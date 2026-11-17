LDS voters in Utah may have pushed that state to see the biggest swing towards Democrats in the country. Why young Mormons are shifting to the left. Plus, how cottonwood trees cut down at the border are living on in southern Arizona.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s original production The Show is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz .

MARK BRODIE: Hi, I’m Mark Brodie, co-host of The Show, an original production from KJZZ. Every weekday, we bring you the latest news and culture from across the state. You can find much more at theshow.kjzz.org. Here’s today’s episode.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning, and welcome to The Show here on KJZZ 91.5 in Phoenix. I’m Lauren Gilger.

MARK BRODIE: And I’m Mark Brodie. Coming up, why some Valley school districts are still struggling to find enough bus drivers.

LAUREN GILGER: And how did LDS voters lean in this blue wave election?

MARK BRODIE: But first, Democratic wins in this month’s elections mean some big changes are coming to the state Capitol. Democrats will control both chambers for the first time since the 1960s. But while the outgoing Senate president will be leaving elected office, he will not be going very far. Warren Petersen will be the new chief of staff for Senate Republicans, who will be in the minority in that chamber for the first time since the early ’90s. Petersen was on the ballot this fall. He lost his race for attorney general to the incumbent Democrat Kris Mayes, part of the entire slate of statewide Democrats who won their races. I caught up with Petersen recently and asked what message he thinks voters were trying to send in these elections.

WARREN PETERSEN: Yeah, I mean, I think the two themes of the election were anger and apathy. I think people were promised affordability, and it was not delivered. I think that was clearly the top issue. And it was not delivered by the federal government. I will tell you, we delivered here at the state level, but it was not delivered on the federal level, and they showed their, they made everybody pay for it.

MARK BRODIE: When you talk about apathy, what do you mean by that?

WARREN PETERSEN: Well, we also didn’t have hundreds of thousands of Republicans also did not vote. So between the anger and the apathy, and maybe it’s both, when you’re mad, you don’t show up, too. So between those two things, because we do have the advantage. I mean, we do have still 300,000 more Republicans than Democrats. So we have a demographic advantage there.

MARK BRODIE: So when you talk about the federal government not delivering affordability, but maybe in Arizona you have, does that say to you then that the federal anger maybe took over what people — even when people were voting on offices like yours or statewide or legislative offices?

WARREN PETERSEN: One hundred percent. I know it did because I’ve knocked thousands of doors, my colleagues have knocked thousands of doors, and we heard several anecdotes where people said, “Hey, I was promised lower gas prices, and they didn’t come,” or, “I was promised no wars, and that didn’t happen.” And they literally just said, “We’re going Democrat all the way down.” Now, we were able to turn some people, but you can’t turn millions of people when it’s — you can turn a few doors, but it was a tsunami.

MARK BRODIE: Are you surprised by the results?

WARREN PETERSEN: I thought it would be closer. I wasn’t surprised that we lost because, like I said, I’d been knocking doors, I was doing polls, I was watching the turnout. The Democrats were crushing us on the early vote turnout. That is something that we do need to turn around. The Republicans need to get an early vote turnout machine up and running, working and functioning, and that wasn’t happening. I could see that wasn’t happening. It even got leaked to the media. There was a Zoom call that we did, and I talked about this before the election, and I let everyone know on the call, “Hey guys, if we don’t ramp up the turnout, we’re not going to win.” So I said that before the election even happened. So based off the turnout that we had, I knew unless we just had a huge day of turnout, off the charts —

MARK BRODIE: On Election Day.

WARREN PETERSEN: Yeah, on Election Day. I knew it wasn’t going to happen.

MARK BRODIE: So I want to ask you about the place where you’re sitting right now, the state Legislature. And I’m wondering, Republicans have controlled the Legislature for generations now. What changes now? Now that Democrats will be in charge, what do you think is going to be different?

WARREN PETERSEN: Well, I mean, that’s going to be a question for them. I mean, we can speculate. We know what they’ve said. Obviously, gun control, higher taxes, all the bills that I’ve been killing that have been sitting in my — that I’ve killed over and over again, making balloons illegal, balloon release illegal, outlawing franchises, we can go on and on and on. It’s funny, I’ve worked in real estate for a really long time, and so I like to ask people why they move here. And tons of people move here from California, and they always say all these reasons they move here. And basically, they move here because of the Republican Legislature and the policies and laws we’ve been passing. And they sometimes will talk about, “Oh, well, they think the Democrats here aren’t crazy.” And it’s like, “Well, the Democrats here aren’t in control yet. So just wait until you see the stuff they’re going to be putting forward.” And they’ve got all sorts of — just like the Republicans have different factions, the Democrats have different factions, and you’re going to see all sorts of proposals come forward that are going to be, unless Katie Hobbs vetoes those, most Arizonans are not going to be happy about it.

