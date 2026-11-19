Republicans will be in the minority in the Arizona Senate for the first time since the early ’90s. The Senate GOP leader tells us what that might look like. Plus, Arizona puts its helmet in the ring to be the home of NASA’s new Space Academy.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s original production The Show is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

MARK BRODIE: Hi, I’m Mark Brodie, co-host of The Show, an original production from KJZZ. Every weekday we bring you the latest news and culture from across the state. You can find much more at theshow.kjzz.org. Here’s today’s episode.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning and welcome to The Show here on KJZZ 91.5 in Phoenix. I’m Lauren Gilger.

MARK BRODIE: And I’m Mark Brodie. Coming up, the incoming Arizona Senate minority leader on his caucus’s new status.

LAUREN GILGER: And the question of when to retire a service dog can be a tricky one.

MARK BRODIE: But first, Arizona has submitted a proposal to be the host of a new NASA Space Academy. It’s one of a handful of states that have applied to host it. The academy would train astronauts, technicians and engineers. In its application, Arizona points out the work on space, and specifically with NASA, that already happens at public universities here, as well as the state’s aerospace industry, among other factors. With me now to talk more about this is Laurie Leshin, a member of the state’s steering committee for the Space Academy. Leshin is a professor of space futures at ASU and a former director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab. Laurie, good morning. Thanks for being here.

LAURIE LESHIN: Good morning, Mark. Great to be with you.

MARK BRODIE: So, why does Arizona want this?

LAURIE LESHIN: Well, it’s such a great match for our state. Arizona is the place for space, right? Not only did all the Apollo astronauts train here, the Artemis astronauts that will return America to the moon are training here, and of course, we’ve got incredible universities and industry supporting.

MARK BRODIE: Now, the plan is, as I understand it, is that it would potentially be in one place to start, and then a more permanent home later on if Arizona gets it. Is that right?

LAURIE LESHIN: That’s correct. NASA is being really leaning forward, being aggressive and trying to get this, the new Space Academy, started. They want to welcome 300 students to a temporary —

MARK BRODIE: Oh, Laurie, are you still with us?

LAURIE LESHIN: Yes.

MARK BRODIE: OK, sorry. You were saying that they want to have 300 students in a temporary facility.

LAURIE LESHIN: Yes, in fall of 2028. So that’s really soon. That means we got to start now.

MARK BRODIE: OK, so that would be in the Valley then, is that right?

LAURIE LESHIN: Yes, so the state has proposed that those students would be housed at ASU in Tempe and that we would have that interim campus there, and then there’s two options for the permanent campus.

MARK BRODIE: And what do those entail?

LAURIE LESHIN: So one would be next to the Polytechnic campus in Mesa, right near Mesa Gateway Airport and its incredible emerging aerospace cluster. The other option is actually near Flagstaff Airport. So up in the beautiful mountains of northern Arizona.

MARK BRODIE: Is this considered a prestigious thing for Arizona to get?

LAURIE LESHIN: I think it would be amazing. We’re already a state that does so much in space. We’re actually No. 4 in the nation for NASA funding, and we don’t have a NASA facility here, which is kind of crazy. So this would really put us on the map even more for space exploration.

MARK BRODIE: What would it take to get those facilities built, the more permanent facilities? It sounds like a pretty significant undertaking.

LAURIE LESHIN: It’s an aggressive project. They hope to open the permanent campus by fall of 2031. It would be for about 1,200 students at that point, growing to 4,000 students over time. So it’d be a big, big campaign to build out the core of a campus. But at least in our case at ASU, if the campus is next to our Polytechnic campus in Mesa, initially students could leverage that infrastructure as well.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, I’m curious about both the potential temporary and more permanent facilities. I mean, are there the resources in the state to get those built in the time frame that would be needed?

LAURIE LESHIN: Well, to be clear, the proposal we submitted, we do have some things we’re bringing to the table in terms of resources, but most of that money is going to have to come through NASA and through a federal appropriation. Because you’re right, it’s a big undertaking, and so we’re going to — if the federal government wants this, this university, which would be fantastic, they’re going to have to invest to make that happen.

MARK BRODIE: Right. OK, so I mentioned that this would serve as sort of a training ground for astronauts and engineers and others. What exactly would be happening at this facility?

LAURIE LESHIN: Well, think of it like a federal service academy, like the Naval Academy or the Air Force Academy, except in this case, NASA is the federal agency that is overseeing it. And so the students are going to — I mean, it’s going to be space geekery turned up to 11. It’s going to be robots everywhere, lots of hands-on work, lots of collaboration with industry, to give the students the experience they need to solve the tough problems that space exploration presents us with every single day.

MARK BRODIE: Now, obviously, you are very much in favor of doing this, but I’m curious in your mind, what might be the economic impact to the state of having something like this?

