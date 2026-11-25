Arizona restaurants got their first taste of Michelin this year. We’ll hear how these critics could impact our local food season. Plus, we’ll meet a couple rolling up fresh bagels in south Phoenix.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s original production The Show is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz

MARK BRODIE: Hi, I’m Mark Brodie, co-host of The Show, an original production from KJZZ. Every weekday we bring you the latest news and culture from across the state. You can find much more at theshow.kjzz.org. Here’s today’s episode.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning. It’s The Show here on KJZZ 91.5 in Phoenix. I’m Mark Brodie.

LAUREN GILGER: And I’m Lauren Gilger. Coming up, a Tucson author explores the gay history behind American cuisine.

MARK BRODIE: And we’ll meet a couple rolling fresh bagels out of South Phoenix.

LAUREN GILGER: But first, Arizona restaurateurs got their first taste of Michelin this year. The internationally recognized restaurant guides bring a whole new level of prestige to a restaurant. Chefs spend their entire careers working to get an elusive Michelin star. And their secretive inspectors also give out lesser recognitions called Bib Gourmands, which also put a restaurant on the map.

But this year in the Grand Canyon State, not one restaurant received a star. Nineteen were recognized by Michelin, including seven Bib Gourmands.

So how does this level of critique by the international food world impact our local food scene? To find out, we decided to take a look at another place where Michelin has recently made its mark: Colorado.

Miguel Otárola is a food writer for the Denver Post, and I spoke with him more about Michelin’s impact there, and he told me he was surprised at the results here in Phoenix.

MIGUEL OTÁROLA: I do have a sister that lives in Phoenix, and when she told me that there were no stars, I didn’t really believe her. So to actually hear it confirmed is pretty wild.

LAUREN GILGER: Michelin inspectors have been in Denver since 2023. This year, they expanded to the whole state, which changed the game in some more far-flung parts of Colorado. As of this year, Colorado restaurants have more like a dozen stars, and Otárola told me it’s their secretive process that makes Michelin effective.

MIGUEL OTÁROLA: That is all Michelin. I know very little about it. I just know when it comes out, right, as everybody else does.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s the whole point, right? Michelin is so trusted because of this secretive and long-time process where the chefs don’t know who the inspectors are or when they’ll be there. They can’t wine and dine them or show off for them. It’s supposed to be a fair process in that way, right?

MIGUEL OTÁROLA: Yes, allegedly, and I think that there’s a lot of money going towards this to make sure it stays a fair process, right? To make sure that these inspectors are anonymously paying for their food.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. And remind us who Michelin is, where this all came from, and how it’s become the top thing in the restaurant world.

MIGUEL OTÁROLA: Oh man, it’s tied to the tire company Michelin, and this started back in the 19th century in France as a way to get people to buy tires, to get on the road, to travel to all these different restaurants. So they started issuing these guides with all these little restaurants, with hotels, with other basically pit stops that people could go to.

And from there, from France, it launched on into the United States. And it’s only been recently — in Arizona it was only this year, and in Colorado it was only in 2023 — that basically they started expanding into these states with the interest of the tourism boards, with their money and their engagement to come out and put guides out for Colorado and for these states.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. So what do you think the impact of that has been a few years in on the Colorado — maybe Denver in particular — on the dining scene, right? Because it is this prestigious thing, and getting a star is such a goal of so many restaurants.

MIGUEL OTÁROLA: I mean, yeah, I think it’s always been a goal. I think it’s been really fun, right? To have it in your own state is really fun as someone who thinks about food, who wants to go out and dine and find good restaurants, to recommend places to people. It’s been considered as a party, and every year they do have a celebration right after the awards are issued where they hand out all these white jackets, and having that clover on your mantle or on the restaurant window, it’s a pretty big deal.

LAUREN GILGER: How many stars are there in Colorado restaurants now?

MIGUEL OTÁROLA: So I count a dozen in Colorado since they expanded. There was only one new addition this year, though, which I guess similar to Phoenix, similar to Arizona, it’s not incredibly exciting when there’s only one new addition. But let’s just say it, this place is called Milpero. It is from Chef Johnny Curiel, who works very hard, who has a couple of other restaurants on this Michelin star list.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. I mean, that sounds like a whole lot to me considering no Arizona restaurants got stars the first year in. Is that normal? Does it take some time for restaurants to catch on, build it up?

MIGUEL OTÁROLA: That’s what I’m saying. I think this is a bit of an anomaly. I think many of us were expecting Michelin to cover a bigger footprint this year, and when it was pretty quiet, there was only that one new addition, it took some people by surprise. We were expecting, because it was expanding to the entire state, to be a bigger showcase, I think.

