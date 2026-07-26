Sunday morning news specials and documentaries

Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026: Open to Debate: 'Age Limits for Congress?'

Congress is getting older: 24 members are 80 or older. Yet with few exceptions, older incumbents have beaten back younger challengers in primary after primary. Critics warn that a gerontocracy is making Congress less functional and less representative of the people it serves. But a mandatory age cap smacks of ageism, and voters keep rewarding experience at the ballot box.

Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026: NPR: 'NPR Special: Swing Voters & Issues That Matter'

"Swing Voters & the Issues That Matter" is a new one-hour, newscast compatible special from the NPR Politics Team. NPR’s Miles Parks hosts the special, leading a conversation with Ashley Lopez and Mara Liasson about people who vote across party lines. They'll cover five key takeaways from swing voter focus groups that NPR Politics reporters held throughout 2026.

Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026: Open to Debate: 'Think Twice: Navigating the Election Cycle & Civic Power with Eric Liu'

Amid deep political division and ahead of the midterms, what does good citizenship require? In his new book, “Live Like a Citizen,” Citizen University’s Eric Liu argues that democracy depends on citizenship as an everyday practice — learning to listen, participate, disagree, change our minds, and remain committed to one another despite our differences. John Donvan sits down with Liu to explore what he has thought twice about regarding citizenship since he moved from Washington, D.C., to "the other Washington," the city of Seattle, specifically, sharing his eight habits for rebuilding civic life and why changing America may require changing ourselves.

Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026: Open to Debate: 'Does the U.S.-Saudi Civil Nuclear Agreement Serve America's Interests?'

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia have signed a civil nuclear cooperation agreement that supporters say could strengthen ties, advance normalization, and give Washington greater influence over the kingdom’s nuclear ambitions. Critics warn that without stronger restrictions on uranium enrichment and inspections, assistance could create a pathway toward nuclear weapons and weaken nonproliferation norms. Would American involvement reduce the risks or enable them? Now we debate: Does the U.S.-Saudi Civil Nuclear Agreement Serve America's Interests?

Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026: Open to Debate: 'Is America Ready for a Four-Day Work Week?

A century after Henry Ford helped popularize the five-day, 40-hour week, could working 32 hours be next? Supporters say shorter weeks can improve well-being without sacrificing productivity, especially as AI would make workers more efficient. Others warn it would strain industries that require continuous staffing and force Americans to rethink everything from school and healthcare schedules to expectations of around-the-clock availability. We debate: Is America Ready for a Four-Day Work Week?

Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026: Open to Debate: 'Is Parenting Overrated?'

What shapes us more: our DNA, or the way we’re raised?

This debate, commonly recognized as “nature versus nurture,” has drawn disagreement for thousands of years. So which one matters more? Emerging genetic research indicates that the scale may be tipping toward biology – but not all trust the research. Proponents of the “nature” camp argue it is DNA that determines who we are, as evidenced by identical twins and triplets who are separated at birth and, once reunited, show remarkable similarities despite different upbringings. Rather than trying to identify the perfect parenting style, they argue, caregivers should look to their children’s DNA to identify natural strengths and challenges to promote overall health and well-being.

However, others strongly disagree, saying that parenting is very important, and the individuals who rear us influence our development, growth, and, ultimately, our lives. The “nurture” camp also points to studies that show how beliefs and behaviors are not innate, as evidenced by stark differences in the expression of adolescence and other life stages across different cultures.

Are they right? Or is parenting overrated?

Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026: Open to Debate: 'Is Capitalism Broken?'

Capitalism has long been credited with driving innovation and prosperity, yet many Americans increasingly believe the system is no longer working for them. Is the problem capitalism itself or the policies surrounding it? In this debate, an entrepreneur and venture capitalist faces a prominent economist with a competing vision to examine inequality, economic opportunity, and the future of the American economy.

Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026: NPR: 'NPR Special: 25 years after 9/11, what have we learned?'

