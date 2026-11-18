Latino voters swung toward President Trump just two years ago, but now Democrats have them back. Did Trump’s mass deportation campaign go too far? Plus, the effort to encourage builders to do demolition a little differently.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s original production The Show is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz .

LAUREN GILGER: Hi, I’m Lauren Gilger, co-host of The Show, an original production from KJZZ. Every weekday, we bring you the latest news and culture from across the state. You can find much more at theshow.kjzz.org. Here’s today’s episode.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning and welcome to The Show here on KJZZ 91.5 in Phoenix. I’m Lauren Gilger. Coming up, should we rethink our Thanksgiving travel plans after recent FAA technical issues? And her boyfriend became a missing person before they could ever get married. Could she call herself a widow? But first, Latinos make up about a quarter of voters in Arizona, and they keep proving themselves to be a reliable swing vote. In this month’s landslide blue wave elections, Latinos swung back to the Democratic Party in a major way. According to a New York Times analysis, Hispanic voters shifted 29 points to the left from 2024 to 2026. Our next guest conducted polling of Latinos in Arizona heading into the midterm elections and told me she was only surprised at just how dramatic the Democratic shift was for them. Stella Rouse is the director of the Hispanic Research Center at ASU, and I spoke with her more about it and what she learned from Latino voters before they headed to the polls.

STELLA ROUSE: Yeah, of course the economy was top of mind for everyone, including Latinos, and they were saying it was something that was very important to them and their vote. But I think a little bit got lost in how important the issue of immigration was to Latino voters and how they viewed the actions of the Trump administration when it came to immigration and ICE enforcement over the last 18 months. Who ICE was deporting, arresting and deporting, and how much cooperation should happen at the local level with ICE agents and what sort of reform should take place with ICE. And so we were really keeping an eye on that and gauging that, and we saw some significant numbers among particularly when we compared Latinos to non-Latinos in what that looked like. So not terribly surprising, but I think the immigration story is getting a little undercovered as one of the major issues that really affected, I think, the elections.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s really interesting because I think Latinos in general have been an interesting electorate to watch in the last many years, but in the last two years in particular, right? Because they surprised a lot of people — not everyone, but a lot of people — in 2024 when they made historic shifts the other way around, and many Latinos, especially Latino men, especially young Latino men, voted for President Trump. And that shocked a lot of people, but this time around it seems as if the immigration issue really did play a role. What do you think was behind that? A lot of the narrative has been Latino voters care about the same things that other voters care about. It’s an assimilation story. It’s about the economy and affordability for them. Do you think something shifted in what we saw happen in the country in immigration in the last couple years that changed that for Latino voters?

STELLA ROUSE: Yes, I do, but I don’t think it’s a unique shift. I think we saw some similar stuff like this during the debates here in Arizona. And so I think immigration becomes an issue for Latinos when Latinos feel threatened. And in the run-up to the 2024 election, I think the framing of the issue of immigration was about how migrants crossing the border, undocumented immigrants were taking the jobs of Latinos who are here legally. And so a lot of that story was about, “Let’s close the border, the economy will be better for everyone who’s here legally. Those who are coming across the border undocumented should take their place in line.” That sort of narrative. But what happened after 2024 was not just simply the closing of the border. It was a lot of aggressive immigration enforcement that is deporting people whose only crime is to have come across the border undocumented, who are law-abiding folks otherwise, who are helping the economy. And so I think Latinos really saw a threat to that because it went beyond just securing the border, and it went to arresting your neighbor or arresting your gardener or arresting someone that you know. So it became a very racialized issue beyond just closing the border, and I think that’s the difference that we’re seeing.

LAUREN GILGER: So a line was crossed. People were concerned about their own safety, their own futures and that of their families.

STELLA ROUSE: Absolutely.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you about those other issues, right? Those affordability issues, those pocketbook issues that we heard so much about going into and coming out of this election, and that so many voters say they voted on. Do Latinos also care about and worry about those things from your polling?

STELLA ROUSE: Oh, absolutely. The economy and the rising cost of prices were number one on Latinos’ minds. And I think one other thing to keep in mind in 2024 is that I think Republicans did a pretty effective job of tying immigration and the economy together. What we also saw in this election in the run-up to 2026 was sort of an understanding that those things don’t necessarily go together, right? So increased gas prices, increased costs of goods and services really had nothing to do with immigration. These were things that were in some ways self-inflicted and some of the actions that the government has taken. And so I think Latinos were able to really separate those issues and see, “The things going on with the economy have very little to do with what’s going on with immigration, and at the same time our folks are being attacked with deportation of folks that are not the worst of the worst or anything like that.” So there was really this detachment that took place, I think, from 2024 to 2026.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s interesting. OK, so let’s then talk about what Democrats might do to take advantage of this big shift and newly cemented support from the Latino electorate for their party, right? I spoke with Sen. Ruben Gallego on election night, and he was one of the few folks who I kind of alluded to there who was not surprised in 2024 when Latinos shifted toward President Trump. And he said, in response to what we were seeing that night on election night, that Democrats still don’t own Latino voters. “They’re renting them” was the phrase he used. What do you think about that? Do you agree?

