6pm

Ike Turner - Hello Miss James - Ike's Instrumentals

Muddy Waters - I Love The Life I Live - Hoochie Coochie Man

Roosevelt Sykes - Date Bate - Complete Recorded Works

Blue Smitty - Date Bate - The Blues Vol. 6

Howlin' Wolf - Bluebird - Smokestack Lightning

Jimmy Reed - Aw Shucks Hush Your Mouth - Big Boss Blues

Little Walter - Flying Saucer - Complete Recorded Works

Jimmy Rogers - My Little Machine - Complete Chess

The Mighty Cravers - Soul Food - Soul Food

Louis Jordan - Beans And Cornbread - Cornbread & Cabbage Greens

Marvin & Johnny - Cherry Pie - Great R&B Duets

The 5 Royales - Monkey Hips & Rice - Soul Food

Washboard Sam - Good Old Cabbage Green - Rockin' My Blues Away

Cab Calloway - Everybody Eats When They Come To My House - Are You Hep To This Jive

John Primer - Hot Meal - Hard Times

Dennis Binder - Long Man Blues - Long Man Blues

Dennis Binder - I Miss You So- I Like Ike

Dennis Binder - Love Call - Flying High

7pm

Bobby Bland - I'll Take Care Of You - Anthology

Little Milton - Ain't No Big Deal On You - Welcome To The Club

James Carr - These Ain't Raindrops - Essential

Mabel John - Running Out - Stay Out Of The Kitchen

B.B, King - Blue Shadows - King Of The Blues

Ike & Tina Turner - All I Could Do Was Cry / Please Please Please - Live

Chico Chism - Hot Tamales And Barbeque - Red River Blues

Jimmy Rushing - Hey Miss Bessie - Big Band Blues

John Brim - Ice Cream Man - Tough Blues

Eddie Ware - Lima Beans - Cornbread & Cabbage Greens

T.V. Slim - Don't Reach Cross My Plate - Flat Foot Sam

Arbee Stidham - Good Morning Blues - Arbee's Blues

Big Joe Williams - Whistling Pines - Nine String Guitar

Big Bill Broonzy - Mule Ridin' Blues - Trouble In Mind

Memphis Slim - If The Rabbit Had The Gun - Folkways Years

Henry Townsend - I Asked Her If She Loved Me - Blues In St' Louis

J.D. Short - So Much Wine - Blues From The Mississippi Delta

8pm

Jimmy Johnson - Serves Me Right To Suffer - Living Chicago Blues

Lovie Lee - I Dare You You Baby - Living Chicago Blues

Big Leon Brooks - Country Boy - Living Chicago Blues

Magic Slim - Stranded On The Highway - Living Chicago Blues

Big Moose Walker - Sunnyland - Living Chicago Blues

Scotty & The Rib Tips - Road Block - Living Chicago Blues

Stick McGhee - Southern Menu - Southern Menu

Eddie Cleanhead Vinson - Kidney Stew - Sings

Eddie Cleanhead Vinson - Peas And Rice - Bald Head Blues

Hop Wilson - Chicken Stuff - Southern Menu

Amos Milburn - Chicken Shack Boogie - Down The Road Apiece

Ike & Tina Turner - Chicken Shack - The Kent Years

Sylvester Cotton - Thanksgiving Blues - Blues Sensation

Baby Boy Warren - Somebody Put Bad Luck On Me - Definitive Detroit Blues

John Lee Hooker - Alberta - Graveyard Blues

Harvey Hill - She Fooled Me - Stompin' 19

John Lee Hooker - Rock Me Mama - Definitive Detroit Blues

L,C. Green - The Sun Was Shining - Stompin' 19

Bobo Jenkins - Nothing But Love - Definitive Detroit Blues

9pm

B.B. King - Got 'Em Bad - King Of The Blues

Albert King - Walked All Night Long - More Big Blues

Freddy King - San-Ho- Zay - Hide Away

Andre Williams - Pass The Biscuits - Mr. Rhythm

Washboard Sam - Barbeque - Rib Joint

Joe Thomas - Rib Tips - Rib Joint

Peetie Wheatstraw - Sea Food - Greatest Harp Player

Billy Ward & The Dominos - Chicken Blues -Sixty Minute Man

Carey Bell - One Day - Living Chicago Blues

Lovie Lee - Naptown - Living Chicago Blues

Jimmy Johnson - Your Turn To Cry - Living Chicago Blues

Big Leon Brooks - My Life Ain't The Same - Living Chicago Blues

Lonnie Brooks - Two Headed Man - Living Chicago Blues

Eddie Shaw - It's Alright - Living Chicago Blues

Jimmy Anderson - Frankie And Johnny - Excello Story

Slim Harpo - Got Love If Want It - More Louisiana Swamp Blues

Katie Webster - No Bread No Meat - Louisiana Swamp Blues

Jimmy Anderson - Naggin' - Louisiana Swamp Blues

10pm

Blue Charlie - Don't Friends - Excello Story

Lightnin' Slim - I'm Evil - Dark Clouds Rollin'

Lazy Lester - You're Gonna Ruin Me Baby - Dark Clouds

Mr. Calhoun - Hey Mattie - Louisiana Swamp Blues

Guitar Gable - This Should Go On Forever - Sound Of The Swamp

The Du-Droppers - Dead Broke - The Groove Story

Big John Greer - Bottle It Up And Go - The Groove Story

Roy Gaines - Worried About You Baby - Rare Grooves 6

Mr. Bear - Radar - Rare Grooves 4

Melvin Smith - You Can't Stay Here - The Groove Story

Champion Jack Dupree - Dirty Woman - Rare Groves 6

Carter Brothers - Roast Possum - Carter Brothers

Rufus Thomas - Mashed Potatoes - Walking The Dog

Harold Burrage - You Eat Too Much - Messed Up

Billy Boy Arnold - What's On The Menu Mama - Blues Soul

Little Walter - Roller Coaster - Complete Chess Masters

Jimmy Rogers - You're The One - Complete Chess

Otis Rush - Love That Woman - Essential

Muddy Waters - I'm Ready - Hoochie Coochie Man

Little Walter - Crazy For My Baby - Complete Chess Masters