LAURIE LESHIN: Well, I think it would be spectacular. You’d welcome a lot of new technical talent to the state. There’s obviously going to be some federal service requirement after students graduate, but ultimately, I would expect a lot of those students are going to get engaged with our local industry here and help contribute to Arizona’s economic growth, to help contribute to our innovation, leadership and to continue to drive Arizona to be the No. 1 state in space.

MARK BRODIE: Now, am I right that if Arizona were to get this, you are maybe the person who would be running this? Is that right?

LAURIE LESHIN: So we offered in our proposal that at the initial stand-up, that is the temporary campus, which we’re going to stand up sort of within ASU systems, that I would be happy to lead that. I think I may be the only person in the world that’s both been president of a STEM university — I was president of a STEM university in Massachusetts — and also run a NASA center. So I think I have some unique qualifications to bring, so it’s my honor to offer those to NASA.

MARK BRODIE: So obviously, you think Arizona should get this, but I’m wondering if you think that there are other places that maybe provide stiffer competition to Arizona than others, because obviously, Arizona is not the only state that has put forth an application.

LAURIE LESHIN: That’s right. I know of probably 15 or 20 states that put in applications, and interestingly, each state was limited to only one application. So we all had to work together, which was great for us. But sure, I mean, the traditional NASA states — Texas, Florida, Alabama, Ohio, Virginia — those states are all competing. And then the question is what role is politics going to play in the selection? So we’ll just have to see, but I think if you did it really based on the merits, Arizona has got to be at the top or near the top of that pile.

MARK BRODIE: And do you know when you expect to hear a final answer from NASA?

LAURIE LESHIN: We expect pretty quick. I mean, again, if you think about needing to get a whole university started to welcome a class in, basically, 18 months, they better go fast. So we’re hearing initial briefings to the administration at the end of the year, hopefully a selection soon after.

MARK BRODIE: All right, we’ll see what happens. That is Laurie Leshin, a member of the state’s steering committee for NASA’s new Space Academy, also a former director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab and a current professor of space futures at ASU. Laurie, thanks so much. I appreciate it.

LAURIE LESHIN: Absolutely.

LAUREN GILGER: The Department of Homeland Security is planning a multimillion-dollar expansion of a Border Patrol checkpoint in southern Arizona, and many residents nearby are not happy about the lack of transparency they say has been in the process so far. Neighbors say they were given no notice of plans for the expanded checkpoint, which is along the I-19 between Tubac and Amado, and last week more than 200 of them filled St. Ann’s Community Hall in Tubac to ask questions. The only problem was the Border Patrol representative who was slated to speak canceled his appearance, according to reporting from the Nogales International. Well, one local official was there, Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway, and he’s on the line now to tell us about his concerns about this expanded checkpoint. Good morning, sheriff.

DAVID HATHAWAY: Good morning, Lauren. How are you doing?

LAUREN GILGER: I’m great. Thanks for coming on. So it sounds like folks were pretty upset at this meeting last week. Tell us about their concerns and what you heard from people.

DAVID HATHAWAY: Yeah, last week we went ahead with a meeting even though the Border Patrol chief didn’t show up and he would not send an alternate. So anyway, people proposed their questions and their concerns anyway. A lot of it is involving just this huge push for infrastructure projects. Congress, before the Republicans lose control, made this infrastructure money be multi-year money. Traditionally, the federal government has a fiscal year limit where all funds must be zeroed out at the end of the fiscal year. But the Big Beautiful Bill proposed $50 billion for infrastructure, so this is wall building, checkpoints, ports of entry expansion. And you know the saying, “Follow the money.” That’s why this was built, or it’s being proposed. So the concern was it’s going to go to eight lanes. So this is on a freeway that has two northbound lanes, and it’s going to expand in that area into eight inspection lanes. And one of the main concerns was that the current inspection lanes, there are three, are not always open. There will be two of them open, and why don’t they at least expand and open the other additional lane before proposing a $63 million upgrade? That’s going to impact a lot of land, too. They’re proposing to take 17 acres of county land, so that’s of concern to county residents, and a possible 150-acre overall footprint to accommodate parking for the CBP vehicles and whatnot. So that was the main concern. My concern was something different.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, go ahead, tell us about that.

DAVID HATHAWAY: When I grew up in Nogales, Arizona, and I went to the elementary school system, I was told that other countries have internal checkpoints where you have to show your papers, other totalitarian countries, but we’re a free country and we don’t have that here in the U.S. So in this very county when I grew up in the ’60s, I was told we don’t have these type of things. So I consider this to be un-American. That’s my main opposition to this. We shouldn’t have internal checkpoints in the U.S.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. You talked about that at the meeting in Tubac. Let me ask you, just to describe for folks who have never been through one of these checkpoints, how they function, right? Border Patrol will say that these are an important layer of security, that they use them to screen people, to interdict drug smuggling, human smuggling at these checkpoints, these high-traffic corridors are good places to sort of stop those things from happening, from getting further into the country. How do they function? What’s the experience like going through them?

