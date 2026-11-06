The Show for Nov. 6, 2026: Friday NewsCap, Affordable Care Act enrollment and more

Democrats won big up and down the ballot in Arizona — and around the country. Our Friday NewsCap panelists break down the results and what they mean going forward. Plus, how this year’s Affordable Care Act open enrollment period may be different than years past.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s original production The Show is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz .

MARK BRODIE: Hi, I’m Mark Brodie, co-host of The Show, an original production from KJZZ. Every weekday we bring you the latest news and culture from across the state. You can find much more at theshow.kjzz.org. Here’s today’s episode.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning. It’s The Show here on KJZZ 91.5 in Phoenix. I’m Mark Brodie. Coming up: a look at some of the changes in the open enrollment period this year for Affordable Care Act policies, and thinking about the borderlands as an imagined environment. But first, it is time for the Friday NewsCap and some voices from the news this week.

KATIE HOBBS: In 2028, the whole country will be watching Arizona again. And the people certifying your vote will answer to you, not to anyone in Washington.

ANDY BIGGS: We’ll get close. We’ll get closer and closer. The reality is, we’ve got a tough hill to climb. We just didn’t get our turnout quite as full as we wanted to.

KRIS MAYES: As you know, we won our last campaign and race by 280 votes! But it’s going to be a whole lot more than that this time!

AMISH SHAH: I pledge to be a representative whether or not they voted for me. I pledge to work in a bipartisan way in Congress just like I did in the Statehouse. I pledge to do what is right.

JAY FEELY: They control the House and the Senate. They’re going to try to push towards 2028. They want to win the presidency, the House and the Senate and fundamentally change this country forever. We cannot allow that to happen.

OSCAR DE LOS SANTOS: People were buying diamond rings and all kinds of luxury items, even lingerie, with taxpayer dollars. That is insane. And the Republicans in the Legislature looked the other way and allowed it to happen. That will not be happening on our watch.

WARREN PETERSEN: As Senate president, I’ve killed the bills that the Democrats have put on my desk to raise your taxes.

PAUL GOSAR: You know, I’m the only one who’s been declared a winner so far. A lot of my comrades are down. So that makes it very difficult to start looking at the future.

ADRIAN FONTES: Our common-sense approach to fairness, openness and access for all voters has been affirmed!

MARK BRODIE: And joining me to break down the results from this week’s midterm elections and what they might mean going forward are Chuck Coughlin of HighGround — good morning, Chuck.

CHUCK COUGHLIN: Good morning.

MARK BRODIE: And former congressional staffer Roy Herrera. Roy, good morning to you.

ROY HERRERA: Good morning. Happy Friday.

MARK BRODIE: Happy Friday to both of you. So, Roy, let me start with you. What message or messages do you take out of these results in Arizona?

ROY HERRERA: I think there’s a couple of things. The overarching message, of course, is that people really dislike President Trump. The results here mirror the results that happened in the rest of the country. It’s a historic wipeout for Republicans, and I think a lot of it is because the president is historically unpopular. So that’s part of it.

Underlying that unpopularity is a lot of issues that are specific to Arizona or important to Arizona, which is affordability. I think at the end of the day, gas prices, housing, food prices — everything costs more over the last few years, and people are very upset about that.

We’ve seen in Arizona a back-and-forth between the parties: Republicans win, Democrats win, Republicans win. I think it’s because people here want solutions, and they haven’t been seeing them. So this is another moment where Arizonans are saying, “We want results.” Clearly, the Republicans in D.C. aren’t delivering, so now it’s up to the Democrats.

MARK BRODIE: Chuck, what do you think? What are the messages?

CHUCK COUGHLIN: Well, something happen this week?

MARK BRODIE: No, pretty sleepy week.

CHUCK COUGHLIN: You know, there’s lots of messages. Trump’s the elephant in every room because, as Roy just pointed out, it’s his policies that got us here because the entire Republican Party just evaporated and became sycophants to the Trump administration. And so there’s been no obstacle in the way of his — he created, he handpicked candidates that lost. He started a war that nobody wanted. He’s got tariffs going on his own that have driven prices through the roof.

And so here’s the challenge in this cycle becomes: I’ve been a part of, and Roy has, too, a lot of winning campaigns. And at the juncture where you win, there’s this sense of enthusiasm, and “We won,” and “This is going to happen now.” But what happened was, as Roy pointed out, this is an overwhelming rejection of Trump, not, as (Sen.-elect James) Talarico said in Texas, “Hey, everybody that didn’t wake up this morning is a Democrat.”

And so what happens going forward? What do we do? How do we manage? There’s an unprecedented opportunity here to change the culture. The belittling, demeaning narrative that has been driven out of the White House for the last two years, and the four years previous to that —

MARK BRODIE: Before Biden, yeah.

