Rate increases, candidate controversy are key issues in Arizona Corporation Commission race

MARK BRODIE: Energy prices have become an issue in this year’s election, and voters will get to choose two of the members of a panel that sets utility rates.

The Arizona Corporation Commission regulates public utilities, among other responsibilities, and two Democrats and two Republicans are vying for the seats along with a Green Party candidate.

KJZZ’s Wayne Schutsky from the Politics Desk is with me now to talk more about this race. Good morning, Wayne.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Good morning.

MARK BRODIE: So, I feel like every two years we ask this question, and I’ll ask it again: What exactly does the Corp Comm do?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: So, as you mentioned, their biggest job, or I guess the most forward-facing job, is they regulate most of the state’s utilities — so technically APS, Tucson Electric Power, but also a lot of water utilities, gas utilities, smaller electric utilities around the state.

So, they’re basically the ones responsible for seeing these rate cases and determining whether these utilities can raise your rates to the extent that they want to, or to maybe a lesser extent, or whether they should cut them. They also do some railroad safety, they do some securities regulation, so it’s kind of a broad thing, but the utilities is the top line.

MARK BRODIE: And utility rate cases have been a pretty big part of what they’ve been doing the last few years, right?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Yeah, well, yeah. I mean, APS and Tucson Electric specifically have come for two or three rate cases in the past like six years, and these rate cases are very extensive, they take a long time. Now, the current commission has taken some steps to maybe make them happen every year, which they say will stop them from being so extreme every year.

But yeah, those have been the headlines that people have probably seen about the Corporation Commission. Now there’s a joke that getting elected to the commission is just getting elected to raise rates, because state law does allow these utilities to recoup their costs. So it’s more about the extent to which they’re recouping and what they’re recouping versus whether your rates are going to go up.

MARK BRODIE: OK, so the current commission, it’s a five-member commission, and they’re all Republicans right now. Two seats are up for election, and there are, as I mentioned, two Republicans, two Democrats. But the two Republicans who are running, one is an incumbent, and one is not an incumbent because he defeated the incumbent in the primary.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Yeah, like you said, we have a five-member, all-Republican Commission right now. They are all mostly on the same page. Like, we rarely see split votes from them. It happens, but they’re typically, you know, kind of governing from the same point of view.

But Commissioners Kevin Thompson and Nick Myers were up for reelection this year, and Nick Myers actually got taken out by Ralph Heap, a state lawmaker, in the primary. So now you have Kevin Thompson, the incumbent, and Ralph Heap as the two Republican nominees. Heap kind of came at this from a further-right side, touting President Trump’s kind of call for more coal power in Arizona, which we don’t really use much of here, and we’re seeing kind of the few vestiges of that in Northern Arizona kind of be slowly phased out. So, and that resonated with kind of the MAGA base, which turns out in Republican primaries, so he was able to defeat Myers.

MARK BRODIE: Now, Heap has also been involved in some controversies with the Clean Elections Commission. Does that seem to be impacting his race at all?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: I would say it does. You know, Republicans are favored in these races. For, you know, Arizona is still a, you know, Republicans have the largest voting bloc in the state. And so especially as you get down ballot into these races, people tend to just siphon off into their political parties, which is why we’ve only had, Arizona’s elected four Democrats, I think, over the past 30 years to this commission, and we have an all-Republican Commission now.

But this might be one of the best chances Democrats have to pick up at least one seat in a long time, because Heap basically hasn’t been campaigning. As you mentioned, he’s had a lot of problems with the Clean Elections Commission. He’s a Clean Elections candidate, and it’s basically frozen his campaign funding as he’s kind of fighting this investigation that Clean Elections is doing into him. So, yeah, he hasn’t been on the campaign trail outside of going to some very like insider-y type of political party meetings, but he hasn’t been out on TV, he hasn’t shown up to debates, anything like that.

Elections Arizona Corporation Commission candidate Ralph Heap now facing 3 campaign finance complaints Arizona Corporation Commission candidate Ralph Heap is facing another campaign finance complaint. Now he’s accused of failing to disclose who paid to collect thousands of voter signatures his campaign used to qualify for the primary election ballot.

MARK BRODIE: All right, so let's talk about the two Democratic candidates, and they are running as a slate. Who are they?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: That’s Clara Pratte and Jonathon Hill. Pratte, she grew up on the Navajo Nation, she worked in Washington, D.C., with the Nation and some other groups in various capacities, and she helped start a company out here that works with tribes to invest in clean energy.