MARK BRODIE: Do you not think, though, that maybe some of the message that voters were saying is, “OK, we’re clearly unhappy, as you said, about affordability and maybe some other things. Let’s maybe give somebody else a chance running the show”?

WARREN PETERSEN: Of course. I mean, that’s the thought process, right? I mean, that’s exactly what it was. But I mean, at the end of the day, it was really affordability, promises made in Washington, D.C., not kept, and it just — I think in the past, that has been limited. It’s limited to the people in Washington, D.C. I think what was unique this time is people went all the way down the ticket.

MARK BRODIE: So you are leaving, obviously, the Senate as an elected official, but you’re not leaving the Senate altogether. I’m curious what appeals to you about taking a job with Senate Republicans now as the chief of staff?

WARREN PETERSEN: Yeah, well, I got offered a lot of — I had a lot of options to choose from, but I think what — why I settled on this was that I really care about the state, and I do think we can get the Senate back. I do believe we share the values with most Arizonans. I don’t think most Arizonans share the values with the Democrats. I really don’t. I mean, we’re the party of lower taxes, we’re the party of limited government, we’re the party of free markets, families, faith, and most Arizonans — school choice — most Arizonans are on board with that. You can see it. You can see the evidence of that because all those propositions that Katie Hobbs vetoed that we put on the ballot, they voted for. They overwhelmingly share our values. They agree with us on policy. But they were so pissed off at Washington, D.C., that they took it out on everybody.

MARK BRODIE: I’m curious, sort of on a high level here, there’s been so much talk about where Republicans go from here. I mean, this election has been called all sorts of things, including an extinction-level event. I’m curious from your perspective, for specifically Arizona Republicans, what do you think is the appropriate response to try to get back on track?

WARREN PETERSEN: Unity. I mean, the acrimony has to stop. The infighting has to stop. You have people that are just destructive. That has to stop. We need to recognize that we’re all on the same team. We need to rally around candidates. And of course, we need to have our disagreements and our fights or whatever. Let’s do that during the primaries. When the elections are over, we need to be united, and when we have our candidate, we need to be united. So I honestly — we had people have talked about candidate quality and blah, blah, blah. This cycle, we had a lot of great candidates, and quite frankly, in a regular cycle, most of them would have won. Almost all of them would have won. And we had candidates from all spectrums. Basically, the Republican Party, I think broadly, could be broken into three factions. You’ve got conservatives, you’ve got moderates, and you have populists. And those three groups can find candidates. There are people that we could rally around. I mean, just thinking forward to 2028, you’ve got Doug Ducey, somebody like a Doug Ducey. That’s somebody that every faction should be able to rally around and support and get behind. But unfortunately, we have some of these situations where a couple people, leaders from each faction, will get personal in public, then they dig in, and their pride won’t let them back down. And it’s unfortunate. People need to drop their arms, and we need to recognize that it really matters. And we get put in a situation like this, and you would hope that it’ll make people be more reasonable.

MARK BRODIE: All right, we’ll have to leave it there. That is Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen. President Petersen, thanks so much for your time. I appreciate it.

WARREN PETERSEN: Thanks for having me.

LAUREN GILGER: Well, if you looked at the long list of judges on your ballot this fall and kind of scratched your head, you’re not alone. A lot of voters don’t know how to vote on whether or not a judge should get to keep their job, and most judges usually do get to keep them. But this year, there were campaigns from both Democrats and Republicans to get voters to weigh in and reject judges they don’t like for a variety of reasons. And now three judges are out of a job, and Arizona Supreme Court Justice Ann Scott Timmer is not happy about it. Keira Riley has the story for Capitol Media Services, and she joins us now to tell us why. Good morning, Keira. Thanks for coming in.

KEIRA RILEY: Good morning. Thanks for having me.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so who are these judges who have been voted out essentially?

KEIRA RILEY: Yeah, so it’s Judge Annie Hill Foster on the Court of Appeals, and then two Maricopa County Superior Court judges: Judge Michael Rassas and Judge Julie Mata.

LAUREN GILGER: So talk a little bit about the kind of campaigns — that might be a loose word for it — that we saw against not just them, but a host of judges. There were these sort of judicial voter guides, right, that were circulated from people on the left and the right. And I saw a campaign sign or two saying, “Reject bad judges,” things like that. But what were people mad about?

KEIRA RILEY: Yeah, it kind of varied. I mean, we did have some voter guides from the Republican side that didn’t really lay out any rationale. It was “reject” or “retain.” Some went into more detail and listed certain rulings, and then some other voter guides went a little more in-depth on, yeah, which rulings they didn’t like or past political affiliations, campaign donations, stuff like that.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. One group, it sounds like, was concerned about family court judges in particular this campaign cycle. What was that about?

