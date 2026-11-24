Screwworm is officially in Arizona, and it’s affecting not just cattle but pets. What pet owners should watch for to stop the spread of the fly-borne disease. Plus, in an age of climate uncertainty, how does Snowbowl prepare for its ski season?

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s original production The Show is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz .

LAUREN GILGER: Hi, I’m Lauren Gilger, co-host of The Show, an original production from KJZZ. Every weekday, we bring you the latest news and culture from across the state. You can find much more at theshow.kjzz.org. Here’s today’s episode.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning and welcome to The Show here on KJZZ 91.5 in Phoenix. I’m Lauren Gilger. Coming up, did the state’s pause on data center tax incentives backfire? And we all love Christmas movies, but what about Thanksgiving movies?

But first, a former state prison in Marana, a town outside of Tucson, is slated to reopen as an ICE detention center. Federal officials want to nearly triple its capacity to about 1,300 beds. But nearby residents aren’t happy about it. Not only do they say they were cut out of oversight in reopening the prison, now they’re demanding answers about the history of the privately operated prison and whistleblower allegations that the warden there failed to report sexual misconduct between an employee and an incarcerated person. Reporter John Washington has the story for Lookout, and he’s on the line now to tell us more. Good morning, John.

JOHN WASHINGTON: Good morning, Lauren.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so tell us about these allegations of sexual misconduct at this now shuttered state prison. This was between, as we said, an employee of the prison and an incarcerated person, right?

JOHN WASHINGTON: That’s right. So the prison was formerly run by Management & Training Corp., or MTC. And in 2022, and maybe going back a little bit earlier than that, one employee of MTC was having pretty regular sexual contact with someone who was incarcerated there. Legally, this constitutes sexual abuse or even rape. And when the prison officials found out about it, they reported it to the DOC, who conducted an investigation. But subsequent to that, they didn’t report it on a federally mandated prison reporting official audit. And we found actually two other cases of sexual abuse or sexual harassment that also should have been included, and they weren’t. And when we spoke with the whistleblower, Alex Randall, when we talked to former employees, this was one of a series of other very serious allegations of abuse that were happening in this prison.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. Tell us about some of these other concerns that are coming up, not just even to do with sexual misconduct, but to do with just the practices of this prison and the privately owned company that ran it.

JOHN WASHINGTON: Right. So there was very little oversight and people were really allowed to kind of run rampant and do what they wanted. There was this truly sort of shocking story that I heard about people not getting enough food, and so they resorted to fattening up ground squirrels and then cooking them and eating them for extra meat. There were extremely high temperatures, especially in the summer. People struggled. They tried to take ice baths, dunking their shirts in ice water and wearing them to try to just stay cool and stay alive. And there’s just a host of other allegations that we were uncovering at this prison.

LAUREN GILGER: Any response to your reporting, John, from MTC?

JOHN WASHINGTON: Well, they were really trying to keep silent because in 2025, the state, under the Hobbs administration, sold the prison, which was shuttered a few years before, back to MTC, knowing full well that they probably intended to work with ICE and open it as an immigration detention camp, which is exactly the plan right now. A little bit of back context to MTC. Just about a decade ago, then-Gov. Doug Ducey canceled a contract that MTC had in Kingman because of what he called a culture of disorganization, disengagement and disregard. And yet, the Hobbs administration decided to sell this back for $15 million to MTC to now very shortly potentially open it as, again, an ICE camp.

LAUREN GILGER: What do we know about what this detention facility might look like in this former prison? As I said, they want to really expand capacity there. I mean, do we know when and if this is going to happen for sure?

JOHN WASHINGTON: Well, the town of Marana had the sort of possibility of trying to block it or throw some sand in the gears of this reopening. They saw this article that we published at Lookout in collaboration with The Intercept, and they went to MTC with questions trying to get them to explain exactly why they didn’t report these sexual abuse allegations. And MTC had a very confusing sort of set of explanations saying, “Oh, one was a mistake, a couple others didn’t actually need to be reported,” but none of it quite adds up, right? Even their response was riddled with errors. And so what we’re liable to see in the community is yet another ICE camp where we know that these places have seen an unprecedented rise in deaths in detention, where people suffer and are abused inside. And we also have longstanding empirical evidence showing that when these places open, more arrests will happen. There’ll be likely more ICE agents prowling the streets around Marana to effect more arrests.

LAUREN GILGER: So residents, you’re reporting, are not happy about this for many reasons, including these allegations of sexual misconduct that you’re reporting on. But they have broader concerns as well. What are they saying?

JOHN WASHINGTON: Well, yeah, so there’s one organization that’s sort of leading the charge in this. It’s called Pima Resists ICE, or PRICE. And they are very alarmed. They cite all of MTC’s history of failures or that culture of disorganization, as Ducey himself put it, as well as the potential conditions inside these facilities, which I was just laying out. And they know that this will have an impact on the broader Marana and greater Tucson community. And they vow to continue to try to resist. I don’t know exactly what that’s going to look like, but just the other week, the town of Marana issued this business permit for this place to open imminently, and we will likely see ongoing pushback.

