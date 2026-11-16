Playlist for Sunday, November 15, 2026

6pm

Little Junior Cannaday - Sloppy Twist - Stompin' 13

Robert Nighthawk - Lula Mae - Blues Southside Chicago

Jimmie Lee Robinson - Twist It Baby - Blues And Gospel from Bandera

Otis Spann - It Must Have Been The Devil - Chess Blues Piano Greats

Muddy Waters - My Life Is Ruined - Hoochie Coochie Man

Elmore James - Cry For Me - History Of

Big Boy Spires - Rhythm Rock Boogie - Chicago Blues Chance Era

Little Walter - I Got To Find My Baby - Hate To See You Go

O.V. Wright - Heartaches Heartaches - Treasured Memories

Little Milton - I Feel So Bad - Greatest Hits

Aretha Franklin - Drown In My Own Tears - I Never Loved A Man The Way I Love You

Irma Thomas - Hittin' On Nothing - Essential

Eddie Boyd - I Had To Let Her Go - The Blues Is Here To Stay

Eddie Boyd - Five Long Years - Rough Treatment

Eddie Boyd - The Blues Is Here To Stay - Vacation From The Blues

Eddie Boyd - Got Lonesome Here - The Blues Is Here To Stay

Eddie Boyd - Rattin' And Runnin' Around - Chess Blues Piano Greats

The Clovers - Your Cash Ain't Nothin' But Trash - Let The Boogie Woogie Rock 'N' Roll

7pm

Pork Chops - I Wanna See My Lovin' Baby - Livin' That Wild Life

Bo Diddley - Crackin' Up - His Best

Little Esther Phillips - You Can Bet Your Life I Do - Ladies Sing The Blues

Wynonie Harris - That's Me Right Now - The Last Shout

Irma Thomas - Time Is On My Side - Collection

Olive Brown - Roll Like A Big Wheel - Don't Freeze On Me

Bukka White - Vaseline Head Woman - 1963 Ain't 1962

Eddie Boyd - It's Too Bad - Vacation From The Blues

Eddie Boyd - Blues For My Baby - The Blues Is Here To Stay

Eddie Boyd - Chicago Is Just That Way - The Blues Is Here To Stay

Eddie Boyd - Driftin' - The Blues Is Here To Stay

Eddie Boyd - The Big Question - Five Long Years

Eddie Boyd - Early Grave - Vacation From The Blues

Little Sonny - The Mix Up - Chicago Down Home Harmonica

Little Walter - Key To The Highway - Complete Chess Masters

Little Mack Simmons - Next Time You See Me - Chicago Down Home Harmonica

Slim Harpo - Moody Blues - Rainin' In My Heart

Big Walter Horton - Can't Help Myself - Chicago Down Home Harmonica

Sonny Terry - Hoopin' And Jumpin' - RCA Down Home Harmonica

Sonny Boy Williamson - One Way Out - One Way Out

8pm

James Cotton - Rocket 88 - Harp Blues

Lazy Lester - Sugar Coated Love - True Blues

George Harmonica Smith - West Helena Blues - Harp Blues

Johnnie Taylor - Cheaper To Keep Her - Taylored In Silk

Ruby Johnson - I'll Run Your Hurt Away - I'll Run Your Hurt Away

Albert King - Born Under A Bad Sign - Born Under A Bad Sign

Little Milton - Somebody's Tears - Walkin' The Back Streets

Mabel John - Running Out - Stay Out Of The Kitchen

Eddie Boyd - Third Degree - Chess Blues Piano Greats

Eddie Boyd - Vacation From The Blues - Vacation From The Blues

Eddie Boyd - Getting My Divorce - The Blues Is Here To Stay

Eddie Boyd - You Got To Reap - Vacation From The Blues

Eddie Boyd - Hard Time Getting Started - Chess Piano Blues Greats

Eddie Boyd - Mr. Highway Man - Live In Switzerland

T-Bone Walker - Papa Ain't Salty - T-Bone Blues

Roy Milton - Nothing Left - Blame It On The Blues

Little Esther Phillips - Mainliner - Better Beware

Mercy Dee - One Room Country Shack - One Room Country Shack

George Harmonica Smith - Blues In The Dark - Oopin' Doopin' Blues Harp

9pm

Sonny Harper - Ride Lone Stranger Ride - Toast Of The Coast

Johnny Fuller - Hard Times - California Blues

Big Groves - Another Ticket - Toast Of The Coast

Johnny Guitar Watson - Three Hours Past Midnight - California Blues

Young Jessie - Mary Lou - I'm Gone

Lil Ed & Dave Weld - I'm Not A Slave - Keep On Walking

Lurrie Bell - Swing Low - The Devil Ain't Got No Music

John Primer - Blues On Solid Ground - Blues On Solid Ground

Eddie Boyd - Come Home - Vacation From The Blues

Eddie Boyd - Why Don't You Be Wise Baby - The Blues Is Here To Stay

Eddie Boyd - I Got To Find My Baby - The Blues Is Here To Stay

Eddie Boyd - Five Long Years - Vacation From The Blues

Eddie Boyd - All The Way - Five Long Years

B.B. King - Whole Lotta Love - The Great

Albert King - What Can I Do To Change Your Mind - More Big Blues

Freddy King - See See Baby - Taking Care Of Business

Bob Rayford - I'm Gonna Pay You Back Baby - Stompin' 33

Porkey Harris - Hollywood Hop - Toast Of The Coast

10pm

Little Margie - Yes It's You - Toast Of The Coast

Jackie Brenston - Trouble Up The Road - Stompin' 7

Walt Jessup - That's All Right - Stompin 33

Willie Egan - Sad Sad Feeling - Come On

Little Miss Jessie - My Baby Has Gone - Stompin' 6

J.L. Smith - Got My Top Let Down - Stompin' 6

The Nu-Trons - Tension - Stompin' 33

Pee Wee Crayton - When I'm Wrong - Early Hour Blues

Eddie Boyd - Kilroy Won't Be Back - The Blues Is Here To Stay

Eddie Boyd - 24 Hour Of Fear - Vacation From The Blues

Eddie Boyd - Got Me Seeing Double - Chess Blues Piano Greats

Eddie Boyd - Hello Stranger - Five Long Years

Eddie Boyd - Best I Could - The Blues Is Hear To Stay

Eddie Boyd - Unfair Lovers - The Blues Is Here To Stay

Eddie Boyd - Where You Belong - The Blues Here To Stay

Howlin' Wolf - Treat Me Like I Treat You - Change My Way

Muddy Waters - Just To be With You - Hoochie Coochie Man

Freddy King - Low Tide - Taking Care Of Business