KEIRA RILEY: Yeah, so there wasn’t necessarily an even split between Democrats and Republicans. There were some, yeah, issue-oriented groups out there too, kind of raising some concern. And there’s been a lot of drama around family court and kind of how judges are operating in that space, so not completely unsurprising to see.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So a little bit of everything here. I want to ask about one judge in particular, Annie Hill Foster, who you mentioned. She was, interestingly, endorsed by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, which is conservative, but also was on a few Republican lists that said to vote against her, to reject her, right? Do we know why? What was the rationale here?

KEIRA RILEY: Yeah, I think the rationale for the Republican groups was she issued and then joined in one ruling — or it was two rulings — and they both had to do with election issues. One was the release of the cast vote record in Maricopa County, which is just kind of this big election record, and she didn’t allow it out as a public record. And then the second one was a bunch of administrative, election administrative issues, ballot drop boxes and kind of signature verification, stuff like that. And she rejected that challenge, so —

LAUREN GILGER: OK. So yeah, have been involved in some things, but it seems like a little bit of everything going at these judges. There is an interesting kind of history here too. Give us a mini history lesson, Keira, on why it is that we have a long list of judges on our ballot, right?

KEIRA RILEY: Yeah, so the Court of Appeals and the Arizona Supreme Court, and then Maricopa County, Pima County, Pinal and Coconino use the retention system. And so we have these commissions that kind of interview and select lists of judges to send to the governor. The governor appoints them, and then they stand for retention as opposed to going to direct elections. So you don’t have candidates running, but you have a name on a ballot that says “yes” and “no.” And so that’s kind of our system, and it’s been pretty — I don’t know, not boring, but it’s not a very exciting part of the ballot, I would say, until about 2022, when we started seeing more voter information going out one way or the other on the judges.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, it became politicized in a way. But the idea was to kind of not make it political, right? To make it about merit.

KEIRA RILEY: Yeah, exactly. So you have these commissions that are looking at kind of a judge’s work product, their experience, their overall character. And then on the back end, you have the Commission on Judicial Performance Review that looks at how they’re actually doing on the bench and surveying the people that come in front of them, and kind of trying to give a full picture of how people think they’re operating in the courts.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. OK, so let’s talk about this interview you had with the chief justice of the Arizona Supreme Court. What did she have to say about it? She’s pretty upset that she’s losing three judges, right?

KEIRA RILEY: Yeah, I think she was pretty angry. I mean, she mentioned that all three of these judges are qualified and obviously went through all the steps to get on the bench, which is a big feat. And her fear going forward is that people aren’t going to want to become judges if there’s this kind of shaky job security, if you can become the target of these, in some cases, nasty campaigns. And so that’s kind of the big picture, and with that in mind, she’s thinking ahead of reform before 2028.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, and we’ll talk about that in just a moment. But I mean, what kind of reaction did she say she’s already seeing from other judges, right? Are they concerned about this? Do they not want their face on a billboard that says “Reject bad judges”?

KEIRA RILEY: Yeah, absolutely. I mean, she said she’s had judges come to her and kind of regret taking a spot on the bench, and because some negative sentiment can still float out on the internet past this election. And it’s already a tough job. There’s always a party walking away from the court a loser, and so you’re going to have controversy baked into the job in the first place. And so it’s, yeah, a hard job from the outset, and it’s only made more difficult.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. On the other side of that, though, voters do get a chance to weigh in so that they can get rid of people who might be abusing the system, doing things they don’t like. I mean, I guess that’s fair as well, huh?

KEIRA RILEY: Yeah, exactly. I mean, that’s why the retention elections exist, and voters absolutely have the right to go and look deeper into who these judges are and the types of decisions they’re making and how they’re operating in the court. And so it’s — and it’s an important thing to voters, I think we’ve seen in the past, to weigh in on these things.

LAUREN GILGER: Especially when controversial issues get involved. OK, last 30 seconds or so here. What does the chief justice want to see done?

KEIRA RILEY: Yeah, I think some early ideas floating around are maybe extending term limits, maybe raising the percentage of “no” votes a judge has to get in order to get kicked off, and then, I don’t know, maybe just looking at how we grade or assess the judges. So yeah, we’ll see.

LAUREN GILGER: We’ll see. All right. Keira Riley with Capitol Media Services joining us. Keira, thanks so much. Appreciate it.

KEIRA RILEY: Thank you.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning. It’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

LAUREN GILGER: And I’m Lauren Gilger. Coming up, cuttings from an historic cottonwood tree bulldozed at the border last month are living on in Southern Arizona.