STELLA ROUSE: I absolutely agree. I think the idea that Latino vote is cemented for Democrats based on one election is misplaced. I think Latinos are much less adherent to one political party. They are much more likely to actually look at issues and candidates more than they are to have an allegiance to a political party or even the Democratic Party. And the Democrats have often taken Latinos for granted. So I would say Latinos are up for grabs every election, and that Democrats need to continue to earn their vote and do the things that matter to the Latino population in order to earn their vote from election to election.

LAUREN GILGER: Still a swing vote in very many ways, yeah. So what are those things? What do you think Democrats need to do to keep Latino voters going forward? Is this about immigration reform, that kind of elusive goal that they’ve had for decades and have never been able to make happen?

STELLA ROUSE: Yeah, I mean, immigration has been what people call a political football for many years. So I think delivering on immigration — comprehensive and reasonable immigration reform — is something that Latinos certainly want so they don’t have to worry about this issue from election to election or president to president or switching of political parties. So that would be something very important. But I do think that some of the issues that matter just to the general American populace — because Latinos are very, many of them are very Americanized. We see third- and fourth- and fifth-generation Latinos who look more like sort of an American identity than they do a Latino identity. They don’t, a lot of them don’t speak Spanish and Spanish isn’t their primary language, and they don’t really have an attachment to the immigrant experience. So when you talk about Latinos, you should think about them — and I’m speaking about politicians, right? — on the issues that matter to the American public, which is cost of living. One that oftentimes doesn’t get a lot of attention is health care, particularly for Latinos. That’s a big issue for Latinos and providing affordable health care and a way to get affordable health care. And then education is really important to Latinos because they tend to lag behind in educational attainment compared to other groups. And so that issue is also very important to them. So addressing sort of a comprehensive menu of issues that matter to the Latino population on a regular basis — not taking them for granted from election to election or trying to pander to them when election comes around — I think is really important to kind of better solidifying loyalty from the Latino vote when we’re talking about the Democratic Party.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, that is Stella Rouse, director of the Hispanic Research Center at ASU, as well as a professor of political science there in their School of Politics and Global Studies. Stella, thank you for coming on The Show. This is interesting stuff.

STELLA ROUSE: Thank you, Lauren. It was great.

LAUREN GILGER: Construction has historically been a big part of the Valley’s economy, and today cranes can be seen in downtowns and other building equipment at home sites around the region. But my next guest wants us to think a little differently about an aspect of that construction: the demolition, and specifically how to save elements of buildings that are being taken down or renovated. Karen Jayne is CEO of a nonprofit called Stardust, which takes in donated building materials and sells them. And she’s helping to organize a national conference that’s in Phoenix this week, the 2026 Deconstruction and Reuse Conference. Jayne spoke with my co-host Mark Brodie more about this, and they started with what her group does if a building is coming down.

KAREN JAYNE: We actually take the usable materials that come out of most commonly home remodels. So prior to remodeling your home, our team will come in and remove the usable material, and we actually call that deconstruction. So they’re taking out cabinets, appliances, windows, doors, plumbing fixtures, electrical fixtures, that sort of thing. And they leave the homeowner with a receipt they can use for tax purposes. And those materials are donated to Stardust, and we sell them out of our reuse centers.

MARK BRODIE: And then somebody who is building a home or remodeling a home will buy them from you as opposed to buying them from a cabinet maker or a Home Depot kind of place?

KAREN JAYNE: Yes, so it is a lot less expensive than those big-box retailers, also environmentally sustainable, and you can find a lot of great products that are really usable and a nice way to help the community.

MARK BRODIE: So in watching a lot of those home renovation shows on HGTV, they show “demo day” as people just taking a sledgehammer to pretty much everything. It sounds like that’s not the way you want things to happen.

KAREN JAYNE: We hope that people will really consider deconstruction as a better alternative to demolition. There’s a lot of product that is usable and a lot of folks in our community who want to maintain their homes, but maybe don’t have the resources to go to the big-box retailers or have custom-made cabinetry.

MARK BRODIE: Who is it who is coming to buy these materials from you?

KAREN JAYNE: It’s a pretty wide range of people. We get landlords who are maintaining their properties and hopefully keeping their rents a little lower. We get folks who really just want to use environmentally sustainable practices to remodel. And then we get low-income homeowners who can’t afford maybe those other options. So they come to us and take either gently salvaged or you can actually find new materials that are donated to us as well.

