The Show for Nov. 11, 2026: Devastating Navajo Nation floods, what to watch this fall and more

One farmer in the Four Corners region talks about how devastating recent floods were, especially on the Navajo Nation. Plus, some of the top picks for what to watch this fall.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s original production “The Show” is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health: Nonprofit for Arizona. Bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz .

LAUREN GILGER: Hi, I’m Lauren Gilger, co-host of “The Show,” an original production from KJZZ. Every weekday, we bring you the latest news and culture from across the state. You can find much more at theshow.kjzz.org. Here’s today’s episode.

Good morning and welcome to “The Show” here on KJZZ 91.5 in Phoenix. I’m Lauren Gilger.

Coming up, we’ve had record levels of rain this fall. Has it helped boost our historically low reservoirs? And we’ll take a look at the season’s best films.

But first, it was a blue tsunami across the country in last week’s midterm elections as voters rejected President Trump’s agenda and party up and down the ballot. The wave was so widespread, it put some solidly Republican districts into play for Democrats for the first time, maybe ever. That includes Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District, where a rematch between Republican incumbent Eli Crane and Democrat and former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez became a much tighter race than anyone might have predicted.

The race was finally called by The Associated Press on Monday, and Nez conceded yesterday. He lost by less than 3,500 votes, and Jonathan Nez joins me now on the line. Good morning. Thank you for coming on “The Show.”

JONATHAN NEZ: Hi, Lauren, and Happy Veterans Day to all our warriors.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s right. Thank you for that.

So, I want to ask you about the last time you ran against Eli Crane, right, just a few years ago. You lost by 9 percentage points in CD-2. This time it was 1%. Did you ever expect it to be this close?

JONATHAN NEZ: Well, Donald Trump won this district by 15 points. And as you mentioned, in the last election in ’24, we were able to get within 9 points, and this election, we lost by 1 point. And so, the folks all over the country and including this district were frustrated with the direction that this country was going, with the high prices of everything: goods and services, fuel, and even healthcare. And it just was a lot of anger and frustration, which affected the control of Congress. Now the Democrats are in control of both houses, and it’s going to be an interesting time of governance in the next couple of years.

LAUREN GILGER: Certainly a big change.

So obviously, as you’re saying, this happened amid this national blue wave. There were other districts like yours where Democrats outperformed, and they were considered long shots and then they weren’t, all of a sudden. Do you think this was basically a rejection of the president and his policies and politics, or were there issues that came up during the campaign that were maybe specific to CD-2 that you think also drove voters in this particular race?

JONATHAN NEZ: Right. The No. 1 issue that came up in the last election and this election was water security. People wanted to make sure that we get our fair share of water from the Colorado River, and also protecting our precious surface water and our groundwater. And of course, this election was mostly about the prices of everything just going up, and affordability, big divide in this country.

LAUREN GILGER: Did you meet voters along the way who told you they had flipped? Like they were the folks who might have voted for the president and then were flipping and voting for you? What did they have to say?

JONATHAN NEZ: Well, we’re still analyzing the data, but we once again outperformed, just like in ’24. And in this election, the initial, the first batch of data that we have is an overperformance. Outperformed even the statewide candidates in this district. And so there is frustration to those policies, and also our congressman.

But I congratulate our congressman, Eli Crane, for the win, but I’m sure, because of this close race, I’m hopeful that he will begin to listen more to the hardworking people in this district and what they are voicing for a better tomorrow.

LAUREN GILGER: What was it like over the last week here to watch these votes come in and it be so close? I mean, you must have been sitting on pins and needles, right?

JONATHAN NEZ: Well, I am grounded in faith, so I truly believe that the Creator is in control, and it’s up to him. He’s the one who puts people in positions of leader. So we did a great run. I commend my staff, my campaign manager, and all the volunteers. They were saddened that we lost this race, but as I mentioned to them, we helped put hope back into Arizona and this district, and also help in healing this country.

LAUREN GILGER: So Democrats, as you mentioned, have a majority in Congress now. What are you hoping they’ll do in Washington with this massive win?

JONATHAN NEZ: Well, I think a lot of folks who won campaigned on getting relief to the American people. And that means bringing the cost of goods and services down, making sure everybody pays their fair share in resources, and we get our fair share as well in this district—getting infrastructure dollars into rural America, because rural America is the backbone of this country.

LAUREN GILGER: What’s next for you? Will you run again?

JONATHAN NEZ: Well, you never say no or never. We’re going to continue the work. We’re going to continue to fight for the hardworking people of this country and those that are working so hard that are not engaged in politics. There’s got to be a voice for those that are struggling in America. So I’ve always been part of helping out in communities, and my wife and I will continue to do that into the future.

