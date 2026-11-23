Democrats made major inroads in northern Arizona this election, nearly toppling an incumbent in a safe GOP district. Do they think that momentum can continue into 2028? Plus, Waymo pulled all of its driverless cars from Phoenix-area freeways.

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Christina Estes / KJZZ Waymo pulled its driverless cars from all U.S. freeways. Here's why Waymo has pulled its driverless cars from Arizona freeways. In fact, the autonomous vehicle maker pulled all of its vehicles from highways across the country after California banned them in response to a few recent incidents. Listen • 7:11

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LAUREN GILGER: Hi, I’m Lauren Gilger, co-host of The Show, an original production from KJZZ. Every weekday, we bring you the latest news and culture from across the state. You can find much more at theshow.kjzz.org. Here’s today’s episode.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning and welcome to The Show here on KJZZ 91.5 in Phoenix. I’m Lauren Gilger. Coming up, we hear from Democratic Party leaders up in northern Arizona about the momentum they’ve picked up in this year’s midterms, and we’ll talk to a local chef and anthropologist about her Thanksgiving menu.

But first, Flock license plate readers have become a hot-button issue here and all over the country as people have realized their movements can be tracked by law enforcement just about wherever they go. Law enforcement agencies have canceled their contracts with the company, and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is investigating the state’s use of the technology.

But our next guest reports its use by law enforcement goes far beyond agencies with paid contracts with Flock. Alexandra Markovich reports for the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting that law enforcement agencies across the state conducted more than 110,000 searches of a license plate reader database operated by Flock Safety without ever buying the company’s products or signing a contract with them. She’s on the line now to tell us more. Good morning, Ali. Thanks for coming back on the show.

ALEXANDRA MARKOVICH: Good morning. Thanks for having me.

LAUREN GILGER: So tell us about these 110,000 searches by law enforcement. No contracts here. I think it makes it clear how ubiquitous this technology is for law enforcement at this point, but it also raises a real question about transparency.

ALEXANDRA MARKOVICH: Yeah, I mean, this is a big deal for privacy and transparency, and I’ll explain why. The way that we thought that Flock Safety worked was that a law enforcement agency would purchase Flock cameras, install them in their communities, and then they’d get access to this national database where they’d be able to query license plates.

That’s actually not how it works. Its use is more widespread than that. What agencies are able to do is get free, no-cost access through this sort of back door to that national database without actually having the paid contracts in the first place. And the way that that’s done is either Flock approaching these agencies directly or the agencies approaching Flock and getting that kind of access.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. Okay, so what agencies are we talking about here? Most of these searches, it sounds like, came from Phoenix PD?

ALEXANDRA MARKOVICH: Yes, over the last four years or so, Phoenix has searched by far most often, and in some ways, this makes sense—it’s the largest agency—but having over 100,000 searches without bringing this to the public or elected leaders is pretty surprising. There also were a lot of searches from Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Pima County Sheriff’s Office, some smaller police departments, and also Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

LAUREN GILGER: And you also think we should say that this could be a big undercount, like this is only scratching the surface, this data that you had?

ALEXANDRA MARKOVICH: Yeah, the way that I figured this out was that the website Have I Been Flocked compiles Flock audit logs that have been made available through public records requests, and then you’re able to locate the searching agency. But that’s just the agencies that have these public logs. That’s not to say anything at all about all these other agencies where those records haven’t been made public, so we really have no idea about the scope of this.

LAUREN GILGER: Okay, so let’s talk for a moment more about Phoenix PD, since that’s where most of these searches that you uncovered came from. That agency decided not to renew its contract with Flock this summer, right? Did these searches continue after that?

ALEXANDRA MARKOVICH: Yeah, it’s so interesting. When I was reporting this story, I’m periodically checking that website, Have I Been Flocked, and I’m seeing—as I’m learning from the Phoenix Police Department—oh, this, they have a memorandum of understanding, an MOU, that ended this summer. They say, “Oh, it’s actually over, this searching practice that we’re doing is done.”

And then I’m seeing more searches coming up on the website Have I Been Flocked, and I’m thinking, “Wait a second. I thought this MOU was over.” And it seems like after the MOU expired, Flock didn’t close down access to the database, and so Phoenix police just continued to search for months afterward. Now they seem to have stopped altogether.

But this is actually common with Flock. They’ll give out access in the form of—I’ve learned now—this kind of free trial structure, but then they just won’t—they’ll just leave it there. Rather than it being something time-limited, then there’ll just be potentially indefinite access for certain police departments, and it’s kind of arbitrary, too, it seems.

LAUREN GILGER: So that means it never went before the Phoenix City Council or anything like that. You spoke with someone who called this a “massive loophole” was the quote. What did Phoenix PD have to say about this?

ALEXANDRA MARKOVICH: Yeah, and to be clear, that was Sen. Lauren Kuby calling it a “massive loophole,” and legislators across the aisle in Arizona have said that this is bringing in the Fourth Amendment, which is—I believe the quote was—“not a suggestion” and not a reason to find a way around a warrant and be able to enact warrantless searches.

