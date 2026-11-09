The Show for Nov. 9, 2026: Amish Shah on his new Congress seat, a photo booth fighting AI and more

Arizona will have at least two new Democratic members of Congress next session. One of them, Amish Shah, joined The Show to talk about his priorities. Plus, an analogue photo booth that's pushing back on AI.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s original production “The Show” is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health: Nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz .

MARK BRODIE: Hi, I’m Mark Brodie, co-host of “The Show,” an original production from KJZZ. Every weekday, we bring you the latest news and culture from across the state. You can find much more at theshow.kjzz.org. Here’s today’s episode.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning, and welcome to The Show here on KJZZ 91.5 in Phoenix. I’m Lauren Gilger.

MARK BRODIE: And I’m Mark Brodie. Coming up, legislative Democrats have elected their new leadership as they prepare to control the Capitol for the first time since the mid-1960s.

LAUREN GILGER: And more people are dying in childbirth. Banner is working to train medical providers for those worst-case scenarios.

MARK BRODIE: But first, when the new Congress is sworn in in January, Arizona’s delegation will, in all likelihood, have a 5-4 Democratic majority. It’s currently a 6-3 Republican majority.

One of the new Democrats going to D.C. is ER doctor and former state lawmaker Amish Shah in the 1st District, which includes parts of Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills and other parts of the East Valley. It’s currently represented by Republican David Schweikert, who left the seat to run for governor this year.

Democrats have had their eye on the seat for several cycles, but weren’t able to win it until this year. It was considered one of the most competitive districts in the country.

Congressman-elect Amish Shah is currently in Washington for new member orientation, but before he left late last week, he stopped by the studio, and we started with whether the results of his race surprised him.

AMISH SHAH: We weren’t sure what was going to happen. We went out there and tried to tell people who I’m about, what I’m about, who I am. And I’m glad that our message resonated out there. It was very clear that the American people are focused right now on everyday concerns: costs, gas, groceries, healthcare, water. And we made sure that that was the centerpiece of our message.

MARK BRODIE: I’m curious which part of that you think maybe resonated the most, because obviously Democrats did very well nationally, but this is not a traditional left-leaning district that you’ve now won.

AMISH SHAH: I would tell you that the price of everything is up, and those stories came out again and again. My favorite pizza place is Pizza Heaven on Seventh Street, close to Missouri. And I’m having dinner there, and the owner comes up to me, who I’ve known for a long time — she’s wonderful. And she says, “Do you know that the box of tomatoes that I used to order for $70, $80 is now $150?” And I don’t know about you, but I’m not into pizza that doesn’t have sauce.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, that’s a tough way to go.

AMISH SHAH: Small businesses across the Valley have been facing these hardships. Once you hear those stories, you can see how it just raises the cost of everything. Now, gas, energy, is slightly different in that it underlies everything. So when somebody has to ship your tomatoes, they have to charge you more because of the transport, and therefore the prices go up with a sort of multiplying effect. And so those things come up again and again at those doors.

MARK BRODIE: What do you think that you and your new Democratic colleagues can do about that, given especially that you’re going to be in the majority in both houses of Congress — the House and Senate — but President Trump still, as he’s been saying, still has his veto pen?

AMISH SHAH: I’m hoping to work with my Republican colleagues in a bipartisan way to solve these problems, because these issues that we’ve been talking about are not Democrat or Republican. They’re just American, and we need to focus on that pretty clearly. So, winding down that war and keeping that strait open would mean that gas prices will drop.

I also think we can do more with clean, cheap energy all over the country. I think that that’s something that people would really appreciate in terms of lower electricity prices. So, I know President Trump had canceled a bunch of those contracts across the country. Maybe we can bring some of that stuff back. Provides jobs and also will lower the cost of electricity for our folks.

I really hope that if our Republican colleagues will work with us on these things, we will have a very large, bipartisan group that wants to address these issues, just like we did, for example, with the housing bill that you saw earlier this year.

MARK BRODIE: I wonder if you think that your time in the Legislature will help you, especially as you acclimate to Congress. I mean, you are going to be a new member of Congress. You’ve done this once before when you were a new member of the Legislature. Are there parallels? Do you see that experience maybe helping you get acclimated?

AMISH SHAH: Absolutely, yes. One of the biggest things that helped me in the Legislature was that, in my very first year as a freshman, I invested in the relationships down there. So I figured if door-knocking would work out there in the community —

MARK BRODIE: Which you’re kind of famous for on the campaign trail.

