SOAPBOX: How a fast-growing game put Arizona writer Terry Greene Sterling in a pickle

MARK BRODIE: Well, fall is in the air. OK, not really, but we can wish, right? It’ll happen eventually. And in honor of the season, over the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you stories of autumn activities and memories from local listeners. It’s part of our next Soapbox series. First up, Valley journalist Terry Greene Sterling is in a bit of a pickle.

Deanna Dent Terry Greene Sterling

TERRY GREENE STERLING: I have lived in the same house in the same quiet patch of desert in the middle of the Valley for most of my life. For years, it was my own peaceful little biome, sheltered by mesquite and paloverde trees, prickly pear cactus and purple sage.

And for most of the years, I couldn’t wait for the fall.

Even though temperatures could spike to triple digits in September and October, the cool mornings and evenings energized me.

I’d sit on my backyard patio, sipping coffee. I’d make lists. Listen to birds. Work on writing projects.

Sometimes, I’d look up and take in my desert garden coming alive after yet another brutal summer.

**

But a few years ago, after several pickleball courts sprouted up in my once peaceful neighborhood, everything changed.

Just as the hellishly hot weather cools down, I am driven inside my home by pickleball noise.

Imagine a high-pitched jackhammer going on and off more than 1,000 times an hour.

Imagine a neighborhood party that goes on and on, with people guffawing, shrieking and moaning at the top of their lungs.

Fuse the party and jackhammer sounds together and that’s pickleball noise.

It goes on for hours.

“How can you stand it?” visiting friends ask me.

Truth is, I can’t. It’s hard to explain, but I feel spiritually invaded and assaulted. I literally brace myself when I have to go outside.

And it’s confining.

I can’t enjoy the cool fall days that I love so much. Or the winter, for that matter. Or the early spring.

One unintended benefit of my confinement, though, is that I’ve joined a new American resistance. Its hub is Pickleball Noise Relief, a Facebook site.

Following the example of other pickleball resisters, I’m a member of a tight neighborhood activist group. We speak up at town meetings. We file nuisance complaints and obtain police reports. It’s a property rights issue — Americans are entitled to quiet and peaceful enjoyment of their property.

Others across the nation have filed lawsuits and administrative actions.

Thanks to neighborhood resistance, cities and towns are starting to change laws in order to protect residents from pickleball noise. Places like Park City Utah and Centennial Park, Colorado are now largely shielded from pickleball noise, thanks to new laws.

***

Pickleball is billed as one of the fastest growing sports in the nation.

But is it?

When you break down the numbers, it’s not that impressive.

Only about 8 million Americans play pickleball more than eight times a year. They’re called “core players.” Compare this to tennis, which has almost twice as many core players. Yet tennis players are fighting to keep existing tennis courts from being converted into pickleball courts.

Why should 2% of Americans who are pickleball core players subject the other 98% of us to possible noise hell?

Chronic noise has been associated with heart disease, metabolic disturbances, depression, brain fog and even premature death. It’s also been associated with lower real estate prices. Who wants to buy a home near a pickleball court?

But the game goes on in many neighborhood courts. Those who voice opposition are cast as pearl-clutching contrarians.

Which is not surprising.

Sports are reflective of the culture, right?

We’re living in an age of incivility and I see pickleball as America’s sport of incivility.

It projects self-entitlement, bluster and bullying. Even pickleball players themselves get bullied by other pickleball players.

Me, I’ll keep resisting the bullies with their cacophonous plastic balls and paddles.

Because some day, I want to enjoy the fall again.

MARK BRODIE: That was Valley journalist Terry Greene Sterling. You can hear more Soapbox essays and learn how you can tell your own true story on the show at theshow.kjzz.org.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Due to an editing error, the headline has been updated to correct where

Terry Greene Sterling' lives.