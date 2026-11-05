The Show for Nov. 5, 2026: Future of the Republican Party, rattlesnake personalities and more

Republicans lost big in this week’s midterm elections as a blue wave swept the country. Where does the GOP go from here? Plus, do rattlesnakes have personalities? One researcher says yes.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s original production The Show is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz .

MARK BRODIE: Hi, I’m Mark Brodie, co-host of The Show, an original production from KJZZ. Every weekday, we bring you the latest news and culture from across the state. You can find much more at theshow.kjzz.org. Here’s today’s episode.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning and welcome to The Show here on KJZZ 91.5 in Phoenix. I’m Lauren Gilger.

MARK BRODIE: And I’m Mark Brodie. Coming up, we’ll hear from former Arizona GOP Party Chair Gina Swoboda on what she thinks went wrong for Republicans this week.

LAUREN GILGER: And we might think of snakes as solitary, scary creatures, but one researcher says they have personalities.

MARK BRODIE: But first, there are still hundreds of thousands of votes left to count across Arizona. Maricopa County estimates it still has about 207,000 ballots that are uncounted. At the same time, there are a number of races that are still too close to call, including several in state legislative races and a few congressional ones as well.

Where those votes are — and in what form — could help determine who ultimately wins those contests and when we find that out.

Democratic strategist Sam Almy with Uplift Strategies is back with us to walk through what we know at this point.

Sam, good morning. Welcome back.

SAM ALMY: Good morning, Mark. Thank you for having me.

MARK BRODIE: Thanks for being here. So I mentioned Maricopa County says it still has about 207,000 votes left to count. Do we have a sense statewide of how many are still out there?

SAM ALMY: Yes. The secretary of state is doing a pretty good job of putting it on their website, county-by-county breakdowns. Right now, they have about 385,000 on their website. About five counties, some of the smaller ones, have not reported that number. So I expect that number to be around 400,000 overall.

MARK BRODIE: OK. And these are obviously in different categories, right? There are those late-early ballots that signature verification has to happen. There are some provisional ballots. Can you sort of walk us through the different buckets of ballots that are still out there to be counted?

SAM ALMY: Yeah, absolutely. It gets a little wonky here. There’s ballots that were received by the mail on Monday or Tuesday. Those are going to get counted more quickly. The signature verification may have already started on it. Then they start moving into provisional ballots, looking at that.

And then, of course, there’s all those ballots, those late-early ballots that were dropped off at the polls. And every cycle, the state gets hundreds of thousands of these, and you have to still verify each one of those signatures. So that takes a little bit of time to cure everything.

MARK BRODIE: So Maricopa County says that they will have a couple of releases today, one earlier in the day and another one, I believe they said, in the evening. Where these votes are and where they’re from matters, right, in terms of maybe which way they lean and which races — especially when you get down to congressional and legislative races if they’re in those areas — it could affect some of those outcomes, yeah?

SAM ALMY: Yeah, absolutely. This is where it gets really interesting for people who really get into these numbers. They look for trends. What we see is the early ballots typically follow a trend. Then the people who showed up at the polls followed a trend.

And then once it comes down to early ballots, or late-early ballots rather, those are also going to follow a trend. And once we see one or two updates start coming out, some of these close races can start getting called, or candidates still have to be stressed for a few days.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah. So what kinds of trends are you seeing so far based on what’s been released already and what is still left?

SAM ALMY: Sure. Last night, we had a smaller release from a lot of the counties: Pima, Pinal, Maricopa. Those were some of the most contested races are right now. Things got a little bit better, I think, in AZ-01. That’s in Maricopa County. It got a little bit closer in AZ-06 down in Southern Arizona. But overall, it just wasn’t enough of a ballot return to call one of those races right now.

MARK BRODIE: Talking about the race in the 1st District between Amish Shah and Jay Feely; in the 6th District between Juan Ciscomani and JoAnna Mendoza. Those are still in the thousands of the difference at this point. Are there enough ballots out there that one of the people who’s currently in second place could take over?

SAM ALMY: Yeah. And that’s why I think a lot of these races aren’t being called because we don’t know the trend of these late-early ballots that have come out. It’s kind of an unusual spot for Democrats to be in. Typically, we want more outstanding ballots. We were running a little bit behind. But in this case, fewer ballots to be counted is going to benefit the Democratic candidates.

MARK BRODIE: Is that the same for some of the legislative races that have not yet been called, that are still pretty close?

SAM ALMY: Yes, it is. Democrats lead a lot, especially in some of the Senate and House races. I think in the House races in particular, some of the first-place candidates can start calling like a Democratic pickup there, whether they finish first or second. That’s to be determined, the order of the candidates in the House.

MARK BRODIE: What are you seeing in some of the other counties? Because, for example, you mentioned CD6, that’s a large part of Pima County. There’s a couple legislative races in Pinal County that are still too close to call. Any trends that you’re seeing there that might lead you to believe the race will end up one way or the other?

