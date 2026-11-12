The Show for Nov. 12, 2026: Teresa Leyba Ruiz, baking with pumpkin and more

Democrats have been raising concerns about the ballooning cost of Arizona’s school voucher program for years. What does the new superintendent of public instruction want to do with it? Plus, and award-winning pastry chef on baking with all things pumpkin.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s original production The Show is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health: nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

MARK BRODIE: Hi, I’m Mark Brodie, co-host of The Show, an original production from KJZZ. Every weekday, we bring you the latest news and culture from across the state. You can find much more at theshow.kjzz.org. Here’s today’s episode.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning, it’s The Show here on KJZZ 91.5 in Phoenix. I’m Mark Brodie.

LAUREN GILGER: And I’m Lauren Gilger. Coming up, why many people say they’re lonely at work and why that matters.

MARK BRODIE: And a new model is winning competitions and accurately predicting this year’s flu season.

LAUREN GILGER: But first this morning, let’s turn to education and the reforms our newly elected Democratic superintendent of public instruction might be planning to make.

Teresa Leyba Ruiz taught math for much of her career and served as president of Glendale Community College. She defeated Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee in last week’s election.

She takes over the office as Democrats take control of all levels of our state government, and she joins us now in studio to tell us more about her plans. Good morning, Superintendent-elect. Thank you for coming in.

TERESA LEYBA RUIZ: Good morning. I’m happy to be here.

LAUREN GILGER: So you attended Arizona public schools as a kid, right? You taught in Arizona public schools for more than two decades. Let’s just talk first about how your background led you here.

TERESA LEYBA RUIZ: Absolutely. I am a proud product of the Roosevelt School District and our public schools in south Phoenix. And I was so privileged to serve as a math teacher for 25 years serving students in my community in south Phoenix, and then retiring as the president of Glendale Community College.

And all along the way, everything I have done actually has led up to this moment, to run for superintendent of public instruction, and has prepared me for it without even me realizing, because running for superintendent was never on my radar. But it’s so important to have an educator in this role, and we needed to have an advocate who’s going to stand up for and advocate for public education.

LAUREN GILGER: And there haven’t been very many actual educators in that role over the years, surprisingly. So I wanted to ask about your vision for this office. It’s an administrative position, the superintendent, but you also have the bully pulpit with this on public education. You get to be the biggest statewide representative for the public education system here.

What is on the top of your list in terms of funding education, looking at those low test scores in the state? What will you use that bully pulpit for?

TERESA LEYBA RUIZ: Absolutely. So I see this as the advocate-in-chief for public education. And this is a historic time for Arizona, first of all. It’s a new chapter. Historically now, we have leadership in both chambers who are educators. This is an opportunity to collaborate, work closely with our Legislature, ensuring that we are prioritizing public education, that we bring forward a clean Proposition 123, that we look at facilities funding and fully funding our schools.

LAUREN GILGER: Been tied up in a lawsuit for a long time, yeah.

TERESA LEYBA RUIZ: Yeah, it’s time to end that. It’s time to fully fund public schools and prioritize our children’s education.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you about the state’s Empowerment Scholarship Account program, ESAs, often called the state’s school voucher program. Democrats have been set on making reforms to this program for a long time, and now they’ll have the chance, as you’re saying, they’re in that trifecta position they have not been in since the ’60s. Your office is in charge of administration of this program, oversight of the program. What would you like to see change?

TERESA LEYBA RUIZ: Well, I think this is a response to what voters are saying, because all around Arizona, voters want some common-sense guardrails and some oversight, and being a good steward of public resources. And so some of the things that the Legislature has their bills ready to go, but some of the things that I can do as a superintendent is immediately bring that needed oversight, ensuring that all public education dollars actually are serving education needs of our students. That means ending the $2,000 auto-approval process for any expense under $2,000.

LAUREN GILGER: Those are auto-approved. You’d like to get rid of that rule?

TERESA LEYBA RUIZ: Absolutely, because why are we approving something that is not for educational purposes?

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you about something that the current superintendent, Tom Horne, who is a Republican, has advocated for, right? The fact that he says we need more funding for the staff whose job it is to check these expenditures to make sure folks are not buying lingerie or jewelry or luxury hotels, some of the examples that have come up in reporting on this, right? Will that funding be a part of the conversation? Are you going to push for that?

TERESA LEYBA RUIZ: Absolutely, but also there’s a technology solution here. There’s a technology solution that can stop unallowed purchases and quickly process transactions so that parents can get the funds that they need or reimbursements that they deserve. So this is an opportunity to work collaboratively with the Legislature so that we bring the funding necessary to staff up.

But also there’s a technology solution here. And this is something voters are asking us.

LAUREN GILGER: What would that look like? Is it a portal, something where people can just automatically get things approved or not?

TERESA LEYBA RUIZ: I’m not sure what exactly it would look like. So you mentioned the portal. So the portal that we’re talking about is a transparency portal that allows public information to be available so that voters know how our taxpayer dollars are being spent — and not just for ESAs, but for public schools, district schools and charter schools as well. So that’s a separate issue, the portal.

