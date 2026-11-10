The Show for Nov. 10, 2026: Arizona's anti-trans measure, air quality rules and more

Last week’s midterm elections were a major victory for Democrats here and across the country. But amid a blue wave, voters also passed an anti-trans measure in Arizona. And, why one environmental advocate isn’t excited about a new air quality rule in Maricopa County.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s original production “The Show” is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz .

LAUREN GILGER: Hi, I’m Lauren Gilger, co-host of “The Show,” an original production from KJZZ. Every weekday we bring you the latest news and culture from across the state. You can find much more at theshow.kjzz.org. Here’s today’s episode.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning and welcome to “The Show” here on KJZZ 91.5 in Phoenix. I’m Lauren Gilger.

MARK BRODIE: And I’m Mark Brodie. Coming up, amid a blue wave, voters also passed an anti-trans measure in Arizona.

LAUREN GILGER: And why one environmental advocate isn’t excited about a new air quality rule in Maricopa County.

MARK BRODIE: But first, four years ago, Democrat Kris Mayes won her election for attorney general by fewer than 300 votes. Last week, she won her reelection bid by nearly 300,000 votes. Mayes’ victory was part of Democrats sweeping the statewide offices on the ballot, flipping two congressional districts and taking control of the state legislature for the first time since the mid-1960s. Kris Mayes is on the line now to talk about her plans for a second term. Kris, good morning.

KRIS MAYES: Good morning. How are you?

MARK BRODIE: I’m doing all right. Well, I want to ask first off, what message do you think voters were trying to tell specifically you in this election?

KRIS MAYES: Well, I think voters basically sent a message that they like the job that we’re doing. They want us to continue to protect consumers, to continue to fight the drug cartels, and to continue to fight for our water supplies in Arizona. So we’re going to take that as a message of approval and continue to do all of those things and hopefully amp it up a little bit.

MARK BRODIE: What would amping it up look like?

KRIS MAYES: Well, we really need to continue the work that we’re doing to protect consumers. And I think that means doing even more antitrust cases, going after corporate entities that are harming Arizonans—the cases that we did in the last term that really helped consumers, like the RealPage case. I think we need to continue to intervene in front of the Corporation Commission and protect consumers against unfair utility rate hikes. You just talked about the SpaceX data center proposal down in Cochise County. We have very real concerns about that proposal and are already examining it and the impact that that would have on ratepayers and on our water supplies statewide and on our grid, not just in Arizona, but across the West. And I think it means trying to get more resources from the legislature for our office to continue to go after the drug cartels, which are bringing drugs through Arizona and into the rest of the United States. We are the fentanyl funnel for the rest of the country, and we need resources to fight that scourge, which, unfortunately, the federal government, because of its immigration enforcement practices in the interior of the country, has basically taken its eye off the ball here in Arizona.

MARK BRODIE: Do you think that it will be an easier sell to get resources with the change coming to the legislature in January with Democrats taking over?

KRIS MAYES: Yeah, I hope so. We’re definitely going to be talking to them in the very near future about the work that we do in our office. And we’ve always had a great relationship with the folks who just were elected to the legislature, as well as some Republicans. So it’s been difficult. As you know, the previous legislature slashed our budget for the last four years running, which kind of doesn’t make sense since we’re the top law enforcement office in the state. So we’ll be asking for them to recognize the work that we do, recognize the fact that we’re a growing state, and we need more resources to fight for consumers, and to fight the cartels, and to continue to use nuisance law where we have to to protect our water supplies. And then, you guys know I’m not shy about advocating for what I think is right. I’m going to do everything I can to help this legislature reform the ESA program and put more resources into our public schools. We have had to spend precious resources fighting fraud in the ESA program. That shouldn’t be necessary at all. And there are a number of things that the legislature can and should do immediately to rein in the fraud in the voucher program and to put more resources toward public schools, where 90% of our kids go.

MARK BRODIE: That’s interesting. That’s something that the new leadership in the legislature, the leaders have talked about that; the new superintendent-elect has talked about that. You think there’s a role for you and your office in that effort as well?

KRIS MAYES: Yeah, absolutely, because I think we can help the legislature understand the weaknesses of this program, because we’ve been having to prosecute those weaknesses and the fraud that has come through it. We have had to prosecute multiple people who made up ghost children so that they could take down the vouchers. We have been doing a public monies investigation into the fact that the current superintendent of public instruction refused to audit the vouchers on the front end, so that anybody could spend $2,000 with no audit whatsoever. That’s how we ended up with diamond rings, and lingerie, and flat-screen TVs being bought with taxpayer monies. And then, of course, we’ll be talking to the legislature about the work that we’re doing to crack down on Medicaid fraud. We have obviously brought the sober living home fraud down by 92%, but there’s more that needs to be done inside AHCCCS and more funding that needs to go to AHCCCS to help us combat all kinds of Medicaid fraud, which is a big part of my responsibilities as attorney general.

