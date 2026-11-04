The Show for Nov. 4, 2026: Election results, neighborhood pet assistance and more

The 2026 midterm elections are finally here after a long and sometimes brutal campaign season. We’ll have the latest results and analysis from Election Day. Plus, why a Valley animal shelter is sending community health workers into nearby neighborhoods.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s original production The Show is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz .

LAUREN GILGER: Hi, I’m Lauren Gilger, co-host of The Show, an original production from KJZZ. Every weekday, we bring you the latest news and culture from across the state. You can find much more at theshow.kjzz.org. Here’s today’s episode.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning and welcome to The Show here on KJZZ 91.5 in Phoenix. I’m Lauren Gilger. Coming up: Election night 2026 was a major win for Democrats. We’ll hear from the potential next speaker of the House on his priorities going forward. And we’ll check in with the Navajo Nation, where the race for president is too close to call.

But first, election night 2026 was a blue wave across Arizona and the country, and not a small one. Democrats’ predicted wave was more of a tsunami, in fact, a repudiation of President Donald Trump’s second term that’s being felt nationwide.

Here in Arizona, there are still many ballots left to tally, but Democrats are holding sizable leads right now in many major races, and Republicans have already conceded in some. The Secretary of State’s Office has been decided by AP, the attorney general, the governor’s office and more. This in a state where Republicans are used to running the board.

KJZZ’s Camryn Sanchez joins us now from our politics desk to give us the latest results and what we’re still watching for this morning. Good morning, Camryn. Hope you got a little sleep.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Hi. Yes, I did.

LAUREN GILGER: A very little bit, I’m sure. OK, so Camryn, this was quite a night for Democrats in Arizona.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: I know. I think we’d heard predictions obviously of a blue wave, not just in Arizona, but nationwide. But like you said, this was, I think, a much bigger, bluer wave than even we had anticipated.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. OK, so let’s talk first about those races that have already been called by AP, the top-of-the-ticket races already kind of there, right?

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Correct. All called for Democrats, just like it was four years ago, or at least somewhat similar: a blue wave that means we’re going to keep on Katie Hobbs (as governor) and Adrian Fontes as secretary of state, and Kris Mayes as attorney general.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. So, still a sizable number of votes left to count. What are we expecting, though? Could these races shift? Are we expecting some of these Democratic leads in many of these races to narrow as the day goes on?

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: I think we still might see them narrow a bit, but I am not expecting those particular few races to flip.

LAUREN GILGER: Yes. OK. So, you were at the Republican Congressman Andy Biggs’ party last night in Chandler. Tell us what he had to say when this race was getting further apart, it sounded like.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Yeah, the tone was kind of subdued there. Biggs and Petersen both spoke. They said they have been looking at the numbers and that they acknowledged that there’s a pretty sizable gap. He didn’t officially concede anything, but I think he was sort of preparing everyone for the worst.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. Warren Petersen there, the Republican nominee for attorney general. And this was not just a win for Gov. Katie Hobbs, right? Like, Camryn, this is looking like it could be a pretty big win. And I think that’s notable, right? Because just four years ago, she barely won this race, right?

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Yeah. And also, Mayes, a few years ago barely won her race by an even smaller margin. I think that some of it can be attributed to Hobbs getting and spending a lot of money. Some of it can be attributed to just her getting lucky with this ginormous, nationwide blue wave. But she might get super, super lucky and even have a Democratic majority in the Legislature to deal with.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, and we’re going to talk more about that later on in The Show today. I want to head downballot a little bit, Camryn. The superintendent of public instruction race was kind of one of these statewide races that we expected to be, based on the early polling, a little closer. Conventional wisdom thought that Republican Kimberly Yee here might be able to defeat Democrat Teresa Leyba Ruiz. Where does that race stand now?

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Yeah, currently, as of early results from this morning and last night, Leyba Ruiz is leading by roughly 53% of the vote, so that’s a pretty decent margin over Yee, who’s at 47-ish. Again, it’s possible that that will close up a bit, but I’m not necessarily anticipating that one flipping. And typically, we’ve had superintendents of public instruction in the past who are Democrats in more recent memory, as opposed to treasurer, for example.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. OK, I want to talk about some of the federal races on the ballot. There are of course many congressional districts that were not close at all and were not expected to be. But there were a few toss-up seats that Democrats around the country have been watching really closely heading into this election. Let’s start with CD1, Congressional District 1, where we had Democrat Amish Shah, and he’s beating right now former NFL kicker Jay Feely, who was picked by the president, essentially, to run for this seat. He’s up how much at this point, Camryn?

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: He’s up about 53% to Feely’s 45%. And keep in mind that the Libertarian candidate’s also pulling a few points there. But yeah, Shah had a lead, early results, and has been able to pretty much hold on to it. That gap hasn’t narrowed too much. He, I think, is anticipating that this is going to be a victory, and it’s pretty significant in a district where David Schweikert, the Republican congressman, had been representing the area for like 15 years. And Shah being a Democrat is a big change.