But as far as an automated technology system that will flag unallowable purchases while at the same time quickly process transactions, that’s something that will be in the works, that may need some additional funding, but it’s both a staffing and a technology issue.

LAUREN GILGER: Interesting. I want to ask you about, more broadly, the future of school choice in the state and your view on that, right? We are the poster child for school choice. Arizona has been a leader in school choice for decades. I wonder how you think about that and the balance with district public schools in terms of funding, in terms of priorities.

TERESA LEYBA RUIZ: So Arizona has always had school choice. That is nothing new in Arizona. The difference now, of course, is that public dollars are being used to fund private decisions. Public dollars demand public accountability, and that should not come at the expense of not fully funding our public schools. So Arizona has always had school choice.

LAUREN GILGER: And you’re OK with that? You want to push for that, continue it?

TERESA LEYBA RUIZ: I see no reason to stop school choice. The difference, though, is again, when you use public dollars to make those private decisions, there needs to be the same level of accountability, the same requirements for every public dollar — whether it’s in a private situation, a homeschool situation or a district public school.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you lastly about another first in this election, and I feel like there have been a lot of firsts in this election. You are the first Latina to hold this office. And I wonder, this is a state where nearly half the students in public schools here are Latino, right? What does this mean to you?

TERESA LEYBA RUIZ: This is — I’m humbled and I’m filled with gratitude. And just the other day we were at Grand Canyon University, and a student came up to me, recognized me and wanted to meet me because he’s a first-generation Latino student at GCU, and realizing that my role matters to him. Seeing somebody that looks like him in this important role makes a difference, and it matters to students.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. All right. We’ll leave it there. Teresa Leyba Ruiz joining us, superintendent-elect of public instruction here in Arizona. Thank you very much.

TERESA LEYBA RUIZ: Thank you. Happy to be here.

MARK BRODIE: Animals, especially large ones, can play a role in mitigating the impacts of climate change. But new research finds those impacts are not likely to be immediate, and that raises questions about how much humans should be looking at animals as potential solutions to climate change. Andrew Abraham is a research associate at Northern Arizona University and co-lead on this research, which was published in Current Biology. He joins me to talk more about it. And Andrew, what does the science tell us about the relationship between large animals like elephants and whales and climate change?

ANDREW ABRAHAM: Yeah, well, it’s a great question. So in the last few years, there’s been a lot of really interesting research that’s been coming out that shows that large animals in particular can play a really important role in changing the amount of carbon that is stored in their ecosystems. And obviously, that relates exactly to climate change. Either the loss of animals and then the loss of carbon from an ecosystem can increase carbon dioxide, or conversely, the restoration of animals can potentially sequester and bring some of that carbon dioxide back down into safer stores.

MARK BRODIE: How do large animals sequester carbon?

ANDREW ABRAHAM: So this is the crux of our paper really. So there’s many, many different ways in which large animals can help sequester carbon, from whether that’s in the ocean, whales increasing the fertility and boosting ocean productivity, which naturally brings more carbon down as phytoplankton grows more, or the other side of it is elephants knocking over trees or spreading seeds of high carbon density trees. There’s so many different ways in which animals can change these things, and all of them are very complicated. And that’s one of the key things which we really wanted to look at in our study was to say that whilst these animals play these really important roles, understanding them and being able to predict how impactful they are or how they may change in the future is something that scientists actually find incredibly difficult. So that actually is a really important thing to consider when you’re then trying to look at whether the restoration or the bringing back of these large animals can be considered a trustworthy solution for climate change.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, I would imagine that. I mean, I can imagine how difficult it would be to predict some of these animals’ behaviors absent their impact on climate change. But when you’re trying to take that other layer into account as well, that seems like a near-impossible task.

ANDREW ABRAHAM: It is. And this is something which scientists are really starting to get a handle on. For a long time, animals weren’t really considered to be important. So the science that has happened has been really important for putting animals on the map, and to not consider animals within this role would be really foolish because we would be completely underestimating the complexity of these ecosystems and the different mechanisms with which they store carbon. But to bring those animals back, the timescales involved, it often takes long periods of time, the intergenerational calving lengths of bringing large animals back, just that takes time. And then their knock-on effects through an ecosystem, again, accumulating carbon in these ecosystems can take decades if not centuries. So whilst animals may be a solution and may be something that’s really interesting to think about for long-term climate recovery, in terms of trying to help us meet our immediate, the urgent carbon crisis, they play a slightly different role there.

MARK BRODIE: OK, so I’m glad you brought up the timelines because this was another interesting part of your research in the sense that yes, these large animals can play a role, but they’re not really operating on the same kind of timeline that humans are in terms of trying to deal with, as you referenced, this sort of immediate situation that needs to be dealt with.

ANDREW ABRAHAM: Exactly. And one of the key messages we really wanted to get through in this paper was to say, it can sometimes be very alluring to think that we’re able to solve both the biodiversity crisis and the climate crisis at the same time. But we shouldn’t get fooled by that. It’s whilst we would love to have these solutions that can fix both problems at the same time, we shouldn’t distract ourselves from the very urgent and real needs to try and reduce our consumption of fossil fuels, which is really where most of the new carbon is coming from.