And yeah, in terms of what agencies have said, including Phoenix police, I think they said these searches have been useful to us. It’s been kind of the same thing that agencies have said when they’ve actually purchased the cameras themselves, which is that this has helped us to track down serious crime and missing persons cases, and they did bring in a couple of examples of that, and there’s no doubt about that. It’s just, I think, a question of the oversight, or lack thereof, that comes with these kind of no-cost deals.

LAUREN GILGER: What did Flock Safety have to say about this?

ALEXANDRA MARKOVICH: They declined to—well, they didn’t even decline to comment; they just didn’t respond, which is common for Flock.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you in the last minute here, Ali, about what might happen next. You mentioned a couple of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, we should say, saying this is maybe a violation of the Fourth Amendment, people worried about the privacy concerns here. Do you think that there could be some action on that front in terms of policy?

ALEXANDRA MARKOVICH: I think it’s possible, and we don’t know what’s going to happen with our newly blue Legislature, so that remains to be seen, but certainly it’s a promising signal that legislators both on the left and the right see the lack of transparency around this issue as a concern and that at the very least, the public ought to be clued in and be able to give input when law enforcement agencies are conducting quite extensive amounts of searches on people’s license plates across the country and locally.

LAUREN GILGER: All right, we’ll leave it there. Alexandra Markovich with the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting joining us. Ali, thank you so much. Appreciate your reporting here.

ALEXANDRA MARKOVICH: Thank you very much.

LAUREN GILGER: Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District is vast. It covers much of the northern half of our state, including Flagstaff and much of the Navajo Nation, but it also spreads all the way to the New Mexico line. It also wraps around Phoenix, capturing the areas east and south of the big city. It was redrawn in 2022 when tribal areas were encompassed into a majority Republican district, and since, the district has been solidly Republican. Eli Crane has been elected to represent it three times since 2022.

But each election he’s won by less, and this year it was a whole lot less. In 2024, Crane beat former Navajo Nation President Democrat Jonathan Nez by 9 points. This year, he beat him in a rematch by 1. And that near-victory in a blue wave year has local Democratic activists feeling pretty optimistic about the trend. Laura Carter is chair of the Coconino County Democratic Party, and she told me she was not at all surprised that Democrats did so well in this election. She also saw their success up and down the ballot in Coconino County.

LAURA CARTER: Well, up here, Coconino County is already blue. We are tried-and-true Democrats up here. And so for us, it was really about getting all those votes out, and that’s what we did. We had the second-highest voter turnout in the state.

Locally, we had a city council race, which is nonpartisan, but of course, everybody wants to know how those candidates are registered to vote.

LAUREN GILGER: Yes.

LAURA CARTER: We had three registered Democrats, two registered Republicans, one of whom was running for reelection, and she did not win her seat back, and neither did the other Republican. So all three Democrats swept into city council, as well as our mayor.

We came really close to putting Jonathan Nez into a congressional seat, and we’re really sad that we don’t get to send the former Navajo Nation president and our sheepherder from Shonto to the party in D.C. But we’re also very much encouraged by how close he came. He closed that gap from a 26,000-vote gap from the previous election to less than 4,000. That’s huge. That shows us we can get our seat back.

LAUREN GILGER: So let me ask you about what that looked like this time around. Obviously, there was this national blue wave, we saw Democrats winning up and down the ballot in lots of surprising races all around the country, people angry at the president. But let’s talk locally about what happened and what the voter makeup looks like in CD2, because as you said, Coconino County is a blue spot, but in a red area around it, right?

LAURA CARTER: Right. So CD2 has been heavily and successfully gerrymandered. If you look at the map, you can see this vast blue region of northern Arizona, and then they slapped on this fat belly from Yavapai and this dangling business down below that fat belly, and those two areas are hardcore red. They are just deeply Republican. And first of all, trying to campaign from the pines to the spines—

LAUREN GILGER: It’s a large district in that sense, so the travel must be crazy. But let’s talk about how you approached this as Democrats this election cycle when you had the wind at your back. Did you try to go into those deeply red areas and flip votes, or did you focus on turning out votes in those heavily Democratic areas?

LAURA CARTER: We did both things because we want all the votes, right? So one thing I think that was really distinct this year is that the chairs of all of the counties that are in CD2 worked together. We collaborated and shared and discussed and got our volunteers out to cover the district in a really comprehensive way.

So up here in far northern Arizona, we concentrated our efforts on sovereign lands, where we knew we could get a huge vote out for Jonathan Nez. And we did all of that work under the guidance and leadership of the Arizona Native Democrats, because you never go waltzing out onto sovereign lands and try to tell people what they should do. It’s not appropriate. So we go there under the guidance of local leadership and Arizona Native Democrats, indigenous leaders, and follow their instructions and lead.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. So what did that look like? There are some inherent challenges to voting in those rural parts of the state that are on tribal land up there, and registering folks to vote as well, right?