AMISH SHAH: Twenty-eight-thousand doors, and the ice vest, if you remember that. I used to put that on in 120-degree heat. So when you go down to that Capitol, go knock on all the doors — Democrats, Republicans, House and Senate. Make sure you see them as people, and that they represent their constituents and the collective wisdom of those constituents. And if that’s the case, you can find things to work on together. That was the secret, really. It sounds really simple, but a lot of people don’t go do that in there, and it’s a different way of going about doing the job.

MARK BRODIE: I wonder if I might be able to ask a political question ... how you imagine that going, because when you won the primary, you were not the choice of most of the members — at least the existing members of Congress of the Democratic caucus who were getting involved in that. The DCCC endorsed one of your opponents. Do you see that as having any kind of effect once you show up there?

AMISH SHAH: I think that gives me a little bit of credibility that I’m going to be doing things a little bit different, and that I’m willing to work in a bipartisan way. And I think people, my friends and colleagues who are on the Republican side, saw that and appreciated it and said, “Well, look, he’s a guy who’s willing to work bipartisan, and there his party is coming up against him.”

But I’ve got to tell you, I will make clear to our Democratic leadership that our campaign arm, the DCCC, should not be interfering in competitive primaries. I don’t want this to happen to another Democrat ever again.

MARK BRODIE: Have you given any thought to what your first bill might be or what you would like it to be?

AMISH SHAH: Some of the issues we just spoke about are top of mind for me. However, I can uniquely help with regard to healthcare. I’m still practicing emergency physician. I’m at Mayo Clinic in the heart of our district, as well as a couple other hospitals. And it’s a lifetime of hearing these stories, and also seeing it from a systems perspective. So I know what are the pain points, and what are the fixes we can make that are just like win-wins for everybody.

I always come back to this idea of being able to buy into Medicare as an option. Practically speaking, it would have the effect of dropping premiums for families out there. And if we can just make a little bit of money off of that, then we’re making Medicare more solvent. We’re paying doctors and hospitals a little bit more, and hopefully that’s going to be good for the entire society as more people get into the risk pool.

MARK BRODIE: Do you have reason to think that something like a public option might have more success now? I mean, when the Affordable Care Act was going through Congress, they had to take it out in order just to get that passed.

AMISH SHAH: That’s a yes. I think that people are so upset with the price of the premium. I myself have an Obamacare exchange plan. My premium went up 100% in two years. I was at about $450; now, coming up, I got a notice saying that it’s $900. And I’m a relatively healthy guy in his late 40s, and I can’t imagine what people are going through when they’ve got entire families to cover. So they want price relief on these premiums. We are going to deliver that for them. At least that’s what I’m going to spend my time doing.

MARK BRODIE: There’s been a lot of talk about investigations and oversight of the Trump administration. I’m wondering, how do you try to balance that with the policy things you’re looking to do?

AMISH SHAH: The everyday needs of the American people, as we spoke about, are going to be our top priority. The constitutional duty we have as Congress is to be a check on the executive branch, to hold people accountable and fulfill our oversight duty. But it won’t be our top priority as compared to the everyday concerns we spoke about.

MARK BRODIE: Do you feel like enough of your new colleagues agree with that to really enact that?

AMISH SHAH: I would say so, in the conversations I’ve had.

MARK BRODIE: All right. That is Congressman-elect Amish Shah. Congressman-elect, thank you so much. Congratulations.

AMISH SHAH: Thank you for having me.

MARK BRODIE: Democrats last week won control of both chambers of the state Legislature for the first time since the 1960s. And on Friday, the incoming majority elected their leaders in both the state House and Senate.

The names won’t be much of a surprise. In the House, current Minority Leader Oscar De Los Santos will become speaker, and in the Senate, current Minority Leader Priya Sundareshan will become president.

After Friday’s vote in which she won that leadership position, Sundareshan told reporters that changes could be coming to the state’s ESA, or school voucher program.

PRIYA SUNDARESHAN: We have been talking a significant amount about vouchers and how that expanded voucher program has far surpassed the initial cost to the state that they predicted in the first place.

MARK BRODIE: With me now to talk about who will be running the show at the Capitol come January and what kinds of policies they’re likely to try to approve is Howie Fischer of Capitol Media Services. Good morning, Howie.

HOWIE FISCHER: Good morning. It’s always fun when things change around, and this radical change is going to make it a fascinating session to cover.

MARK BRODIE: You’ve seen pretty much everything at the Capitol, but even you have not seen this: Democrats in charge of both the House and Senate. The leaders, as I mentioned, the leadership teams are pretty much who was in the minority leadership teams over the past couple of years. Does that provide any kind of continuity in some way?