LAUREN GILGER: Any response, John, from the state of Arizona, which sold this contract?

JOHN WASHINGTON: Well, they have been rather mum in this last round of reporting. But when they sold it, I mean, I wasn’t the only one following this and trying to understand what their logic was. And a spokesperson for the governor said, “Well, look, this was sitting idle. It was the government’s, the state’s property, and we were able to make $15 million for it,” which actually isn’t really that much. It’s a tiny drop in the overall budget or revenue of the state. And I think, again, knowing full well both MTC’s history and what this potentially could be a harbinger for in the surrounding community, as, again, arrests, adverse conditions inside and more.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you in the last 30 seconds or so here, John, about that, because I know you’ve written a book about this, right? But I mean, the idea of adding detention centers right now is not out of the ordinary. This is happening kind of all over the country as we see the president’s immigration crackdown continue. What is the result of that? Give us the broader context there.

JOHN WASHINGTON: Right, so a lot of different communities have been pushing back very intensely, including not too far from Marana in Surprise, Arizona, where the state attorney general effectively did sue and gained an injunction. That is one of countless examples across the country where people have been pushing back. Yet here we have both the town of Marana and the state with what people against this detention camp opening are saying is complicity or potentially in the future, maybe blood on their hands. I mean, we know how bad these places get in this soaring death count right now that we’re witnessing.

LAUREN GILGER: All right, we’ll leave it there for now. That is John Washington, reporter with Lookout, joining us with this story. John, thanks so much for coming back on “The Show.” Appreciate it.

JOHN WASHINGTON: Yep. Thank you, Lauren.

LAUREN GILGER: Data centers became a big issue in this month’s elections, with many voters saying they were wary of their development, especially close to where they live. A tax break for data centers was also a key issue in this year’s legislative session. Gov. Hobbs wanted to end a tax incentive data center developers can get. Republicans balked at that, and they ended up agreeing to a three-year moratorium. But our next guest reports that pause did not slow down the number of applications for data centers that came into Arizona, nor has it brought down the amount of money the state is forgoing as a result of the tax exemption. Alaina Mencinger is the energy and tech reporter at the Arizona Republic. She spoke with my co-host, Mark Brodie, more about this, and they started with the fact that the goal was to have the state stop giving out tax breaks for data center development, but that didn’t really happen.

ALAINA MENCINGER: Yeah, so there was, as part of this year’s budget deal, the governor touted this as a big compromise and a big win, a three-year moratorium on a tax exemption for some equipment used in data centers. This exemption has been around for a really long time. It was created in 2013. And there was actually at the time that the moratorium was put in place, there were thoughts that there would actually be some revenue restored to the state. There were some estimates that over the three years, $57 million might return to the state that otherwise may have been forgone as part of this tax exemption. That is uncertain now because in this short period of time before the moratorium went into effect, there was a rush of applications, over 100. Most of them got approved.

MARK BRODIE: And was that different from what we had seen in, let’s say, the last few years leading up to this?

ALAINA MENCINGER: Yes. So in the early years of the program, the estimated forgone tax revenue was really pretty small. The first year we have data for was under $100,000. But about four years ago, we started to see some pretty huge increases. Between fiscal year 2023 and 2024, the estimated forgone revenue more than tripled. The next year, it doubled. And now we’re seeing a roughly 45% increase between fiscal year 2025 and 2026. So just over the past couple of years, we have seen a lot more use of this program.

MARK BRODIE: Do we have a sense of how many of those applications will actually turn into data centers?

ALAINA MENCINGER: That is a good question. So there is some uncertainty there, and I want to clarify that when we see 107 or so applications that have been pre-approved, that doesn’t necessarily mean that there are more than 100 new data centers under development. A lot of these are coming from existing projects that may be building a new facility and want to take advantage of it. So as far as how many of these projects will come to fruition, it’s uncertain. The sense I have from some of the developers we’ve spoken to is that probably a good number of these projects do have some capital behind them, but it is business, and it’s really unclear at this point if all or some or none will actually appear.

MARK BRODIE: Sure. Well, and one of the things I thought was so interesting that folks were telling you is that really what this shows, from the developer’s perspective, is that there is a demand for these specifically in Arizona.

ALAINA MENCINGER: Yeah, absolutely, and we’re seeing an increasing demand. Over the years of the program, the number of applicants has been relatively low. Before this year, the year with the last highest number of applications, there were only 11.

MARK BRODIE: Wow.

ALAINA MENCINGER: So this is a huge increase in the number of people who are trying to take advantage of this program before the moratorium went into effect.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, I wanted to ask if you got the sense and folks were talking about how developers and companies were trying to get their applications in while they could still get this tax exemption before the moratorium went into effect. Sounds like they were.

