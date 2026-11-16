The Show for Nov. 16, 2026: Body cameras in barbershops, microplastics in snow and more

The Arizona board that licenses barbers and cosmetology has been working to get more inspectors into more places. Find out why those inspectors are also now wearing body cameras. Plus, new research finds microplastics falling from the sky in mountain snowstorms.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s original production The Show is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz .

LAUREN GILGER: Hi, I’m Lauren Gilger, co-host of The Show, an original production from KJZZ. Every weekday, we bring you the latest news and culture from across the state. You can find much more at theshow.kjzz.org. Here’s today’s episode.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning and welcome to The Show here on KJZZ 91.5 in Phoenix. I’m Lauren Gilger.

MARK BRODIE: And I’m Mark Brodie. Coming up, why inspectors to check on nail salons and barbershops are now wearing body cameras.

LAUREN GILGER: And researchers skied to remote locations to see if they could find microplastics in the snow.

MARK BRODIE: But first, when the Legislature reconvenes in January for its new session, Democrats will control the Senate for the first time since the early ’90s and the House for the first time since the mid-1960s.

Democrats have harbored dreams of flipping the Legislature for many years, but until now, they’ve been mostly just that: dreams. Going into Election Day, there were a handful of districts Democrats felt hopeful they could win, but their victories extended beyond those districts into some heavily Republican ones.

KJZZ’s Wayne Schutsky from the Politics Desk is with me now to talk more about this. Good morning, Wayne.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Good morning.

MARK BRODIE: So Democrats felt they had legitimate hopes and optimism that they could flip one or both chambers. And that’s because there were some districts where they felt pretty good about flipping one or more seats, yeah?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Yeah, these are the districts we’ve talked about a lot over the past two election cycles. They’re what are considered truly competitive districts. They’re categorized that way because the voter registration numbers, there’s a lot of independents and then a fairly equal distribution of Republicans and Democrats, and they’ve voted both ways in the past couple of cycles.

There were seven or so districts like this where they’ve elected members of both parties to the Legislature in the past few years. I think Democrats did better than expected, than even they expected in these districts, though.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, they basically ran the table, yeah?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Yeah, they won every seat they went for. So Republicans right now, before the new Legislature takes effect, had two-thirds of the seats in these districts. You get one Senate seat, two House seats.

MARK BRODIE: House seats, yeah.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Going into next year, of those 21 seats, Democrats will hold 19 of them. And the only reason they didn’t win the other two, potentially, is because they didn’t actually run a second House member in two of those districts. So theoretically, they could have taken every single one of these target seats.

MARK BRODIE: Is there any sort of remorse among Democrats that they did go in those districts with the single shot and didn’t run another Democrat?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: I mean, I haven’t heard them say it out loud, but they potentially, they’re in line to have a supermajority in the Senate, which gives them power to do a lot more than they could without that supermajority, things like potentially raising taxes or things like that. They do not have that supermajority in the House.

Had they run two candidates in these and won them, they would have had that supermajority. So you’ve got to believe they’re kind of looking back and being like, “Man, we shouldn’t have been so modest when we were creating these plans.”

MARK BRODIE: Yeah. So of those seven districts, did Democrats feel equally good about all of them? Were there some they felt maybe more optimistic about than others?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Well, I think you have to look at the ones where they chose to only run one candidate. That’s I think where they’re being a little bit more conservative. So one of those is LD 2, which is a northwest Phoenix district.

Initially, they ran one candidate, and the Republicans ran one candidate, both incumbents, and they were just kind of, I think, they’re conceding, “We’ll continue this split. We’re happy with each having a person.” Now, the Republicans ended up having a write-in candidate in the primary who qualified, so they had another guy in the ballot, Paul Carver, he didn’t win. So that one stayed there.

And then LD 16, which is down in the Casa Grande area, has been considered competitive for a long time, but Republicans typically perform better. Someone like Sen. T.J. Shope, who had continually won despite Democrats taking a few seats. Well, he lost this time, and the House candidate for Democrats also won, and had they run a second one, they potentially could have picked up there.

MARK BRODIE: Now, you’ve reported that there are some pretty conservative, pretty deep red districts where Democrats also won. And these are districts where current leadership lives.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Yeah. And so those other districts are ones Democrats actually thought they had a good chance in. And these ones, they had some candidates running, but I don’t think they really thought they had a shot. One is LD 14, which is out in Gilbert. That’s where current Senate President Warren Petersen is representing.

And so they lost the Senate seat that Petersen held there, and they also lost one of the House seats in that district. Just for some perspective, the last time Petersen ran, he won that district by 20 points.

MARK BRODIE: Wow.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: So that’s not even close. And so now, and then his replacement, a Democrat, actually won that seat by 1 percentage point. So it was close, but this is a district that in their wildest dreams, I don’t think Democrats thought they would take.

MARK BRODIE: And there’s also a West Valley district, similar kind of thing?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: True, yeah. Out in Peoria, LD 27, they did the same thing. They won a Senate seat and a House seat. Now, this one had been closer in recent years. I think the last time a Democrat ran, they lost by about 4 points. So close, but that’s still not really within striking distance typically, and then this time they ended up taking two seats in that district.

Additionally, they got a House seat in LD 29, which is another west-side district that typically goes Republican, further west in Surprise all the way up the 60 towards Wittmann.

MARK BRODIE: OK. What are Democrats saying about why they think they were able to flip these really Republican districts?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: They’re saying that they just believe their message resonated better with, they really did have a unified message this time. It’s seared into my brain: “An Arizona we can afford,” because every single time I talked to either a candidate or a legislative Democrat, that was the message.