LAUREN GILGER: What was the impact there of the expansion of Michelin to the entire state and not just Denver? Did you see some area restaurants highlighted and recognized, maybe not a star, but a Bib Gourmand or something lower, that they could get a little Michelin glow on them even if they were not in that major city?

MIGUEL OTÁROLA: Yeah, definitely. They definitely could get glow, and I love the Bib Gourmand rating, too, because it allows more people to be able to dine out. It’s a little more affordable, and these places have a real buzz to them. But as far as it comes to the other areas in Colorado, it did highlight Colorado Springs, and it highlighted one mountain town that wasn’t included before, and that was Breckenridge. There’s a lot of very good dining going on in Breckenridge right now, places such as Radicato from Chef Matt Vawter and another chef-owner that works at a place called Rootstalk.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you lastly, then, about overall your take on the impact that Michelin can have. Do you think it’s a net good thing for the restaurant industry in a place for this kind of prestigious guide to be here? Do you think it makes everybody step up their game a little bit, or do you think there are some real questions about this process?

MIGUEL OTÁROLA: I do think it definitely helps people step up their game. I think even if it isn’t a star, their recommendation rating and the Bib Gourmand rating are still really important. You’re still able to go to this celebration and be recognized by Michelin. You get a clover that you can hang up and put up on your restaurant, and that definitely makes an impact. It really helps build buzz.

I mean, there’s many other places here in Denver that I could recommend. There’s places like MAKfam, which is a Cantonese restaurant. There’s Pig & Tiger, which just got the Bib Gourmand rating this year. There’s an incredible Vietnamese restaurant called Dân Dã that didn’t get a star, but got a recommendation.

And so it’s still an achievement for these places to get these recognitions, and it definitely will help them get more people in the door. What I don’t think it does is necessarily for the places that get Michelin stars, I don’t necessarily think it means that they are going to be booked for an entire year. These are places where you have to get a reservation to get in. Many of them are chef’s counters where there’s only a small selection of seats. You may have been, and it’s a big deal to go to these places.

LAUREN GILGER: So this just adds to that level of prestige, you think?

MIGUEL OTÁROLA: It definitely adds to the prestige. It will definitely cause an initial rise, a surge in reservations, and then I think it’s really up to the city to continue to keep that energy going for these places.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, all right. Miguel Otárola joining us, food writer with The Denver Post, talking about the impact of Michelin there. Miguel, thank you so much for coming on. This is interesting stuff. It’ll be fun to see what happens next in Arizona’s Michelin journey.

MIGUEL OTÁROLA: Thank you, Lauren. Yeah, more restaurants, hopefully.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning. It’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

LAUREN GILGER: And I’m Lauren Gilger. Coming up, a Tucson author explores the gay influences behind America’s culinary history.

MARK BRODIE: But first, bagels are generally not considered a traditional Thanksgiving food, although our next guests may quibble with that. Catherine and Pablo Orozco are the co-owners of Bagelero Bagels, which is based in South Phoenix and operates a bagel cart at the Uptown and Downtown farmers markets. Catherine and Pablo are both Valley natives. Catherine grew up in South Phoenix, Pablo in Tempe. And they told me they both ate bagels growing up, but didn’t know then that the bread product would become such a big part of their lives. They came by the studio recently to talk about bagels, some specific varieties and what might be next for them. But we began by Catherine explaining how they got started doing this.

CATHERINE OROZCO: So about three years ago now, both of us were in our full-time corporate jobs. I worked in public health and Pablo in architecture. And nine-to-five was just kind of slowly chipping at us. I don’t know, the transition from undergrad into the workplace is a little bit difficult, so we’re just trying to find something creative outlet. And we used to go to a bagel shop during undergrad in Tempe, and we would always think, “Oh, this would be such a cool, fun lifestyle.” I don’t know.

MARK BRODIE: Getting up at — instead of nine-to-five, you want to get up at 3:00 in the morning or something?

CATHERINE OROZCO: Yeah, getting up at 3:00 a.m. Didn’t think so much about it, but heading into that new year, we were just like, “Let’s try something out.” And so we worked on a recipe and we tried the bagels, and to us they tasted great because they were homemade and fresh out the oven. Hindsight, they were awful and flat and ugly, but yeah, that was kind of our first step into the bagel space.

MARK BRODIE: So Pablo, did you think, “Hey, we like bagels, we’re OK in the kitchen, yeah, we can do this”?