LAUREN GILGER: All right, we’ll leave it there. Democratic congressional candidate and former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez joining us. Thank you very much for coming on. Appreciate it very much.

JONATHAN NEZ: Thank you, Lauren.

LAUREN GILGER: We all know we’ve gotten a whole lot of rain this fall, thanks to this year’s so-called super El Niño that’s likely to continue drenching us throughout the winter. But while it’s provided some much-needed water to our region, it’s also caused widespread flooding, and it’s been especially devastating in the Four Corners region on and around the Navajo Nation.

The southern New Mexico town of Shiprock was hit with more than 2 inches of rain this season and catastrophic flooding as upstream waterways received historic downpours as well.

Our next guest this morning was hit hard by that flooding. Zach Ben and his wife, Mary, run two farms in northeast New Mexico, where they grow, steam, and blend corn in traditional Navajo fashion to make Bidii Baby Foods. We had Ben on “The Show” back in 2022 to tell us about their growing company. Back then, he and his wife had one child, a toddler. Now they have a second, and he says Bidii Baby Foods has grown with their family.

Recently, they expanded, bought 47 acres of farmland off of tribal land in Aztec, New Mexico. But he told me the record rainfall that’s come this fall has devastated their business and the traditional process they use to make their organic products.

ZACH BEN: We do Navajo dry-steamed corn. We cook that underground in underground earthen ovens, and then from there, we take that out, dehusk it, and then we lay them out on racks to air-dry.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, this very traditional and painstaking process, right?

ZACH BEN: Exactly, very labor-intensive, but worth it in the end, right? Because that’s the taste that you’ll receive. That’s the work of the land and the love of the land, that connection that you have instilled into that food, right? So that’s what you’re enjoying in those moments with your family, but this is what a lot of our farmers have to go through in order to get to that point.

So we staged our dehydration area on one of our farms in Shiprock. We could not just leave them out in the open because this was a record amount of precipitation that we were receiving by this point in August. And that’s our harvest time, and we were just bombarded by all this moisture, which is lovely, because that’s what we prayed for in the summer.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, you want the rain after all that drought, but it was so much rain, right?

ZACH BEN: Exactly. And it just became nonstop. And so there will be little windows of opportunity there for 1 to 2 days where we would just steam some corn, dehusk it, and then haul it out and lay it on the racks. And so we started noticing that some of our crops, when they’re dehydrating, there’s just so much residual humidity in the air that it just got into our corn and started causing mildew and mold. And so we were losing batches after batches of corn.

LAUREN GILGER: It’s not drying out, yeah.

ZACH BEN: Right. And at this point, you cannot feed that to your children, right? So this is just a total crop loss. And then the major flood, the major rains had hit nonstop for three full days of just nonstop heavy pour. The river started rising, and then you see your neighbors starting to basically flow by you, and you’re like, “What is going on?” And it was very devastating.

Then the National Guard had stepped up, and then FEMA responded, and Red Cross is here. Our county that we resided in, San Juan County in New Mexico, they’ve done a tremendous amount of work, from the roads to the bridges to not just human rescues, but livestock rescues and working with the local 4-H clubs. So it was wonderful to see that type of organization and structure.

And then you drive off the county into the tribal lands, and you just see chaos.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow.

ZACH BEN: And it was really saddening, and a hit to the gut. We lost a greenhouse. We lost some of our assets that are there, like the yurt that we have, and just the land in itself.

The city of Bloomfield, the city of Farmington, and the town of Shiprock, those three had wastewater treatment plants that were all breached during the first flood. So because of that, all that wastewater, all that raw sewage and chemicals to treat raw sewage, all are ending up downriver in Shiprock and on our farm, on others, our neighbors’ farms and houses. So it becomes a toxic situation.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. I mean, so that’s hugely concerning, right? You’re talking about floodwaters full of sewage and chemicals and pesticides on land that you use to grow organic baby food. I mean, how long could that take to make right?

ZACH BEN: If you do a quick Google search, decades.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow.

ZACH BEN: Decades of crop that you cannot feed your people with. So right now, we don’t have a baseline of what the soil looks like or what the water looks like currently. But of course, it’s out of season for irrigation, which is good. But we don’t even know what that what next season really looks like because we’re still in the middle of the flood. We’re still in the middle of recovering and seeing some sort of relief.

LAUREN GILGER: So huge losses that you’re experiencing now and that you don’t really know the long-term impacts of yet.

Tell us a little bit about your own efforts to respond to the damage there in the county. You’re distributing buckets of supplies, food, toddler food, shelf-stable stuff that you can give out to families that need it. As you mentioned, there’s a big difference, it sounds like, between the assistance, the response on county land versus what’s happening on the tribal land next door.