MARK BRODIE: Do you think that to some extent maybe humans are trying to let ourselves off the hook in terms of dealing with climate change, doing the things that we need to do to deal with climate change by saying, “Oh, look, animals can do it. Let’s just let them take care of it. They’re much better at it”?

ANDREW ABRAHAM: I think so. I think definitely. The climate crisis has got a lot of negativity around it. So to find something that is seemingly a positive solution is something that I think is very appealing to large numbers of the public and scientists alike. But I think we have to be mindful that to solve the climate crisis, we need to have reliable, trustworthy solutions that are really going to move the needle. And I think it’s actually a potential disservice to animals to think that they can be the saviors of our own climate crisis that we’ve made. These animals didn’t create the climate crisis. Some of them may not necessarily play particularly important carbon roles. And if we start to value animals only for their carbon roles, which is something that economic incentives and things like that could lead to, I think, like I say, we do a disservice to those animal groups.

MARK BRODIE: So is it safe to say then that yes, maybe the thinking goes, we should work on biodiversity, we should help restore these large animals because that’s the right thing for them, as opposed to saying we should restore some of these species because it will benefit us?

ANDREW ABRAHAM: There are many reasons for why we should be restoring these wildlife populations. Doing it for them, I think is an inherently important question to ask, and I think personally, I think we should. But there are many reasons why restoring large animal populations will be beneficial to humans in the short term. More than anything else, having large animals within ecosystems can really help those ecosystems adapt and change to the very novel environments which we’re having because of things like climate change. So whether it’s the spreading of seeds, the recycling of nutrients, the connection of habitats, these animals can really help ecosystems adapt. They can increase biodiversity, and like you say, that it’s very important to look after these animals in and of the inherent value which they have for themselves.

MARK BRODIE: How much more work do you think and research needs to go into really understanding the actual impacts that some of these animals and the species have on climate change?

ANDREW ABRAHAM: It’s a really important point that you have there, Mark. The at the moment, we have from a scientific perspective, a really clear consensus that animals play an important role. What we don’t have is very much capacity to make really strong predictions. And to be able to ensure that the models that we use and what we’re seeing is actually true and trustworthy, we need to massively increase the robustness and the capacity to understand what is happening and validate these things, this carbon sequestration in the real world. Because whilst it’s great that we can restore wildlife populations, unless we can do something that makes a difference at the global scale, then ultimately, those efforts probably haven’t necessarily made much of a contribution to the global climate crisis.

MARK BRODIE: It sounds like you’re saying animals are part of the solution, but they are not the solution.

ANDREW ABRAHAM: Exactly. Fixing the climate crisis is going to take many different levers, and we need to use everything that we can. In the short term, we have goals to try and reach net zero by 2050, or by the middle of this century. The restoration of large animals is unlikely to make much of a difference for that. But if we talk about the next 100 years, the next 200 years, bringing back these healthy ecosystems of which animals are a really important component is obviously going to be something that is very important. And more than that, restoring these functionally intact these ecosystems with these large animals in them, that’s actually going to be a really important mechanism for mopping up some of the historical carbon which we’ve been releasing over the last few centuries.

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is Andrew Abraham, a research associate at Northern Arizona University. Andrew, thanks so much for the conversation.

ANDREW ABRAHAM: Cheers. Thank you very much, Mark.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning, it’s The Show here on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

LAUREN GILGER: And I’m Lauren Gilger. Coming up as we get into the Thanksgiving baking season, an award-winning pastry chef tells us about some of his unique pumpkin-themed recipes.

MARK BRODIE: But first, most full-time workers in this country spend around 40 hours a week at work. That equates to nearly 2,000 hours over the course of a year. So it makes sense that over those many hours we’d get to know our co-workers. But my next guest says that’s not necessarily happening. Seth Rachlin is an assistant teaching professor in ASU’s School of Social and Behavioral Sciences and co-author of the new book “Social Capital at Work: Building the Hidden Asset That Drives Trust, Engagement and Performance.” And he says nearly half of people report feeling lonely at work. So his book aims to help. I spoke with Rachlin earlier and asked him to outline what workplace loneliness is and whether we’re seeing more of it now than in the past.

SETH RACHLIN: Yeah, so we definitely are seeing more of it than we have in the past. 42% of people say that they experience loneliness at work. 76% of executives actually say that they have difficulty connecting with their colleagues. And what we talk about in the book at length is the way in which relationships in the workplace have thinned, they’ve frayed, and they reflect a more general disconnection that we think is bad for people as people, but also bad for organizations, bad for companies, bad for our careers.

MARK BRODIE: How do those relationships and maybe what has happened to them differ than the relationships we have with people outside the workplace?

SETH RACHLIN: In some ways they don’t. In some ways they don’t because clearly relationships at work are a source of companionship. When I went to compile the acknowledgments for the book and I made this list of all of these people who I was really close to, it occurred to me that many of them, almost all of them had actually been people that I’d worked with. But in the workplace, what’s different is that relationships are often a source of vital information we need to do our jobs. They are the basis for the kind of trust that makes work move quickly as opposed to slowly. And they’re also the basis for the psychological safety that we need to come up with crazy ideas that just might happen to be the next big thing.