SAM ALMY: I think right now it’s surprisingly too early to call. What I did see yesterday with the Pima County drop was that the race between Ciscomani and Mendoza tightened up a little bit. And that’s a little unusual for a Democratic county like Pima County. But again, those were ballots that came in either Monday or Tuesday, which had been trending Republican at that point. So yet to see on Election Day ballots.

MARK BRODIE: Do you have a gut feeling on when the counties will be finished, when we’ll really know for sure?

SAM ALMY: Usually these full counts take 10 to 13 days, whether or not races get called. Races will get called before then, but to be all finished up, it’s usually in that week-and-a-half range, which is very normal.

MARK BRODIE: OK. That is Democratic strategist Sam Almy with Uplift Strategies. Sam, thanks as always. Appreciate it.

SAM ALMY: Thank you, Mark.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This conversation occurred before the Associated Press called the 1st Congressional District race for Democrat Amish Shah.

LAUREN GILGER: While Democrats in Arizona and around the country are figuring out what they want to do with their new majorities this week in the wake of a massive blue wave on Election Day, Republicans are picking up the pieces, playing the blame game, and starting to talk about how to rebuild.

Well, our next guest this morning has some thoughts on the future direction of her party. Gina Swoboda was the handpicked by President Trump chair of the Arizona Republican Party during the 2024 election, when the president decisively won Arizona by more than 5 points. Swoboda went on to lose the Republican nomination for secretary of state last year to Alexander Kolodin, who lost the election on Tuesday to incumbent Adrian Fontes by what’s likely to be double digits when all the votes are counted.

And she’s here in studio now to tell us more about what happened to the GOP this week, where they can go from here. Good morning, Gina. Thanks for being here.

GINA SWOBODA: Good morning, my lady. It’s an honor. Thank you.

LAUREN GILGER: All right. So we’ve got to talk about Turning Point USA first. You’ve been pretty outspoken this week already about the fact that they, you think, are responsible for some of these key losses for the GOP in Arizona.

GINA SWOBODA: Oh, yeah. I mean, when people say what is different, what went wrong, what could we do better, in 2022, Turning Point basically had the reins of the AZ GOP, of the party infrastructure, and they helped get on the ballot nominees that then went on to lose the entire executive branch.

And in 2022, the listeners will recall, we had as Republicans the wind at our backs, right? We were not in power in D.C. We did not hold the presidency. There was every reason that we should have done well, and across the country Republicans did do well. However, here in Arizona, we lost, right?

Then in ’24, when I was the chair, because Turning Point just does not like me, and the feeling is mutual, I did not let them have any sway or say or input into the structure of the party whatsoever, like zero. And then we won, like everything that was winnable, except the one candidate that was a TPUSA candidate that did get nominated by our folks, and that would be Kari Lake, who then went on to lose that Senate seat.

However, in ’26, I was not in the chair, and I had actually no involvement in what was going on. And Turning Point was handed the reins of the get-out-the-vote operation again. They did expenditures. They nominated people. They spent against — obviously, I’m not objective about it — they spent against candidates like myself, against the Corporation Commission candidates, against everyone that was not, in my view, in their sphere of influence to such an extent that they could control them if they did win. And everybody lost.

So I don’t think it’s rocket science to say: when they’re involved and they pick the candidates, we lose; when they’re not involved and we go out there and listen to voters, another novel concept, then we win.

LAUREN GILGER: So this to you, it sounds like, is about the issues at hand and the candidates who can speak to those issues? Do you think they should be more centrist, essentially?

GINA SWOBODA: Well, yeah. That’s where the people of Arizona are. If you wish to become elected by the voters in a general election, you kind of sort of have to reflect their needs.

What policies — let’s put it this way: What did our legislative majority do in the last session that in any way, shape, or form reflected the concerns of the voters of Arizona in a general election? I kept asking them over and over again to put Prop 123 on the ballot. I said we need guardrails on the ESAs. Now, you know, that’s like a third rail for Republican politics. Well, what is going to happen —

LAUREN GILGER: This is the school voucher program, yeah.

GINA SWOBODA: Yeah. What’s going to happen now? They did nothing to try to assuage the concerns of the public over what was going on in that program. And you just cannot say there was not some abuse, and they can say it’s de minimis. That doesn’t matter. The voters were concerned.

They kept talking about things that were very two or three years ago. The ballot measure on boys in girls sports, or however they framed it, looks like it’s passing. I personally think that’s because people don’t want to hear about it anymore. They’re like, “Here, here. Take it. Stop. Go. We’re done.”

LAUREN GILGER: This is the trans sports measure, essentially, yeah.

GINA SWOBODA: That is not going to put bacon on the griddle.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, but this was not just Turning Point-backed candidates who lost. This was all over the country, right? This was this blue wave. Do you think this was about the Turning Point get-out-the-vote operation in Arizona, or was this just about national issues and essentially President Trump?

