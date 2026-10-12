Nearly 60% of Arizona Latinos see environmental conditions as major health concern, report shows

MARK BRODIE: The Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has released its annual Datos report, which looks at the state of Arizona’s Hispanic market. This is the 30th annual report. And this year’s version focuses on environmental quality. Among its findings: Hispanic families spend 42% more of their income on energy than the national average, and nearly 60% of Latinos see environmental conditions as significant personal or family health concerns.

Mónica Villalobos is president and CEO of the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. She joins me to talk more about this year’s report. And Mónica, what to you are some of the key takeaways here?

MÓNICA VILLALOBOS: Right. You know, I think it’s important to understand that this is really a the most comprehensive compilation of secondary research on Hispanic consumers. We know from a demographic standpoint that they continue to grow: 65 million in the state, about 20%. Every one in four births is to a Hispanic mother. And then we also know that nationally it is a $4.4 trillion economy, larger than some countries like Australia and the UK.

We also know that about 20% of those folks speak Spanish and are Spanish-dominant. Here closer in Arizona, Latinos are 30% of the state, 40% of Phoenix metro and 50% of our K-12, with a purchasing power of about $72 billion.

MARK BRODIE: So the economy has been very much on people’s minds a lot recently. What did you hear from respondents about how this community is fairing in the current economy?

MÓNICA VILLALOBOS: Right. I think this community is always cautiously optimistic. They tend to come from countries of origin with unstable economic communities. And so — or governments — and so what we find is that here, as long as I can work and do something for myself, I am going to get by. And so it’s sort of cautiously optimistic is what I like to call it. But also we know that entrepreneurs in general have to be just a little bit crazy to start a business.

MARK BRODIE: One of the things that I thought was interesting, a statistic that you found, was that Latino-owned businesses account for about 11% of employers in the state, but earn less than 3.5% of revenue in the state. That seems like a pretty big disparity.

MÓNICA VILLALOBOS: Right. I mean, so here’s what’s happening. I call it the perfect storm. There are about 150,000 Latino-owned businesses here in the state. About 250 are just minority-owned in general. And while they’re growing at twice the rate, they’re making much less in annual revenue. And so what’s going to happen is we’re going to have a lot of businesses, which is great, growing horizontally, but not a lot of scale and depth. And that’s what we do at the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. We make sure that those businesses can grow and scale.

MARK BRODIE: What has to happen for those businesses to really be able to expand and grow and earn more money and hire more people?

MÓNICA VILLALOBOS: Sure. You know, investment is one of the big things. Despite the fact that Latino-owned businesses in this country are growing at a faster rate, they are also 28 points less likely to get a business loan for over $1 million.

And so that capital and that investment in these businesses simply isn’t there yet. We see a lot of bootstrapping, a lot of what I like to call chancla-strapping, right? And so we’re using our own funds to grow our own businesses, but there isn’t any outside investment. That is really the primary thing that would help bring these businesses on par with other businesses.

MARK BRODIE: So one of the things that this report specifically looked at was the environment and sort of environmental concerns. And it found that more than half of respondents see environmental conditions as “significant personal or family health concerns,” which is considerably higher than non-Latinos. And I’m wondering what you make of that.

MÓNICA VILLALOBOS: Right. I think that because vulnerable communities are more impacted by environmental issues, we’re going to see a lot more concern. So it’s not that the environment, for instance, it’s not that the sun is somehow beating down harder in vulnerable communities, it’s simply that the things to combat high heat, the things to combat environmental issues, are less available in vulnerable communities. So less access to healthcare, less access to fresh fruits and vegetables, less access to tree canopies.

In vulnerable communities they’re at about 3% to 5%. Really the goal for all communities is to have 15% in tree canopies and shade. So all of those things sort of play into why vulnerable communities, in this case Latinos, feel like they are more impacted significantly by environmental issues.

MARK BRODIE: I’m curious about some of the things that you just listed in terms of environmental conditions, because as you started talking I was thinking, “Oh yeah, heat, climate change, things like that.” But you also mentioned like food deserts and access to healthcare, things like that. Those are all considered part of environmental concerns under this?

MÓNICA VILLALOBOS: Sure. You know, we really use the framework of the elements of a healthy community. There are 12 of them, everything from transportation to economic opportunity to environmental issues. And so they all interplay with each other. So that lack of access to whether it’s healthcare or if they live in a food desert, walkability, all of those things definitely play into each other.

We see the same thing in healthcare, right? We see the same thing in transportation. When those things are diminished, we see a significant impact. For instance, in the 10 miles between Scottsdale and south Phoenix, there is a 14-year decrease in life expectancy.

MARK BRODIE: Wow.

MÓNICA VILLALOBOS: And so things like that are what play into not just environmental issues, but all the things that these vulnerable communities are facing.

MARK BRODIE: Is it fair to say that these are not new issues, that these are things that these communities have been dealing with for years, if not decades?

MÓNICA VILLALOBOS: Yeah. Definitely there’s a lot of historical redlining. You know, we know that vulnerable communities 100 years ago were sort of placed in the non-desirable areas in industrial areas. And so we’re feeling the impact of that now. I would say definitely it’s generational and, you know, we have to be able to step out of that and really demand more in these communities.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, so what do you do about some of these things? Like, what are some of the solutions?

MÓNICA VILLALOBOS: Right. So Datos is really about bringing awareness and understanding the narrative for Latinos in Arizona and across the country. I think awareness is the biggest thing.

We love talking to our communities, but more importantly, I love being able to present all of this data, a 300-page book, right, to non-traditional audiences who maybe aren’t aware of this and, you know, have some resources that they can pitch in to sort of help the situation.

MARK BRODIE: Did anything in this survey surprise you? I mean, you’ve been doing this a long time now. Like, were you surprised by anything you found?

MÓNICA VILLALOBOS: Yeah, I’ve been doing this for 15 years and every year there’s always, you know, a little something that surprises me. I think, you know, here in this book it’s really been about the growth of the community, comparing it, because now after 15 years I can look at where we were 15 years ago and where we are now. Has that increased?

So for instance, we’ve actually increased in Arizona in high school graduations. So we are two points higher than the national average. So national average is 74% of people graduate from high school. In Arizona it’s 76%. And so that to me, I feel like that’s movement. It may be small movement to some, but little by little that becomes big movement.

MARK BRODIE: All right. That is Mónica Villalobos, president and CEO of the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Mónica, thanks so much.

MÓNICA VILLALOBOS: Thank you.