MARK BRODIE: There’s been so much talk over the last number of years, especially since the pandemic, I think, of the physical spaces in which we work in terms of it’s an open office or everybody has their own office and if we’re in the office, if we’re at home, if we’re at a third place. How much does all of that play into what you’re talking about here?

SETH RACHLIN: It certainly does. We talk about a couple of interesting things in the book. First of all, we talk about the importance of place in terms of its ability to facilitate casual encounters and unexpected encounters. In other words, people that we might necessarily not cross paths with, where I might run into someone on the staircase and say, “Hey, what are you working on?” And that can spawn a partnership or our ability to work together. In terms of the shapes of places, we cite a lot of evidence that open offices actually hurt relationships because what they do is they deny people the privacy that they actually need to truly be able to talk to one another. And one more thing that I would add is that when we came up, when we decided to write this book, a lot of people thought that we were going to be on that whole return-to-office bandwagon. We wanted to get everybody back in the office and eliminate remote work, and that couldn’t be farther from the truth. I think we feel two things. We feel that number one, that when people are in fact together in a physical space, that their togetherness needs to be meaningful, that if they all go into work and just get on a Zoom call, that’s not really accomplishing anything. And we also think that being remote all the time really does indeed deny you the ability to really have to forge those connections. So we’re in favor of at least some level of co-location at some point in your work life, and we’re in favor of the kind of spaces that encourage the conversations that build relationships that matter.

MARK BRODIE: It’s interesting what you said about how open offices can kind of deny people the privacy they need to really talk. It’s almost like you want openness and the ability to interact with people and, as you say, run into people maybe in the break room or in the elevator or something, but maybe that has limits. You don’t want complete openness. You want some ability to sort of do your own thing in your own space.

SETH RACHLIN: Yeah, so one of the images that I always have in my mind, I used to be in the consulting world, and our firm redesigned an office and they put these long tables in because they wanted it all to be open. And I would walk in every day and I would see everybody seated at these long tables next to one another, and they all had headphones on. And they all had headphones on because we want that ability to not be in the crowd all the time. The office shouldn’t be an airport. But those headphones, you don’t go up to a person who’s wearing headphones and start talking to them or have a conversation. They are incredibly off-putting, and that level of when people try to create privacy in these open spaces, what they end up doing is shutting other people out.

MARK BRODIE: I mean, it sounds to me it kind of defeats the purpose of having the open space in the first place.

SETH RACHLIN: 100%, 100%.

MARK BRODIE: So you mentioned when people come into an office, they want to feel like they have a purpose. They don’t just want to get onto a Zoom call. I’m wondering how you find that video conferencing, things like that, affects the kinds of relationships we have at work.

SETH RACHLIN: So I think that video conferencing can supplement and be part of the relationship. So my co-author and I, for example, we’ve been working together for three years, and we’ve had more than our share of video calls with one another as we work through the project. We did all of the interviews for the book over video calls. So they have their place. But we interviewed in the book, we interviewed a woman who runs learning and development for a large corporation. And what she said is if she’s running a cohort through a program over a year, their first meeting always needs to be in person because that’s where that initial connection happens. And then if I see you on Zoom, I feel that I already know you.

MARK BRODIE: Do you think that bosses and managers and supervisors understand the importance of relationships in the workplace, both between themselves and their employees, but also within employees amongst themselves?

SETH RACHLIN: I think enlightened ones do. I think not enough do. And part of our impetus in writing the book and part of why we’ve included so much social science and so much research evidence in the book is to get the people who make decisions to recognize how important it is that they as leaders are intentional about relationships in the workplace and how they need to give the people who work for them the time and the space to actually develop those relationships. So we talk in the book about this idea of heads-up working as opposed to heads-down working. And heads-up working is all the stuff where you may not be doing the thing on which your productivity is measured, but you’re probably doing the thing that helps make you productive. And so I’m hopeful one of my missions in this project is really to sensitize more leaders, more bosses out there to the importance of this.

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is Seth Rachlin, an assistant teaching professor in ASU’s School of Social and Behavioral Sciences and co-author of the new book “Social Capital at Work: Building the Hidden Asset That Drives Trust, Engagement and Performance.” Seth, thanks so much for the conversation.

SETH RACHLIN: I appreciate it. Thank you.

MARK BRODIE: There are certain foods that for a lot of people just scream fall. Squash is one of them. But a particular squash being grown by my next guest is in a category of its own, or at least she hopes it soon will be. Melissa Kruse Peeples is garden educator with The Desert Smells Like Veggies, and she’s on the hunt for a new world veggie record. She’s here in studio now to tell us more about this. Melissa, good morning.

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Hi, good morning. Thanks.

MARK BRODIE: So you have a giant squash. How big is this thing?

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Well, it’s almost 5 feet long.

MARK BRODIE: That’s incredible.