PABLO OROZCO: I mean, somewhat. I mean, we both liked cooking at the time. I feel like it was just something that interested us, but neither of us again came from a culinary background. I was doing architecture and design stuff at work, and I think I just had enough freedom to work on an idea, and I always had a creative drive in myself to find something and also that entrepreneurial aspect, and try and find something that we could call our own. And so then I found a local job nearby in South Phoenix, and it was just at a local pizza shop, and that was me committing to myself to say, “I need to work in the culinary or just in the food service industry in order to feel like I’m actually in it.” And so from there I went from one pizza shop to another, and then at the same time I was working on Bagelero, and luckily it still worked out.

MARK BRODIE: Did anything from the pizza place help you in developing that recipe? I know pizza dough and bagels are obviously very different, but to some extent they come from the same — maybe they’re cousins.

PABLO OROZCO: Yeah. I feel like I really wasn’t too in depth with the dough at the time when I was at the first pizza shop. The second one I was able to — it was more a standardized pizza shop, so I was able to understand the dough, feel the dough myself and feel how it really felt and understand how it works when you’re actually shaping the dough and making the pizza. And so I feel like they were very similar. But yeah, I think for our first recipe we looked up a simple Google recipe and were like, “How to make bagels?” And so we just went from there, and then I was reading books every time we went to Barnes & Noble or a library or anywhere. I was just trying to find any information I could on making the perfect bagel, and so I took bits and pieces from wherever I could, and then eventually I feel like we started getting a recipe that we liked, and yeah, I went from there.

MARK BRODIE: And right now, am I right, you guys are in a cart. At some point would you like to open up an actual bagel store?

CATHERINE OROZCO: Yeah, that’s always the goal is to have a brick and mortar. But right now I think we always talk about how just because we don’t have a shop doesn’t make us less of a business. Pop-ups have become really popular, I think, in the past couple of years for people to dip their toe in without having to up-front all this money of having a shop, all of the expenses that come with that. So right now, us being in a commercial kitchen space and doing our three markets a week, we’re pretty content and satisfied in where we’re at, and it’s just slowly growing from there.

PABLO OROZCO: Yeah, and I feel like we’re able to push out the amount of bagels that normally shops might be able to push out on their regular hours. We’re just pushing it out of a small little tent. It’s definitely a lot of work because we basically have to move a whole restaurant every morning and —

CATHERINE OROZCO: Into a 10-by-10 space.

PABLO OROZCO: Into a 10-by-10 space, yeah.

CATHERINE OROZCO: For four hours and pump out as much as we can and then pack it all up.

PABLO OROZCO: And we’re there pretty much every day of the week in the kitchen, minus I would say Sunday, but every other day we’re there, and we’re there making bagels, whether it be for a market or also for our wholesale clients as well.

MARK BRODIE: Now, Pablo, I know that for some folks, different flavored bagels can be kind of a controversial thing. I have met people who think blueberry bagels, for example, should just not exist. Is this something that you have to think about when you’re trying to experiment with different flavors?

PABLO OROZCO: Yeah, I think it’s something to think about. I mean, when we went to New York, we got to experience the New York bagel and see what flavors even they offer, and I feel like same thing, blueberry isn’t as big there. And one of the main flavors that we do is jalapeño cheddar, and that is nonexistent in New York. And it was interesting to see that. I think we’re able to put our own culture and also our own nostalgia and our childhood into our bagels. One of our first flavors for some reason that I was so set on doing was the pizza bagel, and everybody loved it. And now it’s a little tedious to make in the morning. It has multiple steps in the process, but it’s definitely a fan favorite, and we don’t really see too many shops doing it. And yeah, it’s a little risky, but I think people enjoy that risk, and even if they just try it once, at least they got to try it, and it’s up to them if they like it or not.

MARK BRODIE: So I’ve got to ask you about the pumpkin bagel, because this seems to be a thing that you guys are kind of known for. What’s the story behind that?

CATHERINE OROZCO: We had seen it three years ago. I don’t even know who originally had posted it. I don’t even know if it was a bagel, if it was a sourdough loaf or something like that. But we’re like, “We need to do this.” It’s so different, it’s fun, it’s cute. And so we dropped it two, three years ago, and from the moment we posted it, we had lines at every farmers market. We’re selling out in 20, 30 minutes. Just the last week of October this year for Halloween, we did 35 dozen at one market of just pumpkin bagels.

MARK BRODIE: Oh, my gosh. That seems like a lot.

CATHERINE OROZCO: It was a lot. It is a lot.

MARK BRODIE: So Pablo, one of the things that I’ve heard — I’m from the Northeast, which is an area that’s kind of known for bagels, and the thing that I keep hearing is it’s all about the water. The reason why other areas can’t have bagels like New York City bagels is it’s the water. Is that true?