So they were really disciplined that they were blaming not just national Republicans, but state-level Republicans for affordability problems here in Arizona, and they have their solutions they think are going to solve it. And they were really on message the whole time. And meanwhile, they blamed Republicans for focusing more on these culture war issues, what the Democrats would call extremism, and they said that voters saw through it this time.

MARK BRODIE: Do Republicans have the same feelings or do they have another reason for why they think they lost?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: The Republicans I have spoken to put the onus of this on federal-level Republicans, President Trump namely, and basically pointing to all of the election results across the country, the similar blue wave that we saw, and basically said there was nothing we could have done to stop this.

When I pushed them a little bit on that, they did admit that, OK, maybe this was a little bit of backlash to us. You don’t lose an R+20 district without a little bit of self-looking back at what you did. And what incoming Minority Leader John Kavanagh told me on the Senate side is that maybe they could have done more on school voucher reform, for instance. That was something he said voters clearly wanted, and Republicans when they were in leadership did not go along with that.

MARK BRODIE: Any particular reason? I mean, there are obviously other Republican plus-10 to 20 districts in the state. Any sense of why these two are the ones that flipped and when others didn’t?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: It’s hard to say because even other Republican-heavy districts, for instance, out in Scottsdale where Kavanagh is from, I looked at that district. That district also saw a lot of tightening. They won by much smaller margins than Republicans had in the past. It was just still not that close. I think Kavanagh still won by 10 points or more. So it’s hard to say. In some cases, I think they were just areas that were even more Republican.

In other cases, it’s demographic shifts. If we’re going to look at a place like LD 16, out in the Casa Grande area, that is a place where you have a lot of new people moving in, and typically when you see new people moving in, obviously they bring their politics with them. It doesn’t always align with what we’ve always thought about that area.

So I think it’s a little bit of all of this, and voters, potentially, you mentioned one of the districts they flipped was where leadership is from.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: That could be an issue. They know that, “Oh, this guy was the Senate president, and what did he do for us?” So maybe they wanted a difference to change the politics there for a little bit.

MARK BRODIE: Interesting. All right, that is KJZZ’s Wayne Schutsky from the Politics Desk. Wayne, thanks as always.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Yep, thank you.

MARK BRODIE: State officials who inspect places like nail salons and barbershops are now doing so with body-worn cameras. The Arizona Barbering and Cosmetology Board recently started sending their investigators into the field with the cameras both on routine inspections and when they’re investigating a specific complaint. Frank Migali, the board’s executive director, says his seven inspectors are in around 500 establishments each month. That includes those routine inspections as well as complaints. He says the board gets around 100 complaints a month. Of those, around a quarter are in its jurisdiction, which allows it to investigate. Migali joins me to talk more about this. And Frank, so now your inspectors have these body-worn cameras when they’re in the field?

FRANK MIGALI: The decision around implementing body-worn cameras was driven primarily by three considerations: first and foremost, employee safety, transparency and accountability. Over time, the board has experienced a significant increase in aggressive, confrontational and sometimes threatening behavior directed towards members of our compliance team. Our investigators routinely enter licensed establishments to conduct inspections, investigate consumer complaints and address potential violations of Arizona law. These are legally authorized regulatory responsibilities, and our employees should be able to perform their duties without fear of intimidation, harassment or physical confrontation.

MARK BRODIE: So you’ve had situations, your investigators have had situations where they’ve gone in someplace and someone in that shop has sort of come after them?

FRANK MIGALI: Yeah, we definitely have seen an increase in that type of behavior over the last, I would say, two years. But we did have a specific incident earlier this year that really did bring to the forefront what our investigators are experiencing on a day-to-day basis.

MARK BRODIE: Do you find that those incidents tend to happen more on the routine inspections or when they are investigating a specific complaint?

FRANK MIGALI: I would say it’s equally.

MARK BRODIE: Really?

FRANK MIGALI: Yeah.

MARK BRODIE: Do the shop owners know that your investigators are coming?

FRANK MIGALI: No. Generally speaking, no, they would not know. It’s quote-unquote a surprise inspection. They’re not scheduled inspections, I guess is how I would frame that.

MARK BRODIE: OK. Do the investigators make it clear who they are and what they’re there to do when they come in?

FRANK MIGALI: Absolutely. Investigators are trained to immediately identify themselves, show them their state-issued employee identification card and what they’re there for, whether it’s a routine inspection or if they’re doing an investigation, and they’ll walk through that process with them.

MARK BRODIE: So how will it work with the cameras then? I assume there’s some kind of protocol that you’re putting in place for the investigators when they go into the shop and when they turn them on, alerting people that they’re being recorded, that kind of thing?

FRANK MIGALI: Absolutely. We did implement, as part of this process, the board implemented a policy and procedure around this and when to turn on their cameras, when to activate their cameras, when to deactivate their cameras and when to turn them off. And the camera itself actually states that people are being recorded, both audio and visual. And if it comes to a point where there might need to be a private conversation, the policy does dictate that there needs to be a verbal notification made to those individuals that this is being recorded at that time.

MARK BRODIE: How do you handle, I mean, if you go into a nail salon or a barbershop or something, there’s going to be presumably some number of other people in there who may or may not be involved in an investigation if that’s why the investigator is there. Are there privacy protections being put in place here so folks who are in these establishments don’t end up, because these videos will be public, right? They’re being taken by state employees.