DAVID HATHAWAY: Well, the problem is, first of all, everybody’s photographed and license plate reading cameras, so everybody’s cataloged and photographed whether they know it or not. And another thing is Border Patrol has given themselves a waiver where the Fourth Amendment doesn’t apply within 100 miles of the international boundary, so they can stop, interrogate you, search your vehicle with no probable cause. Now, this is very problematic. They have given themselves what they call extended border search authority, meaning within 100 miles of the international boundary, you can be searched and stopped and interrogated with no probable cause. The problem is, Lauren, that covers two-thirds of the population of the U.S. Places like Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, New Orleans, Houston, Miami are all within 100 miles of the international boundary. And I have always said that the police state in this country is going to come through immigration enforcement, and this is just an example of just shredding the Constitution. And there should be no, in my mind, no internal government inspection checkpoints in this country. And just the rationale that maybe you would catch some illegal activity, to me that doesn’t fly, because you could put a checkpoint between St. Louis and Chicago on Interstate 70, you’d find drugs, you’d find criminals, you’d find things, but that doesn’t mean it’s OK, that it’s an American concept that we should agree with.

LAUREN GILGER: So it’s interesting coming from a law enforcement officer like yourself, right? So tell us, you are a border sheriff. What do you think needs to be done, if it’s not this kind of stuff, to stop whether it’s human smuggling, drug smuggling, illegal immigration, et cetera?

DAVID HATHAWAY: Well, first of all, this is all overblown. My county, Santa Cruz County, a border county, we have lower crime rates than the average for Arizona, lower than Tucson, lower than Phoenix. So there’s a lot of hype. Some people that aren’t familiar with the border buy off on that. I mean, that kind of political rhetoric, that fear rhetoric works on other people, that xenophobia. Unfortunately, that does work for people that don’t know any better. You tell them how dangerous things are, and they’re not dangerous. And let me give you another statistic about my county. The city of Nogales is 95% Hispanic. The whole county is 80% Hispanic. So you have, and this is nothing new, the demographics were the same if you go back 100 years, 200 years, 300 years. This used to be part of Mexico and part of Spain, and after the Gadsden Purchase, it became part of the U.S., but the people here have traditionally always been Hispanic. And I, as a border sheriff in a county that’s predominantly Hispanic, cannot adopt a posture that we are going after Hispanic people. That’s why I refuse, I always oppose these type of requests to join these 287(g) task forces or Operation Stonegarden. I don’t want the residents of this county to be afraid to call 911 to have me come to their door thinking they’re inviting an immigration officer. Maybe they hear an intruder at the back door. I want them not to be afraid to call just because the residents in the household speak Spanish as a primary language or they have Hispanic physical characteristics.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. All right, we’ll have to leave it there for now. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway, thank you so much for coming on. Appreciate it.

DAVID HATHAWAY: Thank you, Lauren.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning. It’s The Show here on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

LAUREN GILGER: And I’m Lauren Gilger. Coming up, what makes the bond between a service dog and their handler so unique.

MELBA VÉLEZ ORTIZ: Our partnership wasn’t born out of my commands. I had to give up my fear, first of all. I had to learn to trust him, and he was doing the same thing. So it’s a shared vulnerability.

LAUREN GILGER: We’ll hear more about what goes into that personal relationship and when it’s the right time for a service dog to retire.

MARK BRODIE: But first, when the Legislature convenes in January for its 2027 session, Republicans will find themselves in the minority for the first time in decades. In the Senate, Democrats haven’t run the show since the early ’90s. To get a sense of how Republicans are planning to handle being in the minority, we reached out to the current majority leader, soon-to-be minority leader, Sen. John Kavanagh of Fountain Hills, and I asked if he’s preparing for this incoming session any differently than he has in years past when he’s been in the majority.

JOHN KAVANAGH: Well, obviously, given that we’re not going to be running the show, there are certainly a lot fewer things we need to do, and I’m also not planning a strategy for my cornucopia of personal bills, either. I’ll be introducing the bills, but I won’t expect the same reception that they had when I was in the majority, especially as the majority leader.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, I mean, you are kind of known as one of those lawmakers who would drop a lot of bills pretty early in the pre-filing period. Not going to happen this year?

JOHN KAVANAGH: Well, I’ll drop them early, I just don’t know what the result will be. I mean, the Democrats are claiming that they’re going to hear our bills, they won’t be like us, although we heard some of their bills. But everyone, almost everyone who says in the media that they’re going to hear Republican bills throws this little asterisk on it and says, “Of course, we do have a large backlog of Democrat bills to hear.” So that doesn’t sound too hopeful to me, but time will tell.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, let me ask you about that, because for years, as Republicans ran the Legislature, the complaint from Democrats was that Republican committee chairs did not generally hear a whole lot of Democratic bills. I wonder, now that sort of the shoe’s on the other foot, do you kind of regret that being the case?