LAUREN GILGER: Big change as well we could be seeing in CD6. We have Democratic challenger JoAnna Mendoza leading Republican incumbent Juan Ciscomani down there in southern Arizona here. Ciscomani was kind of targeted, right? Like he was seen as one of the most vulnerable Republican incumbents in this year’s midterms. What’s this race looking like? How close?

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: That’s true, but he was also targeted previously and it was not surmountable for Democrats before. Currently, again, as of early this morning, Mendoza’s holding about a 53-point lead, Ciscomani’s at about 45%, with the third-party candidates taking about 2% out of that. So, it’s been a lead that she’s been able to hold on to so far. We haven’t seen the gap closing that much.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. OK, let me ask you about two other kind of interesting races at the congressional level before I let you go here, Camryn. We’ve got the race in CD5 between Republican Mark Lamb, who is expected to win that, this is a Republican district. CD8, Republican Abe Hamadeh is up, but these are both looking like they might be tighter races than usual.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Yeah, weirdly tight races. There was even a point early last night where Mark Lamb was losing very slightly to Democrat Elizabeth Lee. And these are both not considered to be competitive districts. These are districts that are drawn pretty red. So for Hamadeh and Lamb to even have to campaign is unusual. I think that the Hamadeh campaign wasn’t really a campaign, and so for the Democratic candidate to get nearly 49% so far is pretty shocking.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow, yeah. Talk about a blue wave across the country. Lots to watch in those races and many more as the days continue here. KJZZ’s Camryn Sanchez with our politics desk. Camryn, thanks so much. Get some sleep.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Thank you, I will.

LAUREN GILGER: All right. Now, let’s turn to KJZZ’s Gabriel Pietrorazio, who is watching another big race in another part of the state: the race for Navajo Nation president. Good morning, Gabe.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Good morning, Lauren.

LAUREN GILGER: So, we always have to remember the Navajo Nation is a sovereign nation, right? The country’s largest reservation, in fact. But it’s holding its presidential election here at the same time as the rest of the government. And this year was a big one for them. They are electing a new president. Neither of the candidates here are incumbents. Tell us about those two.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: For sure. We’ve been following this race very closely after President Buu Nygren was ousted in the primary back in July. And we knew that there would be a new president coming in: Justin Jones, he’s a New Mexico attorney and he worked for a coal mining company as a government liaison; and his opponent was Crystalyne Curley, who is the current sitting Navajo Nation Council speaker. And she is projected to win, according to the unofficial results of that election.

The count was about 32,000 votes in her favor against Justin Jones, where he’s just about 1,000 under, close to 31,000 votes total in that race. And should she become the winner of this contest, she will be the first female president of the Navajo Nation in its history.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, one of many firsts that has happened over the last 24 hours or so here. So, OK, those are the numbers. They’re pretty tight, though, Gabe, and it sounds like Justin Jones is not conceding yet. What does he have to say?

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: He essentially is basically challenging the election results, the unofficial count, and is looking for a recount in this race after all of the 110 local chapters, which are each polling locations, submitted their results last night.

LAUREN GILGER: Let’s hear from him.

JUSTIN JONES: There are some dark gray mathematical errors that we’re looking at. We are not conceding! The fight has just begun!

LAUREN GILGER: So, definitely not conceding there, that message from Justin Jones last night. What about Crystalyne Curley? Is she declaring victory?

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: She is. And it was really historic for her. It felt that there was a lot of wronged rights in this case, particularly with her running mate, Chris Deschene, who was a former Arizona state House rep who ran as a presidential candidate back in 2014, but was disqualified by Attorney Jones representing a pair of clients who challenged his fluency in the Navajo language.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, which is a requirement, interestingly, yeah.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: That’s correct. Yeah. And so, they basically, as Speaker Curley said at the time, it was poetic justice of the results of that election.

LAUREN GILGER: Coal is a big issue in this race, Gabe, and a notable one here. And I want to talk about this briefly, because it probably bodes gives us a sense of what might happen under a new Navajo Nation president, right? The Navajo Nation for so long has relied on coal power for its economic backbone, but the tides have been turning on that, obviously. And these two candidates both said they were not pro-coal.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: It is an interesting trend that we’re seeing, this kind of disavowal of candidates not feeling like they have to embrace the coal industry that has propped up the Nation and its coffers for generations, essentially. The outgoing President Nygren was very much entrenched with Trump politics and the agenda of the American coal comeback. And so, we’re seeing now that neither of the replacements will, essentially, support coal, at least publicly speaking, in this race.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. I want to take a little turn here, Gabe, and talk to you about another major race that you are watching in that part of the state: Congressional District 2, where Republican incumbent Eli Crane is facing the same challenger he did two years ago, Democrat Jonathan Nez, who is also, we should say, a former Navajo Nation president.

This race was not expected to be competitive like some of those races that Camryn mentioned just a few minutes ago. What’s it look like right now?