It’s been 25 years since al-Qaida attacked the United States by hijacking commercial airliners and crashing them into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. A fourth was headed for the U.S. Capitol but crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after its passengers overpowered the hijackers. Sources & Methods host Mary Louise Kelly revisits that day and the legacy of the attacks with key people who were in government and intelligence at the time.

Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026: KQED, Ryan Institute on Complexity: 'AI, Art, and the Future of Creative Work: A Labor Day Special'

Will artificial intelligence displace human creators, or is it the ultimate collaborator? This Labor Day, Life, Automated host Jess Love moves past internet panic to consult both economists and artists. The surprising takeaway? Both agree: at least today, key bottlenecks prevent AI from replicating true creative judgment. To understand where we go next, the hour projects three plausible futures for how artists, audiences, and algorithms will coexist tomorrow. Perfect for Labor Day programming, this special delivers smart economic insights, rich sound design, and vital questions about what we value in human labor.

Sunday, Aug. 31, 2026: Open to Debate: 'Can Humans adapt to climate change?'

The dangers of climate change are “no longer over the horizon.” Humanity may soon pass the “point of no return.” These are the phrases U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres used to describe what he called an “utterly inadequate” global response to rising temperatures. But if we were to decisively act and restructure our global economy with the climate in mind, who would shoulder the burden? Or should our collective focus orient more toward humans’ capacity for adaptation?

Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026: Humankind': The Power of the Pardon'

The U.S. Constitution empowers the president to grant clemency — including pardons and commutations — for people who’ve committed crimes. In effect, it’s a “get out of jail free” card, as in the Monopoly board game. But with almost no rules, the granting of pardons is ripe for abuse by presidents of both major parties, especially in today's pay-to-play environment. President Donald Trump says: “It’s the most powerful thing a president has.” This audio documentary explains the controversial history of the pardon. We hear legal experts, a New York Times investigative reporter and extensive archival sound

Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026: Open to Debate: 'Are primary elections ruining democracy?' (encore)

The midterms are coming up this fall, and right now we are in the middle of a contentious primary season, with a lot of new faces challenging incumbents—and many winning. Are Primary Elections Ruining Democracy?

Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026: Open to Debate: 'America 250 — Is it time to stop idolizing the founders?'

As America celebrates 250 years since the Declaration of Independence, the legacy of the Founders is under renewed scrutiny. Were they visionary architects of liberty whose achievements and creations should be celebrated, or has reverence for them sanitized the past, how we think of democracy, and the compromises embedded in the nation's founding? As the U.S. marks its semiquincentennial, we debate: Is It Time to Stop Idolizing the Founders?

Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026: Open to Debate: 'Should the Death Penalty Be Abolished?'

Fifty years after the Supreme Court reinstated capital punishment, the death penalty remains one of America's most divisive issues. Supporters argue it delivers justice for the most heinous crimes, provides closure for victims’ families, and ensures the worst offenders can never kill again. Opponents point to wrongful convictions, racial disparities, and the moral consequences of allowing the state to take a life, arguing that life without parole is enough. Now we debate: Should the Death Penalty Be Abolished? This ethical conundrum is at the crux of this week's debate, originally broadcast in April 2015.

Sunday, July 26, 2026: Open to Debate: 'Who is winning the Iran War: Tehran or Trump?'

After signing a Memorandum of Understanding in June, the U.S. and Iran entered a delicate peace. As negotiators worked toward a permanent deal, one question loomed: Who won the war in Iran — Tehran or Trump? Hours after we concluded a debate on that very question, strikes resumed. By morning, President Trump declared the truce over. Today, we bring you that debate, and the question of who holds the upper hand, and what has been gained and lost, is more pressing than ever.

Sunday, July 19, 2026: Open to Debate: 'World on the Brink?'

