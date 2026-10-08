The case for and against Arizona Prop. 141 and Prop. 316, measures to restrict 2 kinds of taxes

LAUREN GILGER: Next up this morning, let’s talk propositions. Early ballots officially went out yesterday. There are two propositions on them that have to do with taxes — restricting them to be more exact.

Proposition 316 is asking voters to tell cities they can’t increase grocery taxes. And Prop. 141 wants you to ban taxes on vehicles based on miles traveled.

Both measures have opposition, though, mostly about where those uncollected tax dollars wouldn’t be going if these propositions passed.

Here to break it all down for us are both members of our acclaimed Politics Desk here at KJZZ, Camryn Sanchez and Wayne Schutsky. Good morning to you both.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Morning.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Morning.

Proposition 316

LAUREN GILGER: Acclaimed. So let’s start with Proposition 316 and grocery taxes. Camryn, what exactly would this one do?

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: So this is actually a sort of compromise bipartisan effort to cap grocery taxes and also allows municipalities to have them if the voters vote on them — but only in that instance. And so this is sort of watered down from an initial like total ban proposal from Republican lawmakers, which had some concerns from municipalities and Democrats.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, let’s talk about those concerns, right? Because cities basically are saying, we need the revenue here, right?

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Right. So this is not the first effort to eliminate some of the tax revenue that municipalities kind of rely on. And lawmakers got rid of the rental tax a few years ago, which had similar pushback from municipalities. And so this is another one where like the League of Arizona Cities and Towns initially was saying, “How are we going to survive without the taxes that we need? We’re going to have to raise taxes elsewhere,” is a common argument, “or we’re going to have to cut services.” That’s what we hear every time one of these comes up. Although with the compromise effort, actually Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke was amongst those who said he actually approves of it.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. OK.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: But it’s really interesting to look at the cities that and towns that might be most impacted by this. You know, not every city and town in Arizona has these taxes. Phoenix, Mesa, Tucson — the largest cities — don’t. But some of the highest taxes are in very rural, small communities — 3%, 4%, we’re talking. And they are generating 19%, 20% of their revenue from this.

Their budgets are relatively small overall, but this makes up a sizable chunk. And what it would do is basically it would freeze whatever they have in place. It would ban cities who want to come and make a new tax from going above 2%, but these towns that already have a 3% or 4% would basically be banned from ever seeking anything above that.

LAUREN GILGER: So it’s rural Arizona that’s saying, “We’re going to get hit hard here.”

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Yeah. I mean, just by looking at the numbers, yeah, you can see that.

LAUREN GILGER: What kinds of services do cities say they won’t be able to fund?

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: I mean, usually they jump to saying, “Police and fire! We’re not going to have —it’s going to be chaos in the streets! We’re not going to be able to protect you! Everyone’s going to die!”

In reality, it’s really not that. It’s usually, you know, you start with like less essential services, and I’ve never seen police and fire actually get slashed. But the idea is, you know, if you have less revenue, you’re going to have to make cuts somewhere. You’re going to have to cut corners somewhere. And that depends on the city, really. But, you know, to that point, I think part of the reason that this got some bipartisan support is people see groceries as an essential service, right? Like we’re taxing things like eggs, milk — things that people kind of need to basically get by.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. And groceries are really expensive right now. Like I can imagine this being a pretty easy sell with voters in that way, right? Like people go, “Yeah, don’t add more money to my grocery bill. It’s already really high.”

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Yeah, and voters tend to be sympathetic to tax cuts. You know, they tend to like to vote for them, not looking so much, as you mentioned, at what they’re going to lose in terms of city services from this.

But, yeah, like you said, grocery prices are high. If I can knock 2%, 3% off the top of that, then fantastic. As Camryn mentioned, that’s why it got some bipartisan support. You know, there’s a lot of progressive Democrats who do not like regressive taxes — taxes that take a disproportionate impact on low- and middle-income people, working families. And grocery taxes are seen as one of those.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. Tell us more about that bipartisan kind of compromise that happened in the Legislature. It was enough to satisfy maybe a couple of mayors here and there, but not everybody. What did they do? What did they change?