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: That is a very close race. Latest AP estimates, about 80% of the votes counted, it looks like it’s a tenth of a percent vote difference here: 136,000 votes each, give or take; difference of like a hundred or so votes. And we’re looking at it very close, really neck to neck, too close to call, as you know.

Last cycle, Crane won the district by about 9 points or so. At the same time, Trump carried it 15 points over Vice President Kamala Harris at the time.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow. I mean, so a hugely big swing here. Is this surprising? I mean, what have you heard from folks in that part of the state about this race in particular? It had started to get some attention from outside donors in recent weeks as they realized it might not be as safe as they thought.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: That’s correct. I think a lot of the internal polling suggested that this is going to be a lot tighter of a race than previously imagined. I think that some of the politics at the federal level with the Trump administration, the war in Iran, the rise of costs of goods and services has trickled down into the district, where there’s a lot of issues facing voters there, especially —

LAUREN GILGER: Rural voters, especially, yeah.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Rural voters, particularly, as you mentioned, and especially like the Navajo Nation, which encompasses there. There’s about a dozen or so federally recognized tribes that sit within the CD2 district as a whole across the whole state.

LAUREN GILGER: If Nez were to pull this off and win this seat, that would be another first, right, in Congress?

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: That’s correct. He’d be the first Indigenous congressman elected on behalf of the state of Arizona.

LAUREN GILGER: Last couple of minutes before I let you go, let’s talk about another-another first here, a potential one at least. You’re also following the race for Corporation Commission, which regulates public utilities in our state, like APS. Clara Pratte is a Democrat running for a spot on that body, and she would be the first Native American to hold statewide office if she wins this. Where does this race stand at this moment?

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: She is up, as well as her fellow Democrat, Jonathon Hill, in the poll there. This still hasn’t been called yet, the race, but leaning toward a likely possible win there for her.

She’s talked a lot about growing up without running water and electricity and understanding a lot of utility issues. She’s focused a lot on also saying coal is dying. She had described recently to me that the Trump administration’s this last dying breath of the coal industry, and has a lot of questions about investments and things of that sort in this energy source, as opposed to renewables. And she’s been part of an effort to bring renewable energy to tribal lands throughout the state of Arizona and beyond.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. Last 35 seconds or so here, Gabe. You also have been watching the race for New Mexico governor, where Deb Haaland just became the first Native American woman to become a governor in this country’s history. What did she have to say last night?

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: I think it was a really special moment. Her daughter, Somáh, introduced her mother on stage. They had the celebration in Laguna Pueblo land, which is the tribe she’s from. She was born here actually in Winslow, Arizona. And she talked about how New Mexico is not New America, and kind of pushed back against a lot of this rhetoric from President Trump.

And she really talked about what it’s like for her struggle. She was a single mother who was dealing with a battle for sobriety, and the fact that she was able to ascend to the top seat in the state in the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding as a Native American, it was pretty special to watch.

LAUREN GILGER: Historic moment, all right. KJZZ’s Gabriel Pietrorazio joining us, covers Indigenous affairs here at KJZZ. Gabe, thanks as always. Appreciate it.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Thanks for having me.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning. It’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Lauren Gilger. Coming up: the Animal Welfare League’s new method of community outreach in Latino neighborhoods.

But first, last night was very good to Democrats, and Arizona’s Legislature was no exception. As of the last count, it appears that both the House and the Senate could flip to Democratic control if the current trends hold, though several races are still too close to call. Representative Oscar De Los Santos could very well be the next Arizona speaker of the House if current trends hold, and he joins me now to talk about what’s next. Good morning.

OSCAR DE LOS SANTOS: Good morning.

LAUREN GILGER: Thank you for joining us. I appreciate you coming on after what was a very big night, it sounds like, for Democrats.

OSCAR DE LOS SANTOS: It was a good night, not just for Democrats, but frankly for the people of Arizona who are sick and tired of the extremism and just want people who are focused on bringing down costs and making life more affordable.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. OK, so I mentioned that it’s looking like, if current trends hold, this kind of mythical thing, right, in Arizona politics: Everyone has joked for years that Democrats could win the state and/or the House, or flip one or tie one. It’s kind of like the boy who cried wolf in past elections. But we’re seeing this major blue wave here and across the country. Tell us, are you confident this is going to happen?

OSCAR DE LOS SANTOS: Yeah, look, I know that there are many races still to be called, and we want to respect the democratic process. We want to make sure that votes are counted, that every legal vote is counted. But at this point, we feel confident that Arizona Democrats have flipped both the House and the Senate for the first time since 1966.

LAUREN GILGER: 1966. I mean, so how surprising is this to you? Did you expect this going in?

OSCAR DE LOS SANTOS: Well, I did expect us to win. We worked hard and recruited incredible candidates: lifelong educators, veterans who served their country for decades wearing the uniform and putting their lives on the line, while the Republican candidates were lobbyists and extreme politicians. So, I’m not surprised. But to be honest with you, I am a little taken aback by what appears to be a very, very big victory.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So, obviously, you could very well be in line to be the next speaker if things pan out the way it’s going right now. I want to talk to you then about what your priorities are, what this could look like for you. Have you been thinking about this?