MARK BRODIE: Really? And in terms of the materials themselves, you mentioned some of them, but I’m imagining, do you have pipes? Do you have wiring? Do you have that kind of stuff there, too?

KAREN JAYNE: We don’t really have that kind of stuff. It’s really more, if you walked around a Home Depot, it looks like that, but not as fancy.

MARK BRODIE: OK. How common a practice is this?

KAREN JAYNE: It’s not as common as we’d like. We really would hope that people in our communities and across the country would really support deconstruction and building material reuse. So it’s really still in its infancy, I would say.

MARK BRODIE: Why hasn’t it caught on more, do you think?

KAREN JAYNE: I think it’s a couple of barriers. One, people just don’t know that you could actually have someone like Stardust come and remove the usable material. It’s actually much less expensive than if you did it yourself or had your contractor do it and demolished it. It’s less expensive than the cost to throw it away. And also, I think people think it’s going to take longer, and it doesn’t really take any longer. Our team will come in and remove your kitchen in about half a day.

MARK BRODIE: And in terms of Phoenix relative to other places, are there cities where this is a more common practice than it is here?

KAREN JAYNE: I don’t know that it’s much more common than it is here, but the East Coast probably has organizations that have been around almost as long as Stardust. So all along the East Coast, there are some other organizations like us. But there’s not a lot of us.

MARK BRODIE: And you’ve been, as you were saying earlier, doing this for about three decades now. Have you seen this industry evolve over that time?

KAREN JAYNE: It has evolved. Build Reuse, which is a national membership organization, has come into fruition since we started. So there’s some, a lot of movement across the country and a lot of awareness growing.

MARK BRODIE: Is awareness, do you think, the main barrier? Are there other policy changes that could help sort of bring this along?

KAREN JAYNE: Definitely policy changes could help, and we actually support a monthly Zoom call that talks about things that are happening across the country in terms of policy work. It is growing. Some cities have actually created policies around deconstruction ordinances. Portland and San Antonio are two examples. And it really supports helping organizations and companies and organizations like Stardust really get more support for deconstruction and building material reuse.

MARK BRODIE: OK, so let me ask you about this conference that’s going to be in Phoenix, the Deconstruction and Reuse Conference. What happens at this?

KAREN JAYNE: It’s a two-day event that has lots of speakers from across the country that really do showcase what building material reuse is all about, from deconstruction to appraisal processes to where the products go. It also has some sessions that will help retailers like Stardust that are nonprofit organizations that really need some capacity-building help, with marketing or advertising or things like how you display salvaged materials and that kind of thing.

MARK BRODIE: Is there a significance to this conference being in Phoenix? Is it a recognition of what Phoenix is doing in any way?

KAREN JAYNE: I don’t know that it’s a recognition, but I think the significance is that it just has never been hosted in the Southwest. And so we’re really the first in this region to actually be able to showcase what we’re doing, also host national folks from across the country who can share more about what they’re doing.

MARK BRODIE: Do the people who do this, does it tend to be residential? Are there offices, are there commercial spaces that use this also?

KAREN JAYNE: It’s both residential and commercial. Stardust is really focused on residential. Commercial is sort of a growing part of the sector. One of the problems is there’s some barriers to reusing commercial salvaged material. Things like, if you’re building a building, you want 100 doors that are exactly the same. Hard to find that if you’re not prepared. And also if you’re removing 100 doors, where are you going to put them until somebody is ready to use them? So that part of the sector is really still developing, where the residential side is much more common.

MARK BRODIE: I was thinking mostly of there are obviously developers who are very into adaptive reuse in the Valley, and this sounds like the kind of thing that maybe they would be interested in.

KAREN JAYNE: It is, definitely, and we will have some folks in some sessions that talk about adaptive reuse, both here in Phoenix, but also north and south in our state.

MARK BRODIE: So understanding that crystal balls are often cloudy, if you were to look into a crystal ball and say, “OK, this is what this industry is going to look like in a decade,” what do you think?

KAREN JAYNE: I would hope that there are more organizations like Stardust across the country, so it’s more accessible to folks in different communities, because we know that a significant amount of material ends up in the landfill that really is usable and could help others, help our environment and keep our communities in good shape.

MARK BRODIE: If this were to really scale up the way you would like to see it scale up, how much material do you think we could keep out of landfills?

KAREN JAYNE: Oh, hundreds of millions of tons. Stardust alone diverts over 6,000 tons of material every year.

MARK BRODIE: Wow.

KAREN JAYNE: So it’s significant.

MARK BRODIE: All right. That is Karen Jayne, CEO at Stardust. Karen, thanks so much.