HOWIE FISCHER: Well, it certainly does. Oscar was challenged by Janeen Connolly, who wanted a more gradual approach to the changes from the Republican-controlled House to a Democratic-controlled House. I think that, in the end, there were a lot of Democrats who said, “Wait, we’ve been sitting on the sidelines literally since 1966, since the last time we got control, so we’re not prepared to do gradual. We want change, and we want it now.” ... And they believe Oscar will provide that.

MARK BRODIE: Right. In the Senate, it looks like ... a not insignificant percentage of the caucus is in leadership. Is it typical to have that many people in leadership roles?

HOWIE FISCHER: Well, no. You have to understand, this is sort of like the Oprah Winfrey approach: You get a leadership position, and you get a leadership position! I mean, look, there’s always going to be a Senate president. There’s going to be a majority leader, which is Christine Marsh. There’s going to be a majority whip, which is Analise Ortiz.

And then we have, normally, a president pro tempore who sits in the chair when the president is unavailable. There are two of them this year, because everybody’s got to get something: Edgar Soto and Alma Hernandez. It also keeps Alma sort of in the caucus, because she was known in the House as somebody who would go off and do stuff with Republicans occasionally.

And then we have Democratic chairs, which is a whole weird little position of Rosanna Gabaldón and Aaron Lieberman. And so, I guess when, in fact, you have 20 members and you don’t have that many committees that they can all get committee chairmanships, you say, “Well, here’s a title. What more could you want?”

MARK BRODIE: So Howie, for House Republicans, they also are basically sticking with the same leadership team. What has current Speaker — soon to be Minority Leader — Steve Montenegro said about what it’s going to be like for him and his caucus suddenly being in the minority?

HOWIE FISCHER: Well, he’s doing a little bit of Annie: “The sun will come out tomorrow.” And the idea that we still stick by our principles, we’re willing to work with folks. Well, gee, when you’re down to 23 people out of 60, that’s about right.

I think that he’s trying to see what his relationship is going to be. Obviously, he and Oscar De Los Santos have worked with and against each other from time to time. But he said, “Look, there are certain basic principles here. We’re here to keep taxes low. We’re here to protect parental rights.” Probably some of those social programs in terms of who gets to use what bathroom, although that’s enacted by voters, you might not see as much of that.

But I think the recognition is that there’s going to have to be some movement. Let’s talk about this issue of vouchers. Even at the end of last session, Republicans recognized that the reporting done — bless the heart of Channel 12 — of people going to Disneyland and buying jewelry and things like driving exercises, should not be in there. And I think they also recognized that, left to their own devices, the Democrats, if they wanted to, probably could wipe out the whole universal voucher program.

Now, they haven’t said they want to do that, but I think we’re certainly looking at some curbs there. The question of what kind of curbs: Is it the question of, like I say, what you can ... use the money for?

Is it the question of, should there be means testing? In other words, if you had parents who are already sending their kids to private parochial schools and homeschooling, should a parent making more than $250,000 a year be able to get a voucher of $7,500 for their kids?

Then you’ve got some of the other interesting things. For example, you can take whatever voucher money you haven’t spent, and you can save it and eventually use it for college. That was never the purpose of the voucher program. So we know that that’s going to be first up on the Dems’ agenda, but they’re not even sure how far they want to go, because they recognize that there are a lot of people who are using this program, and they’ve got two years to prove that they can show responsibility.

MARK BRODIE: Well so Howie, I guess that kind of brings up the question that you referenced earlier: Do Democrats take a gradual approach, or do they take a, “Hey, we may only have two years, and we haven’t had this opportunity in generations, let’s do everything we want to do all at once”? Does that seem like it’s going to become kind of a tension point for Democrats come January?

HOWIE FISCHER: Oh, I think it definitely will, because if, in fact, they trot out an agenda that is far to the left, if you use those left-and-right terms of what people are thinking, then you’re going to have hassles, and then it’ll happen like what happened in the state Senate back in 1990 when the Democrats did have control. And they couldn’t prove that they were doing what people wanted, and then the voters handed it back to Republicans in ’92. I think there are some things that they’d like to deal with.

Are they third-rail kind of things? For example, the issue of gun regulation: Should we close the quote-unquote “gun show loophole”? Because right now, if you go and buy a gun from a gun store, you’ve got to go through a background check. If you go to one of those gun shows out at the Cardinals stadium, you can get it wherever you want.

Questions of, for example, red flag laws. At one time, these were particularly popular. Even Doug Ducey at one point said, “Look, if you’ve got somebody whose mental health is being questioned, perhaps a judge should determine whether they are sane enough, for lack of a better word, to possess a firearm.” Well, he got pummeled by the Arizona Citizens Defense League, and so he backed off quickly. But here’s an opportunity for Democrats to say, there are some quote-unquote “common sense” things we can do about weapons as opposed to everybody gets a gun whoever wants one.

