This AZ senator again facing allegations of conflict of interest regarding Yuma college funding

LAUREN GILGER: Democratic state Senator Brian Fernandez was appointed to fill his mother’s seat in the state Legislature in 2021. And since, he’s faced two allegations of conflict of interest in his work as a lawmaker. The latest has to do with his residence, a Yuma home owned by an executive of Arizona Western College, a college he’s helped get quote, “historic levels of state funding.”

The Arizona Republic’s Laura Gersony has the story and joins us now in studio to tell us more. Good morning, Laura. Thanks for coming in.

LAURA GERSONY: Thanks for having me on.

Joel Angel Juárez/Arizona Republic Laura Gersony

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so tell us about this latest conflict of interest question that’s being raised about state Senator Brian Fernandez. Who’s this college executive who owns the house essentially that he reports to be living in?

LAURA GERSONY: Absolutely. So I actually want to start by saying that, first of all, it is not surprising that a Yuma representative would have a relationship with a local school, Arizona Western College, like you mentioned. They’re a community college, they’re a centerpiece of economic and workforce development. They have partnerships with local hospitals. So totally not surprising that he would have a relationship with them.

What’s unusual is the fact that he is living with one of their senior-most executives. Meanwhile, they’re thanking him for, like you said, a historic amount of funding. That raises questions, things like: Does he pay rent to this executive? Has he signed a lease with this executive? There are photos showing them posing together for pictures on the floor of the Arizona Senate. Did he take steps to manage that conflict of interest, or at least the appearance of it? These are all questions that Brian Fernandez has refused so far to answer.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, he is not answering questions right now. So talk about this, as we said, historic level of funding that he helped secure for this community college. How much?

LAURA GERSONY: Yeah, so the school has outperformed the average Arizona community college over the last couple years based on how much money they’ve gotten from the state general fund. And a lot of that comes from this funding spike that they received in 2024 for workforce development. And they thanked Brian Fernandez for helping them secure that money.

They received a total of about $23 million in fiscal year 2024. That’s triple the amount of money they received the prior year, at a time when across the board community college funding only went up about 18%. So they got a pretty sweet deal, and Fernandez has delivered for them. In the same year, named a technology facility at the school after him, the Fernandez Family Lab. So he has definitely treated them well during his time in office.

LAUREN GILGER: The Fernandez Family Cyber Security Lab, yeah. Tell us about Arizona Western College. Like as you mentioned, not surprising that a local lawmaker would have a relationship with an institution like this, but this is kind of a big player, in particular it sounds like this part of the state, right, where it’s not as wealthy, there’s not like a big university there, this is a community college.

LAURA GERSONY: Yeah, absolutely. They, I think, play many roles in the region. You know, it’s a rural area that does not have the political connections, a lot of the investment like the state’s more urban centers.

I want to return to your question about this college executive. Her name is Lori Stofft. She’s a vice president at the college. I just want to emphasize she has a senior role within the school. She sits on a six-member board that advises the president. She helps write the school’s strategic plans every year. She helps manage their charitable foundation. And so she is a person who plays this leadership role in steering the school and at the same time, you know, we have a state senator claiming to live at her residence.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, they’re both in fact registered to vote at that address, right? OK. This sounds like it’s not entirely out of the ordinary, though. Tell us about that.

LAURA GERSONY: Yeah, that’s a great point. So Brian Fernandez is not the only Arizona state lawmaker who claims to live at a home owned by a campaign donor. There are several other lawmakers in this category, I want to say Democrat and Republican.

One who comes to mind, Republican Janae Shamp, has faced a formal complaint through the Arizona Attorney General’s Office of somebody essentially claiming that a donor was giving her cover, letting her claim to live in a property that they owned inside the district, when in fact this complaint alleges she was living outside the district.

Elections Residents file action to remove Arizona legislator from office, claiming residency violation Two West Valley residents claim Republican state Sen. Janae Shamp doesn’t live in the district she was elected to represent. They want Attorney General Kris Mayes to remove her from office.

Another Democratic candidate, Tammy Caputi, claims to live in a condo owned by a campaign donor, but photos that our newsroom obtained shows it’s mostly empty, mostly bare. So Fernandez is definitely not the only one in this category.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, so there are often questions about whether local representatives actually live in the districts, right? And this is definitely raising questions about that. Senator Fernandez, though, has faced questions about conflict of interest in the past. Tell us about that.

LAURA GERSONY: Totally. So like you mentioned, he faced similar questions last year. He helped send some funding towards his employer, a rural hospital system actually that has a partnership with Arizona Western College. So this is not the first time he’s faced allegations.

The other thing is, we as our newsroom put all of these questions in front of him asking for an explanation, asking what is the arrangement that he has exactly with Lori Stofft, how this fits into the prior allegations, giving him an opportunity to clear these things up. What he did is requested questions be sent in writing and then stopped returning our phone calls, voicemails and emails. So did Arizona Western College, so did a lobbyist, and so did Lori Stofft.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. Is there anything illegal, though, here, Laura? Like the state does have conflict-of-interest laws, right?

LAURA GERSONY: Yeah, they do. Although, so first, on the one hand, there’s conflict of interest laws, and then on the other hand, there’s a law requiring Arizona state lawmakers to actually live in the district that they represent. Both of those laws are quite permissive. Arizona’s conflict of interest laws are rarely enforced, and they’re so lax that they often let lawmakers, for example, shape policymaking on issues that influence a business they may own.

And likewise, the residency requirements are also rarely enforced. Judges have essentially said if somebody claims to live in the district, if they claim to even if they haven’t yet moved into a home, but they say they’re planning on it, judges have been just satisfied with with pretty permissive explanations.

LAUREN GILGER: All right. Last 30 seconds for you. What’s next here? What are you watching for?

LAURA GERSONY: Well, you know, I think it’s it’s just the same questions that that Senator Fernandez has so far refused to address. I would like more information about this possible overlap between what seems like a personal connection and his professional duties, especially more information about what was Lori Stofft's role exactly in helping to secure this funding for Arizona Western College.

And again, what steps did he take? We know for a fact that Brian Fernandez did not disclose any conflict of interest with the school or with Ms. Stoff to the Senate’s Republican leadership. And and I’m looking for more information on on what exactly went down there.

LAUREN GILGER: Okay, we’ll leave it there. The Arizona Republic’s Laura Gersony joining us. Laura, thank you for coming in. Appreciate your reporting here.

LAURA GERSONY: Thanks so much.