MARK BRODIE: Quickly before we let you go, a few things you’ve mentioned that you would like more resources for. Are you concerned, though, that those resources just don’t exist in the state budget?

KRIS MAYES: Sure. It’s always a concern, and there are going to be a lot of requests and demands for funding. All of our state agencies are chronically underfunded and have been chronically underfunded by the previous Republican legislatures over the past 20 years or longer. So there’s definitely going to be huge demands. But there are things that can be done, for instance, even just within the ESA program to free up funding. Budgets are about values; they’re about what we value as a state. And I think this new legislature, the governor, me, we know that the values that we hold as a state, the common values, center around protecting people, fully funding our public education system, and protecting our environment, among other things. And I think you’re going to start to see those values finally come through. The other thing I’ll say that I’m really excited about is you’re going to see robust debates about issues. This is going to be a legislature that will not, I believe, squelch debates, that will say, “Hey, Republicans, if you have a good idea, then we’ll hear that bill.” And I think you’re actually going to see a heck of a lot more bipartisanship with this Democratic legislature.

MARK BRODIE: Well, that’ll be interesting to see. All right, that is the attorney general of Arizona, Kris Mayes. Congratulations on your reelection. Thanks so much for joining us.

KRIS MAYES: Thank you, guys. Appreciate it.

LAUREN GILGER: Last week’s midterm elections were a major victory for Democrats here and across the country, as we just heard. But while progressives are still basking in the glow of their wins, the LGBTQ+ community was left with mixed feelings.

That’s because while voters overwhelmingly elected Democrats to offices up and down the ballot, they also overwhelmingly passed Proposition 318, which bans transgender students from using the bathroom and locker room consistent with their gender identity.

Almost 59% of Arizona voters approved the measure, dubbed the Protect Girls’ Sports in Arizona Act.

And we’re not the only ones. Voters in blue states like Washington and Colorado also passed bans on transgender women and girls from competing in women’s sports, and voters in Nebraska cemented its ban into its state constitution.

So what’s behind this rare win for a conservative cause this election cycle? For more, we’re joined now by Joseph Darius Jaafari, founder and editor-in-chief of LGBTQ+ news outlet Lookout ... Good morning, Joseph. Thanks for coming in.

JOSEPH DARIUS JAAFARI: Good morning. Thank you so much for having me.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so you wrote about this the day after Election Day, and these kind of mixed feelings that folks were having in the community. What was your reaction? What were you thinking?

JOSEPH DARIUS JAAFARI: I wasn’t surprised. Behind closed doors, I think we all were preparing for it, because public polling on this is pretty clear. But also because we had done reporting looking at the language of the bill and how the people behind the bill’s language and the proposal really was meant to be a bit more high-level.

And so we kind of knew going in that people would be going into the ballot box and not really understanding exactly what they were voting for. We’ve seen this in the past with the 2008 Prop. 8; we’ve seen this with Amendment 2 back in Colorado in the ’90s. We’ve reported on this pretty consistently. So we were gearing up for this to happen. I don’t think it was a shock for a lot of people.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. Public polling on this, as you said, is pretty clear. Polling shows more than 70% of Americans are uncomfortable with trans athletes competing on sports teams that don’t match their sex at birth. This measure in Arizona is a little different than that. That law is basically already on the books here, right? What does this measure actually do?

JOSEPH DARIUS JAAFARI: So it does three different things. One, it codifies what is already in state law when it comes to banning transgender girls from playing on girls’ sports teams, right? But then it also expands that rule to professional athletic associations, so it gets a bit outside of schools. But then, on top of it, it also regulates who can use bathrooms inside of schools. And then finally, it defines sex by what somebody is born as on their birth certificate.

LAUREN GILGER: There is a definition there. ... I want to talk about some of the questions this raises in a moment, but let me ask you first about the politics here. This must have been that some Democratic voters — maybe many — voted for Democrats who maybe are against a measure like this and then for a measure like this, right?

JOSEPH DARIUS JAAFARI: So, yes and. Back to the wording of this, we’ve already started interviewing a lot of people who walked in and arguably are for transgender civil rights, and then went into the ballot box and didn’t quite understand the wording and voted yes anyways. And we’ve already spoken to quite a few people who didn’t understand that.

