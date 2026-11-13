The Show for Nov. 13, 2026: Friday NewsCap, 'Birds Gone Wild' and more

Democrats are gearing up to take control at the Arizona Capitol in January, and they’ve now elected their leadership. The Friday NewsCap panelists analyze that and the rest of the week’s top stories. Plus, learn about Arizona’s long history with ostriches.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s original production The Show is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz .

MARK BRODIE: Hi, I’m Mark Brodie, co-host of The Show, an original production from KJZZ. Every weekday, we bring you the latest news and culture from across the state. You can find much more at theshow.kjzz.org. Here’s today’s episode.

KATIE HOBBS: For the first time ever, our legislative candidates would be a part of our statewide coordinated campaign. One team, one field operation, so every time a volunteer knocked a door for the top of the ticket, they were also turning out supporters for legislative candidates.

JOHN KAVANAGH: This debacle was pretty much out of our control. This was dissatisfaction at the federal level, which went nationwide and wiped out almost everybody with an R after their name.

KRIS MAYES: Well, I think voters basically sent a message that they like the job that we’re doing. They want us to continue to protect consumers, to continue to fight the drug cartels and to continue to fight for our water supplies in Arizona.

ELI CRANE: In my opinion, this party needed a humbling from top to bottom, and I think that’s exactly what the American people gave us this last week.

ELIJAH NORTON: Had Kimberly Yee not spread these lies and convinced Katherine Haley to run, there would have been no primary. And therefore, I would not have had to spend the money that I needed to spend to get my name and my message out to primary voters.

AMISH SHAH: I will make clear to our Democratic leadership that our campaign arm, the DCCC, should not be interfering in competitive primaries.

MARK BRODIE: And with me to talk about the lawmakers who will be running the show at the state Capitol, a change in the governor’s office and more are Lorna Romero Ferguson with Elevate Strategies. Good morning, Lorna.

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: Good morning.

MARK BRODIE: And Sam Richard with Consilium Consulting. Sam, good morning to you.

SAM RICHARD: It’s so great to be here.

MARK BRODIE: Good to have you guys both. So Sam, let me start with you. We had legislative leadership elections over the last couple of days, so we now know who is going to be in charge of the Capitol.

And on the Democratic side, probably not much of a surprise, right? The minority leaders in both the House and Senate will become the speaker and the president. Pretty much expected?

SAM RICHARD: Very much expected. I mean, I think that both of these people — Speaker-elect (Oscar) De Los Santos and President-elect (Priya) Sundareshan — led their caucuses as their respective minority leaders with exquisite leadership for the last two years to set up the moment that we’re now experiencing.

They came out unanimous after their leadership elections last Friday in their respective caucuses, and I think that they have unique agendas because different chambers are going to have different priorities, but there’s enough shared both with each other across the courtyard and with the governor upstairs that I think there’s going to be monumental Democratic values that are expressed through legislation and executive actions coming up here in January.

MARK BRODIE: And Lorna, on the Republican side, the current speaker, Steve Montenegro, will be the House minority leader. In the Senate, John Kavanagh, who had been the majority leader, will become the Senate minority leader. Any surprise that Republicans basically stuck with their leadership team even though they’re now in the minority?

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: Not surprising, and especially with Sen. Kavanagh. He’s been a long-serving legislator down at the Capitol, both in the House and Senate, so he has seen and experienced a lot, so that’s not surprising there. With now soon-to-be former Speaker Montenegro joining the minority — being the minority leader, I don’t think that’s surprising either.

I think for both parties, it’s kind of a “no sudden movements,” right? I think everyone’s trying to figure out what this next year looks like, and so doing some wholesale changes either on the Republican or Democrat side post-election seems a little hasty. I think they’re both moving into 2027 of, “OK, let’s keep our leadership teams as similar as possible moving forward as we figure out what this new world is going to look like and how we’re going to navigate it from both caucuses.”

MARK BRODIE: A sense of continuity maybe is comforting in this moment.

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: Correct. There’s enough change happening in terms of just even moving offices, etc., that I think some small modicum of familiarity will be helpful for the caucus.

MARK BRODIE: Sam, being in the minority is a lot different than being in the majority. I mean, in some very obvious ways, like the Democrats’ bills, for example, will get heard and their priorities will be the chamber’s priorities in large part, which has not been the case.

But what are some of the challenges that Democrats are going to face going from the minority — especially in the House, where they’ve been in the minority for going on 60-odd years — to now sort of being in charge of everything and literally running the Capitol?

SAM RICHARD: I think you just said it there in the sense that we have 60 years of kind of pent-up energy and ideas that have been gathering dust on the shelf because people like now-former Speaker Montenegro and former Majority Leader John Kavanagh just outright wouldn’t hear bills in their committees and in their chambers, even though they’re very strong ideas that are expressed across the rest of the country with Democratic leadership. So we’ll see a lot of those come off the shelf.