ZACH BEN: That is correct. Yes. So there’s a lot of outlying communities that, I think just in general in any natural disaster, don’t receive a lot of the supplies or donations because they’re hard to reach, right? Or they’re forgotten about a little bit. And so that kind of became our critical points that we wanted to address through our relief efforts of getting out these early childhood called “Bidii Buckets.”

“Bidii” in Navajo is somebody who is always hungry. It’s kind of like a joke. You see somebody going up for seconds or thirds at a cookout, and you say, “Gosh, you’re all bidii. You just love food.” And so for us, we’ve gone back to the root of that word, what the definition of that is: You’re full of wisdom and that abundance. Your little tummy when it sticks out, that’s what that means is you’re healthy. You’re abundantly happy as well, and you’ll be able to figure things out in life.

So these Bidii Buckets, we did a call of action for folks to donate. We filled them with some of our shelf-stable products that we have, and of course some of our fresh produce on the melons and squash side that we were able to kind of fill these buckets up with. And it was just really, oh, it was hard to see.

So here we are continuing to, out of all the loss and understanding that loss and that grief, is to create a solution, right? Because our children are watching us. They’re watching how we’re going to address this problem. Are we going to kneel and cry and not do anything about it, or are we going to show them: This is how community comes together. This is how we can organize that. This is how we heal together. And most importantly, this is how we feed each other.

We’re parents now, and we have to move forward, and we have to be these providers for our community where these entities fail us, and they will continue to fail us.

LAUREN GILGER: Well, so let me ask you lastly here, you’re pushing for policy change, it sounds like, on the tribal level. What would you like to see happen? I mean, there was just an election for a new president of the Navajo Nation. There’s a winner, although there may be some questioning of that and maybe a recount, but what would you like to see change?

ZACH BEN: I think the one thing is to see—how would I say this?—just the accountability of seeing the funding go where it was allocated for, instead of just being split and split and split and not see anything at the end.

There’s no updates in infrastructure. There’s no updates in land allotments or transfer of land use permit holders. It’s just the same. We’re rampant with wild dogs, with wild horses, wild cows, and you just see that land continually to deteriorate over time due to erosion and the overgrazing and the drought. And it’s just like we’re doing this to ourselves. And the tribal government is holding a lot of those resources that can get us out of the mud, that can get us out now, because right now we’re up to our knees and our thighs of water, and we need to get out, but we can’t. We’re not providing each other that type of relief, that support that we should be receiving from our tribal government.

And so that’s the type of change that I would love to see, is seeing that allocation of those funds be regranted as aid for these farmers who have to cover their losses for, of course, this season, and a decade’s worth of seasons down the road. They should be able to help cover at least—at least—the cover crop seeds to help remediate these soils of this toxicity that now lies in it.

LAUREN GILGER: All right. That is Zach Ben, co-founder of Bidii Baby Foods, joining us from New Mexico to talk about the impacts of flooding there. Thank you very much, Zach, for coming on. Best of luck going forward.

ZACH BEN: Thank you so much, Lauren, and thank you for having me on.

LAUREN GILGER: We also reached out to Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren’s administration about its response to the flooding. They sent us a statement saying he disagrees with the characterization of their response as slow. He said he allocated $6 million in emergency response to all 110 chapters before the flooding hit, and then more recently, he established the Navajo Nation State of Emergency Response Fund with an initial $20 million appropriation. His full response will be posted on our website, theshow.kjzz.org.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning. It’s “The Show” on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Lauren Gilger.

Coming up, we’ll hear about an early 20th-century section of Phoenix that targeted middle-class Black households.

But first, we just heard before the break how devastating the impacts of all of the rain we’ve seen this fall can be. But now, let’s turn to a conversation about the other side of that story, and it’s at least partially good.

We know we’re facing a dire water future and an ongoing fight over water from one of our main sources, the Colorado River. Well, that water is stored in two big reservoirs up in northern Arizona, Lake Powell and Lake Mead, and they are both historically low. In fact, just a few months ago, in mid-September, Lake Powell sat just 146 feet above dead pool, the level at which there’s not enough water to flow downstream through Glen Canyon Dam.

So how much has this historic rainfall helped those drying-up reservoirs? I took that question to Amy Haas, executive director of the Colorado River Authority of Utah, and she told me it’s a dramatically different situation than what we were looking at just a few months ago.

AMY HAAS: In mid-September, we saw the record low at Lake Powell. Lake Powell hit elevation 3,516 feet and change in mid-September. And today, fast forward, less than two months, we are seeing an elevation at Powell of 3,538 feet. So this is basically a net gain in elevation of about 22 feet from the all-time low at Powell in mid-September.

LAUREN GILGER: How scary was that all-time low? You were close to dead pool, close to water not flowing through, not creating electricity in that dam.