But then, yes, there is a number of Democrats or people who voted Democrat who also believe in this. It shouldn’t be a shock that so many people who voted Democrat — some of them might be Republicans who hold Republican thoughts on this or conservative beliefs on this, and so it would make sense that that would happen, kind of exactly what we’ve seen in the past when it comes to these things.

The big question on our mind, and I think the big ethical question, is whether or not ballot measures, when it comes to civil rights, should go to the ... people who vote, right? It’s a population that doesn’t have the opportunity to vote overwhelmingly to quash any kind of vote against them. But on top of it, you’re talking about a youth who doesn’t even have the ability to vote. So those are kind of the bigger questions that we’ve been trying to answer.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s interesting. Let me ask you about what happened in Colorado. We also mentioned Washington, kind of these blue states where similar measures passed. Even in Colorado, there was another measure on the ballot that passed as well.

JOSEPH DARIUS JAAFARI: Yeah, two, actually. So 134 and 135. One was for — basically modeling what Arizona is, so a ban on sports for transgender girls playing in girls’ sports, as well as a ban on surgery. The state hasn’t been able to even count more than — less than 10 trans youth who are on youth sports, and also surgeries don’t happen in the state, so no hospitals have ever reported that.

And the way that it happens is kind of similar to what we saw in Arizona: ballot measures being complicated to read; they’re at a very high-grade reading level; that’s how they’re written. And so that’s kind of what we saw happen in Colorado, just like how we saw in Arizona.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. It’s interesting in states like that, though, because those are states where many families have fled to, fleeing anti-LGBTQ policies, they’ll go to places like Washington or Colorado. What does that mean for those families?

JOSEPH DARIUS JAAFARI: Yeah, so we already spoke to a few different families and they kind of said, “Listen, it’s still safer in Colorado than to be in places like Texas or Florida,” right, which are outright putting straight-up bans and just walk the streets.

So they’re staying, but there is this bit of, as far as what they have told us, it feels a bit of an abandonment, because they’ve tried so hard to make a point that, “My child is no different from your child. All the stuff that we do for our kid is done through very deep conversations with doctors and medical professionals. It shouldn’t have anything to do with you.” And they kind of say they feel abandoned.

LAUREN GILGER: Last minute here, let me ask you about the questions about what comes next now that this law is on the books. What would enforcement look like? Who will pay for it? These are all questions that are kind of swirling right now, right?

JOSEPH DARIUS JAAFARI: Swirling, and nobody has answers, because there is an enforcement measure here that we aren’t sure exactly who is going to enforce these bans. Is it going to be local police? Is it going to be county officials?

And then, on top of it, when it comes to schools that have to be retrofitted for bathrooms that don’t have single-sex bathrooms for people to use, they’d have to pay for that. Who is going to pay for that? We don’t know.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. We’ll leave it there for now. Joseph Darius Jaafari, founder and editor-in-chief of Lookout, joining us. Thank you, Joseph, for coming in. Appreciate it very much.

JOSEPH DARIUS JAAFARI: Thank you so much.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning. It’s “The Show” on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

LAUREN GILGER: And I’m Lauren Gilger. Coming up, a field guide to 36 scents and what they can teach us about ourselves and our common humanity.

MARK BRODIE: But first, voters not affiliated with a political party make up the biggest share of registered voters in Arizona. That’s according to the last report from the secretary of state’s office before last week’s election. That category accounts for nearly 35% of registered voters. That’s compared to 34.8% Republican and 28.3% Democratic. And who those unaffiliated voters cast their ballots for is critical to determining who wins in Arizona. Polls leading up to Election Day found independent voters were breaking for Democrats this cycle. The results would seem to bear that out. With me now to talk about how independent voters voted and what that means going forward is Thom Reilly. He’s co-director of the Center for an Independent and Sustainable Democracy at ASU. Thom, good morning.

THOM REILLY: Thanks for having me.

MARK BRODIE: Thanks for being here. So, fair to say that, in large numbers, independent voters in Arizona broke pretty hard for Democrats based on the results?

THOM REILLY: Yeah, I think both nationally and in Arizona, really kind of three reinforcing trends. One is a decisive shift among independents, disproportionately strong Democratic turnout, and a significant drop in participation among voters who supported Trump in 2024, notably Gen Z and Latino. But I think I’ve said this before on your show, too: Relatively few self-identified Republicans crossed party lines. Although there was some crossover vote nationally in some consequential Senate races, for the most part, Republicans voted Republican, Democrats had high turnout, and independents decisively switched their vote to Democrats.

MARK BRODIE: Why do you think that happened? Why do you think Democrats appealed so heavily to independents?