MARK BRODIE: But first, school districts across the country are seemingly having a tough time getting students to class on school buses. The Economic Policy Institute finds bus driver employment at K–12 schools fell 5% over the past year and is now 15% below 2019 levels. The group cites a handful of reasons for this, including cuts in federal funding to school districts and higher diesel prices, which, as we’ve discussed here on The Show, are affecting districts’ budgets. With me now to talk more about this is Brittany Sutton with the Deer Valley Unified School District. Brittany, good morning. Thanks for being here.

BRITTANY SUTTON: Good morning. It’s a pleasure.

MARK BRODIE: So what is your situation in terms of having enough bus drivers for the routes you have?

BRITTANY SUTTON: Well, it’s actually improved in the last two years. So two years ago, we were down 47 drivers out of — we have about 120 drivers now. Currently, we are down 10, and we are contracting out those drivers. But what has made the situation worse is that we have some restrictions due to federal law and the state’s interpretation of that law where our drivers can only drive for 10 hours. And so they time out. And because we are a large, comprehensive pre-K–12 district, we have not only the routes in the morning to get kids to school, but we also have the routes to get them home. And then we have an abundance of activities, athletics and other things, trips where drivers tend to drive late into the evening, and they time out around 9:00, which means they can’t get kids home. So it takes the drivers we have and it limits and restricts their ability to drive, and that changed about four years ago.

MARK BRODIE: All right, so I want to ask you more about that, but let’s get back to — you said it’s improved, but you’re still not where you need to be.

BRITTANY SUTTON: We’re still down — yes, correct. We are still down drivers.

MARK BRODIE: How much of this is a budgetary problem and how much of it is that issue you mentioned in terms of the drivers just — they have a certain number of hours that they’re allowed to drive right now?

BRITTANY SUTTON: I think it’s actually both directions. So because we’re down drivers, we — there’s a shortage and it’s compressed because if somebody’s out, those routes all have to move. So we have 120 drivers and we have 120 routes. So every driver is required. And so that’s a big part of it. And then it’s just the length of the day and the expectations of how much — how many activities we have to provide for our students and the ability to get them to and from. So it’s all of it mixed together, which makes any domino that falls affects everything else.

MARK BRODIE: I mean, you can’t get a basketball team out to a game and just leave them somewhere, right? You need to get them back home, yeah?

BRITTANY SUTTON: Absolutely, and that has happened. We have had teams that they go out to play their game and the game goes long because we can never determine how long a basketball game is going to go, or football. And so that driver then could potentially time out and means that they cannot transport those children due to the law.

MARK BRODIE: So what do you do about this? I mean, even though things are better, you’re still, as you said, you’re down 10 drivers and you have these routes. Who drives?

BRITTANY SUTTON: Well, we have — so all of our dispatchers at our transportation department, our mechanics, anybody that works within transportation, they actually — they are trained with the CDLs to drive. So they pick up routes when we need to. We even have a teacher in the district that got his CDL —

MARK BRODIE: Really?

BRITTANY SUTTON: — to be able to support his cross-country and track teams because it was so hard.

MARK BRODIE: That, I would imagine though, has other implications. If your mechanics are driving routes, if you have a bus that needs servicing, that bus is probably not getting serviced in a timely manner.

BRITTANY SUTTON: Absolutely. So as soon as you rob Peter to pay Paul, for lack of a better way to say that, you’re limiting other resources and other work that needs to be done. So a bus that might need to be fixed is sitting and waiting until routes can be fulfilled. The priority is getting kids to school so they can learn.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah. Now, I assume that you are trying to recruit new drivers, right? I mean, if you’re down drivers, logic would suggest you’re trying to hire more drivers.

BRITTANY SUTTON: Absolutely.

MARK BRODIE: Are those — how does that go?

BRITTANY SUTTON: It depends. Like I said, it is better than it was two years ago, which is good, so we are making some progress. We do have some drivers that we have contracted, which costs more money, which does affect the district budget, but that is helping as well. But we provide a lot of resources to try to recruit and retain our drivers. So for example, it’s their hourly wages and benefit package, but we also pay for their training and their CDL. So that way they are not just on their own to get those things to qualify to be a bus driver. We’re also very flexible on when we hire people. If you can just do that morning route, come on and join Deer Valley. But if you can also do afternoon, or something we’re also trying is trying to get some drivers that might just do those sports and activities.

MARK BRODIE: Oh, interesting. So they don’t do maybe the morning drop-off, pickup, the afternoon drop-off and pickup. They just do some of the extracurriculars.

BRITTANY SUTTON: Correct. And we have things that even happen on the weekend. I mean, our district is open 365 days really, and there’s stuff happening all the time.