AMY HAAS: Incredibly scary. When you consider we were just 25 or so feet above what we call minimum power pool, which is when Glen Canyon Dam ceases to be able to produce electricity. And also scary things happen with respect to infrastructure at that elevation.

And so our objective, really over the last several years—and you see it coming forward in these post-2026 rules that the federal government through the Bureau of Reclamation has put forward—is to protect these critical elevations at Lake Powell. And so when we saw that record low elevation at Powell in mid-September, we thought, “Wow, we’re really getting close.”

LAUREN GILGER: Right. Really a scary moment there. Was everyone in your world hoping that this would happen, and it did?

AMY HAAS: How about a measured reaction? And I really want to underscore that we’re still about 6 feet lower at Lake Powell today than we were a year ago, even with these big inflows.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow.

AMY HAAS: So while it’s been a blessing, we are not out of the woods in terms of these critically low reservoir elevations. And again, we’re still significantly lower than we were just exactly a year ago.

LAUREN GILGER: So we have taken a little bit of a step back from the edge, but we are nowhere near where we need to be, it sounds like.

AMY HAAS: Absolutely. And we’re still very early in the water year. Lake Powell inflows, Lake Powell is most affected based on snowmelt. And we won’t know what our water year really sets up to be until we see what our winter looks like and any sort of snowmelt runoff into the reservoir. So it’s still early days, and I think while this is a very auspicious sign, we’ve still got to be mindful that we’ve got a lot of months to go.

LAUREN GILGER: So you need that snowfall in the winter to really boost these levels. Okay, and—

AMY HAAS: We really do, and to sustain them.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So that’s the most important thing. It sounds like this might buy some time, though, for these Colorado River reservoirs.

AMY HAAS: It does. And importantly, is that it’s really critical for protecting these elevations at Lake Powell and this infrastructure that we so desperately need.

Does it address long-term problems on the river, this hydrology? You know, it really doesn’t. Again, last year was one of the driest on record, and we saw that all-time low at Lake Powell in mid-September. Inflows into Powell were the fourth lowest on record since the reservoir began filling in the early 1960s.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow, yeah.

AMY HAAS: So today, Lake Powell sits at about 27% of capacity, and both Lake Powell and Lake Mead have been hovering around a quarter full or a quarter of their capacity for the last several years. So it’s really going to be hard to get back to healthy elevations at the reservoir without multiple really good years, including really good winters and that snowmelt runoff. But again, the threat of hitting these critical elevations at Lake Powell has been really considerably reduced.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you what this looks like from your point of view, right? Because we’re down here in Arizona. We get the water that is released from these dams. You’re above that in Utah, and you fared better in the plan released by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation on Colorado River cuts. You’re seeing, though, the Great Salt Lake dry up. What’s this looking like from your point of view in terms of watching the water that goes into those dams?

AMY HAAS: I think we’re trying to be circumspect about how early in the water year we are. And you mentioned the Great Salt Lake. The Great Salt Lake has a lot of the same challenges that we’re seeing on the Colorado River, right? Declining inflows into a terminal lake, the implications of low lake elevations for the community, for the environment, for the ecosystem.

I think that we’ve got to continue to come up with innovative plans. We’ve got to continue to do our part to voluntarily reduce use in the Upper Basin. You mentioned that the Upper Basin fared relatively well in terms of the post-2026 framework and the guidelines that the Bureau of Reclamation has recently issued. I think that’s true. I would really qualify that with the fact that the federal government is not authorized to reduce uses in the Upper Basin.

But we have made an effort, and I would say in Utah in particular, we’re really trying to move the ball in terms of our temporary voluntary compensated conservation activities because we recognize in Utah we all have a part to play, and we’re not going to get the system into balance unless we collectively reduce our demand.

LAUREN GILGER: You mentioned something about this, but let me ask you lastly about what it would take, specifically, what it would take to get us back to a comfortable position, or even better. You said a couple of years of good snowfall?

AMY HAAS: It’s probably more than a couple at this point. We’ve got reservoirs again at a quarter of their capacity. They were at their all-time high collective capacity at the end of the 1990s, 1999. And we have seen this precipitous fall in the last 27, 28 years, depending on how you count, which is basically the current drought of record. We’ve coined it the “millennium drought.” It is going to be really hard to crawl back to those all-time highs, and we may never see them again.

So I think that realistically, counting on 4 or 5 years is something that is absolutely aspirational. What we need to be concentrating on are putting plans in place and supporting plans that will basically address the reality of a smaller river.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

AMY HAAS: And I think that that’s what we’re committed to do in Utah, I think the Upper Basin collectively, and the Lower Division states as well.

LAUREN GILGER: All right. A different future, for sure. That is Amy Haas, executive director of the Colorado River Authority of Utah, joining us to talk about this record rainfall. Amy, thank you very much for coming on. Appreciate it very much.