THOM REILLY: In studying the independent vote, I said it’s fluid, it’s unpredictable. But if we just look nationally again, I want to illustrate why this back-and-forth is kind of a new normal for independents. Independents basically favored Obama by 8 percentage points in 2008. Four years later, they went for Romney by 5 percentage points. 2016, Trump by 4%. Biden, they switched by 13 points. In 2024, independents basically favored Harris over Trump 49 to 46, about 3%, although a different story in swing states like Arizona, where in Arizona, Georgia, and some other states, Trump actually won the independent vote. And now we’re looking at a 17-point swing towards the Democrats.

I think there’s no escaping the issue that in these key races nationally, and in Arizona when you look at CD-1 and CD-6, it clearly was. Democrats could not win without a decisive switch of the independent vote. So for these national Senate races, it was up to two-thirds, anywhere from 55% to 62% independents supporting the Democratic candidate. You look in Arizona with the governor’s race, same thing. You had independents going about 62% for Hobbs. So this back-and-forth with independents. And now in their coattails is that we have these groups of Latinos and Gen Z that are overrepresented in the independent population.

And here’s the realignment, I think. The realignment is basically that we’re having this large swing group of voters who are making decisions and dramatically shifting their positions from election to election. And they’re kind of doing what our forefathers thought, is that they’re actually evaluating performance, evaluating whether the candidate is doing what they said, and changing their vote, and they don’t have party loyalty.

MARK BRODIE: Well, Thom, at the risk of asking a slightly cynical question, do you get the sense that these voters are, in fact, evaluating the candidates and their positions, or is it more a matter of, “Look, these things aren’t going well, let’s punish the people in charge”?

THOM REILLY: Yeah, that’s a good point. I think there’s part of this issue, and I’ve brought this up in studying the independent vote: Is it a kind of an anti-incumbency vote when you look at these kind of dramatic swings? But here it is when we look at the independent, is that they don’t have that party loyalty. So let’s take this last election. Although there is some crossover vote with Republicans in consequential Senate races, by and large, Republicans voted Republican or they stayed at home. So when you have individuals that are identified with the two major parties, they get their political cues from those parties. But now that we’re having a larger electorate—think of Gen Z, upwards to 60%, Gallup has it at 56, have never been part of a party. So they are not using that political playbook. They’re making their cues and decisions based upon the candidate or what’s impacting them at the time. That’s a volatile electorate. And I’ve said this before, too: The mistake that parties make is that when independents swing decisively to their side, they think they become partisans. They do that at their own peril.

MARK BRODIE: With that volatility in mind, if you are, let’s say, Katie Hobbs, the governor, or members of the state legislature who are Democrats, what do you do? How do you try to tamp down that volatility and maybe keep independents in your corner in 2028 and beyond?

THOM REILLY: Good point. And I think part of it is addressing them of who they are, that they are an unaffiliated group, and paying attention to what their issues are, too. With Hobbs, she has a challenge going forward that’s different than how she’s governed the last four years. When she’s had a divided government, that worked well for her in some respects, too. She was able to run on a platform of cutting taxes that she was pushed to do by the Republicans. Well, now that she has this overwhelmingly Democratic House and Senate, she has to be careful saying, “Well, how is she governing?” Now, within that Democratic caucus, there are both progressives and those that are in swing districts. That dynamic will play out. But in Arizona, when the largest voting bloc is independents—and if you count the small parties, it’s at 37%, to 35% of the Republicans—you cannot win elections unless you have them on your side. So you have to be figuring out what are the issues that are impacting them. That has to be top of mind, particularly in a state like Arizona, if you’re going to be successful in future elections.

MARK BRODIE: Interesting. All right, that is Thom Reilly, co-director of the Center for an Independent and Sustainable Democracy at ASU. Thom, great as always to talk to you. Thank you.

THOM REILLY: Thanks for having me, Mark.

MARK BRODIE: The federal Environmental Protection Agency late last week officially approved a rule for Maricopa County known as Rule 205 . It allows for emissions reduction credits to the owners of vehicle fleets who replace or upgrade high-emitting on-road vehicles.

The EPA earlier this fall also announced its proposed approval of Rule 204 , which offers the same kind of credits to owners and operators of non-road vehicles, like construction equipment and locomotives.

In announcing that last move, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said the county had come up with multiple ways to allow it to grow and come back into attainment with federal ozone rules.

LEE ZELDIN: They aren’t increasing emissions. They aren’t increasing emissions. And they aren’t breaking federal requirements. They’re not breaking federal requirements. They are finding new, innovative ways to work within their circumstances.