JOHN KAVANAGH: Well, I personally didn’t get a lot of such bills. I was usually the chair of the Appropriations Committee, so they didn’t really put that many bills through there. But for the most part, a large number of the Democrat bills were highly partisan, and obviously, you would not expect a Republican conservative committee chair to hear a partisan liberal bill. So that was the reason for a lot of them not being held. And they’ve also made some, in my opinion, strategic mistakes in the way they constructed their committees. Two of the most important committees that get very high volumes of bills, and I’ve served on both, are the Judiciary Committee and the Government Committee. They began by making it one committee, Government and Judiciary. And then after the police discovered that they did not name a Public Safety Committee, which deals with police matters, they kind of complained, and in the Senate, the new president’s administration quickly said, “Oh, we’ll add public safety onto Judiciary and Government,” an already overburdened committee. So I mean, I don’t see — I’ll bet you they don’t hear one-fiftieth of the bills that go to that committee.

MARK BRODIE: Based on all of that, what are you hearing from your colleagues in the Senate about the kinds of bills or the kinds of issues they might be looking to take on this year?

JOHN KAVANAGH: Well, I’m not 100% sure if my Republican colleagues are going to be putting too many really conservative bills through, given their prognosis. Although very often we do like to make statements and get some publicity for them, kind of warm those bills up for two years from now when we expect to regain power. So, in that respect, we’ll introduce bills. I don’t know if they’re going to be heard.

MARK BRODIE: Are there areas where you’re anticipating that you and your colleagues will be able to work with Democrats on issues?

JOHN KAVANAGH: Oh, look, even when we were in power, I mean, over half the bills are not partisan bills. A large number of bills are just “we need to do this” for whatever reason. So a lot of them are just good government, noncontroversial need-to-do, and they fly through the system. Then there are the more controversial bills that do not align along party lines. So I mean, humane animal legislation is an example, which I’m often involved with. There are people who vehemently oppose it on both the Democrat and Republican side, and there are passionate supporters on both sides. So those are a different type of animal, no pun intended.

MARK BRODIE: Sure. I’m curious about the ESA issue, especially because — well, for two reasons. One, because Democrats have talked a lot about doing something with it in the upcoming session, but also because toward the end of this year’s session, it seemed as though there was some support on the Republican side to do something with ESAs, in that case to sort of forestall some of the initiatives that ended up not making the ballot anyway. I wonder if there are any changes to the ESA program that you and your colleagues might be able to get behind with Democrats?

JOHN KAVANAGH: Well, a lot of the ESA rhetoric in the media was just that. Pointing out to people who bought these luxury items or strange items, those were aberrations. Those, by the way, were also caught, most of them by the system, and those were already illegal. So you don’t have to make those illegal. You already can’t buy stuff from Victoria’s Secret. And keep in mind that the overwhelming majority of students who get ESAs are not being homeschooled, where their parents buy items from stores. The majority of students who are getting ESAs are paying tuition to schools, where this is not even an issue.

MARK BRODIE: Is that to say that you might be more inclined to do something around that homeschooling population than broader?

JOHN KAVANAGH: I think the big problem we had was we didn’t have enough people checking the receipts, and we didn’t want to delay — well, I shouldn’t say “we,” the Department of Education did not want to delay sending the checks. So they — I forget the name of the procedure, but if it was under $2,000, they would automatically pay the person, with the understanding that when the things quieted down input-wise, they would look at those, and if any of them were bad, they would claw back the money. So that’s where a lot of these bad payments were made, because there weren’t enough people there who were processing. And I certainly support having more people processing the bills so that doesn’t happen again.

MARK BRODIE: So you would support more money to the Department of Education to hire more auditors then?

JOHN KAVANAGH: Yeah, we don’t want to delay people getting their payments.

MARK BRODIE: I’m wondering also about how you anticipate sort of responding to the message that voters sent in this election. Obviously, this was not a great election for Republicans up and down the ballot here in Arizona. How do you as a caucus try to respond to that and, as you referenced earlier, try to win back the Senate majority in two years?

JOHN KAVANAGH: Well, it depends on which message you mean. If you’re talking about the message they sent when they overwhelmingly voted to have the same biological sex in school bathrooms and on sports teams, they affirmed our Republican view, much like they did when they were cutting back on food taxes and the like. I think this state is still majority Republican over Democrat — I mean, independents are the biggest group now, but still more Republicans than Democrats — and this state, even liberals admit, this is still a center-right state. It’s not red-hot right, but it still leans to the right. I think the problem that almost everybody agrees was we got caught up in the down-ballot nonfederal races with the issues that were driving up the cost of living and the Iran war people were not happy about, and the people just basically were so turned off with the Republican administration that if you had an “R” after your name, you were out.

MARK BRODIE: Do you take any message for what the state has done, what the Legislature, what you and your colleagues have been doing over the past two years from the voters, or do you think it’s entirely from D.C.?