LAURA CARTER: So it looks like getting up at dawn in Flagstaff and heading out to Tuba City for their weekly Friday market, which is an open-air market. We set up a booth and table, and we give away new wool socks and hats and mittens, and then we have all of the literature and opportunities for people to register to vote.

And this year in particular, we invited all of the statewide candidates to join us out there, and they all came. They all showed up. And we brought out our portable mic system, and they talked to people over the mic, and Jonathan Nez was there with us translating into Diné for them.

And so it was a group effort that everybody participated in. And so I think by showing up—and this is not just for an election; we show up there year-round and in between elections. We show up to the market, we bring the free wool socks, and we just listen to people. So we’re not out there to talk to them; we’re out there to listen.

LAUREN GILGER: What kind of issues really hit home with voters, not just on Navajo land, but in general up in northern Arizona this time around?

LAURA CARTER: Number one is water. Access to water, having a water supply, being secure about our water supply—that’s just huge. Here in Flagstaff, we’re spring-fed, so we get our water from the mountain, and that’s a different situation particular to Flagstaff, but across the region, water is a huge issue.

And then right behind it is public lands. Many of us here make our living through and by the use of public lands, national parks and monuments, and people come from all over the world to see this land that we enjoy and take care of. A lot of people up here lost their jobs when DOGE made those big cuts across the Forest Service and Park Service. So we see it and we feel it, right? It’s a really big deal for us. Yeah, and of course, the economy and good jobs.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, all those issues, too, yeah. So what about when you went into those deep red parts of the district, talked to rural voters, talked to Republican voters? What were those conversations like?

LAURA CARTER: Mixed, right? There are some people that just are not available for learning. And then there are lots of people who here in Arizona, as you know, more than a third of registered voters are registered as independent or other, right?

LAUREN GILGER: Right.

LAURA CARTER: They’re not Republicans; they’re not Democrats. They want to know that they’re electing competent people and that these people are going to bring good governance to them instead of chaos.

And so for those people, it’s really easy to ask them a question: “How do you feel about infrastructure in your area? How are the roads? Tell us about your public schools. Tell us about your hospital that’s under threat of closing or has already closed.” And so getting people to tell us what their issues are is the opening to listen to what matters to them, and then we’re very confident that we can help them identify their values there and see that those values are in line with the Democratic Party platform.

LAUREN GILGER: So let me ask you lastly then, Laura, about the future, right? Do you feel momentum here after this much closer election in terms of CD2 becoming a not-safe Republican district in the future? Do you think this was a blip in the midst of this blue wave and anger at Washington?

LAURA CARTER: Oh, it’s probably all of those things, but I’m going to tell you, we are coming for our congressional seat. I have full confidence that we’re going to close that 4,000-vote gap and beat it, and we’re going to send our candidate to Congress in two years. It’s ours.

LAUREN GILGER: All right. Laura Carter, chair of the Coconino County Democratic Party, joining us with some reaction from this year’s midterms. Thanks so much, Laura, for coming on. Appreciate it very much.

LAURA CARTER: You’re so welcome. Thanks for having me.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning. It is The Show here on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Lauren Gilger. Coming up, across the country, Thanksgiving staple dishes are fairly similar, but what does a native Arizonan Thanksgiving meal taste like?

But first, Waymo has pulled its driverless cars from Arizona freeways. In fact, the autonomous vehicle maker pulled all of its vehicles from highways across the country after California banned them in response to a few recent incidents, which we’ll tell you more about in just a moment.

Andrew Hawkins is transportation editor for the Verge, and he joins me now to tell us more about what’s going on with Waymo. Good morning, Andrew.

ANDREW HAWKINS: Good morning.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so we had you on The Show almost exactly a year ago, Andrew, to talk about Waymo’s moves to put its vehicles on Arizona freeways, and you told us at the time that it was a big deal that Waymo was expanding onto freeways. Now they’re pulling back. How big of a setback is this, do you think?

ANDREW HAWKINS: I would hope that it’s just a minor blip for the company as opposed to a major setback. We’ll see how things pan out. But the company has already rolled out a couple of software updates — they’re labeling them as recalls essentially; that’s how they have to designate them with the government.

But they’ve already pushed out a software update to all of their fleet, their fleet of 3,000 robotaxis, looking to address these exact issues that they’ve been having that got them banned from California freeways. So it seems like the company is already on a path to maybe getting back to freeways quicker than we might have expected.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so let’s talk about what happened in California. You wrote about this and the resulting reaction in California where they banned Waymos on all state freeways. Tell us about these incidents. One was in a construction zone; one was when a Waymo tried to bypass a highway patrol vehicle that was conducting a traffic break?

ANDREW HAWKINS: That’s correct. So there were several incidents, one in which one of the vehicles encroached on a construction site, basically just rolled right through without making any braking maneuvers or anything like that. And then another was when they also came very close to a California State Highway Patrol officer, failing to detect some of that officer’s hand motions to get out of the way.