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: I mean, again, not a total ban, but this 2% idea and giving voters the option going forward to decide how much, you know, if they want to have grocery taxes. And I think that this is kind of similar to the rental tax idea in that it’s penalizing certain folks. Like if you’re more wealthy, you’re more likely to be maybe like a homeowner or go out to eat more often, stuff like that, than maybe you’re not at the grocery store or you’re not renting in an apartment complex. And so those are taxes that disproportionately affect certain populations.

LAUREN GILGER: So who did we see on the Democratic side, you know, sympathetic to this?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: I think it was more the progressives. Those are the ones, again, who are sympathetic to this idea that regressive taxes are harmful to the very people that they represent. A lot of them represent districts that have large low-income and working-class residents. So they see this as, "OK, that’s fair. Let’s get rid of this thing or at least let’s limit that."

And then on the other side of it, you kind of have — you know, we often talk about Chamber of Commerce Republicans, well, I’m talking about League of Arizona Cities and Towns Democrats. ... They often — you know, the League of Cities and Towns, the lobbying group that represents all the cities and towns throughout the state, very powerful, influential group on both sides of the aisle, but especially with Democrats. We saw that when Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed an attempt to fully get rid of this tax in the past.

So I think those are the Democrats you saw vote against it, are the ones who are more kind of sympathetic to the arguments made by that group, made by the mayors. But, yeah, those progressives, they’re fine. Sometimes you see politics come full circle and you’ll see, you know, kind of the furthest-right folks and the furthest-left folks come together.

LAUREN GILGER: The political horseshoe.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Yes. And the regressive taxes are something where we’ve seen that.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s very interesting. OK, last minute here, Camryn, you think this one will fly with voters?

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: I think it has a pretty good chance, yeah. I mean, like Wayne mentioned, if people are looking at a chance to get rid of some of their costs, especially when costs are really high right now — gas prices, groceries prices — that’s really appealing. And I don’t know if all voters are aware of how much they’re paying in grocery tax currently, but if you see that on the ballot, you’d be like, “Oh yeah,” without thinking about the abstract consequences of what taxes pay for, because who’s really thinking about that?

LAUREN GILGER: Who’s really thinking about that?

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Not me!

Proposition 141

LAUREN GILGER: ... So we just talked about Proposition 316, which would ban cities from putting in higher grocery taxes. Now let’s turn to another measure that’s been sent by the Legislature to the voters. This one, Proposition 141, and this is to do with so-called vehicle miles traveled taxes. Wayne, what’s that mean?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: So it essentially means these are taxes that would be based on the amount of miles you travel in your vehicle. Rather than how we do it today, where there’s a gas tax, so you go to the gas station, you buy your gas, they tax you based on that, now there — some mechanism that they will use to track how far you’re traveling and the tax or fee would be based on that. But now this proposition, if passed, would say no-go, that is not an avenue the state is allowed to go down.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so this is preventing local governments from ever implementing a tax on this miles-driven idea. Does anyone do this now?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Do they, Camryn? I’m not —

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Yeah. There’s a couple states, but I think it’s only like four states, and three of them have a voluntary program.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. And this is because, essentially, the way that we pay for roads is in trouble, right?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Yeah, that’s right, yeah. So as I mentioned, we use a gas tax-based system right now. All of that revenue goes into a big fund at the state level, and then a lot of that stays with the state for highway repair, that kind of thing. And then a lot of it also gets distributed down to cities, towns, counties for street repair. So there’s a lot of different revenue sources that go into taking care of our roads, but this is, I would say, kind of like a backbone of that system.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, the gas tax. And are electric cars changing that picture?

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Yeah, definitely, very much so. And this isn’t just an Arizona thing. I mean, we’ve seen this across the country as electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles have become more popular. And it kind of leaves the question, well, what are we going to do if everybody keeps making this change and we run out of revenue for our roads? Because transportation is really expensive. Forget a fancy bullet train, like it’s expensive to keep potholes from falling into disrepair and to deal with bridges and all the, you know, kind of unsexy stuff. So this is sort of like a forward-thinking concern from Republicans, largely.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. OK, so talk about what the conversation was like at the Legislature. This was in 2025, right, when Republicans referred this to the ballot? What was their argument?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Yeah, it’s kind of not just on this idea of mileage-based taxes versus gas-based taxes. It was also this idea of the government tracking you, because if you’re going to be taxing someone based on their mileage, well, you have to figure that out somehow. ...