FRANK MIGALI: Absolutely. So the board fully recognizes that recording individuals raises legitimate questions about privacy. This was an important consideration in developing our body-worn camera procedures. I just think that there is an important distinction between recording official regulatory activities in a licensed establishment versus recording individuals in their private lives.

MARK BRODIE: So then if I, for example, make a public records request for one of these videos, will other patrons of the place, will their faces be blurred, things like that?

FRANK MIGALI: Absolutely. Our system capabilities do in fact, I think the big issue for me, both personally as having minor children myself, is that if I were or my daughter was in a nail salon and was being recorded, we did put procedures in place around if there’s a public records request, yes, we would in fact redact non-licensees from those videos.

MARK BRODIE: OK. Do you guys have the cameras yet? Have you started doing this?

FRANK MIGALI: Yeah, absolutely. We did begin, we deployed the cameras with our team now right at the first of the month, and they are slowly but surely getting used to wearing them and understanding that turn-on, activate, deactivate, turn-off situation.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah.

FRANK MIGALI: But they definitely have begun using those on the days that they’re performing those inspections and investigations.

MARK BRODIE: And what have you heard from the investigators as far as if they’re seeing any difference in how they’re being treated or being talked to, anything like that?

FRANK MIGALI: The investigators themselves have not noticed necessarily a difference. However, I will tell you in just reviewing some of the footage after each day that it’s come in, I definitely think I am noticing that our licensees have noticed that they are being recorded and it has changed a dynamic. I failed to mention earlier that we have also communicated with our licensees that this was going to happen.

MARK BRODIE: So they know it.

FRANK MIGALI: We placed a notification in our newsletter, and again, our team does, it’s very clear that they’re wearing a body camera and there’s notice made. And then when they do move to the private conversations, they make it clear that there’s recording occurring.

MARK BRODIE: I’m curious what you think it says about anything that the folks who investigate these kinds of places felt the need, or you felt the need on their behalf, to have them record their interactions because of their feeling unsafe or threatened or any of those things.

FRANK MIGALI: Yeah, I think it’s indicative of a larger cultural shift. Doing this work for the last several years at this point, and I think post-pandemic, I think we’ve seen a large shift in how individuals interact with each other, and I think this is just one of those mechanisms. And I think specifically if we were to drill down into our regulatory work in the barbering and cosmetology world, due to organizational changes and then a global pandemic and then additional organizational changes, we’re getting back on a consistency track and really trying to be out there as often as we can and making sure that we’re keeping the citizens of the state of Arizona safe while they’re receiving services. And I think when a long period of time has gone by from no inspections or investigations to a period where it’s consistently happening, I do think there’s a natural tendency to be like, “Oh my gosh.”

MARK BRODIE: Huh.

FRANK MIGALI: And in this case, we’re just trying to make sure people are keeping the citizens of the state of Arizona safe.

MARK BRODIE: So you chalk at least some of this behavior up to maybe the owners of these establishments just not being used to having inspectors come in and check them out?

FRANK MIGALI: At least for a period of time, yes.

MARK BRODIE: So do you think then that either sort of naturally because they get used to it or because the investigators will have cameras that this will go away at some point, that the inspectors will be treated with respect?

FRANK MIGALI: I do hope that as time goes by and everybody, we all get used to the fact that this is being recorded, that these interactions are being recorded, and that we are building that consistency and our licensees are seeing our investigators more, I do hope that that behavior ultimately changes. And I think it will.

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is Frank Migali, executive director of the Arizona Barbering and Cosmetology Board. Frank, thank you so much.

FRANK MIGALI: Absolutely, thank you.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning, it’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

LAUREN GILGER: And I’m Lauren Gilger. Coming up, a new film by a Phoenix director grapples with the complications of male friendships.

MARK BRODIE: But first, in January, Phoenix plans to enter into Stage 2 of its drought management plan. That’s as the state gets less water from the Colorado River. This stage of the plan calls for city residents and businesses to voluntarily reduce their water use by 5% and for city departments to use 10% less water. There are also more incentives to conserve and a surcharge on the water bills of some high-use customers. With me now to talk more about all this is Kathryn Sorensen, director of research at the Kyl Center for Water Policy at ASU’s Morrison Institute for Public Policy. She’s also a former director of Phoenix’s Water Services Department. Kathryn, good morning. Thanks for being here.

KATHRYN SORENSEN: Thanks for including me.

MARK BRODIE: So let’s start off with the fact that we talked about there’s going to be less water from the Colorado River. Phoenix doesn’t get all of its water from the Colorado. Where does, remind us where Phoenix gets its water from?

KATHRYN SORENSEN: Yeah, no, so Phoenix’s tap water is basically about 60% from the Salt and Verde river system, SRP, a little less than 40% from the Colorado River and a very small amount is groundwater that is pumped from wells. And if you look more broadly at the Valley of the Sun, you’ll see differences. Some cities are very Colorado River dependent, others less so, but it’s about a third each. So about a third Salt-Verde, a third Colorado, a third groundwater.

MARK BRODIE: OK. And would you say that the moving into this next stage of the plan, is that closely tied to the cuts from the Colorado that Arizona is getting?

KATHRYN SORENSEN: Yeah, absolutely it is. So come Jan. 1, the state of Arizona is going to be subject to some pretty severe cuts on the Colorado River system. Most of those cuts fall on the Central Arizona Project that delivers Colorado River water into central Arizona. And yeah, so Phoenix is reacting to those cuts and doing what they can to plan for them and be responsible.