CHUCK COUGHLIN: Yeah, before Biden. There’s an unprecedented opportunity here to set a new bar, to set a new standard. And I think the country’s ready for that. I think we are eager for that opportunity, and I think there’s potentially the makings of something great, which would be fantastic.

MARK BRODIE: Roy, the Democratic wins, four years ago, obviously, the top three statewide offices, Democrats won those. But the conventional wisdom was that some number of Republicans voted for Katie Hobbs, they voted for Adrian Fontes, they voted for Kris Mayes, and then realized, by the time they got to superintendent, “Wait a minute, I’m not actually a Democrat. I need to start voting for some Republicans.” And they voted down the ballot, legislative races. That does not seem to be the case this time.

ROY HERRERA: That’s right. Four years ago, as you mentioned, Gov. Hobbs won. And she won like Democrats who have won statewide in Arizona have done before, which is to say that she’s a moderate, mainstream Democrat — like an adult in the room, if you will. I think that’s ultimately a lot of what Arizonans like, whether they’re Republican or Democrat, and that’s why she won.

But this time, as you mentioned, the losses were much deeper and more downballot. I go back to a point that Chuck just made right now, actually, which is, at the end of the day, Trump is the one that caused this problem because all these Republicans, these elected officials, fell in line. They were essentially rubber stamps of President Trump in all of these decisions.

I’ve seen recently JD Vance had his thesis on Twitter about what happened, and he mostly pointed to the Iran War as a mistake. And I agree with him. Obviously, it was a mistake. But it wasn’t just the Iran War. We’re talking about the tariff policy. We’re talking about the widespread corruption where Trump is making money and his family’s making money, and these tech billionaires are making money, and everyone else is struggling. And at every moment, the Republican elected officials said, “Yes, we’re OK with that.”

And at a certain point, the people in Arizona said, “Well, I don’t want that person anymore. That person is not willing to stand up to the president. I don’t like the president, so I’m going to punish them all the way down the ballot.”

MARK BRODIE: It’s interesting, Chuck, because I would imagine for some number of voters, like if you’re voting for the candidates for treasurer, neither of the candidates had been in office before. But the Democrat won pretty handily, whereas the Republican is not necessarily somebody that voters know how they feel about the president, right? Legislative Republican candidates who hadn’t been in office, maybe voters don’t know. Was it just like a cleanse that voters felt like, “Anybody associated with Republicans must be in line with President Trump, and if we don’t like that, they all have to go”?

CHUCK COUGHLIN: The clerk of the court in Maricopa County lost by almost 100,000 votes to a 19-year-old Democrat.

So here’s the other thing that’s different about Arizona: Charlie Kirk died a couple years ago. Charlie Kirk saw an opportunity and took advantage of it to run a narrative on college campuses against woke political correctness. He was correct about that. You may not have been a fan of how he was doing it, but it was based in a loose faith-based narrative where young people were attracted to that because they realized they were eating bad food. They understood, and he drove a truck through that.

He got killed. And now Turning Point Action, which is the political arm of that, took over. And that was Jake Hoffman and Tyler Bowyer, and they raised millions of dollars and executed a get-out-the-vote plan across the country, but particularly in their home state of Arizona here, which was unbelievably tone deaf. Because what they sold, their narrative in all the materials that they put out, was just not positioning them to take advantage of the unaffiliated voter, or even Republicans.

I mean, our polling data showed that there were 10% of Republicans that were leaving the party.

MARK BRODIE: Right. And you had independents breaking pretty heavily for Democrats.

CHUCK COUGHLIN: Two to one or three to one. And all the things I got at home were all, “Oh, Amish Shah’s a communist,” and “This guy’s a socialist, and they’re going to run up your taxes, and they’re going to do all kinds of crazy things.” But it just fell flat. It completely fell flat.

They continued to talk to a Republican primary audience in all their materials. They never broadened the scope of the narrative. Biggs was OK with that because he’s always been elected in a very safe Republican congressional district — at least it was until this year — and never had to run in a competitive statewide race.

So there was no check within the system. There’s nobody there going, “Hey, maybe we should talk about having to raise taxes to pay for water. Maybe we should talk about a rural conservation program for water. Maybe we should talk about these tariffs and how to bring fertilizer prices down. Maybe we should talk about —”

MARK BRODIE: Those are tough campaign issues, though, right?

CHUCK COUGHLIN: Well, employment issues. How about what’s going on with immigration? Workers are being arrested and sent home, people who are just working in the economy. And so how tone deaf is all that? And yet they embraced it.

And so there was no message there. Hence, what happened on Election Day — and I’m waiting to see this data — is that I’m projecting that Republican turnout fell off the table.

