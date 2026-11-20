Maricopa County canvased its election results, but not without some controversy over an absent public official. Our Friday NewsCap panelists analyze that and the rest of the week’s top stories. And, a songwriter’s showcase where every song is new every time.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s original production The Show is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz .

MARK BRODIE: Hi, I’m Mark Brodie, co-host of The Show, an original production from KJZZ. Every weekday we bring you the latest news and culture from across the state. You can find much more at theshow.kjzz.org. Here’s today’s episode.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning. It’s The Show here on KJZZ 91.5 in Phoenix. I’m Mark Brodie. Coming up: why American sports are playing so many games in other countries, and a Tucson songwriter showcase where every song is new, every time. But first, it is time for the Friday NewsCap and some voices from the news this week.

KATIE HOBBS: Maybe some things that have been on the back burner for a while because they weren’t priorities for Republicans, but I’m going to continue to work with Democrats and Republicans to solve Arizona issues.

JOHN KAVANAGH: I’m not 100% sure if my Republican colleagues are going to be putting too many really conservative bills through, given their prognosis. Although very often we do like to make statements and get some publicity for them, kind of warm those bills up for two years from now when we expect to regain power.

JUSTIN HEAP: The board continues to use every voluntary appearance by my office in good faith at a public meeting as an opportunity for them to make accusations or score political partisan points.

STEVE GALLARDO: It’s his job to be here and answer and be able to answer these tough questions. So it’s very disturbing that Mr. Heap is not here, once again just showing that he’s not really taking his job serious.

VICTOR RICHES: Too many people on the right, too many activists and too many elected officials have abandoned free-market principles in favor of this type of populism that is really almost no different than progressivism.

MARK BRODIE: And with me to talk about another dispute between Maricopa County officials, the announcement of committees in the state Legislature and more are former state lawmaker Regina Cobb. Regina, good morning.

REGINA COBB: Good morning, Mark.

MARK BRODIE: And Gaelle Esposito of Creosote Partners. Gaelle, good morning to you.

GAELLE ESPOSITO: Good morning to you, too.

MARK BRODIE: So Regina, I feel like this is déjà vu all over again, as Yogi Berra, the great American philosopher Yogi Berra would say. Maricopa County supervisors and Recorder Justin Heap are not real happy with each other again.

REGINA COBB: Yeah, you’re right, it is déjà vu. Justin Heap, I think they both have points, but I don’t know if they’re ever going to get along. I think they’re automatically going to be fighting with each other. Once they created that rift between the two of them, I think they’re both — he should have been there as a courtesy, but he knows.

MARK BRODIE: At the canvass.

REGINA COBB: Yes, to be able to be there for the canvassing so that they could ask him questions. But what kind of questions are they going to ask? Is it going to be like the DINO committee, confirming the directors? You know what I mean? Is he going to go in there and you’re going to ask him the hard, difficult questions that he can’t answer that are going to hit him hard? That’s what he expected. So I can see both sides on why they’re riffing, and you would hope they’d get over this at this point.

MARK BRODIE: Well, the story is that Maricopa County did its canvass of the county results of the elections this week. Traditionally, the recorder, who is in charge of early voting, shows up to present, make a presentation, answer questions, sort of be there as part of it. Heap held his own event earlier before the canvass, and the supervisors, Gaelle, were not thrilled about that.

GAELLE ESPOSITO: Yeah, I mean, the guy has one job, and he’s not doing it very well, and he’s not even showing up to these basic functions. He’s a joke at this point, really.

MARK BRODIE: I mean, it’s worth noting though that there’s no requirement that the recorder show up, right? It’s more by tradition that the recorder show up to be part of this.

GAELLE ESPOSITO: Yeah, of course, but you report essentially to the supervisors on this. You’re there to answer questions. Just do it. Those nominees went through the DINO committee, they faced those tough questions, maybe they didn’t get a vote, but they went up and they did that and they went through the process. I don’t understand why he couldn’t face these simple questions.

MARK BRODIE: Well so, Regina, it seemed like some of the questions that he might have been asked had he shown up were about the rate of ballots being rejected. Do we have a sense of why there were more ballots in Maricopa County that didn’t go through this year than in elections past?

REGINA COBB: Well, he’s changed a few rules. One is that you had to have an ID when you showed up and dropped it off, which made it go quicker, and I loved that. ... If you look at the speed of what our elections went through this year and how the ballots were counted, it was normal. It should have been this the last six years, and it hasn’t been.

MARK BRODIE: But the races were also not quite as close, right? That had something to do with it.

REGINA COBB: Right.

GAELLE ESPOSITO: It took as long to count basically, and it just was a lot quicker to call those races because they were bigger margins.

REGINA COBB: That’s true. We still have one race that is like a half a percentage apart —

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, there's a recount coming up.