I’d be extremely surprised if one of the first things that we do or don’t do — excuse me, let me avoid the double negative here — I would be surprised if we don’t look at education first and foremost. More than 500,000 people signed a petition to get an ESA initiative on the ballot. Those voices were not heard in the election through the initiative. They were heard by the elected representatives that now number 57 Democrats. So we have the Heinz Caucus down at the Capitol.

So I think that responding to what the voters put them there to do to rein in an out-of-control ESA program is going to be something that would likely be first on that agenda.

MARK BRODIE: Would you imagine that whatever Democrats do on ESAs this year will look very similar to what that initiative looked like? Do you think they’ll try to go further than that?

SAM RICHARD: I think that there will be voices at the Capitol that want them to go further, but in terms of a stress test, those policies that were embedded in that initiative already have the support of the public. They already have not just bipartisan support, but support that transcends partisanship. We have to address our funding of public education, and the way to do that is to deeply, deeply rein in the out-of-control ESA program.

And you’re going to see that with leaders like Majority Leader-elect Nancy Gutierrez, people like Stephanie Simacek, a representative from north Phoenix who has a strong background in education, and you have a lot of education leaders like Majority Leader-elect Christine Marsh in the Senate, who has a long background in public education leadership. So I think the conversation is primed to go very swiftly and very smoothly because you have the public’s backing to really kind of take a look at this program that’s gotten a lot of attention.

MARK BRODIE: Lorna, if you are a legislative Republican, what challenges will you face being — you’ve been in the majority in the Senate since the ’90s, the early ’90s, and the House since the ’60s. What challenges will they face?

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: Yeah, I mean, it’s going to be a significant shift just because of the pure margins, right? A few weeks ago before the election, we were talking about maybe a 15-15 split in the Senate or Democrats barely holding a majority in one chamber or both. When you have a scenario like that, Republicans still have a seat at the table because you still have to get to 16, 31 and one.

With these pure numbers, Democrats can move forward with the governor without any Republican input, right? So the question becomes, how do Republicans position themselves moving forward for the next two years so they actually do have some kind of seat at the table? Are they going to be willing to work with Democrats? Are Democrats going to be willing to work with them on certain issues? Or are they just going to throw stones and attack and criticize for two years, like some people have done in the minority before in the past, just in anticipation for 2028?

So it really is going to come down to what each respective minority leader in the House and Senate — how they’re going to lead their caucuses moving forward, and where there’s an opportunity for some kind of bipartisanship on some of these important policy issues. You’re talking about ESAs.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah.

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: Yes, thousands of voters signed that petition, but that doesn’t necessarily translate to how that would have passed if it would have passed at the ballot. You’re talking about real families, real children, real students who are using this program right now that will be impacted by any kind of change that the Legislature and the governor decide to make.

So it’s one thing to talk about an issue and just talk about ideas. When you’re talking about the actual implementation of it, it impacts families’ lives. That’s a different situation, right?

And so that’s going to be something that Democrats have to grapple with when they’re having these negotiations is, if you’re going to make changes that are going to eliminate a student’s ability to access an ESA, a family’s ability to access an ESA, you are impacting their trajectory and education for them, right?

So what are you willing to do or not do, because it’s really going to have a real-life impact, which could impact how — I’m saying “impact” a lot, I apologize — which could have repercussions in the 2028 election, because parents get really upset when things impact their children’s education.

MARK BRODIE: Sure.

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: So Democrats are going to have to tread lightly on that issue.

MARK BRODIE: Do you think there might be room for compromise, though, given that there were rumors of a potential agreement during the end of this year’s session and even a little bit after, maybe a special session? Obviously, that had the specter of ballot measures as part of the leverage there, but might Republicans be willing to play ball on at least some of the things that are in that initiative, maybe to forestall bigger changes coming?

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: I definitely think there is room for compromise on a number of issues. Obviously, if the starting point is “eliminate the program,” that’s a nonstarter for Republicans.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah.

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: But there was a group of leaders down there that said, “Hey, there are some modifications that we can make to the program to make it function better for families and to protect the taxpayer.” And I think if those are the guiding principles of Democrat leadership down there, there’s going to be some Republicans that agree with that approach.

MARK BRODIE: Sam, is there a danger of Democrats overreaching?

SAM RICHARD: I think that there’s going to be a lot of different ideas across the political spectrum that are introduced in a way that, like we were talking about before, that have been waiting at the doorstep for 60 years. I think that we’re going to explore those in this first legislative session in more than six decades that Democrats get to really kind of lead that agenda.

I’m not sure that I would frame it at all as overreaching. I think that there is going to be a panoply of options that lawmakers are going to be able to choose from, and oftentimes, maybe we’re going to move the dial a little bit further to the left. And I think that there are going to be ideas at the Capitol that are very far left or come out of that woodwork, but they’re going to set the edges, much like hardline conservatives set the edge for Republican policy, and then we kind of find somewhere in the middle, right?

