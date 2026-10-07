Collections: Office of Collecting and Design mobile museum arrives in Chandler

LAUREN GILGER: We continue our collection of conversations about collecting today with the arrival of the Office of Collecting and Design. For the next several days, you can tour a huge RV trailer packed with drawers of dice, erasers and just about anything you can imagine that’s both tiny and collectible. The Show’s Amber Victoria Singer got a virtual preview from its founder and curator.

AMBER VICTORIA SINGER: Jessica Oreck has been collecting for her entire life.

JESSICA ORECK: My parents say that before I could talk that I was collecting, collating little bits of dust and insect eggs and all sorts of weird stuff. I’ve always been drawn to the things that people don’t necessarily look at, but then when you put them together in bulk, they have their own charm. They have their own magic.

AMBER VICTORIA SINGER: The inside of the 42-foot trailer for the Office of Collecting and Design has a cozy, magical feel to it. The wood-paneled floor peeks out from underneath colorful floral rugs. An ornate lamp hangs from a dark blue ceiling with gold stars. The sage green walls are lined with over 300 drawers of all shapes and sizes, from toolboxes to printers’ drawers to flat file cabinets. There’s even a collection of miniature sets of drawers lined up on a flat archway.

Oreck is an artist and filmmaker, and the Office of Collecting and Design first started as a studio space to keep her stop-motion animation props organized in one place.

Collections Collections is series from The Show devoted to devoted to the things we acquire and treasure.

JESSICA ORECK: Because I am who I am, I built it out very thoroughly and aesthetically. And my friends and family were like, “You know, you should really open this to the public.”

AMBER VICTORIA SINGER: And so, Oreck opened the space for anyone who wanted to look through her collections for limited hours in an ordinary Las Vegas strip mall. And it was a huge hit.

JESSICA ORECK: Now I no longer have time to animate. I only do the museum.

AMBER VICTORIA SINGER: A couple years into this, Oreck started dreaming of taking her project on the road. So, she bought an old RV and completely transformed it into a mobile Office of Collecting and Design.

JESSICA ORECK: When I was little, I wanted to be a long-haul trucker. And so this felt like the perfect combination of things. I get to be, um, you know, spreading this museum, doing this thing that I love, and also get to be on the road all the time.

AMBER VICTORIA SINGER: One of Oreck’s oldest collections is one she started when she was 11 years old: unplayable dice.

Jessica Oreck / Courtesy Collections from the Office of Collecting and Design.

JESSICA ORECK: I call them unplayable dice because, um, they’re dice that are are imperfect. So the pips are off, or the corners are chipped, or they’re handmade, like these are cow bone from the late 1800s.

AMBER VICTORIA SINGER: Oreck says she has somewhere between 15 and 25 drawers of unplayable dice.

JESSICA ORECK: If the place was on fire and I could save one collection, I’m probably save the dice.

AMBER VICTORIA SINGER: Visitors of the Office of Collecting and Design are encouraged to open every drawer and touch the collections.

JESSICA ORECK: This is a collection of used pink erasers. This is a drawer of miniature food. So we’ve got like tiny, tiny candy canes, hot dogs, all sorts of different fruit on this side. This is a drawer of eyeballs, so like teddy bear eyeballs, doll eyeballs. We have one glass eye, you know, plastic bouncy ball eyeballs. We have a collection of tiny chairs. There’s a residue of attention, like some of these things were very well-loved, and you can feel that when you hold an object. And that’s that’s a pretty critical part of it to me.

AMBER VICTORIA SINGER: Several large glass jars sit on an island in the middle of the room.

JESSICA ORECK: Our collection of lost buttons. Every single one of these buttons was part of a garment at some point and had a life. We’ve got handmade paper confetti from a piñata shop in Mexico. We’ve got marbles. We’ve got giant pencils, um, hand-carved letters, alphabet letters, some very old dice, of course. Individual matches are every single one is a slightly different color, and I’m fascinated by that. So we have a whole rainbow of matches.

Jessica Oreck / Courtesy Collections from the Office of Collecting and Design.

AMBER VICTORIA SINGER: Some of Oreck’s collections have a story behind them, like the small faces carved out of tagua nut. They’re small enough to fit in the palm of your hand and look similar to the edible part of a walnut. About a dozen of them sit in their own wooden case with a few black-and-white photos.

JESSICA ORECK: I found them at a at an antique shop in upstate New York. I rang the bell, and these two ancient humans came out from behind the the antique shop in the little house there, and they both had their napkins tucked into their shirts. And they they were like, “Oh, we’re just having some supper, but come on in.” Like 4 o'clock in the afternoon. So we go into the antique shop, and I picked these out, and Iris, the woman that ran the antique shop, said, “Oh my gosh, our friend Art Koch carved those. He was film-star handsome. Let me see if I can dig up some pictures.”

So she found these pictures of Art Koch, who was the guy that carved them for me. He fought in World War II and came home safely and lived a long life and carved these things in his older age. And he died, but now I have them here in the museum, and I love that I get to sort of carry on his legacy.

AMBER VICTORIA SINGER: There’s also a story to go along with Oreck’s collection of foreign chewing gum that fills up several drawers.

JESSICA ORECK: I dated a a rodeo star who was addicted to chewing gum, like would put in a piece of gum very first thing in the morning before he turned on the light. We stayed friends for a long time, and so for years, I would send him chewing gum from everywhere I visited in the world. And, um, yeah, at some point he got married, and his wife was like, “Who is this woman that’s sending you chewing gum?” And so he sent me all the chewing gum back.

AMBER VICTORIA SINGER: The Office of Collecting and Design is currently on its fall tour throughout the Southwest. For “The Show’s” podcast, I’m Amber Victoria Singer.

LAUREN GILGER: You can find out how to visit the Office of Collecting and Design in Chandler or Tucson at our website, theshow.kjzz.org.