MARK BRODIE: At the same announcement, the chair of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, Kate Brophy McGee, said she’s excited that a regulatory agency decided to govern through incentivizing and listening.

KATE BROPHY MCGEE: It is possible to do what is being proposed with Rule 204 and maintain the quality of life, maintain what we value here in Maricopa County, and support and drive the robust economic development that we are undergoing.

MARK BRODIE: But some environmental advocates are less enthusiastic and worry the rule could make the Valley’s air quality worse. Sandy Bahr is director of the Grand Canyon Chapter of the Sierra Club, and she joins me. Sandy, what would this new rule do, exactly?

SANDY BAHR: Yeah, so this is a voluntary program to allow for non-road engines emissions credits, and it can deal with locomotives or really any non-road vehicles.

MARK BRODIE: Like construction equipment, things like that.

SANDY BAHR: Yeah, or non-road engines — I said vehicles, sorry. So, yeah, it’s really to address, but it’s a voluntary program to provide for that. And the thing that it does is allow for emissions credits for stationary sources, which is the part that is concerning.

So a voluntary program to reduce emissions from construction equipment and other engines that aren’t part of vehicles that go on the road. That’s fine, although, of course, we like to see requirements because they’re more enforceable. But the concern is about it being used to offset emissions from these stationary sources, like power plants, or chip manufacturers, or data centers, or those types of things.

MARK BRODIE: So is it not a one-to-one offset? In other words, if a power plant emits X amount of emissions, the non-road engine would not have to not emit that same amount of emissions?

SANDY BAHR: It would have to not emit that, but the concern is where these are located, right? And I should put this in context, too: This would not even be the direction we’re going if the Environmental Protection Agency did what it should have done and bumped Maricopa County to serious for ozone, because our pollution is serious. But they didn’t; they kept it at moderate.

And so what that did is kept more stringent requirements from being enacted. Why are we now citing big gas plants right in the non-attainment area? There’s a 700-megawatt gas plant that is being proposed out in Glendale. If we were serious for ozone, you wouldn’t even be seeing that. And then a program like this can help facilitate more siting of that.

I know there has been discussion related to chip manufacturing relative to this program as well. And from our perspective, we think it’s important that we be reducing pollution from these stationary sources and not siting these heavily polluting industries in the non-attainment area, as well as reducing pollution from these non-road engines.

MARK BRODIE: Is your concern, then, that this rule will actually make air quality worse or just that it won’t actually improve it?

SANDY BAHR: Well, the main concern is that it won’t improve it, and there is potential it could worsen, although the Clean Air Act has a no-backsliding provision and Congress hasn’t changed that. So if indeed it was demonstrated that it did, then it would not be able to be implemented.

MARK BRODIE: How do you see this rule meshing with Rule 205, dealing with credits basically to owners of vehicle fleets who upgrade or replace on-road vehicles, those engines, and reduce emissions there?

SANDY BAHR: Again, we would like to see them do more to require that these are not voluntary programs, that there are requirements for people to upgrade, reduce, phase out vehicles or engines that are heavily polluting, and also reduce emissions from the stationary sources.

And so, I think that one of the concerns that we have, it’s not like we want to see programs that are punitive, but we’ve been suffering with poor air quality in the Phoenix area for a long time. And this is not a path to clean air faster. I see this as more of status quo or potential for backsliding.

I don’t think it should be an either/or; it should be a both/and. What we’re saying is you shouldn’t be able to just offset the pollution at the power plants, or the chip manufacturer, or the data center, and allow for more pollution in a particular area because you did the construction equipment. Let’s find a way to do the construction equipment and require more of these stationary sources.

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is Sandy Bahr, director of the Grand Canyon Chapter of the Sierra Club. Sandy, thank you.

SANDY BAHR: My pleasure.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning. It’s “The Show” on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

LAUREN GILGER: And I’m Lauren Gilger. Local artist Aileen Martinez likes to draw scenes from real life. It’s what’s made her project Look See Draw so successful over the years. She’ll often sit down in one place and draw what she sees, a truer image than a photograph to her. She’s become well known for capturing some of her favorite Phoenix places that way. Today, she is taking that analog approach to a new level alongside her partner, Jeff Kane. It’s called the “Faux-to Booth”—faux spelled F-A-U-X. She told me it’s her way of pushing back against AI as it increasingly takes work away from real-life artists.

AILEEN MARTINEZ: So it’s a wooden structure. You stand in front of it. We have six really large tokens, and the play on this whole thing is it’s run by HI, which is run by human intelligence, not artificial intelligence. You grab a token, you put it in the slot, and then it does have a two-way mirror. So we can see you, but you can’t see us for the most part if the lighting is working towards our favor. And so you stand there, we draw a quick drawing of you, and it comes out of the slot.