PABLO OROZCO: Yeah, I mean, partly true. I mean, I feel like it really depends on who you are as a person. I mean, we tried it in New York. When we went to BagelFest, I decided to take my own water. I took it straight from the kitchen that we use every morning, and I put it in and I was like, “We’re bringing South Phoenix water.” So I took it to the kitchen that we use in New York, and so we took it side by side. The only ingredient that changed was the water, and overall, I mean, I feel like we preferred the South Phoenix water one. And I think it was just — and we also explained that.

CATHERINE OROZCO: Could be biased, but —

PABLO OROZCO: Could be a little biased. I think it was just interesting for people. I always say it comes from the canals or César Chávez Lake to scare people a little bit, but I know where it’s really coming from. But I think it really comes down to the technique and how much love you put into your product, and I feel like we’ve been able to put more technique and love into it and really try and learn how to get that process before you even start the bake to really try and perfect it.

MARK BRODIE: So Catherine, I mean, Phoenix is not known per se as a bagel town like a place like New York is. Do you think it ever could be? Would you want it to be?

CATHERINE OROZCO: I mean, just in the three years that we’ve been doing this, we went from maybe two, three bagel shops that were pretty well known in different parts of the Valley to now we have multiple friends in Phoenix who are now focusing on bagels. That is a thing. I think there’s a big boom in bagels, not just here in Phoenix, but I think across the country. A lot of big —

PABLO OROZCO: I think the bagel boom has even gone into private equity. Big bagel, they say.

CATHERINE OROZCO: Really, that’s a whole thing.

PABLO OROZCO: I feel like we’re part of the small bagel who’s still trying to make their way to have their own shop and stuff, but we also see the big bagel that can start a shop tomorrow and just get it started.

CATHERINE OROZCO: Yeah, if you look it up, pop-up bagels have spread from New York across the country. There’s getting one in Gilbert. It’s at a whole different pace than I would say an Einstein’s. They’re setting up shops next to small local businesses.

PABLO OROZCO: And their business model is different. It’s just hot and fresh bagels and rip and dip. It’s not you get served your bagel, you get your cut with cream cheese. That’s all up to you however you want to take them home or if you just want to rip it on site. You get no sandwiches. So it’s really fast and really quick, but I can see the appeal of why people like that, but —

CATHERINE OROZCO: But they’ve been able to expand because their baseline is a lot higher than your normal bagel shop. You could get a bagel with spread at any local place. There you have to buy a minimum of four, five bagels.

MARK BRODIE: OK.

CATHERINE OROZCO: So that business model that they’re doing is working and it’s growing, and there’s a lot of talk within the bagel community of people being upset about it, but I mean everyone has their own business.

PABLO OROZCO: Everyone has their preference.

MARK BRODIE: I mean, is that concerning to you guys that these big private equity firms are opening up sort of — I don’t want to call them chains, but these sort of big money-backed operations that in theory could compete or put you guys out of business?

CATHERINE OROZCO: Oh yeah, definitely. I mean, it’s been three years and we don’t have a brick and mortar yet, and some people could say, “Oh, maybe you’re falling behind, maybe you’re not moving quick enough. What are you doing to expand?” But for us, that was never the goal. We want to stay in South Phoenix. That’s where we started, that’s where we want to go, and that’s the community that’s driven —

PABLO OROZCO: Yeah, and up until last year, I mean, we didn’t even have a big bagel shop to begin with in South Phoenix. That was kind of our whole baseline for starting Bagelero to begin with.

MARK BRODIE: So what was the thought of basing a bagel place in South Phoenix? Bagels are kind of a niche thing, and even if a neighborhood didn’t have a bagel shop before, there’s no guarantee that folks in that neighborhood wanted a bagel shop.

PABLO OROZCO: Yeah, I think it also came from just in our culture there’s panaderías. There’s a lot of panaderías, and that’s kind of where Bagelero came from and the whole cart idea. We know there’s panaderos and eloteros. There’s the people who come on their little carritos through the neighborhood with their elote carts, and we’re like, “Why couldn’t we expand that idea and make it with bagels?” And I think that I think we just know our culture loves carbs. So we’re carbs and cheese, so we’re like, “How could we tap into that in a different way?”

CATHERINE OROZCO: And I think that’s why our most popular flavor has always from the beginning been jalapeño cheddar. It’s spicy, it’s cheesy, it’s something that people in our neighborhood love.

PABLO OROZCO: They’re used to it. It’s carbs and cheese. Yeah, exactly.

