Phoenix conference explores how design, architecture can mitigate heat through passive building

LAUREN GILGER: This has been the second-hottest summer on record in Phoenix. It came on the heels of the region’s hottest spring and winter on record.

A conference being held in the Valley will explore ways that design and architecture can help mitigate some of the effects of extreme heat through something called passive building. Supporters of the practice say it can better insulate homes from both heat and cold, as well as use less energy and reduce utility bills.

The event, called PhiusCon, is being put on by a nonprofit called Phius, which certifies professionals in its passive building standard. This is the first time in the conference’s more than two-decade history that it’s taking place in the Southwest.

Zack Semke is co-founder and director of Passive House Accelerator and will be one of the keynote speakers at the event. He spoke with my co-host Mark Brodie, and they started with what passive building refers to.

ZACK SEMKE: What Passive House does is it creates buildings that are healthy inside because there is a constant flow of filtered fresh air into the inside. They’re much more comfortable than a standard house because they have better, more robust building envelopes, so walls and roofs and floors that protect the inside from the outside. They’re very quiet because of those more robust envelopes.

They are based on really a rigorous building science, so you don’t have mold or unwanted moisture in these buildings. And they’re really resilient, which I think is probably one of the most important things as we discuss their relevance in Arizona and places that are hot and can get a lot hotter.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah. So what are some of the ways that places like Phoenix that are experiencing extreme heat and more extreme heat, like how might this method and maybe the materials used benefit folks living in a climate like this?

ZACK SEMKE: So what Passive House does is revolutionize essentially the energy performance of buildings and particularly shield them from heat extremes and also cold extremes. So we’re talking about a reduction in energy use of 50% or more. But even more important than that is their what we call passive survivability.

And passive survivability is all about how long does it take — if you imagine a really extreme heat wave and the power goes out, how long can the inside of that building remain livable without active air conditioning? And this is a scenario that is becoming more possible as the climate warms.

What Passive House does is it dramatically increases the time that our buildings can weather those events. Rigorous research is backing up this notion that better buildings can protect us, and kind of we can be expanding our notion of what shelter means in this time of more and more extreme weather events.

MARK BRODIE: Well, so how prevalent is this method in a place like Phoenix? Like, are there a lot of builders and architects and designers doing this here?

ZACK SEMKE: Not yet. No. I mean, there is a rich tradition, I think, of thinking about the sun and doing passive solar measures. But the full suite of passive building measures is not something that is yet widely adopted.

For context, we’re seeing a doubling of the certified square footage of passive building happen every two years. While the numbers are very small right now in Phoenix, I’m confident that we can see a similar kind of growth pattern because these buildings are solving a really critical problem for people in hot climates.

MARK BRODIE: Are these homes more expensive to build than a home that’s not built passively?

ZACK SEMKE: They are a little bit more expensive. And the range is, you know, from maybe 2% to 6%, and that depends on whether it’s a multifamily house or a single-family house. Single-family houses are a little bit more expensive. And that’s because, you know, it’s a higher-quality construction.

That said, you know, the cost delta between — a code-minimum, so I’m making the analogy here is comparing a code-minimum house to a passive building house, if we’re talking about single-digit percentage upfront cost, we’re seeing a transformational change in the quality of that building and the experience of that building and its passive survivability and its foundation potentially to be, you know, to add some solar panels and some batteries and to be really fairly self-sufficient on the grid.

Well, it’s kind of analogous to moving from a Hyundai Elantra to an Audi e-tron. But the cost delta in cars or for a better watch or better clothes, like that’s a 3x-times difference, right? So while there is an upfront cost, what that the value that that brings is very high.

The other dynamic that we’re seeing happen more and more also is that as a region begins to adopt Passive House, and you see it scale more and more, that cost delta, that upfront cost premium for doing a better building gets smaller and smaller due to the learning that happens through that.

So I just got back from Ireland, where the largest homebuilder in Ireland has adopted the German version of Passive House as its go-to standard. It’s now doing all Passive House. So if you could imagine like a production builder like D.R. Horton deciding, “Hey, we’re going to do all Phius passive building,” that’s the analogy there.

MARK BRODIE: Well, so you bring up a company like D.R. Horton. And in a place like the Phoenix metro area where there are a lot of, you know, big homebuilders, do you have to get folks like that on board to really make an appreciable difference in a place like this?

ZACK SEMKE: I think eventually that’s where we want to go. And that’s not where it starts, though. I’ve seen kind of the market maturation happen in many different places, in the Pacific Northwest, in Pennsylvania, in Massachusetts — and that’s an ongoing process, of course.

But what we see is that there is the impact of kind of lighthouse projects, like the first few projects that get built to show proof of concept, to demonstrate that none of this is, you know, wackadoodle. Like we’re talking about still fairly conventional approaches, essentially just bringing more attention to detail, bringing some higher-quality components to the table, and then cost-optimizing how those pieces come together. That’s I think kind of the secret sauce of passive building, is that we have this foundation of experience and building science and digital tools to help designers dial in the best combination of parameters, essentially, or the suite of design principles, to really deliver great buildings at low cost.

So I’ve seen it time and time again where there are a few single-family houses that crop up. Often then the next movers in a community in the U.S. will be affordable housing developers, because they see the great benefit to the occupants of their buildings. Then I do think that the next step is to make this common practice with production builders.

MARK BRODIE: Well, and one of the other things that supporters like to talk about is, yes, these buildings might be a little bit more expensive upfront, but based on the materials that are used and the techniques that are used, it is less expensive to heat or cool the homes over time. So, you know, once you get into the house, it’ll actually save you a little bit money, kind of like the argument we hear often for people who buy solar panels, right? Like it’s a big upfront capital cost, but it’ll eventually save you money over time. It sounds like that’s also one of the arguments, especially in a place like Phoenix where affordable housing is so hard to come by.

ZACK SEMKE: Yes, absolutely. And that’s I think one of the reasons that affordable housing providers are so keen on it, is that the utility bills for the tenants go way down. And absolutely that the ongoing savings on utility bills offset the upfront cost of building these buildings.

MARK BRODIE: All right. That is Zack Semke, co-founder and director of Passive House Accelerator. Zack, thanks so much. Appreciate it.

ZACK SEMKE: Yeah, thanks, Mark.