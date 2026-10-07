This office-building-to-residential-conversion project is opening. Why it took years to finish

MARK BRODIE: A high-profile office-building-to-residential-conversion project is set to welcome its first residents. The building, located at Central and Camelback, has been under construction for several years. But now, One Camelback is ready to serve as housing.

Corina Vanek covers growth and development for the Arizona Republic, and she joins me now to talk more about this project. Corina, good morning.

Amber Victoria Singer / KJZZ Corina Vanek in KJZZ's studios on Oct. 7, 2026.

CORINA VANEK: Hi. Good morning. Thanks for having me.

MARK BRODIE: Thanks for being here. So, this has been under construction for what seems like — I know it’s not actually forever, but it seems like forever.

CORINA VANEK: It has. It started construction in 2019, so actually before kind of the reckoning that came with COVID-19 for office buildings. So, it was kind of a trendsetter in that way. But yeah, under construction from 2019 to just last week it finished.

MARK BRODIE: And what took so long? This is obviously a big building, but that’s a long time.

CORINA VANEK: Big building and it was a long time, but there wasn’t construction for a lot of that. So, it kind of went in stops and starts. It happened — if you’re familiar, it was kind of gutted. It looked like what I would call like lasagna for a while, kind of in layers that were empty. And that went on for a few years of kind of that conversion process. And then it really stalled. So, it stalled almost finished with construction, and the original developers went into foreclosure.

The lender then in 2023 bought the building back in the foreclosure auction, and it sat kind of still dormant for another two years before it was bought by a Mesa-based developer who did come in and finish the project.

MARK BRODIE: Was there a thought at any point during that period where it was in foreclosure and the lender owned it that maybe it just wasn’t ever going to get finished?

CORINA VANEK: I think a lot of people thought that, that it was, you know, stalled. And one thing that I learned throughout covering this process is that it’s very hard to get insurance on a project like that that’s been sitting for so long that, you know, you kind of don’t know who did the work or how long ago some of that work was done. So, there’s a lot of hurdles there that maybe people don’t think about that can make it very difficult to get something like this done.

MARK BRODIE: OK, so you’ve been in this building since it’s been completed. What does it look like?

CORINA VANEK: I have been in. I was actually surprised I went in pretty soon after the new owner bought it. And I was surprised to see it was like 90% done. Like a lot of the apartments were already basically what you would call livable. The rooftop pool was finished, like you could have gone swimming if you wanted to.

But since then, I went in last week when it was nearing opening, and everything else has been finished. The main lobby is open. Kind of the fun, weird quirk of this building is that, obviously, as an office building that was built in the ’80s, it looks a little odd. But there’s an atrium that’s 11 stories tall in the middle.

MARK BRODIE: Wow.

CORINA VANEK: So, you kind of have balconies, but they’re internal. They’re not from the units, but when you walk out of your unit, you can see down 11 stories. So, kind of does look like a maybe an Embassy Suites type look from the inside. But they’ve actually made it really beautiful. It looks, you know, inviting and high-end, like what they were aiming for.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah. So, these are I assume like high-end luxury-type apartments. What what do they look like? What what’s the layout of those?

CORINA VANEK: Yeah. So, the layout of each is kind of funky, for lack of a better word, because of the way that the building is shaped. It’s kind of a triangle.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah.

CORINA VANEK: So, they range in size from studios to three bedrooms. And the three bedrooms, they call them penthouses, they have a bedroom that has the full 360-degree view of the Valley, which is really cool. But so, some of them have, you know, bedrooms that face to the outside, and some are internal. The exposed ceiling is kind of an interesting industrial-looking choice. So, they are look — they look modern despite kind of the building being a lot older.

MARK BRODIE: OK. So, a couple years back, state lawmakers and the governor decided to basically require cities to allow this kind of office-building-to-residential conversion. Obviously, the Valley needs a lot more housing. Could this potentially serve as a template for — we haven’t seen a whole ton of these kinds of projects. Might there be more?

CORINA VANEK: There are a handful that are kind of working their way through the process. But I think more than a model, this might serve a little bit as a cautionary tale that these are very difficult to do. When you think of an office building, you think of maybe the bathroom is one shared bathroom per floor. But in an apartment, obviously, everybody needs their own. Everybody needs a kitchen.

Fire safety is different in apartments. There’s all sorts of changes that would need to be made to an office building to make it suitable for apartments. So, not to say that it’s impossible, obviously, it can be done. But I think that something like this that was under construction for a long time, that now is, you know, finished and ready to go, kind of shows that even when you are prepared and you have construction going on, this can be quite difficult to do.

MARK BRODIE: Have you heard from developers or other people in that world that maybe they’ve learned any lessons from this one that they can apply to maybe not make some of the same — to the extent mistakes were made, not make some of those same mistakes again?

CORINA VANEK: Yeah, I think that some of this was a little bit of like bad luck. The pandemic happened kind of during the middle. So, there’s some things that probably couldn’t have been avoided. But, yeah, I think that, you know, developers can look at this and say, now we do have a little bit of a template that this might work, and we can look at it and say, these are the changes that need to be made right away. These are the things that, you know, are most important for these projects. And we do have a handful of other conversions in different stages in the Valley that hopefully will will come to fruition, too.

MARK BRODIE: OK. And in terms of how many do we know how many units are in this building? It’s a fairly large building.

CORINA VANEK: Yeah, this building is 163 units. So, you know, by apartment standards, it’s not a ton of units for something that’s 11 stories tall, mostly because of the shape and because the interior is hollow. So, kind of some limitations there, but, yeah, 163 units here.

MARK BRODIE: And some number of them have already been rented, people are going to start moving in soon, right?

CORINA VANEK: Yeah, people actually started moving in on Thursday of last week. So, that was the first day that it was open. They said that about 20% were leased at the time. I guess we’ll see kind of as it opens if more people get on board there.

MARK BRODIE: Sure. All right, that is Corina Vanek. She covers growth and development for the Arizona Republic. Corina, thanks.

CORINA VANEK: Yeah, thank you.