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: I know. So I was impressed with it. I didn’t set out to grow the world’s longest squash, and it hasn’t beat it yet. But then just a couple days ago I learned that the world record was set for this variety of squash called a tromboncino. And I was thinking about it, I was like, “Mine’s almost that long.” And so then I ran out to get with the tape measure again to measure it, and I’m only a few inches shy of the inaugural world record for this squash.

MARK BRODIE: Are there ways to sort of — and I use this lovingly — sort of juice it along a little bit?

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Yeah, so again, many giant vegetable growers exist out there and they devote their lives and they have secret recipes for soil and fertilizer and all these things to get these giant squash, and they cut off other vines and really focus on one. I wasn’t doing any of that. I didn’t like —

MARK BRODIE: It just happened.

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Even it just kind of happened. And so since I learned that I’m this close to the world record, though, I have been doing a lot of that by cutting off new flowers and things to really focus on this squash. And even it’s hanging on an archway I have in my garden, and so the weight of it is a lot. And so that’s like pulling down on it. So I really lucked out that it was growing in the right place to have this extra weight of the squash pulling on it versus like on the ground where it’s sort of topping out.

MARK BRODIE: Are you hoping gravity does its thing here and helps you out?

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Yeah, I do. And unfortunately, when I first learned about it, it was kind of already at the end of its growth, active growth. So we’ll see if we can squeeze out the 4 inches to take over the world record and see, but it’s currently at about 55 inches long.

MARK BRODIE: That’s unbelievable.

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Yeah, and the world record is 58.5.

MARK BRODIE: And it’s tromboncino. It’s named after a trombone, which is, of course, sort of long, famously long and narrow. This is do you have a sense of how heavy this is?

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Well, I have some other ones I’ve harvested already that have been about 7 pounds, but they’re significantly shorter. I would say they’re like a third in size.

MARK BRODIE: So you think you’d get at least double digits on this?

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: I’m hoping. So yeah, definitely double digits. I can’t imagine it wouldn’t hit that, but I’m hoping for around 20 pounds, but I’m also hoping I blow away how much it actually is.

MARK BRODIE: A 20-pound squash, my goodness. And —

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Well, and not a pumpkin. It’s like a long, it’s sort of like a butternut turned into a giraffe. It’s really it just sort of is elongated butternut is what it’s like.

MARK BRODIE: And you have others, you mentioned you have others that are growing in this garden. Are they anywhere near where this one is?

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Well, I do have one that’s much skinnier and thinner, and that one’s probably about 35 inches, 40 inches long.

MARK BRODIE: Wow.

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: And yeah, so I was impressed with that one. And but it’s much thinner, and so it’s not going to have the weight that this one does.

MARK BRODIE: Is this your first foray, accidental as it was, into the world of giant vegetable growing?

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Yeah. Well, not really. I’ve been gardening for almost 20 years, and sometimes I have some pretty big things. I grew a leek once that was almost 3 feet long and it was some of its genetics, the varieties I chose this to grow a giant leek, some pretty big onions and some almost a 20-pound cauliflower once.

MARK BRODIE: Wow.

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: But then I learned the world record was like 45 pounds. So I was like, “Well, I’m not going to ever get close to those kind of numbers.” And then with this I was excited that it was so close.

MARK BRODIE: Do you have a sense of why this happened?

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Yeah, I mean, some of its genetics, just lucked out with the right lineage. I mean, this variety is known to do 2-, 3-foot squash.

MARK BRODIE: But that’s a long way away from 5 feet.

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Yes, it’s true. And some of it is just that serendipitous that it was right in the middle of this arch and could hang and just kind of elongated. I mean, we had a lot of rain, too, and so that certainly helped because squash is like 90% water. So I have to look for an irrigation leak. Maybe something like that happened. I have really good soil. I’ve been gardening for a long time and so have a lot of organic nutrients and things that maybe are contributing to it.

MARK BRODIE: So what are you going to do with it?

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Well, I don’t know that I’ll squeeze out the world record. I’m making a case and —

MARK BRODIE: Well, give it some time. There might be another growth spurt left.

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Yeah, I’m still a couple weeks away from harvesting, so we’ll see. But I hope it’s just been fun to see all the feedback and people excited about this giant squash, and so I want to do a grow-along for next spring where with my work with the Phoenix Seed Swap, we have a spring fair. So we’ll have seeds to distribute, plants, and maybe as a community we can all grow a giant tromboncino and hopefully inspire others to get excited about different vegetables.

MARK BRODIE: Is there a category for most biggest combined squash? If you and a bunch of other people around the valley grow this, you could add them together?

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Well, Guinness World Records only just recently had the longest tromboncino. There isn’t a category for weight, so I could always petition for that. But you’re onto something here that maybe it’s the combined length of multiple squash we can smash that one out.

MARK BRODIE: You mentioned this is kind of like a butternut squash. Does it taste like a butternut squash?