So these were some of the issues that a human driver would, I think, in most circumstances have no problems with, but it’s obviously difficult for an autonomous vehicle, given its reliance both on high-definition maps, but also its perception system, which is powered by cameras, radar and lidar sensors.

It’s just sort of a complicated stew here, and I think that Waymo is still just basically trying to figure out highway driving, because I think we need to acknowledge also, the stakes are a lot higher. When you’re going at a much faster speed on highways, the margin for error is just so much slimmer than it would be on a local road where the speeds are much less.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s interesting. I want to ask you more about that because Waymo’s expansion to freeways, I think, was such a big deal because it really opened up the market for them for people who needed to go further, want to go faster, you don’t have to take a route that you might not take yourself if you were the one driving — you’d probably take the freeway as opposed to a side street. What’s the challenge, though, for autonomous vehicles on freeways versus those regular streets? Is it just speed?

ANDREW HAWKINS: I think speed is obviously a really major factor here, but it’s also the way that the vehicle communicates, right? So Waymo, like a lot of autonomous vehicle companies, has a team of remote operators that are able to weigh in at the vehicle’s request when there are circumstances or situations when the car can’t quite figure out what’s going on.

On a highway at 70 mph, latency becomes a big issue. And like I said, it’s really just fractions of a second here that the vehicle needs to respond in order to safely navigate some of these circumstances. So if the remote operator is not able to —doesn’t have really the luxury to be able to respond maybe at a more normal pace, they have to respond at a much higher pace, and I think that that’s tripping up the company here a little bit.

LAUREN GILGER: What has Waymo had to say about this, Andrew?

ANDREW HAWKINS: They say that they’re working hand-in-hand with regulators. They paused, in response to the ban in California, they quickly paused highway driving across all of their markets ... they’re in over a dozen markets across the country right now.

And so I think that they’re trying to show that they can work with regulators and be responsive to some of these concerns, because the stakes are really high for the company. They have plans to expand overseas into London and Japan later next year. So I think they realize that if they compromise this reputation that they have for a safe operation, but also for working closely with regulators so that they can respond to these issues, some of that market expansion and that scaling is going to be seriously under threat.

So I think that the company needs to show and demonstrate that they are taking safety seriously and that they’re taking these regulatory concerns and these safety concerns really seriously.

LAUREN GILGER: What does it say, though, that these incidents happened in the first place, right? There was extensive testing that went into their move to go onto freeways to begin with. They knew these kinds of things would be challenging.

ANDREW HAWKINS: Yeah, I think it shows some of the limitations, the pressures and the tensions between the company obviously wanting to expand and operate as a commercial service while still being ... somewhat of a gigantic science fiction experiment at the same time. These driverless cars, we’ve seen them on the roads for several years now — obviously in Phoenix for more than that.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

ANDREW HAWKINS: But I do think that this is showing some of the tensions between the company’s commercial demands and then obviously how some of those safety limitations can still really put the brakes on some of those aspirations.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me end with a big-picture, long-term question for you, Andrew, because in the end, I’m sure Waymo and other autonomous vehicle companies are assuming that they will reach a future in which this is the way people get around, right? But this stuff has to move slowly in order to get there, in order to get people to get over that curve, right? To understand this as normal. Do you think we’re getting to that point with folks?

ANDREW HAWKINS: I do think we’re slowly getting there, and I think “slow” is really the operative word. I think that there are some expectations that the company should move faster because they’re dealing obviously with competition from companies like Tesla, that has far fewer compunctions about rolling out software patches and things like that that are maybe a bit more experimental and not fully fleshed out.

So I think the company realizes that one false move can really upset the entire system, right? We’ve already seen before with Uber and with GM’s Cruise and some of these other outlets that have had to shut down completely when there was an injury or a fatality as a result of some of these self-driving cars. ...

So there’s really no margin for error here at all. So the company really needs to go as slow as possible while also still maintaining this perception of being a market leader and scaling up and expanding across the country, and obviously having to bring its costs in line, because it’s not a profitable system right now — it’s burning billions of Google’s money. And I think that has its limitations as well.

LAUREN GILGER: A tricky balance to strike. Andrew Hawkins, transportation editor for the Verge, joining us. Andrew, thank you so much. Appreciate it.

ANDREW HAWKINS: Oh, it’s my pleasure. Thanks for having me.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning. It’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I am Lauren Gilger. Unofficial data from this fall’s midterm elections shows voter turnout in Arizona was a little shy of 60%. It was just higher than that in Maricopa County. And since Election Day, there’s been a lot of conversation about who showed up and who didn’t, and how that’s reflected in the results.

Early voting data collected by the University of Florida Election Lab shows Democrats returned their early ballots at a nearly 58% clip, while Republicans’ return rate was less than 53%. Among all voters, the two major parties’ turnout was separated by less than a percent. That’s despite Republicans having a roughly 300,000 voter registration advantage.