MARK BRODIE: Some voted for Democrats, but many just didn’t show up.

CHUCK COUGHLIN: Didn’t show up. Gina was saying this on Election Night —

MARK BRODIE: Gina Swoboda.

CHUCK COUGHLIN: Yeah. She was saying there’s a ton of Republicans who are four-of-four primary voters who all have voted for Trump, she’s saying they’ll never come back. They feel betrayed, as Roy just spoke about, about corruption. They feel betrayed about this immigration: “Hey, man, you’re arresting the guy who’s driving my truck or cleaning my house,” or “sending kids home.” And so there’s not a practical nature to their messaging.

And that became this giant turnout problem, which I think we’re going to see when that turnout data comes out. You’re going to see Democratic turnout, which was fairly robust; you’re going to see independent turnout, which was fairly standard in the election, somewhere around 25%, but they’re losing those voters 2-1 or 3-1; and then why this happened: you got a lot of Republicans that said, “Not in. Out. Off the table.” Hence, the turnout is going to be somewhere around mid-50s, like 55%, 56%.

Which normally, it’s in the 60s. It’s in the mid-to-low 60s, maybe high 60s. The lowest we’ve ever seen was 2014 when Ducey got elected, and that was like 48%. And the Democrats didn’t turn out in that election.

MARK BRODIE: Well, and to the point, Chuck, you and I have talked about this in the past. Roy, Arizona has 300,000-plus more Republicans than Democrats, right? So I think to the point Chuck was just making, a lot of them must have stayed home or voted for Democrats for, even for the CD2 race, the Eli Crane-Jonathan Nez race to be as close as it is. Mark Lamb in Andy Biggs’ old district barely is winning. Abe Hamadeh is barely winning in a very conservative district out in the West Valley.

ROY HERRERA: That’s right. What we’re talking about, I think, is the perfect storm. It’s a combination of things. You’ve got this lack of turnout by Republicans that are disaffected. They didn’t get what they wanted. They’re not happy with what happened in the last couple of years. They didn’t come out. Independents break heavily to the Democrats.

Because to Chuck’s point, talking about Turning Point, it’s sort of a microcosm of what we saw across the country. Trump picked the candidates he wanted in some of these key races, these primaries; they won; they were terrible general election candidates. Turning Point got all the candidates they wanted here, at least in the statewide races, to be the general election nominees, and they all lost because they were all too extreme. And it’s the same issue that we’ve had nationally with Trump. It’s exactly the same, which is why they’re sort of in partnership with each other.

But the real problem going forward, I think, for Republicans is that Trump’s not going away. He’s got another two years of his term. It’s not as if he’s going to change his stripes anytime soon. Going into a presidential election in 2028, it’s probably going to be whoever he wants. And that person’s not going to be allowed, along with Senate candidates and other things like that, to break away from him at all, otherwise they’ll lose in a primary.

MARK BRODIE: We’ve got to go to break in just a minute. But, Roy, I want to ask you: Do you think that if, for example, if Turning Point had not recruited someone like Kimberly Yee to run for superintendent, and Tom Horne had run unopposed, an incumbent, and made it to the general, would that have made a difference?

ROY HERRERA: Maybe not in this election because, again, it was that big of a wave. But you’d rather give yourself a shot, I think, than what they got, because I don’t think they had a shot in a competitive race at all.

MARK BRODIE: Chuck, you were shaking your head.

CHUCK COUGHLIN: Back it up to Karrin Taylor Robson. If Karrin Taylor Robson’s the nominee in a clean, open Republican primary where Trump originally endorsed her and then got bullied into endorsing the Turning Point candidate, which was Biggs, if Karrin runs, it’s a much more competitive race.

MARK BRODIE: Do you think she wins?

CHUCK COUGHLIN: I don’t know. As to Roy’s point, she ain’t getting beat 60-40. That’s not going to happen. But she will have a shot at being competitive and turning out, back to that turnout, turning out Republicans who were disaffected, and minimizing the amount of independents that are bailing on the party.

MARK BRODIE: All right. We’ll have to take a quick break. That’s Chuck Coughlin. I’m also joined by Roy Herrera. I’m Mark Brodie in Phoenix. The Friday NewsCap continues in just a moment.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning. It’s the Friday NewsCap here on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie. My guests this week: former congressional staffer Roy Herrera and Chuck Coughlin of HighGround.

So, Roy, something that has never happened in — I don’t want to assume anybody’s age here, but for sure not in my lifetime: Democrats are in complete control of state government. They will hold both chambers of the Legislature, the governor’s office, and obviously the rest of the executive branch. So, I guess to put it bluntly, how do Democrats not screw this up?

ROY HERRERA: Well, I feel very optimistic that they won’t screw it up. And it’s not just that they took control of both chambers, there are significant majorities now, right? A supermajority in the state Senate.