Politics has always been the art of the possible, and a historic sweeping of all statewide offices since rooftop air conditioners were invented is not going to change that simple fact of politics.

MARK BRODIE: How do you see Democrats trying to maybe work with Republicans? Like, will it be a priority to try to get some kind of bipartisan buy-in?

SAM RICHARD: I don’t want to speak for Speaker-elect De Los Santos or President-elect Sundareshan.

MARK BRODIE: Sure.

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: But I’m not sure that that’s necessarily what the voters asked them to do. They didn’t ask them to work with Republicans on this. Republicans have had their shot for more than 60 years, and I think voters sent a very clear message that we need to try a different approach.

And I think that that’s what we’re going to see. The 10 members of the minority caucus in the Senate and the 23 members of the minority caucus in the House absolutely have a voice that can be heard through regular procedural order, but by no means should they expect the same level of volume for their microphones as they’ve enjoyed for the last six decades.

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: What’s interesting, or what will be interesting to see, is Democrats are now going to have the issue that Republicans have had since they’ve been in majority leadership for decades, is there are varying factions within your caucus, right? Republicans, you’ve had more of the centrist, pro-business, moderate approach, and then some of those that are more of the far right, the Turning Point kind of crowd, right? And it really comes down to leadership of how do you corral everybody moving forward?

Depending on the issue, sometimes Republicans and Democrats, each in their own respective caucus, they have some kind of kumbaya and everybody’s on the same page. Depending on the issue, there’s a break in the caucus.

So I think it’s really going to come down to an issue-by-issue case with Democrats is, are you going to be able to keep your caucus aligned? Are you going to be able to keep enough of them aligned for you to get the votes without Republicans? Or are there going to be certain issues where it is a more centrist issue, your far-left progressives don’t want to be on board with it, and you actually have to work with some Republicans to get the votes that you need? I think it’s going to be very interesting.

I disagree with Sam on one point when it comes to the electorate. I don’t think this was a message from Arizona voters of, “We don’t like Republican control of the Legislature, we want a different approach.” This had to do purely with the Trump administration and things happening on the national level, and this has been a trickle-down effect for the past 10 years, and it’s finally impacted local races, and not just in Arizona, but in every state.

So I don’t think Democrats got the go-ahead from Arizona voters saying, “Hey, we are endorsing your agenda.” This was more of a “We are upset with the Republican leadership on the federal level,” and everybody with an R behind their name down-ballot paid the price for it.

So I would just say, I think we’re still a right-of-center state. You still have Democrats that won in these Republican-leaning districts. They’re going to have to run for reelection in those districts again in two years, acknowledging their constituency and their voters, and so they’re not going to feel comfortable voting for a very Democrat, progressive agenda as well if they want to maintain those seats.

MARK BRODIE: Lorna, let me start with you on a change in the governor’s office. You worked in the office of former Gov. Jan Brewer. Chad Campbell, the chief of staff, will be stepping down at the end of this month. He’s been there for most of her term. He came in at the beginning of Gov. Hobbs’ first term when things maybe weren’t going so well between the governor’s office and the Legislature. It sounds like he’s sort of seen as stabilizing the ship and helping the governor’s office and the Republican majorities in the Legislature at least talk to each other and work together. How significant is a shift in chief of staff?

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: I mean, it really depends on what the broader context is, right? This is the end of her first term, and now she’s going into a second term with a Democrat Legislature, right? So it’s a completely different context, and three and a half years as the chief of staff in the governor’s office is a long time.

MARK BRODIE: It’s a hard job.

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: It is a very hard job. It’s a job that — this is not a 9-to-5. This is a 24/7 job, and people tend to forget that this isn’t just focused on the Legislature. The governor’s office oversees a significant state enterprise with thousands of employees and multibillion dollars. So even though we have a tendency to focus on negotiations and what’s happening policy-wise at the Legislature, they are overseeing the entirety of state government, right?

So it is a big job, and he did a fantastic job as chief of staff. And so to me, it’s not surprising. This is probably the best time to make that transition as all of state government is shifting and transitioning, but he served his time well. He had a specific role and purpose, and he set up the governor’s office and the Hobbs administration for success going into this final term.

MARK BRODIE: So Sam, Kori Lorick, who’s been with Gov. Hobbs for quite a while — she was in the secretary of state’s office when Hobbs was there, she’s been in the counsel’s office with the governor — do you see much of a change in approach or a change in policy, anything like that, with the shift?

SAM RICHARD: I think it definitely sets the right tone for what’s ahead for the second term of the Hobbs administration. Kori is an incredible attorney, and that legal mind and that legal direction is going to be well served or well used as we approach a lot of litigation around the Colorado River conversation and a lot of the lawsuits that the Republican-led Legislature have entangled us in as a state that Kori’s mind is going to be able to help untangle.