As the Iran war reshapes the Middle East and raises new questions about America’s role in the world, Danielle Pletka and Julia Ioffe join moderator-in-chief John Donvan at the Cascade PBS Ideas Festival for a debate-esque conversation on U.S. foreign policy in President Trump’s second term. From Iran and Russia to global stability and American leadership, they offer competing visions for navigating an increasingly volatile world.

Sunday, July 12, 2026: Kelly Corrigan, Wired to Create: 'Deep Dive with Beth Stelling'

Beth Stelling grew up making people laugh before she knew it was a skill worth taking seriously. It took years of open mics and a lot of hard-won stage time before she found her truest voice. In the fifth episode of our Wired to Create series, Beth talks about the family that shaped her, the speech and debate program that first put her on a stage, the years it took to finally sound like herself in front of a crowd, and what she's learned from helping younger comedians find their way.

Sunday, July 5, 2026: 'The Copperhead Conspiracy: A Forgotten Tale of Treason and Insurrection'

"The Copperhead Conspiracy" is a documentary that tells a forgotten story from America’s past. In the midst of the Civil War, we had a deeply unpopular president in Abraham Lincoln who had suspended civil liberties and invoked martial law, using as his rationale the threat posed by his political opponents on the national security of the country. A group of Northerners, angry at Lincoln, conspired with Confederates to plan an armed insurrection intended to topple the governments of several Midwestern states and free tens of thousands of Confederate prisoners from Union prisons, hoping they would force an end to the Civil War with the Confederacy intact and slavery still legal. It would have worked, except for a Union spy who was embedded in their midst. Because so much time has passed, it is easy to dismiss the relevance of those times to that of our own. But if you look closely, you can see the overall shape of many of the same issues we are arguing about today.

Sunday, June 27, 2026: How To 250: Your Guide To America's Big Birthday

This year is the semi-quincentennial, marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence. "How to 250" is a special program from Radiotopia's "This Day", tracing some of the key stories that brought us to this moment, including a look back at the bicentennial. Plus, advice for listeners about how to celebrate, and some thoughts from legendary filmmaker Ken Burns.

June 21, 2026: Kelly Corrigan, Wired to Create: 'Deep Dive with Ed Helms'

Ed Helms has a well-organized workshop, a banjo, a treehouse he built during the pandemic, and a deeply inconvenient habit of doing his best work at the last possible second. In the first episode of our new series Wired to Create, Kelly sits down with the actor, comedian, musician, and all-around maker to talk about what flow actually feels like, why limitations might be the secret ingredient in all great creative work, and what Owen Wilson taught him about feedback and being vulnerable.

June 14, 2026: Open to Debate: 'Government as Shareholder - Proactive Competitive Strategy or Last Resort?'

Global powers are increasingly shaping markets and taking equity positions in strategic industries. But recently, Washington’s role in the economy has expanded, with stakes in companies like Intel, different from its traditionally hands-off approach. Could strategic government investment be a source of strength and competitiveness — or should it remain a true last resort, preserving a system that allows markets to determine winners and losers?

June 7, 2026: Open to Debate: 'Should America End Birthright Citizenship?'

Birthright citizenship guarantees citizenship to anyone born within the United States’ territory, regardless of a parent’s nationality. But should this legal principle be removed from the Constitution? Those arguing it shouldn’t say that it prevents children from being punished for their parents’ status, while encouraging long-term economic and civic contributions.

But those calling to end the practice argue it fuels illegal immigration and strains the overburdened immigration system. So should America end birthright citizenship?

May 31, 2026: Open to Debate: 'Is the Scientific Enterprise too risk averse?'

Modern science has given us the ability to edit our genes, life-saving vaccines and glimpse the origins of the universe. But is the same system holding itself back? Critics argue that the pressure to publish and fierce competition for funding rewards safe, incremental work over bold thinking. Others see a system still capable of paradigm-shifting discoveries — one where global collaborations and long-term thinking motivate scientists to pursue grand, ambitious ideas.