AMY HAAS: Thanks for having me.

LAUREN GILGER: All right, now to another conversation about water in our arid region. It’s not been so arid of late. There seems to be a whole lot of water flowing through the Valley this fall. But as we just heard, one of our main sources of water, the Colorado River, is still in dire straits, strangled by ongoing drought and overuse.

And now, a major Arizona water agency is pulling its funding from a program designed to bolster water in the Colorado River. Seems counterintuitive, except that it comes as Arizona has been dealt a tough hand by the federal government in a plan to make cuts to overuse of the mighty Colorado, and water leaders aren’t happy about it.

Here to explain it all is our own Alex Hager, who covers water for KJZZ. Good morning, Alex.

ALEX HAGER: Good morning, Lauren.

LAUREN GILGER: Okay, so the news here is that the Central Arizona Project will no longer fund its part in this collaborative program to boost what’s called cloud seeding in a couple of states up north: Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming. These are the mountains where the Colorado River begins. Why are they pulling out? Doesn’t it seem like this would be a good time to invest in ways to make more water?

ALEX HAGER: Yeah, they, alongside water agencies around the Colorado River Basin, including some of our neighbors in California and Nevada, have been funding this program since 2007. And in a recent meeting of the Central Arizona Project board, one of the main concerns that came up was: We know the science of this works. We know it can’t create new snow, but effectively tell it where to fall. And when you tell it where to fall in places that the Colorado River begins, that can potentially make a meaningful impact.

But the skepticism that I heard from a lot of the CAP board members was it’s very difficult to measure exactly how much falls where. You’re talking about snow falling over mountain ranges, and the amount of snow that would fall from a passing snowstorm versus the amount of snow that falls from a passing snowstorm with cloud seeding in it, it’s hard to measure that specific difference. So they said, “We understand the science works, but we are skeptical because it is difficult to measure exactly how much of an impact we’re getting from the money we’re spending.”

LAUREN GILGER: But like you said, they’ve been funding this program for a really long time. The impact, hard to measure, but is Colorado River politics at play here too, Alex? There’s no love lost right now between Arizona and Colorado water authorities over who should basically take cuts to the river water.

ALEX HAGER: Yeah, you do not have to read too far between the lines to see that Colorado River politics are definitely involved here. The main, tense negotiations between states that use the Colorado River have seen those states split into two camps. So you have the Lower Basin of Arizona, California, and Nevada, and the Upper Basin of Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and New Mexico.

So now we have water officials on one side of the line saying, “Maybe we don’t want to pay to add water in the backyards of our northern rivals.” So the amount that that necessarily would better the situation across the line, it is a little bit hard to say. But I think it is fair to say that there was some skepticism of a program that could potentially benefit states on the other side of this disagreement.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. And CAP, the Central Arizona Project in particular, has taken a beating here in this new plan, right?

ALEX HAGER: That’s right. I mean, CAP stands to take some of the biggest cuts under a new federal mandatory plan for water cutbacks, while states on the upstream side of the line were not given any mandatory cuts in that federal plan. CAP just joined onto a lawsuit against the federal government, claiming that that plan was unfair.

So the heat and the tension in the situation is pretty high right now, and it is fair to reason that that was a factor going into conversations right now about a program that had been operated collaboratively going back nearly two decades.

LAUREN GILGER: Tell us about this meeting that you were at when they first discussed this issue. You mentioned cloud seeding is kind of a small piece of the pie in terms of the water situation in the region. It’s not going to create a ton of water, but every little bit kind of helps right now. What do scientists say about this, and what should be done here?

ALEX HAGER: Yeah, the understanding is that cloud seeding can help, and it can help for relatively cheaply. Essentially what you’re doing is sending little particles up into a cloud, and water in that cloud condenses around the particles, gets heavy, and falls. And it might not have gotten heavy enough on its own to fall in that specific place. So you are sort of telling the clouds where to drop their snow.

Science has proven that it is effective, but the science on how effective it is is not 100% there. So what I heard from scientists at this meeting is that it can contribute up to 20% snow during some of these snowstorms, typically about 5% to 15% in a winter season.

The understanding, though, is that every little bit of snow helps. Right now, the Colorado River needs every drop it can get, and if you can increase snow even 5%, that might make a meaningful difference for, like we just heard in the last segment, a Lake Powell where every foot matters; in a Colorado River headwaters where the difference between wet soil and dry soil at the beginning of a winter can mean runoff from snowmelt makes it into the rivers and reservoirs or just gets soaked up before it ever has a chance to get there.

LAUREN GILGER: Very interesting. And most of the water that ends up in the river comes from that snowmelt. It’s not from the kind of rain that we see this season, right?