CATHERINE OROZCO: And it is — yeah, they may not have had a bagel other than your Thomas’ bagel, your Fry’s local grocery store bagels, but when they had that and they can tell the difference and they can say, “Oh, this is something that I would reach for in the morning or gravitate towards.”

MARK BRODIE: Catherine, is there something grounding to you about doing this in the neighborhood in which you and your father grew up?

CATHERINE OROZCO: Oh, definitely. My dad had a real estate business for more than 20 years there based in South Phoenix. I go to school down the street. I went to school down the street from our kitchen. We’re based right off of Central with the development of the light rail. It’s crazy to even be there at 5:00 in the morning and then you hear the light rail pass by. It’s like, “Oh wow, when that happened.” So yeah, it’s been awesome, and it’s amazing to bring something to my community that just was lacking or missing.

MARK BRODIE: All right, Catherine and Pablo Orozco, co-founders of Bagelero, thanks so much for the conversation. I appreciate it.

PABLO OROZCO: Thanks for having us.

CATHERINE OROZCO: Thank you, Mark. Appreciate it.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning. It’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

LAUREN GILGER: And I’m Lauren Gilger. Last year, the Valley saw some of the biggest drama in the local restaurant scene in some time. It involved JL Patisserie and a social media influencer named Aurora Griffo, who went by the handle Glamorama. Griffo posted a video reviewing the new location of local chef Jenna Leurquin’s pastry shop. And while she had a few nice things to say, she didn’t love it. But after she posted a video featuring the criticism, the James Beard-nominated pastry chef responded. Leurquin posted her own video on social media pointing out that this influencer had reached out to them before she came, offering to go easy on her review in exchange for free food.

JENNA LEURQUIN: So we totally respect a bad review, but what we don’t like is lying and bullying. The first thing she said was that our pistachio was so fake. Fun fact: we have right here our pistachio paste that is 100% pistachios from Italy. And this isn’t just about me. This specific influencer has gone to many different local restaurants and bullied them. The problem is if the next generation is influenced by her to believe it’s OK to bully and disrespect the food industry. My biggest pride in what I’ve built here isn’t just how I source my ingredients, but it’s having found the people to be in my team that wake up every day and that care about what we do, our processes, and that work really, really hard to do this.

LAUREN GILGER: Leurquin’s video received millions of likes, and that influencer has deleted her account, apologized and admitted publicly that she has faced massive backlash since. The incident brought to light a really interesting conversation about food criticism today and the role these social media influencers play. Last year, I spoke more about it with Kirstie Kimball. She’s an independent restaurant critic and food writer in Minnesota who writes on Substack under the name “Beyond Beurre Blanc.”

KIRSTIE KIMBALL: I think this is a difficult conversation because I don’t know if the average restaurant or bakery guest is really ready to hear and digest that other influencers do this all of the time, but it’s less direct and more implied. So Aurora really put something in the spotlight that is standard practice for influencers and is why I don’t think the average person should trust influencers with their limited funds to spend at restaurants. So every influencer would deny this when you ask, but very few influencers are going around doing collabs where they get free food and then being balanced about their meals, right? They’re going to be really positive. And even fewer of them are posting publicly that those meals are free, which is actually considered taxable income that they don’t report and in violation of FTC guidelines. So I think that it’s hard because Aurora really got a lot of the heat for something that’s pretty common, but it’s not about her, it’s about influencers.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. And this kind of broader picture of what food criticism even looks like in today’s world, right?

KIRSTIE KIMBALL: Yes.

LAUREN GILGER: So you do independent food criticism. There are traditional food critics working at newspapers or magazines — those people still exist. And then there is the influencer realm, but there is this kind of growing body of people like you who kind of do this on Substack or with a blog, and they have their audience fund them. How do you function in that way?

KIRSTIE KIMBALL: Yeah, so my audience totally funds me. I’m 100% reader-funded. So the big difference I think between indies like me and legacy press is that I have to pay out of pocket for my meals. And if that meal is just OK, it hurts, right? Because I think about the people who funded me, not my press that has a pretty big budget for me. I love legacy press journalism. I think it’s so important, but I love independent food criticism because I think we get a little closer to the guest experience when we have to put our card down with our name that’s tied to our personal bank account.

LAUREN GILGER: So that’s kind of two ends of the spectrum, but then there’s this influencer end of it. You talked about the pay-to-play kind of aspect of this and how this is just how it works. But it sounds like restaurants are sort of in on the game often as well. Is this sort of a poorly kept secret, I guess?