So we’re in a lot of ways rebuilding the apparatus of the state infrastructure because, seriously, for the first time since 1948, we’ve had this many statewide offices and this type of leadership at the Legislature. So I love the fact that the governor went with kind of a legal-first mind to lead the office for the second term.

MARK BRODIE: Do you agree with Lorna that this is sort of a — if Chad Campbell is going to leave, this is sort of a natural time for it to happen?

SAM RICHARD: Yeah, I think when you’re at the point of any kind of change of administration, even if it’s a lot of the same people, it’s an opportunity to kind of dust off and take that experience back to the private sector or take it to a different area of the government, right?

So I think that while it is the brightest lights and the biggest letters on the marquee, I think that Chad and Kori are by far not the only kind of individuals that are going to shift around in the apparatus of the government in the next weeks and months.

MARK BRODIE: Interesting. Would you expect more sort of comings and goings?

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: Oh, 100%. I mean, we’ve talked about this many times. There’s going to be a lot of new positions for Democrat staffers in this state, and not just at the Legislature or in statewide office, but on the federal level as well. And so you’re going to see a lot of shifting and a lot of moving. And that’s naturally what happens after every election cycle when opportunities present themselves, staff makes that transition to somewhere else. So I think you’ll see a lot more shifting, both Republican and Democrat.

MARK BRODIE: Interesting. All right, Lorna, let me stay with you on a lawsuit that was filed this week by Elijah Norton, who is the Republican candidate for treasurer. He sued Kimberly Yee — who is of course the current treasurer and the Republican candidate for superintendent of public instruction — for defamation.

Basically, Norton saying that Yee was saying all sorts of stuff about him, about his personal life, and recruiting a candidate to run against him, which forced him to spend a lot more money. The timing on this is a little bit interesting, is it not?

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: It is interesting. It appears as though the race was called, and within 48 hours, he announced on Twitter that he had intentions to sue Treasurer Yee. I’m not an attorney, for full disclosure, so I can’t speak to the merits of the lawsuit and whatnot. It’s obviously not his first lawsuit. There was one years ago against Congressman (David) Schweikert.

MARK BRODIE: For similar things, right?

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: For similar things, obviously a little bit different because those were mail pieces and ads that was part of an actual campaign. This seems to be conversations. And so yes, it’s interesting timing, and it just goes to show that there’s maybe not as much unity on the Republican side as many would have hoped this election cycle.

MARK BRODIE: I wanted to ask you about that because one of the themes that I keep hearing in talking to Republicans is, “Look, we’ve got to get it together. We’ve got to come together and stop the factional fighting.” Does this play into that in any way, or is this separate enough that it doesn’t really matter?

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: I think this is separate enough because this is very personal, obviously, given the allegations that he’s making.

But there are divides in the Republican Party, and we have not gotten it together, and we’re not a unified force. And one thing that I praised the Democrats about this week is having their press conference and bringing their leaders together, and singing from the same songbook. We have not seen that with Republicans in a very long time.

And the Democrat leaders in Arizona, two years ago, they had an epic loss with President Biden losing and Republicans winning. And so to be able to make a significant shift like this in two years, kudos to Democrats. Republicans have not been able to do that even when they have been in the majority.

And so I hope this is the wake-up call outside of — I know we’re talking specifically about this lawsuit — but I hope that with Leader Montenegro and Kavanagh and whoever these new Republican leaders are that are going to emerge for the next round of statewide offices, can really pull the party in a direction where there’s much more cohesiveness and unity moving forward and not infighting.

MARK BRODIE: Sam, I’ll let you wade into internal Republican politics in just a minute, which I know is a favorite pastime of yours, but I’m curious to get your take on this lawsuit because, as Lorna pointed out, this is not the first time that Elijah Norton has faced these kinds of allegations.

SAM RICHARD: Yeah, I think that is something to be noted. I’m not the person to note it because I’m so deeply uninterested in this. I mean, I think he and others are going to try to grasp at the falling knife of relevance. More than anything, I think history will remember his candidacy as the first time that anyone has lost to a Democratic state treasurer candidate since Barry Goldwater was working an hourly job at his family’s department store.

Why is he relevant? He’s not going to be in the future, and he’s — have fun on Bravo.

MARK BRODIE: Wow, Bravo. All right.

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: Bravo. That was quite a jump.

MARK BRODIE: Didn’t see that going there. Well, so let me ask you about the sort of the unity question that Lorna talked about. I mean, obviously, if Republicans are going to fight with each other, you want to pop the popcorn and watch it.

But do you see this lawsuit as a sort of a standalone situation? Obviously, as Lorna said, these are very personal allegations to Norton that he’s dealt with in the past, but I also wonder if to some extent this maybe speaks to the larger state of political parties.

SAM RICHARD: Yeah, absolutely. I do prefer Milk Duds over popcorn. And the nature of these personal allegations, I think, are serious, but not in the realm of politics, not in the realm of policymaking. And that was where I was mentioning the TV network where these sorts of squabbles take place.