May 24, 2026: Foreign Policy: 'Strength in Numbers: The AI Race With China'

This special analyzes how the United States’ and China’s distinct industrial policies are shaping the AI arms race, and what's at stake for U.S. national security. How are the decision-making and regulatory styles of these two countries shaping this technological competition?

May 17, 2026: Open to Debate: 'Should we separate the Art from the Artist?'

It turns out your favorite artist is a monster. Say they committed murder, advocated genocide, or engaged in some other act so outside the scope of a dignified, respectable society that it cannot be redeemed. What now? Must you throw the art out with the artists? It's a question at the heart of both pop culture and high art critique. For some, a work of art is an entity in itself. It should be appreciated and revered without regard to the life of its creator. If we disregard all great art for the sins of the artists, we risk losing many of the world's greatest cultural touchstones and masterpieces. But for others, the act of supporting a work of art translates directly affirming its creator's evil acts.

May 10, 2026: Open to Debate: 'Should We Use Gene Editing to Make Better Babies?'

Your doctor tells you that, should you wish to have a child, that child is likely also to carry the disease. But a new gene-editing technology could ensure that your baby is — and remains — healthy. Should you do it? Critics say the technology will exacerbate inequality and meddle in the most basic aspect of our humanity. Now, we debate: Should We Use Gene Editing to Make Better Babies? This ethical conundrum is at the crux of this week's debate. Originally broadcast in February 2022.

May 3, 2026: APM, Call to Mind: 'Weathering the Storm: Climate Change and Mental Health'

Every day we hear concerning news about the human costs of climate change. Severe storms and wildfires can lead to housing instability. Air pollution and dirty water have been tied to respiratory illnesses and cardiovascular diseases. And a growing area of psychological research reveals that climate change is both harming our mental health and triggering new disorders. This Call to Mind special looks at the mental health consequences of climate change.

April 26, 2026: APM, Call to Mind: 'The Reason for Sleep'

We spend about one-third of our lives sleeping. And not because we’re lazy. Every living creature sleeps, from cats to dolphins, and even fruit flies — it’s an essential need for good health and survival. So, if sleep is a basic health need, why do so many people have trouble doing it? Nearly a third of Americans say they sleep poorly or not enough. Our 24/7 culture makes it tough to get a good night’s sleep; we prize long work hours, fast-paced productivity, staying up late to socialize, and simply striving for more. While lack of sleep can leave a person groggy, it can also signal a mental illness, make an existing problem worse, and increase the risk of mental health issues. This episode explores the fundamental relationship between sleep and mental health.

April 19, 2026: APM, Call to Mind: 'The Strain of Stress'

Americans are stressed. And what many people are concerned about seems to have escalated and changed. There are the usual personal stressors like money, caretaking, and jobs, but pressing social challenges like political division and the uncertain economy, are shaping life’s challenges for many people. Health experts warn that living with chronic stress doesn’t just make us feel bad in the moment. Stress can shape the brain’s neural networks. It puts many people at higher risk for mental illnesses like depression, anxiety disorders, and substance-use problems. This Call to Mind special examines stress. We’ll hear firsthand about issues that can overwhelm us, how it impacts our mental health, and from experts about ways to manage the strain.

April 12, 2026: Open to Debate: 'Think Twice About The Meaning of Your Life with Arthur C. Brooks'

At some point, we all ask: “Is this what I’m meant to do?” In this Think Twice episode, social scientist Arthur C. Brooks joins Open to Debate CEO Lia Matthow to explore why meaning feels harder to find. Drawing on research from his book "The Meaning of Your Life: Finding Purpose in an Age of Emptiness," Brooks argues modern life pushes us toward shallow solutions that miss deeper human needs, and offers a path back to purpose, connection, and a life that truly feels lived.

April 5, 2026: Open to Debate: 'Should the U.S. Prioritize Settling Mars?'