I think the obvious point is kind of what we said before: they need to deliver. It’s not so much that the issues have changed so much. We’re talking about education and groundwater policy and ESAs, housing, things like that. So those conversations are coming back.

But how the problems in those areas are addressed is what’s crucial. I think Prop. 123 is going to be a top-tier priority.

MARK BRODIE: The education funding initiative.

ROY HERRERA: Education funding, sure. I think it’s going to be different. It’s sort of the classic like, “Well, this is going to be a different deal now than it was before.” Similarly, ESA reform is definitely going to happen as a top priority. Hopefully something in the water area also gets done.

Again, it’s going to go back to: What do we do to ease the affordability crisis that people are feeling here, whether that’s everyday expenses, or housing, or medical costs? What do we do to address that?

So it’s going to be really interesting to see. The governor is already talking about some of her priorities. There’s a lot of new legislators who people are going to try to figure out what they’re about; new staff. So it’s going to be a completely different dynamic.

But I’m very hopeful about it. We’ve gone through decades where Democrats have not had a single bill heard — well, maybe not decades, but at least certainly this decade. And now it’s going to be a different world. A lot of new ideas are going to be proposed. And then you’ve got the governor, I think, who’s very pragmatic at the end of the day and is going to encourage and sign legislation that makes sense, maybe not sign everything, but that’s how we’re going to move forward. And if the delivery doesn’t happen, then we’ll be in the same position again next year or in two years where there could be a flip back.

MARK BRODIE: The veto record is probably safe for now, right?

CHUCK COUGHLIN: I think she’s going to retire that one as a crowning achievement of stopping the nuttiness.

MARK BRODIE: But so, Chuck, you’ve been dealing with the Legislature since what, the ’90s?

CHUCK COUGHLIN: Yeah.

ROY HERRERA: I thought you weren’t talking about people’s age.

MARK BRODIE: I didn’t — I mean, he was 8 when he started down there, so it was totally fine. But this is, I mean, is this something that Republicans — Democrats have been talking about the possibility of taking the Legislature forever. Did Republicans think this was a possibility?

CHUCK COUGHLIN: No. No. Clearly not.

I sent a column that Bob Robb, who was one of my mentors growing up, wrote earlier this year about the structural inadequacies of the state budget as it addresses education, as it addresses technology updating the state, as it addresses a variety of issues. But the point and the observation that he made was the state is structurally underfunded to accomplish the mission that it needs to accomplish.

And he brought up an idea about a gross receipts tax, which we don’t have in Arizona, which is essentially a very simple form of taxation which says you take your gross receipts, whatever you make, and then you send a percentage of that to — whether you’re making money or not, you send —

MARK BRODIE: To the state.

CHUCK COUGHLIN: Texas has one, there’s other states that have it. I’ve been talking about it. Danny Seiden just blew me up on —

MARK BRODIE: Of the Chamber of Commerce.

CHUCK COUGHLIN: Yes, on an anonymous tweet the other day, former Republican lobbyist. And I sent him Bob’s column yesterday, and I said, “Hey, man, keep your mind open on this.”

The economy here in Arizona has radically changed since Jan (Brewer) was governor. You look around at the economy today, and you say, “I don’t recognize it, Mark.” When Jan was governor in 2010, it was ag, tourism, retirement communities, copper —

MARK BRODIE: Construction to some extent, right?

CHUCK COUGHLIN: Home building. It was there. Today, you have TSMC investing $40 billion, maybe more, in the —

MARK BRODIE: Lots of money.

CHUCK COUGHLIN: A lot of money. And you got Apple investing in stuff, you got Intel investing in stuff. We have an entirely different economy today, which we’re not taxing. Why not look at something like that if you have a water issue, or you need education, or the State Land Trust hasn’t been reformed forever? Let’s go look at that with open eyes and new eyes, and stay open to what’s changed and what we could do. And I’m hopeful that those opportunities are there.

I may publish Bob’s blog without his permission on our website so people can go back to read it, because it’s really insightful about what his narrative is. And Bob’s not a raving liberal. He is a very conservative — he’s a Jon Kyl Republican. That’s who he is. He spoke at Jon’s funeral. And so just listen to people like that, and see if there’s a path that we could figure out.

MARK BRODIE: Roy, we started by talking about what the message of the election was. I’m wondering if you were advising legislative Republicans — legislative Democrats, rather, you’re definitely not going to be advising legislative Republicans.

ROY HERRERA: I would love to, but they won’t listen to me.

MARK BRODIE: They probably won’t listen to you. If you were to advise legislative Democrats, they’re going to be electing their new leaders coming up here, what would you say: “This is what the voters were telling you to do”?