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: It’s a little bit milder. It’s a little paler, and why I started growing it is it’s a great summer squash like a zucchini, or you can let them fully mature like a butternut. So I like two birds with one stone on the space, and so I have been eating them. Now I’m regretting maybe I shouldn’t have been eating some of them. And then I was using flowers for stuffed squash blossoms, and then I haven’t eaten one of the long butternut-style ones yet, but I have had them before from a local farmer here of Bene Vivendo, Emily, my friend, she turned me onto them because they’re just really fun thing to grow. But hers were like 2 to 3 feet, so.

MARK BRODIE: Well, I mean, this is a lot of squash. You could have this could be a good housewarming present, Thanksgiving, bring it to wherever you’re going for Thanksgiving kind of thing.

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Yeah. Well, and it stores well because it has a harder skin like butternuts, so we’ll see how long I can keep it around. Maybe we do a little traveling show. You can get your picture taken with the squash.

MARK BRODIE: That sounds like a plan. All right, we’ll keep rooting for a few more inches to get you that record. That is Melissa Kruse Peeples, garden educator with The Desert Smells Like Veggies. Melissa, thanks as always. Nice to see you.

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Thank you so much.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning, it’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

LAUREN GILGER: And I’m Lauren Gilger. This year’s flu season is shaping up to be early and fast, according to our next guest. Spencer Fox is behind a new respiratory virus forecasting model that is proving to be better at telling not just how bad a flu season will be, but when and where the virus will hit. Fox is an assistant professor at Northern Arizona University’s School of Informatics, Computing, and Cyber Systems, and I spoke with him more about his forecasting model for predicting these seasonal respiratory viruses like the flu, COVID-19 and RSV and the annual competitions that prove just how good the model is.

SPENCER FOX: This model differs from a lot of other disease forecast models because we really tried to start and build it from first principles in a very generic way so that it wouldn’t be very specific to one place or one disease, but would work broadly for many diseases and many different places. And that’s really the novelty here.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. What goes into the model? How do you use that kind of broad point of view you described?

SPENCER FOX: Sure. So we started with first principles, and it’s going to sound pretty simple, but basically, there’s three things that go into the model, and I think what made the model work was just that we were able to do them really well. And those three things are basically if we’re trying to predict what’s going to happen with a seasonal virus, we know that one, the virus is likely to circulate at the same time every year. We know that states that are nearer to one another are likely to have more similar dynamics to each other. And with seasonal viruses, we often have some small years and some larger years, and those are typically shared across states. So if one state has a really small flu season, for example, that’s likely to mean that a different state is also going to have a small flu season that year. It may sound obvious those things that we put into the model, but I think we did them well, and it meant that this model works better than other models that maybe tries to be very specific to a specific disease.

LAUREN GILGER: Did that surprise you? It seems like the specific might be the better approach in this way, right?

SPENCER FOX: It absolutely did surprise us. I mean, historically people would spend a lot of time finely tuning a model that is very complex for a specific disease and a specific location, and it was hard to translate that model across locations. What it has meant is that this one model that we developed originally for influenza in the United States works not only for RSV and COVID-19 in the U.S., but we’ve now deployed it to countries around the world to try and provide forecasts internationally.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so I want to back up here and just talk about how you know just how good this model is, right? Because I found this super interesting. You participate basically in competitions that judge how good these forecasting models are, right? That’s kind of wild to me. What are these like?

SPENCER FOX: Yeah, they’re fun. It’s not often in science that you have a leaderboard that you’re trying to kind of beat other teams at. But yeah, for almost a dozen years now — actually, this is my 13th year — that we have submitted forecasts in real time for flu and other diseases now weekly, and there are organizers of these competitions that basically post a leaderboard every week, and then at the end of the season they summarize it up and they say who has won. And this is really the best way to tell whether our forecast models are performing well because we’re competing against all the best forecasters in the country.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. And it sounds like this model in particular has been near the top or at the top for quite some years now, huh?

SPENCER FOX: Yeah, so this is going to be our fourth year that we’ve submitted the model to this competition, and two of the three years it was the top individual approach, and it was up near the top the other year as well.

LAUREN GILGER: Well, healthy competition never hurt anything, I suppose.

SPENCER FOX: It really brings out the best in us. There’s nothing that hurts your ego to see your standing in the leaderboards fall down.

LAUREN GILGER: Fair enough. So I want to talk about how these are used because it sounds like actually incredibly important in terms of not just public health messaging around flu shots and things like that, but how prepared hospitals need to be.

SPENCER FOX: Yeah, absolutely. I mean, we all remember from during the COVID-19 pandemic of staff shortages and bed shortages in hospitals. And so it’s easy to imagine how forecasts could be helpful then because it gives health care professionals the ability to kind of prepare staff and beds as needed when surges are happening. But most people might be surprised that in the midst of the respiratory virus season in the U.S., many health care systems are strained. If we have a large flu season or a large RSV season, it might not be all beds, but maybe pediatric beds are strained. And so these forecasts are used really to inform the staffing, bed needs, ventilator usage across states or between states, and it really helps the hospital systems prepare.

LAUREN GILGER: What strikes me here is so interesting is that you’re predicting something that’s so bad, right? If everyone went and got a flu shot, you wouldn’t even need to do this.

