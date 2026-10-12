This Navajo comic is bringing his all-Indigenous comedy show to Phoenix

MARK BRODIE: When Joshua Emerson was growing up, he faced a paradox. The funniest people he knew were Native American, but he couldn’t find any Native comedians.

Emerson is Diné and grew up in Peoria, and he decided to do something about the problem he was facing. He started his own comedy show called Bad Indian. He’s bringing it to Valley Bar in Phoenix [on Monday, Oct. 12], which is Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

I caught up with Emerson earlier and asked about the thought process behind starting Bad Indian.

JOSHUA EMERSON: Bad Indian really was a response to something that I was seeing out in the comic industry. Growing up, all the funniest people in my life, they were all Indigenous. That’s how I I learned to roast people, that’s how I learned to show love through through comedy.

But when I started pursuing comedy as a career, I noticed that there was a distinct lack of Indigenous people that were were were in were in comedians in the clubs, and that bothered me. And so Bad Indian has a two-part mission, it’s to develop stand-up comedians and it’s to platform Native stand-up comedians.

MARK BRODIE: So what is that process like for you? I mean, you mentioned there just aren’t that many Native American comics, so like how do you go out and try to find them or maybe, you know, convince people that, hey, this is something you can do?

JOSHUA EMERSON: A lot of it is word of mouth. The show is starting to create its own reputation out in these different communities. But it’s been a process where, because I’m a comedian, I travel all over the country and I’m always asking, it’s like, “Hey, do you have any Native comics here?” And and sometimes they do and I’ll reach out when I’m doing a Bad Indian.

And so it’s a combination of, of comics that I’ve worked with a long time who all have, you know, feature or headline, and local comics who I’ve never worked with, just get them on the show, see where they’re at. And then sort of as we build new shows, there’s a role for everybody.

MARK BRODIE: So the show itself, am I right, it you are you are a part of it, like you perform, but you also have other comics as well, so it’s like a showcase kind of thing?

JOSHUA EMERSON: Yeah, I do it a lot of different ways. It started out as being a pure showcase where I just try to get maybe six comics, you know, doing maybe seven to 15 minutes each. Then I started identifying headliners who could do, you know, 30-plus, Josh Fournier, George Delgado. And now it’s just sort of what the each show is sort of its own sort of puzzle to try to figure out. But it’s good, I like keeping that flexibility because there’s a there’s an intention behind every show.

MARK BRODIE: So when you’re looking for material for your shows or maybe even when you’re, you know, evaluating other up-and-coming comics’ material, like do you find that it is specific to the your upbringing, specific to maybe, you know, jokes that only an Indigenous audience would get or might relate to better? Is it just sort of material, you know, “What is the deal with airline food?” kind of thing?

JOSHUA EMERSON: That’s the the fun thing about being a Native is that there’s just so many ways to be Indigenous, to be even, I’m Navajo, I’m Diné. There’s so many ways to be Diné, like even if you’re city versus rez, there’s, you know, the Western Agency and the Eastern Agency, and it’s different if you’re from Arizona or from New Mexico. And so because of that, there is a diversity of experiences that that you can draw upon. There is also such thing as rez humor and you’ll see that as well.

I love rez humor. I think there’s a place for that, and and it’s not quite my sense of humor, or it’s not, it’s not what I would write, but I there’s rez comics that I put on the show and they crush. And so there is a there is a curation factor in terms of you don’t want material to step on each other’s material, but that being said, I that’s part of the growth where there’s jokes that I, there’s almost like they’re there for every Native comic to sort of use, especially when it comes to, you know, like white guilt or or even just, you know, race relations, that I’ve heard every take on on colonization, but there’s still new ways to sort of that it’s important that Native comics go through that period because then it teaches them how to write what’s interesting about them, and then they start writing more towards their own experience as opposed to this like, oh, there there’s no when you have no other Native comics in your comedy scene you do those jokes because they work, but when you’re faced with the fact that, oh, those jokes don’t work because of me specifically, but more because I’m a Native comic and there’s no other Native comic to represent these, you realize like, “Oh, I should I should write I should write towards me as opposed to to stuff that has been done over and over again.”

MARK BRODIE: It’s kind of like what you hear a lot of writers say, write what you know. It sounds like that’s very much the case in comedy as well.

JOSHUA EMERSON: Absolutely.

MARK BRODIE: Are you somebody who always knew they wanted to be a comic or do something in comedy?

JOSHUA EMERSON: No, I had a, I had a white girl break up with me to really to lock that in. No, I mean, my white girl I could —

MARK BRODIE: That sounds like a story.

JOSHUA EMERSON: Oh, for sure, for sure. Ashley, I’m sorry, but I’m, I’m actually glad we broke up, you know, you did the right thing.

I so I grew up in living in Phoenix and then for winters and summers I’d go back with my mom up in Vanderwagen, New Mexico, and just live out there on the rez, and there’s no internet, so DVDs are huge out there, and there’s just, you know, there’s these stand-up DVDs, Chris Rock in particular, "Bigger & Blacker" is is the first one, and I would just like watch it over and over again, and different ones, too. But just Patrice O’Neal was my favorite favorite comic ever, that’s sort of who I sort of my North Star when it comes to comedy.

And so I I’m kind of reserved when you talk to me in person, but on stage, I’m quite loud and boisterous, and there was a moment at Comedy Works here in Denver where I’ve been doing open mics, but I still sort of saw myself as a banker first and comedy as this hobby, and then I got up on stage and I was just crushing, just and rolling, and seeing this entire audience full of strangers that were brought into community with humor, with comedy that I created myself.

And so to go from zero to nothing and just to see all everybody just just for a moment just be like in this exaltation that I caused. I was like, “This is my true self, this is who I am.” And then it was gone, and and then you’re sort of chasing that that feeling, that moment, that I’m, I’m always chasing, trying to become my truest self, and and I can only be it for moments at a time, but that’s OK, life is temporary and, you know, it’s it kind of goes back to Navajo teachings of, you know, of living in hózhǫ́, in that harmony, and and the death of the moment is a part of it, and that’s a kind of a beautiful part of it because the creation is coming again.

MARK BRODIE: Do you see comedy as maybe a way to help increase understanding between groups of people, between cultures?

JOSHUA EMERSON: Oh, absolutely. That especially American comedy, it because it’s sort of Freudian in that you build tension and then you release tension all at once with a with a punchline or with with a movement. And when it comes to, you know, Indigenous history on Turtle Island, there’s a lot of tension, and that tension, especially with non-Natives, it can raise up walls, it can create defensiveness, even though logically they sort of understand that, you know, there’s genocide or or that there’s there’s treaties not being honored. And so when you’re able to to avoid those defensive walls by using humor, you’re able to talk truth about difficult things.

MARK BRODIE: All right, Joshua, thanks so much for the conversation. Good luck with the show.

JOSHUA EMERSON: Thank you, sir. Appreciate you.

MARK BRODIE: Joshua Emerson is a Diné comedian based in Denver. He’ll be bringing his comedy show called Bad Indian to Valley Bar in Phoenix on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Oct. 12.