NASA is preparing for the Artemis II mission — a major step back into deep space to explore the moon. But as NASA, SpaceX and other private companies are also working on plans to make Mars humanity’s next frontier, what comes next, and should Mars be the bigger priority? Those arguing “yes” say the U.S. should do it first before China, while opponents say major challenges make colonization unrealistic.

March 29, 2026: Open to Debate: 'Has Legalizing Sports Gambling Become A Bad Bet?'

Sports fans can place bets on their favorite teams and athletes faster and easier than before, thanks to legalized sports gambling. But was it the wrong bet to make? Advocates say it’s been good for fans, the economy, and the sports industry. Those who say that what’s happened since legalization is a bad thing, say it’s driven a rise in gambling addiction and created a public health crisis.

March 22, 2026: Foreign Policy: 'Hidden Economics of Remarkable Women: The Future of Climate'

In this special, we hear from women superstars of the environmental movement. First, we talk to Christina Figueres, chief negotiator of the groundbreaking Paris climate agreement. Then, Jody Allen — philanthropist, businesswoman, and Seattle Seahawks owner — discusses her efforts to restore the environment. Finally, we speak with Dr. Moreangels Mbizah, founder of Wildlife Conservation Action in Zimbabwe, which works with local communities to decrease human-wildlife conflict.

March 15, 2026: 'Think Twice About War, Tech, & Dirty Supply Chains: The Elements of Power with Nicolas Niarchos'

Your smartphone feels sleek and futuristic—but the supply chain behind it is anything but. In this conversation with moderator-in-chief John Donvan, journalist and “The Elements of Power” author Nicolas Niarchos showcases how lithium-ion batteries rely on cobalt mined under dangerous, exploitative conditions. Tracing a line from colonialism to today’s U.S.–China power struggle, he asks us to Think Twice on this question: what human and environmental costs are hidden inside the technology that powers modern life?

March 8, 2026: Greater Good Science Center: 'The Science of Love'

Science shows us that love is expansive — a biological, cultural and social phenomena that shapes our lives, and is fundamental for our survival.

The Science of Love is a 53-minute radio special examining emerging research on why we love, how love develops, and how it sustains us across many forms of connection. Hosted by award-winning actress, author and activist Geena Davis, and produced by The Science of Happiness podcast at UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center, the program features leading researchers in psychology, neuroscience and anthropology and explores a broad spectrum of love, including romantic partnership, family bonds, friendship, our love for our pets and the natural world and our sense of collective belonging.

From the families we’re born into, to the relationships we choose, The Science of Love uncovers what happens inside us when love shows up.

March 1, 2026: Open to Debate: 'Could dating an AI be better than dating a human?'

Love in the time of AI? Some people seeking romance or friendship are turning to AI chatbots to fulfill those desires, but could they surpass traditional human relationships? Those who say they can argue that AI can offer empathy and safety, and it’s a solution for those left out of traditional dating. Those saying they can’t argue that intimacy is complicated and cannot be replicated in code.

Feb. 22, 2026: Open to Debate: 'Is U.S. Control of Limited Territory in Greenland A Strategic Necessity?'

Greenland has become a geopolitical flashpoint. President Trump wants control of it, or at least sovereignty over some areas for military purposes, arguing that the United States gaining some territorial rights in Greenland is a necessity for U.S. security. But some leaders worry that a power grab could pit NATO against the U.S. and weaken an already fragile world order. Now we debate: Is U.S. Control of Limited Territory In Greenland a Strategic Necessity?

Feb. 15, 2026: Marketplace, This Old House Radio Hour: 'Building Tomorrow'

Marketplace and This Old House Radio Hour are collaborating on Building Tomorrow, a special that explores how American homes are being reimagined for the next century. Building Tomorrow blends personal narrative, design reporting, and economic insight into a sweeping look at what the next hundred years of American housing might hold.