SPENCER FOX: I would love nothing more than to not have to do this. But if we’ve learned anything from infectious diseases, they’re constantly surprising us. And so even if we had smaller seasonal respiratory epidemics, the importance of this work isn’t just for the seasonal epidemics, but it’s also preparing for the next large outbreak or pandemic that we know is going to happen. Maybe it won’t be as societally changing as COVID-19 was, but we know there will be new diseases that emerge, and we need to build the muscle of forecasting so that we can prepare for those future threats.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, very interesting. So there is more data it sounds like that you would like to add to this forecast model, even though it’s very effective at this point, but you think you could make it even more effective?

SPENCER FOX: Yeah, I mean, we’re forecasters. We’re always trying to improve what we’re doing. And what we really want to do is start adding new data streams that kind of hit at some of the more specific mechanisms of disease spread. And so we want to be tracking the variants of flu and understanding how those impact the seasonal epidemic dynamics. And that would work for not only flu, but RSV and COVID-19. And so we’re looking for kind of these broadly applicable principles of data that are available that we can implement into our models and then make our forecasts better.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. Well, I hope that comes to be. Spencer Fox, assistant professor at NAU’s School of Informatics, Computing, and Cyber Systems, joining us to talk about this model of forecasting for respiratory illnesses. Spencer, thanks for coming on the show. I appreciate it.

SPENCER FOX: Thank you so much for having me.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning, it’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

LAUREN GILGER: And I’m Lauren Gilger. So Mark, do you do a lot of baking come Thanksgiving?

MARK BRODIE: I’m not really allowed to do the baking for Thanksgiving, but I do enjoy making a pumpkin pie around Thanksgiving.

LAUREN GILGER: There you go. Yeah, I agree, and I also do not really do the baking for Thanksgiving in particular. But I like an apple pie. My favorite Thanksgiving pie is definitely a pumpkin pie. In fact, I’ll take almost anything pumpkin-flavored this time of year. And our next guest is here to tell us all of the ways we can bake with pumpkin or pumpkin-like squashes this Thanksgiving season. Mark Chacón is the award-winning pastry chef behind Chacón Patisserie. He came into our studios recently to talk to me all about how he bakes with pumpkin this time of year.

MARK CHACÓN: I think that we as Americans really look forward to this time of year. And as a baker, you kind of know going into this season you get the end of stone fruit coming from Central California at the end of September, early October even. And I try to drag it out as long as I can because I know we’re going to be in for a long haul of pumpkin, apple, quince, pear.

But the pumpkin period is actually somewhat condensed for us into late October, November. So I think it’s this fleeting moment, and it’s an opportunity to try to make the most of it. So I look forward to it.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. So tell us your go-to pumpkin recipes that you try to make every year at the bakery.

MARK CHACÓN: Every year at the bakery, we always do like a seasonal almond croissant. That’s throughout the year, and it’s a really fun time to incorporate pumpkin into the mix. So basically, we take a croissant that’s day old, split it in half like you’re going to make a sandwich — because you are.

Then you kind of dunk it in a cognac syrup, let it dry a little bit. We’ll spread a light amount of almond cream in the middle there, and then a couple little strips of almond paste because it brings that anchor of almond essence. And then a good layering of a pumpkin pastry cream that’s pumpkin spice.

The pumpkin almond croissant also has some almond cream on the outside and a nice speculoos pepita streusel, which really just further anchors it. The speculoos streusel carries those autumn spices, winter spices too. So yeah, it’s kind of a pumpkin spice latte in the form of an almond croissant, I guess.

LAUREN GILGER: That sounds so good.

MARK CHACÓN: Very accessible to all, absolutely.

LAUREN GILGER: Yes, people are going to like that.

MARK CHACÓN: We also do a smaller morning pastry, a viennoiserie. It’s brown butter croissant dough as the base, and then it’s a cream cheese Danish in essence. So we proof the pastry, tamp down the centers and then pipe in a generous portion of vanilla bean cream cheese filling.

On top of that, we’ve made pumpkin pastry cream for almond croissants. We also cast it — think about an ice cube tray, but it’s little domes. So we pipe it into these domes, we freeze them so we can pop them out like ice cubes, and so that we can quickly pop them into the morning pastry. We also add a little speculoos streusel in there too.

So we bake that off, it cools, we glaze the pumpkin pastry cream center, then we toss on a few toasted pepitas and then hit it with a little dusting of powdered sugar so the pepitas catch the powdered sugar in a little pop of white, but then it’s nice and shiny pumpkin-colored underneath.

LAUREN GILGER: Oh, that sounds amazing. Yeah.

MARK CHACÓN: I love those. Honestly, they are my go-to.

LAUREN GILGER: So what do you think of the pumpkin pie this time of year as we head into the Thanksgiving season, and that’s the kind of go-to thing? Can you do this in a more fun way, more interesting way? Do you?

MARK CHACÓN: That’s a great question. I actually really enjoy pumpkin pie, but I think of it as something that it’s one of those things where if you try to elevate it too much, it sort of starts to draw away from what it is that you’re hoping to get from it.