MARK BRODIE: Right. That’ll be really interesting to see. And just in case the Senate Republican caucus is feeling left out, because we haven’t mentioned them, they will be meeting tomorrow to elect their leadership.

That is Howie Fischer of Capitol Media Services. Howie, lots to watch out for in the year ahead. Thanks so much.

HOWIE FISCHER: You’re welcome.

KJZZ's The Show transcripts are created for audience accessibility. Transcripts are created on deadline with the assistance of AI tools and then edited, and may not be in their final form. The authoritative record of KJZZ's programming is the audio segment.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning. It is “The Show” here on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Lauren Gilger.

MARK BRODIE: And I’m Mark Brodie. Coming up, in his years in politics, Kevin DeMenna often remained joyful.

FRED DUVAL: He is the sunniest, most optimistic guy I’ve ever come across. He’s a little bit like drinking multiple energy drinks.

MARK BRODIE: We’ll remember the longtime Arizona lobbyist.

LAUREN GILGER: But first, there were lots of firsts in last week’s midterm elections. It became the first time in a long time that Democrats achieved a so-called trifecta. They’ll now have control of not just the governor’s office, but also both chambers of the state Legislature. As we just heard, that hasn’t happened since the 1960s. Crystalyne Curley is set to become the first woman to serve as Navajo Nation president. And Clara Pratte will become the first Native American to be elected to statewide office in Arizona history. Pratte was just elected to the Corporation Commission alongside fellow Democrat Jonathon Hill, breaking a Republican stronghold on the commission, which regulates utilities in our state. Pratte joins us now to tell us more about what she plans to do with her newly elected position. Good morning, Commissioner-elect. Thank you for coming on “The Show.”

CLARA PRATTE: Good morning. Thank you so much for having me.

LAUREN GILGER: I think this is an interesting moment to be entering the Corporation Commission, because this is a sort of behind-the-scenes thing. Not a lot of people for a long time knew what the Corporation Commission did. But for the first time in a long time, voters are really paying attention to the kinds of issues that the Corp Comm deals with all the time: utility costs, sources of power, the rise of data centers, all these kind of big issues. Do you see this as a chance in our state history, a turning point, a chance to make history?

CLARA PRATTE: Absolutely, and I think you’re exactly right. During the campaign, we heard a lot from voters who simply were becoming newly acquainted or were aware of what was happening, but didn’t know where the buck stops in terms of why are our utility bills going out of control. That’s how many voters felt that way. And so it was both an education campaign as well as a political campaign in many ways.

LAUREN GILGER: What do we do, and why is it important? I want to back up and talk about your background, because it’s so interesting, especially in light of what you’ve been elected to do here. You were raised on the Navajo Nation without electricity in your home, without running water. Now you’re going to be regulating these major power utilities, lots of water companies. How does that background, your history, inform the point of view that you’re going to bring to these issues?

CLARA PRATTE: I think it’s so important that we have different points of view. And for many years, forever, the commission has never had a voice like mine on it. And somebody who has grown up without these vital pieces of infrastructure, I think, brings a unique perspective. A lot of times we take for granted you can flip on a switch or turn on a faucet, but that’s not the reality for many people still, even within our state. And I look forward to being a voice for them, and also being a voice just to ensure that all Arizonans have a fair shake at basic, basic infrastructure.

LAUREN GILGER: I want to ask about the work that you’ve done on the Navajo Nation as well. You co-founded Navajo Power, which partners with tribal communities to build renewable energy projects. And this is in a place that’s been historically, economically fueled by coal, a nonrenewable energy source, for generations. What was that experience like? What did that teach you?

CLARA PRATTE: It’s been a wonderful experience. And what it really taught me, because I worked both on the tribal side early in my career advocating for these coal assets to continue operation, and then seeing how it shifted so much economically as well as in many other ways, and wanting to make sure that we, as Navajo people, as tribal people, were able to participate in a new economy that could be both beneficial from an economic perspective, but also be better environmentally.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you then about some of your plans for the Corporation Commission, at least the things that you will advocate for. You obviously are a big advocate for renewable energy sources, but the Corporation Commission recently repealed renewable energy requirements for the state’s utilities, has made moves in the other direction. And commissioners argued we are seeing this incredible rise in energy demand and growth right now, and that renewables can’t really do all of the work to meet those needs. How do you approach that?