Feb. 8, 2026: APM Presents: International Women's Media Foundation'Storytellers: Muslims, Community and Culture in America'

There has been considerable attention paid to American Muslims in the 25 years since 9/11. But largely missing are people from the community telling stories about their history and their own lived experiences. Comedian and host Sabeen Sadiq introduces us to engaging Muslim American storytellers, starting with Sadiq’s own story about growing up a sort of “secret Muslim” in Chicago. The stories reveal the complexity and deep roots of vibrant Muslim communities in America.

Feb. 1, 2026: Open to Debate: 'Innovation or Intrusion: The Big Data Debate'

Every click, search, and online purchase feeds the data economy, driving AI, global business, and even political campaigns. But with risks growing in the private and public spheres, is Big Data advancing society or undermining its foundations? Supporters argue Big Data powers innovation by fueling breakthroughs in medicine, public health, and everyday efficiency. Yet critics warn that it erodes privacy, concentrates power, and threatens democracy. In the age of algorithms and analytics, is Big Data a necessary innovation or a dangerous intrusion?

Jan. 25, 2026: Open to Debate: 'Has Feminism Hurt Women?'

From the 19th Amendment to the #MeToo movement, the feminist movement has profoundly reshaped society. But have its good intentions backfired? Those arguing it hasn’t note that it’s allowed women the choice of living on their own terms. But critics argue that its culture glorifying full-time careerism and independence can make women feel inadequate if they prefer traditional roles like having a family. Now we debate: Has Feminism Hurt Women?

Jan. 18, 2026: Open to Debate: 'Does AA work?'

Dry January has become increasingly popular, practiced by a quarter of Americans last year, and provides individuals a collegial and open path for reconsidering their alcohol consumption. For almost two million people worldwide who have committed to staying sober for a lifetime, the group known as Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and its 12-step plan has been a prominent lifeline. But is it the best approach for curbing alcoholism, and does it address its root causes?

Jan. 11, 2026: CBC's Laughing Matters: 'The Mystery of Laughter Revealed'

What role does laughter play in the evolution of humanity? What does our laughter have in common with the way primates and even rats laugh? Ideas contributor Peter Brown takes us on a joyride throughout our evolutionary history, and shows us why laughing matters.

Jan. 4, 2026: Open to Debate (formerly Intelligence Squared): 'Can religion cure the loneliness epidemic?'

America is suffering from a loneliness epidemic. Some groups have suggested religious communities may be key to solving it. Could it help? Those arguing “yes” say it gives people regular social contact, support systems, and a sense of purpose that could combat isolation. Those arguing “no” say that secular options would provide better, broad-based solutions.

Dec. 28, 2025: PRX: No Small Endeavor: Holiday Special 2025: Practices of Hope

When the headlines numb and the culture wars grind us down, what if hope isn’t a mood at all—but a practice you can do with your body, your friends, and your city? In this holiday special, Lee finds practices of hope: meditation teacher Tara Brach on healing the “trance of unworthiness,” songwriter Tom Paxton on the folk community that fueled social change, marine biologist Ayana Elizabeth Johnson on climate imagination, and educator Sharon McMahon on everyday civic action. Together they offer three grounded practices—for self, for community, and for the common good.

Dec. 21, 2025: CBC: As It Happens: 'The Shepherd'

The year is 1957. A Royal Air Force pilot is heading home from Germany for Christmas. Fog sets in and all radio communication is lost. Continuing the tradition since 1979, As It Happens presents a Christmas Eve reading of Frederick Forsyth's "The Shepherd" by the late CBC host "Fireside" Al Maitland.

Dec. 14, 2025: Open to Debate (formerly Intelligence Squared): 'Should the U.S. Militarize the War on Drugs?'

The Trump administration is taking the War on Drugs in a bold direction, using aircraft carriers, intelligence networks, and direct military strikes to target alleged smuggling vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific. Supporters of militarization argue that previous strategies to stop cartels have failed, and only aggressive deterrence will stop the crisis. Others warn that militarization usually fails to stop drug flows, risking civilian casualties, and rarely achieves lasting results. Now we debate: Should the U.S. Militarize the War on Drugs?