REGINA COBB: Yeah (Tony Rivero and Lisa Fink in state House District 7). That race. Yeah, so there’s still one race that we still haven’t called yet. But I still feel that we did it so much quicker this year. It’s just the feeling that it went faster, more efficiently this year than it’s ever been before. And it could be because we had less turnout, too.

MARK BRODIE: Gaelle, is it one of the things that sounded like Heap was saying, and we heard a little bit in the montage earlier, was that — and he didn’t use these words, so I will use them instead — he’s essentially saying that the supervisors turn his appearances at supervisors meetings into sort of a political spectacle. They try to make him look bad, they ask difficult questions that are not really pertinent to things. And given that, as we were just talking about this rejection rate, a legitimate question most likely, does Heap have a point maybe that the supervisors try to turn these to some extent into a political sideshow?

GAELLE ESPOSITO: Politicians do politics? I’m shocked to hear that.

MARK BRODIE: Also there’s gambling in this establishment, I’m sorry to say.

GAELLE ESPOSITO: Yeah, I think it’s to be expected. Of course they’re going to ask tough questions. And this is a legitimate thing. There are people whose votes may not have counted. That’s very important. And he did change a lot of rules and tried to make it so that people were required to show their ID when it should have been voluntary. There were a lot of issues that happened, and we just kind of lucked out that there were very few truly close races this time.

MARK BRODIE: Well, and Gaelle, also, I want to sort of get to the bottom line here, and I wonder if you would say that it’s fair to say that despite the seemingly constant bickering between the recorder and the Board of Supervisors, all in all, the election went pretty smoothly.

GAELLE ESPOSITO: Yeah, I think it did go pretty smoothly this year, which once again, we’re still seeing some people cry fraud because they lost, but it overall was, as they have been, well-run elections.

MARK BRODIE: Regina, fair to say that despite the bickering, it went pretty well?

REGINA COBB: Fair to say. Fair to say. I think that they all came together when it came to the election day, and I feel like everything went really smoothly that day.

MARK BRODIE: OK. Let’s move on now to a topic that we almost never talk about on this show, which is the committee assignments and committees in the Legislature. But Regina, let me start with you because you have served on these committees, having been in the Legislature. There’s been a lot of interest in how the Democrats would set up committees, which committees they would have, which they wouldn’t, how they would, who would get chairmanships and that sort of thing, because that can sort of signal how things might go. And Democrats haven’t had the opportunity to do this in many, many years, as we’ve been talking about.

So I’m curious, sort of big-level takeaways from when you see which committees are there, which aren’t, how they’re being staffed — what comes to mind for you?

REGINA COBB: Well, what comes to mind is how many there are. Same thing with the leadership. I’ve been saying this: We have 10 leaders now where we used to have three on each side. And so all of a sudden now you’ve got everybody gets a trophy. And so then if they’re not a leader, now they’re a committee chairman.

And so there’s not a clear designation, and there’s some things that are crossing over. You have a committee on water and then you have a committee on natural resources. Isn’t water a natural resource? I mean, that should be maybe a subcommittee of the natural resources, if that’s a possibility.

But the chairmen that are in these positions, all of them have never been a chairman before. Most of them have never served in the Legislature before. So it’s going to be a bumpy road. We’re going to see a lot of committees. As I looked at the committee assignments, everybody has at least three committees. And when you have that many committees, man, you are going to be busy.

MARK BRODIE: How many committees — you chaired the Appropriations Committee for many years — how many other committees were you on at that time?

REGINA COBB: I think I was only on Health. I usually did one or two. Yeah, but if you got three solid committees, if you’re on Appropriations and you’re on Health and then you’re on Finance, those are three big committees. Or if you’re on Government, that’s a big committee. So there are some committees that don’t meet as often, and so they’re not as big. Foreign affairs, things like that are those kind of committees that just don’t have a lot of oomph. So you know you’re not going to be putting a lot of time into that committee.

MARK BRODIE: You get a little bit of a break on those.

REGINA COBB: Yeah.

MARK BRODIE: Gaelle, what do the types of committees, the subject matters that are and are not there — what does that tell you, if anything, about how Democrats plan to run things?

GAELLE ESPOSITO: Yeah, I mean, what I saw was both consistency in a lot of big areas and then an expansion of priorities that maybe were not heard under Republicans in the Legislature over the last — what was it, 70 years since?

MARK BRODIE: Sixty-plus.

GAELLE ESPOSITO: So we see an expansion and focus on labor, on civil rights, on these sorts of issues that hopefully will get their day in the sun after languishing for a very long time. And I think what’s interesting, there’s going to be a lot — there may be some growing pains to these committees and a lot of new faces, and maybe they’ll slow down some of those deadlines in the process to give folks time to get used to it. But the nice thing is that there’s a lot that they can get done and there’s a lot that they’re going to be unified in doing. So some of the bickering that might be happening behind the scenes or some of those more contentious committee hearings, there’s going to be a lot of unity for them at least in this first year while they’re learning the ropes.

