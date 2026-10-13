What Arizona's TikTok lawsuit could accomplish — and why AG Kris Mayes is filing it now

MARK BRODIE: Arizona is suing the popular platform TikTok. The lawsuit, filed by Attorney General Kris Mayes, accuses TikTok of violating the state’s consumer protection laws. It comes two years after several other states also sued the company, alleging it’s intentionally designed to keep teens scrolling.

The suit also follows a more than $17 billion settlement between a number of states — including Arizona — and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.

With me now to talk more about this is Howie Fischer of Capitol Media Services. Good morning, Howie.

HOWIE FISCHER: Good morning. I finally got off my phone and stopped doomscrolling so I could call you.

Politics Arizona attorney general sues TikTok over teen addiction concerns Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is suing TikTok, arguing the company has deceptively designed its platform to hook young people while misleading the public about risks of social media addiction.

MARK BRODIE: Well, thank you. We’ll only have you for a few minutes here, so I’ll get you back to it. So, what exactly is Arizona’s lawsuit alleging TikTok is doing?

HOWIE FISCHER: Well, they have a lot of data in terms of the number of children who have tuned in — for lack of a better word — to data in a particular period that the attorney general’s mentioned: an average of more than 543,000 Arizona minors on the platform per month between ’22 and ’23. So a lot of kids on there.

The issue in terms of consumer fraud is there is no Arizona law that says you can’t make your platform more attractive. The question becomes: What have you told parents about the platform? What have you told children about the platform in terms of its safety, in terms of its reliability, in terms of being looking out for the best interest? And what in fact is the platform doing? And it’s there where it falls short, and it’s there where Mayes thinks that she can use the consumer fraud laws.

MARK BRODIE: So, what is TikTok saying in response to that?

HOWIE FISCHER: Well, TikTok’s standard response has been, “We have built-in safety features, we try to protect, we try to make sure that we age-verify.” But to a certain extent, they really haven’t denied the basics, which is the way not just TikTok, but Meta — which recently settled — to a certain extent, almost everything is built on: You want viewers. Viewers give you money from advertisers.

Because remember, you don’t pay for TikTok, you don’t pay for Google, you don’t pay when you go to Fry’s and you’ve got one of their affinity cards. But you’re making a trade-off saying, “I’m going to get something in return.”

And so in this case, what they’re saying is that TikTok has been deceitful in terms of what they do, and more to the point, that they have designed it to be addictive. You know, for example, there’s something called an infinite scroll. So you’re looking through TikTok and you see things that you want, and OK, then maybe something you don’t want. But then you figure, “OK, well maybe the next item on the infinite scroll will be something I want.” And so it builds in sort of an addiction to say, “Well, what’s next? What’s next? What’s next?”

And then the other thing they do is they only put certain things up at certain periods of time. So if you miss it — God forbid you’re in class — there’s no other way of doing it. It’s the whole FOMO, fear of missing out. And they say all that is designed to be unhealthy for children whose brains are not fully formed yet.

MARK BRODIE: So, Howie, do we know why Arizona didn’t join the lawsuit that these other states filed against TikTok a couple of years ago?

HOWIE FISCHER: Well, here’s the deal. The official answer is, “We just weren’t in a position to do that.” Now, whether that means that they were busy with other lawsuits — you notice that Ms. Mayes has been very busy suing a lot of people since she’s taken office.

Now, if I were a cynic — which you know I’m not — I would suggest, “Oh, let’s see. What are we, 21 days from an election now?” Does this have anything to do with getting publicity? Look, everybody’s trying in these last few days to get their name on the air, in the paper, or wherever. And I can’t help but believe that somewhere in the timing of this, there’s an issue here of, “Look, I’m Kris Mayes, I’m defending your children, vote for me.”

MARK BRODIE: So Howie, I mentioned the $17-plus billion settlement — you referenced it as well — between Arizona and a number of other states and Meta. Is there an expectation that this lawsuit could lead to something like that? Some — obviously not $17 billion just for Arizona — but some amount of money coming into the state in terms of a settlement with TikTok?

HOWIE FISCHER: I think that’s what they’re counting on. Out of that $17.1 billion — and that’s one of those flexible figures depending on what else happens — Arizona’s share is about $223 million. I think the belief is at some point TikTok will reach some sort of national settlement. They will say, “We didn’t do it wrong, we haven’t done anything wrong, and we won’t do it again. But we will put in some additional checks and safeguards there to protect children.”

Now, is that adequate? I think there’s a lot of pressure on TikTok and some other platforms ever since Meta settled, because, you know, which runs, you know, Facebook and Instagram. And when those big giants settle, I think there’s a lot of pressure on everyone else to say, “Yeah, we really need to do this, because otherwise if we go to court ...”

You saw some of the testimony that came out in the Facebook trial where they had the engineers saying, “Yes, we have deliberately designed our platform to make it addictive to teens.” That’s not the kind of publicity you want.

MARK BRODIE: So, that of course, though, would take some time, right? And you referenced the election. Is there a possibility that depending on the outcome of November’s election, that this lawsuit maybe goes away at some point?

HOWIE FISCHER: Oh, I certainly think that’s a possibility. I mean, there are a couple of dozen lawsuits that are hanging out there. We know, for example, that Warren Petersen said he will not continue or refile the lawsuit against the fake electors.

But I think it may be harder to drop some of the other things given that they are designed to protect children. And if suddenly Warren Petersen were to come in and say, “No, no, we’re not interested in pursuing this,” even though, you know, dozens of other states have filed the same claim, I think he’d have a hard time explaining that.

But again, it’s politics. Anything’s possible.

MARK BRODIE: Sure. All right, that is Howie Fischer of Capitol Media Services. Howie, thanks as always.

HOWIE FISCHER: Have a great morning.