OSCAR DE LOS SANTOS: Well, those are decisions that the caucus will make and we’re having those conversations, so I don’t want to put the cart before the horse. But what I do know is, for the past two years, the caucus has been laser-focused on our message and our agenda of building an Arizona we can afford. I mean, this is taking on corporate landlords who’ve come into Arizona and bought thousands and thousands of homes and priced people out of homeownership. These are companies who are using AI to price-fix and raise people’s rent.

So, we’re focused on those kinds of kitchen-table issues and bringing down the cost of housing, of health care, of child care, of making sure that data centers aren’t getting millions of dollars of tax breaks while people are getting kicked off of their health care.

LAUREN GILGER: A couple of priorities you listed there. Let me ask about housing assistance in particular. Some of these things are things that we’ve seen the governor do via executive order. If the Legislature is in Democratic control, do you think you’ve got a lot more leeway to do these things in more major ways, and what might that look like?

OSCAR DE LOS SANTOS: Yeah, look, absolutely. We agree with the governor: We’ve got to get people more housing assistance, more utility assistance. And the truth also is that we do have a tough budget picture that we’re looking at. The Republicans have decimated our public education system, as you know. The state of Arizona has lost a lawsuit for unconstitutionally underfunding public schools.

There are public schools in rural Arizona where roofs are literally caving in. So, we have our work cut out for us, but we’re looking forward to making smart investments in public education, in our public schools, in health care, in housing, and making life more affordable.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you about a big issue in education, probably one of the top priorities Democrats have been talking about, thinking about, if this switch in power were to happen, which is, of course, reform to the Empowerment Scholarship Account, the ESA program, these sorts of school vouchers that have really ballooned the costs for the state in recent years. Would this be top priority for you?

OSCAR DE LOS SANTOS: Absolutely. Look, the people of Arizona, hundreds of thousands of them, signed the petition to get Prop. 212 onto the ballot because they are well aware of the waste, the fraud, and the abuse in the ESA program. I mean, people were buying diamond rings and all kinds of luxury items, even lingerie, with taxpayer dollars. That is insane. And the Republicans in the Legislature looked the other way and allowed it to happen. That will not be happening on our watch.

LAUREN GILGER: You mentioned social safety net programs which have been really cut in recent years under the Trump administration, things like SNAP, we’ve looked at Medicaid cuts, lots of affordability issues like you mentioned. But you also mentioned you’re facing a tight budget in the state. There’s not a lot of money to play with here. What other ways would you look at trying to address that affordability crisis for folks?

OSCAR DE LOS SANTOS: Look, we’re going to have to make sure that our tax code is fair and that we’re not giving away tens of millions of dollars to massive billion-dollar corporations like data centers. And we should be making sure that that money is actually going to the working families and the middle-class families of Arizona, because at the end of the day, those are our taxpayer dollars and we are not going to be robbing the poor and the middle class to give to the rich.

LAUREN GILGER: Data center reform moratorium on the table, you’re thinking?

OSCAR DE LOS SANTOS: Those conversations are definitely going to be happening.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. Let me ask you lastly in the last minute or so here, representative, about your style of leadership. Democrats have not, as you mentioned, been in a majority like this in a very, very long time in Arizona. How would you approach working with Republicans, having been on the other side of that for so long?

OSCAR DE LOS SANTOS: Yeah, that’s a great question. My approach is, look, we should be willing to work with anybody of any party who serves in any chamber or any branch at any time if they have a good idea that makes life more affordable for Arizonans. I don’t want to get bogged down in the partisanship and the petty politics. I think that’s a big part of the reason why Republicans got trounced last night, and I don’t think we should be emulating that.

LAUREN GILGER: All right, we’ll leave it there. Representative Oscar De Los Santos joining us day after Election Day. Thank you very much, appreciate you coming on.

OSCAR DE LOS SANTOS: Thank you so much. Bye-bye.

LAUREN GILGER: All right, well, as we said, Democrats’ blue wave materialized in a major way last night here and across the country. Democrats in Washington took control of the House and the Senate, flipping many races that would have been considered impossible just a few years ago. But there are still tens of thousands of votes left to count here in Arizona, and big questions remain about what this potential political transformation could mean in our state.

Here to break it all down, we have Lorna Romero Ferguson, a political consultant with Elevate Strategies. Thanks, Lorna, for coming in. Appreciate it.

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: Morning.

LAUREN GILGER: Sam Richard of Consilium Consulting. Good to see you. Saw you last night at the Democratic headquarters. Thanks for coming in.

SAM RICHARD: It’s so great to be here.

LAUREN GILGER: I’m sure you’re both tired, I appreciate it. All right, so let me just start with a reaction question, and let’s start with you, Sam. Was this anywhere near what you were expecting on a national level or a state level last night?

SAM RICHARD: I think that we were definitely expecting a strong response to a president that pulled us into a war that nobody asked for, with inflation out of control, with people really struggling to make ends meet in an economy that’s really good for the billionaires at the top and not for a broad swath of what Arizona and the country was looking for.