Some on the right have blamed a lack of enthusiasm among GOP voters as a reason for the party’s losses. But what exactly does that mean? To find out, my co-host Mark Brodie spoke with Samara Klar, a political science professor at the University of Arizona. And they started there: that when we’re talking about enthusiasm in relation to elections, what are we actually talking about?

SAMARA KLAR: The big three emotions that we think a lot about when we’re talking about voter behavior are anger, anxiety and enthusiasm, the one you mentioned. But each of these emotions really has very different consequences for voter behavior.

So enthusiasm is the kind of emotion that actually makes people support the status quo, and that might sound a little counterintuitive at first. But when you think about a sports team getting really enthusiastic, or—this is a strange reference, but if you’ve ever seen “The Lego Movie,” there’s this song at the beginning of “The Lego Movie,” “Everything Is Awesome.” And that song is meant to make the little Lego people not question their existence: Everything is awesome, everything is fine.

This was not really an “Everything Is Awesome” election. This election had a lot more anger to it, and anger is the emotion that really motivates people to get off their couch, to mail in their ballot, to show up at the polls and to vote. And we did in 2026 see a really historic voter turnout.

MARK BRODIE: Is it possible in any way to tie anger, or maybe I wonder anxiety, to a lack of enthusiasm? For example, we’ve seen in some of the preliminary turnout numbers that in Arizona and some other places as well, Republicans in large numbers did not vote as much as they have in prior elections. Can that be tied to a lack of enthusiasm in some way?

SAMARA KLAR: Yeah, absolutely. Part of what drove the really historic success for the Democratic Party in 2026 was some Republicans certainly voting for Democratic candidates—there is some evidence of that—but as you say, a lot of Republicans just choosing not to vote at all.

And they are not enthusiastic in that sense. They don’t want to support the status quo. They don’t want to support the candidates who are currently representing them, but they’re not sufficiently angered by the situation to go out and change their vote. So they’re just staying at home; they’re not participating.

Whereas the Democrats, on the other hand, in 2026 came out in record numbers, and a lot of that was driven by their anger over immigration, over the economy, over corruption in government. Those were the three main issues that really seemed to motivate people.

MARK BRODIE: Is it too much of a stretch, though, to say that some number of Democrats at least were enthusiastic about voting, even if it was voting for change because they were angry about the status quo?

SAMARA KLAR: Not at all. There are certain segments of the electorate, especially young people, where we saw a lot of enthusiasm for candidates that were—a perfect example, I think, would be in Texas. We saw huge amounts of enthusiasm for Sen. Talarico, and we saw really historic turnout among voters, young voters, I should say, in Texas, who really wanted to support the party they’ve been supporting, the Democratic Party.

African American voters in Mississippi had huge turnout, and that was a real factor in Scott Colom’s victory in Mississippi. So there was certainly enthusiasm for particular candidates and particular races.

But if I were to think about the emotion that defines the overall narrative of the 2026 election, I really would have to sadly point to something that sounds a little more negative, which is anger, and I think a lot of voters were very angry, and that drove them to do something about it.

MARK BRODIE: So what then does that, or should it, tell the Democrats who won about what the voters actually want? If they were not super enthusiastic to vote for Democrats, it was mostly they were angry about what’s going on.

SAMARA KLAR: Yeah, one thing that I think—I find I’m a naturally optimistic person. I’m always trying to look for the silver lining in every situation. And I think both 2024 and 2026 to me are similar elections, actually, in a way. They seem like polar opposites because in the presidential election of 2024, every single subgroup in the American electorate—almost every single subgroup, I should say—moved toward the Republican Party. And in 2026 we see the opposite: We see every single subgroup in the American electorate moving toward the Democratic Party.

And you might say, “Well, these are opposite elections,” but I would actually argue there’s a lot of similarities. First of all, in both 2024 and 2026, we see the American public moving together. Whether you’re a liberal or a conservative, people are taking in information and responding to it in the same way by moving toward the same side of the ideological spectrum, which I actually think suggests quite a lot of cohesion among the American public, not necessarily this divisive polarization that we’ve been hearing about, but a lot of conformity in how people are understanding information and how they’re responding to it.

And I think the other good news that comes out of both elections, frankly, is that Americans do hold their government accountable. So in a sense, I think what the Democrats should take away from this is they cannot take this for granted. This is not a sign that the Democrats are here to stay. This is a sign that voters are responsive to what is happening, and they will penalize you in the next election if they’re not happy, because that is what we’ve been seeing.

MARK BRODIE: Is it possible to transfer anger into a more positive emotion? For example, can Democrats do something to make voters enthusiastic in two years about voting them back into office or for voting for a Democratic presidential candidate, or is it more a matter of people are still going to be ticked off in two years assuming things don’t get appreciably better, and they’re just going to swing back to the Republicans?

SAMARA KLAR: The challenge for the Democrats is going to be, just as you say, transitioning that anger into enthusiasm, because anger is what motivated voters to vote out the incumbent. Enthusiasm is what motivates voters to keep the same party in power.