ALAINA MENCINGER: I can’t say for sure, but it does appear, and some of the analysts and developers that we spoke to seemed to believe that that may have been the case, that there was suddenly a deadline imposed and people who had already started to put some capital in these projects thought, “This is really the time to try to apply for this program.”

MARK BRODIE: What have policymakers been saying about this, especially the ones who were touting this moratorium as a way to slow down data center development?

ALAINA MENCINGER: So certainly data centers have been on the mind of voters, and I believe that there is some appetite among state legislators to do something about data centers. Now, the approach that they take, it’s kind of uncertain, but I have heard from some policymakers that there might be an interest in a full repeal of this program.

MARK BRODIE: Which was talked about earlier this year.

ALAINA MENCINGER: Which was talked about earlier this year. One of the things that me and my colleague found while we were reporting on this story and some other data center stories is that it is uncertain what a repeal might look like and when the state might start seeing those tax revenues restored. People who have already been approved for this program may be grandfathered in, or there could be some liability that the state could be exposed to.

MARK BRODIE: If they try to take it away.

ALAINA MENCINGER: If they try to take it away.

MARK BRODIE: So is the hope then that maybe instead of having some of the tax money restored, it’s just not more money going out of the state’s coffers?

ALAINA MENCINGER: Well, and that is also a question, is it’s uncertain if there may have been even more applications that might have come in over this three-year period. The size of the program was already growing. We were seeing the estimated forgone revenues increase already. So it is a little bit difficult to parse out exactly what the impact of this three-year moratorium was and what a full repeal might look like.

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is Alaina Mencinger, energy and tech reporter at the Arizona Republic. Alaina, thanks so much.

ALAINA MENCINGER: Thank you.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning. It is The Show here on KJZZ 91.5. I am Lauren Gilger. Coming up, ’tis the season for Christmas movies, but what about Thanksgiving movies? We’ll unspool some Turkey Day favorites.

But first, I think we can officially say it is chilly outside here in the Valley of the Sun, at least in the mornings. And that means our neighbors to the north up in Flagstaff are probably starting to see some snow. And that means Snowbowl, Arizona’s largest ski resort, is getting ready for ski season. And this year they actually opened early last week for the 2026-2027 season after getting 17 inches of preseason snowfall. We’re joined now by Snowbowl’s Angie Grubb to tell us more about how they’ve been preparing for this year’s ski season amid a very wet El Niño-fueled fall. Good morning, Angie.

ANGIE GRUBB: Good morning. Thanks so much for having me on.

LAUREN GILGER: Thanks for coming on. So OK, I just want to ask about how you prepare for this, right? Because we’re in this time in which we have very wet years, we have very dry years, like last year, very wet year this year. It sounds like some years you get a lot of snow for the mountain, other years you’re really having to rely on your own snowmaking efforts. What’s it like this year? Seventeen inches just last week is quite a bit, right?

ANGIE GRUBB: Yes, oh my goodness. It is so exciting to be open for the ’26-’27 season up here at Arizona Snowbowl. And you’re right, there is so much preparation that goes into getting the slopes open for the season. Really the preparation starts all throughout the summer long. Of course, our guest services team is working with our guests through season passes. But we actually are doing so many other things of maintaining our snowcats, maintaining our snowmaking machines, working on our lifts to make sure that those are ready for the winter season, as well as any of our capital investment projects. And so we invested over a million dollars this summer, put in some more snowmaking machines, put in a brand-new conveyor in our beginner area, did some glading for some forest restoration. And so lots of things always happening around here to get ready for the season. And yeah, you’re right too about the variability of being in a weather-dependent industry. It is something that honestly, it’s kind of exciting. Of course, every single season there’s always you prepare for just a great season. But there’s always different things that go into it. Obviously, with us expecting a really strong El Niño season, we’re really excited for that. But of course, we always have snowmaking to back it up, which is absolutely just such a blessing to have that machinery.

LAUREN GILGER: So talk about what you do in a year like this when you’re getting a lot of snow. You’re still making snow at some points here and there to kind of create a base, right?

ANGIE GRUBB: Oh, we sure are. Yes, we’ve been making snow since the middle of October. And really, the reason why we’ve been able to open early this year isn’t really that natural snowfall. Truthfully, it is the hard work of our snowmaking team, our grooming teams, just all of mountain operations being able to make that great base and get our guests back on snow.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. So in a wet year like this, things are a little easier, I’m guessing. But take us back to last year, right? When it was really dry, really warm, I know you had to kind of really rely on snowmaking efforts. There was only snow kind of in the ski run areas. Do you have to keep making snow all season on a dry year like that?