GINA SWOBODA: I think it’s both. I think when a state like Arizona gives the Democratic Party a trifecta for the first time in living memory — I think it’s like 1966, if not earlier. I mean, we lost mine inspector, guys, right? So that’s a national high water, king tide, as folks would say in the South.

So you had we didn’t put electable candidates on the top of the ticket. That’s one. We would have lost the executive branch. It could have been the greatest day in all the days in history like ’22, we still would have lost the executive branch. But when it flooded all the way down the ballot, that is a reflection of the national environment, but it’s the same thing.

It’s the same guys in the political operation in the White House that have provided air cover for Turning Point here on the ground nationally that go out and kill politically anyone who is trying to have a conversation about anything they don’t want to talk about. We did not talk about — how many times did we hear affordability is a hoax? Did that work for the Biden administration? How did that wind up? Again, you could see it coming.

LAUREN GILGER: People could see it coming.

GINA SWOBODA: And you know, I love the boss. I think President Trump — I prefer to think he’s in a bubble. I blame everyone around him. At the end of the day, the buck stops there. But I don’t want to hear about the Corinthian columns. I appreciate that he loves talking about that. I need to put gas in the car, sir. I’ve got things to do.

And so nobody wanted to address those needs. Everyone was very condescending and patronizing. And my least favorite part about it is I think there was this belief that we’re going to ramp up the kind of vulgarity of speech because that’s what the working-class Joes are going to respond to, and that’s going to make them come out and vote like it’s 2016, and you’re breaking kind of the fourth wall and talking to people.

And we’ve had this discussion: I identify as a blue-collar, salt-of-the-earth person. I found that very insulting. I did not appreciate that.

And here in Arizona in particular, and in other states, I heard this morning people talking about the female vote that didn’t come. And they’re like, “Oh, you can’t blame people like Turning Point.” The heck you can’t. And Mr. Bowyer’s on Twitter talking about some woman that’s like, “You don’t know if every Republican is going to vote Republican,” and he said, “Wash your hair and go get a man.” Someone told me he was talking about me cutting my hair. Perhaps you should stop focusing on women, their personal choices, and their appearance and go out there and actually chase the ballots, which is what you claim you’re doing for the tens of millions of dollars that you’re raising.

LAUREN GILGER: I want to ask you in the last couple of minutes we have here about the future of the GOP, which is, you know, in shambles maybe at the end of the election. I think someone described it to me yesterday, right? You have been a Trump backer from the beginning, right? But you’ve also butted heads with the Turning Point branch of the party, as we hear here. Where do you think the GOP goes from here? Do you in Arizona return to the days of a John McCain-type Republican Party, or is this something new that you think will come next?

GINA SWOBODA: I think Peggy Noonan’s column was excellent that she wrote in the Journal about where the Republican Party nationally should go. And what she was reflecting is that, no, the old guard, quote-unquote, “establishment” party cannot reassert itself. I’ve had consultants say to me, “Well, the problem is we absorbed the working class, and the working class isn’t free market, etc., etc. The tariffs don’t work.” OK, who is your voting base? If you wanted to go 100% back to the Romney era, Romney couldn’t get elected. Like, I don’t know who they think is voting for them.

You need to look around you at who the voters are and what they’re asking you to do. If the Democratic Party that now has this majority in Congress and here in the state — I believe they’re going to wind up with a supermajority in the Legislature, and they have the whole executive branch — if they go too far to the left, that’s not where the people are. People are asking you to address the issues that are affecting their lives. That is the entire purpose of politics, is to govern.

So, no, I do not believe the Republican Party can go back to the old guard establishment. They would not implement policies for the working people. And President Trump’s team did nothing to implement, in my mind, a single policy that they said they would when they took the working class. So right now, no one is talking to the working class.

There’s an opportunity if the Democratic Party wants to go back to a DLC, Clintonian, “I feel your pain” kind of party. This is the time to do it, guys. If you don’t do that, we’re just going to be out here outside the wire. And I will tell you my biggest concern, my lady, is that these people that registered in ’16, voted ’16, ’18, ’20, ’22, ’24, the economy, blue-collar wages, as we talked about, went up ’17 and ’18. They’re trying to get that back. I’m afraid they’ll never vote again, that they will just give up, brokenhearted, and not participate in the system, and that would be a sin, really, if that happened.

LAUREN GILGER: We’ll have to leave it there. Gina Swoboda, thank you. Appreciate it.

GINA SWOBODA: Thank you.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning. It is The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Lauren Gilger.

MARK BRODIE: And I’m Mark Brodie. Coming up, do snakes have personalities? A look into the personal and social lives of rattlesnakes.

LAUREN GILGER: But first, let’s head down the ballot a bit for our next conversation this morning to the nonpartisan races for the Phoenix City Council. Looking like we’re headed to a runoff.

The Arizona Republic’s Ray Stern has been covering the races and joins me now to talk about it more. Good morning, Ray.

RAY STERN: Good morning.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so a few seats up for grabs at the Phoenix City Council this year. Tell us where, who’s leaving?