JOHN KAVANAGH: Me and my colleagues have been doing the same thing over the last two years that we’ve been doing for the last 30 years. We haven’t changed anything. So the change was what happened in D.C. But we still support those measures, we’ll still promote them and defend them to the extent that we can in our minority status over the next two years in the Legislature, with the expectation that we will be back in two years once this hurricane or tsunami or whatever you want to call it subsides.

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is the incoming Senate minority leader, Sen. John Kavanagh. Thanks as always, senator. I appreciate it.

JOHN KAVANAGH: Hey, I’m also the outgoing majority leader. Don’t steal my thunder yet.

MARK BRODIE: That is true. You still have what, six more weeks of that title, right?

JOHN KAVANAGH: That’s right, the last hurrah.

LAUREN GILGER: Arizona was dealt a tough hand from the federal government this year when it came time to decide who would take the most cuts of its Colorado River water. But there has been a deal on the table that could ease those cuts for us and share them among three states: Arizona, California and Nevada. But now that deal is stalled because several California water agencies can’t agree over who should use less water. KJZZ’s Alex Hager is covering the negotiations, and he joins us now in studio to tell us more about it. Good morning, Alex.

ALEX HAGER: Good morning, Lauren.

LAUREN GILGER: So another stalled negotiation over who should take less water from the Colorado River. Isn’t that the story of the Colorado River, right?

ALEX HAGER: Cutting back on water does not come easy. Even when it seems that we do have some agreement, it’s actually more complicated than that.

LAUREN GILGER: Of course. OK, so who is holding up this deal?

ALEX HAGER: So this deal would bring together Arizona, California and Nevada to distribute the pain of some of the mandatory cutbacks that are coming for the Colorado River. And right now, it seems like things are getting hung up on some disagreement in California. Basically, the state said, “We can conserve this much water, we might be willing to conserve this much water,” but figuring out exactly who — which cities, which farms inside California — would do that is proving to be a little bit difficult.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. What is the idea behind this deal, Alex? I wonder, the feds gave us in Arizona the most cuts in this plan they came out with, which no one here was happy with. But why would these other states kind of agree to take on some of those cuts for us they don’t necessarily have to take?

ALEX HAGER: Yeah, well, recently in the Colorado River Basin, these three states — Arizona, California and Nevada — have been functioning as a team. They are sort of allies to one another, and there are instances in which they can help each other out to kind of further their broader regional goals. This is a scenario where there would be significant consequences for Arizona taking the most cuts, that Arizona water leaders talk a lot about how devastating it would be to this region’s economy. Arizona is really looking for a hand here, and California is in a position to provide one because certain portions of Southern California get their water not just from the Colorado River, but also from the Sierras, a totally different mountain range in California where snow melts into rivers and that flows downstream, and that water can also be depended upon in times when there’s not enough in the Colorado River. So it seems like California is in a position to say, “Look, we are able to help out, and we know that we might be asking Arizona for a favor down the road.” And so this is kind of a win-win there.

LAUREN GILGER: Are they also just looking for certainty here? I know in water, people talk a lot about being able to plan for the future, right?

ALEX HAGER: This is a big factor here, is that when we are talking about water, it is a resource that’s depended upon by cities and farms and big industries and just about everyone, right? And so there are a lot of different agencies that have to plan for exactly how much they’re going to get, exactly how much they’re going to give their customers. And right now, it is a little bit difficult to tell how much that will be in the long-term future. This is a way for some of those agencies to say, “Look, we at least know that we’re going to have a predictable amount of water coming to us for even a relatively short amount of time.” But that is very valuable to people who manage water.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, the devil you know versus the devil you don’t. So tell us more about what we know about these negotiations in California. No deal has been finalized. You started asking questions, right? This is basically rural versus urban uses debating it out?

ALEX HAGER: It seems like California’s state Colorado River agency kind of agreed to this deal before figuring out exactly who would be contributing the water that it was suggesting be cut back. And so now it’s a question of which specific farm and urban water agencies are going to be able to chip in water and add up to this larger total that would have to come from California to make this deal happen. We have many kind of powerhouse Colorado River agencies in Southern California. That includes the Metropolitan Water District, which services 19 million people in the Los Angeles and San Diego areas. We also have the Imperial Irrigation District, which is the single largest user of Colorado River water in the West. They’re a massive farming district that grows a lot of the wintertime vegetables in this country. And the question right now is, can that farm agency and some of the other ones contribute water? Do they want to, or will more of it and potentially all of it have to come from the city agency instead?

LAUREN GILGER: Interesting. OK, OK. So if this plan, for some reason, does not come to fruition — there’s no three-state sharing plan, and Arizona does take all of these cuts — what would that mean for Arizona, exactly?