ANGIE GRUBB: Yeah, certainly. So actually, regardless if it is a good season, regardless if it is a bad season, we’re going to make snow as much as possible through the end of February. And so whenever our temperatures allow, we are making snow day and night, because of course, Arizona Snowbowl, our motto here is to give people the freedom to ski, and so that’s why we will always open as early as possible and stay open as long as possible, just to keep our guests on snow. And so snowmaking really helps us build up that base and just keep the mountain open even longer.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so as I mentioned, you opened a little early this year, but not for everyone, right? Only advanced terrain is open at this moment. Is that right?

ANGIE GRUBB: No, actually we’ve actually opened up quite a bit over the last couple of days. Over the last, I mean, we’re on day five I want to say now, we have had a lot of progress. And so yes, we opened up with the Arizona Gondola with access to advanced terrain. Then very quickly after, we opened up our Little Spruce conveyor, which offered access to beginner terrain. We have also opened up the Grand Canyon Express, which opens up intermediate terrain, and we just opened up another conveyor this morning for access to beginner terrain. So technically we have terrain open for all ability levels right now.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so everybody can go and ski something right now. But I looked at your snow report this morning. It says three of nine lifts open, nine of 61 trails. Do you anticipate at some point everything being able to open this season with all this snow?

ANGIE GRUBB: Oh, of course, yes. There’s pretty much always a point in the season where everything is open, even including our hike-to terrain, which is way up there. It’s our expert terrain. And so yeah, we are up to now four out of nine lifts open with 10 trails open.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, OK. So let’s talk about expectations for a year like this, this El Niño year where we’re seeing just a ton of rain, more so than normal. That means a lot of snow up there as well. How do you prepare for that differently? How do you think about that differently up there?

ANGIE GRUBB: Certainly. I mean, first off, it’s like, of course, it’s so exciting to just be, the anticipation of having so much snowfall potentially on the way. Usually we receive most of our snowfall in January, February and March. March actually is usually our snowiest month of the whole entire season. And so that’s really exciting to think about. Of course, we are always prepared for big snowfalls. We’ve got all the teams ready for snow removal. Our teams know exactly what to do for all of the lift preparations and whatnot. And so a lot that goes into it across all of the different departments.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s interesting. You said snow removal, so sometimes you might get too much snow?

ANGIE GRUBB: Yeah, of course, when we do have a lot of significant snowfall, there’s a lot that goes into it, right? Plowing the roads to be sure that our guests can get up here safely. Removing the snow from around the lodges to be sure that we can access all of the lodges and get our guests inside. And so of course, we love natural snowfall, and we love when we get a lot of it, but it does come with a lot of extra work for sure.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s interesting. OK, so I know we’ve had Snowbowl folks on The Show over the years when the season goes unseasonably long, right? Like when all of a sudden you’ve got Snowbowl still being open in, I don’t know, March, April. How late does it go sometimes?

ANGIE GRUBB: So the latest we’ve ever stayed open here in Arizona Snowbowl, we’ve done it twice, is stayed open till June 1.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s what it was. It was June. My goodness. OK. What kind of years are those? Are we looking at one of those this year?

ANGIE GRUBB: I mean, I sure hope so, and if we’re able to, we’ll stay open even longer than that.

LAUREN GILGER: All right. We’ll leave it there for now. That is Snowbowl’s Angie Grubb joining us to talk about this year’s snow season and ski season, snowboarding season up there at Snowbowl. Angie, thank you so much for coming on.

ANGIE GRUBB: Of course, thanks so much. We’ll see you on the slopes.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning. It is The Show here on KJZZ 91.5. I am Lauren Gilger.

New World screwworm is officially in Arizona. The Arizona Department of Agriculture has confirmed nine cases here so far. USDA says there are 165 cases confirmed across the country. And now California has put in travel restrictions for Arizonans entering their state with pets.

To find out more about preventing the spread of this fly-borne disease, I got ahold of Dr. Mindy Bemmerl, director of medicine for the Arizona Humane Society. And she told me there’s plenty they’re doing already to watch their own population of pets.

MINDY BEMMERL: So we do routinely treat all animals that come in with a flea and tick preventative. Really what we give them based off of the species and the age and the weight and things along those lines, but they all do receive a flea and tick preventative on intake. They also do receive an exam if there are any concerns. And so especially with screwworm and those types of things, anything with wounds, especially wounds with maggots, we’re just really making sure that we are looking at it very thoroughly, very closely, getting on top of it quickly, to just make sure there’s lots of different types of maggots out there, so not every single one is from the screwworm. So we just want to make sure that we are checking our pets for any wounds, getting treatments on board quickly, and also kind of just keeping it in the back of our mind that that is here now and we need to keep an eye out for it.

LAUREN GILGER: One more thing to watch for, right? So you’re getting at there how screwworm works, right? Like the flies will lay eggs in open wounds, usually on animals. Those eggs can hatch, and then they kind of turn into this essentially like a flesh-eating larvae. It sounds like something out of a horror film, but this is what you’re looking for: maggots in wounds.