MARK BRODIE: How much of a dent do you think this will make? How much less water will Phoenix use when they are encouraging people to use less and maybe charging people who don’t use less?

KATHRYN SORENSEN: Yeah, that’s a really good question. So they will be implementing a drought surcharge, and that drought surcharge is about, it’s about 2 bucks per unit of water, and that applies to single-family residents that are using about 15,000 gallons of water a month. That’s a lot of water, though. So the median usage in the city of Phoenix is about 8,000 gallons a month.

MARK BRODIE: Mm-hmm.

KATHRYN SORENSEN: So to be subject to this surcharge, you have to kind of be a pretty big water user in the first place. But yeah, that’s partly to encourage additional conservation, but also, the city of Phoenix is going to need that money to build the infrastructure and develop alternative water supplies.

MARK BRODIE: That must be an interesting situation for folks who are now doing what you used to do because obviously, as you say, the city needs that money, but if you’re collecting that money, that means people are using an awful lot of water. So it’s kind of this weird chicken-and-egg thing.

KATHRYN SORENSEN: It is. And we’ve seen this across the West, right? You jack up prices because you do want to send that signal of scarcity. You want people to use water wisely, but it can have real revenue effects. And unfortunately, much of the cost of running a water utility is in the infrastructure. So yeah, it’s a conundrum.

MARK BRODIE: So do you think that people will use less water? I mean, 2 bucks a month for, I would say for some people is probably noticeable. For a lot of people, maybe it’s not noticeable. So will this work?

KATHRYN SORENSEN: It’s a really good question. And we have some interesting demographics going on, right? Because there are some people in Phoenix who use a lot of water and they’re wealthy enough that they don’t really have to mind that much if their water bills go up. But we have seen over time, as water bills increase, most people react to that price signal and use less. The city of Phoenix in particular, I think it’s so unique. The city of Phoenix in particular charges more for water in the summer.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah.

KATHRYN SORENSEN: Which is really cool because what it does is it sends a very direct price signal about growing grass. So if you have grass, you pay a much bigger bill in the summer, and people, we’ve seen over time, people trend away from lawns, and now xeriscape is by far the predominant choice for landscaping in Phoenix.

MARK BRODIE: So if this plan works the way that the city wants it to work, what does that mean?

KATHRYN SORENSEN: Well, ideally, it means that both single-family residents, apartment complexes, multifamily complexes, industrial and commercial customers all use less water. And that is really important because we are going to be subject to pretty severe Colorado River shortages come January. The city does have alternative water supplies that it can use to backfill the loss of Colorado River water. So we’re not talking about tap water shortages. But the backfill of those supplies is really expensive, and that’s why the city does need the additional revenue to help develop those alternative water supplies.

MARK BRODIE: Is it possible, do you think, for enough water to be conserved that this can be the plan for a while going forward?

KATHRYN SORENSEN: No. For a couple of reasons. One is that this really is less of a demand problem than a supply problem.

MARK BRODIE: Mm.

KATHRYN SORENSEN: Phoenix water use per capita has been trending lower and lower year after year. Phoenix residents are very responsible. They embrace a desert lifestyle. They’ve been using less water. This is really not a demand issue. This is a supply issue. Now, that being said, more conservation always helps. But no, and the other thing to think about is that while the system does serve potable water supplies that we all rely on, it also provides fire protection, and you just need a certain amount of base flow to be ready to fight fires.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah. OK, so let’s say worst-case scenario, this plan does not conserve as much water as the city needs it to.

KATHRYN SORENSEN: Mm-hmm.

MARK BRODIE: Does that mean worse things happening down the road?

KATHRYN SORENSEN: Not necessarily. Again, we’re not looking at tap water shortages.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah.

KATHRYN SORENSEN: But we are looking at needing to implement probably more and more expensive alternative water supplies. So we like to say we’re not running out of water here in Arizona, but we are running out of cheap water, right?

MARK BRODIE: Right.

KATHRYN SORENSEN: So worst case, we’re looking at having to develop those very expensive supplies, and it’ll hit people in the pocketbook.

MARK BRODIE: Interesting. All right, we’ll have to leave it there. That is Kathryn Sorensen with the Kyl Center for Water Policy at ASU, also a former director of Phoenix’s Water Services Department. Kathryn, thanks as always. Appreciate it.

KATHRYN SORENSEN: Thank you.

LAUREN GILGER: We’ve all heard the expression “as clean as freshly fallen snow,” but in an era when microplastics are in our food and in our water, just how pristine is our snowpack? For the first time, UC Riverside scientists measured the level of microplastic pollution falling in the Sierra Nevada mountains during a snowstorm. Lead researcher Aleksandra Karapetrova is an environmental toxicologist at UC Riverside. She and her team tested fresh snowfall at seven sites across the Sierra Nevadas over a six-month period. I spoke with her more about the findings, and she told me she found something she did not expect: Microplastics were found even in the most remote locations.

ALEKSANDRA KARAPETROVA: I was expecting to get maybe some non-detects across the seven sites and 43 samples that we collected. And I was also surprised that we were able to calculate how many microplastics were depositing at a storm event resolution. So what that means is that a storm is coming in to the Sierra Nevada, deposits fresh snow, and by calculating the concentration of microplastics in that fresh snow, we could determine the deposition rate of microplastics during that single storm.

LAUREN GILGER: Mm-hmm. And was the rate what you expected it to be?

ALEKSANDRA KARAPETROVA: We had no idea what the rates would be.