So the Democratic Party now, Democratic candidates really have to increase enthusiasm among their voter base. Otherwise, if anger continues, if anxiety continues, then there will be this reaction where voters are going to want something different, something new, pick a different senator. That’s such a classic anger-anxiety move. Enthusiasm is really what Democrats need to go for.

MARK BRODIE: So if you are a Republican now, what message do you take from this last election, and what do you do to try to get voters maybe more enthusiastic, or maybe in this case, as you were saying, angry to kick the status quo out, but enthusiastic enough to actually show up?

SAMARA KLAR: Well, the challenge for the Republicans is to figure out what the Republican Party and agenda is going to look like without Trump, because Trump is not running in 2028. And Republican voters and Americans who are, who may or may not vote for the Republican Party, need to know who’s the leader, what’s the agenda and what’s going on now, because there does seem to be a little bit of confusion: Who’s running in 2028, who’s the nominee and what’s the message going to be?

And the Republicans could distance themselves from the anger of 2026 by emphasizing different candidates, new candidates, leaders who maybe are not as tied to the Trump movement, who aren’t being weighed down by a lot of anger toward Donald Trump.

But the good news for Republicans is that—I don’t want to say voters have short memories because that sounds disparaging; what I should say instead is that voters are forgiving. Voters are willing to overlook past mistakes or past problems and give the party another shot, and we see this time and time again. The American public does move back and forth. And so the Republicans have a great shot in 2028 if they can really emphasize more of a positive, constructive message and get voters excited again about their agenda.

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is Samara Klar, a professor of political science at the University of Arizona. Samara, great as always to talk to you. Thank you.

SAMARA KLAR: You too, Mark. I’ll talk to you again soon.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning. It is The Show here on KJZZ 91.5. I am Lauren Gilger. Thanksgiving is almost here, and our next guest has a different take on a Thanksgiving menu this year. Chef Amber Sampson isn’t just a chef; she’s also a cultural anthropologist and Slow Food Phoenix board member who studied at ASU, Boston University and Harvard, focusing on the intersection of race, class and food.

Last week, she and Navajo chef Mario Etsitty cooked a Friendsgiving meal for nonprofit organization Arizona Talks, where they highlighted native Arizona ingredients and Indigenous history. I spoke with her more about her take on Thanksgiving cooking and how she approaches Arizona food from a historic perspective.

AMBER SAMPSON: Arizona is actually home to the oldest discovered history of agriculture in the United States. Research by Dr. Jonathan Mabry, published under the Rio Nuevo Project, recorded over 3,000 species of foods that were radiocarbon-dated, and they found, particularly in the Tucson basin area, that there were over 4,000 years of documented food history, this agricultural history starting with Native folks.

But what’s so interesting about Arizona particularly is that we have layers of different cultural groups and communities that come together and end up impacting how the food changes and reflects in taste, and then we get this beautiful, layered dish of what is distinctly Arizona food.

LAUREN GILGER: So what does your food taste like, or how does it incorporate this kind of work? I wondered that. You can talk about native ingredients like tepary beans or White Sonora wheat, some of these ingredients that are from this region, from this very unique desert, but you’re talking about layers of culture over all of our history, so it’s much more than that, I’m sure.

AMBER SAMPSON: Yes. So that brings me into the Ark of Taste and why that’s the space in which I research food. So the Ark of Taste is this heritage catalog that preserves and protects biodiverse foods—foods that are unique to a central area, right?

So in Arizona, we have ones that you’ve already mentioned, like tepary beans, Sonoran white wheat, but we also have yellow-meated watermelon, cholla buds, chiltepin pepper, Black Sphinx dates, Navajo-Churro sheep. And these foods, which is really unique, some of them have been brought over by Spanish missionaries. For example, Navajo-Churro sheep: The sheep were brought over with Spanish missionaries as a result of Father Kino, and then the Diné people, the Navajo people, changed how this food moved with the land, and it became something for the Navajo people—they say sheep is life.

And so one of the dishes that we served at the event on the 19th was a Navajo-Churro sheep stew. I was really particularly proud of this because I worked with sixth-generation sheepherder and weaver Tyrrell Tapaha, who is Diné, and he had a sheep specifically picked out for this event, and we were able to serve it to folks. And then Chef Mario Etsitty, who worked with me, who is Diné himself, made this culturally significant dish, and we served it to the community.

And so instead of the Thanksgiving cranberries and turkey—which all have Native connections as well—we served something hyper-Arizona-local with our Ark of Taste food. Navajo-Churro sheep tastes like the land that it was grazed on. This particular one was grazed on the reservation its whole life. It’s sweet, it’s savory, it’s smoky, it’s got that earthiness, and you eat it and go, “Wow, this is a food I can only get here.” And when you consume that, you’re not only helping Indigenous producers, but you also get to taste something incredible.

LAUREN GILGER: Okay, so that’s the main dish. What about dessert? What about sides? Give us a sense of the menu here.