ALEX HAGER: Well, I asked this directly to the Arizona Department of Water Resources, and they said it still remains to be seen exactly how the mandatory cuts would be imposed. But what we know about where Arizona sits in the order is that a lot of times, cuts come first. And there’s still a few things that need to be figured out, but it stands to reason that the cuts would fall much more heavily on Arizona and quite heavily on the Central Arizona Project, which is the big canal that carries Colorado River water across the desert to the Phoenix and Tucson areas. So in short, it would very likely mean sharper impacts for the Phoenix and Tucson areas in terms of just getting less water.

LAUREN GILGER: And as opposed to agriculture. So let’s talk about what’s next in the kind of immediate deal-making here, right? If this deal is going to happen, doesn’t it need to happen kind of soon? I remember you reporting, right, that Arizona has to get legislative approval for these plans. So lots of folks have been watching and waiting for a potential special session to be called before the end of the year so lawmakers can approve whatever plan is on the table.

ALEX HAGER: Yes, I believe that the state Legislature would have to sign off on this deal for it to go through, but it might not have to happen in a special session. The schedule for who gets water from Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir, starts at the beginning of the new year. But I talked to some officials who said they don’t necessarily need to have this deal done at the beginning of the new year. Even after that plan for water deliveries starts in 2027, they still have a little bit of time to make some changes to it, and it is possible that we might not see legislative approval happen until after the beginning of the new year.

LAUREN GILGER: Well, and that would change the calculation, right? Because we’re going to have an entirely democratically controlled state at that point — both chambers of the Legislature and the governor, right?

ALEX HAGER: Yeah, that seems to be the case.

LAUREN GILGER: So that could change things. All right, we’ll leave it there for now. KJZZ’s Alex Hager covers water for us. Thank you so much.

ALEX HAGER: Thank you.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning. It is The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Lauren Gilger.

MARK BRODIE: And I’m Mark Brodie. Automated license plate readers made by companies like Flock have been under scrutiny recently, both here in Arizona and around the country. Concerns over privacy and the unauthorized use of the data ALPRs collect have led some communities to either turn off their Flock cameras or cancel contracts with the company. And now, as my next guest reports, Flock itself says more regulation on its products is needed and that that regulation should come from the states. Austin Jenkins is a tech policy reporter for Pluribus News, part of State Affairs. He’s written about this and joins me now to talk more about it. Good morning, Austin.

AUSTIN JENKINS: Good morning, Mark. Thanks for having me.

MARK BRODIE: Thanks for being here. So what exactly is Flock saying should happen?

AUSTIN JENKINS: Well, this is quite interesting. Flock’s senior director of policy, Andrea Corb, said recently that the company supports — and these are her words — “strong legislation state by state to regulate these automated license plate readers,” sometimes referred to as ALPRs. This might come as a surprise, since companies and industries don’t usually ask to be regulated, but Flock is in a unique position. It’s the largest ALPR company, with more than 100,000 cameras nationwide — I think they’re in 49 states. But it’s losing business left and right as cities and towns, including in Arizona, pull the plug on its cameras over concerns about privacy and abuse. So the company has a reputational problem right now, a business problem, and it’s costing them money. And so it appears that Flock is kind of flipping the script and embracing state legislation. The thinking would be that with regulation and guardrails, perhaps communities would start to feel comfortable turning the cameras back on. Now, what regulations exactly the company would agree to support remains to be seen. Flock did not respond to my inquiry after Corb made those comments during a webinar this month, but there’s clearly an indication being sent, a message being sent by this company that they’re open to talking to legislators about regulation.

MARK BRODIE: Well, it’s interesting. So it’s not necessarily that they want regulation; it’s just regulation might be better than the alternative.

AUSTIN JENKINS: The alternative right now is that you’ve got people fleeing their platform. By one estimate or one tracking, there’s a group called Secure Justice that has tallied more than 500 communities in 38 states that have terminated, suspended or declined to renew their Flock contracts. That includes 12 communities in Arizona. The governor of Florida banned the cameras from his state highways in August. There are state and federal investigations, including one launched by Arizona’s Attorney General Kris Mayes. So if you are one of these companies, and Flock in particular, this is a crisis moment.

MARK BRODIE: Is it in any way surprising that the company is suggesting sort of this patchwork, state-by-state approach rather than a federal approach where they know what the rules are in all 50 states?

AUSTIN JENKINS: It’s a good question, and this comes up over and over again when you’re talking about tech policy, because these services and companies don’t just serve one state, right? They cross borders. But I think what’s going on and what this is an acknowledgment of is that Congress moves very slowly, and states move comparatively very quickly, and that the reality is there is a lot of energy right now in the states going into the 2027 sessions, including in Arizona, to introduce bills — some are already being pre-filed in advance of the sessions — and that that’s where the action is going to be. So it’s a bit of a tidal wave that I think a company like Flock realizes that even if they wanted a national standard, it would be very hard to push back against the state-level efforts.

MARK BRODIE: And have they said, has the company said anything — I know they didn’t respond to you, but have they said elsewhere about what kinds of proposals they think, given the results of the midterm elections, might come up in states?