Because there’s been a lot of talk about are Democrats going to overreach? With any new majority, there’s a conversation: Are they going to overreach? Are they going to misinterpret the mandate, misinterpret the message? What do you think for Democrats in the Legislature the message actually is?

ROY HERRERA: It’s an obvious point to say that if they overreach, just like the Republicans may have overreached, the voters won’t like that, right?

To Chuck’s point, I have to say I completely agree, which is to say that I’ve had people come to me and say, “Well, the Democrats are going to do some extreme stuff, and they’re going to mess it up,” right? And I don’t think that’s going to happen. But I think sometimes people interpret extreme as big or new, right?

And to Chuck’s point, there should be a lot of big and new ideas that are now being considered to deal with the very serious problems we have. We’ve had a lot of investment in Arizona, for example, but there’s obviously a lot of working-class people that are not very happy about that. Not about the investment, but about the fact that maybe they haven’t felt anything from that. Like, how has that made their lives better?

And so, my advice to the Democrats in the Legislature is like look at ideas, whether they’re new or not, and be bold in trying to, again, meet people’s demands, meet people’s needs and concerns. And a lot of it, again, comes back to affordability: What are we doing to make people feel like they can reach the American Dream and have affordable lives?

CHUCK COUGHLIN: Here’s going to be one of the dividing points here: Do we go down the path — and I talked to the new superintendent of public instruction about this when she was going on Dennis’s program, Dennis Welch’s program, and I looked at her, and I said, “Look, you debated Yee last night, and Yee talked about choice and parents. You talked about defending public schools.” I said, “Why don’t you talk about funding poor kids? Because we don’t in this state have any poverty weight. And everybody knows it costs more money to educate a kid that’s in poverty versus a kid — because they need more blackboard time, they need more after-school time, they need more preschool time. And so you got to invest more money in that.”

And she goes, “That’s a good idea.” And I said —

MARK BRODIE: So maybe you are Chuck’s advising Democrats, too.

CHUCK COUGHLIN: Well, hey, man. Wes Gullett called me a Jerry Ford Republican, so that’s what I am.

MARK BRODIE: Is that a compliment, or —

CHUCK COUGHLIN: Well, I don’t know, man. I grew up in Ann Arbor, you know. Ann Arbor’s a pretty liberal town now. But so, there’s opportunities here to look at this, and yet, as Roy was just pointing out, do we debate school choice?

I’m all for the transparency stuff. That’s fantastic. We’ve had school choice in Arizona since the early 1990s when my former boss, Gov. (Fife) Symington, created charter schools. Let’s not do that. Let’s not try and unravel 30 years or 30-plus years of history. Let’s work on funding the public school system that we want and helping, as Roy said, people who are being disadvantaged in the current system right now.

MARK BRODIE: I guess this is, and we don’t have a ton of time left, but obviously ESAs, school vouchers, are going to be a huge issue. Do you guys see that as sort of a maybe like a line in the sand to see or a harbinger of how big will Democrats go? Do they try to undo universal ESAs, or do they try to put in guardrails, maybe put an income cap in, keep the program, just maybe shrink it a little bit?

ROY HERRERA: I think it’s the latter. This is a good example of there’s a problem, clearly, with people using ESAs for things that they shouldn’t. Fraud, waste and abuse is a major problem with that program. The governor and Democrats have been proposing reforms that would try to rein that in for years now, and so they’re definitely going to do that.

This is a good example where I don’t think, and this is to the folks that tell me that Democrats are going to be too extreme, this is example A where I don’t think they’re going to get rid of the whole program. But it is going to be reined in with common-sense reforms because that is what is necessary from a budgetary perspective for the state, but then also what’s right.

MARK BRODIE: Chuck, we have about 30 seconds left.

CHUCK COUGHLIN: Yeah, that’s going to be the fulcrum part of this discussion is there are Democratic interest groups who want to repeal the whole damn thing and throw it all out the window. But the thoughtful response, if you’re managing to the future, would be to say, “OK, what can we do?” Because there’s a lot of people who send their kids to private schools who have to pay that full freight, but they pay taxpayer dollars. So it’s their taxpayer dollars.

So, OK, but let’s limit that, maybe an income cap on that, and then let’s also then look at how we’re spending that money. I want to make sure that money’s getting to the kid in the classroom, and paying the teacher, and doing a curriculum thing, not what the Republican Legislature wanted to do is cap the spending and force spending on classrooms and air conditioning repair and things like, let’s be common-sensical about this.

MARK BRODIE: All right. We’ll have to leave it there. Chuck Coughlin, Roy Herrera, thanks to you both. Really appreciate it.

ROY HERRERA: Thank you.

CHUCK COUGHLIN: Thanks, Mark.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning. It’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

Coming up: a new book explores how the idea of the borderlands has been shaped over centuries.

