This UA alum's documentary 'Music Ruined My Life' tells the ache of failed Father Panik band

MARK BRODIE: You’d be forgiven if you’ve never heard of the band Father Panik. In fact, there probably aren’t that many people who have.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

MATT GOLDMAN: This is Father Panik, and once upon a time, we were at the forefront of a musical revolution.

MARK BRODIE: Well, that was the plan anyway for the Valley native and University of Arizona grad who had a vision for the band during his time in Tucson. Matt Goldman is the director of the new documentary about Father Panik and the decades since the band members went their separate ways.

It’s called "Music Ruined My Life" and will be screening tomorrow [Saturday] night at the Tucson Film Festival. Goldman joins me to talk about the band and the stories behind it. And Matt, it seems as though Father Panik was going for kind of a unique sound, huh?

MATT GOLDMAN: Very niche, very unique, yes. We we called it punk jazz. Also, another another concept was psychedelic big band, jazzcore. These types of things, these are these are imaginary genres that don’t actually exist.

MARK BRODIE: You were trying to will them into existence, right, yeah?

MATT GOLDMAN: Yes, exactly.

MARK BRODIE: And this was at the U of A. Why like ,you are somebody I think who really enjoys music, but prior to that, like had you taken lessons as a kid? Like were you a musician?

MATT GOLDMAN: Uh, I was musical, but not a musician, I would say. ... But I I did. I loved music, um, you know, obsessed with music over I obsessed over music, but it wasn’t until college where, um, I was kind of rapping on pots and pans in my neighbor’s house that, uh, they came over to my house with a drum set, and they were like, “You’re a drummer.” And I was like, “Oh, OK, you know, sure.”

And I remember, I’ll never forget, they gave me sticks, and on one stick, it said Mitch Mitchell in a Sharpie, and the other stick, it said, uh, Keith Moon. You know, Keith Moon from The Who and Mitch Mitchell’s Jimi Hendrix’s drummer. And I remember I was like 18, I was like, “Who are these guys?” You know, I didn’t even know. And, uh, but that set me on a course. They were like, “OK, yeah, I guess I’m a drummer.”

MARK BRODIE: OK, so you’re you have this band. You you find some other people to be in this band with you at U of A. Like how how far do you guys get? Like do you guys do gigs, do you record anything?

MATT GOLDMAN: So, we had a few gigs, but it only lasted like nine months, um, before I blew it up. I had this like grand vision, right, and it was going to be a huge spectacle, there’s going to be visuals, and it was going to be this wild thing. But yeah, it it lasted about nine months. We played a lot of kitchens, living rooms and a couple of bars downtown.

Um, and then in the summer of ’96, basically, we cracked the sound like wide open. Before it was like this cute, “Oh yeah, this is cute, I get it, punk jazz.” And then suddenly, July of ’96, it was like boom, OK.

MARK BRODIE: Like you figured it out.

MATT GOLDMAN: We found the sound. And it was around then that I stupidly pulled the plug, uh, but yeah.

MARK BRODIE: OK, so how how exactly did you pull the plug? Because that’s kind of what this film is about, like you pulling the plug and sort of what has happened since.

MATT GOLDMAN: Yeah, I mean, that the the reason why this film is, uh, different than a typical music documentary is because it’s about a sound that never was, and it’s about, uh, a scene that almost happened, and it’s almost like it almost just happened in my imagination. It’s like a hallucination.

And that’s I think what separates it from other music docs where, you know, there’s a huge rise and fall, and someone gets addicted to heroin, and somebody else dies, and all this drama. None of that happens in this movie.

This is this is, uh, about loss. Um, it’s about memory, it’s about aging, it’s about regret, and ultimately, like I said, and and it’s about this sort of the tenacity of unrealized dreams, um, because what happened is after I kind of killed Father Panik thinking that I could just take that lightning in a bottle with me and make this magic happen anywhere in life, anywhere without my crew, I, you know, quickly realized that I lost it, and I think being young and, uh, having my voice and identity connected to this sound that I found, uh, it was incredibly, uh, difficult to deal with the loss of it, and I think that’s why I buried it for 30 years and moved on.

MARK BRODIE: Is this a loss that you still feel today?

MATT GOLDMAN: Oh, 100%. I, uh, still to this day believe, uh, as deluded as it might sound, I still to this day believe that, uh, that we were onto something incredibly unique and that could have actually changed the course of music. I really do, yeah. Uh, but but it I only have kernels to to it’s like I don’t I barely even have the proof of concept for it.

