considered their holiday, not one that gives permission for a 50-year-old to recreate scenes from Vincent Price pictures.) But now, the dangers of Halloween are all about adult indulgences, at least based on the press releases I’ve been getting all month. Like the one from the local PR firm claiming that “storms created by El Niño could create unexpected liability and property damage risks for homeowners who set up elaborate Halloween decorations.” Or the one about how we all need to be careful, because Halloween indulgences can impact liver health.

I’m not making this up.

Maybe I'm wrong. Maybe the giant skeletons bring joy. Maybe the massive spiders delight the neighborhood. Maybe every 12-foot-tall plastic ghoul represents someone's sincere expression of happiness.

But: What am I “going as”? How about a grouchy radio journalist who thinks your 20-foot skeleton is ridiculous.

MARK BRODIE: That was Robrt Pela. You can hear more soapbox essays at theshow.kjzz.org.

Thanks for listening to The Show’s podcast. The Show is produced by Sativa Peterson, Nick Sanchez, Amber Victoria Singer and Ayana Hamilton. The Show was created by Jon Hoban. Our executive producer is Amy Silverman. You can find more of The Show and sign up for our newsletter at theshow.kjzz.org. You can also find us on Instagram: @kjzztheshow.