ALEX HAGER: That’s right. The significant majority of the water in our big reservoirs in Lake Powell and Lake Mead comes from snow in the Rocky Mountains. About two-thirds of it starts within Colorado alone.

So when we see these big rainstorms, they’re definitely benefits. It helps the Salt River and its reservoirs. It helps soak the moisture, soak the soil here and suppress wildfires across the region. But when we are talking about Colorado River water supply, that conversation is almost entirely about snow.

LAUREN GILGER: It’s all snow. Last question for you, last 45 seconds or so, Alex: Will cloud seeding efforts continue without the Central Arizona Project involved in the future?

ALEX HAGER: That seems to be the case. The Upper Basin states seem pretty interested in continuing this, and even here in the Lower Basin, the Southern Nevada Water Authority and six different agencies in California appear to be moving forward toward supporting this collaboration. And they even wrote letters trying to urge CAP to do so as well.

LAUREN GILGER: All right. KJZZ’s Alex Hager joining us. Alex, thanks so much. Appreciate it.

ALEX HAGER: Thank you.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning. It is “The Show” here on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Lauren Gilger.

Fall is a big season, not just for pumpkin spice and a quick slide into Christmas, but it’s also a big season for the movies. You get prestige award-season bait, big blockbusters, maybe a few thrillers, more coming.

And our next guest this morning says this fall is an embarrassment of riches at the movie theater. Barbara VanDenburgh is communications manager for the Sidney Poitier New American Film School at ASU and a true film buff, and she joins me now to tell us about what she is watching this season. Good morning, Barbara. Thanks for coming back on.

BARBARA VANDENBURGH: Good morning. It is a pleasure to be here.

LAUREN GILGER: Thanks for coming. Okay, so I know you kind of keep a list, right, of the movies that you see. How high is your tally so far this year?

BARBARA VANDENBURGH: I am closing in on 200 for the year so far.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow.

BARBARA VANDENBURGH: Which is low compared to other cinephiles. I am slow compared to other people, but I literally cannot keep up with all the movies this year that there are to watch. I have this running list in my phone on a notes app of everything that I have to see before the end of the year, and I’m overwhelmed by it.

LAUREN GILGER: Oh man. Okay, well let’s talk about some of the ones that you have seen and that you want to highlight for us here, starting with “Wildwood.” This is a really interesting film that is stop-motion, handmade. Let’s hear a little bit of that.

(Audio clip from “Wildwood”)

LAUREN GILGER: Oh man. Okay, so this sounds like, it looks like it could be a kids’ movie, but it sounds pretty dark.

BARBARA VANDENBURGH: So I might not be the best judge. I grew up in the ’80s, in the early ’90s, and it was a lawless era, and parents just sort of sat you in front of a TV with a VHS player and said, “Go crazy.” So I come from a time when children’s movies weren’t afraid to be dark or a little bit violent or a little bit sad. I’m thinking of things like “The Secret of NIMH,” which is an animated film, or “The NeverEnding Story,” which everyone who grew up in the ’80s was a little bit traumatized by the horse that dies in that movie, right?

So “Wildwood” makes me think of those movies, those children’s movies from the 1980s that weren’t afraid to talk to children about darker themes and darker things in life. Your mileage may vary. I don’t have kids, so I don’t know how much you want to trust me on that.

But to me, it felt like a return to form for children’s cinema as I remembered it growing up. And I was excited for this movie. It’s based on a young adult book series, and it was written by Colin Meloy, who’s the lead singer of a band called the Decemberists, illustrated by his wife, Carson Ellis. And this was, I know it took a long time to get this film in production. It really was a labor of love.

And it’s, like you said, it’s stop-motion animated. It’s handmade. There were so many artisans who made this film frame by frame. And if I could implore everyone to see one movie this fall, it would be “Wildwood,” because I want more movies like this.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, just to support it. And in the age of AI, that seems like even more kind of countercultural.

BARBARA VANDENBURGH: Yeah, you’ve got all of these craftspeople and artisans lovingly hand-making something frame by frame. It’s so painstaking to make a stop-motion animated film. You’ve got to change micro-gestures and characters. They create these puppets that have magnetic faces so they can swap the faces out for little, just sort of like micro-expressive changes. And I just, I can’t imagine losing that forever. It’s such a beautiful labor of love. And so, please, everybody, go see it so they’ll make more.

LAUREN GILGER: We have to talk about “You Can See Everything,” which has sparked so much conversation of late. This has become the second-highest-grossing documentary of all time, and of course it follows Elizabeth Holmes in the days before she goes to prison for this 11-year sentence. Let’s hear a little bit of that.

(Audio clip from “You Can See Everything”)

LAUREN GILGER: Okay, so a whole lot to unpack here, Barbara. What’s your take on this one?