AMBER SAMPSON: So I created this menu in collaboration with a team. In anthropology, there’s this concept that you cannot have a conversation about us without us. And so while I am a native food researcher—I look at Indigenous food, I look at heritage food, I look at food that is local to the area—I cannot have a conversation as a Native person because I don’t have that lived experience. So it was really important to me, as we had a Thanksgiving event, that I brought in other collaborators. And so we ended up creating a menu collaboratively: myself with Chef Mario Etsitty, who’s Diné and owns The Rez, an urban eatery, and Chef Frank Covarrubias, who owns Juntos.

So Juntos has this Crow’s Dairy Farm salad, which has jalapeño goat cheese, Pima wheat club berries, local citrus, pickled red onions, and then it cuts through with this spicy chiltepin and mesquite honey vinaigrette, chiltepin being one of our Ark of Taste foods. And so we had a tepary bean stew for our vegetarians, and then for our meat eaters, it was an honor to have this Navajo-Churro sheep stew. We accompanied that with a blue cornbread, because that’s distinctly Diné.

And then for dessert, beautiful, only available in the fall, Black Sphinx dates, which are so hyperlocal here—they’re actually from a specific ZIP code in Arcadia. We wouldn’t have them if a family hadn’t brought and hybridized a date variety in 1928. And the reason that’s so significant is my grandmother was born in 1928. So this is a new food, relatively speaking, that’s hybridized only to the desert climate. It has adapted, as you and I maybe in the summer, to figure out how to handle the heat here. And so I think of this date as chocolaty; it’s got coffee flavors, and so we accompanied that with a pumpkin tamale and a dark chocolate sauce.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s amazing. What an historic journey you’re taking people on there with this meal. I have to ask—and I know you think about these things, as you said as a scholar about these issues—but it’s interesting to do Indigenous ingredients on Thanksgiving, right? Which is a holiday that a lot of Indigenous people have very mixed feelings about, right? Many will say this story that Thanksgiving is based upon is a myth and, in fact, it was the Pilgrims who massacred the Indigenous people when they came here in the 1600s. How do you think about that and incorporating that difficult history into celebrating this holiday today?

AMBER SAMPSON: Well, first of all, I honor the Indigenous folks who do not feel comfortable using this holiday as a day to celebrate. Years ago, I worked with a team at Mission Garden, which is in Tucson, and we created a collaborative menu with the Tohono O’odham Nation, and they had a “Thankstaking” Day. They had a day where they discussed and honored that this was a moment that colonization impacted and has continued to impact Indigenous folks. If we keep pretending that it was some folklore perfect day, then we don’t give respect to the people who have survived all of the waves of colonization and how it has distinctly impacted their food.

And so what you can do on your table this Thanksgiving is first, look up the land you’re on. We’re here in Arizona; we have 22 federally recognized tribal nations, and we get the privilege of being on Native land. And so why not have that as part of your menu? And you can feel the connection to the history of your food, and the people really honoring the Native land, honoring if you can forage your food or connect to a farmer, a producer. The reality is, if you can see the hands of the person who grew the food, who touched the food, you are more connected, and you have an opportunity to honor what a day is about.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. All right, we’ll leave it there. That is Chef Amber Sampson, a cultural anthropologist, board member of Slow Food Phoenix, joining us to talk about her Thanksgiving meal. Chef, thank you so much for coming on.

AMBER SAMPSON: Absolutely.

LAUREN GILGER: Lots of us are thinking about gratitude at this time of year and the ways in which we express it, and that can come in many forms, from a hug to a phone call to a text message. But what about the time-honored tradition of the thank-you note? Lizzie Post says they are not a thing of the past and that they can be short and simple and really focused on gratitude. Post is co-president of The Emily Post Institute and spoke more about all of this in 2023 with my co-host, Mark Brodie. Mark began by asking if people really still do need to send thank-you notes through the mail.

LIZZIE POST: I can vouch for it: People still do write thank-you notes. They actually handwrite it and put it in the envelope, address it, put the stamp on it, and the mail carrier takes it away. It’s a miracle when you think about it that you can hand something to one person and have it end up across the state, across the country, across the world pretty reliably.

MARK BRODIE: Well, is that still the accepted way of saying thank you, is writing out, handwriting out a thank-you note?

LIZZIE POST: No, it’s one of the accepted ways. And truth be told, it’s always been one of the accepted ways. Emily Post actually used to, even back in 1922, talk about the in-person thank-you, where you can see all of the joy and appreciation on someone’s face and you can hear it in their voice and you get that in-person sense of it, is really the most amazing thank-you you could give.

But in lieu of that—and especially during her era, where writing was more prevalent than phone calls and text messaging didn’t exist—the thank-you note was a good follow-up or a good substitute when you couldn’t give that in-person thank-you.

But over the years, we’ve really come to find that when it comes to thank-you notes, a lot of people can look at it as a chore or an obligation, but when you look at it as an opportunity—an opportunity to do something a little different, to have that thank-you stand out in a slightly different way—now it becomes a really great tool for me to use at my own discretion.