KAREN JAYNE: Thank you.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning. It is The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Lauren Gilger. Coming up, how big corporations create “information pollution” and sow distrust in scientific research. But first, if you are traveling this holiday weekend, which AAA says nearly 6 million Americans are, you might be worried about your flight. That’s because last weekend the Federal Aviation Administration issued an unprecedented nationwide hours-long ground stop. The culprit: a routine network update to a router. So should you rethink your holiday travel? For more on that, let’s turn to the Cranky Flier, Brett Snyder, [who] runs a blog about the airline industry and flies a whole lot. Good morning, Brett. Appreciate having you back on.

BRETT SNYDER: Good morning. Glad to be back.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so let’s just start with what exactly happened here. You hear what the FAA said. I think they called it a routine network modernization problem. What happened?

BRETT SNYDER: Well, I’m not sure that we fully know. According to what the FAA says, right, there was a router that was replaced as they were trying to upgrade some of these older pieces of technology in the system, and then the router started flooding the network with a bunch of data and that caused instability in communications. And so then the FAA decided to ground aircraft from taking off.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So this is unprecedented, is that right? We’ve never seen something quite like this before?

BRETT SNYDER: Well, not specifically like this. There was, a couple of years ago, there was a shorter outage in what’s called the NOTAM system, which is just notices to air missions that went out. But yeah, I mean this was certainly very disruptive and very lengthy.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, lengthy. Five hours, I think, right? And then it took some time to get things back to normal. What does it look like now? We had thousands of airline passengers kind of stranded in airports across the country. What’s it looking like this week?

BRETT SNYDER: Yeah, it’s not so bad. The good news is that this was not Thanksgiving. So travel demand is a little lighter in early November, so there were more seats once airplanes were flying again to get people where they needed to go. It was obviously a very bad weekend, but once we got into Monday, things were just about back to normal for most airlines.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so then the big question is, right, we are heading into Thanksgiving weekend when it’s 6 million people, as I said from AAA’s estimate, that will be flying domestically — millions of people in the air. Are you worried there might be some issues?

BRETT SNYDER: Well, it seems like every day there’s some technical failure somewhere in the U.S. So who’s to say what may hit? But no, I mean, you can’t worry about that in this particular case. This was something that if we believe what the FAA is saying, they’ve identified the issue, they’re going to make sure that doesn’t happen again. Next time there’s a problem, it’ll be a different issue. Hopefully that won’t hit over the holidays. But there’s nothing to suggest that it’s going to be any different than the usual exhausting, draining travel experience that the holidays always are.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. OK, so we’ll get to kind of what you can do in a moment, but I have to ask you one more question about I think what you were just alluding to there, which is there have been a lot of kind of technical issues, outages in this week really — Microsoft, Chase, the NSA had technical issues, Apple. Are you seeing all these rumors out there that this is all related even though Secretary of State Marco Rubio says it’s not?

BRETT SNYDER: Oh, of course. I mean, I think that’s what social media exists for, is to spread rumors and conspiracy theories. But it is hard to see all of these different things happening and not think that they are related if you’re just a regular person looking at this, right? But I mean, so far at least, I haven’t really heard any credible sources saying that this is coordinated. But it is obviously something that people are concerned about, and I think even more minor outages will get magnified in the news now because of this, so people will just see more of it than they normally would.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so then if you are traveling this weekend, as so many people are, what do you think we can do? What should we be doing? Get there even earlier than we might have otherwise?

BRETT SNYDER: Oh boy. Well, it’s really up to the individual. Some people will just be stressing the entire day waiting for that flight, and they would rather be there ready to go. That’s great. Other people might drive themselves insane sitting at the airport six hours early. So I would suggest doing what makes you most comfortable, and that’s just a general rule here. Everyone is different. But for some people, being there a little bit earlier will make them feel better. I’m not expecting anything that’s out of the ordinary. Phoenix has had these plenty of times before. We’ve had, there have been Super Bowls, there have been of course holidays, but all the different things that people — even a regular spring training weekend, right, is probably just as bad as this. So I think people can treat it as they would a normal busy day and get to the airport when they think is best for them.

LAUREN GILGER: Carry-on if we can, book those early morning flights, fly nonstop — all of those kind of good pieces of advice right now as it’s just a busy travel season?

BRETT SNYDER: Yeah, I think at this point most people are already booked, so if you’re booked, it is what it is. But what I would say is, depending on where you’re going, always keep an eye out for your airline to issue any weather waivers. They will put those out. They also did it when the technical failure occurred, too, but a waiver that allows you to change. So let’s say you are going to New York and the weather is supposed to be bad — and I’m not saying it is because it’s still a little bit further out — but if that is the case, the airlines will give you that flexibility to potentially change. And if you have that ability, take advantage of it. No reason to fly into the storm if you can go before or after and save yourself a little stress that way. So keep an eye on what your airline is offering.