MARK BRODIE: There’s been some conversation. Sen. John Kavanagh, who is the current majority leader — as he reminded me, still the majority leader for another few weeks, the incoming minority leader — made a kind of a big deal about the fact that the Senate no longer has a dedicated Public Safety Committee, that police-type bills will be heard in I think the Government and something else committee. Big deal, not a big deal?

GAELLE ESPOSITO: It’s not a big deal at all. The bills are going to be heard, you still have a focus on public safety and these issues. They clearly stated where those bills will be going and who’s going to be focusing on them. I think the senator is just grumpy he’s not in control anymore.

MARK BRODIE: Do you see that as a concern that public safety doesn’t have its own committee?

REGINA COBB: I do and I don’t. I would like to see public safety have its own committee because I do think it’s a big issue. Will those bills get heard? I don’t know if they’ll get heard, but what they’re going to be, they’ll be assigned. They’ll be in another committee. And so all of the bills get assigned. So whether or not they get heard is another thing.

MARK BRODIE: Right. Gaelle, there’s been a lot of talk — we had Senator John Kavanagh on this week, as I mentioned, we also had the current Senate President Warren Petersen on. And when I asked them about sort of why, what the message was that voters were giving them, Republicans generally, in the election, both of them sort of said that they believe that, for example, the Legislature flipped because of factors in D.C., that Arizonans weren’t necessarily unhappy with the job legislative Republicans were doing. It was basically if you had an R next to your name, you were out. You’re kind of smirking there, so I assume that you do not necessarily agree with that assessment.

GAELLE ESPOSITO: Not surprised to see these are two men who have not learned their lesson. But I do think there was a national wave, of course, that had an impact here, but also we saw legislative races move towards the Democrats by greater margins relative to their statewide performance than they had in previous years, right? We saw the legislative popular vote nearly exactly match pretty much the totals for the statewide elected officials. And normally Republicans overperform in legislative races, and so we’re not seeing that anymore. So what you’re seeing is as Arizona moves more towards the left relative to its position in the nation, you’re also seeing that trend fall down the ballot, and that’s in part because of the overreaching of legislative Republicans.

MARK BRODIE: Regina, do you think that legislators should maybe look a little more inward, legislative Republicans, in terms of maybe why voters decided to boot them from the majority?

REGINA COBB: I definitely disagree with her. I think that this is not that we’re moving to the left. I think this was just telling the federal government, “Hey, you are not taking care of what you should be taking care of.” The state of Arizona has been doing great. We have been economically doing good. We have been doing it under the Ducey administration and under the last four years of the Hobbs administration. We’re doing fine. And I think our legislators are performing well. I don’t think this was about performance in Arizona. This is a federal performance. And I —

MARK BRODIE: So you think — go ahead. Sorry, so you think voters were looking at even in legislative races saying, “I’m unhappy with Congress, maybe I’m unhappy with the Trump administration, so you Republican state representative or state senator, you must be part of that same problem, you’re out”?

REGINA COBB: Yep, that’s exactly how I feel. I feel like they just said, “You are part of it, something happened, whether you’re in the state or whether you’re in the federal government, you were part of it, so guess what, I’m not voting for you.” Our state has a really high independent vote. And the independents can move. They are really fickle.

MARK BRODIE: And have over the last few years.

REGINA COBB: Yeah, they’ll go one way or the other. And so you could see the same shift go the other direction next time if things do not go well. And I’m hoping that they’re not going to be as shortsighted as they were this time around and they’ll actually look at how our legislators perform, because there was a lot of good legislators that got voted out because of how the federal government is performing.

MARK BRODIE: So Gaelle, I guess that kind of raises the question then, if you are a legislative Democrat, how do you try to keep the independents on your side? I guess maybe not just legislative Republicans, but or Democrats, but they’re the ones next up on the ballot. If you are a Democrat in this state, how do you try to keep independents on your side? And to the extent that Republicans voted Democratic, because some surely did, how do you keep them on your side as well?

GAELLE ESPOSITO: Well, I mean, you don’t win supermajorities in the Legislature if folks don’t actually believe in what you’re selling, right? So I think there is also, yes, there is the reaction to what’s happening nationally and all the travesties there. But I do think also you are — you saw a validation of the Democratic agenda and different approaches to it. Katie Hobbs and Kris Mayes, who have approached their offices in two very different ways, won by the same margin. And so I think what really matters is going to be getting stuff done for people. It’s going to be delivering, making sure that people’s lives get better, that things are more affordable, that they’re able to stay in their homes, that they’re able to afford to buy one for the first time, that they have access to water and feel secure in that, that they’re not discriminated against in health care and in their jobs. There’s lots that can be done that can dramatically improve people’s lives right away that they have the ability to do now.