MINDY BEMMERL: Yes, yeah, and these larvae are a little bit more, if you will, aggressive than others. I mean, all of them kind of do similar things, but these tend to create much larger wounds that are really painful, lots of odor. It can make the pet really lethargic or depressed. So those are kind of the big clinical signs that we would potentially see along with a wound with maggots.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. So that’s what you’re watching for, and that’s essentially, I’m sure, what pet owners around the Valley, around the state should also be watching for in their own pets. Like if your pet has a cut or a wound of some kind, keep a close eye on it.

MINDY BEMMERL: Definitely. Yeah. I mean, obviously any wounds with maggots should be addressed immediately, but I think the thing is that sometimes our pets can do something and we don’t necessarily see it, so they have a small cut, and that can potentially lead to something worse. And so I think just really keeping an eye out, checking them kind of more regularly just to make sure they don’t have any small wounds or anything like that that could potentially trigger the fly to be more interested in them.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. And I mean, this can go quickly too. It doesn’t need to be a large cut, we should say, and it can go like in 12 hours. It’s fast.

MINDY BEMMERL: Yes, yeah, their life cycle and their lifespan is relatively short, so everything’s kind of speeded up. So it’s a little bit harder to catch it quickly because the time frame is so much shorter.

LAUREN GILGER: Are we here in the city, in the Valley, in metro Phoenix at risk for this in our pets really, or is this something that rural areas should be watching for more?

MINDY BEMMERL: I mean, I think everyone should just stay vigilant with it. We are up to nine confirmed cases. They are still in our southeast region of the state. But with it being a fly that spreads it, that is harder to contain and manage. So I do think it’s just something that we should keep a close eye on. Definitely more in the rural areas as those sometimes have pets that are more prone to kind of outdoor life, possibly if they’re working on a farm or if they have livestock or things along those lines. It is harder to check every single animal every single day in those situations. So sometimes we can see it a little bit more in livestock, but as you said, we are seeing it in dogs and horses, not just our livestock population.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, yeah. You mentioned at the beginning that you’re treating all the animals there at the Humane Society that are under your care with tick prevention medicine. Why is that effective in this?

MINDY BEMMERL: So yeah, a lot of the medications are licensed as flea-tick preventative, but they do have a secondary effect on treating larvae or maggots. So it can kind of help in that sense. So it’s not necessarily affecting the fly itself, but it kind of blocks that life cycle. As they are laying the eggs and those eggs become larvae, they’re not going to be as successful and they will die off. So that’s, it’s kind of a secondary treatment.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so then let’s lastly talk about travel. Arizonans who are now traveling to California and who are bringing pets along, you’re going to have to provide proof that they are not infected with screwworm. Is this something that you think is a smart idea in terms of trying to prevent the spread, and what should pet owners know if you’re trying to travel?

MINDY BEMMERL: Sure. Well, I mean, we do know that this is one way. There’s lots of different ways that a disease can spread, and obviously travel amongst the animals themselves is one way. So I understand where the other states are coming from. I believe Texas also recently put in some guidelines, requirements for travel. I know Mexico as well, so anyone traveling down to Rocky Point, they just are requiring, like you said, proof that the pet has been examined and is currently free of any indications of screwworm. So it’s always good that we’re trying to limit the spread. It can be a little bit more work for the people living here in Arizona that do want to travel with their pets. So I definitely recommend just speaking with your veterinarian, speaking with them early. Not every veterinarian is equipped to write a health certificate, and it’s a great way to have your pet checked to make sure they are healthy.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. So I mean, is that you think going to be effective? I mean, when this is a disease that is spread by flies, they’re not, they can travel across state lines without any inspection, right?

MINDY BEMMERL: Sure. Yes, yeah. And that’s kind of how it got here. So I think it’s not going to be the only method to make this effective, but again, it’s one that we can control. There are certain factors that we can control and certain that are out of our control. I know other areas that have had screwworm in the past, they start to try to release sterile flies, and that’s kind of that process for eradication. But again, that is a little bit more of a long-term effect trying to just decrease the population slowly and get to a point where we no longer have it here. But we do need to look at this from multiple angles to just make sure that we are covering as much as we can to really eradicate this.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. All right, we’ll leave it there. Dr. Mindy Bemmerl, director of medicine with the Arizona Humane Society, joining us to talk about New World screwworm. Dr. Bemmerl, thank you so much for coming on. I really appreciate you taking the time.

MINDY BEMMERL: Thank you, Lauren.

LAUREN GILGER: With Thanksgiving right around the corner, you might be getting ready to stock your kitchen with all of the ingredients to make the turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce. And if you are, our next guest has some tips for you. Chef Doug Robson is the chef and founder of Valley restaurants Gallo Blanco Cafe, Otro Cafe and Tesota. I got him on the line last year to talk all things Thanksgiving cooking.