LAUREN GILGER: Fair enough. All right. No reason to fly into the storm quite literally. All right, we’ll leave it there. Cranky Flier Brett Snyder joining us as we head into Thanksgiving travel season. Brett, thanks so much. Appreciate it.

BRETT SNYDER: My pleasure.

LAUREN GILGER: Beth Henshaw never thought she would become a widow at 27 years old. But that’s where the backcountry guide found herself a few years ago after her boyfriend, Ian, went for a run and never came back. He was training for a 100-mile ultramarathon, so it wasn’t that unusual when he didn’t come back when the sun began to set that night. But after a frantic search, he became a missing person. It wasn’t until a few months later that his body was found in a creek after the 4 feet of gushing water finally receded. It had been an especially wet winter that year. Or is she a widow when she never got the chance to marry Ian? That’s the question she poses in an essay published recently in the New York Times Modern Love column. I spoke with her more about it, and it’s today’s Deep Dive.

BETH HENSHAW: Ian was very unique. He had a way of looking at the world of just, “Let’s go after it. Let’s do it.” And he was the kind of person that’s like, “All right, well, the sun sets in 30 minutes. That’s probably enough time to pack our bikes and go bike into this canyon and go on a camping trip for the night.” “OK, sure.” So he always had adventure on his mind and a really beautiful and deep connection to the land. He was also a beautiful artist. He had some really amazing drawings. He would sit down in front of a landscape and just not talk and draw for hours at a time, and he did this crazy line work where there’s 1 million lines making up a mountain or a canyon, and then he would watercolor paint. So yeah, he was always looking at beauty in the world.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s amazing, yeah. OK, so you and Ian had just moved to Page, Arizona, when all this happened. You went there to become elementary school teachers, right? What did you think about the place, about living in this kind of red rock desert, high desert?

BETH HENSHAW: Yeah, so that was really my biggest goal. He had lived in Mancos, Colorado, previously before me, so he had lived there a little bit longer and had a connection there, but I was kind of always like, “When am I going to get to the red rock desert?” And we spent a lot of our time living in Colorado driving out to the desert. And so when this outdoor elementary school opportunity popped up, I was like, “I think this is the way to move to the desert.” And he said, “Let’s do it. OK, I’ll follow you.” The plan was to do it together, but I also think it’s beautiful in a way that he did help get me here.

LAUREN GILGER: So he went missing one night, right? He went for a run; he was training for an ultramarathon. And it wasn’t a normal year. 2023 was a high snow year. There was a lot more snowmelt and water in the area, right, than there normally was?

BETH HENSHAW: Yeah, so that winter was 160 to 180% above-average snowpack in the La Plata Mountains and across Colorado in various places as well. And that spring runoff was very heavy. The river that he was found in was about 4 to 5, maybe 6 feet higher than average. It’s normally an ankle-deep crossing, and it was at my waist that summer.

LAUREN GILGER: So he goes missing, right? And you — tell us about the search process, this hope that you had that you would find him.

BETH HENSHAW: Yeah, so I mean, Ian grew up in the Catskill Mountains and had a lot of access to nature. He was wandering the woods from a very young age, off-trail navigating, figuring his way out. He grew up with a lot of survival skills. He worked in the outdoor industry for over 10 years. So his comfort in the wilderness was beyond most people I’ve ever met. So there was some hope that if he had fallen or been injured that he would be OK to survive and wait for a rescue or that he would be doing everything that he could to be found. But he was training for an ultramarathon, so he would be gone for six, seven, eight hours plus, and I wouldn’t worry about that. And we had moved to Page, Arizona, where it was already 95 in the day, so he was running at night pretty normally just because that was when the temperature was comfortable. So when he didn’t return from the run at sunset, I was like, “Ah, that’s not that out of the ordinary. But maybe I should just go check my phone,” because he had a Garmin inReach device and would — usually if he was going to run into the night or extend his run, he would just send a message, which would always show his location as well. So I thought, “Oh, maybe I’m just the one that’s out of service and not getting that message.” So my friends and I drove down the mountain a little bit to get to service, and when we didn’t see a message from him, we thought, “OK, that’s pretty weird. Let’s go drive the roads.” The later that it got, the more odd it was to not even have a message checking in. And so we did call search and rescue, and they got there around 3 a.m. We hiked and we searched and we found his footprints that morning, and they were headed back toward camp, but it was also still clear as mud finding footprints in the mud. So people were on bikes, they were running, we had ATVs, and so it very quickly became a communitywide search. And official search and rescue was involved for four days, and then my friends and I, with our backcountry experience, continued the search for another 12 days after that.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow. But it wasn’t until two months later that his body was found, right, when the waters receded?