So I think that’s more of the arena where this conversation needs to happen and not in the important work that we need to do to address important issues, whether it’s the water future of Arizona or rebuilding the state’s economy after 60 years of Republican leadership.

MARK BRODIE: Lorna, we’ve got about 30 seconds left, so I’ll ask you a very big question in that time. What has to happen for Republicans to start singing from the same songbook?

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: There needs to be a leader that emerges that’s not Donald Trump. Somebody who is much more inclusive, not divisive. Somebody who’s not going to say publicly that they do not like RINOs or this segment of the party. It needs to be somebody who’s much more of a visionary leader and that is not petty and it’s not really focused on their own personal gain, but more focused on long-term longevity of the party. Someone has to emerge and lead, and we have not had that for a long time.

MARK BRODIE: All right, sounds like the job description. We’ll have to leave it there. Lorna Romero Ferguson, Sam Richard, thanks to you both. Appreciate it.

SAM RICHARD: Thank you.

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: Thank you.

MARK BRODIE: You’ve been listening to the Friday NewsCap from KJZZ’s The Show. It’s an original podcast recapping the week's biggest stories with experts, commentators and reporters. You can get the full Show podcast at podcast.kjzz.org. I'm Mark Brodie, thanks for listening.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning. It’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie. Coming up, we’ll speak with a local historian about her newest book, “Birds Gone Wild,” exploring the fascinating history of ostriches in Arizona. But first, it is time to meet the next maker in our series, Made in Arizona.

(MADE IN ARIZONA MONTAGE PLAYS)

MARK BRODIE: Sarah Brooks is a professional hide tanner, as in she makes animal hides into leather using a traditional, time-consuming process she never imagined would become part of her life. But about 10 years ago, she found herself in Italy where she tanned her first hide. Today, she’s the owner of Tucson Tannery, and she spoke with my co-host Lauren Gilger more about it.

SARAH BROOKS: I was really interested in ancestral skills. I was just kind of newly — I’d left a career in business consulting, and I was kind of like, “Wait a minute, I want to learn how to grow food and understand wild plants and make my own things.” And I just kind of got the bug on that stuff, and I was in Italy taking a class in ancestral skills. There was a guy in the class who was wearing head-to-toe leather clothing he had made himself, and he made the leather himself. Yeah, so I was intrigued, and he ended up inviting a bunch of us to come up to Scotland where he lived and learn how to tan hides, because he had just — he was kind of newly into it, excited about it, wanted to teach other people. And so a bunch of us just went up there, and yeah, and that’s where I tanned my first deer hide.

LAUREN GILGER: A deer hide was the first one. OK. So what did you think? I mean, it’s got to be a little bit visceral, right? Because this is the skin of an animal.

SARAH BROOKS: Oh, yeah. Yeah, it’s like nothing else. It was — I mean, it was really hard work. In some ways, it was kind of terrible, the first experience, because it was winter in Scotland, it was raining all the time, we were outside for a week doing this.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow.

SARAH BROOKS: And just kind of in some ways, yeah, like messy and gross and cold and wet, and I didn’t know if I was going to make it all the way through. But then at the end, when it was done, I was just like, “I just did magic.” I just did magic. I took this animal’s skin and made it with my own hands into a piece of really beautiful, soft leather, and I was really hooked.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s amazing. That’s amazing. So I mean, tell us about that kind of very long and painstaking and kind of gross, like you said, process that goes into it. So how — I have no idea — how do you tan a hide?

SARAH BROOKS: Yeah, OK, and I’ll say I have learned in the years since that it doesn’t actually have to be gross. Now I find the entire process extremely enjoyable.

LAUREN GILGER: OK.

SARAH BROOKS: Yeah, the way that you tan a hide, so typically I’ll get a hide from a hunter, like a deer or an elk that’s been recently skinned, and so it has the hair on and everything. There are various prep steps that you do, that I do, to take it from when I receive it from the hunter and then to get it ready — different baths that I put it through, some fermentation, different kind of pH levels that I bring it through to take the hair off, get it ready to be really soft. These are actually really important parts of the process, just getting it in a good state to then receive the tannin and go through the transformation. But once it’s ready for the tanning, that’s when I simmer up a bunch of bark tea. So I just use a lot of oak tree bark, and I’ll put it in a giant vat and I’ll simmer it for a few hours, and it makes this really dark, really lovely-smelling liquid. And I’ll make a big vat of that depending on the animal — elk takes more, deer takes less, javelina even less — and then I’ll soak the hide in that tea. I’ll stir it for kind of a whole day. I’m just constantly stirring it.

LAUREN GILGER: Is this in a big vat on an open flame? I’m picturing here —

SARAH BROOKS: At first it’s on the flame, but then I have to take it off the flame and cool it because the skin is like our skin. And if it goes into water that our skin wouldn’t tolerate, it’ll ruin the skin.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow, OK.

