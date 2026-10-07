Phoenix wants residents to comment on plan to add more EV chargers across the city

MARK BRODIE: Phoenix is asking for input on a plan to add more electric vehicle charging stations around the city. The Charging Infrastructure Action Plan finds the city has more than 900 charging station locations and more than 2,700 charging ports, but wants to add up to 1,900 more ports by 2030.

And city officials are focusing on high-mileage drivers and delivery vehicles that need places to plug in and charge. Residents can comment on the draft plan through October 14. A final version could be done by the end of the year.

Carla De La Chapa joins me to talk more about this. She’s Phoenix’s chief sustainability officer. And, Carla, what is the goal in your mind of this plan? What are you hoping to achieve with it?

CARLA DE LA CHAPA: So, what we’re looking for is really to focus on expanding what we consider reliable and driver-centered charging for people who live and work around the city. We have noticed that the charging infrastructure that is going up right now tends to be focused on certain corridors and not focusing on the high-mileage drivers or delivery drivers. So, we want to ensure that we are focusing on driver-centered charging infrastructure.

MARK BRODIE: What are some of the parts of town that you think maybe are not getting served as well as they should be?

CARLA DE LA CHAPA: Sure. So, first of all, the primary growth has been either in Central Phoenix and/or some of the northern areas around Phoenix, and and even outside city of Phoenix in the I’d say the northern Maricopa County area. So, you see some major gaps in south Phoenix and the West Valley. There’s also some areas that are north, but they’re sort of outer fringes outside of city of Phoenix, but still important for us to contribute to near Cave Creek and Queen Creek areas.

MARK BRODIE: So, when you talk about like high-mileage drivers, delivery drivers, it sounds like you’re not necessarily looking to cater just to people who own EVs, right? Like you’re looking to help folks who maybe drive Uber or, you know, have electric delivery vehicles, things like that? Is that a fair assessment?

CARLA DE LA CHAPA: That’s absolutely right. We really want to ensure that we’re supporting those ride-hail drivers, and, you know, small businesses now are really looking to convert their delivery service vehicles to electric, and this helps support local small businesses with delivery drivers and making sure that they have the benefits for all of this charging opportunity that’s out there, and they can electrify as well.

MARK BRODIE: Is that a different need or maybe is there a different thinking that goes into putting charging infrastructure in in particular places when you are looking at delivery drivers, high-mileage vehicles, as opposed to people who own EVs, who are maybe driving them to, you know, charging them at home, maybe charging them at work, things like that?

CARLA DE LA CHAPA: Yes. So, our our consultant really helped us look at where the current high-mileage drivers are located, or we sort of called them nodes, and this is just where they gather or tend to do their work. And that’s how we noticed where many local small businesses or those, you know, Uber or Lyft drivers are having trouble finding chargers because they they deliver all over town and specific portions of towns.

You know, we have local small businesses all over Phoenix. And we were really able, from their input, to see where these gaps were, and we overlaid that with all of the existing EV infrastructure as well. So, it all became very clear once we put these sets of information together, but particularly gathering feedback from those high-mileage drivers and small-business delivery drivers.

MARK BRODIE: It looks like one of the things that maybe they told you was that having some chargers around Sky Harbor would be helpful?

CARLA DE LA CHAPA: Absolutely. So, that is a wonderful opportunity for city of Phoenix to expand on. Sky Harbor is a gem for city of Phoenix. So, we are already working on expansion, and there’s a lot of work going on at Sky Harbor. So, it is definitely in the future plans, and we know that in and around Sky Harbor is really vital for those high-mileage drivers, especially doing rideshare work.

MARK BRODIE: Are there certain types of places where these drivers say that that they would like to have charging stations? And I ask because, you know, for example, we’ve been hearing about how some businesses are are putting chargers, you know, in their parking lots with the hope that drivers will, you know, park their cars, charge them up and go shopping while they are while their cars are charging, while their vehicles are charging.

I wonder if there’s anything different that goes into the thought process for where you actually place the charging infrastructure if it is for people who are doing, you know, lots of driving, delivery, that kind of thing?

CARLA DE LA CHAPA: Absolutely. Public and easy access is the absolute goal. That’s our North Star for any infrastructure that city of Phoenix puts in. So, really focusing on properties and locations that are highly accessible to the public, and also easy to access, so in corridors that make sense for them where they’re driving. And where they’re really driving around town makes the most sense for us.

MARK BRODIE: Could that include city-owned properties, things like parks or places like that?

CARLA DE LA CHAPA: Absolutely. So, Phoenix has already done a great deal of electrification. We’ve really been committed to this transition. You know, in 2022, we passed a Transportation Electrification Action Plan. In that action plan, we particularly wanted to increase the number of EV chargers, and you’re exactly right, we installed them at parks, at our libraries, some in the city garages downtown and parking lots. So, we absolutely know that having our properties that are publicly accessible are a big key to helping augment all of the chargers we want to see in Phoenix.

MARK BRODIE: Where is the money coming from to to put in additional chargers around the city?

CARLA DE LA CHAPA: So, I see this as a a public-private partnership. There can definitely be private funding and EV charging put in by larger businesses that can do that. But the city of Phoenix also is very focused on ensuring that we receive federal grant dollars. The city of Phoenix was awarded a $15 million Charging and Fueling Infrastructure grant in late November 2024, but that’s currently on hold right now due to the administration’s hold on grants and review. So, we are very hopeful that we’ll see that $15 million come through and help us increase and and meet our goal of adding far more EV charging infrastructure.

MARK BRODIE: If that money though doesn’t come through, are there other places the city can look to make up at least some of it?

CARLA DE LA CHAPA: The city does have several ways to fund projects. We do have a bond process that we can look at, and we also can do, you know, small projects a little bit at a time. Each department can focus on areas to add EV charging. So, we do know we can always make small incremental improvements to the chargers out there, but we would like to see, you know, the grant funds come through and have us really install some very helpful and broad-range EV chargers all over Phoenix.

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is Carla De La Chapa, chief sustainability officer with the city of Phoenix. Carla, thanks so much.

CARLA DE LA CHAPA: Thank you, Mark.