BARBARA VANDENBURGH: Oh my gosh. I have like three separate group chats going about this movie. I saw it a couple of weeks ago, and I’ve just, I’ve not stopped talking about it with all of my friends as they start to see it. Genuinely have three separate group chats going about this film.

First of all, it’s just crazy that this movie has done so well. The gentleman who was just here talking about water, before he started talking, was showing us his Halloween photos, where he and his girlfriend were dressed up as Nathan Fielder and Elizabeth Holmes. I have several other people in my feed who dressed up as Nathan Fielder and Elizabeth Holmes for Halloween.

That this achieved this kind of pop-cultural breakthrough when it’s a three-hour-long documentary by Nathan Fielder is wild, and it speaks to how this has sort of entered the zeitgeist. And it’s just the movie everybody is seeing and everybody’s talking about. It’s very much a movie about making this movie.

LAUREN GILGER: Yes.

BARBARA VANDENBURGH: And sort of meta in that kind of way. And it’s just a psychologically fascinating experience where this unstoppable force of Nathan Fielder meets the immovable object of Elizabeth Holmes. And—

LAUREN GILGER: That’s a good way to put it.

BARBARA VANDENBURGH: And I love it. And it’s crazy, too, because Nathan Fielder was a co-director on “You Can See Everything,” and the other man who co-directed “You Can See Everything,” Lance Oppenheim, also has another really good movie in theaters right now, which is “Primetime,” which is about Chris Hansen and “To Catch a Predator.” And also a very interesting movie about media and sort of our complicity in how media has evolved or devolved over time for our entertainment. Two really thoughtful films.

LAUREN GILGER: Okay. Last film I want to talk about very quickly here at the end is “Wicker.” This is a film with such an odd-sounding plot, but somehow seems to really work. Let’s take a quick listen.

(Audio clip from “Wicker”)

LAUREN GILGER: Literally a husband made of wicker.

BARBARA VANDENBURGH: Yes. It is a romance film for heterosexual women who are sick of men. I say lovingly. But the premise is oddball and wild and out there, which is also why I love it, which is this woman, Olivia Colman, who I adore—Olivia Colman is one of my favorite actresses—and she has Peter Dinklage, who’s like this magic wicker man, create her an anthropomorphic wicker husband, because the real thing is not doing it. And he’s a delight.

LAUREN GILGER: He’s a delight. All right, we’ll leave it there for now. A lot of films to take a look at this fall. Barbara VanDenburgh is communications manager for the Sidney Poitier New American Film School at ASU. Barbara, thank you so much for coming in. This has been fascinating.

BARBARA VANDENBURGH: It is my pleasure.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning. It’s “The Show” on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Lauren Gilger.

Our next guest this morning has discovered a part of Phoenix history that’s been kind of hiding out in the open. Matt Kroot is an archaeologist and an assistant professor in ASU’s School of Human Evolution and Social Change. He and some colleagues were working in an area near Sky Harbor when they made some interesting finds from the last century.

Kroot came by the studio to talk about this with my co-host, Mark Brodie, and they started with where this piece of land, known as the Portland Tract, is. Not that far from where they were sitting.

MATT KROOT: Very, very close. Easy walk from where we’re sitting right here. It is just east of downtown Phoenix. If people are familiar with the major archaeological site called Sobaipuri, formerly maybe you know it as Pueblo Grande, it is actually located on the museum grounds in that area, just east of the airport.

MARK BRODIE: Okay, so this is an area that we have known for a long time has a very long history, a great place for archaeologists to go and do digs and find Indigenous cultures and things like that. But you found something far more recent.

MATT KROOT: Yes. So the material we ran into—and I will say the former city archaeologist, Laureen Montero, warned us about this, that she had seen historical materials that dated to the mid-20th century and all the way into the 1970s or so. But starting in about 1923 is when the Portland Tract was what we call platted, planned out, submitted to the city for development.

MARK BRODIE: And this was a predominantly African American community, is that right?

MATT KROOT: So yes, it changes through time, but it is this very unique, really massive neighborhood developed by a man named Marshall Shelton, who was the most prominent Black developer in Phoenix. A lot of newspaper articles were written about him. He has lots of columns in local papers, things like this. And he had this idea of having a major middle-class Black neighborhood with a business district, parks, and all kinds of amenities.

And he founded it in 1923, but right around that same time, what would become the country’s largest packing plant, excuse me, along with the feedlots that served that packing plant, were also put in the same area, creating this horrible smell that really led to the area not developing much in this time.

MARK BRODIE: The idea of having sort of a middle-class Black neighborhood at that time, that’s not all that uncommon around the country, is it?

MATT KROOT: No. So this is how Shelton made his money and his name initially, was a couple of developments called Acre City and Shelton’s Addition that were also planned as, and successfully planned as, middle-class Black neighborhoods with a large park that hosted all kinds of celebrations.