RAY STERN: Right. So it’s an even-numbered year, and so the even-numbered Phoenix districts are what Phoenix residents are voting on. And so there’s going to be two new faces in these four districts. There’s two council people who are leaving because of term limits, and that’s Jim Waring and Laura Pastor.

LAUREN GILGER: Laura Pastor, right. And Jim Waring, one of the two conservatives on the Phoenix City Council, right? So that’s an interesting dichotomy we’re going to look at here. Let’s talk about District 2, where Jim Waring is termed out here. It sounds like it’s changed hands. Where does the count stand now? Who’s in the lead?

RAY STERN: Right now, Matt Evans is in the lead in District 2. There’s three candidates that are running for the District 2 office of the City Council, and all three of them have been endorsed by Turning Point. I asked Tyler Bowyer, who’s running Turning Point Action, why that is, how does that help voters, and they wouldn’t say. So maybe a mistake, I don’t know. I heard that it may be.

But in any case, they’ve all got some conservative credentials. It’s Danny Massa. He is a businessman. And Julie Read, she’s a former special education teacher and also has a business. She’s like a party planner.

And then there’s Matt Evans. He’s an IT software guy, and he likes to talk about how his opiate addiction is actually helping him understand what a lot of Phoenicians are going through, and he talks about that a lot.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, super interesting candidate there. Massa is the one, right, who was endorsed by the incumbent in this race, though, right?

RAY STERN: Yes. Jim Waring has endorsed him. Massa also raised a lot more than the other two, and he’s got a lot of endorsements. He started out when the first ballot drop came in the lead, and then when the next ballot drop came, he was last place. So, yeah.

But this is a very tight race. They’re all within a few hundred votes of each other. And although Matt is still in the lead, maybe that could change. But in any case, the other thing that I’m looking at is if the bottom two, Read and Massa, are kind of within recount zone. So if that stays the way it is, then I guess there’ll have to be a recount because they have to send the top two vote-getters to a runoff election.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. And that runoff doesn’t even happen till March, right? So a different kind of election here at the City Council level.

RAY STERN: Yeah, it’s not over yet.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, not over yet. Not even close. So that’s District 2. Let’s talk about District 4. This is to replace Laura Pastor. And you’ve got a leader in this race by a long margin. Who’s ahead right now?

RAY STERN: So the leader right now is Ed Hermes. And there’s a couple ways to pronounce his name. I’ve heard him call himself Ed Hermes. Just about everyone else calls him Ed Hermes. So I don’t think he cares about that, but I’m going to call him Ed Hermes.

He is a lawyer with Snell & Wilmer. He’s been on the Osborn Elementary School District school board for a while. He’s a real sort of energetic, somewhat grassroots candidate. And he speaks Spanish. He’s done a good job of sort of talking to both, I guess you could call it, two sides of District 4, which is more of the historic neighborhoods in the downtown, midtown area, and then it also goes into parts of Maryvale as well.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So you’ve got some different constituencies you’re talking to there. And he’s racked up quite a list of donors, right?

RAY STERN: He has got a very big list of donors. He absolutely crushed it in terms of the fundraising compared to the other District 4 candidates. There’s eight candidates in this, so it’s a very crowded race. And like I mentioned, you have to get over 50% of votes basically to avoid a runoff.

Ed Hermes actually did very well so far. He’s doing well. He’s got over 40% right now. So he probably won’t get over the 50%, so there will be a runoff. But when you look at the other seven candidates, they’re all pretty far behind. So he’s really made a massive showing here. Ashley Harder is currently in second. She also raised a pretty good amount in the second big fundraiser, but she’s actually down with the pack of everyone else who’s more like 10%.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. Let me ask you about the issues at hand in this race. As you mentioned, it’s like downtown Phoenix, midtown Phoenix, the historic districts. I’m guessing housing comes into play here, and it stretches into Maryvale as well. Affordable housing on the docket?

RAY STERN: Affordable housing is really probably the No. 1 issue that everyone’s talking about, close in comparison with the homelessness issue, which is also really, really big. There’s thoughts that these things need to have solutions, but there’s definitely more of a sort of liberal, progressive track with a lot of the candidates, especially Ed Hermes. And so we may see some exciting solutions, I guess, or potential solutions there.

The historic homes is also an issue, because that goes with affordable housing, but a lot of the people that own historic homes, of course, don’t want to see fourplexes and whatnot put up in their next-door neighbor’s house.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. It’s the ADU question and all those zoning regulations. Let me ask you in the last 35 seconds or so here, Ray, about what this might do. Getting a couple of new faces on the Phoenix City Council, will this significantly change the makeup or maybe the direction of the council, you think?

RAY STERN: A little bit. I’d say Laura Pastor was also fairly progressive, so Ed Hermes may take that a little bit further. The Phoenix City Council has other progressives on it like Anna Hernandez, but whether this will change the makeup a lot, it’s hard to say.

The other two council candidates who are incumbents, Kevin Robinson and Kesha Hodge Washington, they also have massive leads over their competitors, so they’ll be on the council most likely, I would say.