LAUREN GILGER: So it’s like a photo booth, but you’re drawing them physically right then in real life.

AILEEN MARTINEZ: Yes, right on the spot.

LAUREN GILGER: How do people react to that?

AILEEN MARTINEZ: The majority of people are very excited. I think it’s a very playful thing. That’s the big thing that we wanted to emphasize. We’re both very playful people and we like to have fun. So it’s a small moment of joy of getting the experience of having your portrait done on the spot. Now, we never said this is going to look super exactly like you. That’s part of the play. It’s a cartoon version of you. And most people have fun with it and go along with our thing. But we have had some folks be confused. I think confusion is a big thing where we explain the premise and then they say, “Oh, so you have an AI printer in the back that makes these?” And we’re like, “No.”

LAUREN GILGER: That is so a sign of the times. You’re trying to clap back at AI here, but some people assume it is AI.

AILEEN MARTINEZ: Yeah, they do think it’s an AI. We’ve had a handful of folks. But for the most part, I would say it’s been received well and people are very excited, and it’s a positive experience.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s amazing. Do people appreciate the analog nature of this? The fact that it’s not AI and it’s real people back there drawing this in real life with paper and pen?

AILEEN MARTINEZ: Oh, yeah, definitely. I think that’s the big draw. People definitely gravitate towards that.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s pretty fun.

AILEEN MARTINEZ: Yeah.

LAUREN GILGER: What do you think that the bigger message is here? If AI is actively stealing styles and work from artists like you—probably, if your work’s online, it’s going to be fed in there, right? And artists are already sort of on this difficult path. It’s not an easy thing to make a living at. What do you want folks to know about hiring a real artist to do real artwork?

AILEEN MARTINEZ: I think the whole thing with AI, it’s everywhere. There’s no way to escape it, and it would be very hypocritical of me to say that I don’t. I use it in everyday life whether I want to or not, if you’re using Instagram or Facebook or shopping online. It’s here and it’s out there. And I think it’s not my role or job to tell people to stop using AI. I think what I can do for myself is to find what I can control. What can I do as an artist? That’s been my whole thing, is just doing things analog. And I think people should also question, “Yeah, I can make this flyer or this drawing really quickly, but at what cost?” Specifically about generative AI, the one that uses this thing to create drawings and music. I just think that’s kind of disgusting. It just removes the person as a whole. And I think, as humans, that’s one of the most beautiful things that we have going on in the world, is being able to have that self-expression and to create. I think that is such a beautiful thing. I could cry right now just thinking about it. But the fact that there’s this thing that you can push a button and it does it for you, I just think that’s wrong.

LAUREN GILGER: Because art, it sounds like to you—and you’re welcome to cry, by the way, you wouldn’t be the first in here—but it sounds like art to you is such an experience that’s so centered to being human.

AILEEN MARTINEZ: Yeah, I think it is part of just what it means to be human. A lot of times people say, “Oh, I’m not artistic, I’m not creative.” Yes, you are. I totally disagree with that, whether it’s making your favorite dish, or the way you dress, or whatever. You get to decide these things for yourself and how you navigate through the world without this thing. I think visual literacy—the fact that people aren’t able to distinguish what is and isn’t AI, I think that’s really scary and I think it’s concerning. We talk about the literacy crisis, and then on top of that, we have visual illiteracy. I think it’s just going to create so many other issues down the road.

LAUREN GILGER: Does this feel like you’re fighting an uphill battle, like one tiny quick portrait at a time?

AILEEN MARTINEZ: Well, here’s the deal, Lauren. Our thing is not really fighting AI, because we can’t fight it. We’re only two people. There’s nothing in the world that we can do to fight it. I think it’s just our response to it. This is everywhere and it’s infiltrated our world in so many different ways, but this is what I can control. I can have this moment and time of joy, and creativity, and bringing people together. Sometimes we have lines of people, and that’s really exciting to see. We’ve done different markets around town or different events, and people are genuinely excited. Jeff and I, we are always so surprised. People are willing to wait an hour or more to be drawn, and we don’t take that for granted. We don’t take that lightly. And I think people yearn for more hand-drawn, analog things.

LAUREN GILGER: What do you love about the physicality, the sensory experience of drawing?

AILEEN MARTINEZ: It can help with your mental health, your overall well-being as a person, but it’s just very grounding. I think it’s a grounding expression of self where I’m a person that struggles with chronic anxiety on and off. So for me to sit down and to feel all the materials and to just kind of remove my mind from whatever anxious period I’m going through, it really does help in that way.

