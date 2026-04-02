AI and data centers in Arizona

Artificial intelligence is driving a technological revolution, rapidly spreading into nearly every industry and facet of life in Arizona and around the world. With seemingly infinite capabilities, it is viewed as a powerful tool for the betterment of — but also an existential threat to — humankind.
While the future of AI is up for debate, experts agree the technology is here to stay, as global powers race to develop the most potent and efficient models.
Arizona is one of the key battlegrounds, home to massive chipmaking plants and a proliferation of data centers. But many residents are wary, voicing concerns about environmental impacts, AI disruption and the state’s vital energy and water resources.
As this high-stakes, high-tech story unfolds in our state, KJZZ will continue to provide in-depth coverage through our ongoing series, “AI in Arizona.”
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The proposed Cochise Supercomputer Campus would rank third in the nation for scale, coming behind investor Kevin O’Leary’s proposed 9-gigawatt Stratos Project in Box Elder County, Utah, and Fermi America’s 11-gigawatt Project Matador near Amarillo, Texas. The developer plans to meet with the community Nov. 4 at Cochise Elementary School.
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As SRP races to meet unprecedented energy demands from data centers, elected board members are asking whether the utility — and its customers — are obligated to assume the added costs and risks of serving them.
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Four Arizona communities, from Page to Pima County, have proposed or debated tighter rules on data centers in the past two weeks, as local leaders weigh water use, power demand and neighborhood impacts.
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The Arizona Court of Appeals recently concluded there’s no question the AI video played some role in the length of prison term Gabriel Horcasitas got, and that he should be resentenced because the video unfairly influenced the judge.
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Amkor Technology says its Phase 2 project will add about 60,000 square meters to its Valley campus and add about 3,500 jobs.
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The city of Glendale approved the a 160 acre development set to house three data center facilities, 18 natural gas turbines and an APS substation.
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A Texas developer says it is owed $54 million in lost property values from Phoenix over the city's new data center rules.
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AI data centers in the Phoenix area use relatively little water on site, but they use lots of electricity, which takes a lot of water to generate.
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Natural gas was supposed to be a “bridge fuel” in the transition from coal to renewables. But power companies are planning more natural gas projects as data centers are leading to an unprecedented energy demand in Arizona.
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Arizona's grid could expand faster in the next few years than at any other point in recent history, and it's almost all going to new data centers. How are the state's two largest utilities managing this boom— and who pays?
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This week, hundreds of professionals from across the globe are gathering at ASU's Tempe campus to discuss the growing role agentic AI could have in the workforce and education.
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Voters in Arizona’s most competitive congressional district face a choice they’ve never had before: do they want to elect a Trump-endorsed MAGA Republican to Congress or a Democrat?