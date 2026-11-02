Playlist For Sunday, November 1, 2026

Hosted by Bob Corritore

6pm

Junior Wells - Chitlin Con Carne - Hoodoo Man Blues

Muddy Waters - Flood - Hoochie Coochie Man

Billy Boy Arnold - Kissin' At Midnight - I Wish You Would

Elmore James - Rock My Baby Right - Classic Early Recordings

Little Johnny Jones - Shelby County Woman - Aristocrat Of The Blues

Little Walter - Blue Light - Complete Chess Masters

Howlin' Wolf - Come To Me Baby - Smokestack Lightning

Jimmy Reed - Big Boss Man - Big Boss Blues

Sunnyland Slim - Be Careful How You Vote - Be Careful How You Vote

Bobby Bland - Who Will The Next Fool Be - Anthology

Ann Peebles - I Can't Stand The Rain - I Can't Stand The Rain

Ike Turner - Prancing - I Like Ike

Ruby Johnson - I'll Run Your Hurt Away - I'll Run Your Hurt Awat

Little Johnny Taylor - You'll Need Another Favor - Greatest Hits

Bobby Bland - That Did It - Anthology

Henry Townsend - Doing Better In Life - Cairo Blues

Henry Townsend - Sloppy Drunk Again - St. Louis Blues Live

Henry Townsend - Why Do We Love Each Other - Cairo Blues

7pm

Junior Wells - Hoodoo Man Blues - Hoodoo Man Blues

Junior Wells - Snatch It Back And Hold It - Hoodoo Man Blues

Magic Sam - I Found A New Love - West Side Soul \

Louis Myers - Top Of The Harp - Sweet Home Chicago

Carey Bell - Gonna Buy Me A Train Ticket - Blues Harp

Magic Sam - What Have I Done Wrong - Black Magic

J.B. Hutto - The Same Mistake Twice - Hawk Squat

Robert Jr. Lockwood - Steady Rollin' Man - Steady Rollin' Man

Junior Wells - I Wish I Knew Then What I Know Now - Southside Blues Jam

Big Maybelle - Rockhouse - Candy

Esther Phillips - Gee Baby - Early Years

Tiny Topsy - After Marriage Blues - And Friends

June Bateman - Believe Me Darling - Scratchin'

Betty James - A Little Mixed Up - Men Are Like Street Cars

Etta James - Somethings Got A Hold On Me - Men Are Like Street Cars

Big Maybelle - Blues Early Early - Candy

8pm

Andre Williams - Bacon Fat - Mr. Rhythm

Bobo Jenkins - Nothing But Love - Fortune Of Blues Vol. 2

Dr. Ross - Cannonball - Fortune Of Blues Vol 1

Andre Williams - Jail Bait - Mr. Rhythm

John Lee Hooker - 609 Boogie - Fortune Vol. 1

Andre Williams - Pass The Biscuits Please - Mr. Rhythm

Lazy Lester - I'm Gonna Stick To You Baby - Blues Stop Knockin'

Barbara Lynn - Hot Night Tonight - Hot Time Tonight

James Cotton - Sugar Sweet - Mighty Long Time

Jimmy Rogers - Can't Sleep For Worryin' - Ludella

Snooky Pryor - Hold Me In Your Arms - Too Cool To Move

Lou Ann Barton - Good Lover - Read My Lips

Lazy Lester - Nothing But The Devil - All Over You

B.B. King - Bad Case Of Love - King Of The Blues

Freddy King - Hide Away - Hide Away

Albert King - The Time Has Come - More Big Blues

9pm

Brewer Phillips - Your So Cold - Home Brew

Jimmy Johnson - I Need Some Easy Money - Johnson Whacks

Carey & Lurrie Bell - What My Mama Told Me - Gettin' Up

Otis Rush - You're Breaking My Heart - Cold Day In Hell

Floyd McDaniel - Raggedy Ride - Let Your Hair Down

Golden Wheeler - Guilty - Jump In

Bonnie Lee - Walking The Blues - Sweetheart Of The Blues

Little Milton - Grits Ain't Groceries - Welcome To The Club

Mabel John - I Need Your Love So Bad - Stay Out Of The Kitchen

Joe Simon - I Got A Whole Lot Of Lovin - Nine Pound Steel

Ike & Tina Turner - Three O'clock Blues - Men Are Like Street Cars

Bobby Bland - Ain't No Love In The Heart Of The City - Anthology

Little Johnny Jones - I May Be Wrong - Chicago Blues Piano Hitters

Little Johnny Jones - Big Town Playboy - Aristocrat Of The Blues

Little Johnny Jones - Chicago Blues - Messing With The Blues

Little Johnny Jones - Wait Baby - Messing With The Blues

10pm

Henry Townsend - Talking Guitar Blues - Mule

Henry Townsend - Tired Of Being Mistreated - Cairo Blues

Detroit Junior - Money Tree - Best Of Chicago Blues

Detroit Junior - So Unkind - Best Of Chicago Blues

Detroit Junior - Call My Job - Chicago Blues Piano Hitters

Detroit Junior - The Way I Feel - Chicago Blues Piano Hitters

Dave Myers - Please Don't Leave Me - You Can't Do That

Dave Myers - You Can't Do That - You Can't Do That It

Little Walter - Boogie - Complete Chess Masters

Little Walter - Mean Old Word - Complete Chess Masters

Little Walter - Off The Wall - Complete Chess Masters

Little Walter - Tell Me Mama - Complete Chess Masters

Jimmy Burns - Miss Annie Lou - Leaving Here Walking

Lurrie Bell - Drifting - I Can't Shake This Feeling

Robert Plunkett - Cut You A-Loose - Straight Out Of Chicago