MARK BRODIE: Are you finding that given the rising costs of pretty much everything, including diesel as it relates to buses, are you able to pay bus drivers a salary that entices them to come work for you?

BRITTANY SUTTON: That’s — that is a great question. The challenge that we run into is that we are on a fixed budget as a school district. So we are not — we don’t have the luxury of bringing in a lot of extra income. And so when we’re trying to juggle who to pay more, it affects another group of our staff. About 85 to 90% of our budget goes to people. And so when our budget’s fixed and then you have rising costs — diesel has doubled, and we’re paying — that’s causing extra millions of dollars of our district funding to go toward diesel prices. So that’s a big deal.

MARK BRODIE: Can you foresee a time when you will be fully staffed on bus drivers?

BRITTANY SUTTON: We can hope. Hope is never a great strategy though, right? No, that is our intention, is to do the best. And working with some organizations the STAC — it’s a Student Transportation Advisory Council — that we’re advocating they can do some changes to some of the laws that may potentially allow some more flexibility, because our drivers follow the same laws as commercial drivers.

MARK BRODIE: In terms of when they have to stop driving because they’ve timed out.

BRITTANY SUTTON: Right. Yeah. So if we can get some of the legislation to be interpreted slightly differently, that can allow a little bit more flexibility with our drivers, which may make that 120 people more like it used to be. But we also want to make sure we’re safe and we’re doing the right things to support our students.

MARK BRODIE: Right. All right, we’ll have to leave it there. That is Brittany Sutton with the Deer Valley Unified School District. Brittany, thanks so much.

BRITTANY SUTTON: Oh, it’s my pleasure. Thanks for having me.

LAUREN GILGER: Next month in downtown Phoenix, conservative action group Turning Point USA is set to host its annual AmericaFest, a gathering of thousands of high school and college students from across the country. Vice President JD Vance is set to speak. But now one of the group’s former student leaders says she doesn’t think their events are safe. She says she was assaulted in a hotel room during the group’s July conference. All of this comes, of course, just two weeks after Turning Point’s preferred slate of candidates lost badly here in Arizona in this year’s midterm elections, leaving open questions about the group’s influence a year after founder Charlie Kirk was shot and killed. Arizona Republic reporter Stephanie Murray has the story, and she’s in studio now to tell us more. Good morning, Stephanie.

STEPHANIE MURRAY: Good morning. Thanks for having me.

LAUREN GILGER: Thank you for coming on. So begin with this young woman’s story. She was a Rutgers student. What does she say happened to her?

STEPHANIE MURRAY: So this is 18-year-old Megan Doyle. She’s a sophomore at Rutgers, and I spoke with her and she told me that she was allegedly assaulted in a hotel room during Turning Point’s student conference in Maryland over the summer. She released a video of the alleged assault through a progressive political group that bills itself as a counter to Turning Point. And in that video, you can see her on a hotel bed. She’s surrounded by men and somebody is pinning her down, and there’s another man filming her. And so what she told me is that she had been slapped and somebody hit her with their elbow, and she decided to come forward and report this. The summit was in July. She reported it in October, and now she believes that these events are not safe for young people. The people that come to these Turning Point events, they’re in high school and college, and Turning Point sometimes puts them up in hotels or sponsors them to come attend.

LAUREN GILGER: What’s the response been to these accusations from Turning Point, from the students involved?

STEPHANIE MURRAY: Turning Point said through an unnamed legal representative that they take allegations of assault seriously and that they have a reporting process. And what they told me was that they weren’t aware of this incident until October, which makes sense because Megan didn’t come forward until October. And she had filed a report with the Rutgers campus police and they advised her that since the incident happened in another state, she’d have to file another report in Maryland. But what I’ve heard from Turning Point is that they take this seriously.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. This came to light along with other photos, other video of Turning Point events, students, parties, things like that, that were released by that left-wing group that you mentioned. And as you said, they’re sort of a counter-organization to Turning Point. They have an agenda here. But what else has come to light?

STEPHANIE MURRAY: So this all came from a Google Drive or an online shared drive that Megan had shared with this left-wing group. And there were images of cases of alcohol and videos of people who seemed to be drinking in hotel rooms at the summit. It wasn’t clear if all of the people in the room were over 21. Somebody who works for Turning Point, their legal counsel Frank Carone, appeared to come into one of the hotel rooms and break up some of the drinking at one point, saying, “Is everybody here over 21?” and confirming that that was the case. The left-wing group disputes this, saying that some people in the video looked they were too young to be 21. So we’ve got kind of this trove of images and videos that kind of conflict with Turning Point’s image as a Christian political group that really encourages young people to, for example, not drink. Charlie Kirk, before he died in the last few years of his life, had been kind of an advocate against drinking.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. So all of this, there’s a political side, of course, because we’re talking about Turning Point USA. This all came out just a few weeks after the midterm elections. We’re talking now where Turning Point, as you put it in your reporting, I think “bet big and lost” was the phrase you used on the midterm elections. It’s a little more than a year after Charlie Kirk’s assassination. He was very much their charismatic leader, and there have been lots of questions swirling in the political world about their influence now, how successful they can be. How do you think these narratives all come together?