KIRSTIE KIMBALL: Yeah, I think it’s a poorly kept secret and it’s not universal, right? So there are restaurants with PR budgets that sort of do that pay-to-play, and I’ll give an example from my local market. There’s a restaurant right now where almost every influencer showed up within the same week, and I was like, “Oh, they’re getting their meals comped at that restaurant, right?” And when I reached out to influencers, they didn’t put “ad” or “paid partnership” on their posts, but they said, “Yes, my meal was comped.” And so I believe them when they say that they had great meals there because the restaurant knew they were coming, right? Was able to prep for them, gave them the best server in the house. But when I went to that restaurant three times — because I’m working on a review on that restaurant — my meals there were all bad, because nobody knew who I was. And that’s a challenge, right? And why wouldn’t a restaurant put their best foot forward if they know an influencer is coming in?

LAUREN GILGER: Fair enough, yeah.

KIRSTIE KIMBALL: I totally get it. On the other side, though, there are so many restaurants that don’t have that PR budget or, like JL Patisserie, didn’t want to pay to play, right? And it’s hard for them to get noticed if all people are doing is looking at the influencer videos. And I don’t think that the average guest realizes that most of what they’re seeing is PR funds.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so tell us more about the tactics you use, the measures you have gone to to try to remain anonymous, because it’s not like your picture can’t be anywhere these days — it’s almost nonexistent anymore.

KIRSTIE KIMBALL: Right, and I have pink hair, so I’ll just say that out there for everybody listening. I have pink hair, and there are things that I do to get around that. I’ll use light disguises, which I won’t go into what I do for that.

LAUREN GILGER: Gives it away, yeah.

KIRSTIE KIMBALL: Yeah, my favorite thing to do is to sit down with a table of my friends after they’ve already been sat. So the food’s in front of them and it’s hot. I’m in the car. I’ve been waiting in the car the entire time they’ve been sitting in the restaurant, and then all of a sudden I appear to see: Is this food as good as food I had when I was here and they knew it was me? So there’s a lot of things that I do that go beyond just I’m sitting in the restaurant trying to be anonymous. I really ask the question: How do I make sure that someone gave me food and didn’t know it was coming to me?

LAUREN GILGER: What do you think this whole debate, though, Kirstie, says about sort of the state of restaurant criticism today? Most people are not going to read an in-depth review of a restaurant anymore, and most people are going to even find out about a restaurant they might want to go to because something kind of hits or goes viral or gets buzzy on social media.

KIRSTIE KIMBALL: Right, and I think that it’s a moment of crisis, right? I call it the hype cycle, and people chase the hype cycle. So instead of going to your favorite restaurant five times a year, you’ll go to five different restaurants that are all new, and new restaurants aren’t our best restaurants, and that’s not because they won’t be one day maybe, but because a new restaurant is building the plane while flying, right? And so I think there is a return to wanting to read longer-form criticism, and I think the independent critics are proof of that. Because if we all keep looking at the buzzy influencer videos, that’s all we’re going to get, and if that’s all we get, we end up just getting the PR-budget restaurants as the main places that we’re going to, and we’re missing out on huge swaths of the restaurants in our city that are worth us going there for dinner.

LAUREN GILGER: So the last thing I wanted to ask you about is kind of along those lines, because one thing I think I’m noticing in our local food scene here in the Valley is that chefs and restaurant owners like JL Patisserie — but I’ve seen others do this as well — are starting to post kind of light pushback or sometimes pretty strong pushback on these negative reviews from influencers or from people on social media, just arguing that, keep in mind when you’re going to post something like that that we are people who try really hard at this and that we have put our livelihood into this place, basically. It’s like there’s a humanity they’re asking for, it seems like.

KIRSTIE KIMBALL: Yes, 100%, and I think that restaurants deserve that. I think it’s really important for influencers and critics to look up, right? Not be plate-focused, not just look down, but look up at the restaurant and see the human nature of the people who are working. And once a month I release a piece that I call a guest education piece that’s about why does a croissant cost $9 now, and trying to help people be better guests. And I have a piece coming up called “Why Is My Meal Taking Longer Than Usual?” to try to create a sense of patience in restaurants when maybe everything is going wrong that night. And I think if influencers, if critics see the humanity in restaurants and they write about it and they talk about it, they’ll have so much more grace from the restaurant industry, too. Because I’ve noticed that as I’ve started doing that and talking about that, people see me as someone who gets what’s going on in the restaurant, and I think that that matters a lot. The first thing that you have to do is respect that this is the thing that they have built with their own two hands that they’re so proud of. And then you can come in and say, “Here’s what I think happened at the restaurant, and here’s why I think that it happened, and here’s what I think they could do better.” But it starts with knowing and understanding that this is their everything.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, a whole different perspective there. All right. That is Kirstie Kimball, an independent restaurant writer and food critic in Minnesota. She writes on the Substack under the name “Beyond Beurre Blanc.” Kirstie, thank you so much for coming on to talk to me about this. I appreciate it.