MARK BRODIE: So Regina, let me sort of broaden it down because we heard a clip in the montage from Victor Riches, who runs the Goldwater Institute. They held a what they called FreeCon, a Freedom Convention in Phoenix. They’re doing a few of these around the country to sort of map the future of the freedom movement. And we heard him talking about how Republicans have to sort of go back to basics almost, right? Go back to sort of what maybe a Reagan Republican stood for and get away from this populism, which he says is not that much different than what people on the left are selling.

REGINA COBB: Absolutely, absolutely, and I really do believe that. I think that’s where Republicans — when we look at where the Republicans are at and how we were split this last year with Turning Point and putting people up against good Republicans, I think that was part of the problem is that happened. Now, as far as how we voted in this state, if you look at the referendums and you look at how those came out in comparison to —

MARK BRODIE: I think five of the eight — they were all put on by the Legislature, and I think five of the eight were approved.

REGINA COBB: Yes, yes, and the others were close. So I don’t think it was about the Republicans and Democrats. I think it was about showing the federal government, “You screwed up, our economics are in the dump right now. We’re paying $5 a gallon for gas. We’re going to tell you about it.”

MARK BRODIE: The elephant in the room, and no pun intended of course, though, is the person leading the Republican Party, who is sort of still, as we saw in the primaries, still pretty powerful in the Republican Party and is not seemingly a lot of the things that Victor Riches and you are just talking about what the Republican Party needs to get back to.

REGINA COBB: Well, and you think he’s powerful, but look at who was elected in. They were not people that Trump —

MARK BRODIE: In the primaries, though.

REGINA COBB: Yes, in the primaries, in the primaries they were. We’re going to have a switch in two years. And so that I think is where we’re going to try to get back to what the Republicans stand for.

MARK BRODIE: Gaelle, as much as I am sure you want to wade into internal Republican politics here, I’m curious what you make of the idea that basically, to simplify it down, the Republican Party in terms of its populism has basically become Democrats.

GAELLE ESPOSITO: Sorry. No, I firmly disagree with that assessment. And I, let me as a neutral observer tell you that the Republican Party is the party of Donald Trump. Trumpism has been here for a decade, it is here to stay. Their far-right populism is —

REGINA COBB: I think our party is split. I think you do have that fraction of that, but I don’t think it’s the whole party. I think that there are Republicans that love Ronald Reagan and love that kind of politics. And you heard Victor Riches.

GAELLE ESPOSITO: I don’t think it’s the —

REGINA COBB: They can’t get elected.

GAELLE ESPOSITO: That’s the thing, they can’t get elected, right? That’s the thing. The party, the people, the voters of the Republican Party, they want the party of Trump. And that’s the thing is that —

REGINA COBB: If we want to take the majority, we’re going to have to get those people elected.

MARK BRODIE: Well, so how do you go about doing that though?

REGINA COBB: Well, you got to change the mindset. This is a prime example. This was a slap in the face this election. And I think everybody that is looking at the election next time has got to look at it as how can we win, and not necessarily can we have a Trump person in there. I think we’ve seen Kari Lake, Andy Biggs — those people have lost because they were supported by Trump. So we have to change that.

MARK BRODIE: So maybe less purity test, more electability.

REGINA COBB: Electability. Yes.

MARK BRODIE: Now, Gaelle, we should not — I don’t want to make a comparison because these are obviously very different, but it’s not like everybody in the Democratic Party is singing “Kumbaya” at the moment. Is there any amount of concern you have that different factions of the Democratic Party, now that it is in control of state government entirely — do you have any concern about unity?

GAELLE ESPOSITO: I mean, I think the nice thing about being a state where Republicans have controlled the state Legislature for 60-plus years is that there’s a lot of things for them to be unified on doing. There’s a lot to be done, and I think you saw that in the leadership elections here where the caucus is unified, despite long-standing and public disagreements between some of the members, where they understood what this moment called for and how much, just how much there is that they can agree on and get done and what brings them together to make people’s lives better.

MARK BRODIE: So I want to end with this, Gaelle, because Regina had mentioned how the beginning of the legislative session might be a little bit bumpy. Do you have concerns about that?

GAELLE ESPOSITO: I mean, there’s going to be growing pains because it’s their first time doing this, but I don’t think it’s going to be anything that impacts good policy being passed. Once again, I think there is a lot of stuff they’re working on their agenda right now, and I think there’s going to be a lot of stuff that they can get done right out of the gate and make people’s lives better.

MARK BRODIE: I think we can all agree January, like January to February, will be really interesting to watch at the Capitol, right? We’re all in agreement on that, right?

GAELLE ESPOSITO: Yes.

