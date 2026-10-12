You can actually find this popular glowing insect in Arizona. Here's where

MARK BRODIE: When you think of fireflies, you might think about the Southeast or the Midwest. Lots of folks from the eastern half of the country probably have memories of summer nights when they were kids and the fireflies would come out at dusk. But fireflies in Arizona, not so much.

Well, our next guest this morning is here to say there are fireflies here in our desert state, they’re just not in the deserty parts of it.

Gita Bodner is a conservation ecologist at the Nature Conservancy, which is out with a new report that shows that there are in fact fireflies in Arizona. Here’s what she told my co-host, Lauren Gilger.

GITA BODNER: There are fireflies in Arizona. We have multiple species of fireflies. And your impression of them as wetland creatures is not wrong. The fireflies that we have here in Arizona, the ones that look and act like you expect a firefly to look and act, are specialized to our rivers, to our perennial wetlands. So that makes them even more precious here because we don’t have very many of those wetlands.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So tell us the very specific, it sounds like, places where you can actually track these down in our state.

GITA BODNER: OK, so we are still collectively, the big we, are still figuring that out. So there are several places where we now know that there are populations of one or both of our sort of flying, blinking fireflies. So some places like Tumacácori, there’s several places along the Santa Cruz River, there’s some places along the San Pedro River, there’s spots along Cienega Creek here in Southern Arizona that you can see them. There are places along the Verde River that you can see them.

But you have to get lucky and you have to be respectful and careful if you’re going to go out and look for them.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. OK, so that is an important part of this that we’ll get to. But talk a little bit about the luck part of this first, because this is not like they’re around all the time, right? Or that they’re, you know, glowing all the time.

GITA BODNER: Right, exactly. So these two species, the Southwest springs firefly and the Southwest synchronous firefly, are both restricted to wetlands, perennial wetlands. So first you have to find the places that stay wet all the time.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

GITA BODNER: Then you have to find the right season. And for each of these the season is slightly different, but they’re both close to the monsoon season. And then you have to be out at night at dusk and then into the nighttime hours.

LAUREN GILGER: OK.

GITA BODNER: So you have to be at the right place in the right season at the right time. And then you have to turn all of your lights off. If your lights are on, theirs won’t come. They will stop blinking and just hang out on the grass if they think that something else might be watching them or if other lights are too bright.

LAUREN GILGER: Interesting. OK, so this sounds like you’re talking from experience. I know you’ve been out with researchers trying to track these down to find them. You have seen them in Arizona. Tell us about what that was like, how you tracked them down.

GITA BODNER: I have seen them in Arizona. I’ve seen them at two places in Arizona. I’ve seen them at Las Cienegas National Conservation Area on a group field trip. And I’ve seen them at Patagonia Sonoita Creek Preserve, one of TNC’s, the Nature Conservancy’s, Arizona preserves.

LAUREN GILGER: So you’re you’re out there in the dusk, right? It gets dark. You’re not going to turn on a light, obviously. What was it like when you spotted them for the first time?

GITA BODNER: It’s really variable, right? So the first time I went out, we only saw a few. But those few were so exciting because I’d never seen them in Arizona before. So that was that was an exercise in group patience. We were all standing around waiting for the first person to shout, “Ha, I’ve got one!” So that was pretty fun. It was very calm and very patient. But we did see them. We saw just a handful of them.

The next time I saw them was going out with a researcher, Rachel Lara, who’s done a lot of work on TNC preserves and in other locations looking for these fireflies. And she took us to a spot that she knew there were fireflies, we knew that the that the season was right.

LAUREN GILGER: OK.

GITA BODNER: And that was just that was a bit like being in the middle of like a tiny little green meteor shower.

LAUREN GILGER: What a cool way to put it, a tiny little green meteor shower. I love that. So this discovery, right, this research that’s being published now from the Nature Conservancy on fireflies in our state is part of a broader report that’s being released here that kind of puts into context a lot of scientific discoveries about this region, right? Tell us a little bit about the broader context this is coming out of.

GITA BODNER: OK, so I’ve worked for Nature Conservancy for more than 20 years now, and over that time we’ve had a lot of researchers approach us and ask if they could do research on Nature Conservancy lands, on TNC preserves. So the report was really fun. I had a really good time summarizing the discoveries that these partner researchers have made on our lands here in Arizona.

LAUREN GILGER: I mean, any favorites among those discoveries? Obviously fireflies being one of the top.

GITA BODNER: Yeah, fireflies are one of the top. Boy, there are so many cool ones. There are frogs that can cure themselves of fungal diseases by hanging out in a hot springs.

LAUREN GILGER: What?

GITA BODNER: It’s pretty neat. We’ve been host to researchers looking at continental-scale migrations of nectar bats. We’ve been host to studies that are now in their third decade looking at the effect of climate change on soils and microbial processes.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow.

GITA BODNER: Yeah, it’s a really wide range and that’s, that’s part of what makes it so, so fun.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, so I want to ask you lastly just about that aspect that I think is incredibly important here, because you know people are going to hear this and say, “Fireflies in Arizona? I got to go find these, I got to see this.” But they need to do this responsibly, right? Because some of these are even endangered species or near it.

GITA BODNER: Yes, actually both the Southwest synchronous and the Southwest springs firefly have been petitioned for endangered species listing. So we’re right now collectively in the process of trying to understand as much as we can about where they live and what threats they have and what can help them thrive to inform that endangered species listing and management.

LAUREN GILGER: So what should folks know before they try to track down fireflies in our state?

GITA BODNER: Well, one of the best ways to track down fireflies in Arizona would be to actually go out with a group. There’s a group called the Xerces Society that has done a lot of work on fireflies, and the last few summers they’ve hosted firefly outings for the public that have been great opportunities to see fireflies in the wild.

And that way you’ll be going with people who know how to find them, and you’ll be going to places where they’ve been documented with permission to be on those lands at those times. So that’s a really great way to to start out your firefly quest.

LAUREN GILGER: Start out your firefly quest. All right, I’m on, I’m on it, I want to do it.

That is Gita Bodner, conservation ecologist with the Nature Conservancy, joining us to talk about fireflies in Arizona. Gita, thank you so much for coming on The Show and explaining this. I really appreciate it.

GITA BODNER: Well, it’s been fun, and I love these places and all their critters, and so it’s a real treat to be able to share them with other people.