LAUREN GILGER: Lots of us are thinking about gratitude at this time of year and the ways in which we express it. And that can come in many forms, from a hug to a phone call to a text message. But what about the time-honored tradition of the thank you note?

Lizzie Post says they are not a thing of the past and that they can be short and simple and really focused on gratitude. Post is co-president of the Emily Post Institute and spoke more about all of this in 2023 with my co-host, Mark Brodie.

Mark began by asking if people really still do need to send thank you notes through the mail.

Nadia Hucko / Courtesy Lizzie Post

LIZZIE POST: I can vouch for it: People still do write thank you notes. They actually handwrite it and put it in the envelope, address it, put the stamp on it and the mail carrier takes it away. It’s kind of a miracle when you think about it that you can hand something to one person and have it end up across the state, across the country, across the world pretty reliably.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah. Well, is that still the accepted way of saying thank you, is writing out, handwriting out a thank you note?

LIZZIE POST: No, it’s one of the accepted ways. And truth be told, it’s always been one of the accepted ways. Emily Post actually used to, even back in 1922, talk about the in-person thank you, where you can see all of the joy and appreciation on someone’s face and you can hear it in their voice and you get that in-person sense of it, is really the most amazing thank you you could give.

But in lieu of that — and especially during her era, where writing was more prevalent than phone calls and text messaging didn’t exist — the thank you note was a good follow-up or a good substitute when you couldn’t give that in-person thank you.

But over the years, we’ve really come to find that when it comes to thank you notes, a lot of people can look at it as a chore or an obligation. But when you look at it as an opportunity — an opportunity to do something a little different, to have that thank you stand out in a slightly different way — now it becomes a really great tool for me to use at my own discretion.

A thank you note to your best friend the day after she hosts you for dinner the night before is a perfect text message. There’s — you know what I mean?

MARK BRODIE: Yeah.

LIZZIE POST: But a thank you note for a gift that you weren’t able to open in front of the person who gave it to you, that is really nice. It takes a little bit more time and thought than the text message, and I also think you end up with a longer grace period with thank you notes. ...

Think about it this way: If you got a gift this holiday season or gave a gift and someone sent you a text message right away that they had received it and loved it and it was wonderful, I bet you’d be pretty satisfied with that, that that would feel pretty good — it’s a communication with someone you regularly text with probably. That’s great.

But if you tried sending that text message thank you at the end of January or into February, I feel like it would fall a little flatter. Whereas that thank you note, if it arrives at the end of January, it’s still, “Oh, that’s so nice that they took the time to do it.”

MARK BRODIE: Well, so it sounds like maybe it’s a time and place and relationship thing when you’re determining, OK, is it OK just to text a thank you, even if it’s not just a, “Hey, thanks” text, but a longer text where you maybe type out what you would write in a thank you note, versus actually writing out a thank you note.

LIZZIE POST: I think so. It really depends on the relationship, what you know of the person who gave something to you or whom you’re wanting to thank. I think that comes into account.

I had one grandmother — not my Emily Post grandmother, actually — ... I had one grandmother who you really knew that she really appreciated that thank you note, and she wanted to make sure that her grandkids were kids who wrote thank you notes. So it was always really important to get her those thank you notes after birthdays and holidays and things like that.

With your best friend who you might exchange things with on those same occasions, that text message, if that fits your relationship and you know your friend is OK with it, that’s fine. Absolutely fine. Yeah.

MARK BRODIE: Well, it’s interesting because I think most of our grandparents were very into getting thank you notes, and not just because text messaging didn’t really exist when we were kids trying to thank them for something. But then you had the issue: OK, do you call them versus writing a note? And I wonder if calling somebody is almost the same thing as thanking them in person, where even though they can’t see the joy on your face or the gratitude on your face, they can hear it in your voice to some extent — how thankful you are, how much you enjoy or appreciate a particular gift or appreciate a specific action someone has taken.

LIZZIE POST: Absolutely. Phone calls, they might have decreased in popularity, but they are still really great, and I’ll take it a step further and say a video message. I once got a couple photos and a little video of my goddaughter doing — working one of the craft gifts that I had given her for her birthday or Christmas. And that lit me up so much because I could see her enjoying it, and it was just so much fun. I felt so present and so participatory in it, and it was really, really wonderful.

And I — you can have a lot of beautiful meaning in these things that aren’t the in-person or aren’t the thank you note. There’s still room for the gratitude and the specialness of that exchange and that experience seeing someone enjoy something that you gave to them.

MARK BRODIE: Well, it’s interesting because you mentioned how some people can see writing thank you cards as a bit of a chore, a bit of an obligation. I wonder if in some ways a poorly written or not terribly thoughtful thank you letter is less good than a more thoughtful text message to somebody.

LIZZIE POST: Welcome to the “Awesome Etiquette” podcast, Mark. We talk about things like this all the time. ... It’s so in how you do it. We have all these methods of communicating, and in etiquette, there can seem like there are so many rules and manners to follow, but what’s really amazing is that the how really matters.

I can shake your hand in a way that feels dismissive, elitist, bored. ... It’s a handshake; it’s supposed to show respect and consideration, and there’s only five little parts to it. It’s some kind of facial attention or eye contact, you reach out your hand, you grip, you shake it up and down a couple times, and you release. It’s not that many things; it’s not a huge long process, and yet done one way, it could be the handshake that reassures you or comforts you or seals the deal; done another way, it’s dismissive, it’s disrespectful, it’s effectively useless.

... And I think that’s a really important part when it comes to our gratitude, too. “Yeah, thanks.” That’s not very thankful. But “Oh, wow, I really appreciate the time you took for that. I really genuinely” — you don’t need to say “genuinely” because you’re probably coming across as genuine, but — “I genuinely appreciate what you’ve done for me here.” You can hear the difference in the two, and that difference is real and it is felt by the receiver, and so we do have to take care with our thanks, just the same way we take care with apologies.

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is Lizzie Post, co-president of the Emily Post Institute, among many other things. Lizzie, a very big thank you for your time and your insights on this. I do appreciate it.

LIZZIE POST: My pleasure, Mark, and thank you so much for having me on today.