STEPHANIE MURRAY: I think Turning Point is under quite a bit of scrutiny right now because of their midterm losses, because of some of these videos that have come to light from their summit over the summer. And as you said, Charlie Kirk, Turning Point co-founder, but also he was really the glue that held this entire organization together. When you think about Turning Point, it’s kind of a lot of different things. It is a student group, first of all. It’s also this big political engine that does door-knocking, organizing, candidate endorsements. And then it’s also a media company. The Charlie Kirk podcast was really popular. They’re still continuing that. So it’s all of these different things. And after this kind of bruising midterm, they’re already facing their next political test because they’ve already endorsed Vice President JD Vance for 2028. He has not launched a campaign yet, but he’s closely tied to Turning Point. He’s coming here to Phoenix next month for that AmericaFest conference. And it’s going to be interesting to see kind of how he handles that Turning Point relationship that he has when the group is facing these kind of questions about how they run their events and whether they still have the political power that it seemed they did back in 2024. President Trump credited Turning Point with helping boost his voter turnout. So I think they’re definitely in kind of a transition point right now, just facing a lot of scrutiny.

LAUREN GILGER: How much does Erika Kirk have to play into this, right? She has taken over as the head of this organization since the death of her husband. I mean, she very much has focused on the religious aspect of this, the Christianity part of this in her leadership, right?

STEPHANIE MURRAY: Yeah, that’s absolutely right. She’s been very outspoken about her Christian faith, and she is the CEO of Turning Point USA. The buck stops with her. She hasn’t commented on these allegations from the summit in July directly. Turning Point did that through a legal representative, but Erika herself hasn’t weighed in. She did comment on the midterm losses, cautioning Republicans that now is not the time for blaming and finger-pointing, and that it’s time to kind of study the results, hear what the voters said, and come together.

LAUREN GILGER: All right, we’ll leave it there for now. That is Stephanie Murray with The Arizona Republic joining us. Stephanie, thanks so much for your reporting. Thanks for coming in.

STEPHANIE MURRAY: Thanks for having me.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning. It’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

LAUREN GILGER: And I’m Lauren Gilger. Like Arizona and the nation, Utah, our neighbors to the north, swung to the left in a major way in this month’s midterm elections. In fact, pollster Nate Silver reported Utah is No. 1 on the list of states that saw the largest Democratic gains in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2022. So how much did LDS voters drive those gains this year? Just last month, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints told the Pew Research Center that they were overwhelmingly conservative to the tune of 73%. But Mormon voters have also long been slower to warm to President Donald Trump and his brand of politics than other right-leaning demographics. Tamarra Kemsley covers religion for The Salt Lake Tribune, and I asked her, were Mormons swept up in the blue wave?

TAMARRA KEMSLEY: It really looks that way. We’re still trying to sift out exactly the margin. Did they outrun the blue wave? There’s evidence that they did. There’s also evidence that maybe they’re just a little bit behind. I’ve seen solid arguments in both directions. So let’s take a minute to look at just the 20 most LDS congressional districts. These are all in Utah, Idaho, and a couple in Arizona — Arizona 1, 4, 8, 3. All of these swung significantly to the left. And again, that was a nationwide trend, but we’re seeing numbers in some cases, such as in AZ-3, the swing was 34 points.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow.

TAMARRA KEMSLEY: Thirty-four points, 24 points in Utah, so on and so forth. And that is, I do think, meaningful, especially when you take into account that previous research has shown that Latter-day Saints living in the Intermountain West, affectionately termed the “Jell-O Belt” or the “Book of Mormon Belt” —

LAUREN GILGER: Right.

TAMARRA KEMSLEY: — are more conservative on the whole than those outside. So once we get, probably in April, some of that nationwide, really robust data that comes post-election, I do think there’s a fair chance that given those two realities — the massive shift left in the Intermountain West and then how those voters tend to look versus other LDS voters — that Latter-day Saints will have actually outrun the blue wave, that their shift would have been even larger.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow.

TAMARRA KEMSLEY: There is some tempering on this based on some data that has come out from what is known as the NORC Civic Health and Elections Project. So they did a 2024 to 2026 comparison, and that shows a 12-point swing for Latter-day Saints. That’s not just in this last election; that is across those two years. Comparatively, you have Muslims moving 13 points in Dem’s direction in that time, evangelicals moving six. So Latter-day Saints being on the high, but not the highest end of that.

