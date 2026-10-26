Playlist For Sunday, October 25, 2026

Hosted by Bob Corritore

6pm

Johnny Otis - Early In The Morning Blues - Let's Live It Up

Junior Wells - Tomorrow Night - Blues Hit Big Town

John Brim - Rattlesnake - Tough Blues

Muddy Waters - Clouds In My Heart - Hoochie Coochie Man

Louis Myers - Just Whaling - Chicago Blues Harp Blowers

Jimmy Rogers - Left Me With A Brocken Heart - Complete Chess

Jimmy Reed - You Got Me Dizzy - Big Boss Blues

Howlin' Wolf - Somebody In My House - Smokestack Lightning

Carol Fran - Texas Home - It's About Time

Carol Fran - One More Chance - Sound Of The Swamp

Carol Fran - Can Keep Up With You - Go Girl

Sonny Terry - Mountain Blues - Mountain Blues

Sonny Terry - Ride And Roll - RCA Downhome Blues

Brownie McGhee - My Fault - Back Country Blues

Sonny Terry - Dirty Mistreater Don't You Know - Whoopin' The Blues

Square Walton - Give Me Your Bankroll Baby - RCA Downhome Blues

Billy Bland - Chicken Hop - Downtown Sides Old Town Blues

7pm

Diamond Joe - Moanin' And Screamin' - Minit Instant Story

Ernie K-Doe - A Certain Girl - Minit Instant Story

Jessie Hill - Ooh-Poo-Pah- Doo - Minit Instant Story

Irma Thomas - It's Raining - Minit Instant Story

Dr. Ross - Shake 'Em On Down - Boogie Disease

Dr. Ross - Down South Blues - Boogie Disease

Dr. Ross - Cat Squirrel - Fortune Of Blues Vol. 1

Eugene Fox - Fox's Dream - Rocks The Blues

Big Boy Groves - Bucket Of Blood - Stompin 24

Kings Of Rhythm - She Made My Blood Run Cold - Trail Blazer

Walter Robinson - Sputterin' Blues - California Blues

The Brassets - House In The Alley - Mojo Man's Halloween Party

Carol Fran - So Close - Bluesoul Belles

Carol Fran - Roll With The Punches - Bluesoul Belles

Carol Fran - One Look At You - Located In The Record Senter Of The South

Carol Fram - I Need To Be Be'd With - Black Top Blues-O-Rama

8pm

Jimmy Dawkins - Little Angel Child - Fast Fingers

Johnny Young - Sleeping With The Devil - Chicago Blues

Jimmy Dawkins & Andrew Big Voice Odom - Welfare Blues - All For Busiiness

Jimmy Dawkins - It Serves Me Right To Suffer - Fast Dingers

Big Mojo Elem - Special Kind Of Love - Leric Records Story

Jimmy Dawkins & Andrew Big Voice Odom - All For Business - All For Busiiness

George Wild Child Butler - Can You Use A Man - Keep On Doing What You're Doing

Johnny Young - Stockyard Blues - Chicago Blues

Jimmy Dawkins - I Wonder Why - Fast Fingers

Carol Fran - Everyday Is Not The Same - Gulf Coast Blues

Carol Fran - Emmitt Lee - Gulf Coast Blues

Sonny Terry - Telephone Blues - Whoopin' The Blues

Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee - She Loves So Easy - Downtown Blues Old Town Records

Sonny Terry - Hoopin' And Jumoin' - RCA Downhome Blues

Sonny Terry - Airplane Blues - Whoopin' The Blues

Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee - Slidin' - Downstown Blues Old Town Record

9pm

B.B. King - I've Got A Right To Love My Baby - King Of The Blues

Albert King - I've Made Night By Myself - More Big Blues

Freddy King - The Stumble - Hide Away

Carol Fran - No One Will Listen - It's About Time

Little Walter - Who - Complete Chess Masters

Jimmy Rogers - Act Like You Love Me - Complete Chess

Muddy Waters - I'm Your Doctor - You Shook Me

Little Walter - Temperature - Complete Chess Masters

John Brim - You Got Me Where You Want Me - Tough Blues

Muddy Waters - Please Have Mercy - Rollin' Stone

Little Walter - Flying Saucer - Complete Chess Master

Junior Parker - I Wanna Ramble - Nest Time You See Me

Eddie Cleanhead Vinson - Person To Person - Bald Heded Blues

Oscar McLollie - All That Oil In Texas - Hey Lollie Lollie

Big Maybelle - Pitiful - Candy

Guitar Shorty - You Don't Treat Me Right - Chicago Blues Guitar Killers

James Wayne - Where You Been - Down Town Blues Old Town Records

10pm

Robert Belfour - I Stayed Awake - Pushin My Luck

Paul Wine Jones - Coal Black Mare - Mule

Jessie Mae Hemphill - Black Cat Bone - She-Wolf

R-L. Burnside - See My Jumper - My Black Name A Ringin'

Carol Fran - Put The Blame On Me - It's About Time

Carol Fran - I Quit My Knockin' - Located In The record Center Of The South

Carol Tran - A Woman In Love - Bluesoul Belles

The Aces - Hoodoo Man Blues - Chicago Beat

Sunnyland Slim - Got To Get To My Baby - Sings Ragtime Blues

Robert Lockwood - Worst Old Feeling - Steady Rollin' Man

Robert Lockwood - Worried Life Blues - Live In Japan

The Aces - Your So Fine - Dust My Broom

Koko Taylor - Wonder Why - South Side Lady

John Lee Hooker - Graveyard Blues - Graveyard Blues'

John Lee Hooker - Hug And Sqeeze You - House Rent Boogie

John Lee Hooker - War Is Over - Graveyard Blues