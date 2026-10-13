This ASU professor's new startup sells 'neuro-optimized lights' to help people who have migraines

MARK BRODIE: You probably know if you’ve ever had a migraine that the best thing to do is turn off the lights, retreat to a dark room and just kind of wait it out. Well, our next guest says it’s not just no lights that make migraines more manageable for folks — it’s green light.

Nina Sharp is an associate professor at Arizona State University’s Design School. She’s an architect and lighting designer, and she’s suffered from migraines since she was a little kid. She’s partnered with Mayo Clinic neurologist Todd Schwedt to prove that enriched green light, indistinguishable from white lights, helps migraine sufferers.

Now they’re launching a startup to sell the so-called neuro-optimized lights to folks whose migraines hinder their lives all the time.

Sharp came into our studios recently to tell my co-host, Lauren Gilger, more about it. But first, they had to turn out the lights.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so I’m going to hit record. By the way, do you want to turn off either of these lights?

NINA SHARP: Yeah, if you can turn them off, that would be great.

LAUREN GILGER: Is that better?

NINA SHARP: Yeah, that’s ...

LAUREN GILGER: Very relevant to this conversation, right? OK, so begin with a little bit of your own story. I mean, being a migraine patient from the age of 5, like, has shaped your entire life, basically. What does it feel like for you? How often do you get migraines?

NINA SHARP: So, it depends, actually. It varies, you know, as, you know, I get older, gets worse for me, but it’s very subjective, migraine. It’s different for each person.

So the first time that I experienced that I was 5 years old playing outside, you know, under the sunlight, and I felt like a very sharp pain in my head, and then, you know, I felt nausea, and I told my mom that, you know, my head is about to explode, and my mom, you know, immediately my mom knew that it’s migraine because, you know, she saw that in my aunts. And she gave me a very small, you know, painkiller. I remember that she actually divided it in half, and she took me to a darkness.

So that was the very first time that I experienced migraine, and after that I experienced that very frequently, usually when I went to school. It was difficult, you know, it’s really difficult. Migraine is not just a headache, you know, it’s a battle that we have to fight every day.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, it’s like a chronic illness in that way.

NINA SHARP: It is, yeah.

LAUREN GILGER: So there’s some known about, like, research out there about light and migraines and the way light affects the brain, but let me just have you kind of lay that groundwork for us, because I think, like, what your mother did, right, like putting you in a dark room, that is something I think most people would think about when they think about treating a migraine. But this goes beyond that.

What is the connection between light and what happens in your brain?

NINA SHARP: So it’s a neurological disease, and hypersensitivity is one of its main symptoms, and light is the most important one. So what happens is that a migraine brain has some overactivation, it gets overactivations towards some environmental stimuli that it gets from the environment.

LAUREN GILGER: Whether it be light or something else.

NINA SHARP: Yeah. And in terms of the light, some wavelengths of the light in all people create a stimulation of the brain, and the pathway in the brain that is active in stimulating the brain by light is actually very active in migraine. And that’s why some lights actually impact the level of pain or sensitivity in migraine people. Some other colors of the light, they produce less response in the brain, like green color.

LAUREN GILGER: It has to do with that wavelength. Yeah, that’s really interesting. So, I mean, this must be difficult, right, because you can’t live life in the dark, and there’s probably adverse impacts of that as well on your health in various other ways.

Is that kind of what drove you to start researching this a little more and try to figure out there’s got to be a way I can live in the world and in a lighted environment that’s like migraine-friendly?

NINA SHARP: That’s a very good question. So the effect of light on us is beyond, you know, the visual effect. Light has a very vast amount of non-visual impact on us, on our health, well-being, sleep quality, mood, cognitive performance, you name it. So I always tell, you know, people that the way that you care about your food, you know, to have like healthy food, you need to care about your light to expose yourself to healthy lighting, because, you know, you are consuming the light that you are exposed to at every moment of your life.

And you’re right, spending a lot of time in darkness is not helpful. It actually has some adverse impact on your mood, on your sleep quality.

So how I came up with this, so I was, honestly, I was tired of living and working in darkness. So I was teaching lighting to students at ASU in darkness, because I couldn’t tolerate the light in the classrooms. I still cannot.

And one night when I was sitting in total darkness looking at my bright screen, I asked myself this question that, is there any migraine-friendly lights that I can buy and put, put here?

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, in my own house, yeah.

NINA SHARP: There was none. There is only these green lamp devices that are developed for patients with migraine, and they are like light therapy devices. But you cannot live and work under green light.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, like you can’t put green light in your house for everyone around you all the time.

NINA SHARP: You can’t, yeah. And even if it’s good for me, what about, you know, my husband, right? So that was the moment that I decided to develop something practical for patients with migraine.

LAUREN GILGER: You’re just going to make it, yeah.

NINA SHARP: Yeah, exactly. And also something that others can also use, yeah.

LAUREN GILGER: So you work with this researcher at the Mayo Clinic, and you want to test it first, right, like figure out what kinds of colored or color-enriched lights work best. What’d you find?

NINA SHARP: There had been a lot of studies about the effect of colored lights on patients with migraine and light sensitivity, but there was none on the effect of white light spectrum.

So we developed, you know, four different types of white light spectrum, each of them were enriched in one color, like blue, red, cyan, and green. And then we tested those on patients with migraine ...

LAUREN GILGER: And that green-enriched light worked best.

NINA SHARP: Yes. Well, the most important thing that we found was that the blue-enriched and cyan-enriched white lights, they were the worst.

LAUREN GILGER: Blue lights are what’s on your phone, right, or on your computer screen.

NINA SHARP: Blue light is everywhere. When you look at the spectrum of all the conventional lights that we have everywhere, whether LEDs, you know, fluorescent or others, you see that we have a peak usually in the blue and we have a peak in the red, and both of these colors actually, previous studies showed that they can overstimulate the brain, especially in the path that are involved in the pain.

LAUREN GILGER: So then you launched a startup, basically, and said, “Let’s make this. Let’s make this green-enriched light that, you know, will not make my headaches worse, and maybe can help some other people along the way,” yeah.

NINA SHARP: Exactly. So when we saw the results of the first two clinical research, we used the data in order to engineer a balanced spectrum. So it took us, you know, two years to develop this balanced spectrum of white light that has more green in it, but also, you know, we found the right intensity for all the other colors within this full spectrum. And then we thought, “OK, maybe there is a demand for that, maybe there is a market for that,” because the participants who came to the lab asked for it.

LAUREN GILGER: So what are your hopes for this? I mean, can’t put these lights everywhere in the world since everything kind of operates on these blue-enriched lights already, but where would you like to see this go?

NINA SHARP: So the goal is to actually transform lighting from a source of pain to an element of the environment that can support your health and well-being. I believe that what we developed, although we are at the beginning of this path, but what we’ve developed is a better lighting for everyone.

We are consuming the lights that we have in our environment at every moment, and this light impacts our body. I want for people to become aware of this as much as they are aware of the impact of food on their on their health and well-being.

LAUREN GILGER: All right. Nina Sharp, associate professor at ASU’s Design School, joining us to talk more about light and migraines. Nina, thank you very much for coming in, appreciate it very much.

NINA SHARP: Of course, thank you for having me.