AUSTIN JENKINS: What they have said is that they are making changes internally that they think are designed to address some of the concerns. For instance, proactively alerting law enforcement agencies if it looks like an officer might be misusing the data, which was the subject of a Washington Post article and part of what kind of created the more recent backlash here about these cameras. They’re also going to start requiring law enforcement officers to enter case numbers when they start querying the data. So, but what they said is that’s not enough, that there do need to be state-established guardrails. And what those specifically would be and how far the company is going to go to be willing to accept — I mean, the devil’s in the details, right? Legislation is always a matter of negotiation, and usually what you see is companies pushing back against stricter regulation. One of the things in this webinar that came up, there was a privacy advocate who said, “These databases should not be accessed without law enforcement first getting a search warrant.” And that was a bridge too far for the Flock representative. She said that would be administratively burdensome. She did say they would accept a requirement for third-party audits, which is something that another panelist at that webinar, a University of South Carolina professor in criminal justice, recommended. So I think it remains to be seen, but it’s clear that the company wants to be — I mean, it’s been spending a lot of money lobbying, both at the state and federal level. It wants to have a seat at the table, but it’s not going into the 2027 sessions saying “no” to regulation; it’s saying “yes.” What that exactly looks like, we’ll see.

MARK BRODIE: Right. I wonder though if that potentially puts Flock in a tough position, because as you said, their reputation right now is not fantastic. For them to come out and say, “Yes, we want regulation, we welcome it,” but then if there’s a proposal that they don’t like, say, “Sure, we’d like it, but not that.”

AUSTIN JENKINS: Yeah, in some respects I think they’re already previewing that by saying that there are some things like the warrant requirement that go too far. I also think you’re going to have privacy advocates who say that erecting guardrails isn’t enough. They will be arguing that these cameras should not be deployed, that there’s no way to do this that doesn’t create a surveillance state. And so there’s going to be, I think, kind of a hard line taken by some privacy folks saying there’s really no way to guardrail your way to a place where this is a good idea. On the other hand, you’re going to have law enforcement saying this is a handy tool and pointing to cases around the country where this has helped in Amber Alert situations, where this has helped capture mass shooters, where this tool is valuable. And so that’s the tension point, right?

MARK BRODIE: Yeah. Yeah, it’s going to be really interesting to see what legislatures both here in Arizona and elsewhere do about that come the new year. All right, that is Austin Jenkins, tech policy reporter with Pluribus News. Austin, thanks so much.

AUSTIN JENKINS: You’re very welcome.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning. It’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

LAUREN GILGER: And I’m Lauren Gilger. The relationship that a person can have with their service dog is an interesting one. They’re not meant to be a pet; they’re meant to be a partner of sorts. When you have a service dog, you’re their handler, not their dog mom or dad. But for our next guest this morning, her service dog, Chad, is more than that. He taught disability advocate and professor Melba Vélez Ortiz to rely on someone else instead of just herself, which is helpful because she has a rare eye disorder that means she has lost almost all of her sight. Earlier this year, Vélez Ortiz was part of ASU’s Catalyst Conversations speaker series, sponsored by the College of Integrative Sciences and Arts. And I spoke with her more about her service dog and the question of when one should retire.

MELBA VÉLEZ ORTIZ: I have a condition called retinitis pigmentosa. It affects about 1 in 4,000 people, so it is fairly rare, and it is also incurable, untreatable and unpredictable.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So you’re just going to have to live with this. Does it get worse? Has it gotten worse over your lifetime?

MELBA VÉLEZ ORTIZ: It does. That’s the one word I didn’t mention earlier: It’s also progressive. So at this time, I have something about 3% left of my entire field of vision. The way to think about retinitis pigmentosa, the way it manifests, is that I have extreme tunnel vision. And over time, that tunnel vision has decreased. Year after year, it gets smaller and smaller and smaller. So imagine going through your life looking through a little peephole.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s what it’s like. Wow.

MELBA VÉLEZ ORTIZ: That’s what it’s like, yeah.

LAUREN GILGER: Amazing. OK, so let’s talk about how you’ve managed this in your life, right? Obviously, you’ve become a disability advocate, you’re a professor, you’ve really not let it stop you in many ways. But in terms of your day-to-day life, it sounds like for a long time you used a cane to get around. But then more recently, in the last decade or so, maybe more, you have used a service dog named Chad. Tell us about Chad.

MELBA VÉLEZ ORTIZ: Absolutely. I was a cane user, and when I had my cane, I was still a little bit going through a denial phase. Now, when I get Chad, it’s because I had a huge life event. I, at the time, was going through a divorce, and I was facing life on my own. At the time, my therapist convinced me that I should apply for a guide dog. The problem was I was terrified of dogs. I grew up in the Caribbean, in Puerto Rico, and my mom was bitten by a stray dog when she was 9 years old, and we have a bit of a problem with stray dogs. So I did not grow up with thinking about dogs as partners. I thought of them as threats, right?