REGINA COBB: Yes.

MARK BRODIE: All right. Regina Cobb, Gaelle Esposito, thanks to you both, really appreciate it.

GAELLE ESPOSITO: Thanks.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning. It’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie. Coming up, we’ll hear about a songwriting showcase where musicians are challenged to write an entire song based on a random prompt in just four days.

But first, the NFL will play its last international game of the season on Sunday as the 49ers and Vikings take the field in Mexico City. The league has held nine games outside the U.S. this season in cities including Paris, London, Munich, Rio de Janeiro and Melbourne. That’s the most international games the NFL has played in a single season.

Other American leagues play games abroad as well. Earlier this month, Seattle and Carolina played a two-game NHL series in Finland, and of course the ASU football team played earlier this season in London.

With me now to talk about the increase of American sports being played outside of America is Andrés Martinez, co-director of The Great Game Lab at ASU and author of the book “The Great Game: A Tale of Two Footballs and America’s Quest to Conquer Global Sport.” Andrés, good morning.

ANDRÉS MARTINEZ: Good morning, Mark.

MARK BRODIE: So obviously, if leagues are playing in different places, they are maybe introducing new fans to the game, more fans watching more games, buying more merch. That’s good for the leagues, but are there other reasons why these leagues are trying to expand beyond our borders?

ANDRÉS MARTINEZ: Well, for them it’s a business proposition, right? I actually was in Poland earlier this week talking about America’s sporting ties with the world, and I was speaking at the University of Warsaw, and there were roughly 100 students in this auditorium, and I asked how many of you have watched an NFL game on TV within the last year. One hand went up.

MARK BRODIE: Wow.

ANDRÉS MARTINEZ: And this isn’t like picking random people off the street. This is the premier university, they’re young people, they’re studying international relations and American studies. One out of 100 students had watched an NFL game. That might be disheartening for the NFL, but on the other hand, I think if you’re Roger Goodell, the commissioner, it’s exciting. This is a growth opportunity.

MARK BRODIE: I was going to say —

ANDRÉS MARTINEZ: That’s where your growth is going to come, right? How much more can you grow the game within the U.S.? So these sports were developed in the United States in the 19th century, as we’ve talked about in the past, to remove ourselves from the rest of the world sports-wise. Now all of our leagues want to go global, as you’ve talked about. They want to be like Hollywood. They want to sell more tickets and have more eyeballs outside the U.S. than inside the U.S.

MARK BRODIE: So how do leagues then — how do they gauge success? How does the NHL gauge success for these games in Helsinki, or how does the NFL gauge whether the Mexico City or the Paris or the Munich games are successful?

ANDRÉS MARTINEZ: One of the problems that Roger Goodell faces as the commissioner is lots of times the return on these overseas adventures are long-term. You’re trying to have an event that’s going to be a catalyst to get Polish TV broadcasters who are excited about a game next door in Germany or German big commercial sponsors to get excited about the sport. So long-term, you’re creating a new television market. It’s not about the games themselves. These are one-off events. The lasting legacy you want to have from them is more profitable TV rights deals. You want to get people excited about the game so that it becomes enduring, popular entertainment programming in these countries. And some of the tension is for the teams, it’s kind of a hassle to go play on a different continent, disruption. So it’s this interesting negotiation between these leagues’ central offices that might be very invested in the sort of long-term proposition and some NFL franchises have been famously reluctant to give up a home game to go overseas. And one of the reasons why the NFL season keeps getting longer is to free up more weekends for these teams to do this travel and not have to sacrifice one of what are very few home games that the NFL has for each team. It’s a little bit different than the NBA or baseball.

MARK BRODIE: Well, I wonder if business-wise it’s also a different proposition for the NFL than for example Major League Baseball or the NBA or the NHL, in the sense that people in other countries — there are leagues in other countries for baseball, hockey and basketball, whereas there really isn’t for tackle football. So I wonder if maybe it’s different in terms of familiarity, bringing familiarity for football and maybe specifically trying to boost interest in American leagues in the other sports.

