Much of the U.S.-Mexico border in AZ is closing to the public. Adelita Grijalva is pushing back

LAUREN GILGER: The Forest Service is closing much of the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona to the public until the day President Trump leaves office. In an alert posted late last month ... the Coronado National Forest said it is closing a 55-mile stretch of land along the border until Jan. 20, 2029. But the closures are not just along the border. Parts of them reach well into the interior.

The move came just days after Border Patrol agents raided a protest camp set up in and around the so-called “grandmother cottonwood” tree near the small town of Lochiel, Arizona, earlier this week. Protesters were arrested and forcibly removed by crane from the tree itself before it was pulled down.

A Forest Service representative told the Arizona Daily Star that construction activity along the border creates an “inherent danger” and said the closures were unrelated to confrontations between border wall crews and protesters.

But southern Arizona Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva doesn’t that's what's driving this closure. She told me it’s all about transparency. Here’s our conversation.

ADELITA GRIJALVA: It literally is the militarization of our border, and this is what happens as a consequence of a really out-of-control rogue agency, in my opinion.

LAUREN GILGER: So the Forest Service closing this area, it's not just along the border line, right? ... We're talking about pieces of the Coronado National Forest, Buenos Aires National Refuge, parts of the San Rafael Valley as well. What do you make of the scale of this?

ADELITA GRIJALVA: Well, they're trying to limit access, because they don't want anyone to be paying attention to what they're actually doing. So they don't want the documentation, and they're trying to discourage people. They're pushing people out and then discouraging people from coming in. And so it's literally all of these little areas. They want to be able to do really whatever they want, whenever they want. And without public oversight and people paying attention to what's happening, the likelihood of them destroying even more of our beautiful desert is higher.

LAUREN GILGER: So to you, this is about transparency, lack of access. A lot of what's been published in the media and I think on social media and come to the attention of elected representatives like yourself, right, has been because people are down there watching, and they might not have known otherwise. A lot of this is very remote.

ADELITA GRIJALVA: Right. And using the border wall construction to justify the closing of dozens of acres of public lands at a moment's notice — people found out because they posted something on the website through January of 2029, that is unnecessary and deeply troubling.

And that's what we really should be very concerned about: What are they doing? Because the only people that are going to know are small owners that might be adjacent to where they're blowing up different areas. And we've seen the devastating consequences when DHS and its contractors operate without oversight along the border, including the destruction of Las Playas and Taglio. And so this is DHS following that same playbook: shut out the public, evade scrutiny, and recklessly bulldoze our lands and do really whatever they want.

The Show Ancient Indigenous geoglyph damaged by Border Patrol confirmed older than Stonehenge, Pyramids New research shows the ancient site is much older than previously thought. In fact, it’s now confirmed to be the oldest known scientifically dated geoglyph in the Americas, 2,000 years older than the first Pyramids built in Egypt. Listen • 8:09

LAUREN GILGER: Do you think this is in response to what happened in Lochiel where this grandmother cottonwood tree was just toppled this week and protesters were taken off even what was private land where they were camped out?

ADELITA GRIJALVA: Yes, I do. I do. And we, as Arizonans — and the nation, respectfully — deserve transparency about what's happening on our public lands. These are our public lands. And we should not be shut out from documenting the impacts of the border wall construction and all that goes into that.

LAUREN GILGER: What do you make of the Forest Service and the administration's argument, right, that this is because it's dangerous for folks, that these are active construction zones, there are equipment and trucks going through these areas, they want to keep people safe?

ADELITA GRIJALVA: I don't believe it. I don't believe very much of what we're hearing from this administration. I've also heard that they went through the proper channels to get the permits and that there were studies done. Literally, there's no way that that happened. And all this is about is the incredible waste of our tax dollars in building not the first wall, but a second useless, unnecessary border wall.

LAUREN GILGER: There are two in many of these areas, yeah. What are you hearing from your constituents about this particular move, but about in general concerns about what's happening in the borderlands, which have been the subject of so many lawsuits, so many protests?

ADELITA GRIJALVA: I think that for the longest time, our U.S. government would at least take into account what the impact is to the community around it, would at least talk in a nation-to-nation conversation with the Tohono O'odham Nation, for example. They would have conversations.

But right now, they're claiming this sort of eminent domain right that they can just do whatever they want, whenever they want. And some of what I believe is happening is that they have such an obscene amount of money to waste, really. So just $46 billion was allocated for border wall construction under the big ugly bill. And that's just scratching the surface of the $260 billion Congress has approved for immigration enforcement under Trump.

What we could be doing with those funds is what really frustrates me. In addition to the environmental impact and the impact to the communities of this second border wall, we could be reversing 10 years of cuts to SNAP. We could be enhancing Affordable Care Act assistance for more than seven years to lower the costs for people. We could offset more than two years' worth of Republican cuts to Medicaid. There's so much that we could be doing.

LAUREN GILGER: So you mentioned the "One Big, Beautiful Bill" there, the official name of it, I know you called it something else. And you mentioned some of the cuts that came with it, right, what could be done with these funds. The SNAP cuts are a big part of what came down with the "One Big, Beautiful Bill" with HR 1, right? I wonder, what's the impact of that looked like in southern Arizona in particular? Is this a big concern for folks there?

ADELITA GRIJALVA: Oh, absolutely. We saw 400,000 people lose their SNAP benefits, and that includes a lot of seniors. 200,000 children lost access to food. So when Trump promised getting rid of waste, fraud and abuse, I don't believe that what he was talking about is taking food out of the mouths of babies and their grandmothers and their grandparents. But a lot of these SNAP cuts are impacting senior programs that are really critical to so many people, especially in southern Arizona, in our community.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you lastly a broader picture question about what's been going on with this border wall construction along the border, right? Because I wonder if you hear this from folks: This border wall has been built and is being built despite a lot of things. Despite lawsuits, protests, media reporting, environmental damage, now archaeological damage as you mentioned with this Las Playas and Taglio, which is now believed to be older than Stonehenge. Do folks ask you though, where is Congress on this? Why is this being allowed to happen anyway?

ADELITA GRIJALVA: Oh, we've tried to pass legislation. We've actually passed legislation, and Trump literally says, "I don't care." He goes around us anyway. That's why we have so many lawsuits, because he decides by executive order to do things that only Congress can decide.

Look at the situation we're in in Iran. That is a war that was not declared by Congress, even though we're spending a billion dollars a day. And unfortunately, in my case, for Democrats, we don't have a majority in Congress. But when we do, there will be hearings and consequences.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. Let me ask you that then. So you're talking about the attempts that you as a Democrat in the minority in Congress have tried to make to put a check on the Trump administration unsuccessfully. If after the midterm elections here, which are coming up rapidly, that changes, what will this look like?

ADELITA GRIJALVA: My hope is that one, we'll be able to have congressional hearings. Right now, we're having a lot of shadow hearings. And so I'll be able to take members of Congress down to the border to see firsthand the impact — and also advocate for fully staffing and modernizing our ports of entry.

So let's fix our broken immigration system. Let's become true partners with those who have historically been allies of Mexico and Canada, work to make things more affordable for all of our community members, but hold people accountable who have broken the law.

LAUREN GILGER: Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva joining us. Thank you so much for coming on the show. Appreciate it.

ADELITA GRIJALVA: Thank you.