I did not expect it to be this much of a repudiation of what Trump brought to the table and what Arizona Republicans who support President Trump also brought to that table. Don’t forget, we ended our legislative session so the leaders of the Legislature could go see President Trump in Washington, D.C.

So, there was absolutely a connection to national conversations and national politicians, the man himself in Trump. So, I definitely expected a response. But walking into a supermajority, not just leading the chamber for the first time in 60 years, but having a potential 37 members of the caucus is beyond anybody’s wildest dreams.

LAUREN GILGER: We’re going to break down those numbers in a moment, but let me just get your reaction initially as well, Lorna, from the other side of the aisle. What are you thinking?

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: Yeah, I mean, definitely not a good night for Republicans. There’s no sugarcoating it, and I think it was worse than we expected. I think we knew that from the national perspective, that obviously having CD1 race and CD6, these really close races in Arizona — so Juan Ciscomani and the open seat in CD1, which had Jay Feely and Amish Shah — that these were going to be races that determined the makeup of Congress, right? And that also that was going to have an impact on statewide races, because we’ve been seeing that trend over the past four or five election cycles in Arizona: Democrats doing better on the statewide ballot.

There was always a question of how far is that going to trickle down to local races, these legislative races. We’ve heard Democrats for the past 10 years saying, “This is the year we’re going to take over one chamber. This is the year that we’re going to have a split Senate.” And obviously, and we have those handful of legislative districts that are close, so we saw that that was probably going to be too close for comfort or potential flip.

I agree with Sam: I don’t think anybody saw that it was going to be to this magnitude, and to the fact that we’d also be looking at these districts, legislative districts that on paper are strong Republican holds, that are very close or right now a Democrat’s potentially winning. I think those numbers are going to flip as we get more ballots that are tabulated today and the next few days, but this is a lot worse than Republicans had anticipated going into election night.

LAUREN GILGER: And we’re in a state, we can’t forget, with a 300,000-some registration advantage for Republicans, right?

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: Correct. Correct. This is a right-of-center state when you look at it on paper, right? That Republicans have a voter registration advantage, independents typically lean more Republican, and then Democrats have on paper a disadvantage.

And so, this comes down to, everyone talks about a blue wave. Yes, those candidates with a “D” next to their name were much more successful last night, but that’s because Republicans are upset with their own party. Democrats don’t win last night the numbers that they do without Republicans voting against their own party and supporting a Democrat, same thing with independents.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, so let me ask you both about that, and what we potentially saw at least from what we can tell right now based on turnout, right? Was this a high-turnout election? Was this Democrats showing up in mass, being excited about their side of the ticket, or was this Republicans voting for Democrats? What do we know?

SAM RICHARD: I mean, I absolutely think it was a large response to the current state of affairs. So, there absolutely was a bunch of Republicans who wanted to vote against their party to send that message. But I also think, to recall the words of the late, great Mario Cuomo, who said, “We campaign in poetry and we govern in prose,” right? So, voters responded to the poetry, right? They’re now going to have to respond and react to the prose of what that governance is going to look like.

And I think we just heard from Leader De Los Santos a very measured response. I mean, this is a day where he and his colleagues could have taken a victory lap, really spiked the football and come out with a very, very broad agenda. And I think what you heard is a really measured and deliberative approach to say, “We are going to govern for Arizona, not just the Democrats.” And I think that’s part of what Republican voters were responding to in this election, is that the Republican Party has been the party of Republicans in the governance, not necessarily governing for Arizona. So, the governing is going to be the answer to the question.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, we’ll talk more about governing, too, as we go here. But Lorna, let me ask you about the Republican side of this. I mean, we’ve been hearing for years since the Trump era began, essentially, about this division within the Republican Party: people who were never going to get on board with Trump, and people who did eventually, and people who were always there or never voted until he was around. Where does this election nationally, broadly, leave the GOP at this point?

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: That is a great question. Obviously, it’s left us in shambles right now, and it’s a question of how are we going to pick up the pieces moving forward. You have a very important presidential election that started last night that is in two years, and it’s going to be a question of who’s going to be a leader from the Republican side, and not only just for their own self-worth and just because they want to be president, but actually pick up the pieces and rebuild the party.

Because obviously, what we’ve seen from last night, whoever the president is has the ability to take down an entire party from top to bottom of a ballot, based off the decisions that he’s making, or she, in Washington, D.C. And so, who is going to pick up the pieces?

Who is going to rebuild the infrastructure? Because right now, there is no Republican Party infrastructure in Arizona. It is so disjointed. You’ve had for the past 10 years a segment of the party say, “We don’t want McCain Republicans anymore. We don’t want the RINOs. We don’t want this,” and blaming this element of the party for the losses that have transpired over the past four or five election cycles, versus how do we broaden the tent and bring you back in and reframe what the Republican Party is all about.