ANDRÉS MARTINEZ: Yeah, that’s a really good point. It’s so interesting. I often find myself having to explain an American football game to adults. Very recently we had these great Humphrey Fellows at the Cronkite School, who are these amazing journalists from all over the world, and the most recent one I took one of our Ukrainian scholars that I was mentoring to watch an ASU football game. And it’s kind of wild to try to explain what’s happening to someone who is in their 30s and has never watched an American football game. And just when I thought we had made some progress about, “OK, they advanced 3 yards so now it’s second-and-7,” just when we were starting to — she was starting to get it, on comes the field goal team. And she’s like, “OK, well what is this?” And I’m like, “Oh gosh, well sometimes you can kick for three.” And you sort of realize that there’s something nonsensical about learning a sport as an adult, right? It’s kind of like learning a language. So this is a challenge for the NFL where you’re right, as a participation sport, it doesn’t have the groundwork having been laid out as — the NBA doesn’t need to introduce as many people around the world to the sport of basketball. They already are connected, and so then if they want to watch the best form of the game, they tune into the NBA. The NFL in a lot of these new markets has to introduce the game from scratch as compelling television programming, but that can be difficult to sell if you don’t have this history of people — the sport being in the culture. But this is where flag football could be quite a game-changer, coming to the Olympics and growing quite rapidly, and it’s a much easier game to pick up for schools. And when I went to Brazil for the first game in South America, which I featured in my book, I was surprised at how much effort the NFL had put into promoting flag football. I mean, I guess I shouldn’t have been, but in the lead-up to the game when they had all these activities, a lot of it was promoting flag football. And so that’s a way to get places more familiar with kind of a different version of the sport, but one that’s a lot easier to get people to pick up than the full version of tackle.

MARK BRODIE: Right. So —

ANDRÉS MARTINEZ: And it’s coed, which is a huge plus.

MARK BRODIE: Right. Oh yeah. So Andrés, in the last minute or so that we have left, do you foresee a time when American leagues will have teams, actual American league teams on other continents, not just in Canada or for example Mexico?

ANDRÉS MARTINEZ: I mean, I am pretty certain that within the next 10 years, 20 years, you’re going to see leagues have teams based in Mexico as sort of an extension of the American market, much the way Canada is. I mean the Suns, the Diamondbacks, they’re constantly going to Mexico. There’s a G League team in Mexico City in basketball. For the NFL, this is a constant debate about whether they need to have an entire division in Europe. I don’t think that’s necessarily what they need to do. If you look at the English Premier League in soccer, which is the most globalized domestic sports league anywhere, they don’t have these debates. They understand that if you get people excited about the sport, they’re going to want to tune in. Premier League viewership in the U.S. has gone through the roof. NBC has done an amazing job with it, and they don’t feel like they need to have a team based in New York to accomplish that. And I think the same is true for these American sports. And I should say Mexico is a template of what the NFL wants to see happen elsewhere.

MARK BRODIE: Right.

ANDRÉS MARTINEZ: I mean, there’s a big game tomorrow, Sunday night in Mexico City. But the NFL is already almost as popular in Mexico as it is in the U.S. But they had a head start. We started watching the NFL as kids in Mexico in the ’70s, and everybody was a Cowboys or a Steeler fan. And this is what the NFL is trying to replicate elsewhere.

MARK BRODIE: All right. We’ll have to leave it there. That is Andrés Martinez, co-director of The Great Game Lab at ASU. Andrés, thanks as always.

ANDRÉS MARTINEZ: Thank you, Mark. Thanks for having me.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning. It’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

Imagine getting a prompt, writing a song based on it and performing it for a live audience — all in four days. Even for seasoned songwriters, that’s a tall order. But that’s what Laura Kepner-Adney is asking eight Tucson songwriters to do every month as part of a showcase called First Round. They get a prompt on Saturday, which Laura pulls from a hat and announces on Instagram every time.

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: Good morning everybody. I’m about to pick the prompt for this month’s First Round. Here we go. We got “Flood.” Come listen to songs about floods with us. We got eight songwriters writing brand-new songs. Happy writing!

MARK BRODIE: The idea is to get you writing, and that’s how it all began. As Laura told my co-host Lauren Gilger, she started this project to get out of a songwriting rut.

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: Things were moving a little slower than I would have liked, and I know about myself that I always function best under a deadline. So I thought, “OK, I’m going to book a show and I’m going to promise to write a song for this show.” And that in and of itself isn’t that exciting of a thing to promote a show with, “Hey, you’ll hear one new song.” And I couldn’t really commit to writing eight new songs, so instead I got eight friends to write new songs. And I was so surprised when everyone I asked said yes. And that is the scariest part about this is just trusting people to do this because it really is a leap.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. I mean, I’m sure it’s kind of a challenge, too. Not just a leap, but actually writing a song that quickly can’t be that easy, right?

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: That is correct.

LAUREN GILGER: Do you remember, Laura, what that first show was like?

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: The first show, it was super exciting and just full of energy. The prompt was “The One That Got Away,” which I loved so much just because I always say the best prompts are short, general, flexible and universal. And that one just worked so well in so many directions. Most people wrote about relationships. I wrote about a dog that we did not wind up adopting that I’ve always wondered what happened to him. That song was called “Dude.”

(SINGING) Saw you one morning, your smile bright and clear. We made a quick plan to bring you back here. But our paths didn’t cross, now we’re strangers it seems, though your face still lives on in my dreams. Do you live with a cowboy, herd sheep in a canyon? Do you sleep on a sad pillow instead?