LAUREN GILGER: GPS trackers in your car, potentially, yeah.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Yeah, something — something of that nature, or self-reporting. And if you’re self-reporting, then what’s the accuracy going to be there? So this idea of personal freedom and tracking, Republicans, obviously, not a big fan of databases at the government tracking where you’re going, how long you’re doing it.

And there’s been some tangential arguments connected to that that it’s part of this whole 15-minute cities idea, Green New Deal idea that’s trying to disincentivize vehicle travel. And they think that’s like an anti-liberties thing, trying to force people not to drive.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, anti-liberties. But also they are arguing, right, that it penalizes people who live in the outskirts of town because they’re going to inevitably drive a lot more, right?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Sure. But then again, you could say the same thing about the existing gas tax, right? Because if you’re driving that far, then you’re buying more gas. And that brings another interesting wrinkle into this. As Camryn mentioned, it’s expensive to drive around. And so in addition to electric vehicles, we’re also seeing the gas tax take a hit anytime we see fluctuations in gas prices ... like we have over the past year. You see people just driving less, and so that also hurts that. So that’s an argument in favor of the mileage-based versus the gas tax there.

LAUREN GILGER: What about just in the argument that people choose different types of cars to drive that have different levels of mileage? Like someone with a really large truck is going to pay more on that gas tax, right?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: That’s right. And I think a valid argument in some cases. I’ve also heard the argument on the other side that typically the cars that get less gas mileage are the larger vehicles, like you mentioned, a big old truck, a semitruck, that kind of thing, which are doing more wear and tear to the roadway. So, you know, for every argument, there’s a counter-argument in this debate, but it definitely is a contentious issue.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. How might this play with voters? Do we have any idea what people think about this, other than, like we said before, they don’t love taxes?

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: I think that it has a chance. I think that sometimes when voters are confused, they tend to vote no. So I think maybe it comes down to whether voters understand the issue that’s being presented to them. Not to say that voters are dumb, but just like off the top of my head, I’m not talking about this issue very much. And full disclosure, I have a hand-me-down hybrid, so I’ve got a foot in both camps here. ...

But I think that there is something to be said for like the concerns if the Republican talking points are coming through to voters, something to be said about the concerns of how would that even work, you know? Would you be required to report where you’ve been going? And that sounds a little sus. I could see Arizonans bucking that idea.

LAUREN GILGER: And people don’t like that, especially in light of the conversation we’re seeing right now around Flock, right? These cameras all over the place that are essentially can track where you are.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Yeah, it’s timely.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Yeah. And notably, the sponsor of this legislation was Republican Sen. Jake Hoffman, who also was like one of the lone holdouts on the Republican Senate this year on Flock legislation because he thought it didn’t go far enough to restrict Flock, so.

LAUREN GILGER: Some Democrats, a lot of Democrats didn’t like this idea. What were their arguments? Like did they have ideas about how we would report mileage other than a GPS tracker in your car?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: I don’t know we ever got that far down the road in terms of what the specific technology would be. But I think the major argument was what we’ve been talking about here, which is that we’re already seeing our roads like in desperate need of repair. And that’s with the current funding. And so to just out-of-hand eliminate an option that might be better, they’re saying is irresponsible for future planning purposes.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you lastly then about the broader picture here, right? Like this is about how to fund our roads in the future and as kind of the revenues for that change. If we don’t tax vehicles based on how much they drive and the gas tax isn’t going to bring in as much money as it used to in the future, are there other ideas out there about how we might fund this like you said, incredibly expensive thing that we have to do here?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Well, I would say that — like I mentioned earlier, we do have a diverse array of funds that bring money in for roads. Like in Maricopa County, we approved an additional tax. And that’s like, for instance, anyone who’s driven State Route 51 lately knows that there’s a lot of construction going on in there. ... That’s been paid for by that tax. So that’s a different fund.

But as I said, this is kind of the backbone of that funding mechanism. So if you cut out the backbone and you still have the legs, what are they good for? So I would argue that no one’s come up with an idea that I’ve seen to replace the main structural funding that ... we have all these ancillary to fill in the gaps in that structural funding, but without it, I don’t know what the idea is to keep funding and keeping the roads paved.

LAUREN GILGER: Certainly part of that conversation going forward. All right. That is our Politics Desk here at KJZZ, Wayne Schutsky, Camryn Sanchez. Thank you both so much, as always.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Thank you.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Thank you.