SARAH BROOKS: So I take it off the open flame and let it cool until it’s kind of bathwater, nice bathwater, and then I’ll put it in, and then I’m babysitting it for a whole day. I’m kind of chained to the tannery on those days.

LAUREN GILGER: OK.

SARAH BROOKS: Just stirring, stirring, stirring. And then there’s this nice kind of passive process for a while where it will sit in that bath. I’ll stir it a few times a day, but it can sit there for days to weeks to months depending on what type of leather I’m making and what type of animal it is.

LAUREN GILGER: Months sometimes? Wow.

SARAH BROOKS: Sometimes months. For elk leather, I typically leave it in for three to nine months. Yeah, depending. And that’s the real tanning. That’s the kind of like the magic transformation that takes something that was this animal’s skin and makes it into a stable material that will not decay. And the plant, the tree bark really does that kind of magic work in this process.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow. So I mean, I guess I have a lot of questions, but my first is about the history of this, right? Like do you feel as you’re doing something like this — which I’m sure is something that humanity has been doing for just millennia — I mean, do you feel connected to that?

SARAH BROOKS: I do. Yeah, I really do. There’s something that I’ve been exploring for some years now, just like understanding that we kind of have everything we need, and that our ancestors were able to just be — they didn’t have grocery stores, they couldn’t order things online, and they had what they needed in the environment around them. And I love feeling that in a really deep way, and I kind of understood it intellectually before I felt it in my body. But hide tanning really helps me feel it in my body. Like I can take this animal’s skin that’s like — I know, I’m familiar with the animals around here, I know how they live in many ways, and I know where they live. And so feeling connected to them and then feeling like this is how our ancestors kept warm, made tents, made what they needed to survive, and it just feels good to me to be connected to that.

LAUREN GILGER: So it sounds like you like the sort of human connection, right? This connection to our history as human beings. But I mean, there’s also the animal side of this that I wonder about, too. I wonder if you think about the sort of visceral part of this and the fact that this was like a living thing. Do people think about that, you think, or maybe should think about that more when they wear leather, which all of us do all the time?

SARAH BROOKS: Yeah, it’s like for us humans, our lives require things to continue, and if we’re eating plants, those plants need to die. If we’re eating animals, those animals die for us to live. And I think similar with the hide tanning, it’s like the things that we wear and that we use, and I find it important in my life to trace those back to the source. And I feel in a lot of ways more connection with the animals here, just being close to them in this way where I’m helping their lives be honored in a way. Like they died to give someone food, and now — especially I love working with people, with hunters who really care about all parts of the animal being used.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

SARAH BROOKS: Honoring that, that this animal gave its life, and not wasting these parts of the animal that we could really use and make beautiful. And yeah, so I do — I feel a lot of kinship with the animals through this work.

LAUREN GILGER: So you’ve made leather from an array of animals, like you mentioned deer and elk and javelina, but you’ve also made leather from coyotes, right? From bobcats, a lion? What’s your favorite?

SARAH BROOKS: Ooh, good question. Oh, tough, tough. I actually — I got to say javelina.

LAUREN GILGER: Ah, that’s an underdog answer. OK.

SARAH BROOKS: Yeah. I know. Well, I love javelinas. They’re one of my favorite animals here in Arizona. I just love watching them in their family groups and their little babies, and so I have a number of hunters who bring me javelina hides now, and they have this most beautiful skin texture. It’s very different from deer and elk. It’s almost like ostrich leather.

LAUREN GILGER: Hmm.

SARAH BROOKS: Yeah, it’s just got this texture, this pebbly texture from the special way their hair follicles work. Yeah, it’s just this very interesting leather, and it tends to be the one that people get really interested in when they see it because it’s unlike other leather you can see, and you can’t buy it in the store, any regular leather store. So yeah, I enjoy javelina leather.

MARK BRODIE: All right, we’ll leave it there. That is Sarah Brooks, the owner of Tucson Tannery, joining us with a lesson on tanning leather.

LAUREN GILGER: Thank you so much, Sarah, for coming on. This was fascinating.

SARAH BROOKS: Thank you. This was fun to talk about.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning. It’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie. These days we generally talk about ostriches in the Valley around the Chandler Ostrich Festival. But the birds have a very deep and long history in Arizona, dating back more than a century. Janelle Molony has delved into that history in her new book, “Birds Gone Wild: And Other Stories of Arizona Ostrich Ranching.” Molony is a local author and historian. She joins me to talk more about this, and Janelle, Arizona has quite a history with ostriches, and I’m curious why.

JANELLE MOLONY: Oh my goodness, ostriches used to be the thing in the 1800s. But all the way back to the 1860s, we were farming them in South Africa, and then someone said, “Let’s try it out in Arizona.” And we ended up having the world’s most spectacular ostrich feathers ever known and never beaten.