And so how will it change? With Matt Evans, if he is the one that ends up running for District 2, he’s basically said he’s going to be a firebrand. Like Jim Waring, he’ll be a no vote on a lot of things. So I think it’ll be maybe somewhat similar — but with new energy, certainly.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. OK. The Arizona Republic’s Ray Stern joining us to talk about Phoenix City Council. Thanks so much.

RAY STERN: Thank you.

LAUREN GILGER: Childcare as an industry is something of a contradiction. While costs have gone up dramatically for families, it’s still one of the lowest-paying fields in the country. And our next guest this morning reports one area of the industry is disappearing: home-based childcare.

This is usually smaller in-home care where just a few kids are in the care of one or two providers in their homes. These providers are licensed, and they’re also mostly run by people over the age of 50 who are nearing retirement. Lauren Coffey had the story for The Hechinger Report, and I spoke with her more about it and how common this model of childcare is in our country.

LAUREN COFFEY: It is pretty small, actually. It’s 17% of children, which means, depending on who you ask, that’s a lot or not a lot. But around 66% of children are in the more traditional childcare centers like preschools or pre-K or the standalone centers. So it’s a smaller number, for sure, who are in these home-based centers.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. But there’s an advantage to these for folks: flexibility, sometimes language accessibility, probably cost, too, right?

LAUREN COFFEY: Yeah, it is traditionally cheaper, and like you said, more flexible. The big selling point for a lot of parents is the flexible hours where they can drop their children off either earlier in the morning or later. Some of them are even open on weekends, which is really important for a lot of parents who do have to work either nontraditional hours or multiple jobs versus the standalone childcare centers, a lot of them are 7:00 to 5:00 p.m. and there’s no really wiggle room with that.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So for this story for The Hechinger Report, you looked at the issue that this kind of industry is facing, right? For these percentage of kids in the country that are in these kind of home-based care situations, they are kind of disappearing as you found that most of the people who run them are older and nearing retirement age.

LAUREN COFFEY: Yeah, it’s not kind of disappearing. They are disappearing. It’s not in droves, but it is happening. And a lot of these places, when they close, they do not open back up. And there’s the issue that legislators are pointing to, obviously that means there’s no need for these places if they’re closing, but that’s not the case. It’s more of just the providers are aging out and there’s no one to take over.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. I mean, you cite one federal report here that says more than 97,000 small home-based providers closed 2005 to 2017. I mean, that’s a huge amount. So you’re looking in this piece here about this main question, which is who is going to replace them? Is there an answer? Is anyone replacing them?

LAUREN COFFEY: No. Which is never fun as a journalist to come across of the answer is we kind of are hoping for the best. I think a lot of people think of childcare providers as these young, fresh college graduates who are under 30 years old. And in this home-based world, that’s not the case at all. A lot of them are over 50 years old. And a couple that I spoke to, they’re in their 60s and 70s. And they have been thinking about retirement for a long time, are concerned about retirement, not only how they’re going to pay for it, but then also what happens to their center that they worked really, really hard on for their entire careers.

There is no answer of these young people are waiting in the wings and just can’t wait to take over. It’s very much a there’s a lot of barriers to that takeover.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So they are quite literally, as you say, disappearing. The other big chunk, of course, of the childcare picture is like you said, these big childcare centers where it sounds like the workers are much younger, but they and the older workers in these small home-based care providers are also just not making enough money, right?

LAUREN COFFEY: Yeah, which is always a weird thing to come across because the big, as it should be, button with childcare is how expensive it is and how no one can afford it, which is very true for a lot of families in this country. But on the flip side, then yeah, the providers also aren’t making a living wage right now.

LAUREN GILGER: How does that happen, right? How do you have these rising costs for childcare, which if you have kids you’ve definitely experienced, I know I have, at the same time as it’s one of the lowest-paying fields in the country?

LAUREN COFFEY: Yeah, I mean people are expensive to pay with health insurance and salaries. And you need, understandably so, a lot of people when it comes to children. Many, many states, I think most, have requirements of one person for every four children. So that’s, if you have a group of 20 children — don’t make the journalist do math, but that’s a lot of employees to pay.

And so they’re kind of just trying, I think, to get the most bang for their buck, I guess, toeing the line of: OK, we don’t want to charge parents too much because then people won’t come to our center, but then we also need to pay them somewhat of a living wage. But right now we’re kind of in a lose-lose where parents really, unfortunately, can’t afford this, and then people are also leaving in droves because they can find a lot better-paying jobs in most other industries at this point.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So if you’re looking at potential solutions to this, where does the federal kind of subsidy conversation come in?

LAUREN COFFEY: That’s the million-dollar question. I think there’s just a lot of conversation about what money can do for these programs, but who’s going to pay for it? And whether it is a federal program, which is not really happening right now. A lot of it is on the states to do. And so whether or not you have affordable childcare really depends on what state you live in.