LAUREN GILGER: Huh.

ALEKSANDRA KARAPETROVA: This is basically creating a baseline for understanding the amount of microplastics depositing from the atmosphere into our watersheds.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. And no one has ever studied this before, right? This is the first time someone’s gone out and tested this?

ALEKSANDRA KARAPETROVA: This is the first time in the Sierra Nevada that somebody has measured snow. The study, the framework of the study in using snow pit hydrology science to measure microplastics is also the first of its kind.

LAUREN GILGER: Hmm.

ALEKSANDRA KARAPETROVA: People have measured generally microplastics in snow worldwide, but in North America, in the Sierra Nevada and in this style, it has not been done.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So this is still, this kind of research is still very much in its infancy, it sounds like. Let’s talk about how you went about this because as you said, you tested snow not just in populated areas of the Sierra Nevadas, but sometimes in some very remote areas. How remote are we talking here? You skied out to some of these places?

ALEKSANDRA KARAPETROVA: Yeah, we skied out to some of these places with a ski touring setup, and we did do an overnight as well. So on our packs were not just avalanche equipment, avalanche safety equipment, but also we had all of our sampling equipment, which was all plastic-free. So it was heavier than normal sampling equipment, and we went to places that were safe and accessible.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. So safe, but still you have avalanche equipment and are skiing out to remote spots. That’s wild. How do we understand this? How do microplastics end up in our snow? I mean, that comes from the sky.

ALEKSANDRA KARAPETROVA: Right. Yeah, that’s a great question. So basically, we know that plastic pollution is tracking along the water cycle, right? We know about the garbage plastic patch in the different gyres of the oceans. And so kind of one of the last parts of this cycle that has not been studied that well is kind of the atmospheric part of this water cycle, of this plastic pollution cycle.

LAUREN GILGER: Hmm.

ALEKSANDRA KARAPETROVA: And so it gets into the atmosphere through wind, degradation of plastic objects, plastic paints, and it gets suspended. And then it falls out of the sky via gravitational patterns or through precipitation. And snow is especially effective in scavenging particles from the atmosphere, including microplastics.

LAUREN GILGER: I’m thinking back to elementary school when I learned about the water cycle and those kind of diagrams that you’d see of this, right? So that’s wild to me. That shows, it illustrates just how micro we’re talking about when we’re talking about microplastics, that they can actually be basically evaporated up into the sky.

ALEKSANDRA KARAPETROVA: Mm-hmm.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow.

ALEKSANDRA KARAPETROVA: Yeah. Yep, they’re suspended from dust or from human activity. A lot of our clothes are made out of plastic materials, and when we’re walking around and moving our arms and there’s friction on our clothing, that’s generating microplastics.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow. So times that by a trillion, and you get so many of these particles floating around us. So then if you’re talking about the water cycle, right, and finding these microplastics in the snow in the mountains, I mean, can I assume that ends up in our drinking water?

ALEKSANDRA KARAPETROVA: Yeah, I think that’s correct to assume that this is a way that our drinking water is being contaminated. Of course, there’s melting of the snow and it percolates through the ground, but a lot of this snow through surface runoff and being deposited right on top of tributary streams and meadows, the microplastics will be transported via these water runoffs.

LAUREN GILGER: So let me ask you lastly about some of the policy around this, right? Last summer, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the EPA, shelved mandatory testing for microplastics in public drinking water for the next five years. What are your thoughts on that?

ALEKSANDRA KARAPETROVA: Yeah, I mean, as a scientist, it’s really, it makes me speechless. I mean, it impacts so many of our communities, our future, and then it’s up to local initiatives and state initiatives to really pick up the slack and find resources, funding, connect scientists who know the methods and can do the work with communities that want to know what is in their drinking water.

LAUREN GILGER: Hmm. So places to take this. But let me ask you actually lastly then. I mean, what do we know, Aleksandra, about the health implications of this? I think research is starting to emerge, as you’re saying, about where these microplastics are being found and how they travel and how they end up essentially in our bodies, right? Do we know what this means for our individual well-being?

ALEKSANDRA KARAPETROVA: I think there’s still a lot of research being done, but we do know that there’s a lot of endocrine-disrupting chemicals in microplastics. I think the story with BPA, bisphenol A, is a common threadline that we’ve all known. But microplastics and plastic materials in general, and even incoming so-called bioplastics, contain thousands of different chemicals, hundreds and thousands of which have been identified as hazardous. So with being exposed to microplastics, we’re not only being exposed to their kind of physical size that can cause inflammation, immune system responses, but also the chemicals within those microplastics. So that’s endocrine-disrupting and potentially carcinogenic and things like that.

LAUREN GILGER: Mm-hmm.

ALEKSANDRA KARAPETROVA: Microplastics is a whole soup of problems that we like to call them in the field.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

ALEKSANDRA KARAPETROVA: And so, yeah, basically supporting initiatives and spreading awareness on how we can lessen our exposure to these chemicals and the microplastics themselves is really critical for our future.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. All right, that is Aleksandra Karapetrova joining us, an environmental toxicologist at UC Riverside, talking about microplastics being found in snow. Aleksandra, thank you so much for coming on. I appreciate you taking the time.

ALEKSANDRA KARAPETROVA: Thank you so much for the opportunity, Lauren.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning, it is The Show here on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Lauren Gilger.