MARK BRODIE: So what is it about Arizona that makes it a good place to raise — I guess is the verb you might use — ostriches?

JANELLE MOLONY: Yeah, well, it’s very similar to the African savannas and even close to the Sahara sometimes. And people joke, “Oh yeah, we live in a desert.” Yes, of course we do. But this is the most comparable place to live compared to their native habitat. So it’s the best place in the world on the Western Hemisphere.

MARK BRODIE: OK. So why do people like ostriches so much? Because kind of famously, they’re not nice to be around. You don’t want one as a pet.

JANELLE MOLONY: No, I definitely wouldn’t recommend an ostrich as a pet, but they were extremely valuable livestock items, and they are livestock. They’re not pets. They are not cute little cuddly things. They have a job, and that is to provide meat, eggs and feathers. Primarily feathers was the first thing we wanted, but then in the 1980s, we had a resurgence, and we got that juicy red meat that is exquisite.

MARK BRODIE: All right, so you brought some ostrich feathers here. They’re white, very big, very soft. What were they used for, or maybe what are they used for?

JANELLE MOLONY: They used to be the premier decoration on a woman’s hat. And then it evolved to her dress, dress lining and her underwear.

MARK BRODIE: Really?

JANELLE MOLONY: We were crazy about these big plumes, for sure.

MARK BRODIE: Well, so how many feathers could you get off of one ostrich? How rare are they?

JANELLE MOLONY: That’s an excellent question. The most expensive feathers are only 25 per bird. So you are very careful. You love on that bird and give it the best life it’s ever known because every single clipping is worth a whole lot of money.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, how much money are we talking about? In terms of — let’s go back in time to when they were sort of the thing, some of the other type of precious items that one could get, where did ostrich feathers fit into that?

JANELLE MOLONY: They would range on the higher end $30, which today would be $1,000 for one single feather.

MARK BRODIE: Wow.

JANELLE MOLONY: Some competitions had some extra-large ones that were valued at $50. The whole ostrich, though, in South Africa, where they were also having diamond mine activities, the whole ostrich was worth more than a diamond at the height of the industry.

MARK BRODIE: An ostrich was worth more than a diamond. That is unbelievable.

JANELLE MOLONY: It’s true.

MARK BRODIE: OK, so you also brought a large piece of leather, and I’m curious, how is ostrich leather used? Is it kind of used interchangeably with cow leather and other animals?

JANELLE MOLONY: Absolutely, but more valuable. Its prickly appearance, which is comparable to a prickly pear fruit, right?

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, there is a texture to it.

JANELLE MOLONY: Yeah, it’s an acquired texture, I would say. But they are very popular for belts, wallets and boots.

MARK BRODIE: Are these things still used? Do people still use ostrich leather and ostrich feathers and things?

JANELLE MOLONY: Absolutely, and Arizona is one of the premier providers to the nation.

MARK BRODIE: What was the story of Arizona sort of growing into this? Because you mentioned that at some point people realized, “Hey, we should try this in Arizona because it’s kind of similar to parts of Africa.” What was that process like of making Arizona an ostrich capital?

JANELLE MOLONY: Oh, it was. It was the ostrich capital of the nation. It was primarily because of the amount of wealth that was being generated, and we convinced — or the ostrich breeders convinced — Carl Hayden, who was our first representative when we became a state, and they convinced him to get a budget from the USDA in 1914 to open an experimental ostrich research station so that we could create the best ostrich products in the world.

MARK BRODIE: And he was able to do that. He was able to convince the Congress and the president to set that up here.

JANELLE MOLONY: Absolutely. President Woodrow Wilson signed that into effect, and we were competing head-to-head with South Africa. Actually, at one point — no, multiple times — they sent government representatives, i.e., spies, to Arizona to ask what we were doing and why, trying to figure out why our ostrich feathers were so superior to theirs.

MARK BRODIE: Why is that? Why do people think that the ostrich feathers from here are better than elsewhere?

JANELLE MOLONY: It was a matter of objective size, length, width, luster, bright white feathers. It was pretty obvious.

MARK BRODIE: Do you know, at its height, how many ostriches there were in Arizona? How big was it here?

JANELLE MOLONY: We had close to 8,000 ostriches in the state in 1914, and over 5,000 were located in one single collection in what’s now Avondale, Arizona. And that single collection was and still is the largest single collection of ostriches ever in U.S. and world history. Never been beat.

MARK BRODIE: So was that kind of the heyday of Arizona as ostrich capital, sort of the pre-World War I time there?

JANELLE MOLONY: Yes.

MARK BRODIE: And what happened in the years since?

JANELLE MOLONY: Since 1914, ostriches had an image problem. There was a decline in purchasing in Europe, which we always follow the European fashions, of course, and they were getting upset about animal welfare rights. However, ostriches have always, as a farmed animal, been clipped and not harmed. So they should have been excluded from this. But women started banning all feather wearing, and that trend trickled down to us in the U.S.