LAUREN GILGER: So I mean, it worked right off the bat, it sounds like. How do you write the songs based on these prompts? Do you think about them a lot or is it the first thing that comes to your mind you just start working with?

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY

: It totally depends. I have been a part of the process every month. I’m hosting, but I’m also writing a song every time. And sometimes I hear the prompt, the first time, “The One That Got Away,” that one just — I knew exactly what I was going to write about. And then there were some, “The End of the World” was especially challenging for me. And that one wound up being one of my favorite songs that I’ve written in all of the first rounds where I struggled and I struggled and I really could not work within the context of the end of the world. And so I just pushed it aside and I said, “OK, let me just write a song, any song.” And I had kind of an idea in my head, and of course by the end of writing the song, the end of the world had worked its way back into the lyrics. So I got very lucky that month.

LAUREN GILGER: So it sounds like this challenge, right — this quick turnaround, this prompt, this group kind of format has changed the way that you think about writing songs sometimes. This probably isn’t the way you wrote songs before.

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: Oh, for sure. Having a monthly assignment is not something that I’ve had in a very long time — having homework and knowing that it has to happen very quickly. I’ve really kind of updated my database of little song snippets and ideas. I have a ton of, in my Notes app, I’ve got little ideas for lyrics, and in my Voice Memos, I have little ideas for melodies. And those are things that I can pull from. It’s not cheating because this whole idea is just to get a song out that you may not have written otherwise. It’s about just doing the thing, bringing a song into the world and making it happen without worrying about, “Is it perfect? Is it done?” The whole concept of the idea behind the name First Round is that it doesn’t have to be finished. It’s more about process than it is about perfection.

LAUREN GILGER: Have there been songs that you have written through this process that you really weren’t super happy with in the end?

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: Oh, for sure. Yeah, there’s at least two that will probably never see the light of day again. And that’s OK, too. I can’t remember who to credit this quote from, but maybe it’s Vonnegut. It’s, “Keep making bad art and you will eventually make good art.” And I struggle from the idea of perfectionism, everything has to be good, and if you’re going to write a song, you have to write the song, it has to be a great song. But if you just let all that go and maybe you write a bad song, you got that one out and it’s not in you anymore, and you get to just move on to the next one.

LAUREN GILGER: It sounds like you almost think of it as if you have a pile of songs inside of you, but one comes at a time, right?

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: Yeah, maybe that’s how it works. I still don’t know.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so tell us what this ends up sounding like each month from not just you, but from lots of other artists, right? Do you get kind of wildly different songs even though they were inspired by the same prompt?

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: Oh, for sure. I try to bring diversity into the lineup every time I’m booking people. We get people from all different genres, different backgrounds, people I’ve never met before who have been contributing songs online and just posting them — getting the prompt, writing the song within four days and then posting it. So a few people that have been in recent lineups are people that I met just through that experience.

LAUREN GILGER: What’s the most out-there piece that someone’s brought together that you really didn’t expect?

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: Probably it was one entire night. The prompt was: “Spend 20 minutes looking at Hieronymus Bosch’s ‘Garden of Earthly Delights’ and then write the song that the musicians in the right-hand panel were playing.”

LAUREN GILGER: Wow. Oh my gosh, how specific. OK.

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: Yeah, and after my “keep it short, keep it simple, keep it flexible,” this was just so the opposite of that direction, but it was such a cool night because we had people writing what kind of sounded like these very dissonant, really digging into the idea of this song comes from hell.

(SINGING) Welcome, welcome, stand before us. Come now, don’t be shy. It’s too late for the modesty you lacked in life. We serve the one, the breath of life, the one who turns the sun.

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: Then we had one woman, Gabby from Taco Sauce, wrote a madrigal, basically a round, and had the audience sing it.

LAUREN GILGER: What?

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: And so she taught it to us, and then she had another guy come up and lead one section, and we had two sections, and she had handed out sheet music.

(SINGING) Even in death let us feast and we feast at the taste of our own burning flesh. For we grasp at the chance as we can. Even in death let us...

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: And she had wound up picking the last spot for the night, and it was just the perfect way to round out that evening of weird, just all over the map songs based on that painting.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s amazing. So OK, tell me lastly, if there’s a moment that really stands out to you in this when maybe you were playing or someone else was or someone was listening, and all of a sudden you were like, “Hey, this is why we’re here.” Does that ring a bell, that kind of question?

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: I have all of those experiences later when I’m going through and processing all the video and listening to people’s songs to post on the Instagram. I think the end of every night really solidifies to me that this is an exciting thing. When people come and talk to me afterwards — maybe somebody I’ve never met before wants to come and sing, or someone writes to me and says, “Hey, I want to put you on the radio and talk about this” — it’s been really, really nice to just see the community that is starting to build around this.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. All right, we’ll leave it there. That is Laura Kepner-Adney, who performs under the name Laura Jean — Laura Jean Band is the band. She is the host of First Round, a monthly event in Tucson, joining us. Laura, thank you so much for coming on and telling us about this. This is wonderful.