But they all had to be built in county land, because to provide the services that middle-class neighborhoods wanted, they had to be located north of essentially the railroad tracks that run on the south side of downtown Phoenix. And that was not allowed by the city of Phoenix at the time. They were required to have racial covenants excluding Black people and other people of color from those areas. So he hopped over the city boundary and built in county land, where there were no such planning restrictions.

MARK BRODIE: What do we know about the people who lived there?

MATT KROOT: So, we don’t know a lot. This was sort of the big challenge. So our archaeology really was a moment where you had to fill in a lot that wasn’t known.

The city did not keep track of who was living in the area. We don’t really have records associated with the people. The census data from the ’30s, ’40s, and ’50s really, they never attributed anyone to specific houses or addresses when they were recording who they were. So we can’t really always know who was living within the tract and outside of the tract.

And especially the area we worked, which was the sort of last little rump of the tract that stayed residential into the 1970s—most of it was converted to light industrial in the 1950s—and in that area, we literally, there are people don’t have addresses, water, power, but we were able to identify houses, some of the trash that they discarded in the areas that really gave us an indication of sort of what their lives were like, as well as the county has wonderful aerial photographs that we’ve been able to use for that. And the city also has great records from when they acquired the land for the museum.

MARK BRODIE: So what kinds of things did you find? You mentioned bits of trash and everything. What kinds of things did you see?

MATT KROOT: Yeah, so in the area, there were four households that we could identify, and there was no trash removal. So what they had to do with their trash was throw it away around them.

The other thing that we identified is there’s lots of piles of trash away from the houses, but in the same lots, that were not produced by the households. So these were folks living within houses where other people were dumping their trash at certain times.

But we were able to find things like the full spectrum of household items, from irons to clothing hangers to ceramic plates and glasses. But then one of the more interesting things is you also find things like one of the houses had this huge profusion of auto repair parts: fuses and spark plugs and all kinds of things like this, trim, bumpers. And old photographs show that there’s this huge pile of tires. And then when we located the owner of it, who had been occupying it for a long period of time, in some old city directories he’s listed as an auto repair mechanic. So he was probably running an auto repair shop out of his house unpermitted, probably illegally.

MARK BRODIE: That’s so interesting. What is it like to find things that are essentially, if not from your specific lifetime, from the lifetimes of people who are still around? That’s not typical, I would think, for the kind of work that you do.

MATT KROOT: No. My first real work in archaeology was 10,000 years ago in the country of Jordan. No one’s writing anything down. All the tools are made out of stone or wood or bone. It is very, very different.

MARK BRODIE: And now you’re finding car bumpers.

MATT KROOT: Yes.

MARK BRODIE: Why do you think it is that we know so little about this community and the people who lived there? It’s not in some far-flung part of the region; it’s right near the airport, in the middle of the city.

MATT KROOT: It is very, if you look at the development through time, it is a very strange, just one little block that just gets completely cut off from all the development around it.

So a major freeway goes in on one side, a major canal goes in on one side, the railroad tracks go in on one side, and then another major canal goes on the other side. And so it’s just completely hemmed in on infrastructure that’s not serving the neighborhood, but other people.

We were able to identify about a five-year span where someone’s living in the house, but they literally are not discarding any material. And so what we’re seeing is this is probably a very marginalized community. And so it’s the kind of people who don’t get recorded.

MARK BRODIE: So why is it important that we learn about this now, even though we’re a little bit beyond the time when it might have been helpful to know? Why is it important that we here in the Phoenix area know about this?

MATT KROOT: I think there’s a variety of different things. So this is something where we can document all the way back into the 1920s in this area that fairly marginalized individuals were living in the space. And that is part of this history for over a century now in this lot, and it’s the kind of history that we looked really hard and is just not identifiable in archives nor in history books or publications of any sort.

The sort of things where this is part of what Phoenix was and continues to be. It’s still a space where the city has a hard time controlling it, and has basically seen a growth in unhoused population in the area with the cleaning out of unhoused populations in downtown. So we still see the same effects that drove what was happening in this space 100 years ago happening today.

MARK BRODIE: All right. That is Matt Kroot, an assistant professor in the School of Human Evolution and Social Change at ASU. Matt, thanks so much.

MATT KROOT: Thank you.

LAUREN GILGER: Thanks for listening to “The Show’s” podcast. “The Show” is produced by Sativa Peterson, Nick Sanchez, Amber Victoria Singer, and Ayana Hamilton. “The Show” was created by Jon Hoban, and our executive producer is Amy Silverman. You can find more of “The Show” and sign up for our newsletter at theshow.kjzz.org. You can also find us on Instagram @kjzztheshow.