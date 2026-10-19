Playlist For Sunday, October 18, 2026
Hosted by Bob Corritore
6pm
B.B. King - Talking The Blues - Beale Street Blues Boy
Little Walter - Everything Gonna Be Alright - Complete Chess Masters
Otis Rush - Checking On My Baby - Essential
Muddy Waters - Crawlin' Kingsnake - You Shook Me
Smokey Smothers - Come On Rock Little Girl - Back Porch Blues
Jimmy Reed - Good Lover - Big Boss Blues
Junior Wells - Come On In This House - Calling All Blues
Junior Wells - Two Headed Woman - Calling All Blues
Jessie Mae Hemphill - She-Wolf - She Wolf
Paul Wine Jones - Diggin' Momma's Tatters - Mule
R.L Burnside - Hear My Black Name A Ringin' - Hear My Black Name Ringin'
Dorothy Moore - Misty Blue -Misty Blue
Sugar Pie Desanto - Goin Back Where I Belong - Down In The Basement
7pm
Slim Harpo - I'm A King Bee - Excello Collection
Snooks Eaglin Country Boy Down New Orleans- Country Boy In New Orleans
Clifton Chenier - Rosemary - Plays The Blues
Guitar Gable - Irene - Louisiana Bayou Rockers
OLazy Lester - I Hear You Knockin' - True Blues
Mickey Baker - Whistle Stop - Wildest Guitar
Micker Baker - Milk Train - Wildest Guitar
Howlin' Wolf - Evil; - Smokestack Lightning
Billy Boy Arnold - I Wish You Would - I Wish You Would
Sonny Boy Williamson - Don't Start Me Talkin' - His Best
Etta James - Don't Lose You Good Thing - Tell Mama
8pm
Robert Johnson - Sweet Home Chicago - Complete
Robert Lockwood - Aww Aww Baby - Rough Treatments
Junior Parker - Sweet Home Chicago - Harp Blues
Chuck Berry - Still Got The Blues - On The Blues Side
Bo Diddley - Pretty Thing - His Best
Little Richard - Lucille - Essential
Fats Domino - Please Don't Leave Me - Out Of New Orleans
Ike Turner/Jackie Brenston - Rocket 88 - I Like Ike
Little Milton - Feel So Bad - Welcome To The Club
Ann Peebles - I've Been There Before - - Straight From The Heart
Koko Taylor - Wang Dang Doodle - What It Take
Little Johnny Taylor - Part Time Love - Greatest Hits
Bobby Bland - Turn Om Your Love Light - Anthology
9pm
James Son Thomas - Big Fat Mama - Living Country Blues
Big Joe Williams - Baby Please Don't Go - These Are My Blues
Big Joe Williams - man Amongst Men - These Are My Blues
Elmore James Jr. - Bad Feeling - Genuine Mississippi Blues
Jessie Mae Hemphill - Feelin' Good - Feelin' Good
Big Maybelle - Ain't To Be Played With - Complete Okeh Sessions
Big Maybelle - Just Want You Baby - Complete Okeh Sessions
Little Esther Phillips - Hollerin' Screamin - Early Years
Big Mama Thornton - Hard Times - Hound Dog
Dorothea Fleming - The Devil Is Mad - Stompin' 11
Bonnie Evans - - Leave Your Love Love To Me - Stompin' 11
Tini Williams - I Can't Sleep - Stompin' 11
Little Ester Phillips - 'Taint What You Say - Early Years
B.B. King - Catfish Blues - King Of The Blues
Albert King - Don't Throw Your Love On Me So Strong - More Big Blues
Freddie King - San-Ho-Zay - Hide Away
10pm
Ike & Tina Turner - Sleepless - Dynamite
Grover Mitchell - Everywhere I Go - Where Southern Soul Began
Joe Perkins - Until You Were Gone - Where Southern Soul Bagan
Joe Medwick - You Ain't Treating Her Right - Where Southern Soul Began
Tabby Thomas - Hoodoo Party - Where Southern Soul Began
Tiny Topsy - Workin' On Me Baby - And Friends
James Carr - Fool For You - Essential
Little Walter - Just Keep Loving Her - The Blues World
Muddy Waters - Long Distance Call - His Best
Jimmy Rogers - Goin' Away Baby - Complete Chess
Johnny Shines - Joliet Blues - Drop Down Mama
Muddy Waters - All Night Long - Rollin' Stone
Baby Face Leroy - Rollin' And Tumblin'
Chuck Berry - Childhood Sweetheart - Rarities
Check Berry - Do You Love M e - Rarities
Chuck Berry - Maybelline - His Best
Chuck Berry -Run Around - On The Blues Side
Chuck Berry - Worried Life Blues - On The Blues Side
Chuck Berry - Too Much Monkey Business - His Best
Micky Baker - Midnight Midnight - Wildest Guitar