KIRSTIE KIMBALL: Thank you, of course, Lauren. I hope you have a good rest of your day.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning. It is The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Lauren Gilger.

MARK BRODIE: And I’m Mark Brodie. A book from a Tucson-based writer asks an interesting question: What is queer food? Author John Birdsall says he’s been thinking about this for years after he wrote a piece more than a decade ago for a magazine in the Bay Area called “America, Your Food Is So Gay.” That story looked at the historical roots in the mid-20th century of three architects of American cuisine: James Beard, Craig Claiborne and Richard Olney. Birdsall says he wanted to look at what they achieved for food in this country despite having to live their lives in the closet and point out what he calls the gay roots of American restaurant cooking in the latter part of the last century. The resulting book following up on that original piece is called “What Is Queer Food?: How We Served a Revolution.” It recently came out in paperback.

JOHN BIRDSALL: For many years before I started writing, I had cooked in restaurants in San Francisco, and even there I had worked in really homophobic kitchens. And so I felt this sense of injustice that a lot of these chefs who I had worked under, who were maybe casually homophobic, that everybody wanted to win a James Beard medal. And it just felt like an injustice that some of these homophobic chefs didn’t even realize that the image of the person they wanted on the medal around their necks suffered from homophobia himself and had to live a life in the closet. So that piece got some attention. I won a James Beard Award for it, and instantly, when I started doing press after that piece won an award, people were like, “Well, what is gay food? You’ve written about these kind of architects, but can you say what it is?” And I realized I had a feeling of what it was, but I hadn’t really thought that deeply about the specific food and dishes. So that got me going on a 10-plus-year quest to sort of really study this question.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah. Well, so do you find that it is the actual dishes themselves, or is it maybe the community of cooking these dishes, whatever they might be, or eating them, or just sort of being together that makes them what they are?

JOHN BIRDSALL: Yes, absolutely. I mean, I kind of argue that there’s no essentialized gay food. You can’t really point to any dishes, despite some sort of kind of beloved things that we all talk about, maybe kind of lavender-flavored iced oat milk latte or something like that, which tends to be a cult food in queer circles. But I argue that it has to do with context and intention, and that foods became queered in the 20th century, which was the focus of my book and my studying, out of necessity. I mean, starting in the very early 20th century, queer people got together usually in private homes because it wasn’t safe to be outside, and what they did is they ate together.

MARK BRODIE: It’s interesting because listening to you talk, I’m struck that it’s not that unusual for groups of people to sort of gather around meals. It’s a sort of a time that people come together and celebrate and mourn and console and all that sort of stuff together. It’s not necessarily unique to the gay community other than the fact that in this case, it sounds like it was really the only place they could do it.

JOHN BIRDSALL: Yeah, exactly. I mean, I talk about a group in New York City in the early 1950s, when the Lavender Scare was raging, which is a time when gay and lesbian people were being persecuted from government jobs, but it spilled over into the private sector. And these women who had socialized together in lesbian bars in New York City didn’t feel safe even doing that anymore. And so they came together around a weekly radio show hosted by Tallulah Bankhead, who it was rumored had had affairs with women. Even that sort of slight hope that there was a woman who was perhaps bisexual and could still be a big star on the radio — I mean, that was enough to sort of kindle this sense of hope and community among these women. I think what made queer communities different in coming together around food is the way that we queer people used food to really change the definition of what nurturing looked like. We, largely out of necessity, had to create our own families, our own chosen families, because many of us in the 20th century were essentially exiled from the places where we grew up once we came out.

MARK BRODIE: So I want to ask you about the idea of the families that a lot of these folks grew up with and then were forced to leave. And did you find that people still were interested in keeping the food traditions from their upbringings, from their childhoods? Was it a source of comfort as it is for so many people as they grow up, things their parents made or their grandparents made? Was that the case for people who maybe were exiled from their families because of their sexuality?

JOHN BIRDSALL: Yeah, absolutely. I mean, so many people in what I call the sort of other Great Migration, which is queer people in the 20th century having to leave the towns and the communities where they had grown up and moving typically to the coasts to be part of these out queer communities and to sort of reinvent sort of culture in queer terms. But there was still so much kind of longing for a lot of the foods that people had grown up with. If you read accounts of the time, there’s a kind of sense of sorrow or this kind of bittersweet sense that people had. They had moved to a city, they had formed lives, they had fallen in love, started families of their own, but they were still cut off from many of the things and the people they loved in the communities where they could not be themselves. So there’s this real sense of reinventing this food, but it still had this kind of bittersweet sense of kind of exile.