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: Thank you so much for having me.

(SINGING) Lately the moon’s been rising higher...

MARK BRODIE: This weekend you might have plans to shop for a turkey or dust off the fancy dishes in anticipation of Thanksgiving. But some holiday die-hards have been Christmas pre-gaming for months: shopping sales, feeding fruitcake, aging homemade eggnog in the back of the fridge. And if it’s part of your family tradition, and even if it isn’t, you might be getting ready to embark on one of the most time-intensive food traditions: tamales. For Valley writer and artist Kathy Cano-Murillo, there’s more than masa wrapped up in that corn husk. Each tamale is packed with memories, too.

KATHY CANO-MURILLO: “You can help with the olives.” That’s what my dad said every time someone asked to help make the tamales. All it required was dropping in an olive before he wrapped the tamales in the corn husk.

For decades, he busted out 35 dozen tamales in one weekend. Help would only slow him down.

To help with the olives is basically the participation trophy of tamale prep.

My dad’s tamales were the crown jewel of our elaborate Christmas Day meal, and everyone wanted in on the credit of making them. I vowed to learn his method. I’m a professional crafter. High volume production on a deadline is my jam.

Leave the olives to the amateurs, I thought. I arrived bright and early the first day to my parents’ kitchen for prep.

“Every minute counts,” dad said, downing his last cup of Folgers. “Let’s get to work.”

Any other time he was gracious, but with tamales he became a Mexican Gordon Ramsay. We boiled, seasoned and shredded 30 pounds of beef and pork.

Next day, chile sauce. I snapped on the protective gloves like a true production queen.

Pick up a dried chili pod. Remove the stem. Empty the seeds into a bowl. Place the pod in a pot of water. So easy.

“Slow down and pay attention,” my dad said as he plugged in the food processor.

“Don’t worry, I’m good,” I replied, already strategizing a national product line for my dad’s delicious red chili sauce.

Then — hmm — something lightly hit the inside of my nostril. A chili seed. I stepped back and glided my finger in and around my nose to retrieve it. Noticing a slight tingle, I removed my gloves, held my breath and waited for my body to respond.

Damage done, my nostril now throbbed. Have you ever heard of chile capsaicin? Look it up.

“I’ll be right back,” I said as I hustled to the bathroom for a miracle remedy.

“We’re already behind,” my dad snapped. I felt his stress as well as the leftover chilies laughing at me.

“Dear Lord, help me,” I whispered as I hopped onto the bathroom countertop and pressed my cheek to the mirror to find the seed.

Imagine an inner-thigh burn from a hot cookie sheet. That was my agony. Now both nostrils were on fire, and my upper lip — everywhere that stupid gloved finger had touched. Holding back a meltdown, I raced back into the kitchen, lovingly smiled at my dad, snatched a marble sized piece of ice from the freezer and sprinted back to the bathroom.

I rubbed that frosty nugget all around inside my nose. Relief at last — until I accidentally sniffled and sucked up the ice chunk, which then became lodged in my upper nasal cavity. This was 10 times worse than the chile seed. I’m talking a laser beam of sting from my eye to my forehead.

Clearly by now the ice had traveled to my brain, right? I prepared to die. Oh my God, the headline: Crafty Chica taken out by a freak chili seed accident.

However, Future Kathy vetoed that plan. Pressing my finger on the empty nostril, I blew out of the other one with Jedi-level force. It worked.

That ice chunk BB shot out and ricocheted around the sink. I wearily gripped the countertop, lifted my head and made eye contact in the mirror to see my face splotchy and streaked from tears.

“Did that really just happen?” I asked aloud. “Did I just save my own life?” I felt grateful — and traumatized.

So I made my way to my little sister’s former room and collapsed on the bed to process everything.

“Kathy, what the hell are you doing? Are you napping?” My dad asked from the doorway.

“Dad! Dad! Dad! A chili seed went up my nose, and I almost died!”

“Are you OK?”

“Yes. I, I just need a few minutes.”

“Go home in and get some rest,” he sighed. “Come back tomorrow. You can help with the olives.”

Love you, Dad!

MARK BRODIE: That was Kathy Cano-Murillo. You can hear this essay again and find more at kjzz.org.

MARK BRODIE: Thanks for listening to The Show’s podcast. The Show is produced by Sativa Peterson, Nick Sanchez, Amber Victoria Singer and Kavish Siddhartha. The Show was created by Jon Hoban and our executive producer is Amy Silverman. You can find more of The Show and sign up for our weekly newsletter at theshow.kjzz.org. You can also find us on Instagram @kjzztheshow.