MARK BRODIE: And I’m Mark Brodie. If you are looking for a game of mahjong, you likely don’t have to look very far. People are playing at coffee shops and restaurants. There are clubs that offer lessons and merch for sale. And of course, if in person isn’t really your thing, you can play online. There are a few mahjong apps out there, but a couple of Valley women decided to design and build their own. It’s called Mahjong Alley. Ellen Laux is a product designer and one-half of Mahjong Alley. Sarah Hurwitz is a public artist and illustrator who did the art for the game. They joined me to talk more about this. And let’s start with: Do you both play mahjong? Sarah, do you play?

SARAH HURWITZ: I don’t really play, but my mom plays, and I had an old Jewish grandma that would always play, but I never really played with her. But I did touch all the tiles.

MARK BRODIE: And you clearly have an interest in the game.

SARAH HURWITZ: Yeah. Yeah, totally.

MARK BRODIE: OK. Ellen, do you play?

ELLEN LAUX: I do play. I love playing mahjong. Playing mahjong in person is super fun, and my partner, Daryl, actually taught me how to play.

MARK BRODIE: OK, so where did the idea for doing an app for mahjong come from, specifically this one? Because I assume this is not the only app out there.

ELLEN LAUX: Yeah, for sure. OK, so that’s a really interesting question. So playing mahjong in person is so fun, really fun.

MARK BRODIE: It’s a bunch of people sitting around a table, clacking tiles, talking and that sort of thing.

ELLEN LAUX: Yes, exactly. And Daryl and I thought that there was an opportunity to make mahjong on your phone so much more fun. One of the really cool things about building, and from my perspective designing, in the mahjong world is that there’s so many different elements that you get to play with. So for example, the tiles are a really easy one. But there’s also the rituals, the history, the social component.

MARK BRODIE: Well, it’s interesting, Sarah, as an artist, one of the biggest aspects in my very limited experience with mahjong is what the tiles actually look like, the art on the tiles. People get really attached to certain kinds of designs. That must have given you, I can imagine it gave you a lot of leeway, but also maybe the old “I have a blank canvas, paint something,” what do I do? How do I start?

SARAH HURWITZ: Yeah, I was really excited when they approached me about drawing some tiles, but it was more difficult than I expected because it is still a piece of gameplay. You have to be able to read the tile, you have to be able to identify the tile. It can’t be too weird that you’re like, “What am I looking at?” But also, I wanted it to be fun and unique, so it wasn’t a cookie-cutter, copy-paste of what already existed.

MARK BRODIE: Well, so how did you ultimately think about that, and how did that sort of translate into what you ultimately came up with?

SARAH HURWITZ: They, Daryl and Ellen, had some direction with how they wanted it to look, definitely fun and handmade, which was my style, which I think is why they came to me, but also sort of reference to the classics. So I tried to, I don’t know, I drew a bunch of examples for them, and they were like —

ELLEN LAUX: We were obsessed with all of them.

SARAH HURWITZ: No, they were like, “These ones are great and these ones are OK.” And we sort of went from there and refined all of them. But it was a fun process.

MARK BRODIE: So Ellen, I want to ask you about the idea that you mentioned of playing mahjong in person is a lot of fun. And what made you think that you could sort of replicate that to some extent online? Because there’s so much conversation now about how people don’t sit together that much anymore, that we do everything online. So I wonder how much you were thinking about that as you were creating this online game that in many ways is sort of a takeoff on something that people traditionally have done together in person.

ELLEN LAUX: Yeah. I think that was the design challenge, but also I think what makes it an amazing opportunity to introduce the app. For example, we were able to think about, OK, so when you are playing mahjong and you lay down a 1 Bam, everyone says, “Cheers.”

MARK BRODIE: That is a tile, for those who don’t know.

ELLEN LAUX: Yes. Yeah, everyone says, “Cheers.” And so we were thinking about how do we make that a moment in the app? How do we make that something that doesn’t distract from the gameplay, doesn’t take it away, but it’s also something that’s the lore of mahjong, and if you play, you recognize it and you’re looking for it. And so all of the moments that I feel you are looking for in a real-life table, we have thought about to bring into the app.

MARK BRODIE: So was it really trying to replicate an in-person experience on your phone or tablet?

ELLEN LAUX: 100%. That is a core design principle of how does this feel in person, and how can we make playing on the app feel you’re at a table? At the end of the day, mahjong is definitely a game that you play in person and that you enjoy in person and you love. But there has to be a way to make it more fun online. And so it comes with the audio, with the sounds, we have emojis, it comes with being true to the game and the rules that are played.

MARK BRODIE: So Sarah, when you were trying to design it, were you thinking about translating an in-person experience to an online one? Did that play into your design at all?

SARAH HURWITZ: A little bit. I thought about, I think the tiles, the feel, the tactileness of the tiles. I really wanted that to be something, so they all kind of have a drop shadow to them. So, but it was something hard to relate. I feel they did such a better job with sounds once I saw the whole app put together that I was like, “Oh, this is so much more fun. I do feel way more present with the individual tiles than just the illustrations alone.”

MARK BRODIE: All right, so Ellen, both of you have mentioned the sounds of this app, and since we’re on radio, can we get a sense of what an online version of mahjong sounds like?

ELLEN LAUX: Yes, OK. So this is what you might hear when you open a new game. That’s basically the sounds of the tiles sort of being turned over and distributed to all the players?

MARK BRODIE: That’s basically the sounds of the tiles sort of being turned over and distributed to all the players?