MARK BRODIE: Why do you think it is that so many people are so interested in this bird?

JANELLE MOLONY: Ostriches are weird. Ostriches — they’re some of the weirdest, funniest-looking things on the planet. Their history, though, goes way back to the beginning of the ice — oh no, the end of the Ice Age, and then we humans have been interacting with them and using their products for 85,000 years. It’s an enormous history and relationship that we’ve had with these creatures, who have never evolved in 23,000 years.

MARK BRODIE: I want to read you something that is in the book and ask you sort of what led you to this. You say, “Ostriches are as iconic to the American Southwest as the stately saguaro cactus, picturesque sunsets, venomous scorpions and turquoise-laden silver.” That’s pretty high praise for these birds.

JANELLE MOLONY: Absolutely. People were coming from all over the world. It was a tourist attraction to see these unique creatures in the thousands. Can you imagine if you went to Jurassic Park and you got to see these enormous creatures up close? It was sort of like that.

MARK BRODIE: So people came just to see the birds, not just to get their feathers or their eggs or their leather, but to actually just witness them?

JANELLE MOLONY: Absolutely. Absolutely, from all over.

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is Janelle Molony, an author and historian. Her newest book is called “Birds Gone Wild: And Other Stories of Arizona Ostrich Ranching.” Janelle, thanks so much.

JANELLE MOLONY: Oh, I loved being here, Mark.

MARK BRODIE: Today we continue our Soapbox series on the theme of autumn with a trip north, where Phoenix writer Amanda Kehrberg discovered a lot more than falling leaves.

AMANDA KEHRBERG: “Why is it taking so long?” the voice of a little girl whines into the crisp fall air.

I laugh, glancing behind me to see her frowning as she waits beside her dad.

“Because Instagram, sweetie,” I say.

My boyfriend, Bob, and I are standing in line for the famous Aspen Corner swing in Flagstaff. By the looks of the outfit choices preceding us, we’re up after a dating profile pic and a family Christmas card. The swing’s current occupant is a young woman holding a hefty pumpkin and casting a demure gaze at her friend’s iPhone. While I half-slid down the trail’s rocky incline in my sneakers, she traversed it in a woollen wrap dress and 3-inch boots.

Autumn became a cultural phenomenon for the same reason the signature hue of millennial optimism is nostalgia yellow: Instagram. That’s definitely true in Flag, where fall was once a slow season. Now I feel the same degree of awe watching reels of endless golden aspens as I do the endless lines of cars winding up Snowbowl Road to see them. The online Leaf-o-meter tracks the leaves changing colors like my hair in college, from green to yellow, orange, and red, all ending in a dry crunch. Like my hair in college.

For Bob and I, this weekend getaway to leaf-peeping central is a long anticipated escape after months of too much work and not enough sleep. The long summer heat made us stir crazy. Case in point: I got a noise complaint from my downstairs neighbor because we were practicing the running man in the kitchen. How long do you have to do the running man to become a public nuisance?

In Flagstaff, we play cornhole in the rain and take long, winding walks. We sip cinnamon chai over Scrabble. Bob has this easygoing joy that reminds me of my late dad. He doesn’t just say “yes,” he says, “most definitely.” It’s a gift to see the world anew through his eyes.

Maybe that’s the draw of Instagram: the imagined audience creates a sense of distance from even our most mundane moments that makes us appreciate them more.

A few years ago, I posted a video of my first visit to the Aspen Corner swing set to soft piano. It’s a great example of why they call Instagram the democratization of portraiture, aesthetics in the guise of truth. If you keep looking past the perfectly dappled sunlight, you can see the awkward movements of the swing as I try to maneuver forward. Like a kid at the playground sitting alone.

Finally, it’s our time to swing. I take the first turn while Bob searches for the right camera angle. After a beat I look back.

“Can you push me?”

He puts the phone aside and steps forward, his hands against my back as he gives me a gentle press and my feet fly up toward the sky.

Later, we walk back along the muddy trail hand in hand. We’re close to our one-year anniversary, and it still feels strange to me to imagine a future with another person. Relationships in my life have been more like fall leaves or Instagram stories - ephemeral, impermanent. This feels like the Grid.

“Next trip,” I say, “let’s come at a really weird time and just swing for a while.”

He nods.

“Oh, most definitely.”

MARK BRODIE: That was Amanda Kehrberg. You can listen to more Soapbox essays online at kjzz.org.

MARK BRODIE: Thanks for listening to The Show’s podcast. The Show is produced by Sativa Peterson, Nick Sanchez, Amber Victoria Singer and Kavish Siddhartha. The Show was created by Jon Hoban, and our executive producer is Amy Silverman. You can find more of The Show and sign up for our weekly newsletter at theshow.kjzz.org. You can also find us on Instagram @kjzztheshow.