It’s just been focused on Donald Trump for the past 10 years, and not the issues that are impacting voters. And last night, voters said, “The economy is terrible for us right now. Gas is $5 a gallon, groceries are expensive.” These are the issues that they care about, not just a loyalty to one man in Washington, D.C.

And so, it’s going to be a question of what Republicans are going to speak out, because there’s been quite a few of them that have been quiet the past 10 years from a leadership standpoint, and actually focus on the issues that voters care about, which is affordability and the economy.

LAUREN GILGER: But all about Trump, essentially. But that could be also said on the Democratic side, Sam, as you’re looking forward in the last minute or so in this segment. Are you thinking about this being a repudiation of Trump from the Democratic side, too? How do they run without him on the ballot next time?

SAM RICHARD: Yeah, I think that’s a really great frame. I think we are also on the Democratic side of the equation going to be doing a realignment and a consideration of how big that tent is. Do we have room for someone who voted for President Trump three times in the Arizona Democratic Party? That is the type of question that I think that we need to answer in the governing agenda that we put out.

But I think one thing that is going to be clear very much so is that voters made their anti-Trump statement last night. I don’t think that they’re going to want to see Trump talked about in a governing agenda, especially at the state level, right? If you’re in Congress and you do congressional hearings from an oversight perspective, I think that makes sense. But voters told us with clarity that we are done with this guy in the White House and they don’t want to hear about him anymore.

LAUREN GILGER: I want to jump back in with a little bit about what we heard from Rep. Oscar De Los Santos there, where he talked about what Democratic priorities could be, should the trends continue and they, in fact, take control, have this Democratic trifecta in the state for the first time in so long. Sam, let’s begin with you here. You said you heard something more measured than maybe could have been come out of a potential speaker’s mouth in this moment.

SAM RICHARD: Absolutely. And I think that part of that is because the caucus does have that decision to make. Later this week and into early next week, the caucuses on all sides at the Legislature are going to have their organization meetings, and that’s really where they make that choice, right?

So, of these 37 people, any one of them could hypothetically make a case to be speaker. Eighteen of those people at the moment are freshmen. So, there’s a lot of new voices and a lot of new thoughts, so I think that there is this opportunity for a fresh start both as a caucus and as a party.

But I also think that we have the opportunity to lead because we’ve stayed true to the values that Leader De Los Santos put forward in his two years as leader, and then previously he was in leadership in his first term as well. So, I think that he is definitely in a very strong position, but there are other names that are bubbling, and I think after all of the votes are counted, that’s when the conversation is really going to happen in earnest.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, lots to still be decided there. But let me ask you, Lorna, about some of the priorities we heard from the representative there about ESA reform, reform for maybe a moratorium on data centers, like these big issues that have been on the Democratic to-do list for a long time, but they’ve never been in the position to act on them. What are you watching for?

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: Yeah, I mean, there’s a big difference between saying things that you want to do and then when you’re in a position of authority and leadership, actually having to get it done, right? And I think it’s going to be a question of the final makeup of the Legislature, right, the final numbers of whatever the Democrat majority looks like, and the priorities of those specific members. Just like there’s different fragments of the Republican Party, the same thing on the Democratic side: You have a more progressive element, you have a more moderate element. And then you also have, again, all of them are going to be up for reelection in two years, right?

And so, these Democrat wins are in very swing districts. And so, are you going to put them in positions where they could lose that seat again in two years if you go too far with your agenda, right? So, when you talk about big issues like ESAs or data centers and whatnot, there’s a lot that you can do in that space and easily lose the electorate that you just gained the favor of. And so, it really comes down to a question of who’s the leadership going to be, and how well are they going to be able to corral their caucuses and keep them in line and look at the bigger picture, which for Democrats at this point is maintaining these gains that they have and not going too far?

Because again, this isn’t just some kind of like wholesale endorsement of a progressive Democratic agenda in Arizona. That’s not what the voters want. They’re upset with Trump. It doesn’t mean that they want local leaders at the Legislature to then implement the far-left-wing agenda. That’s not what voters are asking for.

LAUREN GILGER: Well, that’s very interesting. And that could be, obviously, applied to the top-ticket positions, too, like we have these Democrats in these top positions at the state, and now with a Democratic, potentially controlled Leg to work with. Sam, like what’s the caution there? How do Democrats do this and not take it too far?

SAM RICHARD: Well, I think that what’s really interesting here, and we’re talking about the Legislature flipping, but we’re also going to have a second term of Gov. Hobbs, who has set records almost in every consecutive year in the number of vetoes. She has been a backstop for really bad ideas. I think that bad ideas can be bipartisan. So, I wouldn’t be surprised if Governor Hobbs is in a position where she’s vetoing bills that have passed a very progressive legislative body times two, because that’s not who she is, right?

So even though the majorities have changed, the three most important numbers remain at the Capitol, and that’s 16 votes in the Senate, 31 votes in the House, and one vote or one signature of the governor, right? Doesn’t matter what side those 16 and 31 get. If you don’t have the one, you’re not going to get there. And I think that Gov. Hobbs has shown herself to be a pragmatic, straight-down-the-middle leader in her first term. I don’t think that’s going to change at all in her second.