ELLEN LAUX: Yes, exactly. So as you know, mahjong is a very auditory game, so you can see that we just added some tiles to the rack. They’re playing the Charleston, and just going to pass them around. We’re opening them, closing them. So we’re starting to mahj, and then folks can decide whether they want the full table sounds. Right now I have the full table sounds on, so you’ll hear the tile be called.

GAME AUDIO: West. Call. Four Dot. Green Dragon. Three Dot.

ELLEN LAUX: And you can kind of see —

GAME AUDIO: Green Dragon. Eight Bam. East.

ELLEN LAUX: But you can kind of hear that the sound was just, it was really important to us to get right because as you play, you kind of become used to looking at your hand, but listening for the discard.

GAME AUDIO: Six Crak.

MARK BRODIE: There’s a certain rhythm that goes to it. There’s almost a very obvious pace, even just listening to the people —

GAME AUDIO: Nine Bam.

MARK BRODIE: — mentioning the tiles that they’re putting back into the center pot there. It’s very rhythmic.

ELLEN LAUX: Yes, yes, exactly.

SARAH HURWITZ: I mean, and I really, I was surprised by it. I didn’t know what sounds they were going to do, and I was like, “This is the best,” because to me it reminded me of watching other people play, which is mostly what I was doing. I wasn’t ever really playing. So it felt kind of comforting in a way.

MARK BRODIE: I feel like Ellen is actually playing this hand right now.

ELLEN LAUX: She is. I’m going to go back. But the other thing that was really, that’s really important to us is the animations. So we spent a ton of time thinking about how do we make the app delightful. How do we make it fun to win and lose?

MARK BRODIE: So this is obviously a time when mahjong is kind of having a moment, right? It’s really popular among a lot of different people. There are social clubs you can go to. Do you get the sense that, can the game sustain this level of interest and participation long term, do you think?

ELLEN LAUX: I think people find community in mahjong.

SARAH HURWITZ: Yeah.

ELLEN LAUX: And I think where people find community, it’s where people stay.

MARK BRODIE: Ellen Laux is a product designer and half of the app Mahjong Alley. Sarah Hurwitz is a public artist and illustrator and did the art for the game.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning, it’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

LAUREN GILGER: And I’m Lauren Gilger. A new indie film from a Phoenix director is tackling a rather overlooked topic in our culture today: men’s friendships. It’s called “The Only Way Out Is Through,” and it tells the story of three friends who head into the Colorado wilderness to reconnect. But when one goes missing, everything changes.

MOVIE CLIP: No!

I didn’t mean to talk to you.

No!

I just don’t know how.

Evan, you don’t need to worry about me.

No!

I’m trying to help you, man.

I don’t need help!

LAUREN GILGER: The story was inspired by director Kieran Thompson’s own life. He came into our studios recently to tell me more about it.

KIERAN THOMPSON: Yeah, so back in 2014, my childhood best friend got in this terrible car accident, and it was really bad, and I could see he was hurting. And he went from just finishing law school and taking the bar and doing all this amazing stuff to then moving back in with his mom to kind of nurse these injuries. But over time, he just kept staying there, and things weren’t really progressing, and I was worried about him. And there started to be these thoughts that maybe this accident was on purpose, and I had no idea how to talk to him about that. I was so afraid that I might push him away or push him to do it again.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow, yeah. So I mean, you got past that at some point with him, it sounds like. You pushed through and were able to have those difficult conversations. But it sounds like it also had to do with your own internal thoughts about actually opening up to someone again.

KIERAN THOMPSON: Absolutely. I met a friend, Kyle Dickenson, who’s a writer, and I was telling him all about the struggle I was having with this friend. It had been going on now for a little over a year, and I tried in so many different ways to talk to this friend and just couldn’t get there. And I told Kyle and I said, “You know what? I want to take this friend to the woods because I’ve seen growing up in Scouts and everything, I’ve seen men open up around a campfire in a way that I haven’t seen happen anywhere else.”

LAUREN GILGER: Mm-hmm.

KIERAN THOMPSON: And he said, “That’s an absolutely terrible idea to take your potentially suicidal friend to the woods, but it’s a great idea for a movie.”

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

KIERAN THOMPSON: And I said, “You are insane. I can’t talk to him about this. How could I put that into a film? How could I do that in a sensitive way?” And he said, “Look, what if we just worked on this as a way to help you work through your feelings and we never make it, we never make it?”

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

KIERAN THOMPSON: And working on this made me realize I was so desperate to save this friend because I desperately needed a friend.

LAUREN GILGER: Hmm.

KIERAN THOMPSON: I was now in my late 20s, early 30s, and distance had grown between me and all of my friends. Even the ones I hung out with, we were just talking about movies or sports and not really getting into anything deep.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

KIERAN THOMPSON: And so ultimately, this experience of writing with Kyle taught me that all I needed to do was be honest with this friend and tell him I’m afraid to lose him because I need him so badly, and I love him so badly. And that’s what I did, and it wasn’t in the woods, it was at a pizza place in Flagstaff, and we were just crying into our pizza slices, and he opened right up.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

KIERAN THOMPSON: And so I had to learn how to be honest and open and vulnerable again with him and all my friends, and the writing process helped me do that.

LAUREN GILGER: I mean, that’s a big hurdle for any man, I think today, to try to get over, right? Because it’s so countercultural to, as a man, have any feelings at all. And do you think that’s part of why you found yourself with no friends at some point? You’re like, “Well, this isn’t part of the culture.”

KIERAN THOMPSON: Absolutely. I think that there was this one night with my wife, she was just tired of hearing me complain or vent, I’m sure, and she said, “Why don’t you talk to your friends about this?” And I remember just raising my voice and saying, “I don’t have any other friends.”