LAUREN GILGER: Let’s back up for a second and just talk about the LDS voting bloc in general, which I think has been really interesting for a long time because they were a solidly Republican red voting bloc, but they’ve always been a little softer on President Trump than the rest of the GOP, right? Do you think that’s kind of what we saw come to fruition here? Existing concerns that many LDS voters already had about the president kind of colliding with real policy concerns — things like the war in Iran and tariffs and things that lots of folks were mad about?

TAMARRA KEMSLEY: Yes, I do think that is part of it. The Latter-day Saint vote is MAGA-skeptical, I would say, on the whole. Many, though, have come home to the Republican Party in the elections where Trump has been on the ballot, but not nearly at the levels that they did for McCain, for Bush, for, of course, Mitt Romney, a fellow Latter-day Saint. You have McKay Coppins — he’s a staff writer at The Atlantic — he posted on social media, “There are a lot of factors here, but it really seems possible that Donald Trump has single-handedly wrecked the Republican Party’s multigenerational stranglehold on LDS voters.” And I think there’s absolutely something to it, in addition to all those other things that other Americans care about that you just mentioned.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, right. The colliding of this perfect storm that we saw with this blue wave. So I want to talk about a few of the kind of trends within the trends here, a few of the trends within these numbers, beginning with the generational divide. As the younger generation becomes the mainstream LDS voter, to the left — what’s that looked like over the last decade or so?

TAMARRA KEMSLEY: Yeah, so that’s really interesting. So on the one hand, you have Latter-day Saints — especially Latter-day Saint men — are overrepresented in this very reactionary far-right category of influencers and names. You have the College Republicans represented by a Latter-day Saint, Nick Shirley rose to stardom for highlighting what he described as fraud in Haitian-dominated day care centers in Minnesota. Latter-day Saints seem to pop up in Turning Point USA, etc. Mormon Latter-day Saint men actually tend to be more moderate when compared to white evangelicals or white conservative Catholics. And so the gender gap among even young men is not what you have seen writ large in the electorate, and especially not when you compare it to some of their peers in other Christian traditions. So that is one thing I think that we need to keep in mind. The other thing that I’ve — I’ve talked to researchers and ethnographers of young Latter-day Saints in America, is what they really emphasize is that this is a group that’s a lot more diverse than a generation before.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

TAMARRA KEMSLEY: And I think that really plays out in the political identity that is being formed among these young Latter-day Saints. Also, something that Alex Bass has dug out, mined from the latest data, is that like many other voters, Latter-day Saints who face financial instability have been much more likely to move left. And of course, people who are young, who can’t afford a home, who don’t have a 401(k) are going to be included in that group.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. Those two groups overlap, and the gender divide is so interesting there as well. Let me ask you lastly, Tamarra, what have you heard from LDS voters in your reporting or in just your life and conversations in the last week or two here as we’ve seen the kind of ripple effects and reaction from this just massive shift in American politics happen? What do folks say about how they voted and why?

TAMARRA KEMSLEY: I see a lot of hurt. I see a community that has grown wary at times, suspicious at times, and just tired at times of the rhetoric coming out of Washington, coming out of a lot of sectors of our society. Latter-day Saints really pride civility, and that is a culture that the leadership of our church has been very careful to foster and to continue to foster, emphasizing that we are peacemakers. And that includes in the political realm. The top leadership has really stressed that members should not be just picking one party down their ticket. And I do think that language is making inroads. I do think that as Trump’s popularity continues to sour, there is a growing sense of, “Yep, let’s move on. What’s next?” especially among young Latter-day Saints.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. We’ll leave it there for now. That is Tamarra Kemsley, religion reporter for The Salt Lake Tribune, joining us to talk about LDS voters in this year’s midterms. Tamarra, thank you for coming back on The Show. Thanks for this information. I think it’s fascinating stuff.

TAMARRA KEMSLEY: Thanks so much, Lauren. I really enjoyed this.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning. It is The Show here on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Lauren Gilger.

MARK BRODIE: And I’m Mark Brodie. The small Arizona border community of Lochiel was at the center of political discussion last month as activists protested Border Patrol cutting down centuries-old cottonwood trees to make way for border wall construction. Those protests included a sit-in inside one of the trees. Border Patrol did ultimately cut down the trees, but as my next guest reports, that doesn’t necessarily mean that’s the end of them. Stephanie Casanova is a Tucson-based reporter covering environmental issues with Arizona Luminaria, and she’s written about some activists who have taken cuttings from the cottonwood trees and replanted them.