DOUG ROBSON: I like to do a lot of baking around the holidays, so every year I take on the baking aspect of it as well as making the turkey and mashed potatoes. I mean, I pretty much do all of it. I enjoy the whole ensemble of it, but what I get fixated on is usually what goes with the turkey that is not the mashed potatoes and the green beans, but the breads and the pastries.

LAUREN GILGER: Like rolls, things like that?

DOUG ROBSON: Oh yeah, yeah. I do rolls. So I’ve been doing variations from like an Irish soda bread to your traditional dinner rolls. This year I’m going to attempt something a little bit different that I’ve been working on. I’ve been laminating my own dough. So I’m basically going to do some croissant rolls, but more in the style of not a croissant, but you roll them like you would a cinnamon roll and then you bake them in a cast-iron skillet. So you have the flakiness and the buttery aspects of a croissant.

LAUREN GILGER: I love that. Cuz if you think about bread and Thanksgiving, yes, it’s all about the gravy and the use of the bread in the meal, right?

DOUG ROBSON: Oh, you got to have a vehicle, right, for the gravy to get in your mouth, and you’re not going to use a spoon. We’re much more civilized, so we’ll just like dunk it in bread and shove it in our mouths.

LAUREN GILGER: So you come from an interesting kind of culinary background. Your mother is French Vietnamese. You grew up in Mexico. You do sort of international food at Tesota, but you do Mexican food at some of your other restaurants. You’re kind of known for that. I want to talk a little bit about how those culinary influences tend to manifest themselves in this very Americana meal on Thanksgiving. Do you tend to do a traditional Thanksgiving at home?

DOUG ROBSON: It’s just been recently that we’ve kind of made it a tradition to do turkey on Thanksgiving. Years before we’ve done chả giò, spring rolls and pho. Like we’ve made a turkey pho one year. It was really good. It was really good. But as all the kids are grown up and in the last couple years we’ve settled to do a traditional Thanksgiving meal. But I do a couple things, like with my turkey stuffing, I usually use a variety of bread and croutons, and my stuffing mix is usually celery, onions, lots of garlic, all the traditional stuff, the fresh herbs like the thyme, little bit of sage, fresh parsley. But what I like to do is I actually use a little bit of soy sauce when I’m seasoning my stuffing. And I chop up water chestnuts, and I add water chestnuts to my stuffing. So when you eat this, in addition with the celery, when you eat it, you have this little crunch of texture of the water chestnuts. It’s actually pretty darn tasty.

LAUREN GILGER: You just reminded me I need to get my list going for Thanksgiving.

DOUG ROBSON: Make sure we don’t forget these ingredients.

LAUREN GILGER: What made you want to go back to a traditional Thanksgiving meal after doing it differently in the past? That’s interesting, like after the kids are gone, you’re like, “No, we’re going to do it this way now.”

DOUG ROBSON: Well, the kids come home and because my brother lives out here and my niece and nephew, and now because they’re in their 20s, they bring their better halves. So it’s kind of grown into, “Oh wow, there’s going to be 16 of us at the table.” So we kind of made a decision: Let’s go traditional for Thanksgiving and allow ourselves like Christmas to be a little less traditional, and we’ll either do our Vietnamese food or last year we did a prime rib, but we smoked the prime rib and that was really good too. One of the things that I do with my turkey is I don’t roast my whole turkey anymore. I do the spatchcock method. And I know that I said that my focus is the rolls, but I do that, the whole ensemble, if you miss one part, the whole thing crumbles on you.

LAUREN GILGER: Well, and the turkey is obviously the center point of any Thanksgiving. So you don’t do it traditionally, but it sounds like you get some better flavor out of that. Tell us what’s your advice to home cooks who are all going to head to the kitchen and try and make this very important meal this year?

DOUG ROBSON: One of the things that people really miss is the timing. If you’re going to do a turkey, make sure you make room in your fridge. The night before or two nights before actually, take your turkey out of the packaging, get yourself a rack where you can put that turkey on and let it air-dry. Nine out of 10 times if your skin’s not crispy, it’s because you either brined your turkey and didn’t give it enough time to dry the skin. And that’s just going to level up your game. The other thing that I do, and this is something that my dad did growing up, I take a gin and I actually put some little garlic salt in there, a little chicken bouillon, believe it or not, and I inject the turkey breast with it as much as I can. And when you cook it, the alcohol evaporates and you’re just left with the botanical flavors of the juniper and the little salt from the bouillon, and it gives just a well-rounded flavor and it keeps the breast moist, and it really comes out phenomenal.

