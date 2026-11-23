Blues Playlist For Sunday, November 22, 2026
6pm
Ike Turner - Hello Miss James - Ike's Instrumentals
Muddy Waters - I Love The Life I Live - Hoochie Coochie Man
Roosevelt Sykes - Date Bate - Complete Recorded Works
Blue Smitty - Date Bate - The Blues Vol. 6
Howlin' Wolf - Bluebird - Smokestack Lightning
Jimmy Reed - Aw Shucks Hush Your Mouth - Big Boss Blues
Little Walter - Flying Saucer - Complete Recorded Works
Jimmy Rogers - My Little Machine - Complete Chess
The Mighty Cravers - Soul Food - Soul Food
Louis Jordan - Beans And Cornbread - Cornbread & Cabbage Greens
Marvin & Johnny - Cherry Pie - Great R&B Duets
The 5 Royales - Monkey Hips & Rice - Soul Food
Washboard Sam - Good Old Cabbage Green - Rockin' My Blues Away
Cab Calloway - Everybody Eats When They Come To My House - Are You Hep To This Jive
John Primer - Hot Meal - Hard Times
Dennis Binder - Long Man Blues - Long Man Blues
Dennis Binder - I Miss You So- I Like Ike
Dennis Binder - Love Call - Flying High
7pm
Bobby Bland - I'll Take Care Of You - Anthology
Little Milton - Ain't No Big Deal On You - Welcome To The Club
James Carr - These Ain't Raindrops - Essential
Mabel John - Running Out - Stay Out Of The Kitchen
B.B, King - Blue Shadows - King Of The Blues
Ike & Tina Turner - All I Could Do Was Cry / Please Please Please - Live
Chico Chism - Hot Tamales And Barbeque - Red River Blues
Jimmy Rushing - Hey Miss Bessie - Big Band Blues
John Brim - Ice Cream Man - Tough Blues
Eddie Ware - Lima Beans - Cornbread & Cabbage Greens
T.V. Slim - Don't Reach Cross My Plate - Flat Foot Sam
Arbee Stidham - Good Morning Blues - Arbee's Blues
Big Joe Williams - Whistling Pines - Nine String Guitar
Big Bill Broonzy - Mule Ridin' Blues - Trouble In Mind
Memphis Slim - If The Rabbit Had The Gun - Folkways Years
Henry Townsend - I Asked Her If She Loved Me - Blues In St' Louis
J.D. Short - So Much Wine - Blues From The Mississippi Delta
8pm
Jimmy Johnson - Serves Me Right To Suffer - Living Chicago Blues
Lovie Lee - I Dare You You Baby - Living Chicago Blues
Big Leon Brooks - Country Boy - Living Chicago Blues
Magic Slim - Stranded On The Highway - Living Chicago Blues
Big Moose Walker - Sunnyland - Living Chicago Blues
Scotty & The Rib Tips - Road Block - Living Chicago Blues
Stick McGhee - Southern Menu - Southern Menu
Eddie Cleanhead Vinson - Kidney Stew - Sings
Eddie Cleanhead Vinson - Peas And Rice - Bald Head Blues
Hop Wilson - Chicken Stuff - Southern Menu
Amos Milburn - Chicken Shack Boogie - Down The Road Apiece
Ike & Tina Turner - Chicken Shack - The Kent Years
Sylvester Cotton - Thanksgiving Blues - Blues Sensation
Baby Boy Warren - Somebody Put Bad Luck On Me - Definitive Detroit Blues
John Lee Hooker - Alberta - Graveyard Blues
Harvey Hill - She Fooled Me - Stompin' 19
John Lee Hooker - Rock Me Mama - Definitive Detroit Blues
L,C. Green - The Sun Was Shining - Stompin' 19
Bobo Jenkins - Nothing But Love - Definitive Detroit Blues
9pm
B.B. King - Got 'Em Bad - King Of The Blues
Albert King - Walked All Night Long - More Big Blues
Freddy King - San-Ho- Zay - Hide Away
Andre Williams - Pass The Biscuits - Mr. Rhythm
Washboard Sam - Barbeque - Rib Joint
Joe Thomas - Rib Tips - Rib Joint
Peetie Wheatstraw - Sea Food - Greatest Harp Player
Billy Ward & The Dominos - Chicken Blues -Sixty Minute Man
Carey Bell - One Day - Living Chicago Blues
Lovie Lee - Naptown - Living Chicago Blues
Jimmy Johnson - Your Turn To Cry - Living Chicago Blues
Big Leon Brooks - My Life Ain't The Same - Living Chicago Blues
Lonnie Brooks - Two Headed Man - Living Chicago Blues
Eddie Shaw - It's Alright - Living Chicago Blues
Jimmy Anderson - Frankie And Johnny - Excello Story
Slim Harpo - Got Love If Want It - More Louisiana Swamp Blues
Katie Webster - No Bread No Meat - Louisiana Swamp Blues
Jimmy Anderson - Naggin' - Louisiana Swamp Blues
10pm
Blue Charlie - Don't Friends - Excello Story
Lightnin' Slim - I'm Evil - Dark Clouds Rollin'
Lazy Lester - You're Gonna Ruin Me Baby - Dark Clouds
Mr. Calhoun - Hey Mattie - Louisiana Swamp Blues
Guitar Gable - This Should Go On Forever - Sound Of The Swamp
The Du-Droppers - Dead Broke - The Groove Story
Big John Greer - Bottle It Up And Go - The Groove Story
Roy Gaines - Worried About You Baby - Rare Grooves 6
Mr. Bear - Radar - Rare Grooves 4
Melvin Smith - You Can't Stay Here - The Groove Story
Champion Jack Dupree - Dirty Woman - Rare Groves 6
Carter Brothers - Roast Possum - Carter Brothers
Rufus Thomas - Mashed Potatoes - Walking The Dog
Harold Burrage - You Eat Too Much - Messed Up
Billy Boy Arnold - What's On The Menu Mama - Blues Soul
Little Walter - Roller Coaster - Complete Chess Masters
Jimmy Rogers - You're The One - Complete Chess
Otis Rush - Love That Woman - Essential
Muddy Waters - I'm Ready - Hoochie Coochie Man
Little Walter - Crazy For My Baby - Complete Chess Masters