Dec. 7, 2025: Foreign Policy: The Threshold'Working to eliminate HIV, TB and Malaria'

More than two million people die from these diseases every year but with funding cuts and shifting priorities, they might actually surge. Global health is facing a tipping point. Scientific advancements have changed how we respond to epidemics like HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria—and the pipeline of breakthrough innovations has never been stronger. But funding is down and priorities are shifting. Will the science come to scale so these diseases can finally be ended? Or will they surge instead?

Nov. 30, 2025: Possible: 'MacKenzie Price on AI-Powered K-12 Schools'

Gains in the quality of America’s K-12 education in the late 20th and early 21st century have largely plateaued — and , in several instances, reversed — in the last few decades. This week, Alpha School co-founder MacKenzie Price joins the show to discuss her fast-expanding network of AI-powered private schools, which she says represent the reform the system so badly needs. She explains why Alpha students learn core academics in two hours a day via a personalized learning platform — not human teachers — and then devote the rest of the school day to passion projects, life skills, and real-world learning. Plus, we hear from Alex, a high school senior at Alpha’s Austin, TX location, about his experience.

Nov. 23, 2025: Open to Debate (formerly Intelligence Squared)"

'Is Europe Too Late to Compete in the Chip War?'

The U.S. and China are the two largest competitors in the race for semiconductors and in creating the most powerful AI chips. Europe could become a major stakeholder thanks to its demand for tech sovereignty and lithography near-monopoly, while others see the continent as too hampered by regulation, labor, and limited venture capital to get ahead. Now, in partnership with Bloomberg, we debate: Is Europe too late to compete in the Chip Wars?

Nov. 16, 2025: Open to Debate (formerly Intelligence Squared): 'Think Twice: The Seven Rules of Trust with Jimmy Wales'

A lot goes into trust: it can be earned, broken, and rebuilt in times of deep division. In this episode, geopolitical strategist and moderator Xenia Wickett sits down with Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales to discuss his new book, "The Seven Rules of Trust,” how Wikipedia leveraged trust to help it become a global authority while trust in other institutions is fading, and the seven rules anyone can use to build ideas that last for a lifetime.

Nov. 9, 2025: Ron Duffy: 'The Sinking of the USS Indianapolis and the Atomic Bomb: The Price Paid for Liberty'

Late July, 1945. The USS Indianapolis had just completed its top secret mission delivering the atomic bomb to Tinian Island. On the Indy's return trip to the Philippines, she was hit by two torpedoes from a Japanese submarine and sunk in 12 minutes. Of the 1,195 men aboard ship, 879 crew members would die in the water. Only 316 would survive. The sinking of the Indianapolis is considered the worst sea disaster in U. S. Naval history. Four survivors of the Indianapolis share unforgettable and heartbreaking memories about the tragic sinking of their battle tested ship and their struggle to survive against nearly impossible odds. We hear their story of tragedy, survival, heroism and redemption — all part of the enormous cost of liberty.

Nov. 2, 2025: Open to Debate (formerly Intelligence Squared):

'Should America End Birthright Citizenship?'

Birthright citizenship guarantees citizenship to anyone born within the United States’ territory, regardless of a parent’s nationality. But should this legal principle be removed from the Constitution? Those arguing it shouldn’t say that it prevents children from being punished for their parents’ status, while encouraging long-term economic and civic contributions. But those calling to end the practice argue it fuels illegal immigration and strains the overburdened immigration system.

Oct. 26, 2025: Open to Debate (formerly Intelligence Squared): 'Is War Inevitable?'