LAUREN GILGER: Hmm.

KIERAN THOMPSON: And that was, came out of nowhere for me, and it was this realization of I wasn’t really investing in my friendships. I think that we’re told, “Oh, your spouse is supposed to become your best friend,”

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

KIERAN THOMPSON: and prioritize work and family and all these things, and friendship just kind of falls to the bottom for a lot of men. And then when we do hang out, men do a lot of side-by-side activities. They pull up to a bar, they go watch a game. And it made me realize there was a whole ’nother level I could go to with these friends. And something I did when I was in middle school, high school, I was opening up with this childhood friend every night on the phone. We were talking, we would cry, we were there for each other, but over time that just, that went away, and this distance came in between us.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. So talk about what that looks like in the movie. There are three male friends in this movie, and they do go off into the mountains. You went off into the mountains with a small crew of people, right, to make this film?

KIERAN THOMPSON: We found this incredible ranch in Colorado, an 80,000-acre ranch,

LAUREN GILGER: Wow.

KIERAN THOMPSON: that we camped and backpacked and climbed mountain peaks to bring it to life, and it was absolutely unreal.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. I mean, I wonder this, just curious. As you were filming this with these three actors and your friend who’s the writer and all these people, were there moments in which you felt reality was reflected on the screen or the other way around, right? You all were connecting in a real way, too?

KIERAN THOMPSON: Absolutely. I remember waking up in my tent on the first morning that we were all there in prep, and I heard our producer, Joshua Gonzalez, crying and opening up about something he was experiencing in his marriage at the time.

LAUREN GILGER: Mm-hmm.

KIERAN THOMPSON: And just how vulnerable he was being with a few other crew members. They were sitting around a fire, and this is first thing in the morning on Day 1. And we only grew so much closer throughout the whole process and so tight-knit because we came into this trying to communicate how important it is to be vulnerable with your friends, and we really embodied that on this trip. And at the end, nobody wanted to leave. Nobody wanted to go home.

LAUREN GILGER: Everybody’s connected in that way that’s so hard to get to otherwise. I mean, and in the process of making this and getting this film out there, it sounds like you’ve really learned a lot about the epidemic of not just suicide, but depression, alcoholism, MeToo, the problem of men and abuse. I wonder what that made you realize about the message that this film could have with this generation of men in particular, which is so sort of lost.

KIERAN THOMPSON: Yeah, as I went through this personal journey, I remember clearly on one trip I did to a cabin with Kyle where we started doing research about how this was affecting others.

LAUREN GILGER: Right.

KIERAN THOMPSON: And it kind of blew my mind how many other people were experiencing the same thing. And as we’ve been playing festivals over the past year, men have come up to me and said, “This makes me want to call my best friend and tell them I love them and tell them how much I need them.” Women have come up to me and said, “My husband needs to see this.”

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

KIERAN THOMPSON: I think that there is such a problem in our culture right now with toxic masculinity and the manosphere and all of those things. And I think this is a way where men can look at: one, how did we get here?

LAUREN GILGER: Mm-hmm.

KIERAN THOMPSON: And two, how can we be a part of the solution? Because you can’t expect, especially if you’re in a relationship with a woman, you can’t expect her to be your best friend and your therapist and maybe your wife, and all of those things can’t be held by one relationship.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

KIERAN THOMPSON: And so investing in even just one other friendship can make such a huge difference.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so we have to talk about the success of this film at this particular moment as well, right? Because you just got this pretty prestigious honor in the indie film world, right? Being selected by Letterboxd as one of their Unreleased Gems. This means that the movie’s up and available, but Letterboxd is, we should say, a pretty exciting thing for an independent filmmaker to be noticed by, right? Tell us about this.

KIERAN THOMPSON: Yeah, Letterboxd is, if you love movies, you’re probably on Letterboxd. It’s a place where people go to talk about movies, review movies. I use it as kind of a film journal, so I log every movie I watch. And so they reached out and said they wanted to name us as an Unreleased Gem and put us on their video store for 30 days. And this is such a huge opportunity. A lot of films like ours have gone on to get distribution because of the Unreleased Gems.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

KIERAN THOMPSON: Right now, we don’t have anything lined up. We don’t know what’s next, but Letterboxd is exposing our film to their audience of 30 million people.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow.

KIERAN THOMPSON: And they selected our film because along the way at film festivals, so many people have given us great reviews on Letterboxd and said how important this is. And so we’re in a time where a lot of distributors are like, “It’s an indie drama, no one really wants to watch that.”

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

KIERAN THOMPSON: And so this gives us an opportunity to prove that there is an audience for this film and that it’s something that is worthy of being shared with a bigger audience.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. Congratulations on that front. All right. Kieran Thompson, filmmaker, director of “The Only Way Out Is Through.” Thank you so much, Kieran, for coming in. Appreciate it very much.

KIERAN THOMPSON: Thank you. It’s a privilege.

LAUREN GILGER: “The Only Way Out Is Through” is available on Letterboxd as one of their Unreleased Gems until Dec. 12.

ANNOUNCER: Thanks for listening to The Show’s podcast. The Show is produced by Sativa Peterson, Nick Sanchez, Amber Victoria Singer and Kavish Siddhartha. The Show was created by Jon Hoban, and our executive producer is Amy Silverman. You can find more of The Show and sign up for our weekly newsletter at theshow.kjzz.org. You can also find us on Instagram @kjzztheshow.