CLARA PRATTE: I think some of the decisions that have been made by the commission, it’s a little bit of cutting off your nose to spite your face, because if renewables can’t meet that entire demand, you don’t get rid of a tool in the toolbox. And renewables is simply a tool to continue to improve and stabilize our grid. We live in the sunniest state in the union, and yet we’re going backwards in terms of not leaning into that very reliable, very abundant energy source. Solar right now is actually the cheapest form of energy on the market, and we’re taking that away from consumers under a false narrative that it’s somehow going to save them money, when we know that’s exactly the opposite.

LAUREN GILGER: I want to ask about utility prices, which lots of consumers, as you mentioned, are watching go up — big increases in water bills, power bills — lots of folks blaming this on data centers. That became a big issue in this election. How do you approach data centers and their growth and the demand that they are creating?

CLARA PRATTE: Yes, and data centers as well as other large-load users are coming into the state. And the real fear here is, are consumers, are regular folks, small businesses and families, paying for that infrastructure? Are we subsidizing that infrastructure? And there’s been some research and investigative reporting that that could have indeed been the case. In cases like that, we must, as regulators, make sure that utilities are not having us bear the brunt of that infrastructure cost. So if large-load users want to come into the market, they have to pay for their own development. We’ve been told that that is the case; however, the data is not bearing that out. Affordability has been the biggest issue that we’ve heard from voters in the state, and that is my number one priority: How do we make sure that we can continue to provide safe and affordable and reliable energy in our state? I’ve heard a lot of times some of my opponents say, “Well, we have some of the lowest rates of electricity in the country.” The devil’s in the details, because we have such high heat in the summertime, our utility bills are actually very, very high when you adjust and compare for that comparison. We don’t live in a moderate-temperature state; we live in a state where we do have a lot of energy demands because of the heat pushing demand on our grid.

LAUREN GILGER: Which is only getting hotter, of course. I want to ask you about the practicality of this. Republicans control right now all five seats on the commission. Now there will be two Democratic voices, including yours, but it’s still a minority vote. How do you plan to work with the Republicans there to get your voices heard, to maybe strike some balance here?

CLARA PRATTE: I have a firm belief, and maybe I’m just an optimist, but I believe that my new colleagues really want what’s best for Arizonans. They want what’s best for the ratepayers. I look forward to working with them. I think it’s going to be really important to reach across that political divide and come to decisions that are in the best interests of Arizonans. When you look at the past history of the Corporation Commission, it’s been Republican-controlled for a long, long time. The renewable energy standards were passed under a Republican-controlled commission. I think it’s just about bringing balance and some common sense approach to what we can do for the benefit of both our environment as well as our stability in the grid. And I think that we’ll be able to work with them on a variety of things. At least that’s my hope.

LAUREN GILGER: I want to ask you lastly, in the last minute or so here, about the history that you’ve just made. You just became the first Native American candidate to be elected to any statewide office in Arizona history. You grew up, as we said, on the Navajo Nation with no electricity, no running water. What does this mean to you?

CLARA PRATTE: Profound responsibility is kind of how I feel about it. I’m so blessed, and I come from a very traditional family. My grandparents did not speak English, and my mom went to school kind of in her early teens. It’s historic-making from the outside perspective, but internally, with me and my own family, I’m just so humbled. And I want to make sure that I represent our family, our communities, with the best possible representation, because it is history-making, and it’s a responsibility that I don’t take lightly.

LAUREN GILGER: All right, we’ll leave it there. Clara PRATTE, just elected to Arizona’s Corporation Commission. Thank you very much. Appreciate you coming on.

CLARA PRATTE: Thank you.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning. It’s “The Show” here on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

LAUREN GILGER: And I’m Lauren Gilger. Maternal mortality rates are on the rise in the U.S. And as access to care gets more difficult amid federal cuts, many fear it could get even worse. And it disproportionately impacts women in rural and underserved parts of the country. More than 30,000 babies a year are born in Banner Health facilities. And each year for the past 12 years, it has held a Critical Care in Obstetrics course here, bringing in experts from around the field to help train medical professionals to prepare for the moment when things can go badly wrong. I spoke with co-chairs of the course, which kicks off today, Dr. Niraj Chavan and Dr. Benjamin Cordy.

NIRAJ CHAVAN: I think it’s not just getting worse, but it’s also reaching epidemic proportions to the point where it’s really a public health crisis in the sense that it is not just something that needs immediate attention, but it’s also often underreported, underacknowledged, and underrecognized as being a problem. And that’s what I think makes it that much more pressing in terms of an issue that needs to be addressed right this minute.

