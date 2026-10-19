Playlist For Sunday, October 18, 2026

Hosted by Bob Corritore

6pm

B.B. King - Talking The Blues - Beale Street Blues Boy

Little Walter - Everything Gonna Be Alright - Complete Chess Masters

Otis Rush - Checking On My Baby - Essential

Muddy Waters - Crawlin' Kingsnake - You Shook Me

Smokey Smothers - Come On Rock Little Girl - Back Porch Blues

Jimmy Reed - Good Lover - Big Boss Blues

Junior Wells - Come On In This House - Calling All Blues

Junior Wells - Two Headed Woman - Calling All Blues

Jessie Mae Hemphill - She-Wolf - She Wolf

Paul Wine Jones - Diggin' Momma's Tatters - Mule

R.L Burnside - Hear My Black Name A Ringin' - Hear My Black Name Ringin'

Dorothy Moore - Misty Blue -Misty Blue

Sugar Pie Desanto - Goin Back Where I Belong - Down In The Basement

7pm

Slim Harpo - I'm A King Bee - Excello Collection

Snooks Eaglin Country Boy Down New Orleans- Country Boy In New Orleans

Clifton Chenier - Rosemary - Plays The Blues

Guitar Gable - Irene - Louisiana Bayou Rockers

OLazy Lester - I Hear You Knockin' - True Blues

Mickey Baker - Whistle Stop - Wildest Guitar

Micker Baker - Milk Train - Wildest Guitar

Howlin' Wolf - Evil; - Smokestack Lightning

Billy Boy Arnold - I Wish You Would - I Wish You Would

Sonny Boy Williamson - Don't Start Me Talkin' - His Best

Etta James - Don't Lose You Good Thing - Tell Mama

8pm

Robert Johnson - Sweet Home Chicago - Complete

Robert Lockwood - Aww Aww Baby - Rough Treatments

Junior Parker - Sweet Home Chicago - Harp Blues

Chuck Berry - Still Got The Blues - On The Blues Side

Bo Diddley - Pretty Thing - His Best

Little Richard - Lucille - Essential

Fats Domino - Please Don't Leave Me - Out Of New Orleans

Ike Turner/Jackie Brenston - Rocket 88 - I Like Ike

Little Milton - Feel So Bad - Welcome To The Club

Ann Peebles - I've Been There Before - - Straight From The Heart

Koko Taylor - Wang Dang Doodle - What It Take

Little Johnny Taylor - Part Time Love - Greatest Hits

Bobby Bland - Turn Om Your Love Light - Anthology

9pm

James Son Thomas - Big Fat Mama - Living Country Blues

Big Joe Williams - Baby Please Don't Go - These Are My Blues

Big Joe Williams - man Amongst Men - These Are My Blues

Elmore James Jr. - Bad Feeling - Genuine Mississippi Blues

Jessie Mae Hemphill - Feelin' Good - Feelin' Good

Big Maybelle - Ain't To Be Played With - Complete Okeh Sessions

Big Maybelle - Just Want You Baby - Complete Okeh Sessions

Little Esther Phillips - Hollerin' Screamin - Early Years

Big Mama Thornton - Hard Times - Hound Dog

Dorothea Fleming - The Devil Is Mad - Stompin' 11

Bonnie Evans - - Leave Your Love Love To Me - Stompin' 11

Tini Williams - I Can't Sleep - Stompin' 11

Little Ester Phillips - 'Taint What You Say - Early Years

B.B. King - Catfish Blues - King Of The Blues

Albert King - Don't Throw Your Love On Me So Strong - More Big Blues

Freddie King - San-Ho-Zay - Hide Away

10pm

Ike & Tina Turner - Sleepless - Dynamite

Grover Mitchell - Everywhere I Go - Where Southern Soul Began

Joe Perkins - Until You Were Gone - Where Southern Soul Bagan

Joe Medwick - You Ain't Treating Her Right - Where Southern Soul Began

Tabby Thomas - Hoodoo Party - Where Southern Soul Began

Tiny Topsy - Workin' On Me Baby - And Friends

James Carr - Fool For You - Essential

Little Walter - Just Keep Loving Her - The Blues World

Muddy Waters - Long Distance Call - His Best

Jimmy Rogers - Goin' Away Baby - Complete Chess

Johnny Shines - Joliet Blues - Drop Down Mama

Muddy Waters - All Night Long - Rollin' Stone

Baby Face Leroy - Rollin' And Tumblin'

Chuck Berry - Childhood Sweetheart - Rarities

Check Berry - Do You Love M e - Rarities

Chuck Berry - Maybelline - His Best

Chuck Berry -Run Around - On The Blues Side

Chuck Berry - Worried Life Blues - On The Blues Side

Chuck Berry - Too Much Monkey Business - His Best

Micky Baker - Midnight Midnight - Wildest Guitar