MARK BRODIE: What have you seen over the last maybe 15, 20 years or so in this area? Because a lot of what you’ve talked about, a lot of what you write about is from the ’50s to maybe the ’80s, but where are we now? What trends have you noticed more recently?

JOHN BIRDSALL: Things have changed remarkably. When I was a journalist in 2015 working in San Francisco, I kind of reached out to all these out gay and lesbian restaurant chefs and sort of asked them how they might kind of express their own queerness in the work that they did and the food that they cooked. And I was amazed at how much pushback I got from these chefs, because it still wasn’t safe — I mean, they were out, they were nominally out of the closet, but to kind of express that in their work, there was still this strong sense of stigma about being a queer chef. Nowadays things have changed so radically, even in the last five years — certainly a younger generation of chefs, a lot of Gen Z chefs who are passionately embracing the label of queer chef. A couple of years ago, I attended the first queer food conference at Boston University and was amazed at how many people, especially people in their early and mid-20s, are really embracing queerness in food and are hungry for histories like mine that sort of look at how queer communities organized, how they resisted through food.

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is John Birdsall, an author based in Tucson. His latest book is called “What Is Queer Food?: How We Served a Revolution.” John, thanks so much for the conversation.

JOHN BIRDSALL: Oh, thanks so much, Mark. It’s been fun.

LAUREN GILGER: And now a story to get you in the holiday spirit. Phoenix poet Rosemarie Dombrowski has learned that when it comes to seasonal traditions, mother really does know best.

ROSEMARIE DOMBROWSKI: When I was 20, I proudly announced at Thanksgiving dinner that I would no longer be acknowledging a holiday that celebrated colonialism, and I was now a vegetarian. I turned my nose up at the ham, and I've always hated pumpkin pie.

So my mother concocted a recipe for pumpkin spice cake with dark chocolate chips and buttercream frosting. She refused to let go of traditions, but she made every effort to amend them to my approval.

Still, I spent holidays complaining about the meat that was contaminating my food, or the number of holiday installations that were making my mother's tiny townhouse feel oppressive. To be fair, her decorations were classic and beautiful, with just a smattering of those cheesy interactive ones that I always rolled my eyes at.

After dinner, she would grab one of the latter and somehow get us to play like kids again. Her favorite was a voice-activated Santa preloaded with eight Christmas tunes. She told us all we had to do was request a song and Santa would sing it for us.

"Santa, play 'Deck the Halls.'"

"Santa can't quite hear you. Please try again"

"Santa, play 'Joy to the World.'"

"Santa doesn't understand your request. Please try again."

This would go on for minutes, tears streaming down our faces.

As my mother aged, I begged her to move the celebration to my house, which was more than twice the size of hers and just as meticulously decorated. But she refused. Holiday entertaining was her pride and joy, and there was no way she was going to relinquish it.

At least not until 2022. On Christmas afternoon, I picked her up, drove her back to my house, and reheated the veggie pizza I'd ordered the day before. That's the kind of cook I am. While my mom was eating day-old pizza, I complained about my relationship and my upset stomach and all the work that still needed to be done. I complained about everything. It was a typical holiday in that sense.

Yet all she kept saying was, "this is the best Christmas ever." And since it clearly wasn't, I couldn't shake this uneasy feeling.

After dinner, she calmly told me that she had stopped taking all of her medications. I doubled over, struggled to catch my breath.

"You can't just stop taking blood pressure meds, Mom. How many weeks has it been? My God, how many months?"

In her characteristically soft spoken tone, she said, "maybe a couple." Like all the times she'd fallen and not told me, this was yet another secret she'd managed to keep.

When I asked her why, she said, "you're too stressed, too busy, and I didn't want to put anything else on your plate for fear that you'd complain."

A few months later, my mother was in hospice. I played Frankie and Bing, Pavarotti and Bublé, her holiday staples. Last year, I almost put batteries in the singing Santa.

No matter how silly, I'm not interested in new traditions because the ones my mom created, despite all my complaining, were perfect.

LAUREN GILGER: That was Rosemarie Dombrowski performing live on stage at Crescent Ballroom in 2025. You can find more essays at kjzz.org.

MARK BRODIE: Thanks for listening to The Show’s podcast. The Show is produced by Sativa Peterson, Nick Sanchez, Amber Victoria Singer and Kavish Siddhartha. The show was created by Jon Hoban, and our executive producer is Amy Silverman. You can find more of the show and sign up for our weekly newsletter at theshow.kjzz.org. You can also find us on Instagram at @kjzztheshow