And Hill is an engineer and scientist at ASU who works with NASA on a lot of their missions and stuff. So two people who come from very different backgrounds, but both, you know, the science background, the utilities background, and they make the argument that they really complement each other and bring a lot of expertise — would bring a lot of expertise to the commission.

Their big thing is, you know, they think the commission isn’t being strong enough on adopting renewables, both because they are shown to be the cheapest form of energy right now, but also because obviously with climate change and things like that, that they’re also beneficial for the state.

MARK BRODIE: Now, let’s assume just for argument’s sake that both the Democrats win this race. It’s still a Republican-led commission, right?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Yeah, it would still be a 3-2 at best for Democrat point of view commission. That doesn’t mean they’re completely powerless. I mean, on these rate cases and things, yeah, they’re not going to be able to swing a vote necessarily.

But Jonathon Hill told me that they will have subpoena power, you know, every commissioner has subpoena power. So they could force APS, the other utilities, to really come to the table with all this documentation to justify their costs.

Another thing is that when we did have two Democrats a few years ago, occasionally you would see one Republican vote on different votes flip, and then, you know, not everything happens on partisan lines. So, you know, they have the ability to negotiate, work with their Republican colleagues, and sometimes flip a vote every once in a while.

And then if they did win, it would put them in good position coming next election cycle if they do want to take control of the commission. You know, you have to take baby steps at a time. This would be two seats, they could eventually maybe take three.

MARK BRODIE: So, Wayne, we’ve talked about utility rates, which have been an issue not just in the Corporation Commission race. Obviously, data centers, water, things like that — are these the kinds of issues that we’re seeing the candidates address on the campaign trail?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Yeah, I mean, during the debate, data centers came up a lot, as they have with almost every candidate in every — but the commission actually has a very unique position here because they do say they’re working on rules to ensure that data centers carry their fair share. We’ve seen some recent reports from critics lately come out saying that at least as it pertains to APS, that the data centers actually are being subsidized by regular ratepayers.

Now, APS and the commission both deny this, but, you know, there is an argument being made, and they say they’re working on these rules, but they’re not in place yet. So how they’re going to create those rules, to what effect they’re going to force, you know, these utilities to really prove that these data centers are carrying their fair share, that’s all kind of up in the air until we see what the new commission looks like.

MARK BRODIE: All right. Wayne, before I let you go, a non-election, non-campaign related question, but involving the Corporation Commission: They’re involved in an allegation of violating the open meeting law. What is going on here?

Politics AZ Corporation Commission faces claim it violated state law after redacting public meeting video The Arizona Corporation Commission is facing a complaint accusing it of violating the state’s open meeting law after it voted to redact video of a public meeting where commissioners talked about a staffer who was recently fired.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Yeah, just to be brief, they had a meeting where they were discussing a policy advisor who was fired. A policy advisor is kind of like the top staffer for each commissioner. They report directly to the commissioner, provide them advice on all these different things.

Republican Commissioner Lea Márquez Peterson’s advisor was fired by the executive director. All they’ve said is that it had something to do with insubordination. Márquez Peterson said, “You don’t have the power to do that.” So they hashed kind of all this out in a meeting, ultimately hiring an attorney to look at the law and see whether the director has the power.

But at the end of the meeting, they voted to actually redact the record. So they modified the video of the meeting ...

MARK BRODIE: At the end of a public meeting?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: At the end of a public meeting. And so the video that’s up now has references to the policy advisor’s name removed, because they said it was a personnel decision, which is supposed to be private. Now, they can go into executive session, which they said they could in the meeting and chose not to. And some other discussions of potential workplace violations and things like that. And so all of this, you know, they’re redacting from the record.

So they’re facing an open meeting law complaint, basically arguing that, no, like, you said this in a public meeting, it needs to be in the record, and you do not have the power to just decide what the public gets to know after the fact.

MARK BRODIE: Interesting. All right, we’ll see what happens there. KJZZ’s Wayne Schutsky from the Politics Desk. Thanks, Wayne.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Thank you.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Clean Elections Commission did not freeze funding for Ralph Heap’s campaign. It released primary and general election funding. Heap then chose to return the primary election funding and his attorney has said he does not plan to spend the bulk of the general election funding as he faces an investigation over alleged violations of Clean Elections rules.