I just did a different story with The Associated Press about subsidies that states were giving parents to give a waiver to make childcare more affordable. And there’s wait lists now of thousands and thousands of families waiting to get these subsidies, and the states just don’t have the funding for it.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, fewer to go around. So it sounds like without that kind of federal subsidy bolstering up this industry and being able to lower costs for families, pay workers more, kids are just facing, families are facing fewer options for childcare in the future.

LAUREN COFFEY: Which is where a lot of them do turn to the home-based childcare, which is traditionally usually more affordable. And then those are disappearing now, too. So where does that leave everyone? We don’t know.

LAUREN GILGER: All right. We’ll leave it there for now. Lauren Coffey is a journalist, contributor to The Hechinger Report, where this piece was published. Lauren, thank you so much for coming on The Show and telling us about this. I appreciate it.

LAUREN COFFEY: Thank you so much for having me.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning. It is The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Lauren Gilger.

MARK BRODIE: And I’m Mark Brodie. This weekend is the 12th Great American Seed Up in Phoenix. Organizers describe it as a seed marketplace aimed at getting more seeds and seed knowledge into the hands of more people.

This year’s event comes as a number of Democrats in D.C. have introduced a bill they say would allow farmers to save their own seeds and do research on them. The Fair Seeds for Farmers Act has both House and Senate versions, although neither has yet received a vote. Bill McDorman is one of the founders of the Great American Seed Up. He joins me. And Bill, let’s start with that federal legislation. Why do you think it’d be beneficial?

BILL MCDORMAN: Applying patents and patent law to living things is controversial, and there’s never been legislation passed in the United States to allow that to happen.

When it was discussed concerning seeds in the ’70s, a compromise was reached in Congress, and the Plant Variety Protection Act was passed. And basically what that did was give corporations and plant breeders a 20-year protection for new varieties that they created.

However, the legislation did allow farmers to continue to save their own seeds, as long as they weren’t selling them. That’s a custom that’s been going on since farming started. Farmers have always been able to save their own seeds. And it allowed plant breeders, people working in universities and in private companies, to continue to use the material that was protected, as long as, again, they didn’t start to sell seeds from that material.

In the early ’80s, it was a Supreme Court case. It was a 4-to-3 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that for the first time allowed patents to be applied to living things and seeds. And so for the first time, plant patenting was being allowed. And since that time, we’ve just seen that — in my own opinion, that system abused. Basically, people can apply for control over a plant the same way they would a new software program or a new machine if they fixed it.

MARK BRODIE: So what has the effect of all of that been on ecology, on plants, on plant growing, on farming?

BILL MCDORMAN: Well, I guess that one of the easiest ways of measuring what happened is after this Supreme Court decision and allowing patenting, thousands of small and regional and cultural seed companies were purchased by larger companies. And they could do this because they could protect their investments in these new small companies. So that has had its own impacts on the food system, rippling all the way down.

MARK BRODIE: So do you think if this bill were to become law that there would be more small, local, regionalized seed companies coming back up?

BILL MCDORMAN: Yes, and I’m an advocate of that because that’s exactly what we need with climate change. Because every time you grow something in a specific area, specific climate, and you save the seeds from it, it’s changed. That’s what nature does: It learns to adapt to its surrounding environment.

And so if you go back in the early 1900s, that’s what we had in this country. There were small regional companies developing and adapting seeds to each individual climate. And now that climate is just starting to change so radically, having that diversity, that builds in resilience to our whole farm system, and that’s something we don’t have now. We only have a half a dozen varieties of all the major large crops — corn, wheat, soybeans, or whatever. The genetics in those are so narrow, and they’re owned by one or two companies and controlled. And they’re starting to, shall we say, come up against the limits now of climate change, of being able to adapt.

And so if we had a system where we had hundreds of small companies developing their own varieties that were adapted to their own climates, it would be much easier for us to find varieties as we go forward with climate change that could adapt to any and all of these new conditions. And so diversity has always been our hedge. That’s what gives our system resilience. And we’ve gone to an extreme. We’ve maybe gotten rid of 90% of the kinds and varieties of things that we were growing 100 years ago in this country. They’re just not being planted because our agriculture is so centralized.

And so there is this new renaissance movement that’s been happening since the ’80s of new small seed companies and seed libraries all over the country that understand this basic underlying principle: Diversity means resilience. And that’s really what we’re trying to do with the Great American Seed Up, this event that is coming up this weekend, is that we want to get as many of the appropriate kinds of seeds in the hands of as many gardeners and farmers as we can, and we want to teach them how to save their own seeds so they can start adapting them to the Phoenix climate, which is like none other. And there’s nobody commercially on a large scale producing varieties for that climate. It’s too small of a market. It’s up to us to do that.

MARK BRODIE: So let me ask you about the Great American Seed Up. I wonder how big of a dent into the problem you’ve identified an event like that can have in terms of getting sort of localized seeds into the hands of people who can grow things in a particular community, specifically in this case, Phoenix?

