Playlist For Sunday, November 8, 2026

Hosted by Bob Corritore

6pm

B.B. King - Mash Potato Twist - King Of The Blues

Dusty Brown - Do You Love Me - Bandera Blues & Gospel

Little Johnny Jones - Up The Line - Messing With The Blues

Smokey Smothers - Give It Back - Backporch Blues

Smokey Smothers - Smokey's Lovesick Blues - Backporch Blues

Little Mack Simmons - I'm Tore Down - Best Of Chicago Blues

Muddy Waters - Woman Wanted - You Shook Me

Howlin' Wolf - Down In The Bottom - Rockin' Chair Album

Little Walter - Crazy Mixed Up World - Complete Chess Masters

Fillmore Slim - Go Ahead - Dirty Work Going On

Fillmore Slim - Annabelle - Other Side Of The Road

Blue Smitty - Elgin Movement - Diwn Home Blues Chicago 2

Walter Davis - The Only On - Complete Recorded Works

Blue Smitty - Sad Story - Drop Down Mama

Blue Smitty - Guitar Demonstration - Unreleased

Blue Smitty - Crying - Drop Down Mama

7pm

Ike & Tina Turner - You Shoulda Treated Me Right - Dynamite

Ike Turner - The New Bread - I Like Ike

Ike & Tina Turner - Give Me Your Love -The Soul Of

Ike & Tina Turner - My Baby Now - Kent Years

Stacey Johnson - Consider Yourself - ILike Ike

Howlin' Wolf - How Many More Years Demo - Smokestack Lightning

Howlin' Wolf - How Many More Years (Released Version) - Smokestack Lightning

Elmore James - Sho Nuff I Do - History Of

Jackie Brenston - Rocket 88s - I Like Ike

Little Milton - Looking For My Baby - Sun Masters

Billy Gayles - No Coming Back - Trail Blazer

Boyd Gilmore - Take A Little Walk With Me - Mississippi Blues

Sonny Blair - Step Back Baby - Arkansas Blues

Charlie Booker - Rabbit Blues - Mississippi Blues

Baby Face Turner - Blue Serenade - Arkansas Blues

Charlie Booker - Moonrise Blues - Mississippi Blues

Ike & Tina Turner - Please Please Please - Live

8pm

Ike & Tina Turner - If I Can't Be First - Live

Jimmy Thomas - Feeling Good - Live

Vanetta Fields - The Love Of My Man

Ike & Tina Turner - A Fool In Love - Live

Sonny Rhodes - Are We Losing Our Thing - Disciple Of The Blues

Sonny Rhodes - I Told You So - Close To The edge

Sonny Rhodes - Sonny's Theme - Close To The Edge

Jimmy Rogers - You're The One - Complete Chess

Tampa Red - Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is - Complete Recorded Works

Billy Boy Arnold - Prisoner's Plea - I Wish You Would

Muddy Waters - Who's Gonna Be Your Sweet Man When I'm Gone - Chess Blues

Jimmy Reed - I'm A Love You - Big Boss Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson - Checkin' Up On My Baby - His Best

Elmore James - The Sun Is Shining - History Of

Harold Burrage - I Don't Care Who Knows - Chicago Blues Guitar Killers

Dusty Brown - Will You Forgive Me Baby - Banders Blues & Gospel

Little Walter - The Toddle - Complete Chess Masters

Little Walter - Confessin' The Blues - Complete Chess Masters

Muddy Waters - Rollin' Stone - Rollin' Stone

9pm

Lil' Bob - Stop - Lafayette Soul Show

Little Joe Blue - Dirty Work Is Going On - Dirty Work Is Going On

Ike & Tina Turner - I Idolize You - Dynamite

Bobby Bland - I'm Not Ashamed - Anthology

Lil' Bob - I Got Loaded - Lafayette Soul Show

T-Bone Walker - Should I Let Her Girl - Dirty Work Is Going On

Little Milton - I Need Somebody - Welcome To The Club

Junior Parker - How Long Can This Go On - Next Time You See Me

John Lee Hooker - Build Myself A Cave - House Rent Boogie

John Lee Hooker - Roll & Roll - House Rent Boogie

B.B. King - Let Me Love You Baby - King Of The Blues

Albert King - Let's Have A Natural Ball - More Big Blues

Freddy King - I'm Tore Down - Hide Away

Rock Heart Johnson - Evilest Woman In Town - RCA Downhome Blues

Larry Dale - Down To The Bottom - RCA Downhome Blues

Tender Slim - Chekin' Up- Livin' That Wild Life

Billy Lewis - Look At My Baby - NY Wild Guitars

Sonny Terry - Ride And Roll - RCA Downhome Blues

Big Maybelle - Jinny Mule - Complete Okeh Sessions

Tarheel Slim - Wildcat Tamer - NY Wild Guitars

10pm

Fillmore Slim - Texas Queen - Dirty Work Going On

Fillmore Slim - Dial 911 - Other Side Of The Road

Ike & Tina Turner - Your Still My Baby - The Hunter

Ike & Tina Turner - I Don't Need - The Soul Of

Ike & Tina Turner - Gonna Find Me A Substitute - It's Gonna Work Out Fine

Ike & Tina Turner - Three O'clock Blues - Out Of Season

Ike & Tina Turner - Sleepless - Dynamite

Ike Turner - Prancing - I Like Ike

Ike & Tina Turner - The Hunter - The Hunter

J.B. Hutto & The Hawks - What Can You Get Ouside That You Can't Get At Home - Hawk Squat

Muddy Waters - Strange Woman - Live

Johnny Young - Wild Wild Woman - Chicago Blues

Mighty Joe Young - Takes Money - Bluesy Josephine

Koko Taylor - Wang Dang Doodle - What It Takes

Sunnyland Slim - Patience Like Job - Be Careful How You Vote

Jimmie Lee Robinson - Chicago Jump - Bandera Blues & Gospel