MARK BRODIE: What was it like for you opening some of those boxes and seeing the the things that you hadn’t seen for a few decades?

MATT GOLDMAN: Well, I mean, it was really just something that was in the back of my mind for so long, and I, to be honest with you, I was always like, “Ah, someday I’ll crack those open, there’s something there.” Uh, and so in the back of my mind, I was like, “Hmm, is now the time to break out the Father Panik stuff?” And it was always like, “Nah, you know, it’s not I what am I going to do with that? What, is it going to be a 20-minute short film? Who cares?”

You know, it was just sort of like that’s not going to pay the bills, and so I was just busy trying to carve out a career for myself in this ridiculous media landscape, right? And so it just never felt practical, and it’s also just daunting, right, to go through all this.

MARK BRODIE: Right, both physically and emotionally, right?

MATT GOLDMAN: Physically and emotionally, yeah. It was I was never I never felt ready, and what I realized when I started going through it is A, damn, I was right. I hate to say that, but I felt vindicated. When I started listening to the tapes and I started looking at the footage, I was like, “This is why I deluded myself so. This is strong. This is This is real, something is here.”

But also, aside from feeling vindicated and, uh, validated by the original young person’s vision that I had, I realized that there was a real sense of of loss, and and there was actually some pain, uh, some adult pain there that I think was a bit embarrassing to to admit.

MARK BRODIE: Hmm.

MATT GOLDMAN: You know, because I’m I’m a grown adult, I have a kid, you know, um, why should I feel a wound from such a ridiculous failure? I mean, a musical failure like who doesn’t who who doesn’t feel like a musical failure, right? I mean, we all fail something, so to fail at music, well, welcome to the 99.9% club, right? I mean, come on, like how can you really let this wound you?

But it really did wound me, and as I started to put it together, and this is where the story started to take shape, as I started to put the shape, uh, the story together, I realized the reason why this was so difficult for me was because it was actually my right of passage into manhood, Father Panik.

It was, it was the moment in my life where I found my voice, and I found my identity completely, and I kind of gave myself to it religiously and went for it 100%, and it went absolutely nowhere.

MARK BRODIE: But I wonder though if some of the pain might be that it’s not like you went into the world with Father Panik and were rejected, right? You preemptively said, “OK, we’re going to do it not this way, we’re going to do it somewhere else,” and as you say, you kind of blew it up. Like I wonder if that’s maybe part of of this loss that that you keep talking about.

MATT GOLDMAN: Yeah, it’s a self-inflicted wound, right?

MARK BRODIE: Have you found the process of of doing the documentary, was that healing in any way, did that help you feel better about it?

MATT GOLDMAN: Absolutely. Um, it’s it’s been extremely cathartic and healing. You know, this is why I started to tell stories. It was This is the first story I had to tell, and I have I kind of forgot to tell it.

MARK BRODIE: So, I’ve got to ask, the documentary’s called "Music Ruined My Life," and, you know, I’ve known you now for like 20 minutes, but it seems like you’re doing all right for yourself.

MATT GOLDMAN: OK, yes. All right, you got me. I I turned out all right. You know, the the reason why I called it that is there there’s there’s two reasons really. The first reason is, uh, when I thought of putting all this Father Panik stuff together, that just popped into my head, like about about 20 years ago, because I guess subconsciously I knew that I had a wound about my musical trajectory, and so in a way, it did I did feel ruined at the time. But it’s more of a question than a statement.

MARK BRODIE: OK.

MATT GOLDMAN: And, uh, what I’ve taken away from all this is that it has the potential to ruin you, and a lot of people, uh, can relate to loving something so much that it can be your undoing, and I feel like had I not walked away when I did, had I not buried these things in the boxes, it very well could have ruined me.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, I wonder if in some way music maybe saved your life or or contributed to to the goodness that you have had in your life.

MATT GOLDMAN: Yeah, I mean, well, I mean, it certainly contributed to this film, so I think I think the the fact that I have this story to tell, you know, music my musical failure makes a a really great story, and that really is, um, what we call in the movie, we call the ache. Um, and the ache is this, uh, sort of desire to create despite the weight of the world.

So, the the ache has been there, you know, my whole life, and I feel like I get to find the express the ache of it all, as I call it, um, with this movie, and so it’s actually a huge burden that’s lifted off my shoulders to finally kind of put the ache out there, so to speak.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, all right. That is Matt Goldman. His new documentary is called "Music Ruined My Life." Matt, thank you so much for the conversation. I appreciate it.

MATT GOLDMAN: Thank you. It’s been a pleasure.