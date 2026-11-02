Playlist For Sunday, November 1, 2026
Hosted by Bob Corritore
6pm
Junior Wells - Chitlin Con Carne - Hoodoo Man Blues
Muddy Waters - Flood - Hoochie Coochie Man
Billy Boy Arnold - Kissin' At Midnight - I Wish You Would
Elmore James - Rock My Baby Right - Classic Early Recordings
Little Johnny Jones - Shelby County Woman - Aristocrat Of The Blues
Little Walter - Blue Light - Complete Chess Masters
Howlin' Wolf - Come To Me Baby - Smokestack Lightning
Jimmy Reed - Big Boss Man - Big Boss Blues
Sunnyland Slim - Be Careful How You Vote - Be Careful How You Vote
Bobby Bland - Who Will The Next Fool Be - Anthology
Ann Peebles - I Can't Stand The Rain - I Can't Stand The Rain
Ike Turner - Prancing - I Like Ike
Ruby Johnson - I'll Run Your Hurt Away - I'll Run Your Hurt Awat
Little Johnny Taylor - You'll Need Another Favor - Greatest Hits
Bobby Bland - That Did It - Anthology
Henry Townsend - Doing Better In Life - Cairo Blues
Henry Townsend - Sloppy Drunk Again - St. Louis Blues Live
Henry Townsend - Why Do We Love Each Other - Cairo Blues
7pm
Junior Wells - Hoodoo Man Blues - Hoodoo Man Blues
Junior Wells - Snatch It Back And Hold It - Hoodoo Man Blues
Magic Sam - I Found A New Love - West Side Soul \
Louis Myers - Top Of The Harp - Sweet Home Chicago
Carey Bell - Gonna Buy Me A Train Ticket - Blues Harp
Magic Sam - What Have I Done Wrong - Black Magic
J.B. Hutto - The Same Mistake Twice - Hawk Squat
Robert Jr. Lockwood - Steady Rollin' Man - Steady Rollin' Man
Junior Wells - I Wish I Knew Then What I Know Now - Southside Blues Jam
Big Maybelle - Rockhouse - Candy
Esther Phillips - Gee Baby - Early Years
Tiny Topsy - After Marriage Blues - And Friends
June Bateman - Believe Me Darling - Scratchin'
Betty James - A Little Mixed Up - Men Are Like Street Cars
Etta James - Somethings Got A Hold On Me - Men Are Like Street Cars
Big Maybelle - Blues Early Early - Candy
8pm
Andre Williams - Bacon Fat - Mr. Rhythm
Bobo Jenkins - Nothing But Love - Fortune Of Blues Vol. 2
Dr. Ross - Cannonball - Fortune Of Blues Vol 1
Andre Williams - Jail Bait - Mr. Rhythm
John Lee Hooker - 609 Boogie - Fortune Vol. 1
Andre Williams - Pass The Biscuits Please - Mr. Rhythm
Lazy Lester - I'm Gonna Stick To You Baby - Blues Stop Knockin'
Barbara Lynn - Hot Night Tonight - Hot Time Tonight
James Cotton - Sugar Sweet - Mighty Long Time
Jimmy Rogers - Can't Sleep For Worryin' - Ludella
Snooky Pryor - Hold Me In Your Arms - Too Cool To Move
Lou Ann Barton - Good Lover - Read My Lips
Lazy Lester - Nothing But The Devil - All Over You
B.B. King - Bad Case Of Love - King Of The Blues
Freddy King - Hide Away - Hide Away
Albert King - The Time Has Come - More Big Blues
9pm
Brewer Phillips - Your So Cold - Home Brew
Jimmy Johnson - I Need Some Easy Money - Johnson Whacks
Carey & Lurrie Bell - What My Mama Told Me - Gettin' Up
Otis Rush - You're Breaking My Heart - Cold Day In Hell
Floyd McDaniel - Raggedy Ride - Let Your Hair Down
Golden Wheeler - Guilty - Jump In
Bonnie Lee - Walking The Blues - Sweetheart Of The Blues
Little Milton - Grits Ain't Groceries - Welcome To The Club
Mabel John - I Need Your Love So Bad - Stay Out Of The Kitchen
Joe Simon - I Got A Whole Lot Of Lovin - Nine Pound Steel
Ike & Tina Turner - Three O'clock Blues - Men Are Like Street Cars
Bobby Bland - Ain't No Love In The Heart Of The City - Anthology
Little Johnny Jones - I May Be Wrong - Chicago Blues Piano Hitters
Little Johnny Jones - Big Town Playboy - Aristocrat Of The Blues
Little Johnny Jones - Chicago Blues - Messing With The Blues
Little Johnny Jones - Wait Baby - Messing With The Blues
10pm
Henry Townsend - Talking Guitar Blues - Mule
Henry Townsend - Tired Of Being Mistreated - Cairo Blues
Detroit Junior - Money Tree - Best Of Chicago Blues
Detroit Junior - So Unkind - Best Of Chicago Blues
Detroit Junior - Call My Job - Chicago Blues Piano Hitters
Detroit Junior - The Way I Feel - Chicago Blues Piano Hitters
Dave Myers - Please Don't Leave Me - You Can't Do That
Dave Myers - You Can't Do That - You Can't Do That It
Little Walter - Boogie - Complete Chess Masters
Little Walter - Mean Old Word - Complete Chess Masters
Little Walter - Off The Wall - Complete Chess Masters
Little Walter - Tell Me Mama - Complete Chess Masters
Jimmy Burns - Miss Annie Lou - Leaving Here Walking
Lurrie Bell - Drifting - I Can't Shake This Feeling
Robert Plunkett - Cut You A-Loose - Straight Out Of Chicago