STEPHANIE CASANOVA: To me, that was a really neat, hopeful kind of story in the midst of people feeling this grief over the ways that this border wall is impacting the environment around us.

MARK BRODIE: Who are the folks who took these cuttings and are planting them elsewhere?

STEPHANIE CASANOVA: So Maxie, the first person I introduce people to in the story, she’s kind of very involved in environmental advocacy behind the scenes. She has spent a lot of time out in nature advocating and protesting against the harmful practices that impact our desert environment. So she’s just an environmental advocate, I think is what I call her in the story. And then Eric Meza, who I also interviewed for the story, he works for the Sierra Club. And so I honestly wish I could have had more — the word count always gets in the way of us telling that really neat, full story that I mean, I could have gone forever after I talked to him. But Eric Meza works for the Sierra Club and he kind of oversees the borderlands region. And so he talked about how he visited Lochiel years ago, before any of this was happening, right before there was the threat of a border wall. And he remembers just hosting community events on this road that is now surrounded by border wall. He remembers the trees on the Mexican and U.S. side touching — the Grandmother and the Abuela tree, or one of the cottonwoods on the U.S. side being able to reach over, and the Abuela tree reaching over into the U.S., and that kind of — I don’t know, that kind of atmosphere, that connectedness that we don’t often think about when we think about a border wall or our U.S.-Mexico border in general. And so he was able to give me a little bit more insight on kind of the before and also his reasoning for caring about this land, for wanting to go out there. And I believe he was one of the first people out there when the contractors showed up and started building. And so he had also heard of what Maxie had done in taking the cuttings. And so when the Grandmother tree — the one many people saw the video of it falling over —

MARK BRODIE: Yeah.

STEPHANIE CASANOVA: — when that happened, he knew that that was a possibility, right? That someone else had already done it, that there were cuttings already growing in Tucson at Tohono Chul, and that he could just add to that with Grandmother that became this beloved tree that kind of represented the whole region in a way.

MARK BRODIE: What did Eric and Maxie tell you about the reasons why they felt it was important to take cuttings of these trees and replant them?

STEPHANIE CASANOVA: I think they just have that connection with the land out there, and they wanted to see these trees continue to live, continue to grow. If it’s OK with you, I want to read the quote that I included in the story that I absolutely loved from Maxie, because I asked her — when I went into the story, I had that mindset of, “Oh, this is a form of grief, but it’s also a form of hope.” And it’s actually part of what we used in the title, was “Hope is in action.” And so she says, “Part of honoring the ancient cottonwood trees and the over 200 years that they have witnessed is by believing that their babies, their offspring, their genetics are all worthy of the next 200-plus years.” And so I thought that was just a really beautiful way to see what was happening and still hope for these trees to continue living even after they had been cut down. And I think that just comes from, again, their love of the land, their environmental advocates. They spend a lot of time in these places, and so they’ve built a relationship with our land that calls for that kind of action when they felt it was necessary.

MARK BRODIE: It sounds like in their way they are keeping these trees that have been cut down alive in maybe just a different space.

STEPHANIE CASANOVA: Yeah, and the goal is to take them back — maybe not all of them — but the goal is to at least try to replant some of them in the San Rafael Valley. The water conditions there — when I was talking to Jack, who’s the actual plant expert. So Jack Dash is — he’s one of the gardeners at Tohono Chul, and he’s the one who is kind of overseeing the growth of these propagated cuttings. And he was talking about how the water conditions required for this type of tree to grow are very specific. And so you kind of have to replant them near a watershed or water. And the conditions of water near Lochiel are — not probably, they are very different now than they were 200 years ago, right?

MARK BRODIE: Yeah.

STEPHANIE CASANOVA: But the hope is that they can still replant some of these trees in the San Rafael Valley — maybe not exactly right next to the border, right, but in the same general region — so that they could continue to grow there and hopefully survive another few hundred years. And then they’re also kind of getting ideas from the community. Maxie’s keeping a list of those ideas of what to do with some of the cuttings once they’re large enough and have succeeded enough in the garden to be able to be replanted. There’s thoughts of maybe putting them in other watershed areas, so the Santa Cruz River or places like that where they’re more likely to survive.

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is Stephanie Casanova with Arizona Luminaria. Stephanie, thanks so much.

STEPHANIE CASANOVA: Thank you.

MARK BRODIE: Thanks for listening to The Show’s podcast. The Show is produced by Sativa Peterson, Nick Sanchez, Amber Victoria Singer and Kavish Siddhartha. The Show was created by Jon Hoban and our executive producer is Amy Silverman. You can find more of The Show and sign up for our weekly newsletter at theshow.kjzz.org. You can also find us on Instagram at @kjzztheshow.