LAUREN GILGER: Is there anything in particular, from your point of view, that is leading this to get even worse at this moment? I know we’re seeing kind of Medicaid, Medicare cuts, and people kind of on the lower end of the economic spectrum having trouble getting health care. Does that impact prenatal care? Is that a part of the picture here?

NIRAJ CHAVAN: I think it’s a combination of a bunch of different factors. There’s definitely the big issue with access to care. A lot of our moms that we’re caring for are coming in sicker in pregnancies with chronic conditions: chronic cardiovascular conditions, mental health conditions, substance use-related conditions. And these are some of the biggest drivers of what is actually leading to maternal mortality. But I think what’s making it even more complex is just the fact that several of our patients are coming from rural, underserved areas with limited access to care, and even more limited access to subspecialty care.

BENJAMIN CORDY: Right. And sort of to expand on that a little bit, I think there’s access to care from a policy perspective in terms of who can see a physician, and then there’s the geographic factors like Dr. Chavan was mentioning. But there’s also a trend in obstetrics generally where we’re seeing a lot of people leave these underserved communities or retiring out, and having a harder time meeting the demand. So obstetrics is widely recognized as one of the fields that will have a hard time meeting the demand as we move into the future in terms of enough providers. So you combine those two things with a population that is just sicker at baseline with chronic conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and then you put those things all together in a mixing pot, and you get really sick patients who present late in their disease rather than having been managed throughout their pregnancies by a high-risk obstetrician.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So it’s about that access to care all throughout the process, and really before pregnancy as well, it sounds like, too, because they’re coming in already with these conditions. When does it reach a crisis point? When we’re talking about people actually dying in childbirth, it sounds like something like a relic of the past. What goes wrong? Is it a combination of those kind of preexisting problems, and then something else triggers a problem while they’re in labor?

BENJAMIN CORDY: I think that’s exactly the series of events. You have patients who are at somewhat higher risk, and when they come in to labor or delivery, there’s usually some inciting event. But the sick mom is one of the scariest patients you see, because sometimes they come in and they’re fine, and suddenly decompensate really rapidly.

LAUREN GILGER: So it sounds like these cases can turn on a dime. Like all of a sudden, someone’s coding.

NIRAJ CHAVAN: Exactly, exactly. And I think one of the big things that often goes underrecognized is just that, meaning who is sick, but can potentially become sicker, or the sickest patient, when you’re caring for a whole bunch of patients. And I think, specifically in this context, what’s really making things that much more complex is underrecognition. So a lot of the responsibility therefore on health care teams is for timely and early recognition and prompt response. And the lack of that sometimes is really the difference between life and death.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow. So let’s talk then about this course that the two of you are co-chairs of, that you’re bringing in folks, it sounds like, from all over to learn, to try to prepare people in these fields for these kind of unpredictable situations. Tell us about the motivation here.

BENJAMIN CORDY: Yeah, I mean it comes down to recognizing the problem as it’s been rising. There’s not a lot we can do changing health care policy, etc., as individuals. But as academics, as teachers, what we can do is we can teach our colleagues and our friends across the state and across the country how to better recognize, how to better manage these situations. And this is really something where I think, as an institution, Banner and our department has been at the forefront of this. The course is in its 12th year and continually growing and getting stronger every year. And so we’ve recognized that there’s a spot where we can intervene, and that’s really in training, teaching, and utilizing simulation-based education so that people are prepared for that moment when obstetrics turns into critical care.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, you have this Banner Simulation Center in Mesa, the country’s largest simulation hospital. So you’re bringing doctors in and putting them through very real-life scenarios, it sounds like.

NIRAJ CHAVAN: And I think I would add to that, it’s really not just doctors. It’s a whole gamut of providers. I use that word “providers” pretty broadly and pretty loosely to also include our colleagues who are nurse midwives, our physician assistants, our bedside nurses, our frontline nurses, providers who are not just obstetricians, but also working in the family medicine space, in the emergency medicine space. Really takes a village.

LAUREN GILGER: I want to ask you about the approach that you both come from in co-chairing this course, right? Because it sounds like you come from different sides of this world. You have someone from the high-risk obstetrics world, where, Dr. Chavan, you’re kind of working with patients and high-risk pregnancies before they get to labor. And then, Dr. CORDY, you come from the other side, the critical care side. How does that bridging the gap shape this course for the two of you?

NIRAJ CHAVAN: I think that is really what makes it the most impactful experience, I think, for our trainees. What we’re doing is we’re breaking silos, we’re building bridges, wherein the leadership itself is pretty diverse in representation in being able to capture that whole spectrum from high-risk pregnancy-related clinical content to the other end of the spectrum, which is where patients may end up into the intensive care unit kind of a clinical scenario.