But first, the open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act opened this week and will stay open through Dec. 15 for policies to take effect on New Year’s Day. But this year, there will be some changes, both in the sign-up process for some policies and how much they cost.

Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent with KFF Health News, is with me now to go through some of what’s different this year. Hello, Julie.

JULIE ROVNER: Hello.

MARK BRODIE: So let’s start with the types of policies that might or might not be available. Some potential changes there for folks who are shopping around, right?

JULIE ROVNER: That’s right. A lot of companies are either changing their policies or some are dropping out entirely. They just don’t feel like they’re making enough money in this market.

MARK BRODIE: Are there places where there really isn’t much, if any, choice?

JULIE ROVNER: Well, there are, although everybody should have something to choose from. The problem mostly this year is affordability, a word that we keep hearing. And it’s true not just in the Affordable Care Act market, but costs are going up in for all kinds of health insurance because we as a country are spending more on medical care. It’s a combination of using more care, and prices, and a whole bunch of other things. And in the case of the Affordable Care Act, Congress letting expanded subsidies expire.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, let’s talk about the affordability and especially with those subsidies, because that was a really big topic of conversation a little bit earlier this year. How might that affect people who are shopping around? It sounds like some number of people are going to end up paying considerably more for their policies.

JULIE ROVNER: That’s right. Now, most of those people ended up paying considerably more this year because the subsidies expired for 2026. So if you still get a subsidy, and most people who buy on the Affordable Care Act exchange actually do qualify for a subsidy — you have to make less than four times the poverty level, which is about $63,000 for an individual and about $110,000 for a family of three. So if you make under that, you’re probably eligible for a subsidy. And those subsidies do go up when the cost of the plan goes up. So those people are going to be mostly protected from the increased cost.

But if you make more than that, if you aren’t eligible for a subsidy, then we’re going to see probably on average another 15% increase in your premiums. A lot of people last year, when they first lost their subsidies, bought down, as we call it. They bought less generous plans with lower premiums, but also higher deductibles. So those plans are going to get even more expensive, and your deductibles are likely to go up, too.

MARK BRODIE: So are folks in the healthcare world anticipating more people, maybe some of those people who bought down, just going without insurance going forward?

JULIE ROVNER: Yes, and that’s what we’re already seeing. And, of course, that drives premiums up even more because the people who are most likely to drop insurance are the people who think that they’re least likely to need it. So those are the healthiest people. You leave the sickest people in the plans, and therefore insurers have to raise premiums even more to cover the costs of those people who are now using more benefits.

MARK BRODIE: That sure sounds like the definition of a vicious cycle.

JULIE ROVNER: It is indeed. It is called the health insurance death spiral. We’re not there yet because the subsidies will keep a lot of people in the insurance pool. But it’s certainly going to hurt the people who don’t get those subsidies, and to some extent the people who do who are going to still have trouble paying for their insurance.

MARK BRODIE: Understanding that the election was just what, three days ago, has there been talk in D.C. with new Democratic majorities of maybe different policy ideas to try to address this?

JULIE ROVNER: There absolutely has. And there are sky-high expectations from voters who think that Congress is just going to be able to reverse both the cuts to Medicaid and reinstate these additional subsidies. And it’s not that easy. President Trump is still the president. He still has a veto pen. Democrats don’t have a veto-proof majority in the Senate. And they’ve really not tried to come up with a way to pay for this.

Basically, these cuts were made to pay for a trillion dollars in lower taxes for wealthier people. And unless Democrats think that they’re going to reraise those taxes, which might be difficult, they’ll have to figure out how to pay for these things.

MARK BRODIE: What are some of the options for doing that?

JULIE ROVNER: Well, of course, one of the options is not paying for it at all, which is partly what the Republicans did with their tax cuts. But will they be able to get enough Republicans who have enough unhappy constituents to want to restore these subsidies? Will President Trump change his mind and perhaps sign some sort of compromise? There’s going to be a lot of talk about this. I would certainly expect Democrats to vote on this quickly and try to send something to the president’s desk, but that doesn’t mean that it’s going to happen.

MARK BRODIE: What are folks in the healthcare world and the health policy world saying that they’re seeing so far? Obviously, open enrollment is less than a week old at this point, but are there any trends and anything that folks are talking about already in terms of what they’re seeing from shoppers?

JULIE ROVNER: I don’t know what we’re seeing from shoppers, but we’re certainly seeing the trends, as I said, towards more expensive plans, less generous benefits. And we’ve already seen millions of people, as I say, either drop out of the market or buy down, buy less generous coverage, go from those silver plans to the bronze plans.

