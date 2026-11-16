Playlist for Sunday, November 15, 2026
6pm
Little Junior Cannaday - Sloppy Twist - Stompin' 13
Robert Nighthawk - Lula Mae - Blues Southside Chicago
Jimmie Lee Robinson - Twist It Baby - Blues And Gospel from Bandera
Otis Spann - It Must Have Been The Devil - Chess Blues Piano Greats
Muddy Waters - My Life Is Ruined - Hoochie Coochie Man
Elmore James - Cry For Me - History Of
Big Boy Spires - Rhythm Rock Boogie - Chicago Blues Chance Era
Little Walter - I Got To Find My Baby - Hate To See You Go
O.V. Wright - Heartaches Heartaches - Treasured Memories
Little Milton - I Feel So Bad - Greatest Hits
Aretha Franklin - Drown In My Own Tears - I Never Loved A Man The Way I Love You
Irma Thomas - Hittin' On Nothing - Essential
Eddie Boyd - I Had To Let Her Go - The Blues Is Here To Stay
Eddie Boyd - Five Long Years - Rough Treatment
Eddie Boyd - The Blues Is Here To Stay - Vacation From The Blues
Eddie Boyd - Got Lonesome Here - The Blues Is Here To Stay
Eddie Boyd - Rattin' And Runnin' Around - Chess Blues Piano Greats
The Clovers - Your Cash Ain't Nothin' But Trash - Let The Boogie Woogie Rock 'N' Roll
7pm
Pork Chops - I Wanna See My Lovin' Baby - Livin' That Wild Life
Bo Diddley - Crackin' Up - His Best
Little Esther Phillips - You Can Bet Your Life I Do - Ladies Sing The Blues
Wynonie Harris - That's Me Right Now - The Last Shout
Irma Thomas - Time Is On My Side - Collection
Olive Brown - Roll Like A Big Wheel - Don't Freeze On Me
Bukka White - Vaseline Head Woman - 1963 Ain't 1962
Eddie Boyd - It's Too Bad - Vacation From The Blues
Eddie Boyd - Blues For My Baby - The Blues Is Here To Stay
Eddie Boyd - Chicago Is Just That Way - The Blues Is Here To Stay
Eddie Boyd - Driftin' - The Blues Is Here To Stay
Eddie Boyd - The Big Question - Five Long Years
Eddie Boyd - Early Grave - Vacation From The Blues
Little Sonny - The Mix Up - Chicago Down Home Harmonica
Little Walter - Key To The Highway - Complete Chess Masters
Little Mack Simmons - Next Time You See Me - Chicago Down Home Harmonica
Slim Harpo - Moody Blues - Rainin' In My Heart
Big Walter Horton - Can't Help Myself - Chicago Down Home Harmonica
Sonny Terry - Hoopin' And Jumpin' - RCA Down Home Harmonica
Sonny Boy Williamson - One Way Out - One Way Out
8pm
James Cotton - Rocket 88 - Harp Blues
Lazy Lester - Sugar Coated Love - True Blues
George Harmonica Smith - West Helena Blues - Harp Blues
Johnnie Taylor - Cheaper To Keep Her - Taylored In Silk
Ruby Johnson - I'll Run Your Hurt Away - I'll Run Your Hurt Away
Albert King - Born Under A Bad Sign - Born Under A Bad Sign
Little Milton - Somebody's Tears - Walkin' The Back Streets
Mabel John - Running Out - Stay Out Of The Kitchen
Eddie Boyd - Third Degree - Chess Blues Piano Greats
Eddie Boyd - Vacation From The Blues - Vacation From The Blues
Eddie Boyd - Getting My Divorce - The Blues Is Here To Stay
Eddie Boyd - You Got To Reap - Vacation From The Blues
Eddie Boyd - Hard Time Getting Started - Chess Piano Blues Greats
Eddie Boyd - Mr. Highway Man - Live In Switzerland
T-Bone Walker - Papa Ain't Salty - T-Bone Blues
Roy Milton - Nothing Left - Blame It On The Blues
Little Esther Phillips - Mainliner - Better Beware
Mercy Dee - One Room Country Shack - One Room Country Shack
George Harmonica Smith - Blues In The Dark - Oopin' Doopin' Blues Harp
9pm
Sonny Harper - Ride Lone Stranger Ride - Toast Of The Coast
Johnny Fuller - Hard Times - California Blues
Big Groves - Another Ticket - Toast Of The Coast
Johnny Guitar Watson - Three Hours Past Midnight - California Blues
Young Jessie - Mary Lou - I'm Gone
Lil Ed & Dave Weld - I'm Not A Slave - Keep On Walking
Lurrie Bell - Swing Low - The Devil Ain't Got No Music
John Primer - Blues On Solid Ground - Blues On Solid Ground
Eddie Boyd - Come Home - Vacation From The Blues
Eddie Boyd - Why Don't You Be Wise Baby - The Blues Is Here To Stay
Eddie Boyd - I Got To Find My Baby - The Blues Is Here To Stay
Eddie Boyd - Five Long Years - Vacation From The Blues
Eddie Boyd - All The Way - Five Long Years
B.B. King - Whole Lotta Love - The Great
Albert King - What Can I Do To Change Your Mind - More Big Blues
Freddy King - See See Baby - Taking Care Of Business
Bob Rayford - I'm Gonna Pay You Back Baby - Stompin' 33
Porkey Harris - Hollywood Hop - Toast Of The Coast
10pm
Little Margie - Yes It's You - Toast Of The Coast
Jackie Brenston - Trouble Up The Road - Stompin' 7
Walt Jessup - That's All Right - Stompin 33
Willie Egan - Sad Sad Feeling - Come On
Little Miss Jessie - My Baby Has Gone - Stompin' 6
J.L. Smith - Got My Top Let Down - Stompin' 6
The Nu-Trons - Tension - Stompin' 33
Pee Wee Crayton - When I'm Wrong - Early Hour Blues
Eddie Boyd - Kilroy Won't Be Back - The Blues Is Here To Stay
Eddie Boyd - 24 Hour Of Fear - Vacation From The Blues
Eddie Boyd - Got Me Seeing Double - Chess Blues Piano Greats
Eddie Boyd - Hello Stranger - Five Long Years
Eddie Boyd - Best I Could - The Blues Is Hear To Stay
Eddie Boyd - Unfair Lovers - The Blues Is Here To Stay
Eddie Boyd - Where You Belong - The Blues Here To Stay
Howlin' Wolf - Treat Me Like I Treat You - Change My Way
Muddy Waters - Just To be With You - Hoochie Coochie Man
Freddy King - Low Tide - Taking Care Of Business