BETH HENSHAW: Yes. We had to set up handlines to be able to cross the river on logs because it was gushing whitewater, so even helicopters are not able to see through the water. And two months later, the water dropped 4 or 5 feet and he was found. So there was really not a good chance of us finding him at all during that high-water time.

LAUREN GILGER: So at what point did you think you realized he wasn’t going to be found?

BETH HENSHAW: Yeah, I don’t know. I mean, the whole time, really. The whole time I had that feeling of, “This is not right,” and Ian is such a survivor, he would be doing anything that he could to get our attention. And so the silence and the mystery of it all was very unsettling and very indicative of, “OK, we may be looking for a body instead of a person alive right now.” So that was known from night one. Pretty much the second I decided to call search and rescue, I had that awareness. That was kind of that moment of surrendering of, “OK, I might not be able to help him right now. I actually need to call in somebody else.” That moment was kind of like, “Oh, OK, this is real and happening.”

LAUREN GILGER: So was it a relief in a way when his body was found?

BETH HENSHAW: Yes, absolutely, because the mystery of a missing person is so painful because our imagination will just make up way worse things happening than death. Death is a lot easier to accept. It’s a risk that we’re all willing to take when we go into the backcountry, but being kidnapped or foul play or something weird happening is way worse in my opinion. Yeah, it was a relief because we could get that closure, and then we could start really the grieving process rather than the, “Maybe he’s out there and maybe I should have kept looking and maybe it’s my fault now that he died because we should have looked for one more day,” all those really painful questions of, “Am I sealing this deal by stopping looking?” It’s like, “No, we looked, we did everything we could.” And yeah, I think that closure is really important to be able to move on.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s Beth Henshaw, a writer and outdoor adventure guide in Page, Arizona. Her essay, “He Vanished on a Run Before We Could Marry,” was recently published in the New York Times as part of its Modern Love column. We’ll have more of our conversation after the break.

Good morning. It is The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Lauren Gilger. And let’s return now to my Deep Dive conversation with Beth Henshaw. She is the co-owner of a small outdoor adventure company in Page, Arizona, as well as a writer. Her essay, “He Vanished on a Run Before We Could Marry,” was just published in the New York Times Modern Love column. Here’s more of our conversation about her life after her boyfriend, Ian, went missing one night after he left for a long run in the mountains.

So in this essay for Modern Love, you write about kind of the aftermath of that in these very small and so relatable ways, right? In your everyday life, you talk about these milestones you never wanted to hit. You talk about crying on hold when you’re trying to cancel a credit card or change the name of the utility bill, right? These are moments I think all of us could probably picture ourselves in. Let me ask you about the urge to, the desire to, maybe the need to write about this at all. I think that would be really painful for a lot of people. Why did you write about it?

BETH HENSHAW: As a kid, I wrote all the time. I was always telling stories even before I could write, and so writing has always been a huge part of my life. I’ve always loved it. I’ve always kept diaries. And then in high school, my dad got cancer, and one of my really close English teachers and mentors, she told me, “Write about this. Write everything down. You’re never going to be able to remember how you feel during grief. It feels like it’s forever, but it’s a short time, and it’s so valuable to write about.” And I did the complete opposite. I did not write about my dad having cancer or passing away, and I really avoided writing for several years after he died, and that grief was much more messy and I was more avoidant, and it was more painful because I was not really willing to look at that grief. And so when Ian passed, I just felt the complete opposite. I was like, “I want to write about this.” It was less of a choice and more of like, “Well, this is kind of the only thing that makes any sense to do right now.” I think maybe it took over 10 years to hear her advice and really actually take that in.

LAUREN GILGER: You ask this really interesting question in this piece, too, about kind of what your status is, right? You say, “If I’m not a widow, what am I?” Can you be a part of this kind of club of widows? You talk about the plans you had to propose to him in this kind of ridiculous, funny way. But you weren’t married, and that sort of changes things after someone’s gone. What do you think about that question? Do you consider yourself a widow?

BETH HENSHAW: I mean, I do, I guess. Yeah, I think I still like that kind of questioning, but really what I’m kind of exploring in that piece is, well, on paper I’m not. So there were complications after he passed of, “I can’t be the one to pick up his ashes, and I’m not filing the paperwork that’s going to his family.” And so there was some relief, and his family picked up a lot of that after-death chores and paperwork and things that are inevitable. And then there was also a lot of complications with that.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. Do you wish you would have gotten that chance to say those vows, make it official?

