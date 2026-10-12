2 Jane Austen classics are getting reboots this fall. Here's why her stories still resonate

MARK BRODIE: Fans of Jane Austen have two things to be looking forward to in the near future. A new film adaptation of “Sense and Sensibility” will be coming to theaters later this week. And a TV miniseries of “Pride and Prejudice” is coming to the small screen toward the end of the year.

These are, of course, far from the only adaptations of Austen novels, nor is Jane Austen the only author whose work seems to get a reboot every so often.

With me now to talk more about this is our resident pop culture expert Amanda Kehrberg. She’s a Ph.D. student at ASU’s Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Amanda, good morning.

AMANDA KEHRBERG: Good morning, Mark.

MARK BRODIE: So why do we keep coming back to Jane Austen?

AMANDA KEHRBERG: Oh my gosh, OK. So I this is one I’m really, really passionate about because Jane Austen, before there was “Girls,” before there was “Sex and the City,” we had Austen.

It’s just the most incredible look at these really, really complex characters at timeless themes of love and money and reputation, family, friendship, so many things that resonate across generations. But truly what I think is so special about Austen is that we have these incredible romance stories, but they’re not just about overcoming external challenges. We get really, really, really complex characters who have to recognize their internal flaws and grow beyond them in order to kind of hit that happy ending as a couple.

Even like, we love Elizabeth Bennet obviously, the protagonist of “Pride and Prejudice,” incredible character. But she is kind of not that nice all the time. She’s got a little bit of Caroline Bingley in her. And and I think that’s one of the great things is that these were women characters who were allowed to be complex, who were allowed to be challenging and and even, yeah, a little bitchy.

MARK BRODIE: Does that complexity, do you think, sort of lend these stories to be able to be taken out of the time in which they were written and put in in different time periods? Because certainly other Jane Austen adaptations have been put sort of in the periods in which they were made.

AMANDA KEHRBERG: Oh, absolutely. Yeah, I think that there is something inherently modern about the stories, even though they’re wrapped in these location and certainly mores and and ways of speaking that seem very foreign to us now. But the complexity of the characters and the challenges they face all work so well in the modern age. And I think that’s especially true now with these new adaptations.

You know, if you think about like what are some of the core challenges they face every day in in Jane Austen novels? Society society exists as this just fearsome surveillance network that they’re all trapped in.

MARK BRODIE: Literally human surveillance network, right?

AMANDA KEHRBERG: Oh, absolutely. Yeah. And it’s something that everyone participates in. And uh it can be a great community builder. But even people who seem like some of the best characters in these novels cause harm by talking about each other, by surveilling each other. So it’s like every single thing they do operates on this idea that they have to maintain this reputation within society.

So they have to be aesthetically perfect. Even something like a little hair out of place, this shapes how they share emotions, how they react to both themselves in spaces and to each other. So this shapes their relationships to each other. Lizzie, of course we know, has so much difficulty with how her sisters behave in society.

In “Sense and Sensibility,” we have that that core issue between the sisters of Elinor and Marianne, where Marianne is so emotional and and Elinor is is this very practical, “We have to behave in the way we’re supposed to behave.”

So again, that sense of constantly being under surveillance and trying to do this appropriate performance so that you’re accepted in society because your reputation is your currency, I think connects so much with us today. I mean, who understands that better than Gen Z, Gen Alpha, who have grown up on social media?

And the challenge being trying to make an authentic connection — especially an authentic romantic connection — in in a world that operates like that. Um yeah, social media, dating apps, I mean, I think they get it in so many ways. Yeah.

Focus Features / Courtesy Esmé Creed-Miles (left) as Marianne Dashwood and Daisy Edgar-Jones as Elinor Dashwood in “Sense and Sensibility” (2026), a Focus Features release.

MARK BRODIE: Maybe Jane Austen was thinking about, like, a world in which we’d all have cameras and phones in our pocket and understanding what a camera and a phone is, I guess.

AMANDA KEHRBERG: Oh, I know, right? Yeah. Jane Austen would have loved the materialism of dating apps, too. I mean, just like give someone a rundown of like, how many carriages do I have, you know? He has 5,000 deer, and he’s 6-foot-2. Premium Mr. Darcy on Tinder, yeah.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, seriously. Well, so Jane Austen, obviously, there have been a lot of reboots and adaptations. But she’s not the only author, like writer of classic literature, that has had reboots and adaptations over the years. Is there something about maybe classic literature that keeps us coming back and maybe wanting different versions of it, different takes on?

AMANDA KEHRBERG: I think absolutely. I will say one of the things about Austen in particular is that a lot of the adaptations have to do with um fandom of Austen. So like you have something like “Austenland,” “Lost in Austen.” So that kind of puts it on the audience.

So I think there’s there are two ways to look at this. On on the one hand, I think every actor wants to do “Hamlet,” right? Or their “Macbeth.” So there’s a sense where I think a lot of directors and writers want to take on this incredible intellectual property and put their spin on it as an artist.

But there’s also just the fact that audiences are embracing these stories in new ways, that they have experienced them through memes, through um YouTube videos, through clip compilations, through fan fiction. And so they want to see these sort of modern takes on them that they can connect with. Everyone wants a a version of the story that they particularly can relate to.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah. And and maybe people think they can add something to the overall discourse on it as well.

AMANDA KEHRBERG: Oh, absolutely. Yeah, I think that’s really interesting about the ones that are coming out. The director uh Georgia Oakley of the new “Sense and Sensibility” really wanted to make the characters more relatable and like grittier, wanted to provide a sense of realism that she didn’t think existed in a lot of the other adaptations.

And with “Pride and Prejudice,” we’ve got someone who’s worked as an agony aunt and a dating columnist, so who wants to really dig in to this sort of relationship stuff in a progressive way. Yeah.

MARK BRODIE: That’s super interesting. Well, we’ll have to leave it there. That is Amanda Kehrberg, Ph.D. student at ASU’s Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, The Show’s resident pop culture expert. Amanda, good as always to talk to you. Thank you.

AMANDA KEHRBERG: Oh, thank you so much, Mark.