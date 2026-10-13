A new type of blood test could detect multiple types of cancer at once, study shows

MARK BRODIE: New data show a blood test was able to screen for several types of cancer, including some that currently don’t have any other screening tools. The study was published in the journal Nature Medicine and found the test was able to detect cancers including breast, lung, ovarian and more.

Dr. Karthik Giridhar is a breast oncologist and translational researcher at Mayo Clinic and worked on the study. When I spoke with him earlier, I asked how he’d describe this test that he’s been working on.

Mayo Clinic / Courtesy Karthik Giridhar, M.D., consultant, medical oncology, and assistant professor of oncology.

KARTHIK GIRIDHAR: I describe it as a blood test that’s trying to add on to the existing screening paradigm and shifting how we normally think of cancer screening from one cancer at a time to looking in the blood for patterns of abnormal DNA fragments that can screen for multiple cancers at once.

MARK BRODIE: What are the advantages of that? Like, is it possible that somebody, for example, who has one form of cancer might also have another?

KARTHIK GIRIDHAR: So, I think the main advantage is that most cancers we don’t actually have a screening test for. We have screenings for breast, cervical, prostate, lung, but most cancer deaths come from, in the United States, cancer types that we don’t have a screen.

So, I think that’s the primary value-add that I see in this type of testing. But I certainly see individuals who have had breast cancer and go on to develop a second type of cancer as well, and so the ability to understand what’s happening is very informative.

MARK BRODIE: So, of the types of cancers that this new test can screen for, are some number of those ones that previously did not have a screening tool?

KARTHIK GIRIDHAR: Yeah. Yep. If we look at the main study that I was involved with, which was PATHFINDER 2, two-thirds of the cancers that we found on that study did not have a current cancer screening test.

MARK BRODIE: So for those, would you envision that this could potentially be the main screening tool? And for cancers that do have other screens, maybe this would be an add-on to that?

KARTHIK GIRIDHAR: I’ll start with the latter, because I think that’s very critical to make sure that we’re communicating clearly and appropriately about, is that it’s clearly something designed to add to existing testing, not to replace the current screening.

The test performs particularly well in the cancer types that we don’t have screenings for, such as some of the head and neck cancers, the hepatobiliary cancers. The test did not perform as well even in what I see, which are breast cancers. But as a breast oncologist, I would argue that’s OK, because we have an existing screening test already.

MARK BRODIE: So in your perfect world, then, would patients get a mammogram first and then this could confirm, or maybe you do the other way around?

KARTHIK GIRIDHAR: I think of them happening more synchronously. I don’t know if we necessarily know if there’s a perfect sequence one way or another. I think, Mark, the existing screening tests that exist, the level of evidence is higher in terms of long-term benefit. And so those should be the priority, with this being a conversation that can be had with the clinicians and patients to decide if it makes sense to do this type of testing.

MARK BRODIE: So for certain types of cancers, obviously right now the screening tool is also a blood test. Does this work differently than those in some way?

KARTHIK GIRIDHAR: So, each test can have different characteristics. So what you’re looking for in PSA and what you’re measuring is different than some of the testing like this, and even what’s evolving in the colon cancer space, which is looking for those DNA pattern changes that are there.

This test in particular, when we’re thinking about multi-cancer detection, the one thing we want to be very mindful about is having a very high specificity to make sure we don’t cause a lot of false positives. I think it’s really important to minimize the false positives, and so each test might have different roles depending on how we’re looking at them.

MARK BRODIE: So is this test able to sort of differentiate, I guess, how does it differentiate between the different types of cancer that it’s screening for?

KARTHIK GIRIDHAR: Yeah, the test is looking at methylation patterns in the DNA. And it looks to tell us two things: one, based on the methylation pattern that can be detected, is there concern for cancer now; and two, based on that methylation pattern, where do we think the cancer is coming from? That helps doctors know where to look. And both pieces of that signal is different, because the methylation patterns are different by cancer types.

MARK BRODIE: OK, so then in terms of helping physicians know where to look, I would imagine that’s super important, because even if you have, for example, I would imagine if you have breast cancer or if you have prostate cancer, you need to target exactly where that cancer is, right?

KARTHIK GIRIDHAR: Yes. The signal, cancer signal origin was accurate 91% of the time for that top line, where did we think the cancer was coming from, which I think is very helpful for the clinical teams that are doing these evaluations. And on the PATHFINDER 2 study, on the study itself, we had a very specific workup that we followed based on where we thought the cancer was coming from.

MARK BRODIE: And is there a hope that you might be able to add more types of cancer to the screening? Like, is it possible that PATHFINDER 2 could ultimately screen for more forms of cancer?

KARTHIK GIRIDHAR: So, already, Mark, we found 17 broad cancer types, 81 different histologies that were there. I think that there’s going to keep being work on trying to figure out how to better capture — like, the technology keeps evolving in this space.

There’s many tests getting developed, combination of looking at those fragments of DNA, some are incorporating protein, some are looking at different ways to test the DNA. So there’s a lot of evolution in this field that’s going to happen, and we’re just at the start, and it’s an incredibly exciting time.

MARK BRODIE: Well, you mentioned not wanting to have a lot of false positives that obviously stresses people out if they think they have cancer when they actually don’t. I would think, though, that you also want to make sure that there aren’t a lot of, if any, false negatives, people actually do have cancer, but a test comes back and says, “No, no, you’re clean.”

KARTHIK GIRIDHAR: True. I think both of those statements are true at the same time. Mark, how I look at that as an oncologist is making sure I’m understanding what cancers are being detected and which cancers are being missed.

And we are preferentially capturing the more aggressive disease biologies. What I don’t want to see happen is an overdiagnosis of the very slow-growing, the cancers you just observe and don’t treat anyways, because I don’t think we’re helping in that situation.

MARK BRODIE: Oh, that’s interesting. So you really want to focus both the screening, it sounds like, and the treatment on cases where there is some kind of intervention, some kind of treatment that will benefit patients.

KARTHIK GIRIDHAR: Yep. Yep. Like, I think I care much more about making sure we minimize the false positives than trying to capture the types of cancers — and Mark, sometimes we describe it like the type of cancer somebody might die with rather than from. We don’t want to overdiagnose indolent disease, and this test is not doing that.

MARK BRODIE: Dr. Karthik Giridhar is a breast oncologist and translational researcher at Mayo Clinic.