Desert Design Week events have kicked off. Its founder wanted to connect the creative community

MARK BRODIE: Desert Design Week kicks off this week. The celebration of design, art, architecture, food, and creative culture includes a long list of mostly sold-out events featuring speakers, exhibitions, design talks, and gatherings, all with the goal of building community around design.

This year’s theme is Collected in Dialogue, which explores design through stories. And the woman behind it all is Ruth Price, who told my co-host Lauren Gilger she’s pretty new to the Valley. She came here just before the pandemic started and launched Desert Design Week in part to find her people.

RUTH PRICE: It’s definitely something that I’ve been kind of noodling on for a long time even before I moved to the Valley. Just I’ve always loved connecting people, and I’ve always supported the creative community, the artists. I’m primarily like been in real estate most of my adult life, and so just by nature, I’m a connector and networker.

And when I moved to the Valley, it was like right before the pandemic, and then the pandemic happened, and I was just really looking for a way to just connect and meet people and try to figure out where, you know, where the creative people are, where are where’s the art events, where’s where’s everything happening. And I just wasn’t really finding like something that connected us all together.

And so, a couple years in, I felt like I was finally ready to just try this out, and that’s how it all happened, it just kind of organically unfolded.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, I mean, so this is that’s interesting you come at it from a real estate perspective. Let’s talk about that. Like when you think about design in the desert and specifically real estate, right, like what does that mean to you?

RUTH PRICE: It is something that I feel like I have a point of view on, and from a real estate perspective, I’ve always just tried to work with clients that are design focused or want an architectural home or have the ability to turn something into a design home.

So, I think Desert Design Week is just kind of a way to sort of magnify like just kind of my eye and point of view. I would I love homes that have character or even if they’re new that there’s something special and very thoughtful, and just really well designed. Like I I think that’s sort of what I want to emphasize in Desert Design Week is sort of an edited version of like what I want to see more of in real estate and design and architecture in the community.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, like manifesting it yourself, right?

RUTH PRICE: Yes.

LAUREN GILGER: So, this goes as you said though beyond architecture and and real estate for sure. I mean, you’re looking at design in art here in the Valley and food, creative culture in general. Give us a sense of the sort of breadth of this in terms of the topics that you address in Desert Design Week.

RUTH PRICE: Yeah, so the pillars of Desert Design Week are art, design, architecture and the community, and that includes both people that are working in creative fields, but really the public that is interested in these things, so really the design-minded public, the people that really appreciate aesthetics.

So, I really try to curate Desert Design Week with those pillars in mind, and focus on getting sort of a a wide variety of creative. Everything from established voices to people that you’ve never heard of to people that are up-and-coming. It’s It’s really sort of all over the board if if it’s at all interesting to me, chance.

LAUREN GILGER: I think if you’re trying to, you know, facilitate community, that makes a lot of sense. So, what do you think like if you’re trying to encapsulate the the breadth of design in the desert in the Valley today, in this kind of desert metropolis, right? Like how would you describe it? Is there a common thread to design here and aesthetic that kind of encompasses everything, or is it very diverse?

RUTH PRICE: It feels like it’s really diverse. I think the one common thread that I have noticed is that people want community, and they want community around anything that’s aesthetic, and and that means like in-person events, not just an online community, and that’s the that’s the kind of the magic of Desert Design Week. The common thread is people really want this, and they’re they’re really attracted to anything that’s experiential and aesthetically driven.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, yeah, so much of this is sold out for this year already. I mean, it it’s a very Phoenix story in a way to me, right, because there it is the kind of place that’s very new and undefined in a lot of ways, and so, you know, you can come here, you know, not that long ago, five, six years ago during the pandemic, and start something like this and really feel the reaction, it sounds like. I mean, when you say people really want this, like do you think that’s unique to this area, like no one else is doing this?

RUTH PRICE: I think that’s the beauty of Phoenix is that everyone’s sort of from somewhere in for the most part, though I know there’s locals, but there’s so many new faces, and they’re all, you know, they’re all kind of craving something, something that reminds them of where they came from if they came from a big city and that had more of a an art and design culture, or they’ve come from other places and they’re just trying to meet people and connect with other creatives.

It feels like Phoenix is the right place to to do this in, where people are very open and very willing to try new things.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. So, what can we expect this time around, right? As we said, a lot of this is is already sold out, a lot of demand for this kind of conversation, this kind of community building, it sounds like. The theme this year is Collected in Dialogue. What do you mean by that?

RUTH PRICE: So, the idea of that is is really gathering and editing a group of creatives that are diverse, but together, we’re sort of speaking one language, and that’s the language of love for design and art and architecture.

LAUREN GILGER: Any standouts that you’re especially excited about this time around?

RUTH PRICE: Well, all of the events are really good, um, but, uh, there are a lot of free events, which I think are really amazing and great for the community. I have a partnership with SMoCA, the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, for free admission days.

There is an art exhibition at Costello Gallery, as well as Red Modern Furniture. There’s, um, quite a few other free events that I feel people would really enjoy without having to buy a ticket, which is amazing.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, definitely. All right, that is Ruth Price, founder and creative director of Desert Design Week, joining us. It kicks off this weekend. Ruth, thanks so much for coming on the show. Appreciate it very much.

RUTH PRICE: Thank you so much.