LAUREN GILGER: Oh, that sounds really good. Yeah. I want to ask you one final quick question before I let you go, because I think part of Thanksgiving is the meal and the cooking and the timing and all these kind of methods you’re describing. But part of it’s like the traditions, the nostalgia, the sort of ambiance. What do you make of that? What are your favorite parts of just sitting at that table with the family and participating in this big holiday every year?

DOUG ROBSON: Well, it’s I think for us, building our own traditions. Obviously, I came to the United States when I was young, and we never really built the Thanksgiving traditions that we have now. And so when you sit around the table and you’re breaking bread with family and friends and you’re really just sitting there and you’re catching up with your whole family. You’re hearing about what Nick is doing, what Maddie’s doing in school. I mean, at the end of the day, it’s just we’re making great memories with our family and eating some good food, and every year we look forward to it and it just keeps growing and growing. Eventually, I wouldn’t mind having grandkids. Down the road I could just see generations of Robsons.

LAUREN GILGER: Well, best of luck on that. I hope that comes to fruition for you. That is Chef Doug Robson, chef and founder of Gallo Blanco Cafe, Otro Cafe and Tesota. Doug, thank you so much for coming back on “The Show.” I really appreciate it, and happy Thanksgiving.

DOUG ROBSON: You as well. Thanks for having me.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning. It is The Show here on KJZZ 91.5. I am Lauren Gilger.

There’s no shortage of Christmas movies and most streaming services have been pushing snowy classics since mid-October now, but what about Thanksgiving movies? Why does it feel like we skip straight from horror to holiday? Well, our next guest has some pretty strong opinions about that. Craig Outhier is the editor of Phoenix Magazine and a former film critic. Back in 2022, we compiled a list of the best, at least Thanksgiving-adjacent movies we could think of and hashed it out.

CRAIG OUTHIER: It’s true. It’s a second-rate commodity. It’s just marginalized. It’s like British cuisine or Vietnam War reenactment. I mean, it exists, but it doesn’t get anybody excited. And I think that’s an interesting question alone, like why is that? And I think first, it’s because Thanksgiving is kind of a pain in the ass, isn’t it? I mean, you got like two days off and sometimes you feel compelled to go across the country. It’s a tight window, and for all the beautiful memories that are associated with Thanksgiving and the noble social underpinnings, it’s just kind of a bummer sometimes. So I think the best Thanksgiving movies sometimes address that topic. “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” is the one that comes up a lot because that whole movie is about the logistical impossibility of getting across the country in time for Thanksgiving, right? So.

MOVIE CLIP: You have any idea how fast you were going?

Well, funnily enough, I was just talking to my friend about that. Our speedometer is melted and as a result, it’s very hard to say with any degree of accuracy exactly how fast we were going.

78 miles an hour.

78, huh? Well, yeah, I could buy that. Sure, I guess. You would know better than us, especially since we got a melted speedometer.

Do you feel this vehicle is safe for highway travel?

Yes, I do.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s of course a famous Steve Martin and John Candy kind of duo movie. It hits on this theme that yes, it’s impossible to get across the country and the travel around Thanksgiving is always insane. But there’s also always kind of family themes, friendship themes, I think around Thanksgiving and at least the storylines that are written around it in various films, including “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.” Do you think that these are sort of universal? These are things that we should make more movies about because they’re good?

CRAIG OUTHIER: Yeah, maybe looking at this list of Thanksgiving movies that we compiled, and it’s a short list. I think the theme that comes through, maybe that connects with a truism about Thanksgiving is that it tends to be one of those holidays where you expand your family. And you have a surrogate family, friends, people you invite that can’t get home for the holidays, so they spend Thanksgiving with you, that kind of thing, which is maybe a greater community message. And yeah, I think that’s probably part of the appeal of some of the movies that you think about. Someone brought up the movie “Tower Heist” with Ben Stiller, not a movie that I even realized took place during Thanksgiving, but it is a movie about an extended family. It’s a guy who engineered this heist of a, he’s like a Bernie Madoff guy. Alan Alda plays this financier, right, who’s sucked everybody’s pension dry and they want to get their comeuppance, so they form this little team of people who live in this tower, kind of a family movie in a way.

LAUREN GILGER: In a way. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade makes an appearance. I guess that’s probably most of the theme there.

MOVIE CLIP: Do you realize what you’ve done to me? You ruined my life. You understand that I’m a part of this now? And for what? So you can steal a car?

Yeah, worth $45 million made out of gold.

Gold? It’s worth $45 million?

Give or take 10 million.

All right, come on, let’s push it in the elevator.

I don’t think it’s going to fit.

No, it won’t fit in the elevator. But it doesn’t have to.

LAUREN GILGER: I mean, there are also some on this list that I think are more overtly about Thanksgiving. “Scent of a Woman” is an interesting one cuz I did not see this on the list and say, “Oh, this is clearly a Thanksgiving movie.” But then you remember this all happens over Thanksgiving break, and it kind of does hit on all of those themes.