BILL MCDORMAN: Well, this is our 12th event, and we have 700 to 1,000 people that come through every year. So you multiply that by 12, and those are people that have taken — what’s unique about our event is that about 90% of the cost of a packet of seeds, if you go down to the big box or to your local nursery or you get them online through a mail order, about 90% of that cost is in the package. So what we do is go to the farmers directly and get the seed. And we bring them into Phoenix, in the North Phoenix Baptist Church once a year. We’ve got a several-thousand-square-foot room, and we put buckets of seeds out on the tables with scoops in them, and we let everybody package their own. There’s little plastic bags there. There’s a card there with info so you don’t get lost with your varieties. And we’re saving 90% of the cost.

So we’re getting huge amounts of what we call open-pollinated or seeds that are ready to be saved and ready to be adapted in your own backyard. We’re getting those into Phoenix. So 10,000 to 12,000 people doing this now versus when we started this project, will that have an effect? We’ve been in the Dark Ages as far as consciousness around the Plant Patent Act and these other sorts of things, and so we had to start small and keep going.

I can tell you that the movement is growing. There’s no event like this in the country. Nobody that brings seeds directly from farmers in these amounts. There’s over 100 varieties. We bring them in on tables, and you can scoop them out and get what you need. And so that’s what we’re advocates of.

MARK BRODIE: All right. That is Bill McDorman, one of the founders of the Great American Seed Up coming to Phoenix this weekend. Bill, thank you so much.

BILL MCDORMAN: Thank you.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning. It’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

LAUREN GILGER: And I’m Lauren Gilger.

So Mark, do you have any big phobias? Things you’re scared of?

MARK BRODIE: I’m not sure I’d call it a phobia. I’m not a huge fan of scorpions and spiders, things like that.

LAUREN GILGER: Totally fair. I have one big phobia, and it is snakes. Lifelong fear of snakes. I cannot explain.

MARK BRODIE: Totally see that. Not a huge fan of snakes either.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. And they can be scary, dangerous. And our next guest says, though, they get a bad rap. She’s going to defend them. Chelsea Martin is a recent Ph.D. grad at Loma Linda University whose research focused on rattlesnakes, home here in Arizona. And she says they have personalities and social networks.

MARK BRODIE: So rattlesnakes are kind of like us?

LAUREN GILGER: Just like us. Maybe not just like us, but Martin’s research seems to show that when rattlesnakes bite in self-defense, the amount of venom that they inject depends, at least in part, on their personalities. I spoke with her more about it and how new research seems to counter the idea we might have that snakes are solitary creatures.

CHELSEA MARTIN: There’s been a lot of research lately that has kind of removed that idea that snakes are — well, rattlesnakes at least — are solitary. There’s a lot of evidence that they actually have social behavior. But I think it’s been not well studied in the past because snakes are a lot different than us, right? They’re not like our dogs and cats. They’re not cute and fluffy. It’s really difficult for us to read their facial expressions, right? And so I think people have often looked at them and thought, “Oh, there’s nothing going on there.”

But that’s not the case. We can use science and observations to better understand what they’re doing. And people have found — other researchers have found that they actually have kin recognition through scent. So they can smell other snakes and tell if they’re related to them or not, and they might actually choose to spend more time with those individuals that they’re related to.

LAUREN GILGER: Huh. So are social in a way. OK.

CHELSEA MARTIN: Yeah. And they do even more than that. Moms will actually attend their babies. So they’ll take care of their babies for the first seven to 10 days of their life. They can form dens, so we can have large groups of snakes coming together. They also can form social networks, actually. So just like you and I have certain people we really like to hang out with or family members that we spend time with, at these dens they can actually choose to be spending more time with certain individuals than others. Some individuals are not very social, and they don’t spend a lot of time with anybody.

And then one of my other chapters in my dissertation was looking at this idea of social buffering. So that’s the idea — it’s something that we as humans do, right? If you’re going to somewhere new for the first time and you’re by yourself, as an example, that might be kind of scary. Maybe you’re a little nervous about it. But if you’re with a friend, it might not be as scary, right? Or you might not be as nervous. And so it’s something —

LAUREN GILGER: Snakes go with friends when they go to new places?

CHELSEA MARTIN: It’s this idea of like if you’re experiencing something that is kind of scary and you’re with another individual, they can help make you feel better, basically.

LAUREN GILGER: This is amazing. OK. So snakes, you’re saying rattlesnakes in particular, basically have personalities. They have individualistic kind of traits.

CHELSEA MARTIN: Yeah. And there’s evidence of that, too. So it’s this idea that their behavior is not just random. They’re not just randomly doing things. Some individuals are more social or less social, some are more defensive or less defensive, and that’s consistent within that individual.

LAUREN GILGER: Tell us about this research you did specifically on how they inject their venom, right? First just explain the fact that and how rattlesnakes inject different amounts of venom and sort of the thought process that might go into that.