LAUREN GILGER: But she’s not going to be up for reelection again after this, right? Does that change the political picture for her?

SAM RICHARD: I think it gives her less caution to do what she would normally do without thought of the political consequences because she won’t have any on a personal basis, in the sense that I think that she may be more aggressive in her ability to stop more progressive ideas from reaching her desk.

LAUREN GILGER: So, the other numbers that haven’t changed, right, Lorna, are the electorate, right? Like we mentioned, this massive Republican voter registration advantage in the state, lots and lots of independents who usually lean red and maybe didn’t last night. ... You’re saying basically like their priorities haven’t changed. They’re mad about this, not endorsing this. Is it a little bit, though, an endorsement of the left?

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: I would argue no. I think it is more of an endorsement of we are hurting as an economy, right? And people are just upset that the focus has been elsewhere. Republicans have had an opportunity in D.C. for the past two years, controlling Congress and the White House, to actually get an economic policy in place that helped middle-class families, the people that they appealed to two years ago when everybody was so upset with the Biden administration, right?

And nothing was done. You can talk about H.R. 1 and Trump tax cuts and whatever, that’s not doing anything at the end of the day for families right now when they’re looking at their bills that are coming in, the cost of health insurance going up, the cost of just groceries, etc.

So, no, I don’t think this is an endorsement of a progressive agenda at all, because if you look at the Democrats, they weren’t running on a progressive agenda to win these seats in Arizona. It was more of a “Come this way. We’re going to be focused on more of these economic affordability issues.”

And so, I do think Gov. Hobbs has the opportunity — since she’s not going to be up for reelection and it doesn’t seem like she’s going to be running for anything else — to really kind of guide the party. She’s been in a leadership position statewide for four years. This is going to be new for her cohorts at the Legislature, right? She can help guide them if they want to be successful building off of this. But again, I would not say this is all of a sudden Republicans in Arizona are like, “Yeah, increase my taxes and do this, that, and the other, and let’s get businesses out of Arizona.” I don’t think that’s going to be the case whatsoever.

LAUREN GILGER: Last 30 seconds here to you, Sam. It sounds like you think Democrats understand that.

SAM RICHARD: I do. It wouldn’t surprise Lorna that I disagree with her a little bit on that point. I do think that voters really did want to give Democrats a chance. And what I will say in our short time here is that the last time Democrats had the control of the Legislature, the Democratic Party was going through their own realignment in the mid-’60s, right? That was when the Voting Rights Act and Fair Housing and all of these incredible programs that remade what it meant to be a Democrat. I think that we have an opportunity as Democrats to remake what it means to be a Democrat, and Arizona Democrats will be at the forefront of that conversation.

LAUREN GILGER: This will be very interesting.

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: And just one last thought. I mean, Arizona is still a right-of-center state, right? We did not have Republican leadership statewide for 30-plus years by accident. There is a formula that works in this state, and Republicans just need to get back to basics in Arizona.

LAUREN GILGER: Sounds like a remaking moment for both parties, maybe. All right, we’ll leave it there. Lorna Romero Ferguson with Elevate Strategies, Sam Richard of Consilium Consulting. Thank you both.

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: Thank you.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning, it’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Lauren Gilger.

A Valley-based animal shelter is having Spanish-speaking community health workers go into neighborhoods to answer questions people have about their pets and direct them to services they may need. Arizona Animal Welfare League did community assessments to find out what residents wanted and needed, and then sent volunteers into four ZIP codes near its shelter, which is close to Sky Harbor.

Alessandra Navidad is the president and CEO of Arizona Animal Welfare League. She spoke with my co-host, Mark Brodie, more about this, and they started with some details about this program where they’re sending community health workers into predominantly Latino neighborhoods.

ALESSANDRA NAVIDAD: Yes, we are really excited about this new program. It’s essentially rethinking what community outreach looks like for animal welfare organizations. Community health care workers, as you know, have been around for many, many years, particularly here in Maricopa County. They have a rich history in Maricopa County, and they have built trust. They’re usually the leaders in the community that everyone goes to for a wide range of issues.

And so, kind of unrelated, but I used to work with a lot of community health workers and what we call promotoras in the space of organizing around policing issues, but they do policing, they might do health issues, right, your traditional human health issues.

And so, we decided that this might be — based off of a survey that we did, and we can talk about that — that this might be a great strategy to really start to support the pet owners in the Latino community in Maryvale to help build trust and to help increase their pet care knowledge. So, that’s the really the goal of the program.

MARK BRODIE: Now, are these community health workers whose health knowledge is in veterinary work?

ALESSANDRA NAVIDAD: So, this is what it was not. But what we did is we partnered with PetSmart Charities about two years ago, and we did some surveying. And then what we learned is that 43% of the people that we surveyed, we surveyed about 700 Latino pet owners in communities living near the shelter, including Maryvale, and then they told us that AAWL and other providers, veterinary providers, aren’t doing enough to help teach us about how to care for our pets. So that was a real wake-up call for us, is that that was what they needed in terms of better access to veterinary care.