And we’re seeing people buying other, trying to buy other types of insurance, maybe insurance that doesn’t qualify under the Affordable Care Act. But some of those insurance policies don’t actually cover very much, and some of them aren’t even really insurance at all. So there are some people who may think they’re being covered, but then when something happens, they may end up owing an awful lot of money.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, that’s not great. All right. We’ll have to leave it there. That is Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent with KFF Health News. Julie, thank you so much.

JULIE ROVNER: My pleasure.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning. It’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

The borderlands in which we live have not always been borderlands, even though they’ve always been home to the Sonoran Desert. They haven’t always been part of the United States of America or Mexico before that. In fact, our next guest thinks about the borderlands as what he calls an imagined environment.

Carlos Alonso Nugent is a scholar of the U.S.-Mexico borderlands and author of the new book “Imagined Environments: The Making of the Borderlands.” My co-host, Lauren Gilger, spoke with him more about it and how his own childhood in Tucson shaped the way he thinks about this place.

CARLOS ALONSO NUGENT: Both of my parents lived in Mexico for many years. Neither of them was actually Mexican. My mom was from Cuba, and my biodad was a Jewish American person. So sort of non-Mexicans living in Mexico, being a Latino with white family as well, speaking Spanish with some members of my family and English with others — all of these things made me feel like somebody with a sort of foot in multiple communities.

LAUREN GILGER: You talked there at the beginning about the borderlands as like a more-than-human place, right? This idea of the imagined environment, this being a construct in many ways. I just want to have you define that for us. What do you mean when you say that the borderlands are an imagined environment that’s more than human?

CARLOS ALONSO NUGENT: By more than human, I’m simply trying to suggest that a human place like the U.S. or like Arizona, or like Phoenix or Tucson, isn’t simply reducible to its human inhabitants. There are animals, and there are plants, there are germs, and there are nonliving entities like buildings and roads and so on. With the term more than human, I’m just trying to basically signal the fact that humans are not the only protagonists of this story playing out on planet Earth.

The term imagined environment is something that I’ve developed while writing this book. It’s drawing on the sort of long tradition in the humanities of thinking about imagination, of imaginaries, not as something that’s sort of fantastic or fictional, but as the very real processes that play out as we tell ourselves stories about who we are, as we develop ways of representing and relating to each other and to our surroundings.

So with imagined environment, what I’m thinking about is a sort of way of depicting and dwelling on the planet that clearly involves human identities like gender and race and class, but that’s also attuned to more-than-human entities like plants and animals and machines. Think of imagined environments centrally as helping to produce the places that they seem to simply portray. An imagined environment exists, or multiple imagined environments exist, in Phoenix shaping how people sort of understand and use that place. But it’s actually also actively produced Phoenix. Phoenix as it is lived today would not be possible with the imagined environments that preceded it.

LAUREN GILGER: The book itself is divided kind of into three parts. There’s kind of a map with each that helps explain it. But I want to talk about some of those parts. You begin kind of with the struggle to map this region, right? The borderlands in their early history, these lines did not exist, right?

CARLOS ALONSO NUGENT: Exactly. So after the U.S. claimed ownership over half of what had been Mexico, which of course the Mexican state and the Spanish Empire had stolen from Indigenous peoples, these two nations needed to create a boundary commission to put in place the border to which they’d agreed on paper.

And historians have looked at this boundary commission as a sort of failure of state formation. I mean, they quite literally could not figure out where the border was. They kept getting lost in the environment. The Native nations who were there, especially those we could call Apache, were more powerful than they were and kept taking their things, telling them where they could and couldn’t go.

What’s interesting to me is even as this boundary commission was a sort of failure of state formation, it was successful as an act of cultural production. So once you actually look at its archives, these really changed how U.S. and Mexican people understood and used the borderlands, priming people for, on the one hand, recognizing the challenges of living in a place where it can get quite hot, where there’s not as much rainfall as they’re accustomed to, but also priming settlers to see it as a sort of land of modest but still meaningful opportunity.

LAUREN GILGER: You have this idea of the productive desert, right? And you tie it to white supremacy, right? This idea that this is a land to be exploited.

CARLOS ALONSO NUGENT: Yeah, another imagined environment is precisely this productive desert, which I think about centrally with this figure, John Wesley Powell, who to this day is sort of heroized as a sort of prophet of environmentalism. And it is indeed the case that Powell in his work at the head of the U.S. Geological Survey and the head of the Bureau of Ethnology, it’s true that he argued against some of the most outlandish propositions about the borderlands, for instance, this idea that rain would follow the plow, that you could just roll up in what’s now Phoenix or Tucson, plant a bunch of crops, and it would suddenly start raining. Anyone who lives there knows how ridiculous that is.

