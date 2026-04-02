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AI and data centers in Arizona

Artificial intelligence is driving a technological revolution, rapidly spreading into nearly every industry and facet of life in Arizona and around the world. With seemingly infinite capabilities, it is viewed as a powerful tool for the betterment of — but also an existential threat to — humankind.

While the future of AI is up for debate, experts agree the technology is here to stay, as global powers race to develop the most potent and efficient models.

Arizona is one of the key battlegrounds, home to massive chipmaking plants and a proliferation of data centers. But many residents are wary, voicing concerns about environmental impacts, AI disruption and the state’s vital energy and water resources.

As this high-stakes, high-tech story unfolds in our state, KJZZ will continue to provide in-depth coverage through our ongoing series, “AI in Arizona.”

A man wades through knee-high hail in Manitou Springs, Colorado, on July 23, 2018.
City of Manitou Springs
Science
To better predict destructive hail, these scientists are turning to AI
Rachel Cohen
Current forecasts often give warnings about hailstorms 30 minutes in advance. Researchers at Colorado State University say their models may be able to lead to alerts hours or days ahead of time.
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