Playlist For Sunday, November 8, 2026
Hosted by Bob Corritore
6pm
B.B. King - Mash Potato Twist - King Of The Blues
Dusty Brown - Do You Love Me - Bandera Blues & Gospel
Little Johnny Jones - Up The Line - Messing With The Blues
Smokey Smothers - Give It Back - Backporch Blues
Smokey Smothers - Smokey's Lovesick Blues - Backporch Blues
Little Mack Simmons - I'm Tore Down - Best Of Chicago Blues
Muddy Waters - Woman Wanted - You Shook Me
Howlin' Wolf - Down In The Bottom - Rockin' Chair Album
Little Walter - Crazy Mixed Up World - Complete Chess Masters
Fillmore Slim - Go Ahead - Dirty Work Going On
Fillmore Slim - Annabelle - Other Side Of The Road
Blue Smitty - Elgin Movement - Diwn Home Blues Chicago 2
Walter Davis - The Only On - Complete Recorded Works
Blue Smitty - Sad Story - Drop Down Mama
Blue Smitty - Guitar Demonstration - Unreleased
Blue Smitty - Crying - Drop Down Mama
7pm
Ike & Tina Turner - You Shoulda Treated Me Right - Dynamite
Ike Turner - The New Bread - I Like Ike
Ike & Tina Turner - Give Me Your Love -The Soul Of
Ike & Tina Turner - My Baby Now - Kent Years
Stacey Johnson - Consider Yourself - ILike Ike
Howlin' Wolf - How Many More Years Demo - Smokestack Lightning
Howlin' Wolf - How Many More Years (Released Version) - Smokestack Lightning
Elmore James - Sho Nuff I Do - History Of
Jackie Brenston - Rocket 88s - I Like Ike
Little Milton - Looking For My Baby - Sun Masters
Billy Gayles - No Coming Back - Trail Blazer
Boyd Gilmore - Take A Little Walk With Me - Mississippi Blues
Sonny Blair - Step Back Baby - Arkansas Blues
Charlie Booker - Rabbit Blues - Mississippi Blues
Baby Face Turner - Blue Serenade - Arkansas Blues
Charlie Booker - Moonrise Blues - Mississippi Blues
Ike & Tina Turner - Please Please Please - Live
8pm
Ike & Tina Turner - If I Can't Be First - Live
Jimmy Thomas - Feeling Good - Live
Vanetta Fields - The Love Of My Man
Ike & Tina Turner - A Fool In Love - Live
Sonny Rhodes - Are We Losing Our Thing - Disciple Of The Blues
Sonny Rhodes - I Told You So - Close To The edge
Sonny Rhodes - Sonny's Theme - Close To The Edge
Jimmy Rogers - You're The One - Complete Chess
Tampa Red - Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is - Complete Recorded Works
Billy Boy Arnold - Prisoner's Plea - I Wish You Would
Muddy Waters - Who's Gonna Be Your Sweet Man When I'm Gone - Chess Blues
Jimmy Reed - I'm A Love You - Big Boss Blues
Sonny Boy Williamson - Checkin' Up On My Baby - His Best
Elmore James - The Sun Is Shining - History Of
Harold Burrage - I Don't Care Who Knows - Chicago Blues Guitar Killers
Dusty Brown - Will You Forgive Me Baby - Banders Blues & Gospel
Little Walter - The Toddle - Complete Chess Masters
Little Walter - Confessin' The Blues - Complete Chess Masters
Muddy Waters - Rollin' Stone - Rollin' Stone
9pm
Lil' Bob - Stop - Lafayette Soul Show
Little Joe Blue - Dirty Work Is Going On - Dirty Work Is Going On
Ike & Tina Turner - I Idolize You - Dynamite
Bobby Bland - I'm Not Ashamed - Anthology
Lil' Bob - I Got Loaded - Lafayette Soul Show
T-Bone Walker - Should I Let Her Girl - Dirty Work Is Going On
Little Milton - I Need Somebody - Welcome To The Club
Junior Parker - How Long Can This Go On - Next Time You See Me
John Lee Hooker - Build Myself A Cave - House Rent Boogie
John Lee Hooker - Roll & Roll - House Rent Boogie
B.B. King - Let Me Love You Baby - King Of The Blues
Albert King - Let's Have A Natural Ball - More Big Blues
Freddy King - I'm Tore Down - Hide Away
Rock Heart Johnson - Evilest Woman In Town - RCA Downhome Blues
Larry Dale - Down To The Bottom - RCA Downhome Blues
Tender Slim - Chekin' Up- Livin' That Wild Life
Billy Lewis - Look At My Baby - NY Wild Guitars
Sonny Terry - Ride And Roll - RCA Downhome Blues
Big Maybelle - Jinny Mule - Complete Okeh Sessions
Tarheel Slim - Wildcat Tamer - NY Wild Guitars
10pm
Fillmore Slim - Texas Queen - Dirty Work Going On
Fillmore Slim - Dial 911 - Other Side Of The Road
Ike & Tina Turner - Your Still My Baby - The Hunter
Ike & Tina Turner - I Don't Need - The Soul Of
Ike & Tina Turner - Gonna Find Me A Substitute - It's Gonna Work Out Fine
Ike & Tina Turner - Three O'clock Blues - Out Of Season
Ike & Tina Turner - Sleepless - Dynamite
Ike Turner - Prancing - I Like Ike
Ike & Tina Turner - The Hunter - The Hunter
J.B. Hutto & The Hawks - What Can You Get Ouside That You Can't Get At Home - Hawk Squat
Muddy Waters - Strange Woman - Live
Johnny Young - Wild Wild Woman - Chicago Blues
Mighty Joe Young - Takes Money - Bluesy Josephine
Koko Taylor - Wang Dang Doodle - What It Takes
Sunnyland Slim - Patience Like Job - Be Careful How You Vote
Jimmie Lee Robinson - Chicago Jump - Bandera Blues & Gospel