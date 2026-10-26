Playlist For Sunday, October 25, 2026
Hosted by Bob Corritore
6pm
Johnny Otis - Early In The Morning Blues - Let's Live It Up
Junior Wells - Tomorrow Night - Blues Hit Big Town
John Brim - Rattlesnake - Tough Blues
Muddy Waters - Clouds In My Heart - Hoochie Coochie Man
Louis Myers - Just Whaling - Chicago Blues Harp Blowers
Jimmy Rogers - Left Me With A Brocken Heart - Complete Chess
Jimmy Reed - You Got Me Dizzy - Big Boss Blues
Howlin' Wolf - Somebody In My House - Smokestack Lightning
Carol Fran - Texas Home - It's About Time
Carol Fran - One More Chance - Sound Of The Swamp
Carol Fran - Can Keep Up With You - Go Girl
Sonny Terry - Mountain Blues - Mountain Blues
Sonny Terry - Ride And Roll - RCA Downhome Blues
Brownie McGhee - My Fault - Back Country Blues
Sonny Terry - Dirty Mistreater Don't You Know - Whoopin' The Blues
Square Walton - Give Me Your Bankroll Baby - RCA Downhome Blues
Billy Bland - Chicken Hop - Downtown Sides Old Town Blues
7pm
Diamond Joe - Moanin' And Screamin' - Minit Instant Story
Ernie K-Doe - A Certain Girl - Minit Instant Story
Jessie Hill - Ooh-Poo-Pah- Doo - Minit Instant Story
Irma Thomas - It's Raining - Minit Instant Story
Dr. Ross - Shake 'Em On Down - Boogie Disease
Dr. Ross - Down South Blues - Boogie Disease
Dr. Ross - Cat Squirrel - Fortune Of Blues Vol. 1
Eugene Fox - Fox's Dream - Rocks The Blues
Big Boy Groves - Bucket Of Blood - Stompin 24
Kings Of Rhythm - She Made My Blood Run Cold - Trail Blazer
Walter Robinson - Sputterin' Blues - California Blues
The Brassets - House In The Alley - Mojo Man's Halloween Party
Carol Fran - So Close - Bluesoul Belles
Carol Fran - Roll With The Punches - Bluesoul Belles
Carol Fran - One Look At You - Located In The Record Senter Of The South
Carol Fram - I Need To Be Be'd With - Black Top Blues-O-Rama
8pm
Jimmy Dawkins - Little Angel Child - Fast Fingers
Johnny Young - Sleeping With The Devil - Chicago Blues
Jimmy Dawkins & Andrew Big Voice Odom - Welfare Blues - All For Busiiness
Jimmy Dawkins - It Serves Me Right To Suffer - Fast Dingers
Big Mojo Elem - Special Kind Of Love - Leric Records Story
Jimmy Dawkins & Andrew Big Voice Odom - All For Business - All For Busiiness
George Wild Child Butler - Can You Use A Man - Keep On Doing What You're Doing
Johnny Young - Stockyard Blues - Chicago Blues
Jimmy Dawkins - I Wonder Why - Fast Fingers
Carol Fran - Everyday Is Not The Same - Gulf Coast Blues
Carol Fran - Emmitt Lee - Gulf Coast Blues
Sonny Terry - Telephone Blues - Whoopin' The Blues
Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee - She Loves So Easy - Downtown Blues Old Town Records
Sonny Terry - Hoopin' And Jumoin' - RCA Downhome Blues
Sonny Terry - Airplane Blues - Whoopin' The Blues
Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee - Slidin' - Downstown Blues Old Town Record
9pm
B.B. King - I've Got A Right To Love My Baby - King Of The Blues
Albert King - I've Made Night By Myself - More Big Blues
Freddy King - The Stumble - Hide Away
Carol Fran - No One Will Listen - It's About Time
Little Walter - Who - Complete Chess Masters
Jimmy Rogers - Act Like You Love Me - Complete Chess
Muddy Waters - I'm Your Doctor - You Shook Me
Little Walter - Temperature - Complete Chess Masters
John Brim - You Got Me Where You Want Me - Tough Blues
Muddy Waters - Please Have Mercy - Rollin' Stone
Little Walter - Flying Saucer - Complete Chess Master
Junior Parker - I Wanna Ramble - Nest Time You See Me
Eddie Cleanhead Vinson - Person To Person - Bald Heded Blues
Oscar McLollie - All That Oil In Texas - Hey Lollie Lollie
Big Maybelle - Pitiful - Candy
Guitar Shorty - You Don't Treat Me Right - Chicago Blues Guitar Killers
James Wayne - Where You Been - Down Town Blues Old Town Records
10pm
Robert Belfour - I Stayed Awake - Pushin My Luck
Paul Wine Jones - Coal Black Mare - Mule
Jessie Mae Hemphill - Black Cat Bone - She-Wolf
R-L. Burnside - See My Jumper - My Black Name A Ringin'
Carol Fran - Put The Blame On Me - It's About Time
Carol Fran - I Quit My Knockin' - Located In The record Center Of The South
Carol Tran - A Woman In Love - Bluesoul Belles
The Aces - Hoodoo Man Blues - Chicago Beat
Sunnyland Slim - Got To Get To My Baby - Sings Ragtime Blues
Robert Lockwood - Worst Old Feeling - Steady Rollin' Man
Robert Lockwood - Worried Life Blues - Live In Japan
The Aces - Your So Fine - Dust My Broom
Koko Taylor - Wonder Why - South Side Lady
John Lee Hooker - Graveyard Blues - Graveyard Blues'
John Lee Hooker - Hug And Sqeeze You - House Rent Boogie
John Lee Hooker - War Is Over - Graveyard Blues