From ancient battles to modern proxy wars, conflicts have been a constant in human history. But does that mean we are destined to continue treating it as an option? Those saying war is inevitable argue that our global system is anarchic and no overarching authority exists to stop war, so states prioritize survival and power. But others argue that conflict is not the only form of dispute resolution; trade, diplomacy, international law, mediation, and peace treaties can avert war

Oct. 19, 2025: Remembering Susan Stamberg

Susan Stamberg died Thursday at the age of 87. She had a long and storied career. She was first a producer for NPR, then one of the earliest hosts of the flagship newsmagazine All Things Considered in 1972. She was the first woman to host a nightly news program. She later hosted Weekend Edition Sunday and went on to become Special Correspondent. Her name is memorialized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Stamberg officially retired from NPR just this year. Read NPR’s full obituary of Susan here.

Oct. 12, 2025: Open to Debate (formerly Intelligence Squared): 'Wartime Kill Switch: Human or AI?'

As modern warfare becomes increasingly automated and AI-reliant, questions arise about the use of a “kill switch” overriding autonomous weapons in conflict zones. Should the ultimate decision be in humans’ or AI’s hands? Those arguing for human oversight say moral reasoning, empathy, and legal accountability are essential, especially in wartime. Supporters of AI integration argue that machines can make faster, more precise, and less emotional decisions, which could prove more humane than past approaches. Now we debate: Wartime Kill Switch: Human or AI?

Oct. 5, 2025: Open to Debate (formerly Intelligence Squared): 'Debating the Legacy of the COVID-19 Pandemic'

It’s been five years since the pandemic began, but was our public health system or society to blame for our country’s failures to stop the spread? Some argue that public health leaders were unprepared, mismanaged the crisis, and provided inconsistent guidance. Others argue the failures were societal, citing widespread mistrust, misinformation, and other guidance, which undermined compliance and effectiveness.

Sept. 28, 2025: Big Picture Science: 'Some Chemicals are Forever'

As their name suggests, “forever chemicals” have extraordinary staying power. When these nearly indestructible compounds find their way into our soil and water, they don’t break down for hundreds or thousands of years.

PFAS – the name for these synthetic chemicals – isn’t just in our natural environment. Scientists have found it everywhere, including in the blood of nearly every living being.

In this episode, we talk to the reporter who broke open the story about a decades-long corporate coverup regarding forever chemicals, look at what we know about their health effects, and consider how a kneecapping of the EPA’s regulatory power may weaken the best tool we have for protecting ourselves from PFAS contamination.

Sept. 21, 2025: Open to Debate: 'Should the U.S. Be Ruled by a CEO Dictator?'

In some policy circles, the idea of the U.S. electing a CEO-style dictator running the country like a company is gaining momentum. But should the idea be embraced? Those proposing the Dictator CEO, like Curtis Yarvin, argue it would challenge existing institutions and deliver cutthroat efficiency. But democracy advocates, like E. Glen Weyl, argue that consolidating power under one leader undermines the core values fundamental to America’s political system. Now we debate: Should the U.S. Be Ruled by a CEO Dictator?

Sept. 14, 2025: Open to Debate: TikTok in the Classroom: Enhancing or Eroding Teaching?

It’s Back to School season, and TikTok has been taking a larger role in helping students learn — but should it? Some teachers argue that using TikTok can help make whatever subjects they study more digestible and adaptable to different types of learners. Others call the app distracting and capable of undermining classroom authority and prioritizing entertainment and short attention spans over education.

Sept. 7, 2025: Open to Debate: Fast Fashion: Shop or Stop?

Is that new $12 dress you saw trending on TikTok worth it? Brands like Shein, H&M, Zara, and Primark have made it easy to stay on-trend, thanks to the fast fashion industry. These inexpensive, truly-of-the-moment clothes let shoppers update their wardrobes with a click, but at what cost? Critics who say it’s time to stop supporting it argue that fast fashion is among the most polluting industries, rife with labor violations, and responsible for massive clothing waste. The environmental damage and unfair working conditions in countries with weak regulations have fueled a growing backlash. On the other hand, those who argue it’s still fine to shop say it makes all kinds of fashion available to everyone who might otherwise be priced out, provides livelihoods for millions of workers, and boosts local economies.

