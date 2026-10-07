Ancient Indigenous geoglyph damaged by Border Patrol confirmed older than Stonehenge, Pyramids

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LAUREN GILGER: And now let’s turn to that other part of the border where President Trump’s promised border wall is also being built, this time within the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge west of the town of Ajo. Here, border wall crews did not down a 250-year-old cottonwood tree, but they, as Alisa mentioned, bulldozed through an ancient Indigenous geoglyph called the Las Playas Intaglio.

Drone video from the Center for Biological Diversity shows border wall crews drove right through the 272-foot depiction of a fish that’s etched into an ancient lava field on the desert floor. And now, new research shows the ancient site is much older than previously thought. In fact, it’s now confirmed to be the oldest known scientifically dated geoglyph in the Americas, 2,000 years older than the first Pyramids built in Egypt.

The revelations are sparking outrage among environmentalists and scientists across the globe. David Whitley is one of the archaeologists behind that new research, which was published in the Society for American Archaeology’s Archaeological Record, and I spoke with him more about it.

David Whitley / Courtesy David Whitley.

DAVID WHITLEY: Little known to most people, I believe, is the fact that there are series of large earth figures, what we call technically intaglios, in southern Arizona and eastern, southeastern California found on desert pavements, which are surfaces covered with with gravel, basically. I think everyone has probably heard of the Nazca Lines, and those, of course, down in Peru are famous because people argued that they had been made to to communicate with with aliens, which is nonsense.

But what we have in this region is very similar. It’s just much less known. And these are created on these desert pavements by scraping a design into that surface, so it creates a a negative design, if you will. The use of these sites continues to be an ongoing Native American tradition, which makes it, in my mind, all the more important. This is not something that’s just ancient. These were religious symbols. They were located at places commonly where mythic events occurred, and people went to these locations on pilgrimages. To use a Catholic analogy, you could think of these as like the Stations of the Cross on a landscape scale.

LAUREN GILGER: And they’re huge, right?

DAVID WHITLEY: The motifs themselves are quite big, up to around 60 yards in length, almost a football field.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So, you have research out that is making a lot of headlines right now because it shows that what we thought were, you know, maybe 1,000-year-old intaglios, this one in particular along the border region here, are, in fact, much older than we might have thought. How much older?

DAVID WHITLEY: Well, it surprised us, too. The date I got with my colleague, Ron Dorn at ASU, places this particular intaglio, known as the Las Playas Intaglio that was damaged by border construction, between 6,500 and 7,300 years before present. Six months ago, I never would have guessed that any of these were that ancient. We had just completed a study of some sites just over the border in California on the other side of the Colorado River, and we had one that was about 5,900, 6,000 years ago. So, then it became evident that this tradition was really, really quite ancient.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. You’re talking like the oldest known scientifically dated intaglio geoglyph of its time in the Americas, right?

DAVID WHITLEY: That is correct. And even more, I mean, contextually, Stonehenge was built about 5,000 years ago. The Egyptian pyramids were, the earliest ones, about 4,500 years ago. And the Nazca Lines are at most 1,500 years old. So, this is substantially older than all of these things. I mean, if we think about it, it’s potentially 2,000 or more years older than Stonehenge.

And actually, I should mention a scientific minor scientific point here, which is the dates we obtain on these are what we call minimum ages. What we’ve gotten has to be the youngest age it could be. It could be older, but I suspect that our date is probably pretty close to right on. But there’s the potential that it could be 10,000 years old, and, you know, some disturbance occurred then.

LAUREN GILGER: My goodness, yeah. So, I mean, you’re comparing it to Stonehenge. This is much older than the first pyramids in Egypt, these kind of world-renowned sites of history where people go and visit and learn and, you know, reflect on human history, right? Like, it strikes me that the opposite is happening with this particular intaglio.

DAVID WHITLEY: Yes, and I mean, as I say, this is as an archaeologist, I can say that this is very, very ancient, and that makes it very important. But also, we have to step back and say, this is still part of the active religious tradition and ritual practices of the Native Americans, in this case, Tohono O'odham. And that breaks that barrier in a sense. It humanizes. It’s not simply important for some kind of sterile historical analysis. It’s also part of a very, very ancient, but continuing, ongoing religious tradition. And it deserves all the more respect and care for that that reason.

LAUREN GILGER: So, I mean, what does this say to you about the way that we think about this particular region, the importance of something like a border wall to our political system right now, to our government? And, you know, potentially, what does it say to you about the way we value Indigenous history in this country?

DAVID WHITLEY: Well, that that is easy to answer, that last question. At this point, our federal government is not appreciating it, caring for it, concerned about it at all. I think that the average American person actually does value it quite highly. Without getting into the politics of do we need a border wall or don’t we, the the point is that if the American public decided we needed a border wall, it could be constructed without damaging these irreplaceable, remarkable remnants of the past.

I mean, this has lasted for effectively 7,000 years. It was seriously damaged in moments. And that’s the part of the fragility of these sorts of things, and why I think we need to even respect them even more, recognize their rarity, value them, appreciate them. And I just I don’t understand the rush to get this job done without regard for the impacts that are going to last forever.

LAUREN GILGER: All right. We’ll leave it there. David Whitley is an archaeologist. The new research was published in the Society for American Archaeology’s Archaeological Record. David, thank you very much. I appreciate you coming on.

DAVID WHITLEY: You’re very welcome.