BETH HENSHAW: Yeah, I do. Yeah, he was kind of like, “I’ll marry you any day,” and I’m like, “Whoa, whoa, whoa, let’s wait.” That seems kind of silly now, but that’s just how it happened, so.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. One of the things that strikes me so much about talking to you about this and about what in particular happened to him, right — and you mentioned this, that death is a risk that you all take every time you go into the backcountry, and you do this for a living, right? You guide people in these kind of remote places; it sounds like [you] are very involved in that world — backpacking and being out in the wilderness in places that can be dangerous. I mean, do you think about it the same way now that you did lose someone who you loved so much to that wilderness?

BETH HENSHAW: No, I don’t. Even after Ian passed, it was hard for me to enjoy sleeping outside or being in the backcountry. For the first time, I felt a fear of being out there, and that took a long time to work through. I did not initially continue working in the backcountry. I took about two years off of that, and that’s where that writing really came in. I felt much safer at home with my cup of coffee, my computer and my desk, and I did need to take a break from that world. And then now coming back into it, I have a much higher emphasis on safety and a much lower tolerance for anyone who’s not taking that seriously. I do still professionally guide people in the backcountry. I guide on the water. My relationship to water has never really turned negative. I don’t blame the water for Ian drowning. That’s never been part of it, but I do have a very healthy respect and reverence for the power of water.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. So are you afraid of it? Do you still love the wilderness and the wildness of it the same way?

BETH HENSHAW: I do. I’m not really afraid of it, or maybe I am a little afraid of it, and maybe before I wasn’t afraid enough. I don’t know. I think it’s easy as a young person to think, “Nothing will happen to me, and I’m fine.”

LAUREN GILGER: So writing this, getting this out in the world, right, and in this kind of big way — Modern Love is such a well-known column, has such a cult following — I wonder what the reaction has been. What’s the experience been like for you to get this out there and then probably hear from a lot of people about what you wrote?

BETH HENSHAW: Yeah, the reaction has been overwhelmingly loving and positive. I’ve had my high school newspaper teacher reach out. I’ve talked to my college professors, old friends, people who knew Ian, people who didn’t, and then also strangers reaching out and a lot of people sharing their stories. I have gotten to connect to some other young widows who have lost a boyfriend or a husband in their 20s, and that’s my biggest hope really, was to reach some of those people because it is such an uncommon experience. It can feel very lonely being in your 20s and dealing with something so big that I think other people are more commonly dealing with in their 40s, 50s, 60s and beyond.

LAUREN GILGER: You write in the column about this idea, right? “Maybe we don’t need to shrink our grief so small that it can fit inside our pocket and hide,” you write. So getting this out there, talking about it, publishing it, sounds like, has it been therapeutic for you?

BETH HENSHAW: The initial phases of writing are always therapeutic for me. When I’m in those early drafts and letting those emotions flow, it’s very therapeutic. Having a community response is more connecting, I’d say, and it is often a place where people are sharing their grief back with me. So that can be a lot to hold, but also I feel very honored to be trusted with those stories. They maybe don’t have people to talk with about it. I have had many people write to me and say, “Oh, I’ve never said this,” or “I’ve never told anyone this,” “I’ve never written about this,” or “It took me 10 years to be able to say this person’s name.” And so that is really powerful to feel other people are able to address their own grief just from reading mine.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. All right. Well, we’ll leave it there then. That is Beth Henshaw. She owns a small outdoor adventure company in Page, Arizona, and is a writer as well. The essay was just published in Modern Love in the New York Times. Beth, thank you so much for coming on The Show. Thank you for telling me your story. I really appreciate it.

BETH HENSHAW: Yeah, thank you. I appreciate it.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning. It’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Lauren Gilger. During the recently ended midterm elections, there was a lot of talk about who was funding which campaigns and candidates, and in at least some cases, corporate money was behind them. But corporations don’t only play a role in politics. A new book examines their role in science and research. Amy Westervelt is a climate reporter and author of “Brought to You By: How Corporations Warped the Truth, Conned the Public and Broke Democracy.” My co-host Mark Brodie spoke with Westervelt earlier, and they started with her provocative title and what role corporations have played in where we are right now as a country.

AMY WESTERVELT: Yeah, I mean, something that I think about a lot and did a ton of research on for this book is that everyone kind of focuses on disinformation now, but what a lot of corporations have done over the years is really shape how we get information and what that information even looks like. So they get involved at a very sort of early stage in the formation of knowledge really, where they’re funding university research or think tanks to — they talk about it as “seeding the ground” that policy can grow in. And we don’t really think about that as being nefarious necessarily, and it might not be when it starts out. It might just be a really standard attempt to get people to buy a certain thing or maybe lobby against a particular policy. But the cumulative effect of that is that we end up with this very warped information ecosystem where it’s very hard to tell what is real information and what is coming with an agenda.

MARK BRODIE: Well, did you find — you talk about how maybe all of this isn’t necessarily done with an eye toward disinformation when it starts, but did you find that any of this — some of the research, maybe think tanks when they get started — is legitimately just to get answers to questions they have, or is it usually just to be sort of spin doctors?