BENJAMIN CORDY: Yeah. And so that’s why the course is able to provide so much value to people, even if they don’t practice primarily with the obstetric population. So for example, if they’re emergency room doctors, there’s still so much to learn. We bring in the best of the best and try to sort of build that bridge across that patient population. So when they’re pregnant, we’re taking care of them with their high-risk pregnancies; and when they develop those complications that are life-threatening and they’re in their critical care space, we can also help provide for them and support them.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you both lastly about what strikes me most about the idea of maternal mortality, or like of someone who’s in labor facing a medical crisis, is that there’s not just one person involved. You have the baby and the mother. How do you approach those situations, and how do you balance those? Like that’s such an impossible choice. Is it a choice sometimes?

BENJAMIN CORDY: Welcome to our world. That’s what makes this particular field especially enjoyable and challenging, because it is such a hard — sometimes it can be very challenging to manage these complex patients.

NIRAJ CHAVAN: And I think it also adds a huge element of responsibility, because when we’re caring, we’re really not caring for one patient. We’re almost inevitably, always caring for two. And that’s really what the course is all about: when obstetrics becomes critical care, and really trying to care for two patients when we’re dealing with those complex, intricate situations, which really are unique in that it’s probably the only specialty in all of medicine, I would say, where you’re having that kind of a paradigm shift wherein you’re not talking to one person or one patient, but you’re really talking to two at every time point that you’re caring for these patients.

LAUREN GILGER: Makes it harder, but makes it better, it sounds like. Dr. Niraj Chavan heads up maternal-fetal medicine and OB services at Banner - University Medical Center here in Phoenix. Dr. Benjamin CORDY is an intensivist at Banner as well. The two of them co-chair this course that’s taking place this week. Thank you both so much for coming on “The Show.” I really appreciate it.

BENJAMIN CORDY: Thank you.

NIRAJ CHAVAN: Thank you for having us. Thank you.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning. It is “The Show” here on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Lauren Gilger.

MARK BRODIE: And I’m Mark Brodie. Longtime Arizona lobbyist Kevin DeMenna has died after battling cancer. He was 67. Listeners of this program will remember DeMenna as a regular guest talking about goings-on at the state Capitol, and often times his ideas for how to make the Legislature run more efficiently. DeMenna worked in the state Senate starting in 1979. He then started a lobbying company with a pair of partners. Later, he opened his own shop, ultimately bringing his sons into the operation. Fred DuVal, a former Arizona regent and Democratic candidate for governor, among other things, was one of DeMenna’s partners in that first lobbying firm. I spoke with DuVal earlier about his longtime friend, and we started with how he came to know Kevin DeMenna.

FRED DUVAL: Kevin and I met when Bob Robb put together a government affairs firm, and he wanted bipartisan teammates and partners. And so he recruited Kevin from the chamber and me after a long history in the Arizona governor’s office with Bruce Babbitt. And we were partners for a number of years. And then I left when I went off to D.C. to go to the White House. And when I came back, I started my own firm, but Kevin and I found a number of ways to partner up until literally last year. So we’ve been close friends, partners, and associates for almost four decades.

MARK BRODIE: Wow. So what was he like to work with?

FRED DUVAL: Irrepressible. He is the sunniest, most optimistic guy I’ve ever come across. I described to somebody, he’s a little bit like drinking multiple energy drinks. No mountain’s too high. Failure isn’t an option; it’s just postponed success. He is always, always scheming on how to kind of bring something back, keep going, keep going. And it’s contagious. He’s fun to be with. He brings a joy to his work and to his relationships. And his loyalty to his friends, to his clients, and, of course, most notably, he has an extremely tight family. But he’s a guy of deep, deep loyalty and passion, and it’s just simply contagious. He makes you feel better about yourself. He makes you feel better about your prospects and about the prospects of whatever project that you’re working on.

MARK BRODIE: It’s so interesting you say that, because one of the things that struck me in reading a lot of the tributes that have come in to Kevin since his death was announced was that idea that he brought joy, and that he really looked to help younger people get a foot in the business, and his perseverance and knowledge of the issues — very much the things that you were just talking about.

FRED DUVAL: He did do that. I was always very impressed, and you’ll see that in the social media trending: the number of young professionals who kind of came into the game through Kevin, and then went off and built their own firms. And he loved the mentoring, and their affection for him is quite clear. The other thing that’s notable, if you look at the feed of comments, people from the far right, MAGA, to the far left, agree with him, disagree with him, but loved him. And it’s an honor to be on your show as a voice on behalf of all of those people, right to left, over 40 years — hundreds and hundreds of elected officials who use the same word. They say, “Loved the guy.” His conference table was what many legislators will talk about: the number of times they’d just come over and hang out in his office because the energy level was so high.