But what he and the other thinkers who created what I call the productive desert helped do was suggest that irrigated agriculture, irrigation to cities as provided by the federal government, could make a certain amount of population possible there. The disaster of this way of thinking is what we’re currently living through in some place like Arizona that is running out of water, quite literally.

LAUREN GILGER: Where do you think all of this leaves us today? Are you trying to reframe the borderlands? Do you think it says something about this place where we live that might make us think about it a little differently?

CARLOS ALONSO NUGENT: That certainly does. I think that many people in the present facing a crisis like climate change tend to start from scratch in dreaming up what they take to be solutions. This often can lead to new proposals that actually recreate older problems. They say that those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.

So what’s interesting to me is if you go into the archives of the borderlands looking at the texts and images and other media that people have created, you can actually find ways of responding to our present crises. Something like the Mescalero Apache pictographs that I talk about, themselves over 200 years old, recovered from an archive of settler documents over 150 years old, these can show us ways of remaining flexible while moving from place to place rather than clinging stubbornly to the particular places that we think of ourselves as owning.

I hope that I can help people learn from and think with the past, rather than facing the present with sort of no self-awareness of where we’ve already been.

LAUREN GILGER: That is Carlos Alonso Nugent joining us, assistant professor at Columbia University. The new book is “Imagined Environments: The Making of the Borderlands.” Carlos, thank you so much for coming on The Show and explaining this to us. I appreciate it very much.

CARLOS ALONSO NUGENT: Well, thank you so much, Lauren.

MARK BRODIE: And now it’s time for the next installment of our latest SOAPBOX series on the theme of autumn. The Major League Baseball season is over, and the sport faces an uncertain 2027. It can often be a game of heartbreak, but for Mark Athitakis, fall baseball in the Valley inspires optimism.

MARK ATHITAKIS: I learned my first lesson in heartbreak in 1984. I was 11, a Chicago Cubs fan, and the ’84 Cubs were a team of destiny.

My elementary school in the Chicago suburbs canceled classes and gathered us in the gym to watch Game 1 of their playoff series against the Padres. This reflects poorly on my education, but Cubs fever was pervasive. They won in a laugher and seemed a shoo-in to win the National League pennant.

I don’t recall what subject we skipped in class that day. Probability, I suspect.

Less than a week later, at home, I watched the Cubs squander an early lead, then lose Game 5 and the series. Outside, it was dusk. The clouds were spitting drizzle. Infuriated and hurt, I ran outside and circled the block twice, damp and disappointed and wishing unspeakable things upon Padres slugger Steve Garvey.

I’d abandon my Cubs fandom, but the bittersweet sting of fall baseball remained hard to resist. I moved to Arizona in September 2013, the same weekend the Dodgers clinched the division at Chase Field. They partied in the Diamondbacks’ pool behind the right-field fence, and I felt for the D-backs fans offended by that transgression, and got an early glimpse of just how possessive Arizonans can get about their pools.

I’m better at taking disappointment in stride now. Even if your team triumphs, I know there’s a feeling of loss. The season is over.

A. Bartlett Giamatti, the only person who served as Major League Baseball commissioner and authored a monograph on “The Faerie Queene,” wrote a beautiful essay about that feeling. Here’s how it begins:

“It breaks your heart. It is designed to break your heart. The game begins in the spring, when everything else begins again, and it blossoms in the summer, filling the afternoons and evenings, and then, as soon as the chill rains come, it stops and leaves you to face the fall alone.”

Here in the Valley, though, I can avoid that loneliness a little longer. Every October and November, MLB teams select minor league prospects to play in the Arizona Fall League. Players are divided into teams with Valley-specific names: the Salt River Rafters, the Surprise Saguaros, the Scottsdale Scorpions. But I can’t imagine a serious human being caring about the teams’ names or place in the standings. The point is, the tickets are cheap, and you can sit wherever you like. On crisp November nights, the PA is delightfully mute. You can hear the foul balls clank against the seats, then the footfalls of children hustling to chase them down.

We may not have baseball in 2027. The owners and players will spend the offseason debating a new collective bargaining agreement. I’m optimistic they’ll figure it out. Optimism is part of the game, too.

All the same, I’m going to make this season last a little longer. I’ll spend a few November evenings getting as close to the action as I can. Unconcerned with the past or the future, I’ll root for nothing except the game itself.

MARK BRODIE: That was Valley writer Mark Athitakis. You can hear all of our SOAPBOX essays online at theshow.kjzz.org.

MARK BRODIE: Thanks for listening to The Show’s podcast. The Show is produced by Sativa Peterson, Nick Sanchez, Amber Victoria Singer and Ayana Hamilton. The Show was created by Jon Hoban. Our executive producer is Amy Silverman. You can find more of The Show and sign up for our newsletter at theshow.kjzz.org. You can also find us on Instagram @kjzztheshow.