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, yeah.

MELBA VÉLEZ ORTIZ: But my therapist always had the best intentions, so I applied for the dog, I went through the interview process, and what do you know, I am accepted into the Guide Dogs for the Blind program. And even as I landed in California and started taking the training, I was scared to death. I think the first thing I ever said to Chad was a very cold, “How do you do?” from a good distance. Because I was very, very scared. But that was the one challenge that I’m so glad I overcame, because it was really a matter of ignorance, and it was worth putting myself through facing that fear. He’s definitely been an incredible, good decision on my part.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So you’ve had him for a decade now, but you’ve said that when you got him and learned to trust him — which, probably took some time — it really changed your life. It changed the way you thought about independence, it sounds like.

MELBA VÉLEZ ORTIZ: Absolutely. I came into this relationship with my dog thinking that self-reliance was the model — absolute self-sufficiency was the way to show strength. And what I learned through Chad is a much more interesting idea of a kind of relational ethics, where you achieve your highest and best through connection, not through stubborn self-sufficiency. And it’s only through that partnership and being able to have patience and have vulnerability and trust one another that I was able to finally achieve what I now think of as strength, which is to put it in one word: resourcefulness. And that’s what Chad allows me to do.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s really amazing. Tell us about your relationship with him, because I think it’s got to be like an instrumental relationship, right? He is helpful to you. But also having someone, an animal like this, this involved in your life, is your relationship with him much more intimate?

MELBA VÉLEZ ORTIZ: It has become so over time. And I remember a couple of years into my working with Chad — see, at Guide Dogs, they are very mindful of the relationship between a handler. They don’t call us owners or moms or anything like that; we’re the dog’s handler. And that’s to encourage a type of professional relationship to the dog. They’re not our pets, they’re not our assistants or something like that. They’re not at our disposal; they’re our partners. After a couple of years, I remember calling Guide Dogs’ customer service number and saying, “Hi, this is Melba calling from Michigan, and well, I just need to know something. Is it OK if I love Chad?” And I said it so timidly. I was so scared to ask. And they said, “Well, of course it is.” Our partnership wasn’t born out of my commands. I had to give up my fear, first of all. I had to learn to trust him, and he was doing the same thing. So it’s a shared vulnerability. And so we moved away from instrumentality, and in the language of ethics, we came to see each other just for our intrinsic value, and that’s I think where we are today.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s amazing. OK, so let’s talk about kind of the question at hand here, which is about retiring a service animal like this, especially one that you’re so close to, as I’m sure so many people are. Is there a policy here, like an age at which there’s guidance that says you should probably let them live a regular old pet life?

MELBA VÉLEZ ORTIZ: Absolutely there is. What I was advised when I got the dog was, “Well, around 9 years old, it’s probably best that Chad retires. These dogs usually live to be around 12, 13, depending on care and other things. So we want the dogs to have a quality life during their retirement.” And so I had kept that in mind. Now, after I’ve been working with Chad for as long as I have, a few things have occurred. No. 1, he has developed in amazingly — actually shockingly — healthy ways. His vet is perplexed. He likes to walk about 2 miles a day, still, every day. So that’s the conundrum right there.

LAUREN GILGER: So he doesn’t want to retire.

MELBA VÉLEZ ORTIZ: He doesn’t, whatsoever. In fact, I have attempted to do so now twice, and that’s when I learned something else about Labradors: the Labrador’s revenge, in which he’s destroyed quite a few pairs of my shoes to just communicate his displeasure at being left at home and me going out of the house without him and fending for myself with my cane.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, so what are you going to do? Are you just going to keep him until and let him be a guide dog as he clearly wants to be for as long as he can?

MELBA VÉLEZ ORTIZ: Well, thankfully, this decision is not up to me solely. I work with the team at Guide Dogs. They monitor these dogs for the entire lifespan of the dogs. They will travel to Michigan, they will come to my house, and they’ll make sure that he’s being given the best treatment possible. The last couple of times that Guide Dogs has been here, they say he’s in perfect health, he’s happy. He’s happy working. So what we’re going to do is we’re going to monitor him.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. Well, it sounds like you’ve got some time still with Chad, and I’m sure you’re happy about that. That is Melba Vélez Ortiz joining us. She’s an author and professor of communications at Grand Valley State University, also a disability advocate. Melba, thank you so much for coming on. Thanks for telling us all about Chad. I really appreciate it.

MELBA VÉLEZ ORTIZ: Oh, thank you for having me.

MARK BRODIE: Thanks for listening to The Show’s podcast. The Show is produced by Sativa Peterson, Nick Sanchez, Amber Victoria Singer and Kavish Siddhartha. The show was created by Jon Hoban, and our executive producer is Amy Silverman. You can find more of The Show and sign up for our weekly newsletter at theshow.kjzz.org. You can also find us on Instagram @kjzztheshow.