MARK BRODIE: How do you think he kept that sense of joy and of loving the job? Because, as I don’t have to tell you, a lot of people spend a lot less time in politics than Kevin did and come away a lot more cynical and sort of down.

FRED DUVAL: It’s a great question. I’d say a couple of things. One, I think he draws from his faith. But he has a long view of things. For as many years as he’s been at the game, he knows that nothing’s ever over, nothing’s ever settled. There’s always next session; there’s always another opportunity. So he takes a long, long view of these things. And his win-loss record speaks for itself. But really, it was his joie de vivre, his attitude, his sunniness, even to the end. Even as he knew he was failing and he would talk about it, he would say, “I’m fine. Look at the great life I have. What a run, what a family, what an opportunity.” And my goodness, if somebody who was facing cancer can bring that attitude to daily life, boy, everybody can.

MARK BRODIE: What do you think he meant to the institution of the Legislature, both based on the lobbying work he did there, the advocacy work he did there, but also his longevity and his institutional knowledge of the place?

FRED DUVAL: This was fun to watch, because his primary job, of course, was to fight for his clients. But he really fights for the institution. And he is as protective, particularly of the Senate, where he’d been chief of staff, but so respectful of the Legislature, protective of it, really honors the sacrifice that people make to be there. They pick that up, feel better about their service because he expresses his appreciation for the sacrifices that they make. And that long view of protecting the institution and respecting it is another thing about him that’s contagious. There’s a little bit of a sense in politics that it’s to the kill, you’ve got to wipe out the other side, the other side is evil, whether it be partisan or an issue. Kevin never viewed it that way. Kevin always viewed it, this is today’s fight, there’ll be another fight tomorrow, there’ll be a different coalition tomorrow. And taking the long view really steadied him.

MARK BRODIE: Kevin’s family announced his passing, that he had died on Election Day. Remarkable indeed. And I’m curious, obviously we don’t want to try to imagine what was going on in somebody else’s head, but I wonder what you think that Kevin DeMenna would think about all of the changes that are coming to the state Legislature come January.

FRED DUVAL: Well, to Kevin, everything’s an opportunity. And so he would have probably taken a couple hours and sort of lamenting the loss of many friends, Republican and be it Republican or Democrat, of any turnover, and then would have welcomed it as an opportunity to bring his knowledge and expertise. And so many legislators went to him. You think of him being the lobbyist, but so many legislators would go to him and say, “Help me understand how this works.” And not, both the mechanics of the Legislature, but also how to play personalities and what have you learned from watching other people do this. And so he was constantly teaching, not just young 20-year-olds breaking into the business, but new legislators. And so he would have seen this as an opportunity to bring that value to the fore and make them better at what they’re about to do.

MARK BRODIE: When you think about the legacy of Kevin DeMenna, what comes to mind for you?

FRED DUVAL: Never be down. When you think you’ve been dealt a bad hand, I think of Kevin, and I think, how would Kevin handle this? Kevin would see the silver lining. He would see tomorrow. He would say, “Okay, we’re not going to get even. We’re not going to get down. We’re going to get better.” It’s just simply a postponement of our goals, but it is not a denial of them. And to have been handed this slow, painful cancer that he faced with that attitude, it just reminds me every day that whatever I’m facing, I can find it in my heart the same optimism and sunniness that he did. For those that don’t know, he brought two of his sons into his business. And it’s the sweetest thing. Their joy and frivolity and esprit de corps that they have in that office is such a joy, and that it is his sons is such a legacy to what kind of person he is, what kind of father he is. And I know that, in concluding this, that of all the things I could say about his professionalism and his effectiveness and his friendship, I know that, more than anything, he would want to be known as a loving dad who was loved. And he was certainly that.

MARK BRODIE: Sure. All right. Fred DuVal, thank you so much for helping us remember Kevin DeMenna. I really appreciate it.

FRED DUVAL: Thank you, Mark, for the opportunity.

LAUREN GILGER: Thanks for listening to “The Show’s” podcast. “The Show” is produced by Sativa Peterson, Nick Sanchez, Amber Victoria Singer, and Ayana Hamilton. “The Show” was created by Jon Hoban, and our executive producer is Amy Silverman. You can find more of “The Show” and sign up for our newsletter at theshow.kjzz.org. You can also find us on Instagram @kjzztheshow.