LAUREN GILGER: Your response to this, maybe you just focus on those moments every time someone smiles when you hand them their portrait that’s been hand-drawn, right?

AILEEN MARTINEZ: Yeah, I think that’s really special. It’s a very kind of magical moment. And also back to the Look See Draw thing, I draw a lot of people’s homes or businesses, and then doing the big reveal of, “Here’s your place in time captured.” People are always excited to receive original artwork that was made specifically for them, and I think that’s pretty special.

LAUREN GILGER: Pretty special. All right. Aileen Martinez, the artist behind Look See Draw, half of the “Faux-to Booth,” joining us here. Aileen, thank you very much for coming in. I appreciate it.

AILEEN MARTINEZ: Thank you so much for having me. Thank you.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning. It’s “The Show” on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

LAUREN GILGER: And I’m Lauren Gilger. Mark, are you a cologne guy?

MARK BRODIE: Well, as you probably guessed from sitting in a studio with me, I am not, no. How about you? Do you wear perfume?

LAUREN GILGER: No. I mean, I have some. I wear them on a special occasion, maybe, but maybe “ish” is the answer there. But our next guest this morning thinks about perfume, cologne, and scent in general in a much broader way.

SASKIA WILSON-BROWN: I think about scent as a historic, creative practice that has been used by humanity at all levels, on all continents, and at all times.

LAUREN GILGER: That is Saskia Wilson-Brown, who’s basically a walking encyclopedia of scent. She is the founder and executive director of the Institute for Art and Olfaction, as well as the host of the “Perfume on the Radio” podcast. And she’s out today with a new book, “The Cultures of Perfume: Scents That Shaped History.” And as you can tell, to her, scent is much more than the cologne or perfume you put on in the morning. In fact, she laments the fact that scents to us are just something we can buy and sell, because looking at scent through an historic lens will take you way, way back in time.

SASKIA WILSON-BROWN: The San people in Southern Africa, in prehistoric rock art paintings, they depict nosebleeds that possibly—we don’t know, but possibly—served an olfactory purpose. In the Epic of Gilgamesh, from—what are we talking about?—the 2100 give or take BCE, they talk about scent in the context of religion. The ancient Egyptians kept really good records of perfume production and usage. So it’s really accompanied us through history, through time. It’s a very important creative output for humans.

LAUREN GILGER: Kind of forever is the answer to that question. Let’s then talk about some of the more modern elements of this. You’re sort of lamenting the commodification of scent in perfume. I’m guessing you’re talking about the dawn of the perfume industry. When did that begin?

SASKIA WILSON-BROWN: Yeah. How far back do you want to go? But the modern industry, really, I’d say one can sort of pinpoint the 19th century as the birth of the modern industry, inasmuch as in the 19th century, scientists, chemists, started developing aromatic molecules in laboratories. And it sort of started a bit of a divorce from nature—a potential divorce from nature, I should say. And that allowed materials to be cheaper, more accessible, and that, in turn, allowed for perfumes to be cheaper, more accessible. And that sort of ushered in this mainstreaming, I’d say, of perfumery that we know so well today.

LAUREN GILGER: In the book, you research looking at 36 scent notes is kind of how you have it divided, from sage and sandalwood to something like mushrooms. And I want to ask you about mushrooms in particular, because you don’t think about that and you think about scent or perfume, right? But you found this one was kind of divisive. In history, some societies have really appreciated it and some have really not.

SASKIA WILSON-BROWN: Yeah. So the Russians are famously mycophiles, and the North Americans are famously mycophobes. And there were these two researchers, R. Gordon Wasson and his wife, Valentina Pavlovna, who became interested in why Americans didn’t like mushrooms so much. And so they started researching mushrooms and researching the cultural history of mushrooms, and that connects to religion, and perceptions of the spiritual realm, and fairies, and that connects to demons and witches. It’s all very rich and it all can be experienced through the smell of a mushroom. And that’s why I love this topic. It’s just so fascinating how many layers the onion peel goes.

LAUREN GILGER: It definitely feels like that. Tell us a little bit, Saskia, about how scents are used today in ways that we might not think about, right? It’s not just the perfume that you can buy at the store or the scent that’s put into your bathroom cleaner. It’s in stores, in rooms, in restaurants. It makes us feel a certain way. It’s used in sort of these almost subversive ways sometimes, it sounds like.