CRAIG OUTHIER: I guess it does. There’s a movie with Holly Hunter back in the ’90s, “Home for the Holidays.” Very much a spent-time-with-the-family holiday type of movie. But also I think an allegory. It’s a dark comedy. She’s like in a bad place in her life. She’s divorced. She just got fired. She’s great. Holly Hunter’s wonderful, one of her, I think, better roles. It’s really just an allegory though for the lameness of Thanksgiving. And I love Thanksgiving. I’m not saying it’s lame, but she has to get back to her family, she doesn’t necessarily want to see them, there’s all these fraught issues, and at the same time, of course, it’s a warm movie about the miracle of family. So it kind of hits it from both ends. It’s a difficult topic, but a fun one.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, it definitely is. I think we have to talk about “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” which is not overtly a Thanksgiving movie, but very fall, very much about friends and family. There’s this very autumn aesthetic. It’s obviously Wes Anderson too, so there’s that aesthetic.

MOVIE CLIP: I’m still not getting a signal. Is anybody getting any reception?

I don’t have any signal, but I haven’t had a problem.

Crisp up those ducks. Drag those chickens, slow them down just a little bit, we’re a little ahead. Where are the apples? Still now, do you still have them raw? Well, slice them up, let’s get them in the pan.

I can imagine how painful, even just emotionally, that must be for you.

Oh, you know, it’s not the end of the world.

Oh, but Foxy, how humiliating, having your whole tail blown clean off.

Could we drop it?

LAUREN GILGER: There’s definitely a theme here about food and friends. How do you…

CRAIG OUTHIER: Bunkering down for the long winter ahead.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, right. I mean, do you think this kind of cozy fall theme can fit into this Thanksgiving genre?

CRAIG OUTHIER: Yeah, that’s probably one of the benefits or the attributes of Thanksgiving in terms of how it looks on cinema. At least you’ve got the pretty autumnal look going on, and there is the sense of Thanksgiving really is a dress rehearsal for the cool holidays. Let’s just be honest, right? For the big religious holidays in December. But it’s kind of beginning of the holidays and I think there is a nostalgia there and that’s probably one thing the better Thanksgiving movies do is they touch on that. And I think you’re right. “Fantastic Mr. Fox” is a feast of those kinds of aesthetics.

LAUREN GILGER: One of the things that strikes me, not necessarily in this list that we’ve compiled here, but just thinking about Thanksgiving scenes in movies is that most of the ones that I can think of are also Christmas movies. I’m thinking of “Miracle on 34th Street,” which is very much about the Thanksgiving Day Parade, but is a Christmas movie.

CRAIG OUTHIER: It’s a dress rehearsal for Christmas. I’m telling you.

LAUREN GILGER: So do you think that we’re missing something here? Do you think that there is a genre rife for the picking where people could come in and make some really effective Thanksgiving movies that can really hit home?

CRAIG OUTHIER: Lauren, I’m going to be completely honest with you: No. There’s something called pure cinema, right? It’s just what looks good on film and what hits those kind of those sensual things that we want out of movies: kiss-kiss, bang-bang, that kind of stuff. Thanksgiving just doesn’t bring any of it to the table, which is the problem. It’s a wonderful holiday, but it’s not necessarily a cinematic one. There’s really no mysticism around it, which is why Christmas movies have a leg up. They can be magical, right? I don’t think Thanksgiving really does. It’s got a big ugly bird at the center of it that doesn’t look great on film unless it’s been slaughtered and baked. I mean, that’s it. And then you’ve got a dinner table. So it’s a difficult topic for filmmakers to embrace, but when they do, it can be wonderful. How about “Hannah and Her Sisters”?

LAUREN GILGER: A classic.

CRAIG OUTHIER: One of Woody Allen’s absolute best movies. Such a great ensemble cast, one that weaves in and out of family and extended family and friendship. So yeah, that’s a great one.

MOVIE CLIP: Stop it, you idiot. She’s your wife’s sister.

I can’t help it. I’m consumed by her. It’s been months now. I dream about her. I think about her at the office. Oh, Lee, what am I going to do? I hear myself mooning over you, and it’s disgusting.

LAUREN GILGER: And that begins and ends at Thanksgiving holidays, where we will begin and end this interview. Craig Outhier is the editor of Phoenix Magazine, also a former film critic, joining us to talk more about the long-lost Thanksgiving movie. Craig, thanks so much for coming on. Have a good one.

CRAIG OUTHIER: You bet, Lauren. Appreciate it.

LAUREN GILGER: Thanks for listening to The Show’s podcast. The Show is produced by Sativa Peterson, Nick Sanchez, Amber Victoria Singer and Kavish Siddhartha. The Show was created by Jon Hoban and our executive producer is Amy Silverman. You can find more of The Show and sign up for our newsletter at theshow.kjzz.org, and you can find us on Instagram @kjzztheshow.