For me, I really honestly grew up eating very simple pumpkin pie, kind of classic: my grandma, my aunts, my mom’s pumpkin pie. And it reminds me of eating around the dinner table, the card table downstairs in my grandparents’ basement in Youngstown, Ohio.

It’s best enjoyed in an unfussy manner, in my opinion. And I have dabbled in doing it in professional settings, but I never really wanted to offer a pumpkin pie from Chacón Patisserie because I think that it’s something that really lives best in a homemade setting, an unfussy setting.

I’d rather spend that energy trying to figure out something else that I’ve never seen before and kind of leave pumpkin pie to people’s grandmothers and mothers and fathers.

LAUREN GILGER: Yes, I love that. OK. Do you always use pumpkin when you’re doing pumpkin-type desserts? Do you venture into other squashes?

MARK CHACÓN: We do venture into other squashes. So this afternoon after we speak, I had roasted some kabocha squash. Kabocha is a Japanese pumpkin. It’s kind of a small, squat, green-rinded pumpkin, has a really gorgeous orange flesh. It’s naturally sweeter than your traditional pumpkin that we use for jack-o’-lanterns.

So I’m going to go back to the kitchen, and what I really have been wanting to jump into right now is using the kabocha squash puree in a more diluted sense in a more creamy custard base. So think a crème brûlée custard. Because I think that it’s a way to highlight the unique properties of a delicious squash like kabocha. It’s not so close to pumpkin that it’s like, “Well, why not just get pumpkin pie?” You can make it something different.

So what I’m going to be working on is making this sort of crème brûlée custard base rich in cream so that I can pour it into some blue corn torte shells, bake that off just until it gets a slight wobble like you would with crème brûlée.

And then I’m playing with the idea of offering it in two ways. One way is a brûléed tart. I think everybody likes a little drama at service time.

LAUREN GILGER: With the torch, the whole thing, yeah, OK.

MARK CHACÓN: So I think for us, we’d probably make a dry caramel, pulverize it once it’s cool into a dust, and then just sprinkle that on top, and then it allows you to quickly brûlée the tart.

I think at the same time, for people who really don’t want that crisp top, some friends of mine in the U.K. exposed me to a simple offering called the Manchester tart. It’s basically a custard-based tart, and they just finely grate some fresh nutmeg over the top of the tart. Nice finish for fall. So I think if people are purists, we’ll just grate a little fresh nutmeg on there. Also a little element of drama there, a little — yeah.

LAUREN GILGER: Well, that sounds lovely. OK, so final question for you then. How else do you think about incorporating pumpkin, squash, those kind of fall flavors into whatever you’re eating this time of year?

MARK CHACÓN: Well, I will say that the crème brûlée-style custard for those tarts, I also think that it’s a really welcome component to your morning oatmeal. But something that I have been playing with a little bit since my trip to Costa Rica a month ago: My cousin Carlos shared with me the Costa Rican large white pumpkin called the chiverre. They use it for filling empanaditas around Easter time, but he knows what our culture is like in the States and he was like, “You’re going into pumpkin time. This might be something to explore.”

LAUREN GILGER: Cool, yeah.

MARK CHACÓN: Turns out you can’t find that here in Arizona. I looked far and wide, but I did play with a substitute in spaghetti squash. If you halve it and core out the innards and roast it to the point where you can start to tease the flesh away from the skin, it comes out in these strands, which is somewhat reminiscent of a chiverre.

So basically I did that, and then I took those strands and cooked them down as you do. You basically make a slow candying process of the strands where they kind of break down, and then you land with a sort of marmalade that’s supposed to have a gel setting point, kind of like a jelly or jam.

So for them in Costa Rica — and I just did this, I came back just yesterday — my cousin Gabby showed me how to make her empanada dough that she uses to make them. And every year she makes these beautiful empanaditas, and her hands just know what they’re doing.

And I got to learn: You put a little bit inside of each of these, close them up, make a little empanada. You could bake them. I’m sure that you could fry them as well.

So for people who are up for a lengthy baking challenge, making — it’s called miel de chiverre. I guess we’ll call it miel de spaghetti squash here in Arizona. But I think it’s a really fun thing that people can play with at home if they want to, if they’re really up for a — it’s not difficult conceptually, it’s just a timely process.

LAUREN GILGER: Time-consuming.

MARK CHACÓN: Time-consuming process.

LAUREN GILGER: All right. Well, that is Mark Chacón, pastry chef at Chacón Patisserie in Scottsdale and Phoenix. You’re joining us to talk about pumpkin season. Mark, thank you so much for coming in. Appreciate it very much.

MARK CHACÓN: Un placer.

LAUREN GILGER: Mark was also so kind as to send us the recipe for his kabocha crème brûlée. You can find it on our website, theshow.kjzz.org.

MARK BRODIE: Thanks for listening to The Show’s podcast. The Show is produced by Sativa Peterson, Nick Sanchez, Amber Victoria Singer and Kaveesh Siddhartha. The Show was created by John Hockenberry, and our executive producer is Amy Silverman. You can find more of The Show and sign up for our weekly newsletter at theshow.kjzz.org. You can also find us on Instagram at @kjzztheshow.