CHELSEA MARTIN: Right. Well, I think there’s this idea, especially with baby rattlesnakes, that they can’t control the amount of venom that they inject, like they’re just randomly doing it. But —

LAUREN GILGER: I’ve heard that about like you want to avoid the young rattlesnakes, right?

CHELSEA MARTIN: Yeah, but that’s not true. So snakes are very complex. They make a lot of decisions when they’re choosing how much venom to inject because venom is a valuable resource, right? They don’t want to use all of it, because then they can’t defend themselves or they can’t get food. And so they can actually make choices about how much venom to inject. And so that idea that the baby rattlesnakes can’t control how much venom they’re injecting, that’s not really true.

So they can make choices about how much venom to inject. And then there’s also this relationship with size, where the larger snakes actually inject more venom. So if you were to get bit by a snake, it would be better to get bit by a smaller one because they’re going to inject less venom, and there’s this direct relationship with how bad your symptoms are if you get bit. So if you get bit by a larger snake, typically it’s a much worse hospital experience.

So they can strike incredibly fast, and they’re making these decisions very quickly, split-second decisions that they’re making. And so when we’re looking at personality, particularly with defensive behavior, it’s kind of this idea that some snakes are more defensive, maybe they’re more scared, and so they might choose to inject more venom than a snake that’s like a little bit chiller. And they can consistently do that.

LAUREN GILGER: So you want a smaller, chiller snake if you’re going to get bit by a snake.

CHELSEA MARTIN: Yeah, I suppose that would be true, yes.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so that’s really interesting in itself. Tell us how you did this research. How do you measure how much venom a snake might give out, and how do you ascertain what the decision-making process might be behind that?

CHELSEA MARTIN: Yeah, so we were doing it in a lab. We have some captive snakes that live at Loma Linda, and we were getting them in a tube, basically a clear plastic tube, because we never handle a snake with your hands or anything. Don’t want to do that.

So we would get them in a tube, and we’d bring them up to a beaker, and they’d kind of have this choice: They could choose to bite the beaker or they could choose to not bite the beaker. And sometimes they actually wouldn’t even bite it, which is very interesting, because snakes are scared. They don’t want to interact with humans. And so when we’re holding them in a tube, that is a very scary experience. So I think, No. 1, that’s really telling that some individuals were like, “No, I don’t want to engage in this situation. I’m not going to bite.”

But most of them would bite the beaker, so it’s like a glass cup basically with a film over it. And so we recorded them biting the beaker and injecting venom. And we looked at how many pulses they gave, which is like how many squirts of their venom gland coming out of their fangs, and then we looked at the volume. And we found that amongst individuals, they were consistently giving similar number of pulses and a similar amount of volume each time they bit. And we did that three times over a six-week period.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow. OK. Were you surprised by these findings as someone who studies snakes and kind of sees them in a different light? You know that they have social networks and that they use social buffering and that they are not these kind of solitary, scary creatures that they’re painted to be sometimes?

CHELSEA MARTIN: I was not surprised, but that is just because of my experience interacting and working with them. I know that before I even knew anything about snakes, when I was just kind of getting into this research, I remember learning these things and I was totally shocked and inspired, which is kind of why I decided to get into this research.

But after working with them, and you know, you work with the same individual day after day in the laboratory setting, you start to see their personalities. Just like at home we have our pets and we interact with them every day and we see that they have personalities, I started to see that with these animals in the lab. So it wasn’t that surprising to me that they do have these consistent behaviors amongst themselves.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, they are individuals in this way. I want to ask you before I let you go, Chelsea, about why you do this, right? I am terrified of snakes. It’s like my lifelong phobia. But I mean, I can appreciate the kind of research you’re doing here and painting them in a very different light. Tell us what you like about them.

CHELSEA MARTIN: Well, I appreciate that they’re a little bit of an underdog, you know? I’m kind of rooting for them. I think that they don’t get enough representation, and oftentimes when they do have representation, they’re viewed in a really negative light. And I think that there’s a lot of really amazing and fascinating things that they do, it’s just we as humans can’t perceive it. And I think that that’s really cool.

And I don’t know. I think that they’re just really important animals in the landscape. And there’s so much fear that surrounds them, and I think it’s really important that we can try to not only make snake lives better, but make human lives better, too, by helping to dispel this fear and this misunderstanding, because I really think that we can coexist with these animals, and they’re so prominent in the Southwest.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, definitely true. All right. Chelsea Martin, recent Ph.D. grad, Loma Linda University, joining us to talk about her research on rattlesnakes. Chelsea, thanks so much for coming on. I appreciate it.

CHELSEA MARTIN: Thanks for chatting with me.

MARK BRODIE: Thanks for listening to The Show’s podcast. The Show is produced by Sativa Peterson, Nick Sanchez, Amber Victoria Singer and Ayana Hamilton. The Show was created by Jon Hoban. Our executive producer is Amy Silverman. You can find more of The Show and sign up for our newsletter at theshow.kjzz.org. You can also find us on Instagram @kjzztheshow.