A thank-you note to your best friend the day after she hosts you for dinner the night before is a perfect text message. There’s—you know what I mean?

MARK BRODIE: Yeah.

LIZZIE POST: But a thank-you note for a gift that you weren’t able to open in front of the person who gave it to you, that is really nice. It takes a little bit more time and thought than the text message, and I also think you end up with a longer grace period with thank-you notes.

Think about it this way: If you got a gift this holiday season or gave a gift and someone sent you a text message right away that they had received it and loved it and it was wonderful, I bet you’d be pretty satisfied with that, that that would feel pretty good—it’s a communication with someone you regularly text with probably. That’s great.

But if you tried sending that text message thank-you at the end of January or into February, I feel like it would fall a little flatter. Whereas that thank-you note, if it arrives at the end of January, it’s still, “Oh, that’s so nice that they took the time to do it.”

MARK BRODIE: Well, so it sounds like maybe it’s a time and place and relationship thing when you’re determining, okay, is it okay just to text a thank-you, even if it’s not just a “hey, thanks” text, but a longer text where you maybe type out what you would write in a thank-you note, versus actually writing out a thank-you note.

LIZZIE POST: I think so. It really depends on the relationship, what you know of the person who gave something to you or whom you’re wanting to thank. I think that comes into account. I had one grandmother—not my Emily Post grandmother, actually—I had one grandmother who you really knew that she really appreciated that thank-you note, and she wanted to make sure that her grandkids were kids who wrote thank-you notes. So it was always really important to get her those thank-you notes after birthdays and holidays and things like that.

With your best friend who you might exchange things with on those same occasions, that text message, if that fits your relationship and you know your friend is okay with it, that’s fine. Absolutely fine. Yeah.

MARK BRODIE: Well, it’s interesting because I think most of our grandparents were very into getting thank-you notes, and not just because text messaging didn’t really exist when we were kids trying to thank them for something. But then you had the issue: Okay, do you call them versus writing a note? And I wonder if calling somebody is almost the same thing as thanking them in person, where even though they can’t see the joy on your face or the gratitude on your face, they can hear it in your voice to some extent—how thankful you are, how much you enjoy or appreciate a particular gift or appreciate a specific action someone has taken.

LIZZIE POST: Absolutely. Phone calls, they might have decreased in popularity, but they are still really great, and I’ll take it a step further and say a video message. I once got a couple photos and a little video of my goddaughter doing—working one of the craft gifts that I had given her for her birthday or Christmas. And that lit me up so much because I could see her enjoying it, and it was just so much fun. I felt so present and so participatory in it, and it was really, really wonderful.

And you can have a lot of beautiful meaning in these things that aren’t the in-person or aren’t the thank-you note. There’s still room for the gratitude and the specialness of that exchange and that experience seeing someone enjoy something that you gave to them.

MARK BRODIE: Well, it’s interesting because you mentioned how some people can see writing thank-you cards as a bit of a chore, a bit of an obligation. I wonder if in some ways a poorly written or not terribly thoughtful thank-you letter is less good than a more thoughtful text message to somebody.

LIZZIE POST: Welcome to the “Awesome Etiquette” podcast, Mark. We talk about things like this all the time. It’s so in how you do it. We have all these methods of communicating, and in etiquette, there can seem like there are so many rules and manners to follow, but what’s really amazing is that the how really matters.

I can shake your hand in a way that feels dismissive, elitist, bored. It’s a handshake; it’s supposed to show respect and consideration, and there’s only five little parts to it: It’s some kind of facial attention or eye contact, you reach out your hand, you grip, you shake it up and down a couple times, and you release. It’s not that many things; it’s not a huge long process, and yet done one way, it could be the handshake that reassures you or comforts you or seals the deal; done another way, it’s dismissive, it’s disrespectful, it’s effectively useless.

And I think that’s a really important part when it comes to our gratitude, too. “Yeah, thanks.” That’s not very thankful. But “Oh, wow, I really appreciate the time you took for that. I really genuinely”—you don’t need to say “genuinely” because you’re probably coming across as genuine, but—“I genuinely appreciate what you’ve done for me here.” You can hear the difference in the two, and that difference is real and it is felt by the receiver, and so we do have to take care with our thanks, just the same way we take care with apologies.

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is Lizzie Post, co-president of The Emily Post Institute, among many other things. Lizzie, a very big thank-you for your time and your insights on this. I do appreciate it.

LIZZIE POST: My pleasure, Mark, and thank you so much for having me on today.

LAUREN GILGER: Thanks for listening to The Show’s podcast. The Show is produced by Sativa Peterson, Nick Sanchez, Amber Victoria Singer and Kavish Siddhartha. The Show was created by Jon Hoban, and our executive producer is Amy Silverman. You can find more of The Show and sign up for our newsletter at theshow.kjzz.org, and you can find us on Instagram @kjzztheshow.