AMY WESTERVELT: A lot of times, well, it depends. Are there legitimate university research centers? Yes, of course. Are there think tanks that are doing policy research because they have a genuine question? Yes, but probably a little bit less of a pure research interest than universities because these are generally started by a foundation or a person or a corporation or the foundation arm of a corporation that has some vested interest in getting a political discussion going that they don’t feel is going or that they don’t feel is going the right way. So there’s almost always some kind of an agenda baked in there. And then this is why I like the term “information pollution” as opposed to disinformation, because it doesn’t stay put. Even if you do something that is good faith, right? Or whatever, just kind of innocuous, an ad to sell more butter, I don’t know. The tactics that are used impact how people understand a certain thing. It might impact even something like community relations if it’s a campaign within a specific community, and all of that stuff continues to have an impact long after the company and maybe the PR person or the think tank or whatever has moved on.

MARK BRODIE: How much do you think that corporations have played into the general distrust of science that seems to exist in certain segments of our society?

AMY WESTERVELT: Yeah, I mean, I think hugely. They are the creators of fake science, or “pay-for-play” science that just wouldn’t exist without corporations needing science to say certain things so that they can lobby for or against policies based on that science.

MARK BRODIE: So when you talk about information pollution, I think that there would be a lot of people who would say that it’s not just in corporate America; it’s in sort of the public sphere as well in terms of what’s coming out of the mouths of politicians and political think tanks. I wonder how you see the interplay between those two groups.

AMY WESTERVELT: I mean, a lot of times the corporations and the politicians are quite cozy with each other. So there are many, many instances where they’re working together on a campaign to kind of shape the narrative around a particular issue and/or a politician. I was talking to an academic researcher the other day who had gone to work in the Department of Energy and then gone back to academia, and he said, “I used to always think that our research was informing politicians, but really they have an idea of something they want to do and then they go looking for the research that will back it up.” And a lot of times that research has been funded for them by the same corporations that are backing certain politicians’ campaigns, too. So all this stuff kind of really intersects with each other.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah. Well, so the anecdote about the Department of Energy researcher who went back to academia leads me to wonder if this problem is maybe even more acute when the federal government is funding less scientific research. If the research is going to happen, the money’s got to come from somewhere, right?

AMY WESTERVELT: Yeah, it is. Actually, I’ve been working on a project for the last couple years with ProPublica on exactly this topic, looking at what is the actual impact of corporate funding on academia and then what is the interplay between public funding cuts and an increase in corporate funding of research. And I mean, we’ve seen a few cycles of this now. You had it in the early ’80s when Reagan cut funding; that was the first really big influx of corporate funding in university research. And then a little bit again under Bush, and now we’ve got these massive cuts right now, and universities are — well, first of all, have been trained over the last couple of decades to be more and more comfortable with corporate funding. And then now, yeah, are looking around and saying, “Well, where else are we going to get research funding?” Although I do just want to make the point that many of the universities that we’re talking about here have enormous endowments that they could absolutely tap into should they decide that they want to do something about the amount of corporate funding in their research programs.

MARK BRODIE: So is there a way out of this? I’m trying to think of the analogy in terms of, if you get rid of air pollution, what you do for that. Is there a way to sort of clean the information system?

AMY WESTERVELT: Yeah, there totally is. And actually, I do this in the book — kind of walk through the steps that you would take to restore a different type of ecosystem, a wetland or something. It’s really a lot of similar steps. So we want to try to stop the flow of bad information as much as we can. That’s a tough task right now, right? So you can self-select out of a lot of things. But also, I think actually just even learning more about how much, how this stuff works — having more media literacy in schools, both K-12 and university level, too, so that people can kind of parse for themselves, “OK, what are some of the markers of misleading information or disinformation?” And then I really advocate for talking about the actual dream solutions to this. I don’t like the way that people will sort of say, “Well, that’s not politically attainable.” We absolutely should look at what would it take to overturn Citizens United. And I really think we need to have a conversation about whether or not corporations do deserve to have the same level of free speech rights as individuals, given that they have far more money, power, influence, all of those things.

MARK BRODIE: Amy Westervelt is a climate reporter, author of the new book “Brought to You By: How Corporations Warped the Truth, Conned the Public and Broke Democracy.”

LAUREN GILGER: Thanks for listening to The Show’s podcast. The Show is produced by Sativa Peterson, Nick Sanchez, Amber Victoria Singer and Kavish Siddhartha. The Show was created by Jon Hoban, and our executive producer is Amy Silverman. You can find more of The Show and sign up for our newsletter at theshow.kjzz.org, and you can find us on Instagram @kjzztheshow.