SASKIA WILSON-BROWN: Yeah. In mainstream commercial culture, there’s a lot of instances of scent being used to encourage, let’s say, shopping. A famous example, of course, is Abercrombie & Fitch that pumped this smell, this perfume called Fierce, which is a fantastic perfume. But they pumped it through their stores and actually into the areas outside their stores, so there was this olfactory connection with Abercrombie & Fitch. And you smelled it and you wanted to shop, theoretically. What I find also very interesting is the artists that are working with scent, because they tend to take this invisible influence and mess with it, or subvert it, or turn it into something that’s a little bit unexpected. And that’s where it gets really interesting, because scent can really affect you without you really thinking about it. It’s very subconscious on some levels.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, I remember that about Abercrombie & Fitch as a teenager.

SASKIA WILSON-BROWN: I will never forget.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s one way you’re talking about the use of scent in mainstream culture, right? How is scent used, either today or in history, in not mainstream ways, in more alternative ways?

SASKIA WILSON-BROWN: In history, scent has been used in so many ways. In fact, every sort of area of human creative cultural expression has a concurrent olfactory narrative or landscape. Examples in magic: My father is Cuban, so I was raised being exposed to African diasporic practices in Cuba. And a lot of times, those practices have involved giving perfume to the orishas, or the gods. And that also manifests in the U.S. with Florida Water. People use Florida Water, which is basically an eau de cologne, to propitiate the gods. In seduction, through history, you see concurrent narratives of scent when you talk about seduction. And generally, those can be positive, but they can also be quite negative. The idea of scent being used to dissimulate foulness, specifically a woman, typically—unfortunately, we get picked on a lot on this. So a woman might use a smell to hide her inherent disgustingness. You see this in Ovid.

LAUREN GILGER: You talk about desire, attraction, or the opposite, especially for women. But there’s also a lot in here about the use of scent in the supernatural, the metaphysical, in religion, right? I’m Catholic. I’m thinking of the scent of the incense in the churches that they’ll walk up and down the aisle with. That’s such a distinct use of scent.

SASKIA WILSON-BROWN: Yeah. And in Islam, and Christianity obviously, and Judaism, there’s a lot of interesting notes around smell. And I will say that Christianity—at least very, very early Christianity, I’m talking the first 100, 200 years—scent was generally, as far as the records show, somewhat frowned upon in the context of worship. But at some point in Christianity—and my belief is that point came around the advent of Emperor Constantine—they started folding scent into the churches. And in fact, Emperor Constantine had a shopping list of perfume materials that he had ordered for the new basilicas he was building around modern-day Turkey. Even something so tacit that, as a Catholic myself, I totally know what you’re talking about. There’s a historical point at which that was a conscious choice that someone made that influenced culture.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s fascinating. You write about speculative scent in outer space, even. If we’re looking at a historical timeline, you’re looking into the future. What do you think space might smell like?

SASKIA WILSON-BROWN: This was actually a cool chapter to write, because I did a project with Jet Propulsion Lab. And I had the opportunity to speak to a bunch of scientists about the scents of outer space. And what they all told me pretty categorically was that a lot of it is speculation. They have some empirical proof, but for the most part, they’re kind of guessing.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. You can’t take off your astronaut helmet and breathe.

SASKIA WILSON-BROWN: Literally, you would die. You literally will never smell outer space as a human being.

LAUREN GILGER: What do they think it smells like?

SASKIA WILSON-BROWN: Various things. The thing that comes up a lot is things that we might find here on Earth, like benzene, polycyclic carbon. It’s kind of like air pollution, I think would be the best way of describing it. But it does depend on where in space. On Enceladus, the geysers of Enceladus, I theorize there might be a watery smell, because there’s hydrogen. So it depends where in space. But largely, the most common thing that comes up is air pollution smells, like a gas station smell. Seared steak, things like that, like cooking meat. Raspberries has come up. It’s pretty cool.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s fascinating. Saskia Wilson-Brown, author of the new book, “The Cultures of Perfume: Scents That Shaped History.” She’s also the founder and executive director of the Institute for Art and Olfaction, and host of “Perfume on the Radio,” a podcast. Thank you so much, Saskia, for coming on. This is fascinating stuff.

SASKIA WILSON-BROWN: Lauren, it’s been a delight, and thank you for having me.

MARK BRODIE: Thanks for listening to “The Show’s” podcast. “The Show” is produced by Sativa Peterson, Nick Sanchez, Amber Victoria Singer, and Ayana Hamilton. “The Show” was created by Jon Hoban, and our executive producer is Amy Silverman. You can find more of “The Show” and sign up for our newsletter at theshow.kjzz.org. You can also find us on Instagram @kjzztheshow.