So that for us, once we got that information, then we decided we came up with this strategy, it’s not a new strategy, and so that’s how where we got today. So, what we did was we developed a pet care curriculum in Spanish, and then we trained them on the pet care knowledge, and then we kind of send them out into the community as our ambassadors.

MARK BRODIE: What were some of the questions that pet owners had about issues that maybe their pets were dealing with or questions they had?

ALESSANDRA NAVIDAD: Absolutely. So, what we did was we did a lot of focus groups like after we did the traditional surveying, and then we went in and did some focus groups with pet owners in the community. And we learned, first of all, that 90% of them told us, “Our animals and our pets are members of our family.”

But they had questions on, for example, how to introduce a new pet to the abuelita, or how to safely muzzle-train a pet, or what is DIY toys, right? Like, are there safe toys? Are there toys that maybe aren’t as safe? What are the laws? What are the rules or what are the recommendations or how do you keep your pet safe if you have a pet outdoors? And then what’s the difference between, because a lot of people came to us and they said, “Yeah, we might have pets outdoors, we also have pets indoors.” So, they have different needs.

MARK BRODIE: Those seem like maybe slightly more advanced questions. These pet owners seem like they kind of have the basics down, but maybe some of these other questions that maybe they hadn’t thought of even when they first got their pets?

ALESSANDRA NAVIDAD: Exactly, exactly, right? So, a lot of the basic questions that we got and that people were curious about, and it’s also in the curriculum, are: What are these vaccines that are required, right? What’s the difference between rabies and distemper parvo, and why do we need them, and what does a booster look like?

So, wellness and preventive care, which is was was the primary area of focus. But then you’re right, as a new pet owner, then you start to Usually, behavior isn’t the first thing that you think about, right? And so, after you’ve spent some time with a pet in the home, and then you realize, “OK, I’ve got a lot of questions about why does my dog not even want to go into the crate? And I can’t leave him alone, but how do I introduce my dog to another resident dog?” Right, all those things that are also covered in the curriculum.

MARK BRODIE: So, what have you heard from some of these folks now that these community health workers are going out and fanning out and sort of trying to answer some of these questions?

ALESSANDRA NAVIDAD: Sure. So, June, we had our first cohort of 20 women. They’re mostly women, although we will accept women and men. But they’re mostly women, and that’s our first cohort. And we’ve gotten great feedback. We continue to get feedback on community needs.

So, here’s an example where, as they start, one big learning for us was they started to reach out to families. A lot of them were doing door-knocking, and then people were concerned. They were like, “First of all, who are these people knocking on my door asking about my pet? Is this the government? Is this like somebody?” And so, we created little badges to say, “Hi, I’m a volunteer with Arizona Animal Welfare League. I’m here to help you with your pet and connect you with resources.” And so, that kind of helped to build the trust there.

And then another theme that came up was community cats, which was an issue that we knew, for example, Maryvale was struggling with. There’s a feral cat community in Maryvale, and so that is a recurring theme that now we’re trying to figure out, “OK, how can we provide more resources, do more spay/neuter in that community to help manage the community cat population?”

MARK BRODIE: So obviously, part of the goal of this is to help people figure out how to handle their pets or help their pets if the pets are needing help. Is it fair to say that’s not the only thing that you’re trying to accomplish here?

ALESSANDRA NAVIDAD: Right, right. So, the big-picture goal is to improve the health outcomes of the animals in that community, right? I mean, that was our original goal. But the second goal, and I think it’s a very, very important goal, is to increase the pet care knowledge of both the pet owners and the community health workers, the promotoras, which is how you say it in Spanish. And so, increase the pet care knowledge so that they’re better able to care for their pet and respond to their needs. And that’s more difficult to measure.

The other thing that we’re also really interested in is does it, for example, increase the likelihood that the humans will be more likely to get their own, seek preventive and wellness care for themselves? So, that’s sort of like a secondary kind of interest of ours, because there’s a lot of research out there and it’s part of this One Health model that shows that people that have animals are going to be healthier, they’re happier, they’re able to manage their stress better.

And so, that’s one of the areas that we’re curious about to see is, “Hey, are you more likely, if you have a relationship with a veterinarian and you’re getting your pet’s vaccines, are you more likely then to get your own vaccines and take care of your health?”

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is Alessandra Navidad, president and CEO of Arizona Animal Welfare League. Alessandra, nice to see you. Thank you.

ALESSANDRA NAVIDAD: Thanks so much for having me.

LAUREN GILGER: Thanks for listening to The Show’s podcast. The Show is produced by Sativa Peterson, Nick Sanchez, Amber Victoria Singer and Ayana Hamilton. The Show was created by Jon Hoban, and our executive producer is Amy Silverman. You can find more of The Show and sign up for our newsletter at theshow.kjzz.org. You can also find us on Instagram @kjzztheshow.